Piers Morgan asked Ron DeSantis if he thinks Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘annoying’

Ron DeSantis is the whackjob governor of Florida. He believes he’s king of Florida. DeSantis and his Republican allies keep pursuing the craziest, most f–ked up policies in the state, from anti-trans bills to “don’t say gay” legislation, to book bans and censoring girls from discussing their periods. DeSantis is going Full Culture Wars – I don’t think I’ve heard him talk about economic policy, and the man recently stepped in sh-t over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so he’s clearly no foreign policy expert. DeSantis will run for the Republican nomination for president, and God help us, he’s probably the favorite for the nomination (after Donald Trump). This week, DeSantis sat down with Piers Morgan for an interview with Talk TV, yet another far-right British political channel. Since this is Piers, of course he had to bring up… the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can annoy some Americans, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has suggested. Mr DeSantis, who is expected to run for president in 2024, said he admired the late Queen, but was far less enthusiastic about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“I really respected the Queen. I think she was really elegant,” he told Piers Morgan in an interview on TalkTV. “And I think her stoicism was really good.”
He drew a contrast with the “younger generations” of Royals, saying it was a “little more mixed”.
“I mean that’s just the reality,” he said.
Mr DeSantis, 44, added that he had no specific view on Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan. But pushed by Morgan over whether the couple were “annoying”, Mr DeSantis replied: “I think for some they are… I mean look, I’m not involved in that… But I think for some Americans they can be.”
It marked Mr DeSantis’ first wide-ranging broadcast interview amid frenzied speculation he will challenge Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. The rising Republican star also boasted that his recent memoir had knocked Prince Harry’s tell-all book, Spare, off the top of the charts.
“I’ll tell you though my book beat [his],” he told Piers Morgan in an interview on TalkTV. “His book had come out earlier, number one, and then when I became number one, I was higher than Prince Harry,” Mr DeSantis said.
I’m including the clip below – I don’t know who’s more embarrassing here, honestly. Piers Morgan using his platform to tell Ron DeSantis that he was “fired” for “not believing Meghan” – when he actually quit in a huff after he was called out for being an unhinged stalker and then ITV refused to give him his job back. Piers asking DeSantis the leading question about Harry and Meghan and whether they’re “annoying.” Jesus H. But then again, DeSantis saying with a straight face that QEII’s “stoicism was really good.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be annoying to Americans.
This American thinks DeSantis and the obsessed PM are worse than annoying.
Breaking news! Both Piers Morgan and Ron DeSantis are very annoying. Oh wait! That’s not breaking news. It’s just a fact we’ve all known for a long time.
They are both so slimy they probably left a ring around the room.
I’ve never seen a media more obsessed to the point of insanity as the British and royalist media are with Harry and Meghan. They are mad because they don’t have control, can’t beat them in court and have no access. Harry and Meghan literally said no and put up boundaries and that has sent their biggest haters, I mean fans, over the edge. Piers Morgan, you’re never getting that interview or attention from Meghan that you desperately want. He’s angry because that bully until you get the reaction you want isn’t working with Meghan. You’re a stalker on a program that no one watches, that’s sad.
Piers in particular….the fact that Meghan and Harry have not gotten a restraining order against him at this point is concerning. He is truly obsessed with Meghan, speaks violently against her, and I think it’s a personal infatuation from how early on he started it in the Meghan and Harry story. It reads like a jilted suitor, although that’s madness on his part because he’d never ever have a shot. It’s disturbing.
It’s best they don’t do a restraining order. Any acknowledgment is good for him. Indifference is something a lot of people can’t handle and he can’t. Let him be. Everyone knows he’s a stalker and the guy is not liked or respected even in Britain.
Particularly disturbing since the claim that they hung out for drinks and she “ghosted” him is 99.9% false. He tweeted his disappointment years ago that they in fact, were not able to meet at his local pub. They met ONCE at a press event for Suits. The tea is that someone gave her advice and told her to avoid him. The fact that she ignores his rants and his claims is driving him up the wall.
“….the fact that Meghan and Harry have not gotten a restraining order against him at this point is concerning.”
I remain completely and utterly fascinated at the temerity of randoms on the internet to behave as if they know more than H&M how they should live their lives and conduct their business.
Jeeeesus! Christ!
The Cheek The Nerve The Gall The Audacity And The Gumption
Those two men together? Gross. Please, I’m trying to drink my coffee here. They are both 🤢🤢🤮
Me too. And his last bit, “I was higher than Prince Harry.” Just a more educated shit stain.
I mean he gave a more considered answer on them than the RF ever has and the man is basically something you’d find under the grimiest of rocks.
And you know Piers asked assuming he’d found someone whose views would be as unhinged as his own.
When a guy gleefully trying to roll human rights to the medieval times comes across better than you do…. Might be time to rethink the press approach.
I mean these losers in the British press had human trafficker, woman hating Andrew Tate bash the Sussexes as if that was supposed to change anything. That was before he was arrested, lol. Like, nobody cares about these awful peoples opinions like that. Harry and Meghan are doing something right if these people don’t like them. It’s unhinged.
