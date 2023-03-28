President Biden will visit Northern Ireland in April, doesn’t plan to see King Charles

President Biden is Irish-American, and he loves Irish people. Still, he’s gone out of his way to show respect for Britain and the British monarch. He made a point of spending time with Queen Elizabeth II and he attended her funeral. But White House sources revealed recently that Biden won’t travel to London for King Charles’s coronation. Why would he? Still, it’s funny because Biden is making a point of visiting Northern Ireland in April to acknowledge the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. He’s already got that visit on his schedule… but he probably won’t stop in London, nor will he meet King Charles during the trip.
President Biden plans to visit Northern Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of a landmark peace agreement there. But his trip is stirring concern in diplomatic circles because Mr. Biden will not meet King Charles III, which British and American officials said could be interpreted as a snub, given that he also plans to skip the king’s coronation.
The White House has yet to confirm Mr. Biden’s trip to commemorate the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. British and American diplomats with knowledge of the planning said Mr. Biden is scheduled to arrive in Belfast, the capital, on April 11, a week before the king and other leaders are scheduled to gather in the city.
Mr. Biden will spend a day and a half in Belfast, the officials said, before traveling to the Republic of Ireland for three days to explore his ancestral roots. He will be back in the United States before Charles, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other leaders, including former President Bill Clinton, are expected to gather in Belfast for a formal ceremony to mark the anniversary.
The president’s heavy emphasis on Ireland, plus the lack of a stop in London or a meeting with the king, has raised concerns among diplomats on both sides about the signal it sends one of America’s closest allies. While Charles remains above politics, he is the head of state, and his coronation is expected to draw a parade of world leaders.
The White House declined to comment publicly on Mr. Biden’s travel, but an administration official said that “details of the trip are still coming together,” and defended the president from suggestions that his actions should cause any offense in Britain.
Mr. Biden’s relationship with the king is “strong,” the official said, noting that the president met with then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II in Glasgow, Scotland, before her death. The official added that Mr. Biden and his wife attended the queen’s funeral and are sending an official delegation to the coronation on May 6.
A spokeswoman for Downing Street said, “The prime minister looks forward to welcoming President Biden to the U.K. for commemorations around the anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in April.” She declined to say whether that meant Mr. Sunak will make an extra trip to Belfast to meet Mr. Biden.
It’s interesting to me that Biden is making a point of going to Belfast a week before the formal commemoration? He wanted to mark the anniversary, but not as part of the official events and ceremonies? It could be a security issue – while the Good Friday Agreement ended a lot of bloodshed, a lot of VIPs still feel like extended visits to Northern Ireland are a bit tricky from a security perspective. The Windsors rarely spend more than a few hours in Northern Ireland, same with English politicians. That being said, I bet Biden considers former President Clinton to be a good representative of America’s interest in the agreement (especially considering the Clinton administration largely facilitated it). Anyway, it’s hilarious that Biden doesn’t give a f–k about stopping in London during his trip. LOL. He probably didn’t want to spend anymore time with that horrible woman who told everyone he farted.
Good for Biden. Steer clear of the con-a-nation. Go to Archie’s birthday party instead.
Hahahahaha and then release the pic on the white house twitter during the coronation. I’m imagining Charlie throwing the crown on the floor in anger lol.
Lol and in the other article Charles is throwing a tantrum because world leaders really do want to meet him(really)
Go Biden!
I bet actual heads of state don’t attend. The countries with monarchs will let them be their rep but I wonder how many other PM’s and Presidents will send a rep instead of attending. I guess, the next article will be how Charles is “too busy” to meet with Biden.
If I remember the last coronation (in NL) correctly, you sent your crown princess/prince to a coronation, not the ruling queen/king. Exceptions of course for close familial ties.
Same for head of states: the non-Commonwealth countries with ceremonial head of states (Italy or Germany come to mind) might send those or ambassadors.
Just ask yourself: who comes to an inauguration of a president, chancellor or prime minister? The ambassador, if even that. The other head of states send cards with best wishes.
They are related to almost all the royalty in Europe. Vicky made that happen.
