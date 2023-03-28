King Charles’s aides claim: ‘World leaders really want to come and meet him’

You can really tell that King Charles is super-disappointed that his first state visit as monarch was canceled. Dude was looking forward to visiting Paris and spending time in Versailles. The French protesters had a different idea, and they began threatening him with the guillotine. C’est la vie. So now the king’s elves are trying to make him feel better about his trip to Germany, which starts on Wednesday. Not only that, there’s a real desperation to portray Charles as a global leader who is beloved and well-liked by other world leaders. It’s fascinating to watch Charles come across as so needy? Some highlights from the Times:
Sanguine Charles: The King was “looking forward” to his first state visit to France, due to have started in Paris on Sunday, but is said to have been entirely “sanguine” when President Macron rang him yesterday morning to call it off.
Charles’s warm relationship: Germany has scooped its neighbour, and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with whom Charles has a “warm relationship”, will now host the King for his first big moment on the international stage, when he lands in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon.
World leaders love Charles: Since he became King in September, ambassadors and global leaders, including President Zelensky of Ukraine and Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission president, have flocked to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to meet the UK’s new head of state. A source close to the King says: “World leaders really want to come and meet him. The transition has provoked enormous fascination, on a human and geopolitical level, people want to come and hear from him. There will be a lot of world leaders at his coronation.”
President Steinmeier is doing the most: As a mark of respect and gratitude for the King’s only overseas tour before his coronation on May 6, President Steinmeier is affording Charles and Camilla the highest of honours with a number of historic “firsts”. The King will become the first postwar foreign head of state to be given a ceremonial welcome with full military honours at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and the first British monarch to address the Bundestag, Germany’s federal parliament, in a speech he is set to deliver in a mixture of German and English. He is not fluent in the language, unlike his father, Prince Philip.
The reception: Steinmeier, who invited Charles to Germany during the late Queen’s funeral in September and will lay on a state banquet for the royal couple at his residence, the Schloss Bellevue on Wednesday night, has said of the forthcoming visit: “The fact he is now taking up this invitation only half a year later shows how much the King values the friendship between our nations.”
“World leaders really want to come and meet him… people want to come and hear from him.” There’s something so pathetic about Charles’s own courtiers embiggening him to a domestic audience, telling British people that foreign leaders love him. I don’t think Zelenskyy’s visit or the EU president’s visit should be described as “flocking” either – Zelenskyy is a war president desperate to save his people and his country, not a f–king groupie. Besides that, I bet most world leaders are skipping the bloody coronation – President Biden isn’t coming, and I bet Charles only gets a few European leaders and a handful of Commonwealth prime ministers, honestly.
Well, Charles is German, so…
He’s also not a world leader. He’s an irrelevant figurehead living off stolen wealth and bile. And his coronation will be the beginning of the end of that.
He is not German. He has distant German ancestry, but he’s definitely British. Please don’t lay his effed-upness on another country.
In 1917, the name of the British royal house was changed from the German Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to the English Windsor because of anti-German sentiment. Qn Lizzie on her ascension confirmed the name change to the House of Windsor. They are Germans. Prince Ernst of Hanover, once married to Caroline of Monaco, is a distant cousin.
Pentillet, please look up his family tree. The fact that his family used to have a German last name does not make him German. KC does not have any German parents, grandparents or even great grandparents! He does have a lot of English-born relatives… How exactly do you see him as German?! He has distant German ancestry, but most of his forefathers are not from that country.
He is British-born, his mother is British-born, his grandfather is British-born, his great grandfather is British-born, etc. He is British.
It does not matter what a persons last name is. The UK ,and many other countries, are filled with people whose names are not of local origin. To treat the people with foreign last names whose families have lived in in a particular country for generation as foreign to that country is otherizing.
“But where is he from….really?”
KC3 spent 50 years of his life traveling to other countries, meeting with world leader and doing “soft diplomacy” yada yada yada.
Why are the acting like none of this happened and his clock started over when his mom died? All of these “firsts”. That have happened dozens of times before.
I had had a full life before I got married. And it was a huge wonderful thing for me but it was not like nothing counted before that. It wasn’t – Omg this is the first time she’s traveling/ driving a car/ going to the grocery store – ITS A BRAND NEW WORLD AND SHES DOING IT ALL FOR THE FIRST TIME (again).
Charles looks like a booze hound. His red face tells all.
“There’s something so pathetic about Charles’s own courtiers embiggening him to a domestic audience, ”
Like father, like eldest son and his wife….
Yeah, well, we’ll see who actually shows up for the Chubbly. How many countries are gonna foist off the “honor” on their respective ambassadors to the UK?
No, they aren´t. They already know Charles. Charles is a 74 years old man. Behaving as if he is an up and coming new force for good is stupid, but carry on…
As I said before, according to a poll only 8% of Germans want the monarchy back. And all of them identify with the right spectrum..
