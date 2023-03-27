Gwyneth Paltrow ‘feels icky’ about her ‘stressful, uncomfortable’ Utah ski trial

Y’all, the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial is going to break me. I cannot believe the sheer number of people obsessed with watching the live stream and posting clips from it! To recap, Gwyneth is being sued by an elderly man named Terry Sanderson (a retired optometrist) because Sanderson claims Paltrow plowed into him on a Park City bunny slope in 2016. Sanderson had significant injuries and, initially, he was trying to sue Paltrow for millions of dollars. As the lawsuit made its way through the pre-trial motions, the damages were capped for some reason, so now Sanderson is only suing Paltrow for $300K. Paltrow, meanwhile, is asking for $1 in damages, plus her legal fees.
On Friday, Gwyneth took the stand in her own defense and it was bonkers. She seemed like what she is: an unrepentant elitist and narcissist. Paltrow claimed that the crash made her miss “half a day of skiing.” She also claimed that Sanderson was the one who plowed into her and she believed it was a sexual assault at first because she didn’t know what was happening and “there was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise.” She also claimed that a ski instructor stopped Sanderson after the crash and asked how he was doing. Sanderson’s side has an eyewitness who says it did not go down that way at all. Meanwhile, Paltrow’s PR is working overtime and they got this exclusive in People:
Gwyneth Paltrow feels “icky” about the ongoing Park City, Utah, civil court case involving a 2016 skiing incident, a source tells PEOPLE.
“Any involvement in a trial is stressful. Gwyneth has felt icky about it,” the source says. “For her, the situation is even worse since the trial is streamed and she has a camera in her face every day. It’s a very uncomfortable situation. It’s very stressful.”
Paltrow’s two kids — daughter Apple, now 18, and son Moses, now 16 — are expected to testify at some point during the trial, along with her husband Brad Falchuk. They were all there the day of the incident seven years ago.
“She isn’t happy that her children are involved either. This really has nothing to do with them,” the source says. “They were minors when the accident happened.” The source adds, “[Paltrow] isn’t really speculating about what the outcome of the trial will be. This is not her focus. She just wants it to be over.”
Lord, what if Apple and Moses throw their mother under the bus and go off-script during the trial? Well, I’ll laugh. Anyway, enjoy all of the clips and memes.
Gwyneth Paltrow is questioned about her relationship to Taylor Swift as she takes the stand to share her side of an alleged Utah ski crash she's being sued for. pic.twitter.com/R7FtyYMtsk
This trial is fully an Adderall talking to a Xanax pic.twitter.com/R3DP1Wic41
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow testified in a Utah courtroom this week for a civil trial after a retired optometrist accused her of crashing into him while skiing on a bunny hill at an upscale Park City resort seven years ago. https://t.co/KUEHMyDXpT pic.twitter.com/GrXpd5K9Jh
Awww… poor little rich girl. She needs mind cleanse instead of always cleansing her bottom half.
Glad to see her thinking about someone other than herself. Some people never learn no matter how many times you put a mirror to their face. Sorry but she’s a waste of air at this point.
Can somebody who has been following this tell me what the consensus is?
What I had read made it sound like a frivolous lawsuit from a guy seeking millions. I thought she had the ski instructor testifying for her? But this says the instructor was checking on the man, so am I wrong on that?
The collision caused both parties to fall, together in a heap, with Gwyneth on top. GP got up first and started yelling at Sanderson. The ski instructor of Moses, who had been behind on the slope (it was a long beginner slope, not the bunny hill) skied over to check on both parties. Sanderson was still on the ground, but able to talk, etc. Instructor told Gwyneth to ski downhill where her kids were waiting, and that he would take care of the details with Sanderson.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe he skied into her as she was downhill from him. It is expected that the downhill person has the right of way and the uphill person needs to yield to whatever his happening in front of him/her and avoid collision. I think they fell backwards, which is how GP ended up falling on top of him. I would imagine she did so bc when she was hit from behind, she overcorrected her already forward (downhill skiing) stance. If that is TRULY the case, then it would be a frivolous suit and to be fair, I’d argue the point too. If she has to claim “a half day of skiing lost” as a matter of tort in order to get her legal fees reimbursed, then that must be what she’s doing. I’m no GP fan (actually, I couldn’t care less about her enough to like or dislike her), but I do agree that a lawsuit just bc she’s famous is a super crappy move.
