Prince William is suddenly keen to ‘take on the role of global statesman’

For months now, Prince William’s wife has been outworking him. Historically, that rarely happens, even though Kate gets much more attention for the few events she does. I’ve idly wondered if William is extremely nervous about being so thoroughly exposed by Prince Harry’s memoir, and if William feels like he can’t do many announced visits these days, because people might start to protest him too, or worse yet, no one will even show up. Thus, he’s doing a lot of “surprise” events, and making “secret visits” to various groups. I bring this up because William seems to think he “plays” better internationally. The Earthshot shambles in Boston would beg to differ, but here we are. William feels like a new man after he went to a gay restaurant in Poland (after showing up empty-handed to visit refugees), and now he wants to keep traveling. Anything to get away from Kate, the kids and British expectations, I guess.
The Prince of Wales will increasingly take on the role of global statesman, determined to stand up for what he believes is right, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Prince William’s trip to Poland last week to thank British troops on the border of Ukraine was a key staging post as he embraces his new position on the world stage, sources say.
The trip – a closely guarded secret – was also seen as an overtly political move for the heir to the throne. Even his visit to eat out at an LGBT restaurant in Warsaw is seen as part of the strategy.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said: ‘It was important for the Prince to travel to Poland last week to not only recognise the duty of our troops, but also to shine a light on the ongoing humanitarian crisis. This is a continuation of the evolution of his role as a global statesman. We talk often about him using his global platform for the good of the environment via Earthshot. But this is the first opportunity for him to take a visit of this kind as Prince of Wales, and given that it is one of the biggest political issues facing every country on the planet, this is a demonstration of him growing as a statesman-like figure.’
While sensitive to the diplomacy deployed by his late grandmother the Queen, who was careful not to stray into the world of politics, William is nevertheless said to be determined to stand up and speak out for what he believes to be right. His trip included a bold statement issued in Polish in which he applauded the way Polish and British troops were working together to ‘defend our shared freedoms’.
Sources say that William was involved in the planning for the trip and ‘expressed a wish’ to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis by meeting refugees in Poland. Meanwhile, further foreign trips are being planned for both William and Kate, who are expected to visit parts of the Commonwealth on behalf of the British Government. Closer to home, Prince William will play a major role in the Coronation. A source said, however, that any investiture ceremony for William as the Prince of Wales was currently ‘not on the table’.
“A source said, however, that any investiture ceremony for William as the Prince of Wales was currently ‘not on the table’.” As I said, William is afraid – perhaps even terrified – of how he’ll be received close to home. He knows that Welsh people tolerated his father having the Tywysog Cymru title simply because Charles had it for so long, and Charles made an effort to learn Welsh and spend a lot of time in Wales. William isn’t prepared to do the same – he’s simply too lazy, too arrogant, too much of a lightweight. Meanwhile, Charles was actually an international diplomat who was comfortable with representing the crown abroad for decades as PoW. William doesn’t have that background, inclination or ability. He just wants to show up in Poland and for everyone to praise him as the keenest diplomat ever.
I read that clenching your jaw or grinding your teeth causes it to expand and the lower half of your face to grow bigger than the top half.
Anyway, William’s need for praise is only rivaled by his need to be worshipped. And I’m not so sure anyone, anywhere, thinks as highly of him as he thinks of himself. Please don’t go to the Commonwealth countries this year. Or do. It’ll be a fiasco.
Maybe all the jaw clenching is how he lost his looks. As many have noted, he lost his looks with his hair.
His hair jumped ship due to the “hostile” territory on his scalp!!!
Not please. Don’t come to Australia. We need our taxes to be spent on Australians not on this talentless tool.
Australia Republic Now.
+1 don’t visit Australia. Republic now
But if he did visit Australia, he could catalyze republican actions (and get fired to his face like Jamaica did).
The statesman could not get along with his brother and sister in law and ousted them so pathetic
Does Peggy and co understand that they can’t just declare him a statesman? Like he is such an oxygen robber. He has 0 integrity or intelligence and his earthshit and fancy plane slippers shows his entire lack of common sense. These people are such amateurs.
