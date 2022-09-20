Penny Junor: ‘It doesn’t look good’ to strip Prince Harry of his EIIR insignia

As we discussed throughout the “mourning period” in the UK, the decisions made about Prince Harry’s (lack of) military uniform were not even popular within the British media and royal-commentary community. When even Piers Morgan and Penny Junor are saying that King Charles III made the wrong call about something Sussex-related, you know it’s pretty bad. Usually the default is “the Sussexes are wrong, no matter what.” Harry releasing a statement saying the uniform stuff is unimportant and the focus should be on his grandmother? That also underlined the fact that these were unpopular decisions being imposed on Harry, explicitly as punishment. Well, the commentators are still discussing the fact that King Charles III and his aides removed the “EIIIR” insignia on Harry’s uniform at the grandchildren’s vigil on Saturday:
The uniforms worn by royal family members for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral have been a topic of conversation — and for one author, a “disappointment” in the celebration of the monarch’s life.
Although Prince Harry wore a suit instead of his military apparel for the events surrounding his grandmother’s funeral, an exception was made for him to wear the uniform at Saturday’s vigil with the Queen’s eight grandchildren. However, the uniform did not have “EIIR” symbol — standing for Elizabeth Regina, which means Queen in Latin, along with the middle symbols indicating she is the second Queen Elizabeth.
“I thought it wasn’t necessary to strip Harry of his EIIR — it doesn’t look good, whatever the rights and wrongs of protocols,” the royal biographer tells PEOPLE. “That was the only disappointment.”
“I’m sure all of them wouldn’t want the headlines to be about Harry and Meghan,” adds Junor. “They were united in thinking that was not what today was all about.”
When even Penny Junor is saying something is too petty, it’s too f–king petty. Disrespectfully petty. What I keep thinking is… this is how King Charles III wanted to start his reign! He wanted the focus to be on his first hostile acts as king – banning the Duchess of Sussex from Balmoral, briefing against his son and daughter-in-law in the media, punishing Harry by banning him from wearing a uniform, the indignity of removing his commander-in-chief’s insignia. This wasn’t just a punitive message to Harry, it was massively disrespectful to veterans and British servicemen and women.
Can someone tell me where this is supposed to be? I’m really confused about where it should be, and how people noticed?
They probably noticed because the palace leaded it. The insignia can be seen on Williams uniform and missing from Harry’s. It’s on the upper arm/shoulder.
*the palace leaked it*, sorry.
Should be on the epaulets. William and Harry wore the same uniform and you can kind of tell the shoulders are different. But as to why anyone was looking that hard…I think Lizzie is right and someone told the press to look for it.
I think the insignia should have been at the ends of the epaulets on Harry’s shoulders. Look at Williams uniform and you’ll see the patches. Or, for fun, go look at Harry’s wedding photos and you’ll see them on his uniform.
I don’t think they were on Harry’s wedding uniform, but they were on the uniform William wore to Harry’s wedding.
In the second and third pics at the bottom of the post, you can see an embroidered eagle on his upper arm. That’s the insignia. In the fourth pic from the vigil, his upper arm had no decorations. Someone very intentionally made sure those were removed.
I have been glued to the Daily Mail and Sun (such trash!) for constant coverage, and I have to say, they have been pretty sympathetic to Meg and Harry. They talked a lot about how they have been snubbed… Some commenters after the articles were SUPER gross (as expected) but a lot more were supportive of Harry and Meg.
They are sympathetic or positive about the Sussexes out of the goodness of their hearts.
They know the whole world is watching them so they have to tame their rhetoric the time.of the funeral.
Even during that time, it didn’t stop them to act like the garbage cans this tabloids represent and let’s not forget the other rota members who went in full alert to make sure they didn’t sound too harsh while making sure to remind people that Harry and Meghan are the reason of all the problems in the monarchy.
I’m not giving them any sort of benefit of the doubt. They are trying to beat the racism allegations against their whole nation after the two first days when they got caught being petty.
To this day, they can’t deal with the social media response and how the world saw in live the kind of nonsense they were willing to put Harry but especially Meghan just because they could.
Is that loud whooshing the sound of a tide turning?
Most of my relatives know and care little about the BRF.