The uphill person has the responsibility. Which one of them was uphill is in dispute. I’m still surprised this made it to trial. It could have been done and dusted years ago.
I’m getting the feeling that they’re trying to do to this guy what they did to the poor woman who got 3rd degree burns from McDonald’s coffee. Watch out whenever someone with wealth and power claims the person saying someone is suing them for “frivolous” reasons.
My understanding from lawyer commentary is she has to have some financial loss to file her claim, and a half day of skiing at this resort does qualify. She’s not moaning, but just answering the question. Any US lawyers please correct me if I am mistaken.
Here’s the perfect time to say, “I don’t want to drag my family into court. Here’s your money. Bye.”
Would she have to admit to guilt if she just wanted to pay the damages? “Law and Order” hasn’t covered bunny hill ski collisions. Just write the check and walk away.
No admission of guilt is necessary to settle. In fact, most settlement agreements are contingent on not admitting liability (so that it cannot be used later on as an admission of guilt by the same party or another).
Sort of an off-topic comment: GP is wearing black. I do not actively follow this woman (I think she’s a dangerous lifestyle influencer ex actress), but I rarely recall Goop in black. This kind of gives me the idea that she’s “dressing up” for the trial in order to influence the jury and she might be guilty. What exactly are her attorney’s fees?
100%
“People liked that serial killer movie. I’ll wear glasses like him and they will like me!”
“I’m wearing black. I’m sad and that’s wrong”.
“I’m wearing white! I am an angel of innocence. I’m blonde! That’s my halo!”
It was actually a tasteful navy blue ensemble. Blue complements orange on the color wheel, and the courtroom’s interior paneling is an orangey-brown. I have no doubt Fishsticks had a color consultant help her with her outfit so that the photos of her testimony were aesthetically pleasing.
Fishsticks- HA! 🤣
I haven’t heard that one in a while. Haven’t been reading D Listed lately.
The consultant if true did not take into account the color and shape of the witness chair. All put together, it makes it look as though either she is wearing gigantic puffy sleeves or she has the shoulder width of a linebacker.
She’s upset there’s a camera in her face every day?
Like, what? Lol
Is there a more useless “celebrity” than this woman? She’s worse than Kim K.
I hope he wins. I believe him, mostly because she’s so awful & downright dangerous with her peddling crap on her goop.
I think she did well, but not great on the stand. The plaintiff’s attorney kept trying to get her ‘gotcha’ moment. But it never happened.
The plaintiff takes the stand today. Maybe it will change my mind with his testimony. But as of now. It sounds like he crashed into her. Can’t or won’t accept he did this and his whole life changed for it. And needs to blame her for it. And has become obsessed with this accident.
I think that’s her messaging.
Honestly – optometrists pick that area for its work life balance. He probably work his whole life and – as was testified – was in great shape and very busy with friends and family.
She hit him and it’s completely derailed his life. People go on about the wine tasting thing but in that same paragraph they talked about his rapid mental decline and physical decline after the accident and how his personality was fundamentally altered. That can happen with concussion and it’s f-ing terrifying and awful.
It sounds like she ruined his life and couldn’t care less. Which …. Fits in exactly with who she has shown us she is. For decades. I don’t understand why people are upset on her behalf. I know none of us want to get sued and probably worry personally about this kind of thing. But it’s like that McDonald’s coffee burn. The notable but very likely reasonable exception.
Maybe this will put some more focus on TBIs and proper treatment.
the McDonald’s coffee burn is actually a good example of how a really valid lawsuit can be twisted to make the plaintiffs look like the bad guys.
The coffee was hot. TOO hot. Way above what it was supposed to be by industry standards. She had third degree burns and had to have skin grafts as a result.
ETA @MoxyLady I’m not sure if you were saying the coffee lawsuit was valid or not. I was just commenting in case people wanted to go on a hot coffee case rant lol.
There is actually a very good documentary called Hot Coffee. And highlights the McDonalds case. Which really is about how corporations twisted the narrative. And how Tort Law reform hurt people from getting proper compensation to the benefit of insurance and corporations lobbying for it. I don’t think this case is comparable exactly. But I get your point.
Watching the Plaintiff’s testimony. I am wondering now if they crashed into each other at the same time. Which is why they are adamant they are both at fault.
That’s my take too AppleCart. Gwen did pretty well on the stand. His daughters were evading questions and throwing shade at the daughter who didn’t testify – ‘her truth’.
