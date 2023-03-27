Business Kate reveals the business objectives of her Business Taskforce

Last week, the Princess of Wales “unveiled” her Business Taskforce on Early Childhood. Business Kate gave a big-girl business book report to a group of business people, then Business Kate posed outside with business buildings in the background of her business photoshoot. As always, the optics are the only thing she cares about. She made all of those businessmen stop their days to listen to her read out her Early Years word salad book report and y’all know that every single adult in that room was thinking “this could have been an email.” Kate doesn’t even have goals or tangible objectives. There is nothing she is fundraising for, there is nothing she is trying to achieve with all of this nonsense. It’s just about giving this 41-year-old incompetent, lazy moron something to do. Speaking of, someone wrote an essay and Kate slapped her name on it, and it got published in the Financial Times. FT notes at the beginning “The writer is the Princess of Wales.” Likely story. Here’s an edited version:
This year, I launched a major new campaign, Shaping Us, to increase understanding of the critical importance of early childhood and its impact in shaping the rest of our lives. We must now harness the interest and enthusiasm around this to drive real action.
Earlier this week, I created a Business Taskforce for Early Childhood to discuss how we can work together to change the way we all view and prioritise early childhood. This is not only for the benefit of society today, but for all of us in the years to come. The taskforce creates a bridge between the scientific community — whose evidence so unequivocally makes the case for prioritising early childhood — and the business community. Businesses should play a significant role in changing attitudes, both within their own organisations and across their wider network of suppliers, customers and communities.
Parental wellbeing is the biggest single factor in determining a child’s wellbeing, and we know that becoming a parent places additional pressure on mental health. Nearly 75 per cent of people find parenting under-fives stressful. We also know that parents make up a significant part of the UK workforce — 76 per cent of mothers and 92 per cent of fathers with children are in work. We must recognise the challenge for many of these parents, and other caregivers, in balancing a successful working life with a nurturing home life during their children’s formative years. Employers have an important role in making that possible.
Of course, there are many others within the workforce who play an important role in the lives of children — grandparents, friends, community volunteers. As the saying goes, “it takes a village”.
I believe that we need to do two things. The first is to prioritise creating working environments that provide the support people need to cultivate and maintain their own social and emotional wellbeing. The second is a more concentrated focus on the social and emotional development of our youngest children. The environmental, social and governance framework — or ESG — is now readily recognised and supported by business. Considerable progress has been made within a relatively short few years on the environment and governance parts of that framework, but the “social” aspect is not discussed as overtly or measured and reported in the same way.
So, over the coming months, the taskforce will look at the opportunity to put the early years at the heart of delivering the “social” element. While great work is being done by individual businesses, by being more co-ordinated across business and commerce, our impact could be far reaching.
So… she launched a brand new campaign, Shaping Us, which is just the same old sh-t she’s launched and relaunched for years, and now she’s launched her Business Taskforce on Early Childhood. She read her business book report outloud, she posed in front of business buildings, and here’s the moment to really put a bow on all of this business keenery and show us that she has actual business objectives and all of this isn’t insipid busy work. And her big objective is: “the taskforce will look at the opportunity to put the early years at the heart of delivering the ‘social’ element.” Millions of dollars, hundreds of hours, dozens of wiglets, thousands of buttons later, and she wants to put the full weight of her office and her business taskforce behind… “we need to find a way to socialize more.”
“We must now harness the interest and enthusiasm around this…” Say what? What interest and enthusiasm? You’ve drummed up nothing but air. She’s been snorting her own press a bit too much.
Still, no concrete objectives or plans to implement in her worldsalad2.0 launch. Whoever wrote this for her should be re-fired. So should she.
No mission statement. No strategic plan. no actionable steps. No measurable goals. It’s really pathetic – her advisors or whoever are just not too bright.
No! In step #1, she told businesses to change what they do to be responsible for optimizing the mental health of the parents!
Any specific details, of course, are you to them.
On a side note, I agree that that would be a utopian aim and it would be nice if all businesses did do that.
But the complete lack of details and also it’s a major arm of the plan, which, of course someone else is responsible for determining/implementing/funding and definitely not her and definitely not the government.
