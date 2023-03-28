Why is Buckingham Palace playing stupid games with the royal.uk site?

For years now, Buckingham Palace’s staffers have been playing stupid games with the royal.uk site. The staffers will make a point of refusing to update the site when the Sussexes do something significant, like welcome a child, and the site has consistently underreported Harry and Meghan’s charitable work. It took the palace weeks to update the line of succession when Lilibet Diana was born, and it took them months to update Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s titles when their grandfather became king. Is it incompetence, laziness, racism or pettiness? A toxic blend of all of the above, methinks. Anyway, there were some shenanigans over the weekend on royal.uk, and the Mail and other British outlets were reporting on the changes breathlessly. People Magazine tried to explain what was going on:

Prince Archie’s bio on the British royal family’s website contains a slight error. The official royal family website recently refreshed 3-year-old Archie’s profile page to reflect his royal title. His parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, used the appellation for the first time earlier this month in a statement to PEOPLE confirming the christening of their daughter Princess Lilibet, Archie’s younger sister. While Archie is now styled as “Prince Archie of Sussex” on the official site, the page still states that he is seventh in line to the throne, which was his position at birth in May 2019. Following the death of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September and the accession of his grandfather King Charles, Archie is now sixth in the line of succession. He’s behind his uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, and his dad Harry. The little royal’s bio page on the website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of the Queen, currently reads, “Prince Archie of Sussex was born at 05:26 on Monday 6th May. He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is seventh in line to the throne.” The language links to the full line of succession, which lists Archie in the proper spot. Earlier this month, the website was updated to reflect Archie and Lilibet’s titles on the line of succession page. They were previously styled as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor” but now appear as “Prince Archie of Sussex” and “Princess Lilibet of Sussex.” As Buckingham Palace continues to update the extensive website amid the new royal reign (a message on the homepage reads, “Some information on this website may be out-of-date following the death of Queen Elizabeth”), one bio is missing. A profile page for Princess Lilibet, 1, cannot be found on the site. Lili was born in California in June 2021, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles and moved away from the U.K.

[From People]

Again, is this incompetence, laziness, racism or pettiness? There are clearly staffers in charge of operating and updating the site, and those staffers clearly believe that they have the authority to play these stupid games with the Sussexes. This is so typical of the way the Windsors and their courtiers operate too – they’ll do something incredibly sleazy/petty/racist, they’ll leak their actions to the press and then the press will write “Harry and Meghan are terribly upset that the palace is snubbing them once again!” The story isn’t H&M – it’s that people in charge of royal.uk are terrible at their f–king jobs.