These clips are hilarious! That lawyer sucks and the Taylor Swift questions were pointless, but “actually you’re not that small” … omg! So catty and such the perfect dig at the Princess Bone Broth. Please post more clips!
I think that was about her height.
It was about her height, Gwyneth said she is shade under 5’10.
She should have settled before this went to court.
NDA + $250K and done.
She’s a multi-millionaire who is being shown for the elitist tool she has always been.
That was my takeaway as well. She didn’t need this type of publicity and, even if she wins, this is all out there forever.
Can we also mention just GP brought treats for all of the court staff. Why on earth would she do that?? Thankfully the judge rejected her treats as it was a preposterous move on her side. It isn’t a get-together GP! My gawd, this woman is completely unaware of any type of decorum.
Her testimony made it seem like he was sexually assaulting her. Wow really…..you plow into an elderly man who is in shock after getting struck and sustaining broken bones and a head injury, and you think his moaning is sexually directed at you..
Wow her narcissism and delusion knows no bounds.
Her testimony was that HE plowed into her and–for a brief moment–she thought someone was sexually assaulting her, as he came up suddenly behind her.
Meh, maybe.. but I think she’s just trying to put an image into people’s heads that will sway them. It’s a ridiculous way to describe it. As if some old man would purposely plow into someone and risk injury to sexually assault them.
I can’t believe I’m being a GP apologist but the sexual assault comment has been taken out of context. She stated that for a brief moment that’s what went trough her mind and is why she yelled at him when they went down, then she realized it was an accident. He ran into her, his skiis went between her legs and she ended up on top of him. GP was downhill which if you know anything about skiing, means that she had the right of way and it was Sandersons responsibility to watch out.
Read elsewhere that the original ask for millions was thrown out because it was associated with the claim that it was a hit and run. And because the instructor stayed with the hurt guy while GP left the scene (“you go ahead, I’ve got it”) and called ski patrol etc, it didn’t count as hit and run.
Yes, his punitive claims were denied. It’s capped at $300,000.
I find both their stories a little crazy. She raced down a beginner’s slope at a speed that broke four of his ribs? What? And she alleges he slowly came up behind her in what felt like a sexual assault and they fell over? How does that even happen? I’m so confused.
I was so confused too, how is she crashing into him if he’s behind her?
I’ve never liked this woman, but the trial videos have 100 percent turned me 180 degrees. She’s irreverent, pompous…and ICK. Frak her. Frak her forever lol.
I think the general consensus is that she’s actually coming off as surprisingly believable. People want her to tank but it definitely seems like a frivolous lawsuit. That being said, I cannot believe she would allow her children to take the stand. Protecting them from that scrutiny would be well worth $300k for me (if I was a millionaire like her). So she’s losing me there.
She might be innocent. He seems like a tool. But the way she has handled herself, publicly, has probably decoupled her from America.
I don’t find her believable at all. The only way you are not out of control is if your knees are relatively over your skis. Her skis couldn’t have been much more than hip width apart. Think of this skinny woman. Then think how close together that man’s skis would have had to be together to literally thread the needle between her skis to get between her legs WITHOUT HITTING HER SKIS to ski between her legs like she claims. He would have had to have been aiming like a sniper.
She is such a liar. A professional actress on the stand and people are buying it. Shame on her. I’ve always known she was an icy bitch from years back (knew people who went to school with her, where she was an unconscionable bully) and she just keeps leveling up.
Yeah, the words I have for her shouldn’t be said out loud lol.
What? I’ve been skiing my whole life and this is inaccurate.
If she was on a beginner slope watching her kids there’s a good chance she was stopped or going very slowly in a slight snow plow straight down (instead of fully turning) to watch or film them. There’s no need to do tight turns and perfect technique on a beginner slope.
Additionally, newer skis sit further apart than the old, straight skis. All you need is for her skis at the back to be in a slightly wider position than his skis at the front for him to be able to get his skis between hers, which would then wedge/force her legs wider as he came up with any speed at all behind her.
This has literally happened to me, more than once, when someone was out of control or friends did it (gently) as a joke when we were young. It’s quite an off-putting feeling.
It can happen by accident/mistake and is easy to do on purpose if you are at all experienced and the person is stopped or going slowly.
Now, I have no skin in this game; I have no idea who is telling the truth. But your logic is not workable. It absolutely could have happened as she described.
I don’t like her at all. She is an elitist Princess, and I assumed she was getting her comeuppance.
