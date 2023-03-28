Prince Harry arrives at the High Court for Day 2 of the four-day pre-trial hearing

No one knew if Prince Harry was just popping into London for the first day of the four-day pre-trial hearing in his case against ANL/The Mail. Considering how much media attention Harry got for his surprise appearance yesterday, he absolutely made his point and the international media is widely reporting on the lawsuit and the accusations Harry and other celebrities have made against the Mail. But Harry has a clear message: this wasn’t just a stunt. He has arrived at the High Court again today. He will likely stay for the entire day’s proceedings, just like he did yesterday. Harry is telling the world: this is very important, please pay attention.
Meanwhile, Harry’s continued presence in London highlights his family’s bitterness, laziness and incompetence, not to mention their continuing collusion with the same media forces Harry is challenging. The American media is covering it too, just as they did last year around QEII’s funeral. Just as they did when Harry’s dogsh-t father evicted him from Frogmore Cottage. New York Magazine’s headline was “King Charles Pretends He’s Too ‘Busy’ to See Prince Harry.”
King Charles clearly doesn’t want to see Prince Harry right now. I think we can all relate: Who hasn’t avoided a relative because they did something obnoxious — for instance, writing a best-selling memoir spilling decades of family secrets? What isn’t very understandable is King Charles’s inability to come up with a good reason as to why he won’t be seeing his son during his surprise visit to the U.K. this week. The Telegraph reports that the king is “busy.”
So what exactly is King Charles up to? The Telegraph only says that he is “understood to be at Highgrove,” which is just a two-hour drive from London. And his schedule is probably pretty clear, since he was scheduled to be in France this week but had to postpone the trip owing to protests in Paris.
If the palace was trying to take the high ground in its responses to Prince Harry, that would make sense. If it wanted to give him a Succession-y “F–k off,” that would also be reasonable. But post-Spare, it’s never clear whether the royals are intentionally snubbing Harry or just being incompetent. When King Charles said “Who?” in response to a heckler’s question about Harry, was he genuinely confused? Or was he making a dig at his son? Did palace officials avoid calling Harry’s kids prince and princess for months to belittle him? Or because they didn’t know the Sussexes’ title preferences?
Saying the king is “busy” — with no further details — when we all know he isn’t falls into this ambiguous category. Make up a plausible excuse or give us a decent insult. What’s the point of employing a whole team of publicists if “busy” is the best they can come up with?
Ouch! This is my favorite line: “it’s never clear whether the royals are intentionally snubbing Harry or just being incompetent.” It’s so true! That’s something I struggle with as well, trying to determine whether the Windsors are just terribly incompetent or whether they’re intentionally vile. Speaking of, in one of the very few stories the Mail published about Harry’s appearance in London, they accuse HARRY of briefing the Telegraph and telling the paper that his father is too “busy” to see him. No – what happened is that Harry surprised everyone yesterday and the Rota rats immediately ran to Buckingham Palace and said “did you know he was coming??” and the palace had to come up with a lie. That lie was “of course he told us, and we told him that Charles was too busy to see him!” The Mail also claims that Charles and William are in no mood to “humour” Harry right now. Good news for them, Harry does not give two sh-ts about them.
Harry being Harry, Charles being Charles. It’s a pretty clear picture, isn’t it? The most interesting thing here is that British media is starting to call it what it is.
The British media didn’t want this case in the headlines and Harry and the other claimants showing up gave it the ultimate media attention. The problem for the media is that they wanted the family to put Harry and Meghan in their place and under “control”. It hasn’t worked out and the media is trying to backtrack and drag Charles into it by blurring the lines considering Harry is there for the courts, not his family. They’re scared of Prince Harry because he’s not scared of them. They really should’ve left him and Meghan alone because all they did was make enemies because of their hubris and need for control.
The last paragraph of the quoted peice sounded like Kaiser. Anyway, it gave me a kaiser-level chuckle.
Charles and the rest of the royals are in a bind because they’re close with the Mail and tabloids. He’s trying to appease his masters and not look like an ass at the same time. Again, that never works and he does. William and Charles are going to be very quiet for the next few days. I hope the tabs don’t expect any leaks because it’s clear Harry is not here for that family.
Normally I would agree with you, Brit, that KC (and W) will remain quiet…but KC is as of today still scheduled to be over in Germany tomorrow. So presumably he’s going to be acting kingly and he’s going to want that in the news.
I love this problem that KC has at the moment with appeasing the BM: as of yet, the main reporting outside of the UK is all about Harry showing up with a few famous people for their upcoming trial. The reasons as to why Harry, Elton and Elizabeth Hurley are there are being widely reported, and nothing about Harry’s difficult relationship with his dysfunctional family. My guess is that KC will not want too much coverage in the DF in particular if that sheds a light on his own cozy relationship with the RR at the cost of his son.