Hey, a lot of work was put into making the emoji poster. 😂😂
I know, that cracked me up! She made a big splash a couple of months ago & she thinks there’s been a big buzz about it? She really believes her own press?
Never mind that, what got me was “I created a taskforce.” Biggest load of bollocks ever. It was all done for her just so she could be photographed in expensive clothes “doing something.”
This is all such an obscene waste of money
Peacock preening at its finest!
I can promise you that businesses have ZERO interest in changing to help their employees mental health and child-rearing. If they are partnering with Kate, it’s because they know she has no real plan and never gets, or expects, tangible results from her PR bull cr@p. Free publicity for the business with zero expectations to do anything. Win-win (for businesses, not mothers and children)!
I am with you. If businesses wanted to help their employees who have kids, they would be looking at things like Better Up. Not Duchess DoNothing mumbling more words that amount to no action whatsoever.
Someone was bright. Making her focus the “social” aspect instead of something more tangible makes it easier to just put words out there and essentially do nothing more than the store putting up emojis. Because, of course, children have never seen emojis before.
But equality, the environment & governance aspect have been pretty much solved & are well on their way to being righted (somehow)!
Sounds like an excuse for her to host a few parties.
She will probably show she cares about “the social aspect” by being photographed with a handful of young children (including minority children displayed prominently in the photos) who were invited for a play date with Kate.
So the big deliverable will be ‘looking at’ the benefit of socialization. Ah yes, more listening and learning. She really is a big ol’ ball of wigletty nothingness.
She never had a real job.she needs to stop preaching.about something she is no expert in.
If she ever had a job she would know that “objectives” described this way would trigger the comment “this tells us nothing, please rephrase”. She is pathetic but there should be someone in her crowd to make her aware? Or only rich kids of aristocrats playing together and pretending they have a “job”?
As someone pointed out below, she is giving a marble mouth version of ESG, which has been in the corporate sphere for many years now.
Maybe I missed it, but is she advocating that businesses give adequate parental leave when a baby is born or a child is adopted? Is she working toward business reform where a fair wage is paid so that parents can support their families with a single job, rather than a job plus however many side hustles it takes?
And how is this address people who have to care for aging parents, or adult siblings who are ill?
And please just acknowledge that “it takes a village” is the title of a book.
Right? how about “children’s lives are better when their parents aren’t stressed out all the time, so we need to ensure everyone is paid adequately in order to support a freakin’ base level of survival in our current economy”
You didn’t miss it, it’s not there.
Honestly, even the excerpts are becoming difficult to read. “Prioritising” the creation of an environment of “support” for workers to “cultivate” their own social and mental wellbeing… What? What does this mean? Why is a supportive environment a priority and not the only option? How is it going to be supportive? How come only parents are to be supported? “The social element”… What?
Also, those percentages are the new pie charts. And how did we get from the ehly yahs to the scientific business taskforce for parents being supported… to cultivate their social and mental health… as a priority to?!?!…
Kate is kind of vaguely talking around it by saying businesses have a responsibility to help parents achieve a successful balance bw working and caring for their kids. Interesting that she is even alluding to it. Her saying vague platitudes is not going to make a business do anything. Whereas her SIL Meghan clearly advocated for paid parental leave in the states.
Did she just read A Christmas Carol for the first time? (Perhaps thinking it’s about her mother) Scrooge and tiny Tim? Does she think she is taking on the job of the ghost of Christmas present? –
I’ll just tell them about tiny Tim and they will be changed!
Because if there is one thing capitalism and businesses care about, it’s making heathy happy workers with a great home life balance who also earn a living wage. /s
Wait what? Where are the pie charts for this task force? I don’t think we are seeing anything new except for pictures, clothes and some new word salad.
Kate needs a good hair trim. Not becoming in a so called business leader. And invest in speech lessons.
A waste of time and money. I cannot stand this ridiculous woman.
Very patronizing of Kate to talk about real working mothers. Kate never had to support a family or even support herself. She has a large staff to help her and nannies for the children.
