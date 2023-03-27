King Charles is ‘too busy’ to see Prince Harry during Harry’s surprise trip to London

Prince Harry stunned the British and international media this morning when he showed up at a High Court in London. No one knew he had flown into London, and there were zero leaks from Montecito, nor were there any leaks from Buckingham Palace. It’s especially notable that there were no palace leaks, because… the palace is now briefing the Telegraph that Harry did contact his father, King Charles, and tell him that he was flying in for this. There’s no word on when Harry called his father or informed the palace of his plans. Also, I have a hard time believing that the palace sat on that information and didn’t leak it to their media friends. Something tells me their media friends will be quite upset about it too.
The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the High Court in London for a hearing in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering. The publisher is bringing a bid to end High Court claims brought by people including Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
The Duke has flown from California to London especially for the hearing, the Telegraph understands. Arriving at court this morning, the Duke smiled at the press and bumped into a photographer as he walked into the building.
The hearing was due to coincide with the King’s state visit to France before the trip was cancelled on Friday due to ongoing civil unrest and violence over President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.
The Duke’s presence in court will undoubtedly draw attention to the case and may have overshadowed the visit, had it gone ahead. The King will begin a three-day state visit to Germany on Wednesday.
The Duke is not expected to see his father while he is in the UK. Although he did inform the King that he would be in London he was told his father was “busy”.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are not in London as it is half term.
LMAOoooo “The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are not in London as it is half term.” The Sussexes did this last year too – they made a surprise appearance in Windsor to see QEII while Peg and Buttons were on vacation. Charles was surprised by their visit last year too, and he rushed over to see them. Now, all that being said, this was not Harry’s timing choice, this was a High Court hearing determined by the judge and the lawyers. It’s magnificent though – imagine how amazing it would have been if we had images of Harry arriving at the High Court alongside of Charles in Paris, surrounded by protesters and fire.
Which brings me to another question… why is Charles too busy to see his son? President Macron suddenly canceled King Charles’s France visit last Friday, so Charles has nothing but time between now and Wednesday. He truly has an empty schedule! So, the palace briefing the Telegraph about Charles being “too busy” to see Harry means that Harry already told his dad that he (Harry) is too busy, right?
Harry isn’t there to see him, what can’t Charles and his egg head son not comprehend? They did not know he was coming, otherwise they would’ve leaked it and endangered his life again.
Why change a habit of a lifetime? The king barely saw his children when they all lived in the same postcode. Plus I’m sure those coronation thrones and carriages won’t polish themselves. Funny thing is it’s the king that now needs to be seen with Harry, not the other way around.
Exactly, the media, the royals and the firm are caught by surprise by Prince Harry showing up at court, today; he didn’t have to. I truly believe he didn’t inform this father.
Now Elton too has turned up at court. This is the world news the Daily Fail didn’t want.
Take the UKpress & UKMedia basters down, Harry and Elton. #phonehackingtrial
Charles is the definition of “You played yourself.” Harry is a sincere person there for serious business. Not to beg for your attention and kiss your “Emperor With No Clothes” on ass.
Plus, these trips and events are planned way ahead of time, and most especially since Duke of Sussex is in London for a limited time. This means that Charles was never factored into this schedule since he was due to be in Paris this weekend. So, the notion that Duke of Sussex is begging to see his father while his father turns him down saying “he’s busy” is just plain absurd and just wishful thinking on the BRF/BM part. The Duke has no time in his bushy tight schedule to meet with nor see Chuck, plain and simple. Chuck would be in Paris today if Macron had not stopped his desperate arse.
Very well said.
The funny thing is that even the British media isn’t going with the narrative that “Harry asked to see the King but he was busy.” They are saying Harry informed Charles that he was coming. Period. Adding as an aside that the King is busy. My guess is Harry informed Charles from the air on approach to Heathrow.
See, I don’t even believe the Duke informed Chuckie of anything. All this leaking is just to save face. First of all, all Charles’ calls are screened first, Harry has no direct line to his father, he has to go through his father’s aides to talk to him etc. So if Harry had called and informed anybody, even if he has called while on the flight enroute to London, the. fools. would. have. leaked, period… The fact that there were no leaks is dead giveaway, there was zero communication between Harry and Chuckie, zero.
If old dad was too busy to see me while I was in town, I would be too busy to attend his con. If KC knew ahead of time he must not have told Cam or she would have leaked it somewhere.
Leaky Tampon definitely would have told all her tabloid friends.
