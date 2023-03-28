Halle Bailey: ‘I make beaded bracelets and earrings. It’s really calming for me’


Halle Bailey is about to be everywhere when the live-action version of The Little Mermaid comes out in May. She’s received a lot of support, but also a lot of racist vitriol since her casting because apparently mythical mermaids cannot be imagined as Black. Anyway, Halle caught up with Yahoo! Life for their series, “The Unwind,” about well-being and mental health. She shared a bit about her difficulties during the early stages of her career and how she learned to cope, which has helped her more recently.

As grateful as she is for the continued support she has received from her fans, Bailey is in the process of setting boundaries surrounding matters outside of her craft.

“It’s definitely been a learning experience for me. And the beautiful people that have supported me and stuck with me for a very long time, can continue to support what I do publicly in my business affairs, and I really appreciate that, but everything else is my business. And I have to make that priority,” she says.

In terms of managing her own mental health, Bailey has found solace in an unexpected craft.

“I like making jewelry. I make bracelets, beaded bracelets and earrings. It’s really calming for me,” she says.

She has also found getting out in nature to be a great form of self-regulation and a reminder of what’s truly important.

“I find that when the world gets overwhelming, or hectic, I’ll go to the beach, or I’ll go hiking, or I’ll just put my feet in the grass. And I’ll just remember that all of this is amazing. But none of it really matters. I’m just here to just give back this gift that I’ve been given,” she says.

Of course, she’d be remiss not to mention her first true love — music — as a means to cope with heavy feelings.

“Making music is like a really big therapy for me. Just to get out everything I’m feeling. [It] has been since I was younger. It’s one of my favorite ways to communicate and just get out everything on a page,” she says.

But even with all the tools in the world, Bailey knows that low moments are often inevitable, and she has no problem opening up about not feeling 100% all the time.

“I’m at like a seven and a half, eight, mentally. And that’s like, you know, a good day, because especially when you’re moving super fast and busy all the time, schedules get crazy and hectic, it’s hard sometimes to really check on how you’re doing mentally,” she says.

[From Yahoo! Life]

I really like that Halle listed a few things that help her manage her mental health. I feel like sometimes the suggestions for taking a beat and taking care of yourself are sometimes pretty limited and focused on exercise and sleep and the like. And those don’t always work for everyone. Halle’s suggestions show that there are other things you can do to calm and center yourself, even though what works for one person may not work for everyone. Sometimes it’s keeping your hands busy or having a change of scenery. I definitely do the getting outside thing — I wish I had easy beach access, but I settle for my running path in the woods or walks by the river. I have been in the market for more of a busy hands hobby though, and I’m no artist, so her beaded jewelry-making sounds good to me. Fun and like it generates a cute and wearable result. It would be funny if Halle ended up having a secret Etsy shop with all her creations.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com, Getty and via Instagram and Twitter

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Halle Bailey: ‘I make beaded bracelets and earrings. It’s really calming for me’”

  1. CROWHOOD says:
    March 28, 2023 at 7:04 am

    I just saw a video of her holding and hugging one of her fans at Disney world and she genuinely looked and sounded like a Disney Princess. She seems so sweet, I hope this world doesn’t dull her shine.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment