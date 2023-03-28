Angelina Jolie’s lunch date with David Mayer de Rothschild was just ‘business’

As a longtime Angelina Jolie fan, I’m happy to see her looking so happy and free these days. The fog lifted a few years back, and she suddenly seemed a lot happier and eager to work. I think booking The Eternals helped her – a big project where she was part of an ensemble, and she made new friends like Salma Hayek. I still believe that Salma was the one who put Angelina together with David Mayer de Rothschild, a scion of the billionaire Rothschild family. Salma runs in those circles. To be fair, Angelina runs in those circles too, but I definitely believe Salma is even more elite. In any case, as much as we want to believe that Angelina is getting some from a ruggedly handsome British adventurer, a “source” spoiled the fun:
Angelina Jolie’s recent lunch outing with David Mayer de Rothschild was simply a business matter, sources tell PEOPLE.
On Monday, a source close to Jolie, 47, clarified that her lunch with the British environmentalist, 44, at Nobu in Malibu, California last Thursday was only for business purposes. Meanwhile, a source at the restaurant says the pair had lunch with a small group of people and that the meeting did not appear to be a lunch date.
The pair were previously spotted leaving Nobu last Thursday after a lunch that Page Six reported lasted for three hours. Jolie was captured exiting the establishment in a black dress that featured cutouts on the side. She accessorized the look with a pair of black heels and matching sunglasses. Mayer de Rothschild, meanwhile, kept it casually cool in a pair of jeans, a blue shirt and a blue jacket, which he paired with black shoes.
Representatives for Jolie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Sunday regarding the outing.
Jolie’s meeting with Mayer de Rothschild came months after the star announced that she was stepping away from her role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy in December.
Yeah, maybe there were other people at the lunch. Maybe it was technically a business lunch. But my body language expertise says that they were smitten with each other. My Jolie-fashion expertise says that Angelina wouldn’t have worn spike heels and a flattering cut-out dress if she wasn’t down with some flirting. Now, even if they’re both like “wait, we can’t get involved, even though that just makes it hotter,” it’s really good for Angelina to have these kinds of associates and allies on her side in the long-term. Because her ex is abusive trash.
Many of us meet partners through our work. Come on, you two, make the public happy!!
He is married.
Yes I also heard he was married. God it’s gotta be tough to be the unknown partner when your partner is the rich and/or famous one. You become invisible!
Boooooo!!
That little smirk and low hand wave he gave her as she left said it all.
I must have missed that – can you point me in the right direction to find that pic/clip?
It was in the Page Six link from yesterday’s article.
Thank you!
Apparently his wife was also at the lunch.
First it was business lunch, then it was supposed to be with Emma Watson and Chloe Zhao and now his wife was apparently there.
I don’t think David walked with Angie to the car alone and got into a car separately while leaving his “wife” behind at the restaurant.
Plus Rothschild family is regularly updated and David is not shown as married. Not saying he is not in a relationship but he is definitely not married from what we can see.
First it was business lunch, then it was supposed to be with Emma Watson and Chloe Zhao and now his wife was apparently there.
I don’t think David walked with Angie to the car alone and got into a car separately while leaving his “wife” behind at the restaurant. It doesn’t seem right.
Plus Rothschild family is regularly updated and David is not shown as married. Not saying he is not in a relationship but he is definitely not married from what we can see.
Hard to say. My heart wants Angelina & JLM. Love them. This Rothschild guy looks pretty good. Except, for this article.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/03/t-magazine/david-de-rothschild-venice-home-design.html
I’m buying business lunch until proven wrong. There’s something about David & Karina that reminds of Nacho & Delfina and Harry & Meghan. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong. okay with that. Sometimes you have to wonder if Pitt has investigator/paps following Angelina’s every move and making something out of nothing. Well, except for her & JLM. That would be most excellent.
Just because they met though business doesn’t mean it couldn’t become something more.
