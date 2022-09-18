Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren held vigil at her catafalque on Saturday

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren (the ones we know of, in any case) did a special “vigil” for their gran. QEII’s adult children had done their vigil on Friday evening. These vigils only take about fifteen minutes, and they’re a sign of respect and contemplation… in full view of cameras and the endless Queue of mourners. The grandchildren’s vigil was organized specifically around Prince William and Prince Harry taking the “head” and the “foot” of the casket (or catafalque, a word we’ve learned this week). The other six grandchildren were positioned just so around the “body” of the casket. As with the Friday vigil, I do wonder if the Windsors have to practice all of these regimented mourning acts.
Zara Phillips-Tindall seemed to be walking with a limp, and she also seemed to lose a shoe as she walked up the stairs. I think Viscount Severn, the youngest grandchild, is a little bit too young for this kind of thing (James is only 14), and I feel so bad for Lady Louise. She’s supposed to be starting college at St. Andrew’s right now. Beatrice and Eugenie both seem pretty gutted. They were both very close to their grandmother.
I was going to say that all of the grandchildren looked and behaved with utter dignity, but it looks like Buckingham Palace handed Harry a huge insult. King Charles “requested” that Harry wear his uniform – because the Windsors were getting a massive amount of criticism for insulting veterans internationally – but when the Palace sent him his uniform, there was something missing:
Prince Harry wore his military uniform during a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II after getting special permission from King Charles III to wear it — but it may have come with a hidden insult. While both Harry, 38, and his brother Prince William, 40, wore the Blues and Royals No. 1 dress uniform “at the King’s request,” the outfit that Harry received from Buckingham Palace notably lacked a crucial piece of hardware: the late queen’s royal cypher, her initials “ER.”
William’s uniform, eagle-eyed royal watchers noted, sported the cypher on both shoulder epaulets. Harry’s did not.
“He is heartbroken,” a friend told the Sunday Times of London. “To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”
So “devastated” was he, the friend said, that the prince nearly donned a morning suit to avoid the “humiliation.” One insider disputed the account, denying that an alternate outfit was ever under consideration — but admitted that the “ER” cypher had indeed been removed from Harry’s uniform.
Again, the pettiness and cruelty is the point. This family wants the world to see them shun and insult Harry for marrying a Black woman. The instituton wants the world to watch as they try to destroy this couple merely for walking away. If I was in Harry’s position, I would have worn a suit, but he’s probably just trying to get through these final days in the UK.
The Queen's grandchildren, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.
It’s pathetic that Charles In Charge can’t get through his mother’s funeral without antagonizing and briefing against his son.
I will be relieved for Harry and meghan when they can finally escape. Don’t come back for the coronation. They will want them back…beg for them back. Let the funeral be the end of it. I am also curious to see how long Charles lasts being as vindictive and petty as he is.
You are correct. Toxic people will drain all your energy, if you let them. Sometimes you just have to say a prayer an keep moving.
The treatment of Harry and Meghan is wicked beyond belief and utterly heartbreaking.
King Charles III has chosen a path of pure foolishness.
What a clown show. The firm is just full of really terrible people.
I actually gasped and threw curse word when I saw that headline in the Fail. The pettiness and cruelty in giving Harry an incomplete uniform just beggars belief. It was made even more galling when I read Andrew was allowed to keep his “stripes” I could honestly weep for Harry. To send him out in a “duff” uniform to grieve for a grandmother who he adored is bordering on sadistic.
Shame on William and Charles for allowing this to happen.
The more dumb shit they do to Harry, the more threatened and weak they look. Like no one cares about Bulliam. Chuck is despised. Foreign dignitaries see the incompetence of their leadership and they’re both supremely unlikable, ignorant, and self-absorbed. Without Harry, they have little capability to make the type of impact they want. Harry still outshined both kc3 and 🥚 at every turn. They aren’t taking him down by doing these petty, b%tch acts, they’re showing that they’re actually scared of Harry.