But her testimony was 100% believable. It made complete sense.
Especially taking into account her statement that paparazzi have recognized her on the slopes in the past. Her description of how it happened was logical and thoughtful. Sanderson skied into her back, and she may have thought it was a pap trying to harass her on the slopes who slid into her from behind. The skis went between her legs and forced hers apart, then knocked her down. I would have been terrified, and very angry.
All the attorneys (save for the one who looks like Clark Kent) on both sides suck. The trial is a farce.
His story does not make sense. His witnesses are cagey and evasive.
Just like the Depp trial, the actual testimony changed my opinion completely.
Why is this “delivering treats for the bailiffs because they’re so nice” that I read about on Twitter (?) not a much bigger story?
Why would anyone, even someone called Goop — or her equally tonedeaf and elitist lawyers, think that this would somehow be a good idea?
Of course the judge refused.
But it sure makes Team Goop look out of touch and not familiar with court proceedings.
Amateur hour, methinks.
I’m surprised that it wasn’t autographed pics.🙄
@ Nanea, I’m so sorry as I made the same comment without having read all of the comments first like I usually do. But GP handing out treats as if it’s not a serious case taking place is simply an idiotic move.
If she didn’t want her kids dragged into it and “feeling icky” about the trial, they she should have settled. Even if he did plow into her, it’d be worth it to avoid this kind of toxic publicity.
Probably a silly question, but can’t the ‘treats’ be seen as a bribe?
What influence do the court officers hold, though? They cannot decide the case. That being said, yeah, she should’ve held off on the treats until after the verdict.
Good point! : )
I’ve been a juror a few times. The bailiffs have direct and daily contact with the jurors. They collected and delivered us in and out of the courtroom, told us when there were delays, were the intermediaries when we needed to speak to the judge, helped with A/V stuff during deliberations, etc. We loved them! It would have been a huge conflict of interest of they were receiving gifts from either the plaintiffs or defendants.
Her “serious woman” drag is killing me. Everyone dresses for court, yes, but this is so transparent it’s shocking (very low-key shocking). She’s cosplaying Blythe because she knows we respect her mom more and she needs that advantage
What else should she be wearing? Her outfits seem fine for a small civil court hearing, and she wears those glasses all of the time.
Didn’t this woman cut off a school bus few years ago on her vespa (with her daughter on the back seat). If she doesn’t care about children’s lives including her own child what are the chances she gives a f… about crashing into senior citizens?
I watched a portion of Paltrow’s testimony and damn she comes off as elitist and narcissistic, but then again that is who she is. Her description of the accident that she initially felt like it was some sexual attack was laughable and unreal – seriously Gwyenth?
I read that the witness that testified for Sanderson (the one suing her) was actually a friend of his. Clearly, their two stories don’t match up; each claims the other ran into them. Only one is telling the truth here. I am really not sure what to believe at this point, but curious to hear the plaintiff take the stand. I really don’t understand why she didn’t just settle this out of court; it’s not like she doesn’t have the money, and he sustained very serious injuries. Certainly, this publicity is not doing her any good.
Yeah, she is definitely a narcissistic waste of space. I really feel for the elderly man she injured. While she does her whining his life has been derailed. He isn’t asking for anything extravagant in terms of compensation. If she had a heart, if she was just the least bit caring, she would pay this man, and maybe even give him more money than he requested.
If she dropped off the face of the planet, that would be just fine with me.
And, what is with the love fest between Gwyneth and the attorney? Total a**kissing. That is disgusting.
@Duchess of Corolla
“And, what is with the love fest between Gwyneth and the attorney? Total a**kissing. That is disgusting.”
Yes, WHAT is that LOL? And this is the plaintiff’s attorney if I am not mistaken. I have read a few comments that she is trying to get Gwyneth comfortable, and disarmed, so she can have some “Gotcha” moment. I don’t see that at all!
The only thing I can imagine is like you said, she’s trying to butter her up and appeal to her narcissism to get her to slip up. But someone like Gwyneth has probably had hundreds of reporters try the same thing. She’s surrounded by sycophants always, that approach isn’t going to work. And the lawyer just gives off bumbling schoolgirl energy instead.
So lots of people think she should have settled to avoid the negative publicity and putting her kids through a trial, but no one thinks that the fact she didn’t do that and that the settlement amount would have been couch change to her indicates she truly believes she is innocent? It seems pretty dumb to go through a multi-year legal ordeal (that probably costs as much in lawyer fees as she would have paid in settlement) and publicized trial knowing you are bald-faced lying and could be caught in the lie by like some rando’s iphone video of the incident.
