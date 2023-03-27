King Charles appointed Rose Hanbury’s husband David his Lord-in-Waiting

When we make reference to Rose Hanbury, it should be noted that we’re always referring to her by her maiden name. Her married name is Rose Rocksavage, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She’s married to David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley. During QEII’s reign, David acted as Lord Great Chamberlain. The position is hereditary and part of an archaic system to favor three aristocratic families on a rotating basis. When a new king or queen comes in, the Lord Great Chamberlain position is filled by the next family. In this case, King Charles’s Lord Great Chamberlain is Rupert Carington, 7th Baron Carrington. The position is mostly ceremonial and – I would argue – social. During QEII’s reign, the Rocksavages were often invited to all of the big palace dinners and events. It looks like King Charles wants to continue the formal association with the Rocksavages too – Richard Eden at the Mail says that Charles has appointed the Marquess to a new position.
When the Marquess of Cholmondeley was replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain after the death of Queen Elizabeth last September, it looked like he was losing his intimate connection with the monarchy. But I now hear that King Charles has handed the Marquess, aka film-maker David Rocksavage, a new position that will see him and his wife, the bohemian former model Rose Hanbury, returning to the heart of the royal court.
Charles has appointed the Marquess, 62, as his Lord-in-Waiting — a prestigious position that will see him attend important state and royal occasions, as well as being called upon to represent His Majesty at various events.
The appointment is likely to please the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are friends and Norfolk neighbours of the Cholmondeleys. They live near Anmer Hall, Prince William and Catherine’s country home on the private Sandringham estate.
Rose, 39, married Rocksavage in 2009. He is 23 years her senior and friends had almost given up hope that he would ever marry. Rose soon produced an heir and spare, twins Alexander and Oliver. Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris. While Catherine and William stay at ten-bedroom Anmer, previously rented out to a kitchen timber boss, the Marquess and Marchioness live in splendour at nearby Houghton Hall, one of the country’s finest Palladian houses, surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland.
[From The Daily Mail]
Okay, here’s my question: all of the Rocksavage-Wales connections are completely an open secret in British high society and British media circles, correct? So this is Eden very publicly yanking William and Kate’s chains. Especially with this wording: “Like Catherine, she has since given birth to a third child, Iris.” Like, at this point, the story isn’t even that Prince William and Rose (allegedly!) had a torrid affair and are perhaps still dealing with each other sexually or romantically. Like, there seems to be some media prodding about Rose’s third child too. Which brings me to the question of why Charles would make a point of giving this honorary position to the Marquess? Is this Charles telling William: I know all, and we need to keep these people very close, lest they start spilling all of our royal tea?
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
I love that he’s continuing the family tradition of keeping your mistresses close and their husbands closer.
I don’t think this is a message to Wills. Please. He knew exactly what he was doing when he was allegedly gardening in the Turnip Toffs.
This is an admonition for side-pieces and devoted wives throughout the Royal realm, extramarital affairs are par for the course, and then it’s business as usual. The men will shake hands, have a pint like nothing ever happened. It’s the wives and mistresses who have to deal.
@Tarzana 100% and maybe Iris is Will’s daughter. Weird that they threw that in there.
Yes. Meet the new Andrew Parker Bowles.
Exactly
The aristocracy is as toxic as royalty with the “heir” and “spare” nonsense. And how many bedrooms/bathrooms at Houghton?
Looks like it’s like father like son. David is the new Parker Bowles and Rose isn’t going anywhere becuase Willie will keep his peggie partners close and Kate will just have to watch from 4-bedroom-Adelaide-smaller-than-other-classmates-house.
Not quite, APB is straight, Rocksavage not so much.
Rocksavage is definitely bisexual.
And you know this how @princess? Sorry but Meghan stood up and took on the BP proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that everything they write is BS.
“ The appointment is likely to please the Prince and Princess of Wales”. I am HOWLING with laughter
I know right. It will only please Peg.
That part too raised my eyebrow.
Could Chuck be doing Peggy a favor by keeping his mistress close at hand? Could be a way of paying for Wills support.
I can hear Kate screeching all the way in Canada! Carole will have a heart attack.
@Chaine lol same and the part of is such a middle finger to Kate Middleclass. I’m guessing that the Royal Lodge is not on the table anymore.
“While Catherine and William stay at ten-bedroom Anmer, previously rented out to a kitchen timber boss, the Marquess and Marchioness live in splendour at nearby Houghton Hall, one of the country’s finest Palladian houses, surrounded by 1,000 acres of parkland.”
Oh I think it’s still on the table, it’s just that W&K look like asses for wanting a 6th (?) home after moving into their 4th last year and acquiring at least one new property as the new PPOW. Between that fact and the backlash over Frogmore Cottage, they’ll probably want all reporting on real estate to be silenced for now. I bet after the Coronation, we’ll get news about Will successfully snatching Royal Lodge for himself. Maybe even just before it if they want to bury the news as quickly as possible. Andrew can continue fighting, but I have a feeling he’s fighting a losing battle on this matter.
