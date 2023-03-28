Halle Bailey: ‘I make beaded bracelets and earrings. It’s really calming for me’



Halle Bailey is about to be everywhere when the live-action version of The Little Mermaid comes out in May. She’s received a lot of support, but also a lot of racist vitriol since her casting because apparently mythical mermaids cannot be imagined as Black. Anyway, Halle caught up with Yahoo! Life for their series, “The Unwind,” about well-being and mental health. She shared a bit about her difficulties during the early stages of her career and how she learned to cope, which has helped her more recently.

As grateful as she is for the continued support she has received from her fans, Bailey is in the process of setting boundaries surrounding matters outside of her craft.

“It’s definitely been a learning experience for me. And the beautiful people that have supported me and stuck with me for a very long time, can continue to support what I do publicly in my business affairs, and I really appreciate that, but everything else is my business. And I have to make that priority,” she says.

In terms of managing her own mental health, Bailey has found solace in an unexpected craft.

“I like making jewelry. I make bracelets, beaded bracelets and earrings. It’s really calming for me,” she says.

She has also found getting out in nature to be a great form of self-regulation and a reminder of what’s truly important.

“I find that when the world gets overwhelming, or hectic, I’ll go to the beach, or I’ll go hiking, or I’ll just put my feet in the grass. And I’ll just remember that all of this is amazing. But none of it really matters. I’m just here to just give back this gift that I’ve been given,” she says.

Of course, she’d be remiss not to mention her first true love — music — as a means to cope with heavy feelings.

“Making music is like a really big therapy for me. Just to get out everything I’m feeling. [It] has been since I was younger. It’s one of my favorite ways to communicate and just get out everything on a page,” she says.

But even with all the tools in the world, Bailey knows that low moments are often inevitable, and she has no problem opening up about not feeling 100% all the time.

“I’m at like a seven and a half, eight, mentally. And that’s like, you know, a good day, because especially when you’re moving super fast and busy all the time, schedules get crazy and hectic, it’s hard sometimes to really check on how you’re doing mentally,” she says.