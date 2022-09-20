Penny Junor: ‘It doesn’t look good’ to strip Prince Harry of his EIIR insignia

As we discussed throughout the “mourning period” in the UK, the decisions made about Prince Harry’s (lack of) military uniform were not even popular within the British media and royal-commentary community. When even Piers Morgan and Penny Junor are saying that King Charles III made the wrong call about something Sussex-related, you know it’s pretty bad. Usually the default is “the Sussexes are wrong, no matter what.” Harry releasing a statement saying the uniform stuff is unimportant and the focus should be on his grandmother? That also underlined the fact that these were unpopular decisions being imposed on Harry, explicitly as punishment. Well, the commentators are still discussing the fact that King Charles III and his aides removed the “EIIIR” insignia on Harry’s uniform at the grandchildren’s vigil on Saturday:

The uniforms worn by royal family members for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral have been a topic of conversation — and for one author, a “disappointment” in the celebration of the monarch’s life. Although Prince Harry wore a suit instead of his military apparel for the events surrounding his grandmother’s funeral, an exception was made for him to wear the uniform at Saturday’s vigil with the Queen’s eight grandchildren. However, the uniform did not have “EIIR” symbol — standing for Elizabeth Regina, which means Queen in Latin, along with the middle symbols indicating she is the second Queen Elizabeth. “I thought it wasn’t necessary to strip Harry of his EIIR — it doesn’t look good, whatever the rights and wrongs of protocols,” the royal biographer tells PEOPLE. “That was the only disappointment.” “I’m sure all of them wouldn’t want the headlines to be about Harry and Meghan,” adds Junor. “They were united in thinking that was not what today was all about.”

When even Penny Junor is saying something is too petty, it’s too f–king petty. Disrespectfully petty. What I keep thinking is… this is how King Charles III wanted to start his reign! He wanted the focus to be on his first hostile acts as king – banning the Duchess of Sussex from Balmoral, briefing against his son and daughter-in-law in the media, punishing Harry by banning him from wearing a uniform, the indignity of removing his commander-in-chief’s insignia. This wasn’t just a punitive message to Harry, it was massively disrespectful to veterans and British servicemen and women.