Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in London for his High Court hearing

Everyone knew that the celebrity and royal case against the Mail’s parent company, ANL, would have a significant four-day pre-trial hearing this week. It was widely reported… in the American media. The British media barely mentioned it, because Prince Harry is part of a high-profile group of people suing the Mail for phone-hacking, wiretapping, harassment and more. ANL is incredibly powerful, and the British media doesn’t want any more attention on what they’ve been doing for decades. Today is the first day of the four-day hearing, which includes ANL’s attempt to get the lawsuit thrown out. Guess who arrived for court???
Prince Harry stunned the entire British and American landscape here. There were zero leaks from Montecito, and no one in the British media got the heads up that Harry had flown into the UK. We don’t even know when he arrived – all of a sudden, he just appeared outside the High Court in London. He wore a dark suit and a dark expression. Good for him.
Harry’s co-plaintiffs include Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, and Baroness Lawrence. They’ve all said that they “victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy”.
Will Harry be in London for the full four days? Will he have time to pack up the last of the Sussexes’ things at Frogmore Cottage? LMAO.
Daily Mail publisher ANL has worked hard to keep the full scale of the unlawful information gathering allegations from being made public, but Prince Harry and his 6 co-claimants are ready for their day in court. Clearly catching much of the UK media flat-footed. #PrinceHarryVsANL pic.twitter.com/fzWwcFNi1w
Kay Burley "wasn't expecting" Prince Harry to be in London. That's because there are no leaks from Montecito; it's almost as if all the other previous leaks were coming from people in Blighty… pic.twitter.com/0Ov2zLTBOm
#GetthemHarry! Seriously, it’s noticeable that there is nothing about this case on the Fail’s site. Interesting they can do “privacy” when it’s about them. Harry, Meghan and the rest of the country, not so much.
For the sake of British media I really hope this case wipes the toxic, racist rag off the face of the earth. Vile publication.
The Invictus poem always, always goes through my head when Harry looks SO unbroken and unbowed in the face of blind prejudice. #GetthemHarry indeed!
Now we know why willy was sent to Poland
RLC, you might be right. I do believe that W did an uncharacteristically good job with his Poland trip, but I could easily see him having done it to counteract his brother’s trial in the news.
W. can really focus when he doesn’t have to worry about his Mrs. and whatever comes out of her mouth, eh
DNA test results likely already waiting on the shelf in biotechnology laboratories in Russia and in China awaiting the right international revelation opportunity for maximum leverage on new world statesman wee W:
Iris born March ? 2016
Lotta born May 2 2015
Who are Iris and Lotta? What did I miss?
She’s talking about the theory that Iris Hanbury (rose’s daughter) is William’s daughter. Lotta is Charlotte.
There is no way Charles or William knew Harry would be there, if they did they would have leaked it. I think William’s trip was planned months in advance and Charles was supposed to be in France this week.
Do you think the palace knew Harry was coming?
He means business! Very unexpected now we know he can come into the country with anyone knowing.
Yes Harry’s super power is stealth.
That video of the paparazzi bumping right into Harry?
Anything could have happened. Harry & his security literally had to shove the guy away.
But it’s still denied that Harry need top security at all times while in the UK.
I wonder if that was Harry’s private security because I was shocked to see they let anyone get close enough to touch him! He might as well be alone for all the good they’re doing.
Since no one knew he was coming, there weren’t police there to cordon off and secure the area. I’m guessing there will be by the time today’s hearing is over. For the safety of everyone there.
So, yes, that was his private security. And I think the plan was for it to be a total surprise so no one could plan a physical attack.
Ok, I get the point about the element of surprise. That makes sense. I don’t know security protocol at all, so I think it’s odd that they wouldn’t surround him to keep folks from being able to bump him like that. (Do photographers bump into Beyoncé? Maybe they do.)
Cuz anyone can do anything at any time. If the BRF knew in advance he was coming i wouldnt put it past them to leak it somewhere.
And now I sound paranoid…
Kokiri, that was really scary and disturbing to watch. Especially given Harry’s history with the tabloids, paparazzi and why he’s in London in the first place!
The BM is saying Harry ran into him.
That ahole photog was taking pictures of him and then deliberately positioned himself next to the gate opening that Harry needed to walk through. He then walks straight into Harry pretending he doesn’t see the man he has been taking pictures of.
As a woman I recognize this sleaze move, men putting themselves in a position where they HAVE to bump up against you.
That surprised me too, that he just stood right in the way of where Harry had to walk and moved into him. That would have really rattled me if I was Harry, especially considering his long history of his moms death being pursued by paparazzi, and his/Meghan’s harassment from the press… AND THE WHOLE REASON HE IS THERE! He’s a stronger person than I am.
I hope he stays safe over there; does the thing, wins the case and gets home as soon as possible.
I Know! That photog pushed his full chest and body out at him – he wanted full frontal body contact. It was gross he was trying to grope/intimidate Harry.