Yeah, I saw the title of this post and thought “oh lordy” and then read what he actually said and his answer was……I mean, not that bad. Like the whole ‘well for some americans they can be” is annoying in itself but you know Piers was expecting DeSantis to join in on an anti-Meghan rant with him and the only thing DeSantis had to say was that his book bumped Harry’s off the #1 spot (oh no, the book that has been out for 2 months was knocked out of #1….whatever shall Harry do with all his money? Also, who bought DeSantis’ book? The RNC?)
DeSantis is a POS and even HE wasn’t willing to trash H&M in response to Piers’ questions. These people really don’t realize how unhinged they look.
I mean, right?!? Who would have thought that Ron DeSantis, of all the bridge trolls to ever have trolled, would wind up having a more thoughtful and diplomatic answer about Harry and Meghan than the entire royal establishment put together? The British media at this point has completely “lost the plot”, so to speak. Please people, go back to your sad little island of misfit toys and play with your demented Chucky dolls and leave America the hell alone.
Ribbit.
Anyway, DeSantis is chock full of lies about everything. It’s a feature, not a bug. And, yeah, if you come in #1, because you bought your own books, then what was once #1 would no longer be #1 anymore. It’s fascinating how that works. Why are we Americans glorifying stupidity!? Why are we happy with mediocrity? To make the dumb among us feel better?
PH’s book sold 1.4 mil in the first week and DeSantis sold 94,000 in the first week. All books eventually drop down on the list. It doesn’t matter who bought his books, it still came nowhere near Spare. He has an ego that won’t quit. His book did sell more in the first week than Trump’s. That should be his target to brag about.
Most conservative books start off doing well, because they’re bought in bulk to boost their sales ranking. There’s no way there’s more genuine interest in this fascist than in Prince Harry.
He also fails to mention that after only 3 weeks on the list his book has dropped to number 4 whilst Harry’s is holding steady at number 2 after 10 weeks on the list.
It’s probably groups like the Federalist Society and Club for Growth that bought DeSantis’ book in bulk as gifts for conservative donors. I know that CFG have been supporting DeSantis since he ran for Congress back in 2012.
So does Piers Morgan ask everyone he interviews about Harry and Meghan? He and his wife are totally obsessed with them.
Pretty much as far as I can see. I hope that nut job Death Sentence doesn’t get anywhere near the White House even as a visitor. I don’t even see how Florida reelected him, but then again….
Until Piers gets the reaction he wants from Meghan, he’s not going to stop. He wants acknowledgment and attention from her. He wants an interview to boost his struggling show. He pissed at Harry because he suing him and the mirror for phone hacking. This is a man who is used to getting away and getting what he wants and the thing he wants is acknowledgment from his obsession. It’s best to ignore him and let him keep looking crazy because that’s all he has.
Piers is beyond obsessed but as long as he gets attention from it he won’t stop.
He’s publicly said that he looks for any controversial topic and centers himself so that he gets more engagement and fame. That’s why he runs to kanye, Andrew rate, George santos, and any other big breaking news.
He’s looking for attention and people freely give it to him.
People not caring about him is the worst for him. He’s an insecure man baby.
That’s why he’s always searching his name on Twitter. I wish people would stop tagging or engaging with him. He feeds off literally sht
I was shocked when I found out DeSantis graduated from Yale magna cum laude and Harvard law cum laude. He comes across as such a buffoon and I have wonder if this is all an act.
There are likely brilliant people who graduated from those schools but there’s likely some real idiots too.
He’s stupid enough to be a Republican and intelligent enough to be dangerous.
Like a lot of Republicans, Ron DeSantis is a craven grifter. This whole ultra right wing tilt is solely about shoring up a Trump base for his presidential run. Who knows what he believes because he’ll say whatever is expedient.
From what I understand there’s actually a lot of academic fraud that goes on even at those schools. The good ole boys’ clubs of taking care of students with the same political beliefs in mostly liberal pools as well. And rich political influencers always looking for the next proteges they can mentor into this at them. (Also Trump got through Penn so clearly something’s foul in the Ivies.)
oh I don’t think he comes across as a buffoon. I think he’s very smart, which is why I find him so dangerous.
He should be arrested and put into therapy.
2 idiots with a platform
Based on the quote above, I think even horrible DeathSantis is a downlow H&M stan — he refused to say he personally finds them annoying. Take the L, Piers!
DeSantis probably knows the Sussexes are liked in the US and he wants to run for POTUS. He’s not going to risk votes.
The people who would vote for DeSantis are not likely to be fans of the Sussexes. I think he just doesn’t share Piers’ bizarre obsession with Meghan. He has bigger fish to fry – like banning AP African-American History from Florida schools….