@Okay: I couldn’t figure out what that sentence was meant to evoke. Are we supposed to feel sorry for W&K with their measly little 2nd/3rd house (at the time) being so ‘tiny’? That W&K are somehow less than Rose & David? Is this more, gosh, poor kids, their friends have bigger houses?
Lmao seriously! This shade from EDEN of all RRs is too funny.
I just saw another article with this as the title. 😀
“Which palace does Prince William’s alleged mistress Rose Hanbury live in?”
I wonder if this isn’t a bit of an f-you to Kate from Camilla and Charles 😉
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This is priceless.
As for William being father of Rose’s child, I think it’s quite possible. But I still think Willy is hiding something more nefarious. His raging has become too talked about for there not to be some physical altercation he’s hiding.
I sometimes wonder if the press was allowed to mention Rose in exchange for keeping quiet about the darker skeletons in William’s closet.
It’s not often but sometimes rose posts pictures of Iris on the houghton hall instagram story and i can confidently say that Iris looks absolutely nothing like william nor does she share any features with the wales’ kids. So i don’t think that Iris is their love child or something.
I feel so sorry for this little girl. For the rest of her life, this is what people are going to whisper behind her back. Ugh, I hate the British media so much.
@christine thank you. I find the speculation about an innocent minor child very distasteful. And it doesn’t go away. Just remember Hewitt.
I don’t think it’s particularly mysterious—we’ve already learnt Peg attacked his brother and been told he and Kate throw things at each other and ‘she gives as good as she gets.’ I would not be surprised if he’s hit her and probably more than once. She may be lazy, but I don’t think she’s just lazy.
So like, literally describing reactive abuse as if it’s normal. These people need to be cut off from the public.
And this lot enjoys the ultimate of privileges: because of EXACTLY who they are, they won’t face any real world consequences.
I agree with you re: soemthing more nefarious than a love child. (Although I’m not discounting that, except I think it’s more likely if one exists Rose is not the mother.) But after all we’ve heard about Willie’s temper and how he attacked Harry, I bet that wasn’t the only time he got physical with someone. There’s probably more than one person who got paid off to keep quiet about it, and I wouldn’t be surprised if one of them was seriously hurt.
I’ve never thought any of Rose’s children were Will’s just because the aristocracy is hellbent on making sure their lineage is preserved “properly”. Sure, there have been children born of affairs here and there, but for the most part that group loves to ensure that at least their heirs are born of their marriages. I think if Will *does* have any outside children, they’re probably with a woman or women who aren’t aristocratic (could be aristo adjacent though).
In British history specifically, it’s not unheard of for a King or Prince of Wales to marry off their mistress if she got pregnant. There are quite a few children born within the marriage who aren’t the biological child of the husband. It’s why most Kings/Princes of Wales/etc usually had mistresses who were ALREADY married (see Charles and Edward VII), so any children born could be legitimized.
David Rocksavage was nearing his 50s and a confirmed bachelor when he and Rose got married two days after they announced their engagement and a day after they announced she was pregnant.
Of course they’re concerned about the line being preserved properly, which is why there would be a different issue if the bio father is a servant or politician. But a KING/PRINCE OF WALES?? That’s a whole other kettle of fish.
Charles gave the position to them simply because that’s how the British aristocracy works. It’s not about the individual person, but about the family. Whoever holds the position of Marques of Cholmondeley will always be on the inside. And as much as it’s fun to gossip, Iris looks too much like Rocksavage for there to be truth in it.
I have seen only one picture of Lady Iris and she looks like her older twin brothers.
And her older twin brothers look just like Cholmondeley. I am not saying there wasn’t (isn’t) an affair, just that I don’t believe William is the father.
I don’t think William fathered any of the Rocksavage kids.
That said, even though they’re in the aristocracy, this particular position doesn’t look to be an automatic given for the Cholmondeley family and the pool of possible appointees is still pretty large even if it’s the British aristocracy. It is significant that Charles has appointed him a prestigious position close to the monarch when it’s not his “turn” currently to be Lord Great Chamberlain.
These are factional appointments. Christopher Geidt was a previous Lord-in-Waiting, for example, who received this appointment after stepping down as Private secretary because of being ousted by the Queen’s children.
I think Charles is signaling his approval of William’s preferred friends. Because it’s clear they are still William’s friends, whatever capacity they might be, despite whatever has happened with Kate.
Agreed. This is less about Rose and William and more just about keeping the Cholmondeleys close because that’s how the system works.
Agree with previous posters. Think of all the times you have had sex (assuming hetero) that didn’t involve a pregnancy? I shudder at the thought of all the people I have had sex with that could have turned into a child… that being said, the lack of love child does not mean a lack of consummation.