Even they are are saying M&H are treated weirdly.
I bet the EIIR cypher removal didn’t go over well with the armed forces.
From what I understand from family members who served – the E2R insignia is only given to those who serve the Monarch personally i.e. aide de camps, equerries etc.. He didn’t wear it on his wedding day as he was not serving her Maj in that capacity. He was given it after he got married and lost it when he left the family business.
The press are making it out that he was ‘stripped’ of it at the funeral, he wasn’t – he should have been allowed to wear it if the rest of them were, esp if Andrew had one.
I think most of the uniform pushback is from the military.
Charles is so warped he thinks he treated Harry and Meghan very well this last week.
Yep,. this is what I think too. Harry did him favour walking with William and Charles thinks he is great because the favour did not cost him anything and then turned around and had the ” courtiers” continue with their little games- in his head, everybody is happy, or should be.
Same. And I doubt there is anyone in his orbit who will tell him differently.
Never again will I imagine the “snubs” are accidental. Doing this as the world literally watched means, among other things, that Diana was correct in her analysis that Charles is not fit to be king.
Yes. Chuck is a vile man who demonstrated to the world that he is completely incompetent to rule.
Yeah, Diana knew. She knew what a petty little man he was.
Same. I used to feel a bit sorry for Charles and believed that his primary fault was simply that he’s weak. He was weak when he caved to pressure to marry Diana, a sensitive, naïve young woman for whom he knew he had no real feelings. He was too weak to admit that the marriage was a failure, instead carrying on a very indiscreet affair that humiliated his wife and took a heavy toll on her mental health. He was so weak that he used his sons as human shields during her funeral instead of just respectfully expressing his sympathies and making himself inconspicuous during the event and supporting his sons privately. He was too weak to speak out against the abuse of Harry and Meghan and their children, including that doled out by his own heir and his daughter-in-law (“never explain, never complain” is bullshit; he would’ve been praised by all sides if he’d done so). Now I realize that he is indeed weak, but he’s also stupid and petty to boot. He’s a classic example of a predator who acts like prey.
King Chuck is giving off King George III vibes, lol. Mad King Chuck.
With the notable exception that George III loved and adored his family when he was not suffering from mental illness.
I think his mother knew as well.
I think that’s (most of) the reason why she chose to do everything until the day she died. I think she saw his inadequacies abundantly clearly.
King Charles III is doing my job for me. #AbolishtheMonarchy
Ok, first can I say how magnificent he looks in his uniform?
With that out of the way – The uniform thing, the pen thing, the disinvitations, they all establish this as the era of Charles the Petty. The BM sets the narrative.
Came here to say both of those things. And in the order. 🙂 But seriously, Charles and his legion of minions are blowing it on so many fronts. I don’t think he has enough good will to squander it like this.
Agree on both – Harry looked GOOD.
Charles is soooo petty and childish, as is his eldest and other members of the family. It’s just so pathetic. They have more than most could ever imagine, and instead of enjoying their lives and being thankful they can help others, it’s all this petty squabbling and nastiness.
Charles in Charge handled all things Harry terribly. He is a petty man who wants to be worshipped and I will say even jealous of his son. What a time an awful time for Harry but he handled it with grace and poise.
Harry’s behavior was impeccable. The “royalty” could take a note or 2…
I would never have noticed the missing ER if Charles did not brief the media….. just saying.
apparently the reasoning for this was bc only aides de camp to the monarch have that insignia. Harry didn’t have it at his wedding, but was named an ADC after that so had it at other public appearances (I think it was late 2018 when he was named ADC.)
So based on that, there were a lot of comments on SM about how not having the insignia would not have been a surprise to Harry.
But in general, even with the reason for not having it (and I’m not sure that reasoning is 100% accurate or that I’m understanding it correctly), it still looked petty. They should have let him wear it as one final tribute to his grandmother AND they should have let him wear the uniform to the funeral.
When I looked this up last week, I found an article that mentioned that among other things that have the insignia is a post box in Berkshire. Come. On.
I’m wondering if it’s like the Meghan made Kate cry story: a false plant to make Harry look unstable.
How does this possibly make Harry look unstable?
