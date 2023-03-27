Robert Jobson threatened violence on the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s son

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still haven’t said anything about the coronation attendance or, hopefully, their non-attendance. Every briefing, every leak, every article with unnamed sources being quoted is coming from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. King Charles really wants Harry to come (but not Meghan or Archie or Lili) and Charles wants to be able to perform his dogsh-t fatherhood for the world by snubbing Harry. Everyone is afraid that these palace manipulations will work on Harry, plus he would simply want to be there for his terrible father. “Sources” tell the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan also want to come with the hope that they could be part of a special family moment, perhaps on the balcony? Again, this is coming from the palace, not Montecito:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to be part of the ‘special family moment’ when members of the royal family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the King’s coronation, sources have claimed. Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, are understood to be keen to attend King Charles’s coronation on 6 May – the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.
Although the couple have not yet confirmed whether they will attend, it has been reported that they are hoping to be at the celebrations, and would like Prince Archie’s birthday to be recognised in some way during the during the day. Sources also suggested they would also like to be included in some way when members of the royal family appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.
A source told OK! earlier this month that discussions are ongoing about the Duke and Duchess’s involvement in the coronation, including the question of whether they and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will appear on the balcony. They said that the question is a ‘sticking point’ because typically, non-working royals don’t appear, however they added: ‘Harry and Meghan are keen that they too should be a part of that special family moment.’
The source added the parents-of-two had requested to stay in Frogmore Cottage, where they had lived before moving to the US, when they return to the UK for the coronation. They are also said to want their children to spend more time with family members, including Princess Eugenie’s son August who is a similar age to Lilibet. Another hope of the Sussexes is that Archie’s fourth birthday will be marked in some way despite it falling on the same day as the coronation.
The source said: ‘The Sussexes have asked for some kind of celebration or acknowledgement to be factored into the day’s plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day.’
[From The Daily Mail]
My opinion? This is Buckingham Palace throwing some red meat to the British media to get them outraged over the idea that King Charles would acknowledge his mixed-race grandchildren on his coronation day, or that Charles would want both of his sons on this fakakta balcony. Remember all of this balcony crap during the Jubbly? At the end of the day, the Sussexes were invited to Trooping the Colour and they watched from another building with Harry’s cousins and extended family, and they were fine with it.
Anyway, this story was part of the discussion during the Mail’s royal “talk show,” Palace Confidential. Robert Jobson was part of the discussion, because Jobson is a royal biographer who recently published a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it biography of Prince William. Jobson got a lot of access to Charles and Camilla back in 2017-18, and he was the source of some anti-Sussex crap back then. So, Jobson and the Mail crew were talking about whether the Sussexes should be on the balcony, and Jobson “joked” about dangling Archie over the balcony. The violent, hateful and racist rhetoric against Harry, Meghan and their children continues with the implicit (if not explicit) blessing of Buckingham Palace.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Netflix.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018,Image: 515596917, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Keith Mayhew/Retna / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696640808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018
What a load!! I don’t think they are in any discussions. I think Jobson should be coated in honey and staked over a poisonous ant hill and left to rot. I hope Archie has a beautiful and fun birthday wherever his mom am dad are having it.
Maybe someone could make arrangements to dangle Jobby off the balcony.
Just a wee aside … jobby is slang in Scottish for well, the result of opening ones bowels lol, in other words a sh*te/turd. Seems a fitting name for someone who talk a big load of steaming sh…
@Equality, lets hope they dangle Jobson from the balcony, upside down. Just what he deserves. Bet we see some Jobby them.
As someone said on Twitter, you’d need a massive crane for that.
Lol!
This is not the first time. Last April, another of these royal fanatics Eamonn Holmes suggested Harry and Meghan should be violently murdered by being pushed off of the BP balcony. These people want the entire Sussex family dead.
“I think Jobson should be coated in honey and staked over a poisonous ant hill and left to rot.”
What do you have against ants?
Nah, Susan, not poisonous ants.
Fire ants!
Let him feel the burn! 😂
Yes, fire ants!!! Those guys will certainly give him what he truly deserves!!!
I am appalled that ALL of them are laughing. Is this an example of the how Brits behave??? Laughing at the mere suggestion of handing a poor, defenseless child over the rails of BP?? I hope that they are ALL covered in honey and placed onto a hill of fire ants…..SMFH.