Oh the shade and gentle reminder of the gossip about the affair. I’ve seen rumours that the affair with Rose is still ongoing or has rekindled and that the stories of a blonde Russian lady is cover. Maybe both are true and he’s got more than one on the go.
He probably has more than one mistress.
I love the subtle way they called WanK trash by comparison. Houghton hall is far grander and I bet Ole rocksavage actually has more liquid money than Baldimort.
@Chloe I’m sure you are right. Just like Camilla was not Charles’ only mistress.
Very possible, like father like son with multiple mistresses.
When the rumors first started four (god I can’t believe it’s already been that long) years ago, there were people on Twitter talking about affair rumors they’ve heard in their own circles, but with women who weren’t Rose.
His dad had three on the go. Willy is following suit.
I tripped across an interesting fact today illustrating the very small pool of partners the aristocracy still deals in. Rose Hanbury’s sister, Marina, is married to the Earl of Durham, who in turn, was previously married to Catherine FitzGerald, who is married to Dominic West. Guess they stop counting after a while.
@belspeth you missed a big one! Lambton’s great aunt was Freda Dudley ward, longtime mistress of the then POW, later Edward VIII.
I’m here for it! Rose brings the understated style and glamor that Keen severely lacks. Even at Phillip’s funeral she looked elegant and classy, unlike a certain pearl choker-wearing preener.
The Fail ALWAYS mentions Houghton Hall’s opulence as a direct comparison to Amner. Rose always comes out of their reports smelling like a (classy aristo bombshell) rose. If everyone is in bed with the press, the Windsors are the desperate, needy lovers while the Rocksavages have them dickmatized with their effortless BDE.
Her style is impeccable. She did a linens collaboration with Cabana that is to die for and she has done collaborations with de Gourney and others. I missed a chance to attend a lunch at Houghton Hall with a V&A curator and can’t stop kicking myself.
IT seems like every 3-4 months we get a good thread on Rose & David which leads me to google them again and read anything new. The longer this goes on, I cannot figure out for the life of me why two cultured and sophisticated people like Rose and David would want anything to do with Peggington and Wiggington outside of official court life that is mandatory.
It seems to me that the Cholmondeleys have a court of their own that is more interesting and superior to anything the Windsor-Glücksburg can offer.
@bay – There are some of the aristocracy that are more royal than the current royals, they have (in many cases very royal) linage that goes waaaaay back. The Windsors are ‘new money’ to some of them – a bit like the Middletons.
What is happening here? Willnot is WILLNOT, and now we are patting a completely useless tool on the back for effing someone else, that isn’t his equally useless wife, because she is more stylish?
JFC, I give up.
Man what a shady article. And even Anmer Hall gets a knock. William has POed somebody, lol.
So I’ve been wondering if Charles even knew that William was going to Poland or if it was a surprise. William making a statesman-like trip right before Charles’ big France and Germany trip. Would that be considered thunder-stealing? Imo, none of them have any thunder, but anyways, the point is maybe Charles was annoyed and now we have this rocksavage appt and the Eden piece. Eden knows that he is straight-up fueling the rumors with this article.
Jais, same—I was waiting for BP to start tarnishing KP. It looks like this is the beginning of that.
“ it looked like [DavidR] was losing his *intimate* connection with the monarchy. …a new position that will see him and his wife, the *bohemian* former model Rose…”
They thought David would never marry? His wife isn’t conventional? Emphasis on the Rocksavage children? Intimate connections with the monarchy continuing? Lol, this is seriously shady.
Smart move by Charles if it’s true, W needs putting in his place by his father
JAIS, yep, you got a hole in one lol, but I will also add, I smell camzillas hand in this as well, katey, your days are really numbered for your “Senior” place in the family. Things are happening behind the scenes girl, so line up those wiglets, make sure you know ALL the secrets, oh and isn’t it a shame that you don’t have another young female in the family that you could lean on for support. I LOVE THE SMELL OF ROSES IN THE MORNING LOL
Wee willy doesn’t poo without permission!
I’ve heard a theory that this is Camilla pulling William and Kate’s chain, by keeping Rose and David in the inner circle.
Ohhhhh….if that’s the case, that’s cruel and savage on Camilla’s part. I know she’s evil but given it’s nothing less than William deserves, I’m here for it. Wow.
Camilla is savage, no doubt. Could def see her part in this. But Camilla and Charles seem lockstep. So when we say it’s Camilla, aren’t we also saying it’s Charles?
Quite possible. Also let’s not forget that Giles Coren is friends with Tom Parker Bowles and his tweet about the affair (since deleted) was not an accident.
