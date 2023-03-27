“Twitter is only worth $20 billion after Elon Musk bought it for $44 billion” links

Elon Musk estimates that Twitter is worth about $20 billion. He purchased it for $44 billion. More brilliant business from Mr. Emerald Mine. [The Wrap]

Oh, god I hate Toni Collette’s dress here. [Go Fug Yourself]

Beyonce has done a 16-piece collection with Balmain. [LaineyGossip]

Spoilers for the first episode of Succession Season 4! [Jezebel]

There’s a documentary called Do I Sound Gay? [OMG Blog]

Happy belated birthday to Lee Pace. [Dlisted]

Jeremy Renner is learning to walk again. [Seriously OMG]

Review of John Wick: Chapter Four. [Pajiba]

What were the best looks of the awards season? [RCFA]

Adele is jealous of fans going to Taylor Swift’s concerts. [Just Jared]

Is Genie Bouchard ever going to play tennis again? [Egotastic]

Twitter is ending legacy verification. [Buzzfeed]

Jon Hamm joins the Mean Girls musical movie. [Towleroad]