Adam Levine wants to name his third child with Behati after his IG model mistress?

The youths don’t know about Adam Levine’s messy romantic history. Adam has been “settled down” with his wife Behati Prinsloo since 2013. That’s when they got engaged, and they married one year later. Their courtship was shambolic – he went from Anne V to Behati very quickly, then he dumped Behati and immediately started up with Nina Agdal, then he had a wild weekend with Behati (while he was with Nina), then he dumped Nina via text and suddenly he and Behati were back on and engaged. We would hear rumors here and there that the marriage was in trouble and, let’s face it, Adam Levine has always reeked of cheater-douche. But Behati keeps popping out babies, and she’s currently pregnant with their third.
All of that was background for this insane story. So, Behati is pregnant. Enter Sumner Stroh, a 23-year-old Instagram model. On Monday, Sumner posted the TikTok below. In the TikTok, she claims that she had an affair with Levine but she was young and she didn’t know he was married. She says it was a “manipulative” situation. Well, the affair has been over for months (?) and out of the blue, Levine contacted her. He wanted to know if she would be okay with it if he and Behati named their third child Sumner. My goodness…
Instagram model says she had an affair with married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Stroh shares screenshots of Levine asking if he could name his unborn third child with supermodel Behati Prinsloo after her. pic.twitter.com/glsXHgAfKF
I have always known – without question – that Adam Levine is completely sleazy and a cheater. The fact that he’s been hitting up Instagram models and carrying on behind Behati’s back isn’t surprising, but it is appalling. Even if a dude is a known cheater, it still f–king sucks when he cheats on his wife of eight years who is currently pregnant with their third child! And what kind of deranged lunatic wants to name their child after their mistress?
Now, all of that being said… Sumner Stroh sounds like a piece of work too. Birds of a feather, right? I think people might have gone along with the idea that she “didn’t know” he was married, but the fact that she was sharing Levine’s texts to her friends? And one of those friends was about to sell her out and that’s why she “had” to make the TikTok? I’m sorry, she’s a tacky, clout-chasing a–hole, even if that clout is from an “elevator music” band.
I never understood why Behati Prinsloo took him back. He treated her like crap and she could do so much better.
I don’t understand how he pulled any of those women at all.
he’s the most basic of basic conventionally-good-looking (and that’s debatable, IMO) white rockers. like, he exudes mayo. add to that his utter d-bag-ness, and it’s doubly puzzling. does not compute.
Good-looking? Nah. I always said he has the face of a gerbil but a gerbil face is cute only on a gerbil.
He has always struck me as a huge douche. Never understood the appeal & was shocked Anna V & Behati took him back time & again. Shocked Behati actually married him. Just no all the way around
Steven Seagal has a kid named after his nanny/mistress. So that’s the company Levine is in.
Poor Behati how awful.
I mean this whole story is “and water is wet?” Like of COURSE he cheats, of COURSE he is messy. What I really wanna know is if they were really thinking of Sumner for a name, or if he was trying to re-engage the mistress. Behati will know if it is true, too, that way.
Is this a joke? Certainly a WTF moment.
Stroh kinda looks like Rose Hanbury with heavier makeup here.
She really does look like Rose Hanbury! I agree.
And this is indeed a total wtf bit of gossip for Tuesday afternoon…
Elevator music band! I’m dying at the shade!
Yeah, team Behati and kids on this one. 🙁
That said, I wonder if Sumner will get the same… careful and caring… reactions as August Alsina and Harry Styles. Because those two have definitely been kid-gloved.
Imagine the conversation with Behati…’Babe, I was thinking of names for our baby today and… Sumner is a good one…you know…as in the girl I was screwing around with the other night…well…what do you think?’
If she’s 23, so am I. She looks 40.
It’s the heavy make-up and the surgeries. I don’t know why it’s en vogue with gen zs to look like 50 year old trophy wives, but it somehow is something way to many choose to look like.
The insta models all look like kardashian wannabes to me and they all look alike. She reminds me of that one Ben Affleck Instagrammed messaged when she refused him on Raya. Adam Levine was trending on Twitter yesterday so I went on and sure enough he was being bashed but a LOT were trashing her for going public with this before any tabloid took it up and taking up with a known married man. I certainly don’t see this with Harry Styles or any man who after all always get a pass on THEIR home wrecking.
She never said she didn’t know he was married. She knew and says she knew but that she was young and manipulated. Anyway, the blame goes to the cheater. He is gross.
Every time I see Adam Levine, I think of that Chipotle bag/Adam Levine meme and I can’t unsee it.
I’m calling such crap in her. Not the affair part, that I’m sure happened but that she didn’t know he was married.
Please! He’s a world famous musician who all it takes is a quick look at his wiki page to see he’s married. Really your telling me you didn’t google the guy you were sleeping with. What kind of twenty something are you!