@BothSidesNow — It’s how Little Englanders and other Tory Brits (mostly English) behave. Will’s the same. They consider nasty remarks at other people’s expense the height of hilarity.
Well made point.
ugh such fanfic. like a bait to BM to get outraged that M&H would make so many demands and that they’re difficult and blah blah blah. M&H do not want to stand with their kids on that racist, crazy fam, elitist and out of touch balcony. if anything that’s a bad look for them. and given none of those ppl really give a crap about them, i really doubt they want acknowledgement of their son’s bday from them anyways.
As concerned as the Sussex are about security (and with good reasons), I think they would prefer not to be sniper targets out on that balcony. You can’t 100% protect your children standing out in the open like that if some lunatic is after you. The wretched press clearly wants to see all of them as dead as Diana. What other possible goal could Hand Jobson and (future Sir) Piers Morgan and others in the wretched press be working toward??
Personally I don’t think they should attend, but I’m pretty sure any possible sight line to the balcony a sniper could take will have been cleared by Charles’ security for the coronation.
Agreed. My guess is there is 0% of Harry and Meghan that wants to be on that balcony.
I’m not so sure, and hear me out. Meghan and Harry wanted their children to have their titles, their birthright. They didn’t want to leave the royal family in a working manner, they were forced out. I think they’d rather be on the balcony, and have their children treated just like the other grandchildren of the KING and have the young Prince’s birthday recognized. I don’t think it’s too much to ask really, and it’s Harry’s birthright as well as his children’s. The press and royal family are treating this all as a huge ask, but no other royals had to ask for these things. It’s so petty and ridiculous I think Harry would rather them treat him like Prince Harry. .. With respect and to acknowledge him and his family. I think it would be easier on everyone, including Meghan and Harry, if they didn’t have any special treatment, whether it be seen as them downgrading them or just doing what they would have done had they not left as working royals. WHY can’t these people just be normal? It’s all so convoluted and conniving. Grow up, King Charles.
Jobbo the Hut got a lot of blowback on Twitter for this vile comment on Archie. He locked his account and opened a new one. His tweets are protected. However, people have filed complaints to ABC, the US broadcast company, and to Good Morning America, the morning show where Jobson comes on ad royal correspondent. Some have attached the clip as evidence.
Should complain against the two b’s who found it so amusing as well.
That was horrifying to watch! Glad to know that people are calling him out. I hope that he has to pay professionally for this (beyond making his twitter account unavailable), because there is no way that any media organization should be able to justify someone joking about dangling a child over a balcony. What a racist unhinged ahole! He should have been fired.
@ ML, I too hope he pays dearly for his unhinged comments. May all of the platforms take notice and cease any opportunities for him for good!! He the his like, ie Piss Morgan should be permanently banned from making any public appearances.
He had deleted both his @royaleditor and @RobertDJobson accounts by yesterday, but there’s still @Jobson_Media and @RobertJobson6 (but no activity for years) – he’s being watched so hard right now LOL
He’s such a coward. Every time anyone tweeted him, he blocked them, followed by the closing of his accounts. He’s like all the rest of that lot – dishes it out, but runs when it’s turned back on him.
I am pleased to say that I once had the face to face opportunity to directly give Jobson a piece of my mind. He just pulled a face at me.
Sadly, I think that Jobson like the others is just saying all these things and appearing on every talk show purely for money. They also enjoy pretending they are on friendly terms with the royals when they are not, it is a case of each using the other for their own gain. As for old Arthur Edwards the ‘royal photographer’ he thinks that because the royals know his name he is their friend, he isn’t, under normal circumstances they would not touch him with a barge pole. Arthur is still crying because he wasn’t allowed to take a picture of Archie, messing up his record of taking pictures of all the royal babies since whenever….
Jobson knows some of the truth, and is sometimes honest, and was one of the early ones to say that the problem was between the brothers and not the wives. He also knows more about William’s character and personality than he is letting on, and publicly said that Kate appears intimidated by William on joint engagements and is better on her own.
You are right. Jobson does seem to get a lot of it right. He also accidently said on the royal beat along with someone else (I think Diana’s butler) that Harry did marry for love and William did not. The host, kate was all over it trying to get them to talk more but they didn’t. He said it outright none the less though.
