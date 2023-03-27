Angelina Jolie went on a three-hour lunch date with David Mayer de Rothschild

Ultimately, my dream is for Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie to get back together. For a second in 2021, it looked like my dream would come true – Angelina was seen visiting JLM’s apartment in New York a few times, and they also went to dinner in Beverly Hills. Jonny and Angelina always stayed on good terms after their divorce, and Jonny has never said a word against her. I actually think Jonny became something like one of her closest friends. But… we haven’t heard anything about them in a while, and if a tall, handsome, rich, British adventurer comes calling, why not? So it was a few days ago, when Angelina was seen having a three-hour lunch in Malibu with David Mayer de Rothschild. Yes, that kind of Rothschild.
Angeline Jolie spent three whole hours chatting away with hunky billionaire heir David Mayer de Rothschild while on a lunch date in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday. In photos obtained by Page Six, the “Maleficent” star, 47, was seen smiling as she exited celebrity hotspot Nobu with the British environmentalist, 44, by her side.
For the outing, Jolie wore a chic black dress with cutouts that showed off her midsection.She also paired the look with matching black heels and sunglasses. Paparazzi snapped the “Girl, Interrupted” star as she walked to her car and pushed back her hair.
Mayer de Rothschild, who is part of the richest family in the world, appeared in good spirits as well, as he flashed a smirk and laughed along with Jolie.
Reps for Jolie did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on whether the pair were out to discuss business or pleasure. The meetup could have been work-related as both have interests in activism.
I wish we had the photos but they’re super-exclusive, so I’m adding some tweets below. He’s definitely hunky and tall. If you ask me, the body language from him seems “smitten, interested.” Angelina looks fresh and pretty, and her body language says “this was a date and it went well.” I’m so glad that her daughters (??) convinced her to wear a pretty dress for her date too – y’all know how much Angelina loves a billowy sack dress. Reportedly, Angelina’s new BFF Salma Hayek is tight with David Mayer de Rothschild, so now I wonder if Salma set them up.
Angelina Jolie goes on three-hour lunch with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild https://t.co/w6tX0sMG3l pic.twitter.com/skcWZw8rTR
— Page Six (@PageSix) March 25, 2023
🆕📸 #AngelinaJolie was seen with Environmentalist/Billionaire David de Mayer Rothschild.
Salma Hayek must be a real good influencer 🤭🥹🙏 pic.twitter.com/sksBVoWBOd
— D.K. 🐼🎭 (@AJExquisitely) March 24, 2023
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
But why did she have to ombre her hair?!!?
She has 3 acting roles coming up so could be for one of those.
But why does the first comment on a post about a woman have to be about her appearance? And how it doesn’t suit someone else’s personal tastes?
Meanwhile back at the ranch…
I hope he’s a nice guy and he treats well and it all works out for her! Bonus points bc he is younger, taller, and richer than Brad.
I know we’re not supposed to talk bodies, but is it me or do her arms look scary thin? I hope she is eating okay! Stress can do a number on you.
I love her but I do worry. She is so thin. Too thin.
Is it a date or are they working together? He is involved in a lot of causes as is she.
I could hear Brad and his minions scream and cry over the weekend 😂
Angie landed a similarly aged, tall, handsome, well educated British billionaire who also is an award winning environmentalist.
Brad on the other hand is dating c listers who are 3 decades younger than him.
Plus this man is a Rothschild, world’s richest and most powerful family, and Brad won’t be able to use his media connections to smear this man.
Well done Angie and keep being your happy wonderful self.
Yay!!!
did anyone else think the long black dress with black heels was an odd choice for lunch?
I would if it was anyone else except AJ lmao, maybe she’ll go lighter/more colourful if there is a second date!
LOL, it’s Angie your are lucky she was not in a sack dress and wedge shoes.
I think even Angie’s kids give up on her dressing style, like most children a happy parent is more important.
Physically, he’s a bit of a mix between Jared Leto (the very intense blue eyes), David Guetta and Armie Hammer…
If it was a date then good on her. She should be spending time with a man who is kind and treat her with respect…and who is sexy and handsome.
I could roll around in that smile he’s giving her when they say goodbye. It’s such a newly smitten, totally crushing, I think you’re cute and I’m to smile my whole drive home kind of look. Ahhh, new love.
I am here for this. Please keep us updated on whatever this is between them. The Oscar winning actress who has done more humanitarian work than small nations, this badass, self made multimillionairess who is dedicated to her child army, just show me pics of her piloting a plane to take him out for a date. Does he ride motorcycles too? She’s so cool I love this for her. Brad who?