Grimes says her daughter Exa Dark Sideræl goes by ‘Y or Why or ?’ now

A little more than a year ago, Grimes covered Vanity Fair and revealed (accidentally) that she and Elon Musk had welcomed their second child together via surrogacy. The VF interview was so awful, I immediately put it out of my mind, so it took me a second to remember that Grimes has two kids now. Elon Musk has… many children. I don’t even believe we know exactly how many, because remember when we learned that he impregnated a Tesla executive and she had twins? I feel like there are more stories like that. Hey, it’s not like Elon spends any time with any of those kids either. In any case, Elon and Grimes’s two kids have the dumbest f–king names. Their son is X Æ A-12 while their daughter is Exa Dark Sideræl. Only now Exa goes by another name.

Grimes is sharing a new update on her little girl. The singer and mom of two — who shares daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 15 months, and son X Æ A-12, 2½, with ex Elon Musk — shared new side-by-side photos of her and her toddler on Twitter Thursday. Both mom and daughter were dressed in red onesies in the photo, with Grimes (born Claire Boucher), 31, sporting green tips at the end of her yellow-blonde hair and the toddler donning a similar look in her little tufts of hair. “Normally we [don’t] post her for her privacy, but she’s fairly unrecognizable here since shes channeling Goku or smthn,” she tweeted as a follow-up to the photo set. In another tweet, she commented on her toddler’s name, writing, “She’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?'” calling the name “curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.” Grimes also acknowledged that the change isn’t official because the “government won’t recognize that.”

Imagine being this white. Imagine doing this to your innocent children. “Y, go out and play with your brother X Æ A-12.” Grimes is convinced that she’s the most hardcore manic pixie dream girl ever and Elon is like “yes, this rules!” I feel so sorry for those kids, my God.