But I don’t get why the U.K. royals all stay away from the European royals. The European royals are so chummy with each other. The U.K. royals not at all.
Cuz they are a-holes?
I actually forgot about the fart thing. Ugh, I still cannot get over how crass and tacky Camilla behaved. I actually sort of hope that’s part of the reason Joe’s paying them dust. I also believe Joe and Jill are both very much Team Harry, so my petty side secretly hopes that’s another reason he’s skipping the whole clown show.
Also, Biden’s brand is “Dad.” You think he cares about Charles!? Nah.
So, proud Irish-American ✅
Team Harry ✅
Not interested in sharing space with and deference for Camilla after her low-class gossip sesh ✅
Brand “Dad” so wouldn’t hold a very high opinion of someone who so consistently undermines the honor ✅
= “Unh unh, have somebody else do it.”
Jill read SPARE and probably told him all about it.
I think the shine has gone for Britain and British people. We were all fooled by the accent. I wonder when they’ll realize it.
I don’t think anyone in America ever cared for Charles. Actually everyone I knew who paid attention at all has hated him ever since we learned how badly he treated Diana. Betty was a cute little old lady, but there was still resentment here over how she treated Diana, and that’s not counting the number of Irish-Americans with long memories.
We can like watching Masterpiece Theatre and Tom Hiddleston and whatnot without having any affection at all for the British monarchy or the Tory-type Brits. We like pretty homes and pretty costumes and fantasies, but Americans are capable of telling the difference between fantasy and reality. Unlike so many writers for the British tabloids, who seem to think we’re still their colony.
I’ve never really felt that shine.
I mean, I enjoy plenty of British books, films and actors, though no more than I enjoy American ones. But I’ve always been turned off by the class system and was not interested in the Monarchy. I’ll watch the shows for their costumes and performances, for the historic and just plain romantic and personal content. That doesn’t mean I feel like that society is superior in any way.
I have a friend who was in London when Prince George was born. He said all the bells were ringing and he felt a thrill about it all. I thought that was weird. This guy is the grandson of immigrants from Czarist Russia, who got their kids an education and built a life in America. He’s very smart and well-educated and has earned what he has on his own. Why on earth would he feel a thrill about a future titular figurehead of our former colonizer being born?
I don’t get it.
@AnneL – May be is sorta like the affection or “shine” some people feel/felt for Caroline and John, Jr. Kennedy???
I have no idea but this is one only theory I could come up with.
Why would he meet up with Charles? Just why? There’s no reason. It’s not even a big deal except the palace somehow thinks if they aren’t given absolute reverence then it’s a snub. They are obsessed with snubbing. Honestly, wondering who’s snubbing who throughout the damn day is another reason they’re so incompetent. Get a life, jeez.
One thing about QEII that people seem not to remember is that she was last living relic of WWII. Many “people” wanted to meet her because she had been on a first-name basis with almost every world leader since Churchill. QEII meet Kennedy BEFORE Macron and Trudeau
were even born. QEII was living history with a healthy dose of royal mystery.
Chucky and Peggington do not have that “cred” and will never have that “cred”.
While respectful to the monarchy, Biden hasn’t made it a secret where his loyalties lie w/re: Ireland and England. I’m impressed that the NYT is reporting on this angle. CIII just isn’t inspiring the reverence he believes he’s due thanks to emerging from an ordained-by-God uterus in the right order. Sad little man.
Let’s Go Dark Brandon!
He doesn’t have to meet the King whenever he’s in this part of the world and am sure Sunak will be there.
As for the Chubbly – looks like the Middletons will have to act as seat fillers at this rate.
All those monarchists are pro-Brexit and KCIII is desperate to show that England still matters in a post-Brexit world. It lost its relevance in Europe, in reality, and reality is kicking KCIII in the royal arse now. Biden would rather deal with a united EU.
Always proud of our President, his intentions are to elevate and protect the citizenry and not flatter petty mediocrity.
“Come Out Ye Black and Tans” running through my head.
The Norman invaders of England practiced their genocide and colonialism in the British Isles first. They were horrific to everyone, but they didn’t stop murdering the Irish until the IRA made them run the hell away.