The German government is only doing this out of politeness, although they probably don’t think much of the monarchy (left government) and the few curious onlookers who will come are probably there by chance at the time.
And I don’t think anyone with their right minds in Germany gives a f*ck that the whole BRF comes from Germany…
I feel likeball the pomp in Germany is more of a show for Russia telling them we are a power so back off. I also believe Chuck cried about wanting military honors bc he’s an entitled brat so they’re going to give him something, but I doubt it’ll be huge.
Chucky can sing and dance all he want, Brexit is a done deal and Britain is still at the end of the queue.
There was an article in the Times about Biden visiting Ireland and skipping England and the Con-a-Nation, and it looks bad, because he is snubbing the King, and all about the great relationship between the U S and England.
I am sure the world leaders would be just as happy to meet with an elected official of the UK to resolve any issues or make agreements.
World leaders might have liked having their picture taking with the Queen, but Charles? Not so much.
Except maybe Albert of Monaco, who seems to be looked down upon by other royalty and might be eager to be seen with a monarch.
This sounds so much like stories from Donald Trump’s former aides in the White House, having to lay it on preposterously thick.
My brain also made this comparison. And if world leaders do want access to KC, as in really, really want access to him, then that should be a huge red flag.
If they do, where are they? I don’t see a que forming.
It really does. “he’s so popular, he really is, everyone is just dying to meet him and everyone who meets him just loves him!!!! He’s so smart and popular!!!!!!!!”
Someone like Joe biden will meet with the royals because he’s polite and he understands diplomacy, but he’s not going out of his way for it and he’s not giving them undue deference. When he met William it was outside!! LOL
“Flocking” 😂😂😂
Anyway, Biden is going to Belfast next month to mark the peace agreement, and it is known that he will not meet with Charles. Not then, not at the Chubbly. I’m sure Prince Albert will attend the Clowning, but that’s not the kind of world “leader” CIII wants to bag. The most powerful leader on the planet is coming to your shores, fella, and will not see you. Spin that.
They literally make it sound like a stampede! 🐎🐎🐎. So, so stupid.
@ C-Shell, yes, Biden as the POTUS is in your own backyard and is specifically not making an attempt at visiting you. Face it Chucky, no one is rushing to give you an audience nor attend your Con-a-nation as you are simply irrelevant.
Agree with regards to Albert, ad Monarchs stick together to keep their con going.
* all, not ad.
back to sanguine are we? I’m off to London next month so perhaps I’ll pop a thesaurus through the door with some underlined alternatives to sanguine, incandescent, blindsided and peace keeper.
OMG please add ‘keen’ to that list.
They’ve so overused “keen” that I honestly sometimes involuntarily roll my eyes when I hear that word in real life.
Don’t forget “secret weapon.”
Zelenskyy is not a good barometer. Like you said, he’s a war president. He’ll go to the opening of an envelope if it means support for his people and country. As he should.
I just stated that if a world leader is really keen to have access to KC that should be a huge red flag…Zelensky is not included in that! He’s an exception since he needs to help Ukraine.
I think we can safely assume KFC was the opposite of sanguine and threw a royal tantrum about his canceled visit to France, and his courtiers then scrambled and pled with Germany to invite him instead. And two leaders meeting with him is not “flocking” to meet KFC. Once again, Charles makes his neediness so apparent.
Yep. Love it when the reporters use the word sanguine. It’s always a clue that things are not in fact sanguine.
Yes and now Germany will have to play host as they were simply sick of hearing KC3 begging on the phone so they caved in. Germany is simply giving into the whims of this man-child.
Everytime I see “KFC”, I think Kentucky Fried Chicken! LOL! LOL!
Same. Always. KFC chicken. Fits.
The Germany trip has been planned for a while. It was supposed to be a few days in France and then a few days in Germany.
He and Camilla can dress up and she can get decked out in bling. They are so out of touch
If Ambassadors and World leaders are coming to see him it’s because that’s their job.
And because he was born into a position where the UK government pushes him forward as their rep. I’m sure the other leaders would be just as happy to meet with the PM.
I agree with this headline. There are many world leaders who want to meet with KC3 to tell him they want their looted and plundered stuff back.
Good point! Yes, Pinkosaurus, if my country had been robbed (and especially if [some of] that loot wound up in the royal collection, I definitely would want to meet KC.
Above, I was thinking more along the lines of dictators and right wingnuts feeling a huge desire to meet him instead.
The lurkers support him in e-mails, I’m sure.
You’d think with billions of dollars in stolen/inherited/tax-free wealth, Chucky and his bride could afford to make themselves looks regal & dignified, but he’s looking increasingly like Lady Elaine Fairchild from the Mr. Roger’s original puppets. All red-faced and inbred looking.