Re the removal of the ER cypher – I’m shocked but not surprised and so very angry for H. These are malicious, petty, vindictive people.
So in that note, I will observe that William still can’t get anyone to tailor his suits/uniforms properly. The way that blue ribbon bunches up is so bad.
I’m literally counting the hours until the Sussex’s can leave. I actually googled non-stop flights they can take tomorrow afternoon to see how quickly they can bounce after the funeral. I just pray they don’t stay one second longer after the funeral ends. If I can’t bear it, I can’t imagine what they are feeling.
That said, I know Harry is mourning but he was looking like a 3-course meal in his uniform. Harry was looking FOINE!! 😋😋 Sorry Meghan, I swear I was looking respectfully.😇
LOL Snuffles, I’m sure Meghan was happy to see him in his uniform too.
I think they’ve already said they’re staying the whole damn mourning period (another week)! I am also counting the days til they can get out!
I think that was speculation. And it was unclear which period of mourning. The National period of mourning ends this Monday, but the family is supposed to continue mourning for another week beyond that. I don’t know what that entails. I assume that means they won’t do any official work and resume “back to normal” after the 26th.
Meghan and Harry are already respecting that by canceling planned appearances and pausing her podcast and cover stories. They don’t need to stay in the UK after the body is buried. They can continue their mourning back in Montecito with their babies.
@snuffles. Lol. Yes , I too have been enjoying Harry in that uniform very respectfully. Meghan completely understands that she married a full meal and we can’t help ourselves. Lol.
I’m curious how many daily non stops there are from London to LA. I imagine quite a few, even more when expanding airport options.
They’ve been flying American Airlines back and forth to London from LAX.
The BRF is a cult, point blank. The way they punish Harry for leaving (even though they pushed him out) and constantly reminding him he is not “in” anymore is total cult behavior — the cruelty and intentto shame is the point.
Yeah, completely agree, though I compared them to an abusive husband. Some people got mad at me because they said I was victim blaming the one time I said it on here, but Harry needs to stop going back and/or giving them outs in interviews (not naming the racist, saying his brother/father/etc. were scared of the media). They continually spit on him again and again, and I hope he finally realizes-after all of this abuse-that enough is enough and walks away.
It’s not just him, but Meghan and their kid that also gets hurt. I get wanting the approval of an abusive parent, but there comes a time when you have to go no contact because that parent is so toxic…
Did “eagle-eyed royal watchers” spot this? Or did some courtier leak to the Fail because they thought it would be embarrassing to PH? I am beginning to wonder if it’s done and leaked to make KC look petty though. So could be PW has influence with courtiers and got this done?
It was definitely leaked. No one would have known otherwise.
I think someone leaked it. The intent says everything doesn’t it!? What a bunch of awful humans.
I don’t think anyone noticed it. It was just through the “source” that it became known. I still think it was Chuck who leaked because he wanted the world to know who’s in charge. It’s sick. He’s a sick, vindictive, nasty person.
What’s weird to me though is it says “when Harry received his uniform from BP” but why would they have his uniform? Wouldn’t it be kept at Frogmore Cottage or in Montecito? That part seemed odd to me but maybe it’s a way of showing that it was Chuck who made this decision to try to humiliate or punish Harry.
Harry and Meghan are much better people than me because I would not be keeping silent about all of this. If I were Harry, I’d be calling Oprah for another sit down interview and spill alllll the tea. Enough is enough.
It suggests they “repossessed” his uniforms as part of stripping his military honors!
Of course it was leaked! Look who Camilla’s biographer is, who their head of communications is. These are people who think they were born “special” and everyone needs to follow them.
Some people, when they are in a leadership position think they need to do better, be better, and worthy of the position. Some people think it means they can do whatever they want because they are the leader.
The leak of this petty action is part of the cruelty. How many people would have even noticed this. The cameras were generally far enough away and so it’s clear someone intended to do this.
The blame ultimately falls on Charles here, but William is supporting it. Both of them look like petty tyrants.