When I practiced law, I used to tell my clients that sometimes it’s worth the money to defend a frivolous claim so that you don’t become a target of more frivolous claims/suits. It is awful that this older man was injured, but if it wasn’t Gwyneth Paltrow, he probably would’ve sucked it up to bad luck, timing, etc. and gone on with his life. And perhaps he wasn’t open to a “reasonable” settlement to settle quietly at the beginning (when he was seeking millions) and now both sides are too entrenched to do anything but see it through.
I was always nuteral on GP but l really don’t know why she just didn’t settle, it doesn’t really matter what happened but there was a accident and an older gentleman was injured badly, she left and apparently wasn’t too happy either when she met Apple later at the bottom of the slope…..my God if that was anyone one else wouldn’t u just die thinking u may have injured someone older and would of done anything to help him, a sexual act indeed ,what a egotistical diva, who in earth would say that or even think it ??? What a strange stranger girl ! I hope the gentleman wins
My two cents is that the Optometrist is trying to shake her down and/or has a personality disorder. There must have been no abnormal acute finding on CT Head/MRI Brain because no one is mentioning them in reporting. For a concussion with no abnormal findings, complete recovery is expected in 30 days. Those who have lingering symptoms typically struggle with mental health/psychosocial issues at baseline.
His daughter had to admit he was weird ing out BEFORE the ski incident. And…first she(daughter) said it was all on a Go-Pro and now there’s no Go-Pro. Hmmm
Gwin is awful but her lawyer is even worse.
He could have had some issues before that were aggravated by the accident. In my state, you get the victim as they are. I forget what it’s called – porcelein doll theory? My H is the PI attorney in our marriage and hes not here lol.
But basically if someone has an issue that makes them more injured than someone perfectly healthy might be, that’s still your fault. He may have had cognitive issues at baseline AND those issues may have gotten worse as a result of this accident and that would be on Paltrow if she is found liable.
“Eggshell plaintiff” is what it’s called.
The lawyer questioning her was so cringe with all the fake friendly jokes!
Both attorneys are so cringe. It must be way harder to be a trial attorney than actors make it look on tv lol.
I watched her being sworn on the stand, she carried a green drink with her. I watched her lawyer or one of her lawyers beg forgiveness from the daughter of the man suing. What is with that?
I think Gwyneth has come off as believable. However, she is elitist in general, so that attitude continues to leak out of her. It is confusing to me though how both plaintiff and defendant believe the other one plowed into them.
Listening to him, he seems off….he is going into way too much strange detail. Does not seem believable at all.
Even if she were completely in the right, I’ll never understand why she didn’t just settle to keep this from sucking precious time and energy out of her life. To me, that would be one of the great perks of being wealthy — if something like this come along, being able turn it over to an excellent team of lawyers and investigators, maybe let the clock run until the trial date’s approaching, then write a check with nondisclosure and be DONE. Yes, it would be a pisser if the other party’s unfairly looking for a payday, but so worth it to make it go away if an amount could be agreed upon. And if I were the party more at fault, I’d want to get this out of my life even more. But then, I wasn’t bred into entitlement 🙄.
I haven’t really followed any of this due to my dislike of Paltrow, so I have no idea who’s responsible, or if it’s been unequivocally determined who was uphill. In the decades I skied, the uphill skier had the non-negotiable, overwhelming burden of responsibility, period.
So far, my perspective is Gwen could have easily settled but as she didn’t, I think she really believes she is in the right and this guy sees her as a big payday. IMHO, it’s not clear if changes he sees are from aging (in his 70’s) and / or anything else that could have happened in the three years between the accident and lawsuit.
Too bad the lawsuit against you isn’t a blast for you, Gwyneth. That must really suck for you. I hope this.poor man wins.
Also, for narcissistic, egotistical people, don’t they always think they’re in the right? When the race car driver Michael Schumacher very clearly crashed into another driver on the course, he later went gunning for the driver because he sincerely believed the other driver crashed into HIM. Schumacher’s people were around him trying to stop him from storming over to the other driver, but it can easily be (and often is) that the person who is absolutely certain they are right, is often wrong.
I am a fan of Paltrow’s but not her. In this case, I think she is telling the truth. Why else would she put herself through this?