And Charles probably would have wanted to see Harry in person, but needs to save face. If it happens to happen, we know who’s going to do the telling/spinning.
Busy my ass. Chuckles is angry that Harry (stealth man) has very quietly come to London. I think Harry will be too busy to see Chuckles. He will do his court thing and maybe one of his charities and then he will get out of town.
I think Harry really does wish to speak to his father–alone.
If his father called and asked Harry to come speak with him about the Chubbly, Harry absolutely would have gone. All he wants is a freaking apology and to actually speak to his father in person.
KCIII is such a coward–he won’t meet with Harry because he is not used to confrontation.
It doesn’t matter if Charles is too busy to see Harry. He probably made no plans to see Charles since he’s there for a hearing and Charles was expected to be out of the country. More like Charles is trying to make it look he’s snubbing Harry.
I bet Harry was initially relieved that his visit coincided with his father’s Paris misadventure. Now that it’s been abruptly cancelled, Charles’ “too busy to see his son” narrative is just his incel reaction to too much rejection. There is no end to the people who won’t see, receive or perform for King Charles.
“There’s no word on when Harry called his father or informed the palace of his plans. ”
My guess is he told him while he was in the car on the way to court.
And, you’re right, Charles DOES have time. Even if he was “busy”, the man still stops to eat dinner every night. No reason Harry couldn’t join him then.
@Snuffles, I agree. I think he informed his father last minute and chuck is mad and thus there is no time to see him. Harry is not playing by their rules so they are punishing Harry in that way. It’s a dangerous game to play.
This is what I think happened. Or Harry called him as his plane was pulling up to the gate at Heathrow or whatever.
Of course Buckingham Palace is trying to cover their asses by lying that Harry told his father, but we know he did not. Because if he had, Chuck would have leaked it.
Chuck may very well be claiming he’s “too busy” to see his son. It’s a common narcissist parent’s lie, particularly after they’ve acted poorly.
This is what I believe happened too! You can’t be too busy to see me! I’m too busy to see YOU! Nanny nanny foo foo. Not a great look Chuck. Will is probably so mad he is throwing Kate’s wigglets at the wall.
Charles broke up with Harry in the press after Harry broke up with him in private.
Perfectly said!
Yes!!!! This exactly!
I’m stealing this!!!
It means, Harry didn’t try to contact them then.
If it was the case, they would have leaked the information already especially with the whole France debacle, it would have made a new big splash. They didn’t know he was in England, they clearly didn’t know he would come to the Court.
They are predictable and it’s how easily you can see these people are always lying. They keep showing themselves pretty stupidly.
Also, to this day, I’m still certain Charles didn’t met Harry and Meghan last April before the Invictus Games, the whole leak around the presence of Charles felt so laughable and you can see it was just trying to put himself in the situation and Harry said he met his grandmother and never spoke of his dad in that instance. And still took time to push the idea he was close to his father. So in both instances it’s Charles saving face for not knowing something about Harry’s presence in England.
Why are they trying to insert themselves into Harry’s life? Snubbing him in this situation makes no sense as he’s in the UK because of his lawsuit and not a family visit. They could have not said anything.
Not saying anything and being smart in their silence does not appear to be the Palace’s MO
But it’s also… not half term, lol. That’s next week.
👀really?
And even then it’s not half term. It’s the UK end of term 2 week Easter holiday. Someone, (someone with no children themselves?) penned an article too hastily methinks 🤣.
Half term has been and gone, the Easter holidays are coming up. Although different schools are on slightly different schedules and here the more you pay the less they attend so Lamebrook could already have broken up. Just for not half term.
I guess Kate got mixed up on the dates since she doesn’t have her ball-busting private secretary LMAO
Lambrook finished for Easter break on Friday, they go back on the 19th of April. Private schools have different hols.
An excuse is the easiest to find when one doesn’t want to do something.
Why didn’t Charles want to see Harry? Be use William married and has children. The spare is no longer needed.
The BRF is malignant. Harry was right to leave. I’m sure he misses them, but they will never be the loving family he wishes they were.
Charles has always been jealous of Harry, too. Some parents do not love their children.
Yes, Charles has always been jealous of anyone who takes any attention away from him. He needs some type of therapy. And I assume that is why he is with Cams – her horseface won’t steal any of his thunder. Yeah, I said it.
He may not miss THEM, but rather the idea of what could have been. It took me a long time to understand the difference in those two things when it came to my family.
