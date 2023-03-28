Angelina Jolie’s lunch date with David Mayer de Rothschild was just ‘business’

As a longtime Angelina Jolie fan, I’m happy to see her looking so happy and free these days. The fog lifted a few years back, and she suddenly seemed a lot happier and eager to work. I think booking The Eternals helped her – a big project where she was part of an ensemble, and she made new friends like Salma Hayek. I still believe that Salma was the one who put Angelina together with David Mayer de Rothschild, a scion of the billionaire Rothschild family. Salma runs in those circles. To be fair, Angelina runs in those circles too, but I definitely believe Salma is even more elite. In any case, as much as we want to believe that Angelina is getting some from a ruggedly handsome British adventurer, a “source” spoiled the fun:

Angelina Jolie’s recent lunch outing with David Mayer de Rothschild was simply a business matter, sources tell PEOPLE. On Monday, a source close to Jolie, 47, clarified that her lunch with the British environmentalist, 44, at Nobu in Malibu, California last Thursday was only for business purposes. Meanwhile, a source at the restaurant says the pair had lunch with a small group of people and that the meeting did not appear to be a lunch date. The pair were previously spotted leaving Nobu last Thursday after a lunch that Page Six reported lasted for three hours. Jolie was captured exiting the establishment in a black dress that featured cutouts on the side. She accessorized the look with a pair of black heels and matching sunglasses. Mayer de Rothschild, meanwhile, kept it casually cool in a pair of jeans, a blue shirt and a blue jacket, which he paired with black shoes. Representatives for Jolie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Sunday regarding the outing. Jolie’s meeting with Mayer de Rothschild came months after the star announced that she was stepping away from her role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy in December.

[From People]

Yeah, maybe there were other people at the lunch. Maybe it was technically a business lunch. But my body language expertise says that they were smitten with each other. My Jolie-fashion expertise says that Angelina wouldn’t have worn spike heels and a flattering cut-out dress if she wasn’t down with some flirting. Now, even if they’re both like “wait, we can’t get involved, even though that just makes it hotter,” it’s really good for Angelina to have these kinds of associates and allies on her side in the long-term. Because her ex is abusive trash.

Embed from Getty Images

Angelina Jolie goes on three-hour lunch with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild https://t.co/w6tX0sMG3l pic.twitter.com/skcWZw8rTR — Page Six (@PageSix) March 25, 2023

Angelina Jolie Spotted on Lunch Outing with Billionaire Environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild https://t.co/eOpBo2IaQl — People (@people) March 26, 2023