Robert Jobson threatened violence on the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s son

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still haven’t said anything about the coronation attendance or, hopefully, their non-attendance. Every briefing, every leak, every article with unnamed sources being quoted is coming from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. King Charles really wants Harry to come (but not Meghan or Archie or Lili) and Charles wants to be able to perform his dogsh-t fatherhood for the world by snubbing Harry. Everyone is afraid that these palace manipulations will work on Harry, plus he would simply want to be there for his terrible father. “Sources” tell the Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan also want to come with the hope that they could be part of a special family moment, perhaps on the balcony? Again, this is coming from the palace, not Montecito:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to be part of the ‘special family moment’ when members of the royal family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the King’s coronation, sources have claimed. Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, are understood to be keen to attend King Charles’s coronation on 6 May – the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Although the couple have not yet confirmed whether they will attend, it has been reported that they are hoping to be at the celebrations, and would like Prince Archie’s birthday to be recognised in some way during the during the day. Sources also suggested they would also like to be included in some way when members of the royal family appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the ceremony. A source told OK! earlier this month that discussions are ongoing about the Duke and Duchess’s involvement in the coronation, including the question of whether they and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will appear on the balcony. They said that the question is a ‘sticking point’ because typically, non-working royals don’t appear, however they added: ‘Harry and Meghan are keen that they too should be a part of that special family moment.’ The source added the parents-of-two had requested to stay in Frogmore Cottage, where they had lived before moving to the US, when they return to the UK for the coronation. They are also said to want their children to spend more time with family members, including Princess Eugenie’s son August who is a similar age to Lilibet. Another hope of the Sussexes is that Archie’s fourth birthday will be marked in some way despite it falling on the same day as the coronation. The source said: ‘The Sussexes have asked for some kind of celebration or acknowledgement to be factored into the day’s plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day.’

My opinion? This is Buckingham Palace throwing some red meat to the British media to get them outraged over the idea that King Charles would acknowledge his mixed-race grandchildren on his coronation day, or that Charles would want both of his sons on this fakakta balcony. Remember all of this balcony crap during the Jubbly? At the end of the day, the Sussexes were invited to Trooping the Colour and they watched from another building with Harry’s cousins and extended family, and they were fine with it.

Anyway, this story was part of the discussion during the Mail’s royal “talk show,” Palace Confidential. Robert Jobson was part of the discussion, because Jobson is a royal biographer who recently published a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it biography of Prince William. Jobson got a lot of access to Charles and Camilla back in 2017-18, and he was the source of some anti-Sussex crap back then. So, Jobson and the Mail crew were talking about whether the Sussexes should be on the balcony, and Jobson “joked” about dangling Archie over the balcony. The violent, hateful and racist rhetoric against Harry, Meghan and their children continues with the implicit (if not explicit) blessing of Buckingham Palace.

As reporter Robert Jobson jokes about dangling Archie over the balcony like Michael Jackson, I recalled Meghan Markle’s words: “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” pic.twitter.com/za5WrYMepg — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) March 24, 2023