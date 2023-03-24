Prince William dined at a gay restaurant while he was visiting Poland this week

On Wednesday, Prince William made a surprise visit to Poland. He checked in with some Polish and British troops working to help Ukraine. He visited some Ukrainian refugees living in and around Warsaw. He spoke to various officials and refugee charity people. And then William decided to grab a meal in Warsaw before he headed back home. William and some staffers decided to check out an establishment called Buetero Bistro. It’s one of Warsaw’s finest gay restaurants.
Diners in a gay restaurant in Warsaw, Poland were in for a royal surprise when Prince William arrived and sat down for a bite — reportedly he had a gay old time. Fellow patron Michal Zaczynski surreptitiously posted snaps of William on his IG story.
Buetero Bistro, which describes itself as a “queer space,” hosted William for a meal when, according to The Daily Mail, his team from Kensington Palace booked a reservation at the local restaurant, which was near where they were working, and the prince chose to join them.
“He asked them what they were doing and then asked to come along,” an insider told The Daily Mail. “It was a great night by all accounts. The team really appreciated him asking to join them.”
No one was more surprised by William’s arrival than the restaurant’s owner, Pawel Zasim, who shared that the reservation for 11 was booked for a woman named Daisy for her birthday. He had “absolutely no idea” who was about to walk through his door.
“But then a bodyguard appeared and said that this wasn’t going to be a Daisy birthday party, and then Prince William walked in,” Zasim recounted.
Willam ordered a “sandwich in a braided roll with pulled pork,” Zasim happily shared. “He ate everything, so I think he liked it.”
While no official statement has been made as to why William and his team chose an explicitly “queer space,” some are interpreting it as the royal’s allyship to the LGBTQ+ community in Poland, who certainly need and appreciate the support. Poland is considered one of the worst countries in the European Union when it comes to gay rights, as laid out by the 2022 ILGA-Europe report. The country does not recognize same-sex marriage, and the report warns that “an increasing number of Polish LGBTQ people are leaving the country as the political situation continues to worsen.”
I think William is – generally speaking – a pretty awful person, a racist and a violent psycho. But he’s actually shown pretty consistent allyship towards the LGBTQ community? Granted, he’s not turning up at Pride parades, but I don’t think he genuinely has any issues with the LGBTQ+ community. That being said, I’m not convinced that William was particularly aware that Buetero Bistro is a queer space. Is the restaurant advertised that way or is it more like an “open secret” sort of situation? Given Poland’s appalling record on LGBTQ rights, I’m thinking it’s probably the latter.
If this was deliberate, good on him. I’m not above giving credit where credit is due. Unsurprisingly, he’s bringing attention to a cause he didn’t intend to, because there were not photogs there to document it, which there would have been if he meant for this to get out (pun/peg intended). And he SPENT money, as he should, where he went. So his unintentional publicity is a lot more valuable than the performative, in-your-face publicity stunts he pulls with no real action behind them.
Agree with all of it. Paying for his crew is a good look on Willy. AND now we know his not so secret international man of leather code name is: Daisy
If William paid for the meal, that means the taxpayers really did. But that’s fine since the British taxpayers are paying for worse these days.
If he didn’t pay for the meal, then I’m assuming staff would just charge it to their expense accounts, right? and then either the government or the duchy of cornwall would pay for it. So it basically works out the same (esp if its the duchy paying it), but this does look better for W.
(maybe they don’t get their meals reimbursed while traveling but I’d be surprised if that was the case.)
ThatsNotOkay, I am not a fan of PW at all, but I have to admit his Polish visit was a good job. Personally, having eaten at restaurants that cater to the LGBTQ+ community, he knew. You can’t go into that kind of space and not feel it.
There are a lot of Eastern Europeans where I live—my kids go to school with theirs. In general most of them are a lot less open to the LGBTQ+ community, so this is kind of a big statement on PW’s part.
And I’d just like to add: KC and QCC wanted to visit EU countries (France and Germany) as their first foreign trips. France is a no-go. William just visited an EU country, Poland. The reason: war. He managed to show support to the LGBTQ+ community… he just outdid his father on the world stage… how long until a tabloid war between KP and BP breaks out?