Saying that Harry married for love is patently obvious to anyone with a pair of functioning eyes, and that statement doesn’t require a bit of courage. I don’t think that Jobson deserves any pats on the back for stating the obvious.
Jobson’s a racist scumbag. Always has been, always will be. Glad he decided to show his true self. I just wish people would take his rhetoric more seriously.
So here’s what we’re dealing with: after CLARKSON’s racist fantasy of seing Meghan lynched in the streets, here comes JOBSON who has a dream of dangling a bi-racial blood Prince over the balcony. Something is wrong with those SONS of a Britain.
If these radical racialists believe hate speech is acceptable, then I say it shouldn’t be one-sided: Jobson, go ahead and replace Archie’s name with Louis. Let me fetch my popcorn.
Look how these extremists with a powerful media voice, are pushing to normalize sadistic expressions of racism, under the guise of humor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been way too patient with these faux comedic threats. If this isn’t public incitement to violence, I don’t know what is.
These trash people really think they are above anything black or black adjacent that they think they can say anything. I’m so disgusted by these racist who pretend to hold their noses at the Sussexes and grubbily make money off of their every likeness. I loathe these cretons.
I am one of the people who wrote on his timeline calling him a vile pos. The coward gig so much push back, and he deactivated his royal editor’s account. Those two women cackling are also complicit
The two women laughed? OMG. What the hell is wrong with people?
Yes, the two women and that other cretin Arthur Edwards were laughing.
I called out Emily on her timeline.
I just watched it multiple times and only the woman in the purple dress laughs at the Michael Jackson copycat idea. The man with the tie says that’s not going to happen while the woman not in the purple dress shakes her head and says let’s not go there.
Twitter ran a clip of Arthur Edwards dancing with Camilla.
Keep guessing, BM. Name every possible scenario. A part of one is bound to be right.
Jobson wasn’t on Palace Confidential but rather Talk TV’s (Murdoch owned) The Royal Tea when he made these disgusting comments.
Jobson is getting dragged on Twitter and called out for his racist and evil bs. These people are sick. Wtf!? Like they truly believe that if something terrible happens to Meg and the kids that Harry will come back and be theirs. They’re delusional and sick. H will never come back and if they try to Diana his family again, he will burn that ish to the ground. He is helping bankrupt the daily mail and all of their associates, so he is already working to make these wankers obsolete.
I think he’s trying to say Meghan would do that because she likes attention just like Michael Jackson, which personally I do not see the connection with that and how she presents her kids in a non showy way. They are claiming Meghan and Harry want the coronation to be all about them (with no source info, just a theory.)
I don’t think he is advocating violence here though, more saying what (in his random fantasy with no connection to reality) Meghan or maybe Harry “would” do.
No, he was threatening earlier in the program. Dangling Archie off is a threat, bc it’s already been pushed that they’re not real children by jobbo. These people are disgusting. Do not try to minimize their bs. Meg isn’t attention seeking and when MJ dangled Blanket off the balcony, he was upset and trying to keep the press away. It wasn’t intentional. But good try.
I took it to be a take off on the Lion King. (Africa and all that racist crap)
Nah, he specifically like MJ did.
@Kikki, stop making excuse for that racist pos. He meant what he said about Prince Archie
It really does sound like you are comparing MJ to MM. And it sounds like you’re making excuses for this horrible, violent and racist person. Just my two cents.
Not sure how to make it clearer that I was Interpreting what they meant, they/he was insinuating m&h want to get attention and make it all about Archie. Despite his insinuating that, I pointed out that I don’t see Meghan as similar to MJ (who, maybe wasn’t attention seeking as much as naturally odd which obviously got him attention) nor do I ever see her as doing anything showy or “aren’t we special” with her kids. I was trying to point out I saw the comment as accusing m&h (in a ridiculous and delusional way) rather than threatening them/their kids. Who do you all think he is saying will/should dangle Archie? Is he inciting violence, asking someone to grab Archie? I’m not British so maybe I missed the meaning somehow
Jobson Talking about dangling a toddler off a balcony is sick and twisted
Jobson is vile
No excuses.
