Jim Toth had a ‘midlife crisis’ a few years ago, he & Reese both wanted out

I’m not sure how scandalous Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce will be, but I am interested to see if there will be any disputes which spill out into the public sphere. My guess is that no, nothing will spill out – this separation and presumptive divorce has been a long time coming, by most accounts. Reese and Jim have already begun separating their finances and my guess is that they’ve already started working with a private judge to negotiate all of the financial and custodial issues. Now, what was the root of their issues? According to “sources,” Toth had something like a midlife crisis – he quit his job at CAA and he’s been staggering from job to job ever since. It might even be that Toth is the one who wanted to move on from Reese.
A friend and colleague who has worked with the couple over the last decade said the move came as no surprise to those who know them. The source said that despite successful joint business ventures such as the sale of their production company Hello Sunshine for almost $1 billion in 2021, the pair simply wanted different things for their lives.
The insider told The U.S. Sun: “It was never if with Reese and Jim but when. This process of uncoupling really began in late 2021 when it became clear to everybody who knew both of them that they were itching for life apart from each other, even though they were both celebrating the massive success of the Hello Sunshine sale to Candle Media and the hundreds of millions of dollars they personally realized from the deal.
“That money was rocket fuel to them, but it sent them in different directions and pretty quickly after that deal closed, the only real common ground they had was the raising of their son, Tennessee. Even when Reese and Jim couldn’t see eye to eye about anything, they are very dedicated co-parents and that shouldn’t change even if Jim has to change zip codes, which is very likely now.”
The source explained that Jim’s massive career change five years ago, when he quit the agency business despite being one of the most admired leaders at Hollywood powerhouse CAA, was a big factor in the end of the couple’s marriage. Despite failing with short-lived mobile streaming service Quibi in 2020, Jim caught the Silicon Valley investment bug and is likely to move his life further in that direction, according to the insider.
The family friend said: “Jim is the one who has changed massively just in the last few years. Jim just isn’t the guy Reese married and had a son with anymore. His personality, his attitude and his whole take on life really changed when he got out of the agency business and decided he was tired of that stuffy world and being in the service business in general. Call it a midlife crisis if you want but that’s when the tattoos, the chunky, weird jewelry, and dressing like somebody half his age really took hold.
“Jim’s stint as a top executive at Quibi only deepened his interest in the world of Silicon Valley, dot coms and start ups, and after that job ended, Jim essentially worked for Hello Sunshine as an advisor and investor. It led to the company’s sale and for a real gut check moment for him and Reese – they now had more money than either of them could ever figure out what to do with, and it was time to reassess. This divorce is the result of that process, but Reese has handled co-parenting before, quite successfully in fact, and shouldn’t have any problem handling that again with Tennessee. Jim will still be in her life. But he’s taking the millions he personally made in the Hello Sunshine deal and he’s striking out for greener pastures. He’s wanted this for a long time.”
I hate when men do this. I know a lot of people – men and women – go through midlife crises and make big changes in their 40s or 50s. But I hate when a man thinks the answer is divorcing his wife and making huge career changes. It’s a cliche but even more than that, you know he’s going to regret that sh-t in five years. Of course, even if he does regret it, he probably won’t admit it. Still, it doesn’t seem like either of them is really broken up about this. I wonder what’s next for Reese, romantically.
Wasn’t CAA embroiled in some of the #MeToo coverage — shady agents, setting up actresses etc? I don’t know if I’m remembering correctly. I wonder if that had anything to do with him leaving (in addition to building Hello Sunshine with Reece). Was it really a midlife crisis because it seems he’s been quite successful. Could be a run of the mill divorce.
CAA was neck deep in it. They are despicable.
Yes CAA was setting women up and sending them to Harvey and other monsters. When CAA was called out for it they threw a big hush party in “support “ of the victims ( that they set up ) and made women like Reese Witherspoon and other top CAA actress the face .
CAA is disgusting. I don’t blame him for leaving and hesitate to call it a midlife crisis when there are very good ethical reasons to sever ties.
Knowing Hollywood, we’ll find out later he had a part in it and is just as bad.
Young trophy wife coming up…
I can see it now. And for some reason they never made sense to me and now I see why. He certainly enjoyed his new found financial success with Reese and is walking away while he has the $$$$ to do it.
I’m a huge advocate for for reassessment and reinvention — keep track of where you stand with respect to your value system and recalibrate when necessary. But 50-year-old men seeking to reclaim their youth with tattoos, cars, and less-than-appropriately aged women smacks of desperation and denial. Fortunately, he looks like the past few years have made him doughy and puny, while Reese continues to be a groundbreaking force of nature.
I think the pandemic was an inflection point for a lot of people. I know so many people who changed careers, moved to another part of the country, and divorced.
I agree with you @Tacky, the pandemic has affected us in so many ways and we will continue to see ripple effects of it in the next 5-10 years.
Due to the drunk driving story referenced with their divorce, I realize I must have heard of this guy at some point. Honestly though, my first reaction was Reese and who are divorcing? In retrospect, given how long ago they seem to have split their assets and offloaded their property, the pandemic does look like it could have been a deciding factor.