No one who likes Meghan and Harry is going to vote for Ron DeSantis and no one who votes for Ron DeSantis is going to like Meghan and Harry.I just think he tries to avoid personal attacks.Piers Morgan is a whack job for even bringing them up.But as a Floridian I am terrified of DeSantis.He is very popular here in Florida and if he gets the Presidency you will not want to be LGBTQ in this country or African American or any minority in this country.I think as long as the economy holds up we are OK but if unemployment shoots up he could be successful
DeSantis, his wife, and their team actually pay attention to trends and pop culture all the time, even though he likes to pretend he’s too busy with his “good governance” to care about things like that. It’s a not so kept secret in Tallahassee that he reads his social pages all the time. While he isn’t watching the Netflix documentary or reading Harry’s book, he is well-aware of the sentiment around them and probably knew it wasn’t worth it to get involved. Which is funny considering everything he does is for media attention and building his brand.
Piers is obsessed and annoying.
Pus Morgan is really coming undone. His Meghan obsession makes him look unstable. Even US news outlets are not putting up his cheap shots on the Sussexes.
Piers is such an embarrassment. This man is potentially running for president and you’re trying to drag him into your one sided feud with a woman who turned you down. I’m shocked DeSantis didn’t really take the bait.
Trump is going to unload on DeSantis, one reporter said Trump is going to blow him out of the closet.
I find it terrifying how Piers is obsessed with Meghan and the stalker-ish behavior he exhibits towards her. He does use his platform to harass her. I find it all so unsettling.
Notice DeSantis’ language: “with the younger royals, it’s a little more mixed.” That’s no coincidence. It could have been a slip of the tongue, but I believe it was intentional – Piers then moves right on to Meghan as if on cue.
DeSantis is such a vile racist. Screw this turd and his manufactured war on woke, migrants, Mexicans, LGTB community, African-Americans, books, and history. I swear Sarah Palin really opened a can of worms with these dumb ass bigots/faux patriots running for office.
DeSantis’ language was 100% intentional. He has a very nasty history of anti-black racism and involvement in white supremacist forums/sites.
He is beyond obsessed with the Sussexes particularly Meghan. It is pathetic and if he spoke like this about any other female celebrity/public figure, he’d be rightfully dragged and called out over it.
Genuinely surprised at DeSantis’ response. I expected him to go on some unhinged rant which his base would eat up but he literally went “nothing to do with me” and didn’t give his personal opinion. But of course he had to go brag about his book beating Harry’s for a grand total of a week. Still though, a surprisingly measured response. I don’t think he said that because he secretly likes them but more likely he doesn’t really care about them.
Lol, he really shouldn’t brag about his fraudulent week at #1 when his book literally had a symbol indicating that it was purchased in bulk. Also not surprised that he was as restrained as he was in talking about Harry and Meghan; he’s been trying to position himself as a more rational version of Trump and he’s definitely calculating enough to pull it off, unfortunately.
Piers is absolutely unhinged and a FLAGRANT liar. I just saw a ton of evidence on Twitter that he never even met up with Meghan at his local pub, unlike the sob story he’s been pushing for years to says that she essentially used and then ghosted him. They met at a press event for Suits one month before she went on her date with Harry. Also, Piers HIMSELF tweeted that it was a shame they couldn’t hang out at that same pub where he claims to have met her. According to user @RealNatalieRowe, they were supposed to meet and Meghan canceled the meeting on advice. So someone told her to avoid him – and this was was a whole month before she met Harry. How has he been allowed to push this made up story and use it as a club to hit Meghan over the head with all these years??
What a shameless WIERDO.
Piers is certifiable. I bet he has a shrine to her in his bedroom.
I just knew Piers was going to bring Meghan and Harry in his interview with Meatball. As others noted, DeSantis was surprisingly restraint in his response, but his team pays attention to national trends and sentiments, especially on social media. And he probably was aware ahead that any nasty comments towards Meghan in particular would welcome a counterattack on his wife by left leaning social users. Why? Because Casey DeSantis embodies everything the British media attacks Meghan — manipulative, power-hungry, bullies staff, is so enmeshed his work, including serving as his only political advisor. Regarding staff, it has been reported on multiple times that there is support group for people who use to work for DeSantis in both is administration and when he was in Congress; that’s how bad working for Ron and Casey apparently is. I also think deep down, Ron might understand the decisions Harry made to protect his wife and family. Yes, Meatball is a deranged and self-centered, but he isn’t just motivated by what benefits him, but what benefits him and Casey. Those two are peas in a pod.
DeSantis’ face looks like puffy dough. So annoying and he’s a hateful, petty, power-grasping racist bastard.
I did not see the interview but if I were Piers I would have been asking why DeSantis is pushing this Don’t say gay agenda now to 12th grade when he originally stopped at the younger grades.Why are teachers so fearful in Florida to lose the very very little they have because they may have a book about gay penguins in the classroom.In the meantime what is DeSantis doing about unaffordable housing in Florida,a massive teaching shortage,trying to pressure Florida’s bread and butter companies like Hotels and Disney over these LGBTQ issues until there is a real threat they could leave Florida.What about the escalating property taxes in Florida that will negate any gains we have by not having a state income tax.And Piers Morgan asks about Megahn and Harry.Piers Morgan is a moron and a horrible journalist and interviewer.DeSantis is dangerous