You mean, the same Meghan who has been home in America minding her own business since 2020? The same Meghan whose name the English media can’t seem to keep out of their mouths? That Meghan? Then, why didn’t Jobson keep his social media open and explain himself, instead of hiding like a coward? Also, why did they all laugh afterward? You can’t see that these people talk incessantly about the Sussexes and then claim they were “just joking” or “It’s a hypothetical statement” or “It’s just a fantasy, I didn’t mean it”? It’s unacceptable and, as someone above said, just try replacing Archie’s name with Louis, or a child in your family, and see how you would feel.
Countdown to “BUT CANCEL CULTURE!” in 3 . . . 2. . . .
This is called, “consequences of your own behavior” — not “cancellation.”
Absolutely horrendous. I can see he’s getting some pushback on Twitter for it which I am glad he is but jeez, what an absolutely sh**y thing to say. Imagine if one of them said the same about one of the Wales’ kids? They would have been fired before the day had ended.
To the Sussexes: Please, I beg of you! Just stay away from the Con-a-nation. These people want to do violence to your children! It’s as clear as day.
This is why i don’t understand all the folks wanting them to attend. They can do whatever they want but I’d prefer they don’t for their safety. They are sitting ducks and it makes me ill thinking of something happening to them from some unhinged person.😔 In all fairness, I feel the BRF travels in a pack too much. If something goes down that’s a whole lot of the line affected.😕
“Typically, non-working royals don’t appear”? I refer him to the reign of QE when all her grandchildren appeared on the balcony.
This article is yet another projection from Fantasy Island about how they’d love to see the Sussexes grovel for attention that they themselves crave. And as far as Jobbo the Hut’s verbal vomit against a toddler, l don’t know how much more proof Harry and Meghan need to stay far, far away from that dangerous demented coronation that’s rapidly disappearing into a sinkhole.
Bullshit the Sussexes are asking for some sort of celebration of Archie’s bday during the coronation. They are not.
Something wrong with UK society when royal biographers and royals correspondents think it is ok to talk in this manner without consequences . They did not suffer any condemnations and reactions from mainstream political, media and establishment figures. Twitter outrage is not enough
Agreed. But somehow we’re always supposed to believe the victim is the disordered one for trying to survive and thrive openly- never the ones inciting violence against her and her children. These vile people never sincerely ask themselves if they could be the ones in the wrong.
Racist people think it is OK to be racist, news at 11:00
“Something is wrong with UK society” indeed. You could have just stopped right there.
What kind of horrid person allows a member of the media to threaten violence on an innocent toddler? Oh yeah, King Charles! It’s not enough that he put his son, DIL and baby Archie in life threatening danger by cutting off their security in 2020, now he’s gonna let the BM suggest it’s ok to murder his grandson.
Buckingham Palace, if you’re reading Celebitchy? Remind Chuck that outside of Salt Island, trying to get your children and grandchildren killed is frowned upon. If KC3 doesn’t want to be even more of a joke on the world stage, he should call out the BM when they threaten Arch and Lilly. Just sayin.
It is so disturbing that people in the media feel (or know) that they can say this kind of thing. And still have a job. It makes me sick.
Imagine how different this could all be if Charles had some b*lls. He would be viewed as a loving, HUMAN father and grandfather if he embraced Harry and his family. Who’s running the show over there?
Camzilla.
Charles is despicable. His silence speaks volumes. Charles this is your grandson that is being slammed. Wake up.
I’m tryna wrap my mind around the British headspace. How do Brits chuckle at the thought of harming their 4 yo mixed-race prince, yet will declare with an absolutely straight face how racism doesn’t exist in the UK?!?
Somebody make it make sense!
@BEVERLEY, THE SANE AMONGST US IN THE UK ARE DISGUSTED by his comments and the British media as a whole! He should be charged with inciting violence and racial abuse. WTF is wrong with this slug of a man, he is as bad as Morgan and Clarkson, do they have some kind of sick club going where they sit together in a cave thinking up the next vile comment to make! And as for those two witches, they were missing a sister for their Mcbeth coven!!
Not are we only disgusted by the media, but by the Royal family as well. I think from now on we should just say “Royal”,, because the meaning of the word family is lost on all of them. It’s a civil war inside Palace walls. Holidays are most probably spent plotting their next move against each other. Final point, they keep saying that they only want “working Royals” on the balcony, well if that is what they want, that’s what they can have, because either the balcony will be completely empty, or the only two people that should be on it, are Harry, Megan and their children, because none of the others “WORK”.