I really hope his security people up their game.
That just adds more for Harry’s case against Home Office. That photog just proved Harry’s point.
I loved how Harry is such a nice, down to Earth guy that he actually apologized to the man that bumped into him.
Willy would have punched the guy.
Way to go Harry! I hope this case shuts these horrid rags down permanently!
I’m in London too. Probably no chance I’d run into him but I wish him much success with this case. Make them pay Harry!
Harry is ready to wipe. the. floor. with them. LOVE this stealth entrance!
The UK media should be sh*tscared and terrified because they cannot browbeat him with more abuse, they have been shown to be propagandists with no priority for truth, and the world media is watching.
Here for this with popcorn and every other snack I can think of. Go get ‘em Harry!
Harry, Elton and company have the time and monetary resources to fight, which is good. However (Sienna Miller comes to mind—she was forced to settle), so many others have not been able to get their day in court due to the evil tactics ANL utilizes against those who sue. I hope that this case leads to the tabloids needing to be held accountable to everyone whose lives they unlawfully attack.
Two things are painfully obvious to me:
1. BRF had no idea. This no leaks.
2. PH will dominate headlines in British Media for 4+ days. (As expected) buzzing with rumours of PH meeting with his family re: Coronation.
3. As a result, KC3 etc may have their knickers in a bunch. Be ready for rage monster William anecdotes being overshadowed yet again?
@Deanne from Canada – I’m not so sure about the BRF not knowing. I think they all knew but, who would they leak to? The very publications who use the BRF’s “unnamed” sources are the very publications who really don’t want public interest in this case.
Good point!
Yes, excellent point!
Charles trip Germany has been overshadowed before it started.
KC is absolutely a loser here. His numbskull son W just had a good trip to the EU and his decent son Harry is suing ANL, an organization that supports KC, QCC, et al as it were. So KC is linked to missing bell ringers, a blood diamond, questions about his coronation attendance, egg tossers, blank pages, Versailles, strikes, a cancellation….and possibly a good dose of Schadenfreude in Germany, which is also mired in strikes and discontent. Popcorn!
What a boss move by H. Seriously his father and brother ain’t got one iota of Harry’s boss moves.
It would REALLY be cool if Meg is there with him.
I honestly feel worried if Meghan ever has to return to a place that is so clearly out for her blood. I’d feel better about her safety if she never had to go back there again. :/
This time Harry really blindsided the Palace and the press. I love it.
Kind of like his “surprise” visit to the Queen.
I wonder if they had other stealthy visits that no one knows about?
I love the idea of Liz having a burner cell phone and sneaking down to let Harry, Meghan and the kids into a secret entrance in Windsor Castle.
I can almost see her giggling as she dupes the “men in gray.”
Well, Harry still has use of Frogmore Cottage for now, so he will be secure while he is in town. This is assuming he only leaves the house for court.
Question though – I keep getting all of these court cases mixed up. There is another one involving Piers Morgan and phone hacking that is supposed to start in May. Is it possible Harry can give his testimony while he is in town for this case as well? That way he doesn’t have to come back in May when everyone was expecting him to?
And if he did a surprise visit now, I think it’s less likely he will come back in May for the coronation. Especially since everyone is suddenly too busy to see him.
I think this is the same trial starting in May? Thus was a pretrial hearing for it? Harry was here for that so maybe he’s arranged to give testimony about an issue that needs settling before the trial? Something related to his testimony in May?
Is it? I’m so confused! But I hope it’s the same one and he can give his testimony now and skip out on May.
@rapunzel
If this is the same trial (preliminary hearing), then Harry and his team did a fake out. Saying he would be in town for it, making everyone assume it would be for May when the actual case started. And if that’s the case, I seriously doubt he will come back in May. There is no way he would give the press (and any potential assailants) time to prepare.
He’s caught everyone off guard and he will be in and out within 24 hours if you ask me.
Yes I think this is the same trial.
I think Harry currently has three major cases going – this one, with several other defendants (including Elton John) about illegal activities by ANL (maybe other news organizations as well?). The trial is scheduled for May but I think this is a hearing maybe for what we would call in the US pre-trial motions.
He has another case against…..the Mail? The Express?….for their story about his security arrangements and his dispute with RAVEC.
And he’s part of a class action for more phone hacking I think.
Y’all it’s not the same trial. This one is against ANL daily mail.
The other one is against the mirror group. This one is just starting and it’s a hearing to see if the case can proceed to trial. the mirrior group has been going on for years and is now at full trial starting May.
Seperate cases but similar accusations and media practices of illegal information gathering.
Piss Moron was the editor at the Mirror, this case is against the Dailyfail.
The look of thunder on his face! Honestly, he proves time and again how much better he is at giving a damn about people, places and things than his family (or most people period!). No wonder his father and brother hate him so much, he proves their very existence to be meaningless every single day. Get ‘Em Harry!!!!
