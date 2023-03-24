Adam Levine ‘basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family’

Last fall, we learned that Adam Levine was likely hitting on Instagram models for some time, and that he’d probably been cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo with some of those young women. It was the least surprising story for the most obvious suspect in the world. One look at Adam Levine and you know he smells of sandalwood, infidelity and regret. The fact that the story came out while Behati was pregnant with their third child was also pretty bad. Behati really never seemed fazed by any of it – reportedly, she was mad behind-the-scenes, but her public face was that of a supportive wife. Couldn’t be me. According to Us Weekly, Adam and Behati’s marriage became a lot stronger after the whole ordeal.

Reconnected. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are finding their groove after the singer’s 2022 cheating scandal, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider says. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.” The Maroon 5 singer, 44, “realized he made a huge mistake” by talking to other women and has since refocused his time on his wife, 34. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the source says of Levine’s new family plan, noting that’s why fans have been “seeing them out and about more.” The “Moves Like Jagger” crooner and the model are “back on track as a couple,” according to the insider. Levine, for his part, has also added self-care to his to-do list. “Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight,” the source tells Us.

[From Us Weekly]

LMAO @ “Levine, for his part, has also added self-care to his to-do list.” You guys, he was cheating on his wife because he forgot to prioritize HIMSELF. He needed me-time, he needed some self-care, that’s why he was using Instagram like a dating service. Anyway, I have no idea how Behati really handled this, but it’s always funny to see a cheating spouse suddenly perform their fidelity and affection on red carpets. “See, I love my wife! Look at me, kissing my wife!!”