Hideous people to make fun of a child for having a birthday in the first place. It’s not his fault that his awful grandfather picked his birthday for this ridiculous crowning. And then that anyone at all would wish violence and fear on a four-year-old. one of the by products of this whole debacle with Harry and Meghan over the years is that I feel generally animosity toward British people now whereas before I felt positive about them.
This is absolutely a threat. A threat against a 4 year old. A threat by William’s biographer. So perhaps a threat approved by Prince “We are very much not a racist family” and his team. Remember the following: the flaming heater in South Africa; the abrupt cutting off of security & money in Canada leaving H&M & Archie completely exposed; William violently attacking Harry; Jeremy Clarkson’s (Camilla’s friend) unhinged, racist, graphic threat of violence & hatred against Meghan; the denial of security & intelligence to H&M when in the UK; and evicting H&M from Frogmore cottage, the only protected space for them from threats & leaks. Also, remember Meghan in the Netflix documentary speaking clearly and very credibly about being fearful in her own home. This is not funny. It is a threat and an intentional one.
Yes. The dots are connected.
Yep. It’s all part of a larger pattern. They keep doing these things and then claiming it was a one-off, an offhand, a joke, somehow the fault of Harry and Meghan. Over and over and over again.
The thing regarding the balcony is: let’s accept that some countries are able to have kept their royal families as a sort of fixture; I’m most familiar with Europe so Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Spain all have some sort of monarchy. Some of those families appear to be happier than others, some less so.
But I can imagine a world in which a self actualized Charles and his wife, Diana, are on the balcony. Harry and Meghan have still stepped away because Harry’s no longer as close to the top of succession and everyone’s fine with that. Of course the new King’s children and grandchildren would be on the balcony.
They’re not like that, however, but I can imagine it and it makes the “only working royals on the balcony!” boast to sound as dumb as it is.
It was a disgusting comment and I’m glad he’s getting push back for it.
As for the balcony – eh. I am not sure they care that much about it. I think it was their idea not to be on it during the Jubbly so I’m not sure they are super pressed about it this time around. I also don’t think they are expecting a shout-out to Archie in the program or anything for his bday.
Yeah, especially Harry. I get the feeling he never liked being on the balcony.
Because Jobson is a Royal Correspondent for GMA and ABC News, I agree that we should all be contacting them and demanding his dismissal.
Yesterday he shut down his Twitter. Isn’t it ironic that he can vilely bully the Sussexes, but he can’t take any pushback?
Vile bullying piece of dog droppings. How low can you get? It’s an innocent child . There is no excuse for this . Jobson deserves to be sacked from ABC and if they don’t then they are complicit in racial, violent abuse against a child.
These sorry excuses for people keep acting like Archie went and had his birthday on chucky chubby day to punish chucky . Like helllooooo. Archie was born first . This sad chubbly was planned to steal his thunder on his birthday. Chucky really is a sad dog-sh-it clown of a grandfather
As for all this balcony crap . Nope . Harry and Meghan don’t want any family moments with people who don’t even care if the live or die That ship has long since sailed
Oh, the balcony, the balcony, the balcony. Only working royals are to be on the balcony. Hogwash. Everyone with a drop of royal blood and their married ins were on that balcony. This working royals crap started during the Jubbly because they didn’t want Harry and Meghan there.
I’m sure Harry and Meghan could care less about being on that stupid balcony.
I agree with Kaiser, the Palace has given tacit support to these types of comments and threats. At least Jobson felt the blowback because he’s deleted his twitter accounts at least for now.
The press are the ones who want the Sussexes on the balcony, they would be in Seventh Heaven to get that picture. I do hope this moron gets canned from his ABC gig. Or I guess I should say this “hack” as Harry referred to him.
Jobson is despicable and apparently deleted his socials. However, the other person? Emily Andrew’s was constantly going on about Archie, saying it’s all about Archie, in a mocking way. This is a 3-year old these grown adults are pressed about. Why are they even talking about this child? Weren’t they the ones justifying the coronation date, now they’re upset that people are aware that the king’s grandsons birthday is the same day as this farce. These people are pathetic.
This “joke” is about as funny as sentient bag of bird droppings Julie Burchill “joking” that Harry and Meghan should have name Lili “Georgina Floydina.” They would never think of joking like this with the other royal children or even the cuntsort’s grandchildren. Yeah, they don’t like H&M but what have Prince Archie and Princess Lili specifically done to deserve this kind of treatment?