Not only that, the Parker Bowles are long time friends of the Hanburys. You probably have seen a picture of the Hanburys walking together (it is one of those pics of Rose, her parents and her sister). The tabloid failed to mention that that picture was taken at a wedding of Laura P-B. There are also pics of Rose hugging Tom P-B. If you knew to snoop around insta, you’ll find pic of Rose, Marina, Fred W, Tom PB and Laura PB partying back in Wembury House c. 2007-2009
ooh that’s interesting.
We’ve speculated, especially post Spare, that camilla was the one to leak to TPB who then told Giles Coren who made the now-deleted tweet (AFTER the story was broken by Wootton and then Eden.)
Maybe Camilla’s intervention wasn’t necessary. Maybe Tom PB knew because he’s friends with Rose and they move in similar circles. Some have speculated here (including me depending on how I’m feeling on any given day lol) that Rose herself was the one to leak the “rural rivals” story as a warning shot to Kate. This would fit with the idea that Tom told Giles and THEN gave Giles the specific go-ahead with that tweet, because Rose told him to.
Hmmmmm.
I actually googled Wembury House and they’ve got a business called Wembury Hot Plates (owned by Rose’s parents). I googled that and guess what one of the first results were? A tweet by Tom Parker Bowles praising them in 2017. And he said “made by my friends”. So yeah just goes to show how connected these people are with each other.
While we are talking about Willy’s offspring, one of the tabs also ran a shady headline welcoming a new royal baby when Rose’s sister Marina Hanbury had her most recent child.
“Rose herself was the one to leak the “rural rivals” story as a warning shot to Kate.”
@Becks1 – This is what I have always believed too and still do.
http://www.wembury.com/
The interiors are not to my taste but I really like Wembury House in and of itself.
Lady Hanbury, did Camilla “encourage“ Rose to compromise William?
Yea, I absolutely believe this is Camilla pulling rank and putting Kate in her place.
@ Normades, I too think that this is Cam’s putting Keen in her place. I had read an article or two that since Cam became QC, she is putting Keen in her place. Camilla has simply taken her gloves off now and is making certain that Keen understands that she is not the top bee in the RF community.
Keen doesn’t have a clue as to how much power Camilla has and is playing with fire!!! Keen is going to end up with third degree burns and will not know what has hit her.
I am increasingly certain that Camilla is encouraging William’s affair so that she can sneak into her Queen role while William & Kate’s marriage falls apart in a globally distracting manner. She’s setting William up for the ultimate betrayal, all the while feeding his vanity by saying, “Oh, go sleep with who you want — you’re the Prince!”
That BEAST will not be happy until she has destroyed both of DIANA’s sons!
also, as a general comment re: Camilla (and charles) – I can kind of see why she would leak the affair or why she would want the press to keep talking about Rose Hanbury and William etc.
If you’re Camilla, and you were vilified for years (still are vilified by many) for being the “other woman,” and your now-husband is vilified for cheating on his wife with you (among others), and your step son and his wife are praised to the heavens for their perfect marriage and perfect children and normal stable family life etc etc, wouldn’t you want it out there that things aren’t so honky dory in the House of Wales? That the new prince of wales has a mistress, maybe multiple ones?
william is no better than his father in this respect and I can see Camilla wanting that known.
I can totally see that, especially after that recent Sykes article where he basically said that her children’s connections in the media made W&K nervous. Camilla is certainly quite the schemer…she’s basically got the first in line on the ropes.
The family name is Cholmondeley. Rose’s married name is Rose Cholmondeley.
Earl of Rocksavage is the courtesy title David Cholmondeley used before his father died in 1990 and he ascended to Cholmondeley marquesette. Professional (in the media film & television business) David used the name David Rocksavage.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Cholmondeley,_7th_Marquess_of_Cholmondeley
I was wondering: what films has he actually produced?
The biggest film was “Other Voices Other Rooms”, adapted from a novel by Truman Capote, which has a cult status.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Other_Voices,_Other_Rooms_(novel)
David Rocksavage also worked as a producer.
Per wikipedia: “Lord Cholmondeley is a filmmaker. As David Rocksavage, he also appeared in a small part in Eric Rohmer’s film 4 aventures de Reinette et Mirabelle (1987). His professional name is derived from his courtesy title of Earl of Rocksavage.
His chosen career was put on hold when he succeeded to the marquessate in 1990.[citation needed] In 1995, he directed the film adaptation of Truman Capote’s novel Other Voices, Other Rooms.
In 2007, he directed The Wreck (working title), starring Jean Simmons and James Wilby. The film was shot in Norfolk. It was later renamed Shadows in the Sun and released in 2009.”
Directed: Other Voices, Other Room in 1995 and Shadows in the Sun in 2009.
William’s cuckold is okay with the arrangement, so long as he gets to march around, lording his positions over others. But maybe the arrangement isn’t so black and white. Maybe these guys are a throuple. And William wants to keep it that way.