Ahh William don’t ya know he is too busy in his newest job of ‘Global Ambassador’ to care about Harold lol
Harry stays focused and prepared and it’s kicking his father’s ass. Love to see it.
I love seeing everyone’s panties all twisted up in a bunch! Harry is simply attending his court case and no amount of spinning will serve as anything else. As for KC3, all I can picture are pens flying all about as Harry has stolen his fathers “spotlight”, again.
Harry always does exactly what he sets out to do. He is a very honorable person. Too bad his family can’t say the same about themselves.
Really, it is perfect, isn’t it? Tell us without telling us.
It’s really annoying that the British media is acting like Harry came to beg Charles and William to see him when they weren’t even in consideration. Charles was supposed to be in France. He came for court and seems to be there all day, everyday. Harry doesn’t have time to see them.
They’re trying to distract because they didn’t want the attention on this case. Harry showing up really threw them for a loop. This seeing family crap by the press is screaming or Telegraphing Charles and co to please help change the narrative. That press has been publicly demanding things from Charles and William for years especially in regards to the Sussexes. This is another demand.
“… trying to determine whether the Windsors are just terribly incompetent or whether they’re intentionally vile”
I am in the camp that says both things can be true. They are obviously incompetent, and their default cover for that incompetence is a vile, hateful response. It’s a disgrace, and British taxpayers deserve and should DEMAND accountability.
Superficial note: Fierce Harry is HOT. His hotness factor has increased exponentially since he and Meghan got together, but the growth and work he’s done to fight the evil forces that almost ruined his life have given him a confidence that translates into stunning BDE. 🥵
Definitely both.
And yes, fierce sun tanned Harry is hot.
Also Harry carrying an ☔ like your typical London professional person. 😍
Agree!! And Harry is exponentially hotter now as he is slaying dragons left and right….nothing like a fine man walking with purpose as he slays away…..🫠🫠
I agree, I think both things are true. they are vile AND incompetent. I’m not sure the vileness is a cover for the incompetence, but I think both things are at play.
I do think its kind of funny that they are so incompetent that we cant always figure out what is going on – are they trying to hurt Harry, or are they just that bad at this? i know a lot of what they do re: H&M are intended to be hurtful, but I think some of it is just……they really are that bad at this.
I have to admit that I have been distracted from the content of these appearances by Harry’s increased hotness. He looks very fit as always but a little more muscular and tan…mama likey
I’d like to see some of these publications analyze why Liz and Phil didn’t snub Charles for his tell-all about his childhood. And dig into how it looks for the leader of a church to behave in this manner. Add in why PH would have thousands of reasons to snub the RF. Why are these articles always so one-sided?
He may be the leader of a church, but it’s a church that was essentially founded on adultery and divorce, and evolved through generations of family dysfunction. In that light, Charles is the most fitting leader the CofE has had since Henry VIII himself.
Founded by a murderer, both on a personal level (2 wives) and a mass level (thousands of his own subjects.) Chuck is slime, but not even on the same planet of evil as Henry VIII, one of the vilest men to ever exist.
No leader of the Church of England has ever been a good person. Lizzy II was the closest, simply because she didn’t have the power to kill a ton of people.
It’s funny and sad at the same time watching the derangers argue Harry is overshadowing both C3 and TOB.
One is the current head of state, and one is their future… while Harry is a private citizen, something both CRex and Bulliam wanted.
Furthermore it’s not on Harry to decide on court dates, and it’s not on the court to synchronize their calendar with anyone, even if it’s tantrumy overprivileged and tonedeaf royals.
I know we say something similar here all the time, but if Harry entering and exiting a courthouse can overshadow the future king and the current king….then they have bigger issues to worry about.
Also, there’s nothing to overshadow. William is on vacation and Charles is hiding in Highgrove.
The snubbing/incompetent line is outstanding and I think most of the time it’s a mix of both. They want to snub him as much as possible and they are spectacularly incompetent.
I love that we’re getting these sort of stories and I also love that the people behind this court case are using their star power to good effect, shine a huge spotlight on this dark hole of malice and money. More please.
#CameltoeisaLiar just can’t help herself, can she? Who cares what the racist royal family says. Harry was there for his court case and that’s it. Maybe he’s too busy to see them
Harry in the headlines. And he’ll stay in the headlines when C3-POS goes to Germany, expecting to be exalted and ass-kissed. His blood will boil as his thunder is stolen and he realizes he is not Zeus. No relation.
C3-POS!!!!!
🤣🤣🤣☠️☠️☠️
Not C3-POS. 😲💀
Shut down the internet. We’re done here.
Comment of the week.