This is fantastic! And yes, the wider media ecosystem here has been so quiet about this case/hearing. They’re also in a bit of a bind because while even the likes of the BBC get on the ‘ugh Harry’ bandwagon these days, the range of people involved makes it so much harder for them to dismiss this out of hand. Plus there is a lot of public anger about the press (we all remember Millie Dowler). I love this for them.
SarahCS, I love this for them, too.
I loved how his arrival at court was “breaking news” on BBC.
The sky news reporter was breathless about it. Lol. She just kept saying oh my, oh my goodness. They’re so happy and excited over the surprise Harry sighting.
Lmao He really caught them off guard. They’ve wanted a Sussex in court for so long and now they’ve got one. Go Harry, go! Finish them all!!!
If ever F!ck around and find out was a living breathing entity. Here it is in Harry. He is not here for games and Harry will do his part to take down those disgusting liars and lawbreakers of the British press.
Love it! Prince Harry for the win!
Get them Harry! Our Montecito prince is the BOSS!
Hope the press is dying a slow death today as they had no idea he was in town lol!
Give ‘em hell, Harry!
I wonder if he isn’t staying at Frogmore and has found someplace else to be, meaning not under his father’s watchful eye so no one will ever know when he’s coming or going. Well, go, Harry! Keep ‘em guessing and gutted!
@ThatsNotOkay – I wonder if he’s staying with Elton John? Elton is also named in the case and he’s very good friends with H&M. It wouldn’t surprise me if he gave Harry a place to stay.
These media outlets are so shady. Their response to the lawsuit is outraged indignation with an attempt at intimidation thrown in. The statement they put out even says the allegations are defamatory which is a threat to countersue. If you don’t want to be “defamed”, don’t try to hack bank accounts and medical records.
front page/top news in the Guardian, BBC, Mirror, Sun, Telegraph, Times & Sky News.
Guess who has nothing.
Guess who want privacy..
Yep, the Fail.
Even though Harry came to the UK just for them!
He looks like he means business .nice bit of arrogance as he walked in , loved it .
Love how he sneaked in .caught them by surprise .
Go get em Harry .
Reckon he will be staying at Elton’s place , he should be safe there.
Wonder where Jobson is hiding out 😂
He means business – not just for himself and Meghan but for his mother, after all they literally hounded her to death. This is very personal for him and unlike the rest of the BRF he is not afraid of the vile UK media – he has the will and platform to force change thou sadly that would require our gov to grow a pair of balls and step up. They also have too much to hide.
I still think that one day the UK media will drop their payload on the Wails – not the first time they’ve done it to a senior royal. Peggy and Botox Barbie have been skating on thin ice with those beast for a while now – the wolves need fed.
Hounded his mother to death, hounded one of his ex-girlfriends to death, stalked him from the time he was a child, made all his romantic relationships impossible, tried to kill Meghan, and lately one of them “joked” about dangling his son off a balcony.
And Charles said not a word of protest about the recent talk by jobson
Yes! Get ‘em Harry!
A love FAFO Harry . . Lol. Love how he gets his business handled without the entire world needing to know till he is ready for them to know
FAFO Harry. Love it!!
The Montecito royals move in absolute stealth. And I love it. Go, Harry!
I hope Harry and his co-claimants bankrupt that shitstain of a paper and put ANL out of business.
And…I know watch way too much TV so I’m being paranoid but I really hope they sweep Harry’s coat and person for bugs after the paparazzi bumped into him. And sue them for assault. Shouldn’t he have been behind that fence/barrier with the other photographers??
Harry’s lawyers said he was going to be in court today, so I don’t know about people being surprised.
Harry went via Miami, he was happy as a clam posing with two burly guys.
Maybe they were surprised that he was not on a flight from LA.
They never said he would be in town for the preliminary hearing. We ALL assumed it was for the trial in May. So many thought that and that he would also come for the coronation since the dates are so close.
They faked everyone out! Good on Harry!
PS. I’m sure Miami was a fake out too.
He will be there for the trial in May which is against the mirror group per his lawyers.
Also considering his tan from the pic last night I wouldn’t be surprised if they went to hang out with Serena who lives in the area… 😜
He could have taken a direct flight from the west coast easily so I suspect they did a mini vacay before this.
Is Prince Harry staying at Frogmore?
Maybe he will see Eugenie and Jack.
The Daily Fail just misses Harry so much…until there’s an actual ambush. Now they’re speechless. Speechless and sputtering.
There is absolutely no mention of this visit on The Daily Mail. I wonder why? 😆
Go get “em Harry! Since he arrived at court in a black cab (definitely a first for him publicly!) I doubt he is staying at Frogmore. More likely with a friend or hotel. What a smart move to do this to bring press attention to the trial. The ONLY BM not reporting this is the DM. Interesting. They want privacy on their own terms too. Hmm.
For Diannaaaa!
Loving the pap shots! His trauma is gone!
Yoooo! Elton just pulled up!!
Give ’em Hell Harry!!!