David appears to be happy to lay down his wife for the crown, just like Andrew Parker-Bowles.
Nah. The Cholmondeley are old moneyed money. He doesn’t care because a) *allegedly* he’s bisexual. He actually split his time between UK and Paris, where his lover (the L’oreal’s heir scammer) lives. b) he has done his duty: siring heir and a spare
He co owns a house with the L’Oréal scammer in France, and has for a long time, which would be weird if he wasn’t in a relationship with the guy. I think he’s gone a lot, and very busy and does not care at all what Rose does, because he has 3 heirs and that was the deal.
A always, the dress Rose is wearing in the garden party shots is what I would wear if I lived a country pile garden party lifestyle.
@Lady Hanbury – Agree with you! Whatever David & Rose Cholmondeley are doing or not doing is fine by them as they both are in agreement as to how they conduct their lives.
Footnote: Much of the current success with the events at Houghton Hall and the Houghton Hall “housewares” retail line is pretty much all do to Rose.
This is such a questionable move by Charles. 1)It helps confirm separation rumors. 2) We’ve never heard of Charles having a close relationship with David up to now. 3) Everything Kaiser said and that’s just us outsiders looking in. It really shows that the media knows more than they’re letting on. I don’t know. This has Camilla’s fingerprints all over. My question is what does she have to gain? Is this blackmail to keep William in line?
All that said, if Kate wanted my sympathy, she’d have been less racist and treated her sister-in-law better. I hope she’s screaming and crying into a pillow. It’s truly all she deserves.
Yep. Reading this, it makes it almost certain that the third child is William’s. I mean…we’ve speculated about this for a long time, but the wording in this article solidifies it for me. Wow. Man. I’m starting to think William is with both of them, actually. At the very least, that would explain why they keep popping up in the news.
It would actually explain the origin of the pegging rumors.
Looks like Rose is Willy’s non-negotiable, ensuring that she will still be on the guest list for those deadly dull state dinners and royal hoedowns. Eden is yanking Burger King’s last hair using the word “intimate” and bringing up Iris. And if anyone wonders if Kate has leverage with C-Rex or the Dairy Queen the answer is no.
I think Jecca remains his non-negotiable, but he won’t let Kate/Carol(E) dictate anything about his rampant cheating.
I have always wondered if Jecca Craig really wants anything to do with William nowadays.
@notasugarhere you are right about Jecca. But Rose is probably Willy’s ‘Love The One You’re With’ non-negotiable while Jecca is in Africa and removed from court life.
Hey, Rose could be/could’ve become another non-negotiable for him. I know a lot of people have speculated on the seriousness of Will and Rose’s affair and have often believed it wasn’t that serious, but I have to imagine that HE at least had to have developed some serious feelings for her at some point. I think that must’ve been what pissed off Kate more than any other possibility discussed. It was close to home and it was with someone in their circle, but there were possible feelings there that might’ve had her freaking out about the stability of her own position.
Rose may simply be convenience along with friendship, like Wm talks to Jecca about his feelings and not to Kate. Right next doorish, 15 minutes by car, a long walk over the fields. All visits unseen by the paps.
IMO Kate doesn’t necessarily care William was sleeping with Rose, she’s used to him cheating. What put her nose out of joint, what hit her ego, was that it went public. And that the Toffs sided with Rose over her. Kate wasn’t able to squash Rose under her heel; Rose won out in The Set. If she and William are continuing their affair, nobody will side with Kate. No lording it over everyone in Norfolk, they all LIKE Rose and dislike Kate.
I’ve long thought that it would make sense for Rose to have an exit plan for when David (likely) predeceases her & Alexander inherits the title. Presumably, once Alexander is married, there won’t be a place for Rose to run Houghton Hall. It might be good to keep close to court, especially if there’s an established precedent of a country mistress becoming Queen.
The Cholmondeleys have a second grand aristocratic pile in Cheshire which has been used in the past as a dower house:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cholmondeley_Castle
This is where Davis Cholmondley’s mother, Lavinia, lived until her death in 2015.
@BayTampaBay Oh, interesting–thanks! Looks like a perfectly nice place to post up later in life & still keep busy running it.
Rose & David also have a place in London but it is not historical or important as far as London residences go.
Bay, 1) where do I sign up to be Rose’s personal assistant and 2) does a suite in the Castle come with the job?
I am HOWLING at this.
I don’t think Charles appointing Rocksavage to this position has anything to do with William and Rose like I said above. I think he did it because that’s how these circles work and it’s not like the Cholmondeleys were ever going to be out of the loop just because the Marquess isn’t GLC for 20 or so years (since he or his son will hold the position again when William is king.)
But I think this article is SUPER shady and hilarious. Eden is making a HUGE point of mentioning that Houghton hall is better than Anmer, that the Cholmondeleys and Waleses are good friends (even though Eden is the one who told us of the rural rivals 4 years ago), etc.