My only problem with that New York Magazine article was that Harry didn’t “spill decades of family secrets”. Wtf? His memoir wasn’t about spilling family secrets. It was about his 🐕💩 family and their collusion with the 🐎💩 media. And how that often traumatized him in his life. Harry made clear that there is a lot more he could say if he just wanted to “spill family secrets”.
Agree @Brassy Rebel, most of the secrets Harry spilled were his own.
Yeah, I didn’t like that at all. The truth is, even in America, most outlets are pissed off at Harry because he comes so hard for the British media in his book. Zeynep Tufekci in the New York Times is the only one I’ve seen get it right; and while she publishes a lot of great articles, she’s a sociology professor at Columbia. So she’s not deep in the self-protective self-regarding journalist culture.
I haven’t seen most of the American outlets “pissed off at Harry.” Not in the least. Every outlet wants to be blessed by an interview. Meghan and Harry are beloved. I’m sure there are right wing supporters of the other members of that family but Harry’s popularity is immense here in America.
Harry’s popularity among normal people is immense. But among journalists, in articles and on Twitter, there are these constant little jabs. Nothing like what the English media (including the Guardian) does, but they’re there.
Snubbing or incompetence? The thing about that question is either way it’s bad. So there is nothing at all impressive about Charles’ response regardless of whether he’s snubbing or incompetent. Whereas his son Harry? He’s looking like a very hot man with a clear purpose. He’s standing up for something and looking good while doing it. Get ‘em harry!
‘Too busy’ is the excuse Harry needs to give for not going to the Chubbly.
Am I the only one who thinks he’s making his appearance in the UK now not just to give publicity to this case, but to settle things so he doesn’t have to come back in May?
Since Harry’s showed up here, I actually believe that he’s also burning to show up in May as well. His presence shines a thousand watt spotlight on the RR and he hates them.
I do hope that he and his real/ immediate family skip the Chubbly though. In theory, since the Chubbly is a national holiday and the courts will be closed, that is possible. I’m just not sure if Harry has that in him.
@ML I hope that the slow drip of being mistreated at QE’s funeral, the nasty leaks from BP, Charles snubbing Lili’s christening, the fact that KC never defends A&L even from the nasty press, being “too busy” for him, etc. convince PH to snub. It is, however, very natural to want a relationship with your one remaining parent.
For forever and a day.
Harry rocking up yesterday, looking all serious. Then “Good morning,” and a big smile on his face like he ain’t bovvered, lol.
A picture says 1,000 words… the British media must be cursing and swearing up a storm right now. In a land full of mobile phones and the internet they are no longer able to fully control their desired narrative: Harry and the rest are causing the world media to cover exactly what the DM and ANL wants to cover up. I love that Harry has and is visibly there right now. Stories like: normally the DM is in favor of freedom of speech, but in this case they’re fighting to keep their reporters anonymous and they want these cases thrown out. Having Harry and company showing up has really interfered with their normal M.O.
What a boss move would it be if Harry returns to the UK in May but for the Court Case, not the coronation?(because Charles is publicly saying he’s not going to see Harry why should Harry attend)
I don’t want to see the Palace saying that Charles wants Harry to be at the coronation ever again because it’s clear he only wants him there so that so that he can get international attention.
And to open Harry and his family up to more media abuse. They’re running out of material.
Agreed AmyBee, BP has been hoist by its own “busy” petard.
It’s actually Harry who has no time or patience or inclination to humour Charles and William any longer. If he hasn’t rsvp’d yet perhaps this trip will help firm up his decision
Of course Chucks lackeys said he’s “too busy”. Mrs tampon knows Turd is a wimp. She wants in any meeting to control or prop up HER position. Harry will have none of that. Since she can’t go to put a spine into Chuck, her next option was to make William go to toss some stiffening into Charles, but alas, that idiot is off on yet another vacation (and probably turned off his phone). So, no horse-face and no Wombat = ” Tell them He’s too busy”. She’s not about to lose out to Diana’s son after all this time, effort and evil machinations.
Besides, the wimpy king has his hands full trying to get her to bathe.
I’m just gonna be shallow and say that I hope he shows up every day because he’s looked extremely hot so far and I want him to finish the streak.
(Also I hope he shows up, bounces immediately back home once it’s over, with their PR person giving their regrets they won’t be able to go to the Chubbly because of previous engagements as soon as he touches down in California.)
@Ace…..can’t come to Coronation. So Sorry….TOO BUSY. Have a nice day.
I’m guessing that is the plan, Harry will show up every day so the media cannot completely ignore the case.
As to the coronary, i meant coronation, I think Harry wants to go as it is his place in the RF, son of the king, and probably doesn’t care his father and brother are not planning to be decent human beings. I think he is done looking for their approval, as going forward with this case proves.