@Merricat – bc the spin on it from some “royal sources” was that Harry was stunned and furious at this change and so on, you know basically throwing a tantrum.
So he may have been disappointed to not have it, but probably wasn’t throwing a tantrum over it.
Yes, I was thinking that because in the first reports they were so eagerly emphasizing the emotions, anger, bitter disappointment, Harry not wanting to wear the uniform at all, wanting to make last minute changes etc. when everything in the past week has shown us that Harry is pretty much over the whole situation and constantly reacting with restraint and grace. A lot of people sympathize with him over this because they know of his active duty and so I think it was meant to make him look like a diva, but it backfired because the public does recognize his service and the importance of that.
Andrew’s uniform still had the insignia, but he also had to step down as an aide de camp, which makes it even pettier that Harry’s uniform did not have it.
I was thinking this all sounded very reasonable but Andrew had his??? It’s official, another douche move by this fetid institution.
I’m kind of laughing bc imagine how this goes down….they say to Andrew “we need to remove the insignia” and he’s like OVER MY DEAD BODY YOU REARRANGE MY TEDDY BEARS NOW AND LEAVE MY UNIFORM ALONE!!
they say the same thing to harry and he probably shrugged.
Like I said, I think its petty, and they certainly could have let him wear it, but there is enough cover that I don’t think harry was throwing a fit over it.
thanks, becks. i was wondering if there was an ‘official’ reason for why they did this (something they could fall back on when questioned). but, like you said, it all still looks super petty, regardless of official reasons. and the whole thing about protocol is that it’s easy to break, if you want to. and i’m pretty sure the king, of all people, can do what he wants. also really looks bad that andrew has his still, as noted by elizabeth.
I don’t think Harry cared about the royal cypher at this point. It’s really about who leaked the story claiming that Harry was upset. No one would have noticed this. It’s just like the story saying Harry was told about the Queen’s death 5 minutes before the public announcement. None of these are things that could have been known without someone leaking it.
The queen was Harry ‘s Commander-in-Chief and Charles knows that. Royal pr*ck.
Again, what’s amazing is not any specific snub of H or M, but how Charles has wasted the entire first week of his kingship lurching from one unforced error to another. The whole point of having such a detailed succession plan is it’s supposed to reinforce tradition, stability, dependability, and instead it was one big mess that highlighted his unsuitability for any kind of leadership role. Are they really going to try to have an elaborate coronation ceremony and expect everyone to fall in line?
Basically, Charles spent most of his adult life preparing for this job and it was all for nought. Maybe he would have been fine in an earlier era, I don’t know, but over the last 70 years the monarchy is now essentially a source of soft power, and he doesn’t have the skills or charisma to wield it.
He might have been fine in an earlier era because there was no social media, no instant commentary, no live feeds for everyone to pick over. But even with today’s intense scrutiny, one can still project an image of kindness, steadiness and good humor, which is what people remember about TQ. There will always be errors, but I can’t imagine Elizabeth having a tantrum over a leaky pen or the placement of an inkwell – she’d have probably made a little joke about it.
All they seem to run is a giant PR machine with Twitter feeds and staged “leaks” to the papers…and yet they still can’t get it right! I suppose there isn’t enough money in the world to brand mean and petty as gracious, kind, or regal. And William behaved like a jerk in front of billions of people AND in front of his children. He could have won the world over by extending a brother’s love, but he couldn’t do that anymore than he could look at his wife with anything approaching dedication or tenderness. Hard to imagine that any child of Diana’s could be so void of charisma.
Can we all have a moment of silence for how unbelievably good Harry looks in his uniform?
💗🔥💗
I second that, only forget the second, Harry needs an entire 24 hours.
Yes, but also bringing back HONKS for HARRY!!!!
HONK!!!
I forgot about that, thanks for the reminder!
HONK!!!
YUMMY! What a dish!
And we’re supposed to believe Charles is worried about what’s in Harry’s book?