Eden is definitely yanking William’s chain here.
It has nothing to do with William because cheating is absolutely normalized in their cycles and Charles is coming from a place of experience in that regard.
However these days I have been meaning to explore a William – David angle I think rose might be the distraction here.
The vibe I get when a see a picture of rose and Kate isn’t rivalry it’s more of women who have resigned themselves to their roles as be*ards.
How bout a ploy to get more eyes on Chuck’s big hat party? Now more might watch to see if they can glimpse hanky-panky amount the high mucky-mucks.
Never understood the Baldy & Rose relationship.
It only makes sense to me if it is a Peggington-Rose-David relationship.
Y’all are amazing for being able to talk about this in a way that’s fit for the public, lol. I keep trying to figure out a polite way to say, “Is it still pegging if a man is doing it,” and failing…
I disagree because William has clearly had a type over the years and Rose perfectly fits his tastes.
The attempt to make Anmer Hall sound like a shack is hilarious.
Eden is probably one of the more nasty rota on social media at the moment and I do wonder how much he’s in contact with Camilla.
Anmer is not a shack by any stretch of the imagination. But, compared to the 1720s “Beautiful Palladian Mansion” built for Britain’s First Prime Minister (Walpole) and inherited by the 3rd Earl of Cholmondeley through marriage, Anmer Hall is shack.
Let’s also remember that Rose and David have a castle as well – Cholmondeley Castle.
I find the talk about Anmer (which appears to be a nice country estate/mansion/large house, but nothing compared to Houghton) interesting when we consider the talk a few weeks ago about how W&K “had” to have Royal Lodge because Adelaide was so small compared to the kids’ friends’ houses.
I think someone is really bitter about being shoved into Adelaide, and maybe even Anmer at this point if someone expected an upgrade after the queen passed.
Anmer Hall is considered a manor house which is one notch above a farmhouse.
Houghton Hall is considered a stately home.
Becks – I think it’s 3 families in rotation. So their turn isn’t up again until George ascends.
iirc it is three families but not in equal rotation. The Cholmondeleys are every other monarch as they have a 50 percent ‘share’ in the office. It is the other set of families that alternate amongst themselves every other time.
Should Billy the Basher become king, David Rocksavage or his eldest son will be Wm’s Lord Great Chamberlain.
Yes, I think its what Nota said. There are three families, but the “shares” in the title aren’t equal. The Cholmodeleys have a “bigger” share or however its worded. So they get the role every other monarch, but the other two families rotate between each other. So the current GLC family will not be the GLC when George is king.
Whew. These people are nastyyyyy. Kate really is just an afterthought appendage to her horrid, ragey husband. Charles has chosen to keep this man and his family close for whatever reason and I’m sure Willy doesn’t mind. No dignity among any of those people.
These people are ghetto AF. They love to look down on regular folks, when they are the epitome of low class and anything but refined.
Wait, they are still married? I feel like I read they divorced in 2019? Was that wrong?
They are still married.
Good to know! Okay. Noted, thank you!
That was going around twitter recently but I think its literally something that someone just made up and put out there.
Correct! Neither Rose nor David are going anyplace else anytime soon with regard to permanent legal spouse-partners.
Fun fact the sun had the tampon phone recording of Charles and Camilla for 4 years before they released it, so it more than likely there is a vault of William that we won’t see until later on .
That is almost confirmed. There is a tweet (now deleted) by a British journalist asking when will they really be able to report on William?
-Insinuating that they are now holding back…
Yeah, nothing to see here. 👀
I agree with others that this has nothing to do with W&K or confirming or disproving affair rumors. It’s just about keeping a well connected family on Charles’ side.
@Pumpkin but then why compare the Kate and Rose’s homes in such an obvious diss. Why compare that they both have a 3rd child which is when the affair supposedly happen and was discovered, when Kate was prego with her 3rd kid. Not to mention that K and W will be please because they are friends with them. Will moved hell and earth and was demolishing his sister in law to get that exact fact out of the Tattler article and out of the headlines. Kate wanted to make it sound like they barely knew them and where nothing in their inner circle only to have that like pointed out in this very article. Maybe this was to appease Rose and David and make it clear that Will and Kate can’t ever try to drag them in the tabloids again.
I think there are two different issues. Charles appointing David Cholmondeley to this role has nothing to do with sticking it to William or Kate or whatever (or its not entirely about that lol.)
This article though is definitely making the appointment about William and Kate and bringing up their friendship (even though Eden told us 4 years ago there was a falling out) and comparing their houses etc.
I think this article is about Eden yanking William’s chain a bit. He knows what happened with the two families.
Kate has become Katherine of Aragon in a sense. The irony is sickening.
There are too many examples of silent royal wives in history to count, but I wouldn’t consider this comparison particularly apt. Katherine of Aragon would never have tried to ice out her husband’s mistresses.
