Tominey: Prince Harry & Meghan ‘could be a poster couple for workshy Britain’

The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey is frantic. When Prince Harry showed up unexpectedly at a London High Court last week, Tominey could not contain her rage and fury at Harry for daring to stand up to a British tabloid. She barfed out an especially crazy piece about how Harry is a piece of sh-t for calling out the Daily Mail and calling out his father, who hires senior staff straight from the Mail’s editorial board. Tominey even admitted that Harry’s work-trip to London last week “would almost certainly have upstaged the King’s European charm offensive.” Camilla Tominey is such a loser and she defends losers. Well, she had another column in the Telegraph where she latched onto the Daily Mail’s “exclusive” story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell charity tax filing, wherein they claimed (for tax purposes) that they worked one hour a week on Archewell’s charity arm. Behold, I give you “Harry and Meghan could be a poster couple for workshy Britain.” Sub-head: “But when it comes to self promotion, no one can doubt that the publicity shy couple have put in the hours.” Here’s part of her piece:
We all know that productivity has gone down since the pandemic…But who knew that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have what it takes to become a poster-couple for workshy Britain, even after they left the UK to become “financially independent” in the United States?
The revelation that they last year carried out just one hour’s work a week for the Archewell Foundation, their non-profit organisation, has naturally been seized upon by the sort of people who revelled in that South Park episode. To be fair to the Duke and Duchess, it is standard practice for directors in the US to list their hours, as they have done on these newly released tax records.
Moreover, we can hardly say that they haven’t been busy since they stepped back as working royals – what with their Oprah Winfrey interview, their six-part Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare.
Indeed, the Duke has also been occupied at the High Court this week, bravely setting aside his security concerns to join a group of well-known faces in suing Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, for allegedly stealing their private information, which the newspaper group denies.
Clearly, the amount of hard graft that is necessary, supposedly to protect one’s privacy, should not be underestimated.
In Harry and Meghan’s case, it has involved the traducing of a great many people to generate the requisite number of headlines to show just how intrusive the press can apparently be. We must never forgive the sacrifices they have made in the name of global royal reporting.
To be a royal is to be duty-bound in pursuit of the service of others, but Harry and Meghan’s approach has been rather more self-serving than that. For when it comes to self promotion, no one can doubt that the couple have put the hours in.
Imagine writing this about two people who left the UK in 2020, had their security pulled, were in fear for their lives, and were simply trying to survive for months with the kindness of a relative stranger (Tyler Perry). And in three years, this is what Harry and Meghan have done: welcomed a second child and recovered from a miscarriage; bought a home; won at least two lawsuits against the Mail; produced a wildly successful memoir; produced a wildly successful Netflix docuseries; produced a wildly successful and award-winning podcast; taken a Chief Impact Officer position with a billion-dollar life-coaching business; made a successful investment in a small oat-latte business; built a charity which has already worked on several substantive projects with tangible objectives and raised millions of dollars as well as working with corporate sponsors; organized another successful Invictus Games despite a global pandemic; continued conservation work in Africa; built an actual business and charity from the ground up, and on and on. While I wish we saw more of Harry and Meghan too, what they’ve managed to accomplish in three years is amazing.
Imagine writing all of this snide bullsh-t about “work-shy” Meghan and Harry… and then having nothing to say about Prince William and Kate, who barely do one event a week and are currently on a month-long vacation. I guess someone’s buying it?
Of course lazy keen and bill get free passes.
This article is so delusional. The sussexes showed just how lazy the keen s are
It’s funny that they don’t get the concept of having more than one job—and volunteering after work. H&M don’t take a salary from Archwell? That makes them like volunteers. The other stuff is the job, from which they get an income. So, in actuality, these people are Hard workers, taking lots of gigs to keep the money flowing. And THAT’S the difference between them and all other royals. Harry and Meghan earn their incomes and earn their keep. The others? Not so much or not at all.
But for W&K simply raising their own children counts as work. “Traducing” is a word that CT should be well acquainted with.
You can practically see the bitterness dripping from Camel Toe’s forked tongue onto the page as she writes. She’s practically foaming at the mouth and I love that for her.
They are SO jealous of Harry and Meghan. They hate how successful they have become outside of the RF.
Immediately after Meghan’s win with the DM Tominey wrote s out how it “wasn’t really a win” even though it was.
The RR are pr for the monarchy and the British tabloids that pay their bills. It’s interesting just how diff the tabloids treat KC3 when he was PoW compared to Billy. For instance, everyone knew about Camilla yet with Billy there’s a literal ban in place from mentioning Rose’s name in the tabloids and the mention of any affair …
What’s wrong with Britain? Just look at Camilla Tominey, Piers Morgan , Dan Wotton, Lady Colin Campbell, Tom Bowers, Robert Jobson, Valentine Low etc and you will find the answers .
I think we need to be prepared for more articles with this sort of petty, nasty, bitchy tone as the various lawsuits move forward and the build up to the Coronation gets crazy.
This is utterly ridiculous. Archwell is clearly not the only thing the sussexes do. Camilla Tominey needs help. She just keeps outing herself as a bitter and vindictive person. There is something really wrong with her. She got used to spread lies by KP with the bridesmaid crying story and rather than be mad at the people who used her, she’s going even harder after the victim of that story. CT pedaled the angry black woman trope and now she’s doing the lazy work-shy angle. She better hope karma doesn’t come for her cuz it’s gonna be bad.
Tominey forgets to tell her readers that an hour of work each week for a non profit foundation is the standard for all directors of foundations. Harry and Meghan don’t “work” for their non profit foundation, neither do they receive a pay check. The foundation paid a total $163,085 on salaries, $59,846 went to the chief executive James Holt and the rest towards program services and management. The invictus games, travlyst, african national parks, and better up are Harry’s work and he only gets paid for better up. So no, working 1 hr at a non profit foundation where you don’t get paid does not make you a poster boy of being work shy. Deciding not to “work” during your children’s half terms and spring breaks then spending the entire summer on vacation makes you the poster boy of workshy. If all Harry spends his time on is self promotion, what the hell do the Windsors do?
The level of projection to cover for the tax payer funded couple that is always on holiday is really astounding.
Delusional and foolish camilla should mind her biz and concentrate on the royals they have since after all the ” hard work ” they do can’t achieve a quarter of what Harry did . Sophie and her husband brought in less than 500 pounds in a whole Yr, kate and her house mate wasted more than they raised and Charles begged for money from questionable places . She should audit that and leave Harry and meghan who don’t live there alone