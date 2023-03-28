Jennifer Lopez wore Antonio Grimaldi to her husband’s ‘Air’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Air. This the Ben Affleck-directed film about how Nike built the Air Jordan brand for Michael Jordan. It was done with MJ’s blessing, although MJ isn’t a character in the film. Viola Davis plays MJ’s mom, and Affleck has already said that Jordan was the one who dream-cast her. Ben looked very pulled-together and sharp at the premiere, and his wife Jennifer Lopez was on hand to support him.

Bennifer posed together and they posed separately – they’ve both been at it long enough to know the deal. Photographers wanted all options – J.Lo separately (for the fashionistas), Ben separately (for the film nerds) and Bennifer together (for the lovers). J.Lo wore Antonio Grimaldi Couture. It’s not my favorite look, but she looks fine and they look so happy together. When Ben spoke ahead of the premiere, he gave special thanks to his wife and it was really sweet.

Then Ben Affleck turns his attention to wife Jennifer Lopez, “who means more to me than anything in the world. … You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.” pic.twitter.com/Xzi5jcM6bI — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 28, 2023

More photos – Viola wore a great Roland Mouret and she looked stunning. Matt Damon came out with his wife Luciana and all of his daughters. Jason Bateman, who is in the movie, was there with his wife Amanda too.