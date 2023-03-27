“Twitter is only worth $20 billion after Elon Musk bought it for $44 billion” links

Elon Musk estimates that Twitter is worth about $20 billion. He purchased it for $44 billion. More brilliant business from Mr. Emerald Mine. [The Wrap]
Oh, god I hate Toni Collette’s dress here. [Go Fug Yourself]
Beyonce has done a 16-piece collection with Balmain. [LaineyGossip]
Spoilers for the first episode of Succession Season 4! [Jezebel]
There’s a documentary called Do I Sound Gay? [OMG Blog]
Happy belated birthday to Lee Pace. [Dlisted]
Jeremy Renner is learning to walk again. [Seriously OMG]
Review of John Wick: Chapter Four. [Pajiba]
What were the best looks of the awards season? [RCFA]
Adele is jealous of fans going to Taylor Swift’s concerts. [Just Jared]
Is Genie Bouchard ever going to play tennis again? [Egotastic]
Twitter is ending legacy verification. [Buzzfeed]
Jon Hamm joins the Mean Girls musical movie. [Towleroad]
I saw that valuation. I just had to laugh. But he is such the businessman, innovator! Lol
I think this is his valuation, likely based on dubious methods or information, so it’s probably significantly lower.
Elbow is such a loser it’s hilarious at this point. I wonder what will happen if he loses all the money that was given to him to buy the Twitter machine?
I guess it was good information to see who bought their check marks and the legacy checks but who really cares at this point?
I’m happy for Jeremy Renner. What a way to start the New Year.
Best drunk shopping ever!!
Oooof. Between all the new hookups, Goop trial, and hot Harry news it was quite a gossip drop today! Keep it coming!
Ooooh. I’m LOVE this news! Ha, Elon. Not so damn smart now, are ya?
Thanks for posting this, good news for a Monday.
Down with Billionaires!
Not you Sir Paul McCartney, you were in The Beatles, you get a pass.
Good your you, Elon! lololol. Love to see him fail!
And he’s the.main reason why it’s gone downhill.
Is he trying to deliberately run it into the ground and ultimately get rid of it? Twitter is one of the few places, if not the only place in many instances, where the rich, powerful and/or the corrupt can be somewhat held to account by large groups of concerned ordinary people. Many things the rich & powerful try to hide away can be illuminated & disseminated for all to consume via ‘receipts’ on Twitter, I don’t think the Musk types of the world especially like that.
^^100% agree with this. When I saw the consortium of buyers on the facility agreement I did wonder if the overall goal was to dampen the left leaning voices on twitter – especially when Elon welcomed all the MAGATs, QAnon’s and other conspiracy theorists back.
That’s what I think he is doing exactly. Elon was purchased by the Saudis, who purchased twitter through him. Jared Kushner is part of it too, I’m sure.
The purchase price of 44 billion was absurd to begin with, it may only have been worth 20 billion then, but it was worth double to the saudis and others in order to gain control over the voices of the democratic, ‘woke’ people. Plus, if Elon is giving this evaluation, he wants headlines in every newspaper about it. He’s up to something.
I.M.O
🙂
This is exactly what is happening. If you look at who bankrolled the purchase, they are the same groups and individuals that will benefit the most from Twitter disintegrating. It’s really just that simple.
No. He is just an idiot. He is probably being used by others who do want Twitter to fall, but Elon himself? No, he is desperate for online adoration. He is, and always has been, a very stupid failson.
20 billion sounds too much.
About 20 billion too much
Lee Pace is pretty much the sexiest man on the planet. (And Idris Elba)
If it makes Elon Musk feel richer and more financially competent to say the words ‘Twitter is worth about 20 billion dollars’….go right ahead.
Elmo doesn’t GAF because the Saudis paid him the balance. Not even kidding. Did you see him with them in the super bowl box?
Well the data that can be mined through twitter is very valuable too.
That machine helping Renner to walk is a life changer. His attitude through this ordeal has been so positive.
OT. But if you get a chance, The Lost King is a good flick. It’s about the lady who spearheaded the hunt for the grave of Richard the 3rd.