Wow! They really can’t help themselves, can they? Anyway, I think they must practice the walk into the vigil and the grandchildren seemed more in sync than the parents.
I suspect the things that are occurring are not happening with the accord of the family as such. The same senior aides who want George to walk behind the coffin to provide ‘national reassurance’ (what nonsense- we don’t need it), are probably making these decisions to punish Harry- and the family are rubber stamping with little thought or attention to detail. When someone you love dies, it’s hard to concentrate as it is, throw in all this ceremony and I suspect you would just approve whatever is in front of you since you are grieving. Explains the reversals of similar decisions throughout these days tbh.
@Kitty, since QE2 has passed away, there have been so many petty moves against H&M, and neither Charles nor William has put out any statement condemning this behavior at all. No public apologies either. I cannot imagine, especially considering how the BRF treated H&M when QE2 was alive that this is an innocent oversight at all. They truly mean their cruelty.
Do you live in Britain? Ever worked at that kind of level? If so, you should know that it would be unlikely that a statement would be made – because it would be seen as publicly rebuking staff. (Whether that should happen or not- is a different matter). Your interpretation is as valid, but I would always be cautious to hold space for something other than inherent bias, and presenting it as fact. The leaks we are seeing at present very much (to me) seem to be very much in the style senior advisors taking over at a time of uncertainty. It’s possible they may be trying to curry favour, equally it’s possible that we are seeing the exposure of a particular camp within the team, whereas before their behaviour has been masked by other palace rivalries. This is one time where the palace should be like a vault, with nothing coming out of it.
ETA- Correct spelling
Oh please. The rot starts at the top and we all know it. FFS, give it a rest. The only thing they rubber-stamp is bullying and emotional abuse.
Agree, no doubt the majority of their aides are as terrible as they are, but this cruelty comes from the top.
Edward Young needs to be turfed if Charles wants to ever be taken seriously. Charles is ultimately responsible but you can see Young also direct his petty bs and do things like float George attending the state funeral. If William actually puts his 9 year old son through that then he’s forgotten everything he endured at his mothers funeral. Both Harry and William said they did not like being a part of it and they were much older.
Goodness, that’s so f*cking petty.
The grandchildren had to have practiced. They were so in step and perfectly timed with each other, unlike when the children did it and were sloppy with their coordination.
They did. According to The Telegraph, they practiced for an hour the night before.
I will say it: what a sh-t show, and they are full of sh-t.
Both Harry and Meghan are going to need therapy when they finally get off that island of vipers.
Hopefully they’re touching base with their therapists right now because this family is really torturing them.
As I was doing my morning stretches and just thinking about the plan for the day in my regular civilian life – I’ve been curious on how their mornings have been. I imagine they’ve been meditating together, having their therapy sessions DAILY (hopefully) and facetiming their kids and reminding themselves of the beautiful life they have back home. I’m only reading about all this back and forth and it’s stressing me out. I can’t imagine being toyed with hoping to get a reaction so that they can leak it as some sort of outburst.
It’s clear that allowing Harry to wear the uniform was not about remembering the Queen but exacting revenge on and humiliating Harry. I don’t think we will see him at Charles’ coronation next year. I suspect that Charles is going to do more things to Harry and Meghan after the funeral. He is a cruel and petty man who shouldn’t be King.
@Amy Bee, Or maybe “We’ve been forced to bow to public opinion against our wishes, so we want to make you feel our displeasure, Harry. Bwah Hahahahahahaha!”
“Sorry Meghan, I swear I was looking respectfully.” Me too, Snuffles. LOL
I thought he looked especially gutted, and this has to be why.
Am both shocked and sad when I read this, he’s the only one who actually served properly. Chuck, you are not making a very good show of showing your love for them.
Cruel and petty about stripping the ER from Harry’s uniform. I hope karma comes for Chuck the Turd in more ways than just being booed. He’s an absolute piece of sh!t.
Do we have any updates on whether Harry and Meghan are actually staying through the additional week of funeral activities? I really hope not. I hope they bounce as soon as this fiasco is over and head straight back to Montecito and never return to do another royal “family” event. Ever. No coronation, no balconies, nothing.