PLEASE LET US HAVE THIS. #joyforAngie
After all, I no longer believe this part of the media, I will wait and time will tell. Someone might not have liked the attention this news was getting.
Yeah no, no way that a “source” from Angie went to People magazine. Whoever Angie wants to say something, a representative releases a statement.
I am not saying that this is not a business lunch or anything. Just saying the gossip sites no nothing and just grasping straws and have their own agenda.
Just Angie being linked to a handsome young billionaire will heckle Brad so this seems to be his team trying to put a damper on the supposed connection.
If David is single, and I believe he is since the video and pictures definitely show them flirting, I would love for them to get together romantically. He seems to be the perfect partner for Angie with common passion plus him having no connections with the entertainment industry.
This year is definitely Angie’s with her winning court case after case, multiple acting roles, and finally getting freedom from Brad soon with the lawsuit. She deserves to be happy and I hope she is.
The video showed them smiling and talking. That’s not flirting. That’s smiling and talking. And he isn’t single. His partner, the woman he calls his wife, Karina is still liking and following him. I don’t know why you’re so insistent on ignoring this but it’s getting weird. And it’s extremely disrespectful to all involved.
Umm I am not insisting anything nor being disrespectful to anyone. I even said “if” he was single.
Dating or not dating, as long as Angie seems happy and free from Brad, I am happy.
@RQ It’s not that deep, so don’t get upset.
They are not dating. Why would they go to Nobu if they were dating? They are working in a project. Angelina comes with a lot of baggage so why would a billionaire want to get involved in that.
There are reports his wife was at the lunch, too. Photos can be very deceptive. This is business, showing the new direction she is taking after stopping her work with the UN. If she is dating someone, we will never hear about it
Urgh. Why can’t we have nice things.
I know and Angelina too!!! Bummer.
Aw darn!
I don’t really care whether they’re flirting or having a business meeting, but im glad, she’s forming powerful connections and her being linked to this über tall, über old money rich guy must be pissing Brad Pitt so off much, I love this for her.
I love that Salma magiked a handsome environmentalist billionaire into her BFF Angie’s life even if platonically.
Think I found my new boyfriend. Looks just my type physically. Hello, love!
Noooo he is mine. I found him when I was searching through rich heirs to marry. Lol. He`s married though. Even worse, his wife looks a lot like me and is from eastern europe, same as I. What a bummer.
Just because it starts as business doesn’t mean it has to stay all business. And we all know that AJ has no trouble attracting any man that she wants to be attracted to her.
Coming from someone who never had that talent *Sigh*
Ok but someone needs to make this a romance novel, the self made millionaire Oscar winning actress/mom/humanitarian dating the British billionaire adventurer/environmentalist. I mean. She can leave him at the end of the story because he doesn’t deserve her we don’t even care.
He is a snack, and his wife/partner is gorgeous.
Take all of his money, Angie!
I don’t think she’s interested in a serious romantic relationship ever again. Or lunch, unfortunately.
absolutely, I bet she doesn’t want a serious relationship. never ever again. People don’t realize how bad were her years with pitt.
I agree with the theory that Pitt’s PR is these “sources” who are talking about it being a “business lunch”, because his ego was hurt by knowing that she can date a high profile man, while he hires young girls to be with him.
Argh, bummer! I thought the cut-out dress was a giveaway, lol. I pictured her kids helping her pick out something cute and kinda sexy, haha. If he’s married I don’t want this to happen, obviously. If she wants it for herself, I hope she finds a great partner and that Brad remains bothered!
Ah, shit. And I so wanted this for her. But I can’t believe that guy won’t still be thinking of her and call her up for a date later on. I would.
JM&J. He’s married and has happily been with Karina Deyko for many years. There’s no interest in AJ from his end. All PR from her end.
What?? There is no PR from her end at all.
Brad, is that you?
PocketLitter, Yes, he was married in 2020, but I don’t believe the PR is coming from Angie. She doesn’t roll that way.