Tominey: Prince Harry has ‘upstaged the King’s European charm offensive’

Here are more photos of Prince Harry leaving the High Court in London on Monday. Several of the plaintiffs coordinated their appearances at the court hearing to bring international attention to the case against the Daily Mail. The Mail is scared sh-tless, if their lack of coverage is any indication. It’s not just the Mail either – Harry’s thriving, happy existence and this lawsuit represent an existential threat to the entire media landscape in Britain. Which is why people like Camilla Tominey are salty as hell. Harry suddenly appearing in London to thrash the media has them shaking in their boots. Tominey rage-typed a piece in the Telegraph about Harry’s visit and she accidentally reveals too much, including her own bitterness and Harry’s ability to overshadow his family whenever he wants. Some highlights:
Harry has torn the family apart!! “Smiling broadly, it was as if he had never been away – let alone written a bombshell autobiography that has torn the Royal family in two.”
Harry’s red carpet needs!! “Yet if Prince Harry expected the royal red carpet to be rolled out for his somewhat shock appearance at the High Court on Monday for the start of his case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers for unlawful information gathering, then he was sadly mistaken. No sooner had the Duke, 38, landed in London from Montecito, California, than his nearest and dearest had made their excuses for not seeing him.
King Charles the dogsh-t father: Despite France having postponed Monday’s visit by the King and Queen Consort due to ongoing pensions protests, Buckingham Palace apparently made it clear there would be no time for a meeting between father and prodigal son. Although he did inform the monarch that he would be in the neighbourhood, he was told his father was “busy” – despite having a last-minute, two-day gap in the royal diary. It is perhaps ironic that while Prince Harry is fighting the Daily Mail publisher in court, the King’s communications secretary is former Mail executive Tobyn Andreae.
Will & Kate were on another vacation! Meanwhile, his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, would also be “out of town” due to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis having already broken up for the Easter holidays. The former Cambridge clan like to escape to Anmer Hall, their Norfolk bolthole, at such times and it seems unlikely an invitation
Why did Harry alone time this date for the court hearing?? “While he can have had no control over the court date, had the father of two decided to attend in person believing his “dearest Papa” would be out of the country? Emmanuel Macron only pulled the plug on Paris on Friday, and the royal couple are still travelling to Germany for the second leg of the tour on Wednesday.
Whoops, what a thing to admit: “And had the tour to France gone ahead, were the Sussexes aware that Harry’s surprise High Court appearance would almost certainly have upstaged the King’s European charm offensive?”
Why is this Harry’s problem?? “The court case also comes amid speculation that Paul Dacre, Associated Newspapers’ editor-in-chief, is about to receive a peerage from former prime minister Boris Johnson.
Why does Harry have bodyguards if he’s so obsessed with privacy?? “Flanked by his own personal bodyguards, he appeared willing to risk a high-profile appearance – motivated, seemingly, by his undisguised hatred for the tabloid media (and his somewhat contradictory thirst for publicity, perhaps?). Had the Home Office struck a deal with the fifth in line to the throne for this particular trip?
No support for his trash family!!! “The Telegraph has been told the Duke flew over to show his “support” for the case, which has been brought by a group of celebrities including the singer Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, as well as the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost. Baroness Lawrence and former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes also allege the newspaper group is guilty of unlawful information-gathering. Whether he will be minded to show similar “support” for his father and stepmother when they are crowned on May 6 remains to be seen.
I think Tominey was attempting to sound accusatory, bitter and angry towards Harry… but she ended up sounding so sad and she made the Windsors sound pathetic. She’s really arguing: how dare Harry appear in court, doesn’t he know he would have obviously overshadowed his father’s France visit, well at least his family is too lazy to see him! The mentions of Paul Dacre and Tobyn Andreae are fascinating too – once again, Tominey seems to be crying over Harry’s presence being awkward for… the family who keeps hiring Daily Mail people for their comms team? Not to mention the incredibly cozy relationship between the right-wing tabloids (the Mail especially) and the Tory Party? Oh, and the bitter tears about security too – you know all of their violence-inciting C-U-Next-Tuesdays hate the fact that Harry can fly into London with a full security detail and disappear again and they can’t do anything about it.
Ummm… wasn’t France cancelled so Chuckles could not charm them? Harry upstaged nothing.
The French public upstaged him. Vive la France!
Charm?
Probably he means no….harm. lmao
The Princess Bride👍❣️
BAM
He’s just going to a court case he’s involved in. It’s not like he’s rattling up in a gold carriage with a marching band and running around London in booty shorts and pasties. That his mere existence overshadows his crap family — well, that’s the fault of the tabloids and the family themselves.