I just cannot get over what insecure, small, nasty men Chuck and Peggington are. For someone mourning the loss of his beloved mother, Chuck certainly has enough time and energy to figure out multiple ways to harm his own son. I’m only glad that the rest of the world is seeing who they are and I hope this behavior haunts them forever.
Ugh. I’m so disgusted on Harry’s (and Meghan’s) behalf. I’m sure he won’t because I don’t think this book is about settling scores, but I wish Harry would add some extra chapters and just go HAM on Chuck’s ass.
The entire world is witnessing this ‘shunning’ in real time. The Firm and the Brit Royalists think they are being clever, but the reality is they are contributing to the very demise of the institution they are so desperately trying to protect. They all look so bad. Can’t wait til Meghan and Harry are back home in Montecito.
And high profile blue check accounts are noticing and commenting.
It’s about time! Maria Shriver said what I was thinking. You just know she and Oprah are talking about this. I would not be surprised if Oprah sent her plane over there to whisk them back home ASAP. When they do come home let’s make this hashtag go viral #welcomehomeharryandmeghan
This! I posted something similar on Twitter this morning. Chuck and Peggington are cutting off their nose to spite their face with this behavior. The entire world is watching and seeing exactly how awful and racist they are. How petty and small and vindictive. These are not the qualities you want in a leader and Chuck can’t even keep it together for 1 week! He can’t even keep it together until no one is watching and then let the petty out. It’s an absolute shitshow! But I love that for them and can’t wait until the repercussions are felt. Hard.
Well, it’s safe to assume Harry’s book is going to be a huge blow to Charles and he deserves all the wrath that comes his way.
Uh huh, now let’s hear more about how the RF needs Harry and wants him back.
Also, what medals is James wearing? I agree that he may be too young to have participated in this but also don’t think his parents would let him miss being a part of a historical event like this either.
I know they got medals for events like the jubilee itself etc.
Sophie looked very emotional watching this, and I have to think some of that was watching her baby go through this. He’s always seemed quite shy. To be on display like that would be so bizarre to any typical teen.
Sophie looked anxious, Lady Louise looked composed but you could see her brother struggle a little bit – he looked overwhelmed.
Maybe they’re medals handed down from grandad? Lady Louise has some of Phillip’s clothing and carriage racing stuff I believe, maybe James got some military stuff? All speculation.
I think Louise was hoping to get the carriage but it seems it went to ‘And also’ aka Penny Mountbatten.
Did any of the reporting say WHY they removed the initials?
Meanwhile, they’re just mad because Harry looks like he was made to wear a uniform. Whew.
He never had them in the first place, not even at his own wedding.
This whole story is odd.
There are photos of him in prior years wearing the initials.
Not true. He had them. My guess the cypher was removed when his royal honorary military appointments were taken away. I’m using US mag as a source for the image, not because I find them to be a credible source of info. Where on Will’s uniform is the cypher? Not saying it’s not there-just not seeing it.
https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/why-cant-prince-harry-wear-his-military-uniform-a-breakdown/
@HandforthParish Really he didn’t have them at his wedding? Are you sure? If this is true then the whole story is off. Surely we would have had some sort of ruckus in the press about it at the time. Also, why would Harry make a big deal about it now if he’s never had them?. The palace aides are certainly gleeful over the ER not being on the uniform so, it sounds as if it ER should have been there. Both Harry and William were wearing the same uniform so, why would William wear ER and Harry not? Andrew was also allowed to wear ER on his uniform, honestly this whole thing doesn’t make any sense.
Diana was right that Charles is not King material. What a petty, small, snivelling, vindictive toddler! “I can’t bear it”…about a leaky pen! This cruelty of removing of the ER from Harry’s uniform is beyond the pale.
Harry’s rigid posture and determined look must have been his determination to honor his grandmother despite the cruelty of her son and TOB.