I also think her word choice of a manipulative is suspect because she clearly wants to be seen as the victim here. She’s suggesting /using the same language as Armie Hammers actual victims to create a comparison in peoples heads without outright saying anything.
I don’t think she said she didn’t know he was married, unless it was in a comment later. She just said she was young and naive and manipulated. I took that to mean he may have given her some line about an open relationship or being separated or something like that.
But yeah, if she’s claiming she was manipulated, she needs to explain how and not just let that word do all the work.
Apparently that’s exactly what happened. In another video she said that he gave her the impression that they we’re separated but haven’t announced it just yet. When she finally saw the writing on the wall she broke it off.
That’s why older men go for younger women. Younger women tend to buy into these kind of excuses and can easily get swept up.
Plus another girl has come out to say that he started to talk to her when she was only 17!!!! So regardless of how bad she might be, he’s a 1000 times worse
I believe she said she was 19 when the affair started and he was already 40. If I have those numbers correct, she probably Was manipulated. Maybe she just didn’t care that he was married. Maybe an older famous man can make things seem different than they are. Either way, 19 year olds aren’t known for wise romantic decision-making. This was Levine’s responsibility not to cheat.
Lol, I don’t buy the claims she didn’t know her friends leaked her texts message without her consent.
I never liked Adam Levine to be frank and I’m not surprised he did that. Although naming his child after his mistress? Yikes… i feel bad for Behati and their children…
Huh, so he’s a cheater *and* an idiot.
He has always come across as king of the douchebags, so this is no surprise.
I feel like naming the baby after her was just a tactic to reengage her. Say something super shocking to get a reaction to start things up again.
He is such a loser.
Plus, she may have known he was married, but guys say things all the time. “We are separated, we have an open marriage, etc” That a young woman would believe. It’s on him.
If we needed a definition for douchebag. And yes, I am DEAD serious *cackles*
Can we upgrade him from douchebag? Something stronger and meaner!
What an a**! Scum, vile, nasty, cheater, rotten dog.
(sigh) This makes me so tired and yet angry.
What the hell? Ego maniac, it’s all about him, isn’t it?
Agree with above poster. LAWYER!
Divorce him. Don’t wait.
And the female he was cheating with? Rotten behavior. He is famous, she knew he was married and went ahead anyhow. Go away.
He gives me JT level douch vibes. His wife clearly knows and stays anyway.
And that’s probably what he told Sumner. I know of couples who live this way. The mistress just decided to make it public.
Maybe when she said she felt
manipulated, she wasn’t referring to him being older, richer, and having more power (her victim signaling is a stretch). Maybe she felt he manipulated her into thinking he was a rock star when he really sings elevator music? *shrug emoji*
Username checks out! lol
She looks older cause: EYEBROWS. All I see are EYEBROWS. I’m happy my 24 yo stopped putting these on her face. (Just like my mom was happy I stopped with the skinny ones in the early 2000’s.)
Not really surprised at his behaviour. But a bit disturbed by the general reaction to this story ( not specifically here but in general)
Most of the comments i have seen focused more on the “ mistress”for clout chasing and for humiliating Adam’s pregnant wife ( apparently because we know Adam Levine is a douche and a cheat we are focusing on calling the girl names instead).
Adam is 43-44, incredibly famous, wealthy and well connected. The girl is at least 20 years younger ( some say she’s 19 not 23) and he’s the one who made a vow and has REALLY humiliated and hurt his wife. And apparently he also told her he and his wife was separated..
And btw at this point there are bunch of other stories were women says he’s been DM’ing them so it doesn’t seem like this was a one off…
He’s a mess. After his thirsty, icky, semi-nude Super Bowl performance I completely wrote him off.
💯 reengagement question. So gross.
I feel very sorry for his wife. What a vulnerable place she’s in to have to deal with this.
I recommend that Behati try Willie Nelson’s wife’s method. Willie came home drunk after catting around one night and she sewed him inside the bedsheets, then beat him with a broom! He says that by the time he got loose she had packed the car, taken the kids and left.
This situation is not shocking, but still just so exhausting and gross to see unfold over and over. These pigs. The guy is in his 43, married, with kids and going after really young (but sure, of legal age) insta models. Dude, you are pathetic.
I am still extremely curious if Behati and Adam really did discuss using the name Sumner. And if they actually did, did he suggest it to his wife and did she know that he cheated with a woman with that name? Maybe he never discussed the name with his wife at all and was just using it as an icebreaker to hit Sumner up again, as others have suggested. But morbid curiosity makes me want to know the exact details. There is definitely a possibility that as this story breaks, Behati is going to realize that her cheating husband tried to name their child after his “mistress”.
I have never liked him. There was something about him that screamed douche bag. Now I know.