If you can fly to another country and do tours and state dinners but be upstaged by someone simply walking into a courtroom, what does that say for you? Sorry, but PH’s “nearest and dearest” aren’t snubbing him; they are at home in California probably video-chatting daily. I like how “the Sussexes” were supposed to think about the effect attending an event on a certain day would impact the RF, but KC isn’t supposed to consider how his actions like scheduling on Archie’s BD, will impact his son’s family.
This. This. A thousand times, THIS.
This Tominey lady seems obsessive and demented, she needs to take a couple of seats, rubbish article
Her and Angela Levin both fall into a completely weirdo obsessive subcategory of already unhinged reporters. I’m convinced Angela sleeps with a cardboard cutout figure of Harry, while Tominey stays up all night raging over Montecito weather websites.
Tominey has long been very very anti-Sussex. I think the two biggest reasons currently are that she is one that H&M have specifically called out for her lies – remember she had Cry-gate, and that was the one story that Meghan very clearly refuted in the Oprah interview, and Harry also called her out for her lies and fake stories in Spare (not by name but she’s in there.)
She thought she was going to have a nice little career just writing lies and spouting fiction about the Sussexes and she would be able to get away with it for the next 30 years or whatever and instead Harry has said “nah, she’s full of sh!t” and she cannot handle that.
Also the Sussex Squad calls her out repeatedly and she hates that, lol.
But yeah in general she and Angela Levin are really really unhinged when it comes to Harry and Meghan. I mean most of the RRs are but Camilla is one where I think, “wow you really did think you had a chance with Harry, didn’t you?”
I watched the clip where she was called out about Crygate and she literally could not accept that she got it wrong. Like, she wasn’t playing the game that most of them play, she really couldn’t fathom or recognize that she had been used and had written something that amounted to slander. I remember thinking, ‘there is something wrong with this woman’.
I like the how media always acts as if they can’t decide who they talk about. No one cares about Charles and everyone including the media knows it. They’re just pissed because they had no heads up about Harry coming, they have no access and can’t couldn’t bully him or bribe him into dropping the case or settling out of court. The overshadowing excuse is getting boring. Harry is there for court, not his family and they need to stop trying to switch the narrative.
I imagine the family is also getting threats and anger behind the scenes from their tabloid buddies because Willam already tried to get in the way of Meghan’s lawsuit and I’m sure the press was expecting the family to get involved with this as well. Oh well.
Wasn’t there something about how CIII requires Harry to give him 28 days’ advance notice of his travel to the UK? I’m thinking, if anything, Harry might have given his dogsh-t father 28 **minutes** notice. There wasn’t time to leak it to their minions/masters, obviously, and there surely would have been given enough time.
LOL, also, Harry, the “drug user,” doesn’t appear to have any concerns about his ability to travel out of and back into the US.
I think that is part of the ongoing RAVEC hearing. That somehow Harry was going to be required to give 28 days notice of any time he (or any member of Sussex Family) would be in the UK.
That’s part of what’s on the table. Does anyone else with his high-level of security danger have to give 28 days advance notice. Since it is clear that people *inside* some of the security agencies (esp The Met) are violently anti-Sussex, giving that much notice would in fact endanger members of Sussex Family.
RAVEC had a vehemently anti-Meghan person on the committee (Edward Young). He will likely be replaced by a new Charles person. But iirc both Charles and William get to have a rep on the Board, which is another part of what Harry must be fighting. He wants these decisions to be made by people without an anti-Sussex agenda, so he has to prove there *is* an anti-Sussex agenda from both the Charles and William reps.
I just want someone to dedicate a twitter account that exposes these rota rats personal lives and we can see how they like it. I guess journalists have a code and would protect each other but twitter can get the job done, even hire P.I to dig into their lives, I bet they have tons of shady skeletons.
I would be lying if I said I didn’t like this idea…I know, I know
They do sometimes do that to each other. They all piled on Niraj Tanna when W&K stopped him from getting a photography permit for Kensington Gardens. And when they all got behind the scenes meet-and-greet with W&K’s kids in exchange for stopping negative talk about their laziness – and Tanna was excluded.
Every so often they goad Piss M about his obsessive behavior and his cheating wife. And sometimes they go after one of their own – the RR who cheated on her husband by having sex in a field with someone else. That sexing in a field was photographed by a fellow tabloid hack and published.
Tominey has hitched her wagon to the wrong horse and she suffering for it. She has lied, slandered and ridiculed Duchess Meghan for years to no avail. Meghan is living her best life in California with her loving and protective husband. What is Tominey left with the Tampon King, his Mistress Queen, Raging Husband and Lazy-Copy Keen daughter in law. Let’s not forget the other loser siblings in that royal family.