I cannot wait for Harry and Meghan to leave these dispicable people and this salty island behind and never look back.
If I were H&M I would be hiring my own attorney to ensure the Queens will was properly administered and they received any inheritance they are due. These greedy boogers are not beyond stealing H&M’s rightful share. The pure pettiness of stripping the insignia off Harry’s uniform beggars belief. He actually f’ing served in a combat zone under the service of the Queen. Charlie has just shown his ass to the world, while the world is watching.
They definitely leaked it…who would have noticed apart from Harry? But they wanted to humiliate him… they had to retrieve their decision for Harry to wear a uniform after the global disapproval but they still found a way to show their real face..
on twitter people noted that they (william/charles) only leaked this information available as no one noticed yesterday because harry got all of the positive attention and reception. so again, they are just jealous and petty.
This too shall pass, Harry is the best looking in the lot, whether he is uniform or not.
Removing the ER does not negate the fact that Harry served under his grand mother, his Commander-in-Chief, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan, another reason why he needs extra security.
Even the urgency of the threat posed for him, they announced the slimmed down appearance at the balcony, whereas it was suggested that it was unsafe for all, if he is there.
While extending this cruelty, the media minions, kept whingeing about his upcoming memoirs.
In an effort to shame him, they media-rf combo became the embarrassment.
What a stupid PR move.
You want to show your power ?? Nope, you just show your pettiness. Worldwide.
Funny enough, some online news in my country wrote about India and South Africa want their diamonds back.
The disrespect and jealousy Charles shows towards his own child, his own flesh and blood is grotesque like him. Harry still looked devastatingly handsome in his uniform. The other royals don’t even come close to his presence and poise.
It is grotesque. Charles only has two children and does not even really like William much but he does this because he is putting first his own mistaken self interest.
The monarchy *system, queen mother, late lizzie, etc) really RUINED these people’s heads. I can imagine little things they do, they expect a big reaction from Harry because those little things MEAN A LOT to them. They don’t mean anything to Harry – your fake uniforms – they don’t matter – none of this matters. It’s all make believe because the PEOPLE let you believe that. And THAT – the fact that Harry has joined a majority of the world – that doesn’t recognize or believe these people were actually CHOSEN by God to rule – is what I think makes them angrier the most. One of their own, so close and one who benefited so much from the system, DOES NOT want it – and his mere existence is a reminder that this is all make believe.
ABOLISH THE MONARCHY!!
I have ran out of words for Chucky. I didn’t know he could reach any further into the bowels of hell.
That monogram story was slapped together when no one commented about it in the press when the vigil happened. No one watching noticed or cared, they all just said how nice it was that Harry got to wear the uniform. This is how embarrassing and petty the courtiers are, that they have to draw attention to their bullying because no one realized it happened.
Also, no “sources close to Harry” spoke to the media. Anonymous palace sources don’t speak for the Sussexes on anything. They release official statements when they want to communicate, or the people close to them who want to say something do it publicly. Anything else is rota fanfic or the others in the palace playing the game.
As an American I see Harry has temporally returned to “working” in the royal family. What else can I call meeting the public mourners, or standing vigil by the Queens coffin. You’d think his father would be more appreciative.
In the end I see Harry and Meghan having the upper hand. So I don’t know why Charles is messing with them. Meghan is right. They can say anything. But the royal family can only leak through the newspapers ( a source close to Charlie’s type of thing). If I were Charles and William I wouldn’t bite my nose off to spite my face, but it looks like they are doing just that.
I’m coming around to the idea that some of this is Charles trying to rein in Andrew. But Charles is such a weak person that he can’t stand up to his own brother, it’s easier for him to hurt his own son.
Charles and William don’t seem to realize that Harry doesn’t need them. Quite the reverse. The sh*tshow of this week is nearly over, and once everyone in Britain goes back to work, it will become clear how small and basically irrelevant they are. Especially when the looming recession hits, and Truss starts trying to play Margaret Thatcher against the working class.