I know next to nothing about JT. In pictures he seems to be dressed normally, I don’t see tattoos or jewelry, and he was described as a stabilizing force after RW’s first husband. Suddenly in this article that’s changed to a guy gone off the rails in a midlife crisis? This could be, but it sounds a bit weird at the moment.
Really?? Reese has tattoos on her lower abdomen and on her ankle. I don’t think they’re new. Jim looks lean & fit in recent pics. They both run but Jim has the leg musculature of a serious distance runner when he’s seen in shorts. Don’t know where his tats are – none visible in beachwear.
He’s gotten a few on one of his arms. The quoted article is clearly directly from Reese’s PR.
The drunken arrest story shows a codependent relationship. They are probably both better off separated.
He has sleeves on both arms. They are visible in a Christmas pic on Reece’s IG.
Yeah, my husband just went out and updated some of his ink. Lol. Hell, I’ve been thinking about starting some sleeves on my arms! I’m thinking foliage. I’m such a cancer. No fast cars. No wandering eyes. Our attitudes, characteristics, etc. haven’t changed too much at all. I’m probably the one who’s experienced more growth, however, lol, he is a man.
Reese has always been too good for him: too beautiful, too smart, too successful.
Sounds like he wants the adrenaline rush of start-ups, big gains and big losses. Lots of risk, random reward. Private jets, late nights, maybe even start-up groupies. They’re on different pages, can’t see themselves growing together, so they’re splitting. I keep seeing it happen with men of a certain age, who see themselves as someone they haven’t been yet but are desperate to become before they die. Stable, mature, intelligent women are better off without them.
I got Elon vibes from the description here, so if that’s what he’s doing I can see why Reese is like “ya bye”
Pete Davidson. She wants some of that. 🤣
“Chunky, weird jewelry” had me SCREAMING!! The shade
I need to see a pic of the jewelry.
Idk, I think honestly reassessing yourself, your values and goals is important, even moreso when you’re in the last half of your life. While the midlife crises is much maligned, it’s also an important realignment for some. I think that if this increases the harmony for them and their son, then it’s a good thing for all. Especially if Toth is shaking off the persona he thought he was supposed to be and is reclaiming who he wants to be.
I’m with you on this. I believe in new chapters of your life. There’s ways to do it smartly and kindly.
Reassessing is one thing, but changing careers, getting a divorce, and moving to a new city is hoping that those changes will suddenly make you a new/different person. They will not.
How to say “he cheated” without saying he cheated.
He totally cheated. And she’s done, no reconciliation talks, no unconscious coupling. He cheated & she’s done.
Good for her.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding
She’s a powerhouse. She’ll be just fine even if she never dates anyone again and just focuses on her business, her kids, and her friends. Go Reese!
That’s my take too it seems like they tried to work it out and Reese couldn’t get passed it. It would also explain Reese’s side going to People magazine with this same story of Jim. Midlife crisis, being the catalyst for the divorce. Because why else after keeping split and living separately on the DL would you run to the media with these stories after announcing your getting divorce?
They started unloading real estate in 2020. My guess is they have been separated for years. I think it’s mutual.
He was a talent agent. Maybe not to people of Reese’s caliber but still a Hollywood talent agent. How is that “the service business”? What an odd way to word that. Is it supposed to be shade?
I don’t think shade I just think it’s a very broad way to describe the types of jobs where you provide any service to clients – like lawyers, doctors, agents, insurance sales, investment brokers – as opposed to selling a product. Seems like he was tired of wearing the suits, looking and acting a certain way. I get it – I had a pink hair phase during the pandemic when we were all working from home. Didn’t divorce my husband but ya know – midlife and pandemics hit everyone different.
I was a publicist for 15 years and an agent for 12 years before that…it’s most DEFINITELY “the service business”…..
Agreed. It’s not some indicator of class status or lack thereof. I used to be a lawyer, and one of the big reasons people get out of that line of work is that it’s a service business. Even if you’re well-paid and socially respected, part of your job involves pleasing other people and responding to their needs and desires. Some people like it, some people find it awful, and some can do it for quite awhile and then decide it’s burned them out.
Thanks for explaining it a bit better Lunch, Freddy & Kate. I think I was going off of the perception of ‘service industry’ as opposed to service business
I don’t know…I kind of liked them as a couple because he seemed stable and supportive. That said, she is significantly more attractive than him. I think she was trying to find a stable partner during those years of raising her older kids, but they’re grown now and his lack of oomph turned into a bigger issue. And the midlife stuff is pretty annoying to boot.
He’s a Hollywood mover and shaker and has been for years (it’s behind the scenes). I don’t think lack of oomph is the issue.
After her divorce from Ryan, Reese marring this guy seemed like a safe choice. Not that she didn’t love him but he was very stable and would make her and her children his priority. Men really are allowed to do anything that they want to do huh?
I didnt think itd last when that drunk driving story came out years ago. I wondered if they were unhealthy for each other then.