Jennifer Lopez wore Antonio Grimaldi to her husband’s ‘Air’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Air. This the Ben Affleck-directed film about how Nike built the Air Jordan brand for Michael Jordan. It was done with MJ’s blessing, although MJ isn’t a character in the film. Viola Davis plays MJ’s mom, and Affleck has already said that Jordan was the one who dream-cast her. Ben looked very pulled-together and sharp at the premiere, and his wife Jennifer Lopez was on hand to support him.
Bennifer posed together and they posed separately – they’ve both been at it long enough to know the deal. Photographers wanted all options – J.Lo separately (for the fashionistas), Ben separately (for the film nerds) and Bennifer together (for the lovers). J.Lo wore Antonio Grimaldi Couture. It’s not my favorite look, but she looks fine and they look so happy together. When Ben spoke ahead of the premiere, he gave special thanks to his wife and it was really sweet.
Then Ben Affleck turns his attention to wife Jennifer Lopez, “who means more to me than anything in the world. … You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.” pic.twitter.com/Xzi5jcM6bI
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 28, 2023
More photos – Viola wore a great Roland Mouret and she looked stunning. Matt Damon came out with his wife Luciana and all of his daughters. Jason Bateman, who is in the movie, was there with his wife Amanda too.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
It’s one thing to be completely over someone. But when you were married to them for a decade plus with three kids and the best thing he ever said about you was “marriage is hard but she’s a good mom” …. It’s gotta suck ass to hear him gush about someone else without qualification about how hard it is to be married to them. And also – “the most important thing” would be hard for the kids to hear. Thanks dad.
The gushing is so cringe.
Viola looks amazing!!
How is the gushing cringe? Is that not a normal thing to do when you are expressing your love and appreciation for your significant other who helped you with the project you worked on???
Ben’s always been a totally self-absorbed ass. I feel sorry for JLo, because the shine will wear off and all he cares about is the shine. And he will blame her completely for it.
Jen Garner is nobody’s victim. Some of us remember when she went after Ben and chose to stay with him through his disrespect. He didn’t turn into an ass partway through the relationship, he’s always been terrible.
This is so true. And he won’t change now that he’s married to JLO either.
He was never into wet blanket garner and anyone with two eyes could see that except her I guess.
They look so incredibly hot together, 😍.
Of course the Oscar speech will live in infamy because it’s the Oscars but he did say a couple of weeks earlier when winning the golden globe for Argo: “And I thank my wife who is the reason I’m standing here. I adore you I love you so much. Thanks for sitting through this, you’re my everything thank you” jlo was there presenting and I didn’t think anything at the time but she must have been crushed as we now know she was pining after him for all those years. His public presentation during his divorce years was my kids are the most important thing in my life but now he’s gonna be a wife guy taking over from John Mulaney so forget them.
JLo has been in 4 relationships since she and Ben first broke up, including being married for years and having two kids. Everyone involved in this is an adult. They both had marriages to people who I am sure they loved at the time. Things change. I don’t think Garner is torn up about anything Ben says about his current wife. All parties have clearly moved on.
Viola Davis looks AH-mazing. That green is gorgeous.
Viola is the star here! She looks incredible.
The Grimaldi outfit isnt my favorite. In the second picture, where she’s taking a step (I think), imagine it as a jumpsuit now. It would have been awesome.
Viola looks good in green. Everyone else is meh.
Goddess JLO can never been meh!
Agree about Viola shes a queen!
They actually starred in a movie together Lila and Eve with a twist I mever saw coming!
do you think this movie will talk about decades of outsourcing labour/ using prison labour in order to enslave people for profits or would that maybe be too jarring since damon and affleck both rep corporations that do the same…
Forget the women, Jason Bateman is HOTNo one can convince me otherwise.
He’s yummers!
And I don’t think JLo and Ben “look so happy together”. I think they look miserable and strained!
They look incredibly happy, if that’s what looking miserable looks like, give me misery all day long
Matt Damon looks awful, wow… exhausted, maybe? Viola looks fantastic.
Probably was! I saw a picture of him yesterday filming in Boston so he probably took the red eye to get there. Lucy Damon and Jason’s wife look amazing. Jlo’s dress looks like two pieces of different dresses that don’t go together.I wish all the four Damon daughters were pictured. I have no idea if they look like Matt or Lucy. They’ve been well protected from our prying eyes.
Viola, just stunning and I love the little basketball purse. That dress is amazing.