This. Biden is letting the UK know that the US may be a close ally of the UK, but in this dispute they are entirely on Ireland’s side. Brexit was a massive cockup and England has to deal with the fallout internally. Nobody else needs to be troubled by it.
Ireland only returned to its 1850 population levels in the 2020 census. Charles is a fool for trying to make the coronation an international thing. He’s tied himself to the Tories and the tabloids. Not to mention the suitcases of cash from the Saudis. He can pretend nothing’s changed, but nobody has to help him.
Ireland’s future is incredibly bright, too. While Britain… well, they’re gonna lose Scotland soon. (No, I do not mean in a few months, but in a few years? Gone.) I expect they’ll lose Wales soon after that. There will be a point when England will feel itself lucky to hold onto Cornwall, and they very well may not.
I saw a mostly-joking post that said Scotland should lead a Celtic invasion of England to free them from the Tories and put them under the sure to be benevolent rule of a pan-Celtic government. In order to civilize them, you see.
And it still hasn’t completely recovered its population right? 8 million people lived there in the 1840s. 6 million people basically dead or emigrated.
Unlike Charles, Joe Biden is actually busy.
I was going to say this! Biden has an actual job and has a LOT on his plate. Soothing Charles’ battered ego is definitely not a priority.
The intrigue of this is fascinating.
I feel like Biden is generally good at international diplomacy. I’m sure he has reasons.
I hope he sends VP. Harris to the clowning ,a bi-racial American woman seated prominently- ahh the irony!
She also has an actual job and better things to do. Let the ambassador do it.
Biden can do what he wants and if the British government wants him to meet with someone, the PM or foreign secretary can get over there. It’s not like he can negotiate anything with Charles. Clinton is a very fitting choice to represent the US at that ceremony, considering his role. Sadly, Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith is gone but I wouldn’t be surprised if Biden sends a member of her family, especially as Caroline is serving in his administration.
As for the coronation, if Biden doesn’t go, there are quite a few others who can represent the US such as Dr Biden; VP Harris; the Secretary of State; or a former President, such as Clinton or Barack Obama. I would love if he sent the Obamas, Clintons, and Bushs and left TFG out.
Sending the Clintons and Obamas is an excellent idea.
Perhaps Bride of Chuckie should have had some manners and bit her tongue.
You know that excuse KFC used for Harry? The “too busy” one? I have a feeling its going to echo from a whole lot of world leaders…..”so sorry, just TOO BUSY”, I’m sending the ambassador (or one of his underlings if the ambassador is Too Busy”).
Actual world leaders have actual things to do. Besides, its May. Rather be out smelling new grass and flowers instead of old dust and magic vegan, organic oil that some chemist cooked up in a lab.
The Chancellor of Germany will not attend the Con-A-Nation as it is NOT his job to do as such. The President of Germany may attend the Con-A-Nation as it IS job to do as such.
Other than Monaco, the other non-deposed Royal Houses should send the heir. I know I have read many places that non-deposed sovereigns (those sitting on a throne), as a rule, do NOT attend coronations of other royals. To my Knowledge QEII never attend anyone’s coronation; she sent Chucky and/or Diana.
I have no doubt Princess Margareta of Romania and Prince Radu, her husband, will be there but she is a deposed royals as are the Bulgarians (House of Saxe-Coburg) and Serbians (very closely related to Prince Philip through House of Glücksburg)
Biden has decades of diplomatic experience and knows people on the inside around the world. He knows what he’s doing. I mean Britain is our ally but it’s not like Chuck is really in charge of the government. POTUS doesn’t need to assuage his ego. Also, our relationship with Ireland is very important too. There’s an affinity between the USA and Ireland that runs deep.
Yes, Biden is Irish but it’s not just about him. The US has generally taken Ireland’s side in spirit when it comes to its relations with England. We sent a lot of aid during the Famine. We helped broker the Good Friday accords. We were a colony too. And there are more people of Irish blood here than there are in Ireland at this point.
Northern Ireland is only part of the UK because it was colonized and stolen. There is no place for a British monarch at a Good Friday celebration.
I want a Derry Girls 25th Anniversary special with President Biden