Maybe he could click his fancy plane slippers three times to make him a statesmen as he desperately wants!!
It just takes three 🥿🥿 🥿 Bullyiam!!!
When I think about these two, it’s just incredible how neither of them has bothered to use the opportunities they had to get the education and training they’d need in the position that is waiting for them. They’re in their 40’s and I don’t think either of them has found a platform or any cause that really matters for them. That’s all I have to say…
You are absolutely correct. All that they do are PR opportunities and photo ops. They are very empty people.
Grace, it is incredible. He is so ill prepared for his role. His only interest in the world appears to be where he can go on vacation or engage in colonial cosplay. It always struck me as odd that he never learnt another language given his future role. He never studied Welsh like his father. KC also speaks French and passable German. Prince Philip spoke German. QEII spoke French and there is a lot of footage out there of her conversing fluently in French with certain world leaders. Yes here we are with William who speaks just English, and I guess “rage” if you count that as a language.
This, full stop. Endless opportunities to become real, lemigimate bearers of knowledge for their passion projects, and still all they can muster are some barely coherent generalities.
William chose to be this poorly prepared and under-educated. A bachelor’s in Geography doesn’t a statesman make. He’s one of the few heirs that doesn’t have multiple degrees.
The other one that comes to mind is CP Victoria, who suffered through her college years with anorexia, dyslexia, and her face blindness. She speaks four languages, interned at a Swedish embassy, did a year of diplomatic training and internship. Bill did none of that, couldn’t even finish a bespoke land management course.
Don’t forget the Duchy educational program that he was supposed to complete as well.
This effort to make Egg sound like a sophisticated global diplomat is akin to me ordering a toy microscope and announcing I’m a viable candidate for the Nobel Prize for my work in genetics. There’s no substance or credibility to any of the claims.
And his people really need to let go of the “defender of what’s right” title they’re trying to gift him. Given his abhorrent treatment of his own mixed-race family, he will never be able to claim this crown. Such a sad little man.
I despise W, but I honestly believe the Polish visit was a rare success. That said, I personally have my doubts given W’s 20+ years of adulthood that he will continue to do a good job as a diplomat.
@ ML, I don’t see it as a success. Bullyiam brought nothing for the poor souls who had to flee for their lives as their homes, schools and hospitals were blown to bits. Bullyiam brought nothing for the refugees as well. Bullyiam could have establishes a clothing drive for donations from Brits to help, but again he came empty handed. But it simply wasn’t possible as his own countrymen are suffering daily by the onslaught of suffering to feed their families or to heat their homes. But with all of the wealthy inner circle “friends” that they claim to have, he could have brought something!!! Another PR disaster.
Kate is going too. She can guffaw and get brood y over babies and try to hold hands with bill. Oh and talking about early years and show off new diplomat wardrobe.
Arly yars.
And jazz hands!! We mustn’t forget her glaring talent at jazz hands that has spread to her equally useless husband as well!!
Put her next to Dr. Jill Biden again. I will never forget that disaster.
That was a thing of beauty!!! It was like watching a car wreck over and over and over, etc….
in “The King’s Speech”, the king realized he had to make a speech and was woefully unprepared… and willing to learn how to do it.
Every time I see this kind of nonsense from Willy I think about that. How his great-grandfather was willing to learn but Willy things, ‘I was born to it so I don’t need to learn’.
In short, he’ll always be bad at it because he can’t admit he needs help to be better.
Both wills parents took public speaking lessons.
I blame Charles He know William would become the Prince of Wales.
I wonder why the royals never got their kids to learn languages and
elocution classes. They had to opportunity and the resources.
And it is even a bigger question why he was never send to an orthodontist
Chuck didn’t want his sons to upstage him. So he undermined them constantly. It worked with Will — Charles successfully fed all his worse instincts and squashed any good in him flat, with the help of the courtiers. Will was the golden child, and therefore never learned on his own to succeed at anything. Harry, as the scapegoat, was able to wise up and escape.
@ eve, Bullyiam is a grown man and as he was born into these duties does NOT absolve or excuse his refusal to learn his responsibilities!! His own mother took it upon herself to learn what was expected of her at half his current age but the fact of the matter is that Bullyiam is TOO lazy and simply refuses to educate himself. IF his drive was an enormous as his ego, he would be a proper PoW but it isn’t.