I think the tabloid war between the palaces is already on. But I wonder how William’s Tory handlers feel about his show of support (intentional or not) for the LGBTQ+ community.
Will is as bad as his father maybe worse since he ousted his brother and sister in law.
I think the reason this went well was because it was organised by the gov NOT his office – which given the state of the UK gov at the moment is really saying something.
I’m glad he did this whether intentional or not. I saw LGBTQ Polish people on Twitter saying this was very meaningful to them and they felt he was being an ally.
I hate to rain on your parade but the entire visit was a FAILURE and poorly executed. William’s reason for going to Poland was to “look the Soldiers in the eye and say Thank you” I mean really that’s just stupid. What the Ukrainian people need is equipment/weapons and their government meeting with people that have the power to give it to them. They don’t need a pampered Prince of England meeting British Troops who are scheduled to go home the following weeks traveling to Poland to tell those same soldiers Thank you. He could’ve wait until they arrived home to do that. If you notice the people of Poland paid William ZERO attention. NO ONE CARED that he was there. It was advertised as a secret mission yet he had an entire press pool with him. It was for PR and PR ONLY. It was so bad that CNN’s Max Foster had to bring up Harry/Meghan in his report of the visit. He stated “As soon as I can, I’m going to ask him about the ongoing conflict with the Sussex’s”. So I see this dinner at the LBGQT restaurant as another desperate attempt for attention on a fools errand.
I wonder what some of his extreme right wing and MAGA supporters are thinking considering they are busy attacking Pete buttigeg and anything gay all over Florida
British Headlines:
Harry and Meghan are Not True WOKE Allies: Still Haven’t Dined at A Gay restaurant
Is it allyship if you’re apathetic towards it? I honestly don’t think he gives a sh-t either way.
Didn’t he write a personal twitter message to a gay footballer, calling him a legend on and off pitch, I think for, being openly gay/supporting gay rights?
William usually does nothing unless forced to, so for him to make a twitter post of support, of his own volition, is a big deal for him. It wouldn’t be for anybody else, but it is for him. Which suggests he cares about the issue.
I feel nothing but contempt for this performative racist. Never count on him for allyship.
Wait until one of his kids come out! Willy isn’t any one’s ally except white straight aristo male like him!
Yeah, what I was thinking. He’s fine with anyone who isn’t marrying into the family.
He probably has white aristo friends who are gay. Eton was said to be rife with gay relationships. So he probably does feel protective towards his friends and against any prejudice against them.
There was an ex Etonian complained “if you get caught with a girl, you get kicked out. If you’re caught with a boy, you get 2 hours gardening.”
Knauf and Christian Jones were on his staff, so he’s fine with having gay men work for him, but I really doubt he would be ok with anything beyond that. Allyship goes much beyond not being openly homophobic.
It’s like his anti racism stuff. He does so little and when it came to family members he was a part of the problem.
I doubt he knew it was a LGBTQ restaurant.
Yeah, at first I thought hmm maybe one of his staff is queer and chose it?! But let’s be honest, these people are neither cultured nor diverse so my next guess was that they just googled “cool restaurant Warsaw” and bingo.
I think a fair number of staffers at KP and CH are gay men, so I assumed it was chosen by them. I agree that it’s a good look for William and an overall positive thing for the queer community in Poland and elsewhere but I also think people need to remember that there is a whole demographic of wealthy white gay men who are very conservative and not interested in supporting anyone’s rights other than their own (I mean, Peter Thiel is maybe the most extreme example) – which is how I have always understood most of the openly gay staffers of the BRF.
I love the idea that he’s on an official visit and when it comes dinnertime, he asks to tag along with his staff. Poor baby. This is the level of their planning?
Yeah, I don’t think he knew. It sounds like his staff just picked a place to eat that was close to the hotel and William tagged along. The optics are good, I’ll give him that, but I don’t think it was intentional.