@tessa exactly! I’m actually more interested in what these “business” leaders said about her after she left the building than in anything she has to say. I bet they all had a good laugh.
It isn’t the first time. W&K have repeatedly implied that working parents are bad parents, this is just the latest version. Kate pretending she does it all herself, oh poor sausage.
so again, what is she advocating for? What does she want businesses and communities and leaders to DO? More affordable childcare? More opportunities for young parents to meet other parents? more outdoor spaces even in the cities so that children can play safely?
this letter is marginally better than her speech but at the end of the day its still word salad.
Sounds like William a bit with the I created, I started. He inputs a lot of I in his speech.
But I agree 💯 that is states nothing but more awareness and that is what she’s been doing for over ten years. What happened to the ten years of listening and learning campaign 😂. Same old same old just adding business to it this year and hoping the reader doesn’t remember the previous all failing messages
Lots of ‘I’s in that load of hooey. Do they have someone at the DM counting the number? It’s so poorly written, taking several paragraphs to get to the point–if there even is a point, but I assumed that’s what her ‘I believe we need to do two things’ sentence was. I’m not familiar with the FT, but I imagine there’s a fair number of financial journalists today rolling their eyes at this piece of tripe that got published instead of their articles.
Scientific businesses need to be more social? It’s also clear she’s unaware of the discussions taking place in the ESG purview for a few years now.
Exactly. What does she want these businesses to do. She talks about the framework and implementing the social part of it but what does that look like? What is she hoping to achieve with that?
think she did write that. bc it’s very basic high school writing, so i can buy that she wrote it. she did go to college and somehow get a degree…even if it was to chase after william. this has the potential of being a good project…if she doesn’t lazy it. honestly, out of all of her stupid projects, i’m least angry at this bc the concept seems applicable and could be impactful. target businesses for better commitment to childcare resources etc.
could be chatGPT.
That’s what I was going to say. Who needs to hire knowledgable assistants when you can use ChatGPT.
geeez…if someone was hired to write that…they’re not a writer. yup that seems like kate’s writing. very basic with one quote she thinks is deep.
Oh, yeah, I have no trouble believe she wrote that!
There’s no there there.
Why do we assume her staff are any better than her? There is no way Kate writes anything.
Exactly, Nic919. This was written by one of the dozens of incompetent office staff. Kate’s not putting effort into any of this.
Even if Kate’s staff were all geniuses, they still would need her to coherently explain what are her objectives. When you’re presented with salad, all you can write about is salad.
Kate’s already on vacation as school brake for lambrock started last week…she didn’t write this…no matter how simplistic the writing, she has proved many times that she’s incapable of any coherent thought. Prepare yourself for more essays and mini videos like the one they released yesterday to camouflage the fact that she’s on vacation again..
100%. There is zero chance that Kate drafted this herself. The biggest input she might have had is reviewing the draft given to her by her staff and changing a word here or there, and giving them the ok to submit it to the editor at FT.
Part of writing for a principal is capturing their voice, and frankly, if this was written coherently and effectively it just wouldn’t sound like Kate. This is consistent with her word salad speeches and pre-written “quotes” her staff give to the media ahead of an appearance.
is this like when people say meghan doesn’t write stuff and then we show her cursive handwriting as proof? bc proof.
LOL cries in oprah couch
Oh, look. Kate discovered ESG. 10 years after it became de rigueur in the corporate landscape. Good girl. /sarcasm
But, but, but guys! She now has TWO objectives! That is a huge development. Allow me to paraphrase them to the best of my understanding:
1. Keen telling businesses to be better at creating a better work environment for all those parents who make up the workforce*
*Can also be interpreted as Keen saying, please make your companies above board by adhering to labor laws
2. Keen telling businesses to pay attention to the emotional and social development of children
The first objective at least has some tangible elements, although you’d be hard pressed to find companies that openly advertise their long hours, low pay and repeat violation/exploitation of employees. The second one is just “Shaping Us” messaging per usual. It’s Kate pleading, “Think of something, guys. Prioritize early years somehow! Please, I’m at my wits end…”
Right!? I’m sorry, but if the business sector needs real deliverables and guidelines, otherwise nothing will be accomplished. So her goal is to make better workers? Like I think this bag of bones and hair should just focus on finding a way to keep her status after ole peggypants drops her.