Aside from the naked cruelty of treating your own son and his family with such contempt, which is absolutely unforgivable, I really don’t understand the shortsightedness of Charles, who supposedly is doing/allowing all of this despicable behaviour? He supposedly believes duty to the crown and history trumps everything including duty of family love, so why doesn’t he ever stop to think about the implications of his actions from that perspective? If, God forbid (because I wouldn’t wish something so evil on anyone) something were to happen to the Wales family, Harry became the next in line to the throne. How could anyone possibly expect him and Meghan to agree to take on that mantle after the way they’ve been treated? Like I said, I don’t wish for something so awful but it’s not outside of the realm of possibility, and then what would happen? The ultimate example of paying the price of unintended consequences.
And don’t forget that Meghan and Harry were publicly disinvited from the reception. They made sure the press knew that. They came across as rude and petty.
Superficial sidenote: DAMN. Harry wears uniforms well.
He just looks good in everything especially his uniforms.
“That was the only disappointment.” No, actually it wasn’t the only major mistake, not “disappointment”.
Charles is being foolish and shortsighted, providing fodder for critics. He needs to get PR people who are not all yes, do whatever you want and instead tell him the truth and give him good advice. It feels like he reads the criticism and reacts afterwards. Not good to be trying to play catch up.
King Tampon is a horrible vile man, the rich British version of Thomas Markle. Even though he’s literally the king still feel the need to humiliate his own son in front of the world. A big part of the reason Charles strongly dislikes Harry isn’t because he left it’s because he reminds him of Diana.
Harry was not an aide-de-camp to the late Queen.
There was never insignia on his epaulet in the first place, as eagle-eyed observers compared his wedding uniform with the one he wore at the vigil.
They were identical.
Poor reporting by Royah Nikkhah.
He was.
The Queen has been pleased to appoint The Duke of Sussex as a Personal Aide-de-Camp to Her Majesty with effect from 13th October, 2018.”
He was wearing the aiguilettes that symbolizes being an aide de camp after his wedding up until he left in 2020. That’s when the cypher would have also been on his uniforms.
No longer being an aide de camp I don’t think Harry expected the cypher to be there. Someone wanted to humiliate him with this story.
I know that, but Harry lost the ER once he stopped being a working royal.
So after a string of utter flubs, snubs and snits, Two-Buck Chuck is headed off to Scotland for an extended “period of mourning” (read sulking)? Just what a newly minted king should do right? Eff off and disappear? I hope he continues making an ass of himself on the world stage and strengthens the push for republicanism all over the commonwealth.
Tampon is such a small, petty man he even Charles and stomps off on his “darling Camilla”. (Not that she’s not earned that).
Lets see : he couldn’t stand up to his parents and marry Camilla
he can’t seem to tackle the use of a pen(s)
he can’t even seem to live with ‘darling Camilla’ (ugh!)
he couldnt force PoW to play nicer nice for ONE WEEK
he screws up the funeral with his pettiness about UNIFORMS
he invites/disinvites another Royal…..not to mention his own
son
he made certain to emphasize that H&M will continue
OVERSEAS
he did not give the Sussix kids their titles
But! He did give out the PoW’s title immediately when Wales actually did not want it given out again
Yeah! He’s off to a great start. God save the UK.
Additional:
Looks like the Ship of State is Titanic II
And after this looming winter…….
(Captain’s gonna go down with the ship)
I don’t think most of the outcry was for banning Harry from wearing the uniform but to allow Andrew to wear his. I don’t know why Charles so quickly and easily allow Andrew to wear his with the insignia but had to be pressured to allow Harry. He still got his jab in by removing the insignia.
Penny Junor is very pro Charles.
My real problem with her was how she went public with information that her son, who was in Harry’s class at Eton, had told her. That was really below the belt, I have no respect for her at all. I bumped into her at the Sussexes wedding in Windsor and I looked her straight in the eye, and she pretended not to see me.
Were you…..invited to the wedding??? PrincessK what do you have to share with the class???
Removing that insignia for a literal vigil for the late Queen was so crass.
And the British Royal Family acting like it is about military protocol while simultaneously dressing up like toy soldiers festooned with a ridiculous number of medals and ribbons and paraphernalia is absurd. All pomp, no substance.
Good Lord these people are stupid, if they haven’t leaked it to show how “tough and disappointed” they are, no one would have noticed. They think they’re demonstrating that they’re in charge and the upstart is an outsider and instead they look petty, childish and small.