Stay losing Cam…What a life.
Yep. These people have buyers remorse like you wouldn’t believe. It angers them that Harry and Meghan don’t want or need them, bypassed them, are successful without them and are mega rich without them. They’ve also been trying to get Harry and Meghan in rooms with them. Piers Morgan begging for interviews and Camilla recently had a royal reporting event and invited Harry and he declined. They made their golden geese enemies and that has to suck because the others are boring and the ones that make you money hate you.
“Camilla recently had a royal reporting event and invited Harry and he declined.”
Whaaaaaaaaaaat? When did THIS happen?!
He didn’t decline, he simply did not answer.
@Kelsey. This was a few weeks ago. The royal reporters had some type of event that discussed royal reporting in the future and Harry and Meghan’s criticism of the media. Frankly, it screamed, “We wanted to find a way to bring Harry to the table. Look! Harry, we are discussing things. Please give us access!” I truly believe it was BS and the royal reporters are desperate because the others are boring and they bet on the wrong horse. It felt like a trap in my honest opinion. Smoke and Mirrors.
The silence from the british media is hilarious if it wasn’t frustrating. the bbc newsletter that I get daily on weekdays didn’t mention this at all and they would be the first ones braying and sensationalising about some nonsense when it comes to H&M so their silence for me means that they are complicit in this. Haven’t taken them seriously since they’ve been beholden to their tory overlords. People really need to unplug themselves off their tabloid addiction and hold journalists to a higher standard.
And the Mirror is also being sued and are not a right-wing paper – Kevin McGuire is associate editor and he is all ‘ kill the royals ‘ for 30 years +
Of course Prince Harry upstaged them all, he’s HARRY! As Kate Hepburn said in Lion in Winter, ” If you are broken, it is because you are brittle.”
Does Camil To have a personal vendetta against the DF? This evil woman wrote, “It is perhaps ironic that while Prince Harry is fighting the Daily Mail publisher in court, the King’s communications secretary is former Mail executive Tobyn Andreae.” She highlighted the invisible contract there—that surely was done on purpose?
I thought that was interesting too. She’s literally telling on herself and them by highlighting how cosy the BM is with the Mail.
Jealously is prevalent within the royal reporting and BM in general. They’re jealous of Omid, Oprah, Gayle King etc. They were also jealous that Adele sat down with Oprah. They were also jealous of Tom Bradby as well.
I assume she just thinks that’s an own on Harry, like his dad’s hiring choices are done to hurt him or done in spite of his feelings. I can’t see the most unhinged royal reporters ever walking back their demented hatred of H&M. Maybe ones that were just wanting the cash will betray the main royals or throw shade, but Tominey? Hard to square with her vitriol.
They would walk back everything if Harry and Meghan kissed their behinds and give them what they want, which is access. You have Piers Morgan still trying to get in contact with them, even going as far as publicly asking for interviews. This all started because family members were jealous and hateful and the media wanted to force Harry and Meghan into the access game. It got out of control and now we’re here. That media did not want Harry and Meghan to leave. They made them too much money and opened doors for many of them. They wanted them controlled and shut down.
Done on purpose? Yeah of course. But the thing is I don’t think she’s sees the DM alliance as a bad thing. The tabloid press, minus the mirror maybe, are incredibly right-wing and so is Camilla Tominey and the Telegraph. Honestly, she prob thinks it’s a smart strategy for Charles to align with Paul Dacre and Tobyn Andrae. Literally, she’s taking the stance of how dare Harry go up against his dad’s friends. It’s mind-boggling but that’s kind of the media landscape. Even now, they’re all twisting themselves into calling this prince Harry’s privacy crusade, like he’s pouting over his privacy. Sure, it’s about privacy but it’s mostly about criminal acts of phone-tapping, fraud, breaking and entering. And so many, bbc included, are fronting for the tabs in the way they’re intentionally reporting the case. Camilla Tominey’s bitterness over Harry’s surprise appearance just had her saying it less subtlety than usual. Luckily, as the actual details emerge, it will be harder to do this.
It’s genuinely wild how being against the tabloids is somehow a bad thing. Wouldn’t most Brits say the tabs are rather scummy? But here’s CT strait up fronting for them and and directly citing the alliance between the tabloids and the royals. Charles and Camilla hired someone from the DM!!!! Even if Harry doesn’t win this case, does anyone in the UK truly believe that the DM did not do what they’re being accused of? Of course they did and the public knows this. Harry fighting back against this kind of scum is just not a bad look, regardless of Camilla Tominey’s bitter spinning. Whew, jealousy and envy just ooze out of everything she writes.