@RiaH: Exactly. We tell ourselves stories of what our family is to survive starting as small children. It’s necessary. Once it’s no longer necessary, it still hurts like hell to give up the myth. It takes a lot of us until middle age, if we can do it at all. But after reading Spare, I believe Harry has come a long way toward coming to terms with the truth.
So obvious the UK folks including Harry’s relatives were clueless he was coming. To save face, old dad, I am too busy. The jokes write themselves.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Since Chuckles is claiming that he’s too busy to see Harry, I hope he understands when Harry says he’s too busy to come to the chubbly. No more extending olive branches and what not.
Of course Charles is too busy to see his son. He can’t be seen to be fraternising with the enemy. Charles picked his side a long time ago but, with any luck he’ll find out the hard way that siding with the media cockroaches was a very bad move.
The palace could have leaked it but no one published it because this is embarrassing for the media. Harry showing up forces them to acknowledge what is happening when they would rather pretend it’s not.
I wouldn’t trust one word coming from Vicky Ward, she who wrote Vanity Fair’s article The Talented Mr Epstein, was buddy with Ghislaine Maxwell for years, but above all didn’t report the confidences of the Farmer sisters who told her about being abused by Epstein back in 2002.
She also behaved disgracefully by publishing photos of Mallory Beach’s corpse in the Murdaugh boat crash.
That woman has no morals.
This is nothing but face saving on Buck Palace’s part. They didn’t know Harry would be there. But they needed to pretend they have some power so out they trot the King is busy excuse. Pathetic.
This means the palace didn’t know about the trip hence the scrambling to say ‘too busy’. If they knew it would have leaked end of.
Wonder how long it will take for the UK media to yank WandK’s chains.
LMAO Charles as nothing but time this week to see Harry but for some reason I don’t think Harry was begging to see him.
I am howling at the line about the Wales’ being on vacation yet again.
Lol. I meant to tell you guys that we won’t be seeing the laziest two on the planet for at least the next 3-4 weeks because their children and others in schools like them have about 3 and a half weeks of holiday.
Abuser running away from the guy who called him out. Run like the coward you are, Willy.
You can’t be too busy to see me if I never had any Plans on seeing you . Hence why I called your dog-sh-it ass on my way to the courthouse.
Seriously,
How can you be “too busy” to share a damned meal with your child whom you rarely see? They act like you need to make an appointment. Dysfunctional family that can’t put the “fun” in dysfunctional…
I respect Harry’s priorities. He has all the time in the world to make sure justice is served, not just for himself but for his friends and the people of England.
But he has zero time for lying machinating phonies who can’t be emotionally mature.
Charles continues to show what a horrible father he is.
I just hope Harry finally sees and hears all the 💩 the BaRF and BM have been saying about him and his family and makes the decision to stay away from the chubbly.
I dunno. It’s sad that he won’t make time to see his son. However that is the problem really. The royals have never parented their children. Charles learned to neglect his kids because he was neglected. Harry is a cycle breaker.
At the very least, the whole Met Police protection situation is still unresolved (as far as I know), so it would be in Harry’s best interests safety-wise to not living a breathing word about his visit to anyone, including his father.
So, not only for emotional reasons but also for logistical/safety reasons: there’s no way he told Charles he was coming.
Highly doubt Harry had any plans to see Charles but thanks for telling us you’re a dogsh*t father unprovoked once again!
Charles also was coddled by the queen mother who enabled his self centered behavior. Charles is to blame for his being so egocentric he could not work on his first marriage and saw having heirs more of a duty. This is all on Charles.
Harry never heard one word of protest to the media from his father about Clarkson vile article about Meghan and the recent horrifying comment by jobson about archie.
I thought Harry was so hungry for media attention, though?
NO leaks come through Montecito. Ever.
Also…..can William please get rid of that fluff that’s hanging on for dear life? It only emphasises what is already forever lost.
It’s a terrible tragedy they cannot make seeing one another a priority. Especially since they now are separated by half the globe!
A great deal—possibly most—of the dysfunction in the British Royal Family is explained by the headline “too busy.”
A notice to King Charles—your children must always come first.
Very much doubt that they knew he was coming otherwise they would have leaked the info left and right. Harry did not tell them shit, showed up at the courts and then perhaps have one of his team communication member send a message to his father team that he is in town. That prob was the level of communication if there was any. Otherwise I think he did not told them 💩, showed up in court and will be flying out this very night out via private jet.
I don’t think either he requested to see his father … wild dreams. Harry is done with this psychos and is just there for his case and that’s it.