Yup. And no profitable company is getting rid of their bad practices just because Keen said so. The companies that promote employee wellbeing already have that sound social environment down pat, so they don’t need her white noise either. Unless she’s starting a business pledge (with concrete guidelines and goals like you mentioned) or highlighting businesses that treat their employees well (testimonials, amazing benefits, free childcare and extended maternity/paternity leave etc), she’s got nothing. Just the usual Captain Obvious Propaganda Machine churning out its regular fluff.
This is nothing but a scam. Anyone can form a task force & give vague suggestions.
I wonder if she got a Businesswoman Lunch Special afterwards.
Is she going to claim she invented Post-Its too? Now that she’s *invented* the idea that early years matter and all…
LMAO
“what kind of business y’all in?” (awkward silence)
The pie chart…insert eye roll, says that 76% of people had no idea early years were important! So, she is so much smarter than 76% of you! LOL Maybe they polled the 0-5 year old kids! Please just let her do nothing and play dress up on occasion, as this is just embarrassing!
To all of you in GB who are and have been improving the lives of the very young, especially those born in more challenging circumstances, I hope that eventually this oxygen-sucking dead weight of a business princess will be able to help you. I’m sure that poverty, addiction, mental/ physical illness, accessibility to resources, health care and education are chronically in need of actual support, and it would be wonderful if K could finally get started on her various programs and initiatives to actually improve young lives.
Such big Unikitty energy!! “Numbers, numbers, business, numbers. Is this working?!” Lololololol
You forgot to throw in ‘science’. The science tells us, the science unequivocally shows us, the science says. It’s science!
The Dutch angle for that main photo is killing me. Trying to make a molehill look like a mountain.
I had to look up ‘Dutch angle’. Interesting! And I agree with you!
In the full-length shot of her above, with the slim blonde woman in a green shirt, I’d say KM is wearing Spanx- there’s the telltale smooth cling to the upper thighs but then trousers bunching just above the knee. Unfortunately, I speak as one who has personally experienced this when wearing Spanx.
Newsflash, Kitty: Outside of a few teeny little programs for PR, none of these businesses care about providing parents with work-life balance, or really doing anything tangible to benefit children in the greater community.
Oh, wait, you don’t, either. Well, match made in heaven.
A whole bunch of letters assembled in words just to waste our time. Just get to the point and tell us what you will do already. But again analyzing the word salad, it seems like she’s keen to do nothing again. she is exhausting my energy, sucking the life juice out of my brain.
All of the solutions for the early years are systemic and the power to create change lies entirely within the government. All of this is absolute nonsense.
I’ll throw her a freebie or two:
work towards getting parents to understand baby cues. There’s a while program from the University of Washington that is absolutely amazing for teaching infant cues to parents. Parents that understand their baby’s cues not only connect with their kids more, but help kids regulate better.
Do a God damn campaign about reading to your kids. 2nd best thing you can do for brain development.
U Wash research in nearly any field is baller….
This is spot on. Of all the places to improve the lives of kids she chooses the business community?? What incentives can she possibly provide to make companies spend their money improving the lives of their staff? None. Not until the government requires them to or the labor force demands it through no one taking their jobs. I can’t get over how misguided this is. I think it’s true that all she cares about is being seen working with businesses like H&M. There’s no other reason to do this.
I wonder what Kate’s newest assistant, who quit almost as soon as she started, thinks if her office is ‘creating working environments that provide the support people need to cultivate and maintain their own social and emotional wellbeing’ ? Kate needs to figure out why she cannot keep a top assistant.
‘Earlier this week, I created a Business Taskforce’
Of course she didn’t write this but she needs to hire people with better writing skills. You created it in a day or two did you? You launched it earlier this week for what that was worth but I’m sure creating it took months.
Embarrassing.
That’s how much effort Kate put into it. She has no idea how much work her staff did to come up with this.
