Gwyneth Paltrow ‘feels icky’ about her ‘stressful, uncomfortable’ Utah ski trial

Y’all, the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial is going to break me. I cannot believe the sheer number of people obsessed with watching the live stream and posting clips from it! To recap, Gwyneth is being sued by an elderly man named Terry Sanderson (a retired optometrist) because Sanderson claims Paltrow plowed into him on a Park City bunny slope in 2016. Sanderson had significant injuries and, initially, he was trying to sue Paltrow for millions of dollars. As the lawsuit made its way through the pre-trial motions, the damages were capped for some reason, so now Sanderson is only suing Paltrow for $300K. Paltrow, meanwhile, is asking for $1 in damages, plus her legal fees.

On Friday, Gwyneth took the stand in her own defense and it was bonkers. She seemed like what she is: an unrepentant elitist and narcissist. Paltrow claimed that the crash made her miss “half a day of skiing.” She also claimed that Sanderson was the one who plowed into her and she believed it was a sexual assault at first because she didn’t know what was happening and “there was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise.” She also claimed that a ski instructor stopped Sanderson after the crash and asked how he was doing. Sanderson’s side has an eyewitness who says it did not go down that way at all. Meanwhile, Paltrow’s PR is working overtime and they got this exclusive in People:

Gwyneth Paltrow feels “icky” about the ongoing Park City, Utah, civil court case involving a 2016 skiing incident, a source tells PEOPLE. “Any involvement in a trial is stressful. Gwyneth has felt icky about it,” the source says. “For her, the situation is even worse since the trial is streamed and she has a camera in her face every day. It’s a very uncomfortable situation. It’s very stressful.” Paltrow’s two kids — daughter Apple, now 18, and son Moses, now 16 — are expected to testify at some point during the trial, along with her husband Brad Falchuk. They were all there the day of the incident seven years ago. “She isn’t happy that her children are involved either. This really has nothing to do with them,” the source says. “They were minors when the accident happened.” The source adds, “[Paltrow] isn’t really speculating about what the outcome of the trial will be. This is not her focus. She just wants it to be over.”

[From People]

Lord, what if Apple and Moses throw their mother under the bus and go off-script during the trial? Well, I’ll laugh. Anyway, enjoy all of the clips and memes.

Gwyneth Paltrow is questioned about her relationship to Taylor Swift as she takes the stand to share her side of an alleged Utah ski crash she's being sued for. pic.twitter.com/R7FtyYMtsk — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 24, 2023

This trial is fully an Adderall talking to a Xanax pic.twitter.com/R3DP1Wic41 — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) March 24, 2023

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow testified in a Utah courtroom this week for a civil trial after a retired optometrist accused her of crashing into him while skiing on a bunny hill at an upscale Park City resort seven years ago. https://t.co/KUEHMyDXpT pic.twitter.com/GrXpd5K9Jh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 25, 2023