#GoPrinceHarry is trending on Twitter. Yes! Get ’em, Harry!
I keep thinking of a line from Jane Austen’s “Persuasion,” in which Austen writes of Wentworth’s actions on behalf of Mrs Smith:
“… by writing for her, acting for her, and seeing her through all the petty difficulties of the case with the activity and exertion of a fearless man and a determined friend …”
A fearless man and a determined friend. That’s Harry.
I have just complained to Ofcom about Jobson and his coven of vile hacks.
I have only ever complained to Ofcom twice in my long life and both of them have concerned the Sussexes.
I seriously wish that effing balcony would just collapse (with no one at all on it obviously).
The BM and Royal sycophants’ obsessions about who gets to stand on the ridiculous thing is absolutely unhinged. I know no one irl, literally NO ONE, who gives a flying flook which members of this dysfunctional group of grifters stands and waves on the damn thing anymore.
Its symbolic status as a collective viewing platform for a united UK ‘first family’ is now merely a historical memory along with the late queen’s lifelong efforts to portray that sanitised familial public image. From now on, no matter what small group of chosen ‘working royals’ condescendingly wave from it, all anyone will be thinking about is who is not there and why.
KCIII seems to have a particularly special gift for orchestrating own goals and Pyrrhic victories. Destroying the positive PR they’ve gleaned for years from the traditional balcony appearances is a prime example.
I’m actually at a point now where I wonder if Charlie’s secret aim is to totally undermine the monarchy during his tenure so as not to leave anything behind worth having for anyone else after his demise. Could he be that petty and vindictive? Lately he shows, almost on a daily basis that he most certainly could be.
Why would Harry waste the serious leverage he has right now on such paltry asks when he wants appropriate security, an apology, acknowledgement and an end to false leaks about them? The palace and the king know that it will bite them back if the Sussexes are not there or if the Sussexes are there but not treated with the respect they due as the son of the monarch and his family. Is the firm that stupid? Probably.
Wishing harm to a child. You are asking for Karma to hand you your butt, scum. Karma!
Unhinged, dangerous, idiots. WHO even thinks like this?
So very far out of line. Fired from his job, file a restraining order to keep this scumbag 500′ away at all times.
THIS is another example of how Charles is useless.
If Charles was any kind of a decent person, he would at minimum, put out a PR release stating “All my grandchildren are under royal protection. We will not stand for this kind of nonsense, blah, blah.”
QE was certain to refer to Harry as “Our much loved family” or something like that. Which I took as her way of throwing her weight at the press.
WTF? Charles??
He could do a PR statement release very easily.
Is he actually waiting for a horrible something to happen to any of Harrys family? Archie is a LITTLE CHILD, ffs.
Charles can pay for protection, easily.
Charles is a PoS person. I said it.
I agree with every word you said!!! And yes, Charles is a POS, along with his son, Bulliam and his wifey KKKhate. Leave children alone.
This is so evil. I am continually shocked by the vileness of these people. I wish that he could be prosecuted for hate speech.
The British media make millions off of the Harry and Meghan topic. That’s why they keep bringing it up. Creating imaginary narratives about H and M. Then changing the narratives and presenting these changes as ‘stories’ or updates. And all of this is done with the approval of BP.
Do we think “being on the balcony” is actually a “special family moment” for these people?
Like… I get that it’s a signal of your rank and where you stand in their arcane hierarchy. But it’s a basic photo call, which all of them are familiar with. It excludes many members of the family (even those who are not the “black sheep” and are still in everybody’s good graces) due to youth, age, infirmity, or not being “working royals.” It’s the fancy equivalent of when the photographer comes to take pictures of the c-suite executives for the company website… just part of the job.
“Keen.” You know where this fiction is coming from.
Charles started this balcony nonsense during an earlier jubilee when philip was ill. Charles took the opportunity to place only his children and Kate and Camilla on the balcony . I read that philip was not happy.about this and to keep harry and Meghan off the balcony he used.the working royal family members only.
He is back on Aussie morning show this morning smirking and laughing with the other
I made this point on Twitter and it still stands.
If I had tweeted that one of the Wales kids should be dangled over the balcony, I would have been mass reported for threatening children.
Spot the difference.