Also, she was popular. Lol.
Katherine of Aragon was also pious, gave alms to the poor and her mother was Isabella of Castille. No small pedigree.
Gotta keep the cuckhold happy I guess🤷🏻♀️
Oh the slimy, morally corrupt, regime. Why did anyone think King Chuckles , and Bullyam would change their stripes. Kate must be made of sterner stuff than Dianna.
“Kate must be made of sterner stuff than Dianna.”
This sentence is wrong for SO many reasons.
@Patty Hardly, Diana chose her freedom and happiness instead of staying with Chuck and being humiliated over and over. Yes sadly it ended badly but I don’t think Kate is sterner she is just a determined social climber and doormat. Diana at least spent her last years living on her terms and lived a bit of happiness.
Let’s be honest. THIS is why the RF still matters. It’s Masterpiece Theatre.
They’re more like a less intelligent version of Spitting Image.
Ha! Good one!
As someone on the thread about the recent Jordanian royal wedding – the Windsors are a TV soap opera, the Hashemites are a blockbuster movie. When it comes to royal drama, the Windsors are even bad/boring at that compared to some of the other royal families.
The Hashemite royal drama is quite something – i went down a google rabbit hole about that and WOW. I hope that Kaiser covers it – it has a Prince (the Kings younger brother) committing sedition, being arrested/locked in a palace, all his communications being monitored and stripped of his titles etc.. It’s crazy.
I meant to say that someone on that thread said….
So many other royal families are more interesting than the BRF.
That now-iconic photo of William, Kate, Rose and David has always puzzled me.
Rose looks troubled. Kate looks triumphant. William looks wary. David looks like he doesn’t have a care in the world lol.
Why was Kate so pleased in that photo? She had lost the turnip toffs battle — or did her defeat come after this garden party?
(It’s weird, too, that Rose’s and Kate’s gowns are so similar.)
I think its just a snapshot – there are other pics from the night where Rose looks perfectly happy and confident – but this was before the Toffs battle. This party was from 2016. It’s possible the affair had not started yet, or had started but Kate did not know about it (so maybe she felt superior to Rose in this moment).
The rural rivals story broke in 2019, I think March. (so its been about 4 years at this point, good lord lol. how long have I been posting on here haha.)
And we have Meghan saying that “kate was going through some things” around the time of her wedding in 2018 (hence her rage at the BM dresses.)
so my working theory has long been that the affair started in 2016 or 2017 and Kate found out about it during her pregnancy with Louis. She thought it ended and then found out later that it had not and that was when she tried to freeze out Rose and rose said “eff this” and went to her media contacts.
But that’s just a theory of course lol.
Thanks everyone!
@QuiteContrary
I think Kate looks clueless to the affair, Will looks smug and side-eye Rose’s husband, Rose well yes she does look a bit worried and David is just living his best life.
I think it’s Kate’s default to have a vacant smile on her face. She never wants to be photographed looking anything other than the content, docile wife. Rose doesn’t need to worry so much about her PR, so she’s just being natural.
I think that photo is used because it is a real Kate PR photo.
Rose looks hideous. And Rose is a stunning woman.
Kate looks triumphant and glowing.
William…is just William. Standing there like a lump.
All that work and stalking Kate and her mom put I. To be a part of these circles. Uugh was it worth it ladies?
When is the last time Kate worked an 8 hour day. Or worried about paying medical bills for her children? Or thought about saving for their college funds.
As my dear Mum always said ‘these people have too much spare time’. Are they constantly after that serotonin fix? Poor CarolE never understood. Lol
Cam strikes again!!! I can’t tell you how much this is a bitch slap to Kate.
1. They can do anything about this
2. This is the fall out from Will and Kate having a tantrum when Cam announced her kids
3. No more Royal lodge talk all of a sudden and Andrew kinda went quiet on his press leaks
4. Cam, Charles and Will don’t give a damn about Kate
5. The affair is still going on and since Mr. Rocksavage is into men he doesn’t really care
6. I think to be honest they are slowly removing Kate completely. She has proven useful only for breeding and that has been concluded so now no one can stand her ass anymore
I wait for more bs about Kate is keeping the monarch together, a lot of walks with the kids for pictures, claws out for Rose, Will doing more solo engagements. The only thing that can stop this is if she gets pregnant again. Wow this all blew up in her face and i love it. I will take Rose over Kate any day.
Yeah, I don’t know if they’ll ever divorce, but to me, since they could have easily chosen someone else in the aristocracy (seriously, it’s a small group but not as small as you think, and there are people of higher rank in the peerage who could play this role for Charles), this is a signal that Kate’s wishes do not matter. For whatever reason, the Cholmondeleys remain close to William and that is how he prefers it and Charles is fine with it, Camilla too.
