“Taylor Swift wore Alexandre Vauthier to the iHeartRadio Awards” links
  • March 28, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Taylor Swift wore Alexandre Vauthier to the iHeartRadio Awards. [RCFA]
More photos from the iHeartRadio Awards. [Jezebel]
Information about the Nashville school shooting. [Buzzfeed]
Lady Gaga’s grunge Harley Quinn. [LaineyGossip]
Quoting Snoop Dogg can get you fired. [Dlisted]
Succession recap: the Roy children are idiots. [Pajiba]
Chanel West Coast is leaving Ridiculousness for her own show. [Starcasm]
I would break these fug Loewe shoes in about two minutes. [Tom & Lorenzo]
So many actors got their start on Young & the Restless. [JustJared]
Coach Kim Mulkey’s outfits are bonkers. [GFY]
I wish I had a pool, I would do this too. [Towleroad]
Bar Refaeli is on vacation. [Egotastic]

19 Responses to ““Taylor Swift wore Alexandre Vauthier to the iHeartRadio Awards” links”

  1. zazzoo says:
    March 28, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    First time I’ve ever envied Taylor Swift. Man would I love to have his arm around me.

    Reply
    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      March 28, 2023 at 12:50 pm

      Yes Ma’am.

      Reply
    • TreeHugger says:
      March 28, 2023 at 2:38 pm

      Let’s hope those leather pants are stitched well (or maybe not?)

      Reply
      • zazzoo says:
        March 28, 2023 at 3:14 pm

        LMFAO! If I were standing there, I’d be saying a little prayer to the universe about them pants.

    • Backstage Bitchy says:
      March 29, 2023 at 2:19 am

      On my 19th birthday, I was at Nell’s (CLASSIC nyc club) on 14th street with my older boyfriend. In walked Prince (TINY, wearing a sheer black nylon bodysuit with a paisley imprint and massive platform boots) and Lenny Kravitz. After a few cocktails (no, Kids, they didn’t card in the early 90s), I approached their table and said it was my birthday. Lenny kissed me on the cheek and said “Happy Birthday” and I just about died.

      Reply
  2. HeyKay says:
    March 28, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Lenny K! Lenny does not age.

    Taylor looks good, don’t care for the hoodie/snog style. Makes me think of Robin Hood and Maid Marian. LOL.
    Taylor is very fit!

    Reply
  3. Lawapa says:
    March 28, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    Will she ever move on from the bangs?

    Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      March 28, 2023 at 1:14 pm

      I see this a lot. Sincerely, why does she have to? She’s always had them, she must like them. 🙂

      Reply
    • The Old Chick says:
      March 29, 2023 at 12:24 am

      She likes them? I love swiftie. I don’t like her on stage fashion much, those booty shorts and body suits. Maybe they’re comfortable. I have no issue with her fringe. I know people who’ve worn a fringe for 60 years! Horses /courses.

      Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    March 28, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    I actually really like Taylor’s outfit.

    That gross anchor hwho quoted Snoop has said sh*t before, so it whatever for her.

    Reply
  5. Lens says:
    March 28, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    I don’t care if she does or not Taylor looks fabulous as always.

    Reply
  6. Lucía says:
    March 28, 2023 at 12:56 pm

    I loved TS’s look on the runway, but she looks SO uncomfortable in it, as if she’s wearing a costume. It doesn’t even seem like the same look.

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      March 29, 2023 at 12:55 am

      Yes, she’s not a fashion person. Those photos of her looking deeply uncomfortable in the bodysuit and chain mail skirt at a recent awards show live rent free in my mind.

      Reply
  7. jferber says:
    March 28, 2023 at 3:10 pm

    Taylor always looks good and Lenny is a force of nature.

    Reply
  8. The Recluse says:
    March 28, 2023 at 3:40 pm

    Those absurd shoes….I would constantly be smacking my calves with them as I walked and smacking them into things, so yeah…they wouldn’t last long.

    Reply
  9. Jessica says:
    March 28, 2023 at 4:31 pm

    In order to protect their privacy, I will just say that we are currently traveling to Nashville to be with close friends who lost a family member. As many of you know, my town also suffered a shooting a few months back. When will this end? We have been through 2 dem Presidents and full dem congresses as well as whatever trump was and a dem president and partial Republican Congress since Sandy Hook and nothing has changed. What will it take?????!! Not the killing of children. Not the killing of people at Walmart or concerts, or parks, or walking their neighborhood, or going to a nightclub. Not representatives being gunned down…what the f is wrong with this country and everyone in government?? And even Biden joking about ice cream and bullshit before he even mentions this new horror.

    I will be looking to this site for levity and silly gossip over the coming hard days. Thank you all!

    Reply
    • Alarmjaguar says:
      March 28, 2023 at 4:52 pm

      Jessica, my heart breaks for your friends. I truly can not imagine what they are going through. I share your despondency about this issue, too. I can only believe that someday things will change and vow to help make that happen, but my god how we have failed our children! This stranger sends her love and strength, whatever that may be worth.

      Reply
    • TwinFalls says:
      March 28, 2023 at 5:25 pm

      I’m so sorry for you and your friends and everyone affected by this senseless tragedy.

      Reply
    • Sass says:
      March 28, 2023 at 7:13 pm

      Jessica I am so sorry for your loss and your friends’ loss. I lost two friends in Mother Emanuel and I live near Columbine. Did you know that every district elementary school was given a tree to plant on their campus in memory of the victims at Columbine? It’s a lovely gesture but every time I see the tree at my kids’ school I think that money could have been spent in an attempt to enact gun reform. Instead we have more dead children.

      Reply