I honestly think that Charles couldn’t be bothered to parent his children, especially after Diana’s death. He was too busy with rehabilitate Camilla project.
I think he may have started to undermine William when he and Kate got married and their own household – but he just didn’t parent his children when they were actually children. Just like he wasn’t parented himself by his parents. He didn’t know how – and couldn’t be bothered to learn because he was so caught up in his self-pity and his mistress.
And I wonder whether his feelings about Diana, a woman he didn’t love and resented (bc of her popularity) extend to his children as well at some level.
Oh my. He needs to work on his incandescence if he wants to be diplomatic. As for a ‘statesman’- I’m laughing so hard that my make up is running.
“…William is nevertheless said to be determined to stand up and speak out for what he believes to be right.”
Oh, good. Because the world is currently suffering from a lack of entitled, sub-mediocre right wing bigots who resort to violence at the first sign of dissent. Truly heroic values he’s got there.
Ahahahaha! Pithy, my friend — and terribly spot on!
What the BRF in general and William in particular cannot seem to understand is that respect cannot be bought or inherited, no matter how many generations of your forebears accumulated wealth & titles. You may “get” to be prince and eventually king, and you may “get” all the associated baubles and honoraries, but respect is EARNED. William has in no way deserved an international platform on any issues. If my college days dancing in gay bars does not qualify me as an LGBTQTIA+ ambassador, neither does his one fecking dinner.
About that dinner, I saw a piece of an article where they tried to backtrack because I guess his right wing fan base wasn’t to happy about it.
He has always been keen to be global person it’s just that people don’t care about him and his grandiose behaviour. He wants to be liked , popular, global icon without doing anything important to warrant that . He wants to rely on the sycophants to sell him to us
Agree!!! Why are they are insistent on pushing this narrative of how much Bullyiam is “keen” to be a global statesman when the blaring truth is that he brings NOTHING to the table???
You can put lipstick on a pig and it it still a pig!! No amount of countless empty articles and that his PR puppets put out, he is still a pig with lipstick. My gawd…..give it up.
William is just so diminished now.
still, this is the only place that informed me that William was in Poland… and I live here 😀
Pegs is going global! So I guess this means he’ll show up empty handed, expecting to be fawned over & made a big deal of, to whatever unlucky country will have him.
The World’s Biggest Disappointment, now on tour!
Standing up for what’s right? Um, people should be standing against Putin. That shouldn’t earn him a gold star. Although, considering all the money ties to Russia, maybe William does see this as some brave stance. At the end of the day, I see one brother taking a stand against the news barons of the UK and another brother who wants props for the bare minimum. As for the restaurant, sure, cool and I hope to see him champion LGBTQIA+ causes even more. Of course, he’s gonna do that right?
Lovely how they are all so keen to address social and environmental issues in other countries and do nothing about any that impact their own lives in their own country.
That would piss off the Tory government. But they can chalk up their butting into other countries’ business to “diplomacy”.
The tabloids and royal commentators bandied these terms around that William is a “global stateman” and Kate is a “Children Princess “. These terms do not stick because they have not been earned.
Can’t stay in the shadows until your father dies then expect to accede with little to no blowback, William.
It’ll be interesting to see if he grows a spine or some moral accumen in the next decade, because there’s no global statesman without global awareness outside of his own personal, privileged bubble.
This is all so ridiculous. I’m “keen” to win the lottery, but that doesn’t mean I ever will, especially since I never buy a ticket. Once again William wants to be something without putting in the effort required.
And it sounds like we’re going to get more colonial co-splay from the Waleses. Can’t wait!
The embiggening is ridiculous. I saw this post title and then I clicked and realized that this quote is actually from a KP spokesman. William wants it out there that he is now a global statesman, because he thinks he is because of one visit to Poland.
this is the problem with being surrounded by “yes people” your entire life.
