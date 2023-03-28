Prince William is suddenly keen to ‘take on the role of global statesman’

For months now, Prince William’s wife has been outworking him. Historically, that rarely happens, even though Kate gets much more attention for the few events she does. I’ve idly wondered if William is extremely nervous about being so thoroughly exposed by Prince Harry’s memoir, and if William feels like he can’t do many announced visits these days, because people might start to protest him too, or worse yet, no one will even show up. Thus, he’s doing a lot of “surprise” events, and making “secret visits” to various groups. I bring this up because William seems to think he “plays” better internationally. The Earthshot shambles in Boston would beg to differ, but here we are. William feels like a new man after he went to a gay restaurant in Poland (after showing up empty-handed to visit refugees), and now he wants to keep traveling. Anything to get away from Kate, the kids and British expectations, I guess.

The Prince of Wales will increasingly take on the role of global statesman, determined to stand up for what he believes is right, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Prince William’s trip to Poland last week to thank British troops on the border of Ukraine was a key staging post as he embraces his new position on the world stage, sources say. The trip – a closely guarded secret – was also seen as an overtly political move for the heir to the throne. Even his visit to eat out at an LGBT restaurant in Warsaw is seen as part of the strategy. A Kensington Palace spokesman said: ‘It was important for the Prince to travel to Poland last week to not only recognise the duty of our troops, but also to shine a light on the ongoing humanitarian crisis. This is a continuation of the evolution of his role as a global statesman. We talk often about him using his global platform for the good of the environment via Earthshot. But this is the first opportunity for him to take a visit of this kind as Prince of Wales, and given that it is one of the biggest political issues facing every country on the planet, this is a demonstration of him growing as a statesman-like figure.’ While sensitive to the diplomacy deployed by his late grandmother the Queen, who was careful not to stray into the world of politics, William is nevertheless said to be determined to stand up and speak out for what he believes to be right. His trip included a bold statement issued in Polish in which he applauded the way Polish and British troops were working together to ‘defend our shared freedoms’. Sources say that William was involved in the planning for the trip and ‘expressed a wish’ to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis by meeting refugees in Poland. Meanwhile, further foreign trips are being planned for both William and Kate, who are expected to visit parts of the Commonwealth on behalf of the British Government. Closer to home, Prince William will play a major role in the Coronation. A source said, however, that any investiture ceremony for William as the Prince of Wales was currently ‘not on the table’.

[From The Daily Mail]

“A source said, however, that any investiture ceremony for William as the Prince of Wales was currently ‘not on the table’.” As I said, William is afraid – perhaps even terrified – of how he’ll be received close to home. He knows that Welsh people tolerated his father having the Tywysog Cymru title simply because Charles had it for so long, and Charles made an effort to learn Welsh and spend a lot of time in Wales. William isn’t prepared to do the same – he’s simply too lazy, too arrogant, too much of a lightweight. Meanwhile, Charles was actually an international diplomat who was comfortable with representing the crown abroad for decades as PoW. William doesn’t have that background, inclination or ability. He just wants to show up in Poland and for everyone to praise him as the keenest diplomat ever.