@AMYBEE I agree, he just thought he would have a meal with his crew and do a Megan and actually pay for it it, (although we all know it’s us tax payers who picked up the bill
It seems even he is now taking tips from meghan on how to do things lol
Now the thing that made me chuckle was on the news report about this visit last night, one of the reporters was trying to find someone who looked good on camera, to heap praise on Billy boy, so he picked a young female solicitor. Now he asked her a couple of questions and then said, what did you think of Williams visit, she said and I quote “,, it was nice to see him and he asked everyone” THE SAME QUESTIONS “, 😂😂😂😂He is so bland he couldn’t even manage to think of any original questions for each person or group!! Talk about damming him with faint praise.
The stiffness and pompousness really oozes out of his every pore – even when ‘dressed down’ for dinner with his staff he still looks uncomfortable and out of place.
I remember once upon a time when he wasn’t as stiff as this.
I fully expect the BM to screech like banshees over him shoving wokism down people’s throats.
Oh wait…what’s that? Crickets?
Sounds about white.
Looks like a version of Meghan taking her team out for lunch. So maybe more Meghan copying? Also he is trying to make himself look like a cool boss & easygoing guy. Not really buying it.
I would think that his security would plan ahead for where he was going to dine or do anything, so hard to believe this was spur-of-the-moment. Aren’t these visits usually carefully planned? Or did he expect an invite for a free meal from some officials and they didn’t ask?
This was definitely intentional IMO and no, he deserves no credit for it (come on people, someone was positioned *just* right to get several clear and direct “candid” shots of him lol). I’m sure he knew this was an LGBTQ restaurant and wanted to make a show of ‘casual’ support. He received praise for appearing on a gay magazine cover years ago and claiming he would be fine if any of his kids were gay, so I think he wanted to garner SOME positive reception with this stunt…especially since people have a tendency to ignore him outside of affair talk.
Will is just a big phony. He could not even behave in a civilized way with his brother and sister in law.
He’s morphing into Stephen Miller. *shivers*
I dont know if he was aware or not but Butero is pretty open as a LGBTQ place, just have a look at their FB. It’s not like gay bars and restaurants don’t exist, especially in bigger cities, Gay parades are super popular and some politicians take place in them. The whole LGBTQ discrimination is mostly an agenda of our right wing super catholic government. The people in general are pretty indifferent, but the whole anti gay propaganda peaked in 2019 during the election to the EU Parliament. I really hope there will come change and such visits really help to normalize this issue to the “common folk”, so good for Billy.
Maybe “Daisy” is the code name for his current lady friend. He could take her along and have lunch with her while making it look like a staff lunch and make the type of establishment the talking point instead of his fellow diners.
Seems to me someone else (MEGHAN) ,had lunch with their staffers recently! LOL
I was just going to say the same thing. I’m sure Willy eats with his staff on the regular, but since Meghan made a big splash taking her staff out in L.A., Willy has to be seen doing the same. We haven’t seen him dining out since, oh, the last time he had to copy his brother’s lunch with Melba in Harlem NYC. Back then Willy also reacted and immediately gathered the family for an outdoor pub lunch in Norfolk where he just happened to be papped eating a burger. Willy was fine with those private photos going public when that is the type of private family moment he supposedly wants to protect. CopyPeen and CopyKeen.
It’s strange to me that his staff was going for a meal and he asked to go along. I’d expect all those arrangements to be in place already. So the visit was very last minute or none of the Polish invited him for a meal as suggested above.
He probably thought that a ‘gay restaurant’ was just a very happy restaurant.
It’ll be good publicity for the restaurant and good publicity for William so it’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.
“Daisy” or Rose? Interesting.
I frankly don’t care if this was intentional. I loathe Will, but if the local LGBTQ community felt supported by this, I’m glad. They need all the support — accidental or not — they can get.
Is a gay restaurant a thing in London? Or is it just a matter of some restaurants being in neighborhoods that gay people are more likely to live in and frequent because they’re more diverse? Or just prefer the atmosphere?
I live in Houston. There’s been a large and thriving gay community here for a long time. I don’t think we have gay restaurants because there is no need for that, really? It says a lot that there is a need for it in Poland.
I was wondering about that too. In Toronto the Church and Wellesley area is known as the gay village and there are restaurants there, but I have never heard of the term gay restaurant. (Hair of the Dog is a great place to go to btw)
His server looks like kate