I don’t think the Cholmondeleys will ever divorce – their situation seems to be much more mutually agreed upon than whatever William and Kate have.
I’m not sure I think William and Kate will divorce either. BUT, it’s increasingly difficult to be this sidelined as a spouse and to be able to deal with it.
My predictions:
David and Rose will never divorce or legally separate. David and Rose will happily carry-on just as they are happily doing now.
Peggington and Wiggington with physically separate and probably already are, may legally separate but they will never divorce.
Is Kate allowed to have affairs? Seriously asking here. It seems William can and no one talks about it, Rose and husband can see other people if they want and that’s their business, but if Kate was to have an affair will everyone keep quiet about it? My guess is that she would be crucified in the Press for it and how fair is that to her.
I agree with both of you. I didn’t mean divorce I mean pushing her aside and making her insignificance more apparent.
Okayyy– yes, absolutely, this was just my conjecture.
Athena– that’s a big question isn’t it? I am not really sure if it would ever be allowed. Then again, I don’t get the sense that she really wants one. Other men seem to have always just been stepping stones to him.
@Athena In my opinion no she isn’t to have an open marriage on her end. I think Mr. Incandescent would make it about himself and how that makes HIM look even in private. I mean Kate can’t even ice out the Rosebush so I doubt she could has much power if any. This is why I think Harry was also needed to keep Kate entertained not sex stuff just to have someone to talk to and laugh with because Will ain’t it. I think this hurt Harry to because he welcomed her so much into the family and I think more than anyone else and stood up for her when W+K were just dating. Just to have Kate treat MM like that was disappointing. Why she got dragged in the book too.
It’s a reward. Camilla’s then-husband was made a Silver-Stick-In-Waiting (or something) to QE2 back in the 1980-90’s. It’s a reward for being discreet and loyal. The 2 qualities the RF values most.
There is more to it than that. Andrew Parker-Bowles’ parents were very close friends of George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother. QEII always like the family but the family closeness goes back to the parents of Andrew Parker-Bowles.
Russia took a swipe at William for his Poland visit. Tin foil tiara: the Kremlin has receipts of Bullyam’s extramarital activities ( and possible outside child). It may explain the shadiness from Eden. And Chuck giving Rocksavage a job is to protect the royal and Chomoledy houses. Kate Middle-class will be expected to suck it up.
The Rock Savages excelled in their duties.
Aristocratic men have always allowed their wives to be used as royal mistresses in order to curry favor with the King. She isn’t the first and she won’t be the last.
The wives certainly have a new incentive to jump into bed with William. They could still become his Queen.
While that was true in say in the 1600 that, I believe, no longer holds true in 2023. These men have their money and their accounts well taken care of. There is no longer need to gain favor in such ways – even to have a king’s child for the sake of having a Fitz in the family (a Fitzwindsor if you will).
This is what these people due and they keep it amongst themselves for discretion – which that too no longer holds true.
The need is points in the horrible class system. Nothing material any longer — well, unless your wife grabs the crown and so now you’re her sidepiece but your kids have ascended to a lot more wealth. But there is social clout. And social clout is everything.
Also I’m one of those who thinks David was quite thoroughly, shall we say, in on it.
Why remove Rose’s agency? She and Rocksavage have their agreement, their marriage works for them. Whatever, and whomever, they do while apart? That’s their individual choices.
Goodness, these people are as a bad as 1900 hillbillies.
Don’t they ever spend time with others outside their very proper aristo group?
Like 4 shades of Kevin Bacon. Ugh!
I do agree this is a way to be certain He keeps quiet about any gossip.
They are all odd to me.
I agree Heykay. The two born aristos they’ve publicly vilified as being mentally ill and traitors, Diana and Harry, are the two I consider the most mentally well adjusted. Both with innate moral compasses, sense of fairness and the ability to be truly honest with themselves and, therefore, with others. They also both share a genuine understanding of what true loyalty is which seems quite rare in the superficial world they were both raised in. Harry is all his mum, right down to the tenacious FAFO doggedness to be true to himself and his values. Thank god he met Meghan.
They’re just using rose drama to hype up the cornyation. Not watching even if Rose attends, I hope the protesters make themselves loud and clear.
All ima say is, Iris looks like Charlotte.
Ash, can you cite a picture? I’m asking because many other commentators said Iris looks NOTHING like Charlotte, but I have a hunch she does. Thanks, if you can. Also, I love this whole situation for Kate. Every time she goes to an official event, she’ll have to see the other two people in William’s throuple. I know it sounds cruel, but can anyone deny they’d love to see it?
I read that Rose & David have separated, with Rose remaining at Houghton.
Eden is throwing shade at the Wales because they are middle-class compared to Rocksavage, There are no ancestral homes in the Middleton family, & as for William, he has no stately manor or ancestral home which doesn’t belong to the King & from which he canbe evicted at the King’s pleasure.