1) In May 2018, Kate set up the Early Years Steering group of academics, scientists, practitioners and services providers to consider how they can deliver positive change.
2) In June 2022 Kate met Ministers, civil servants and experts to discuss early years and established a permanent working group on early years.
3) In Jan 2023 Kate formed an Advisory Group of 8 experts to offer strategic advice and oversight of the work of the Center
So many high powered committees but what is the outcome and actions and achievements of these groups.
Thank you for compiling this list/timeline. What in the world has all of this Keening amounted to?
This moves beyond the point of outrage. If I didn’t know any better, I’d say the British population is in a deep, dark coma to allow this “adult “ to spout this bullshit on a daily basis. They’re embarrassing themselves as a nation allowing this to continue. Absolute horror of a person.
“We also know that parents make up a significant part of the UK workforce — 76 per cent of mothers and 92 per cent of fathers with children are in work. ”
Redundant much? Mothers and fathers with children… as opposed to mothers and fathers with guinea pigs?
Dozens of wiglets, thousands of buttons
Business Kate
If I had a kitchen rn I’d be cackling in it
Such an empty vest. Kkkhate is a joke. An expensive, empty-headed joke.
I read the FT piece it didn’t really say anything different than what she has said previously. I’ve seen only one royal reporter tweet about this piece all the rest ignored it.
My memory isn’t what it used to be, but wasn’t there a big launch about an Early Years Institute /Foundation or whatever it was? What happened to that? Is the Business Task Force using data from her very comprehensive pie chart?
Meghan has really moved the ball for Kate. When did she start “writing” a piece for a newspaper?
and THIS is why her press secretary took one look at this mess and stayed with Jamie Oliver.
I have read and re-read Kate’s article and don’t understand the objective. Parents are better parents if ‘working environments that provide the support people need to cultivate and maintain their own social and emotional wellbeing’? Maybe. Not to be too nit-picky but don’t we all deserve to have ‘working environments that provide the support people need to cultivate and maintain their own social and emotional wellbeing’? I hate to borrow the phrase, but this is nothing but word salad.
“Nearly 75 per cent of people find parenting under-fives stressful” but can you show me on a pie chart, please?
This just reads like they took all of the buzzwords and phrases from her speech and put them in writing. There’s nothing new here, and I don’t think we can even call these “objectives” as there’s nothing specific, no measurables, and no timeline.
I do love how this was obviously posted to make it look like our girl Buttons is still hard at work writing editorials and perhaps make it look like she worked for a whole week, when in fact Harry’s surprise visit revealed that the Wails’ are already on vacation.
If Kate had a serious and workable notion, she would not have any media attention.
She is there as a replacement for the irreplaceable, instead of her role that was mapped by Darce to Carole.
She never put a foot wrong as she wore clothes, which could acquire advert monies for the fail.
Now, under scrutiny she is wide open for ridicule.
Stop making her do this stuff!! She’s horrible at it and clearly she doesn’t want to so just put us out of our misery and let her just retire to Amner.
Five houses, 2 million in ugly wardrobe – all off the taxpayers. No, she doesn’t get to spend 100% of her time grooming, working out, shopping, and following William across the fields to Houghton with her binoculars.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣, I’m sorry but 🤣🤣🤣🤣OMFG. This wonderful word salad (that died a death the minute she opened her mouth) can be summed up in a few words, so here goes
She LISTENED to fk all,
She LEARNED fk all,
And she cares about…
Wiglets and shinny things.
ALL she is saying is I’m telling YOU ALL to sort this out, you have had 10 minutes of my VERY important, VERY special time, and I have actually smiled at you. So just DO IT, whatever it actually is, wave, tilt head, flap hands and. bye bye
I’m just surprised her team is still employed to be honest … lol. If they’re doing all the work for her but they can’t even get the basics of a business plan/strategy right 😆😆.. lol..this all screams what their own homegrown paper has said about the BRF: “weakened”. I’m sure it didn’t help that NO ONE in the UK knew Harry was going to be in their home court this morning.. So who’s “weakened” now…
Wait, was this article about Kate or Ivanka?