H&M have taken enough of this sh*t. I suspect that when they leave (hopefully tomorrow right immediately after the funeral, I’ll bet that they have a private plane standing by) it will be the last time they return to the UK.
The initials were not removed from Andrew’s uniform.
This! I was watching the queue and public procession by the Queen’s casket and it’s clear so many average Briton’s are truly suffering. It’s not just about the queen – it’s the economy, cost of living, etc. be careful what you wish for. Careful King Chuckles the mob is fickle. His reign is not going to be a good one.
Not at all surprised Charles is being this petty and childish. After all, Chuck E Three’s is where a kid can be a kid.
just a few more days hm, hang on there
The whole thing lasts ridiculously long… yesterday, a close friend joked by saying:”The queen died at 96 but she would be 98 till she’d be buried”🤣🤣🤣😉
Why doesn’t Anne poke her big bro & tell him that his inherent nastiness to Harry is making them all look very bad? The RF is getting more world-wide attention this week than it ever has or likely will again & Chuck is flunking, badly.
Anne is said to be due for a big upgrade, due to her closeness to Chuck but she’s letting him flop like an out-of-water fish. Does she hate Meghan too, so much that she lets her nephew get publicly abused? Maybe she’s expressed enough Sussex-negativity within her household that it emboldened Mike T to launch his vitriol?
With, or without the er, prince harry can really wear a uniform, not bad in a mourning suit either. If I was Charlie, and old Peggy, I would be jealous too. Not a one of them compares near as well as prince harry. What a man.
Can this extended dance-version of a funeral just end already? It’s turning into The Daily Snub. At least Chuck and Burger King are destroying any sense of olive-branching that they wanted to be seen as extending. These two clowns (and now I’m starting to feel sorry for real-life good-meaning hard-working clowns when I apply that word here) will have zero laurels to rest on once Harry’s truth bombs start flying in the coming months. The “oh, but we let him come to the walkabout at Windsor” narrative has been destroyed along with the “oh, but we let him wear his uniform at the vigil” narrative.
This must be just torture for H&M along with being separated from their children at the same time. I hope their luggage is loaded and plane engine warmed and waiting as soon as the last obligation on Monday ends.
I hope they don’t stay the entire mourning period. We all want them safe at home. Everything is unraveling quickly and it’s clear the Queen really did reign in those two idiots from inflicting their pettiness. Unreal.
the catafalque’s the platform, in this case that big purple and gold thing that the coffin’s sitting on top of.
we learned that word in 2nd grade after JFK was assassinated, that was what they called it.
Or if you read about Lincoln’s post death events.
OMG. This is actually shocking to me. Not only because it is yet another a vile attempt to hurt Harry but because it is also profoundly disrespectful to the late Queen.
For people supposedly terrified of his memoir they sure are antagonizing him to let loose. If the book hasn’t been printed yet, adding new information wouldn’t be that difficult. If it has, he can be expected to be asked about how he was treated in promotional interviews. They have done their level best to make sure that any protective fondness he still holds for them is obliterated.
I think the book has gone to print, but Harry could easily schedule more interviews and promotional appearances and expand upon recent events if he so wishes.
Printed or not, it’s too late for new stuff in the memoir. There’s no time for editing/legal checks. Also, any new stuff is always saved for paperback release to promote double purchasing.
That’s publishing 101. Nothing is getting added.
So after Harry stood out for not wearing a uniform initially, it was decided to “appease” the court of public opinion, let him wear his uniform but remove the Queens initials?
This will look Charles look like a petty asshole, as it should! The more he blunders, the more attention he draws upon his official tenure as King.
I’ll be glad when Meghan and Harry can get back to their loving environment stateside.
The death of QE2 should mark the beginning of his next book. Harry has receipts and their public as hell.
KC3, you will be the cause for the further collapse of the Monarchy with your pettiness!!!
I am totally at loss for words … an extremely ugly act to rip off QE initials from Prince Harry’s military uniform . It is like vandalism or even desecration as the uniform is the pride of the military man. No wonder Prince Harry is heartbroken.