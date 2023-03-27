Angelina Jolie went on a three-hour lunch date with David Mayer de Rothschild

Ultimately, my dream is for Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie to get back together. For a second in 2021, it looked like my dream would come true – Angelina was seen visiting JLM’s apartment in New York a few times, and they also went to dinner in Beverly Hills. Jonny and Angelina always stayed on good terms after their divorce, and Jonny has never said a word against her. I actually think Jonny became something like one of her closest friends. But… we haven’t heard anything about them in a while, and if a tall, handsome, rich, British adventurer comes calling, why not? So it was a few days ago, when Angelina was seen having a three-hour lunch in Malibu with David Mayer de Rothschild. Yes, that kind of Rothschild.

Angeline Jolie spent three whole hours chatting away with hunky billionaire heir David Mayer de Rothschild while on a lunch date in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday. In photos obtained by Page Six, the “Maleficent” star, 47, was seen smiling as she exited celebrity hotspot Nobu with the British environmentalist, 44, by her side. For the outing, Jolie wore a chic black dress with cutouts that showed off her midsection.She also paired the look with matching black heels and sunglasses. Paparazzi snapped the “Girl, Interrupted” star as she walked to her car and pushed back her hair. Mayer de Rothschild, who is part of the richest family in the world, appeared in good spirits as well, as he flashed a smirk and laughed along with Jolie. Reps for Jolie did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on whether the pair were out to discuss business or pleasure. The meetup could have been work-related as both have interests in activism.

I wish we had the photos but they’re super-exclusive, so I’m adding some tweets below. He’s definitely hunky and tall. If you ask me, the body language from him seems “smitten, interested.” Angelina looks fresh and pretty, and her body language says “this was a date and it went well.” I’m so glad that her daughters (??) convinced her to wear a pretty dress for her date too – y’all know how much Angelina loves a billowy sack dress. Reportedly, Angelina’s new BFF Salma Hayek is tight with David Mayer de Rothschild, so now I wonder if Salma set them up.