So, now it’s totally fine to be making an “overtly political move,” is it? Setting aside Bulliam’s utter inability to take a seat at the global table, it’s going to be a disaster of epic proportions for him (with or without KKKHate) to go about the world or Commonwealth making his gaffe-filled jokes and off-the-cuff remarks. We all know he desperately wants to compete and win the global statesman contest with Harry, but he has lost that contest before he sets foot out of his palaces.
Buying stock in Orville Redenbacher.
I can see him and Khate cozying up to global leaders like Ivanka tried to do a few years ago, only for her to be ignored – and its on video forever!
Looking forward to similar embarrassments for the Keens.
Yes, Willy. The world is dying to see your pedestrian blue v-neck sweaters and light blue button-down shirts up close.
He’s not keen to do anything – this is his job, just as it was for Charles. And he doesn’t just decide he wants to be a global statesman (like a little kid saying he wants to be an astronaut or a cowboy), it’s the UK government that will be sending him out. Brexit didn’t mean “exit from the whole planet” and Charles and William are the most high-profile representatives the UK has. William might not be the brightest bulb, but at least he’s ambulatory, which the queen was not. Good luck to him.
Ol’ Pegs reminds me of Edward II, who, ironically enough, was the first English prince to have the Prince of Wales title. Edward I gave it to him after he (Edward I) torn Wales apart and killed the last actual Prince of Wales. But Pegs has the same whiny, petulant, lazy vibes that Edward II did. Total Plantagenet.
This was a good trip, much more meaningful than the Earthshot stuff. Right direction
Lol. It’s funny because nobody seems to know what that trip achieved beyond pathetically staged pictures where William seems to be “laugh-crying” constantly (the man grates his teeth and clenches his knuckles so hard, he really should see a therapist!)
Was he on a meeting to talk about economic, military or other strategic partnerships with Poland? Did he outline how necessary it is to protect marginalized communities in Poland, like the LGBTQ community, when he went to the gay bar? Last I checked, he tried to walk that back as just a “coincidence”, when he started getting push back from his right wing loony ‘supporters’!
Just a couple of years ago, Middle East peace was his life’s work! Somewhere in between then and now, he got “bored with racism” and decided that Africans were ruining the planet with overpopulation, even though he has three kids of his own!
Well, I suppose there’s not much left for him…Harry is clearly the one seen as the shining light in the military community with Invictus and all. Harry also has his hands deeply entrenched in conservation work with African Parks, traveling with US politicians and meeting African presidents on this issue…so not much leeway for Willy here. Plus, Harry has become quite the expert on mental health- an area William can no longer really participate in, since he was exposed as physically violent in Spare! Championing racial justice is out of it, for obvious reasons…so, global statesman it is!🤣🤣🤣
Whatever, they’ve been saying this for years and still no one regards him as a global statesman. Plus he might have to back off on this because there can only room for one global statesman in the Royal Family and Charles as king is eager to be that.
I have a feeling that The Prince of Wales office and the King’s are in competition about who should be the international statesman … as there can only be one. Correct answer is neither.
Every time Billy attempts to emote a positive emotion he looks like an alien who is learning to smile.
‘But this is the first opportunity for him to take a visit of this kind as Prince of Wales, and given that it is one of the biggest political issues facing every country on the planet, this is a demonstration of him growing as a statesman-like figure.’
That whole statement, but this part especially? How desperate is KP that they are flat-out stating this instead of leaking it through sources. ‘Growing as a statesman-like figure’ who physically assaulted his younger brother over the man’s love of a bi-racial woman. And they’re still using Knauf’s ‘shine a light’. FFS.
If Billy-the-Basher is becoming a ‘Global Statesman’, I’m prepping for WW III. (I’m sure the palace has already designed a medal for that).
This is a prime example of William wanting all of the glory without any kind of willingness to put in any of the work.
I will give him the credit of at least having some cognizance to realize the smoke and mirrors of the past is no longer working like it once did. He wouldn’t be playing this game if he genuinely believe the smoke being blown up his a**.
“Meanwhile, further foreign trips are being planned for both William and Kate, who are expected to visit parts of the Commonwealth on behalf of the British Government. ” Geez, I might take off work to see the Wails go swanning around the CW again. Sure, this time they will just love and adore your smug superiority, go ahead and order another million-pound wardrobe.