So funny, so true. Lady Elaine 🤣🤣🤣
When you called them that what flashed in my mind was the movie “Bride of Chucky”.
And that, my dear, was entirely on purpose! Thank you for catching the reference (although Jennifer Tilly far outshines Cams in terms of classy, dignity, sobriety, etc).
Ohhh, I am harsh today!
If Charles were really sanguine, he wouldn’t be putting out articles like this. He’d accept that France has some problems that have necessitated a postponement and he’d quietly move on to the next thing on his calendar. Lol, we’ll see how things go with the “mega-strike” in Germany.
The ceremonial welcome will feature Chuck wearing all his medals and Camilla in a feathered hat and elaborate outfit channeling the wife of Kaiser Wilhelm. And both brought in by coach.
Chucky is literally a f****** king. This need for validation is pathetic.
There’s very much an air of – Look at our toddler taking his very first steps, we just know he’ll grow up to rule the world! – in the way the BM write about the RF. It’s rather embarrassing.
Totally embarrassing.
The tabloid media is starting to write about Chucky the way they write about Wiggington!
Charles’ need to be seen as world leader is absurd. As a British monarch, he is nothing but a symbolic figurehead that real world leaders have to humor every now and then. He shouldn’t even be compared to any other president, prime minister, or even a damn CEO. He’s just a king.
Let’s keep it 100% – Charles is a place holder, nothing more. Actual foreign leaders and the royal houses are already fully aware of who he is as he’s had a public facing role for more than 50 years (and has never been really popular). The older ones have already met him; the younger ones don’t give a damn besides optics. And given all of the family mess and anti-monarchy rumblings over the last five years, most of them won’t ally with him publicly.
Only the mostly self-promoted heads of Third World countries would get any thrill from meeting Chuck.
Like who?
At some point, they’ve got to come to terms with the fact that Charles is an old, unattractive king with an old, unattractive wife for a queen. He’s not fit to lead his own court (as we’ve seen) let alone be the figurehead for a country…but here we are.
And the photo op appeal just isn’t there. It might be with William, but even then…other world leaders and other royalty see right through him…He and his wife don’t do anything substantial, and on top of that, they’re dumb.
I have to say, QEIi always looked staid and regal on the throne. In the photo, Chawlz looks like he is wondering if he’s soiled himself!
He had plenty of time to practice looking like a monarch, another flop endeaor! Other world leaders aren’t clamoring to be seen with him, they aren’t brainwashed and see his obvious character flaws too.
We all know Charles is not sanguine about France being cancelled. He’s very eager to be seen as a world leader and not just as Camilla’s tampon or Diana’s ex-husband.
No need to personalise anything, the King is the head of the UK government of course other heads of governments would want to meet him and establish close diplomatic ties….no big deal, more about position than personality.
Exactly. But it seem BP doesn’t understand that. It’s just protocol.
He’s the head of state, not head of government. And the Brits keep insisting he’s only a figurehead with no real power. People with actual power will want to meet with Rishi Sunak. (As horrible as Sunak is — but he’s the real head of things.)
The prime minister is the UK head of government. The monarch is the ceremonial head of state who supposedly plays no role in the decision making of government.
Who writes these fractured fairy tales? I thought the Brothers Grimm were dead! Tim Burton couldn’t make KFC into an interesting character.
A king or queen can’t be a world leader. They are figureheads, unlected, and only there to take money from citizens. It’s pathetic and desperate that they try to sell Chuck as one.
Other countries presidents receive him because that’s their job, nobody gives a fuck what he wants becuase his opinion means nothing. The only important message he might give them is what the UK government has told him to say.
This is so pathetic.
Charles shouldn’t flatter himself that Zelenskyy and the EU President were desperate to meet him. They were simply courtesy meetings while they happened to be in the UK (the EU President for Brexit talks and Zelenskyy to meet the Prime Minister and address Parliament). Charles is not a sufficient draw on his own, as I suspect the Coronation will show.
He’s desperate to be seen as hobnobbing with the state leaders of the world. I’ve never seen him so happy as when they had that reception before the Queen’s funeral for all the foreign leaders. He was grinning like a Cheshire cat. But what Charles may not understand is that was a once in a lifetime deal, and they were there for the Queen – not for Charles and his useless son.
The German president was probably making small talk and being polite at that reception for the Queen’s funeral when he said to Charles “If you’re ever in the area you should come and visit”, like when you run into an old acquaintance somewhere and say “we should get together”, neither of you really expecting it to happen. Image his surprise when Charles called to say, I’m going to be in Paris in March, would love to stop by for that visit.
I think this is where both KC and POW have made a mistake. KC should be promoting everything UK and Commonwealth as part of the coronation – not a plea for international leaders to attend. Same opinion of William, go learn some Welsh before you think you’re an international statesman.