He didn’t appear in court because he wanted to support Elton John – he’s part of the case. And he’s supporting his family just fine – Meghan, Archie and Lili.
How can a former prime minister give someone a peerage?
I was going to ask the same question. That doesn’t make any sense to me.
The former Prime Minister makes “recommendations” as he/she leaves office to the new incoming Prime Minister. Even Liz “The Lettuce” Truss left two or three pages of “recommendations” for honors and peerages..
“The Prime Minister’s Resignation Honours in the United Kingdom are honours granted at the behest of an outgoing prime minister following their resignation.
In such a list, a prime minister may ask the monarch to bestow peerages, or lesser honours, on any number of people of their choosing.” [Wikipedia]
The PM (and indeed heads of commonwealth countries) recommend people for peerages. Hence the ridiculousness on Tony Abbott awarding Prince Philip a Knight of the Order of Australia among other stupid politically motivated recommendations.
All the political leader get a shout on this as well hence Cyril Smith getting knighted but who should have been stripped of it
The walls are tightening around the Rota and they know it. They’re pleading for the public’s help in vilifying those who would take them down. And in so doing, they are only exposing themselves for the corrupt creatures they are. Keep spilling. Camilla. Either one. Each is just as vile as the other.
Cameltoe the liar is upset that she didn’t have the scoop and her clickbaits aren’t getting traction. I love this for them. Eff the RF and their racist tabloid goons! Go Harry, destroy them!
Oh no! Don’t destroy them.
I’m old, have cancer and am essentially homebound. Without the tabs I would find no comedy at all in the world. I look at them like MAD Magazine minus the irony , wit and sarcasm.
Don’t destroy them. Just make them the laughingstock they are.
The piece is just nonsensical. Camilla, the rest of the press and the Royal Family just have to admit that they effed up.
It’s in no way “ironic” that KC3’s comms secretary is a DM alum. It’s part of the entire corrupt system. It’s evidence, in fact, that BRF collusion with the BM is rampant and anti-Harry.
She buried the lede:
“The court case also comes amid speculation that Paul Dacre, Associated Newspapers’ editor-in-chief, is about to receive a peerage from former prime minister Boris Johnson.”
Mr. Dacre could also receive 10 years in jail in which to enjoy his new peerage, courtesy of the high court!
2023 is going to be very exciting for him either way!
I used to think these types of articles were simply a matter of sh-tposting for clicks and likes, that the reporters didn’t actually believe what they were writing. But the more I watch of this week’s events, I think these heauxes are really in their feelings about this, they feel personally hurt and betrayed by Harry’s willingness to defend his family and stand for what he believes is right. It’s nuts.
They’re traumatized. Harry and Meghan have been fighting back every step of the way. Taking control of their life and story. Successfully suing and winning cases. All that media had to do was threaten members of that family with bad press and they would perform for them in a heartbeat. They’ve used bullying, estranged family members, threats etc and nothing has stopped the Sussexes. They don’t know what to do.
IIt’s all so confusing. The UK hates Harry, but turning up to attend a Court Case will “overshadow the King’s charm offensive”. How does that work. If people hate you they usually pretend you don’t exist, they give you the cold-shoukder, freeze you out. Also, Harry (& Meghan) have transited Britain before – seeing the Queen but not Charles – & leaving before the Press knew they were there. All this nonsense about putting Harry in his place by being “too busy” to see him is just cover for Harry never asking to see him in the first place (Charles was supposed to be in France).
Finally, unpopular Harry, who the Royals don’t want to see at the Coronation now has to go to the Coronation for what- publicity for the Coronation?
Wesley, you hit the nail on its head in almost every sentence. Thank you.
I wonder where he stayed? Not Frogmore or we would have heard about it by now. With Elton John?
Another spectacularly failed charm offensive. Seems like the French, along with most of the CW, find this family just offensive. On to Germany, where you know H&M saw a lot of love last year.
Camilla, Camilla, just HOW long were you on the phone for, screaming at your name sake, WHY DID YOU NOT TELL ME HARRY WAS COMING? WHY DID YOUR TOADS AT THE PALACE NOT TELL ME HARRY WAS COMING! To which her name sake replied “because we didn’t bloody well know, now spin this for all your worth or you will never get another story from any of us.!!
See there is an old saying” when you lay down with dogs you catch fleas!! And boy oh boy is she itching now. Charlie isn’t to busy to see Harry, HARRY doesn’t care if he sees him or not, Harry thought Charlie and his tampon were in France, and he knows his brother is a lazy bstd and would shoot of on holiday the minute the schools broke up, oh and HOW DARE the high court schedule a hearing without the kings permission 🤣🤣give it up lady, you and your career are toast