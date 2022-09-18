King Charles III ‘uninvited’ Prince Harry & Meghan from the Sunday reception

As soon as it was clear that Queen Elizabeth would pass away, the Windsors all moved into action to travel to Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced, via their spokesperson, that they were traveling to Balmoral as well. Which is when then-Prince Charles apparently called his younger son and ordered him to leave Meghan at Frogmore Cottage, saying explicitly that Meghan would not be welcome in Scotland. Harry arrived late to Balmoral, hours after QEII passed away, and returned to Windsor early the next morning. We didn’t find out about Charles’s call until hours later, when the new king and new Prince of Wales began smearing the f–k out of both Harry and Meghan for having the audacity for wanting to travel together to Scotland. That set the tone for everything that’s happened since.
After all that, King Charles III has been lurching from one self-made catastrophe to another self-made catastrophe. First it was the 180 on whether Harry could wear a uniform to memorialize his grandmother – that reversal only came after widespread international condemnation for forcing a combat veteran to wear civilian clothes while the non-veteran royals waltzed around in their uniforms. Then, on Friday, it got even worse. At first we heard that King Charles would host a reception, at Buckingham Palace, on Sunday evening for all of the visiting world leaders and dignitaries. When the reception was announced, they made a point of saying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited. Then, hours later, a stunning reversal: suddenly, the Palace was flat-out insisting that the Sussexes were “uninvited.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been uninvited to a state reception hosted by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening. The couple received an invitation to the grand event for world leaders and foreign royals earlier this week but are thought unlikely to attend after palace officials insisted it was for working members of the Royal family only.
It remained unclear on Friday night why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend. Sources close to them appeared baffled, while palace aides continued to insist that they were not invited and were not expected to show up.
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will be among hundreds of heads of state who will be welcomed to London on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe will arrive in the capital throughout the weekend alongside foreign royals, governors-general and ambassadors. As dusk falls on Sunday, they will be driven into the gates of Buckingham Palace before rubbing shoulders in the picture gallery and state apartments.
Despite the grandeur of their surroundings, the reception will be a muted affair, with guests asked to wear lounge suits or morning dress, with no hats or decorations. Guests will be greeted by Royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Drinks and canapes will be served.
The confusion over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance follows similarly mixed messaging over Prince Harry’s right to wear military uniform this week. It hints at a lack of communication between the London and California-based branches of the family as well as a lack of certainty over how exactly to deal with Harry and Meghan as grieving members of the Queen’s family.
King Charles III is a clown. I strongly suspect that – initially, at least – perhaps an invitation was extended, although probably not formally. You know these dumbasses speak in riddles, so there were probably feelers put out to see if Harry and Meghan were interested in attending. My guess is that Harry shut it down, because it’s all happening again. The palaces are briefing against them freely and viciously, and then the palaces still want to use the Sussexes’ star power to make the family look good. My thinking is that Harry said “nope” and now the Palace is trying to turn Harry’s refusal into yet another “look at us, punishing Harry and Meghan, we hate them” moment. And once again, the royal court looks like a whole-ass clownshow. As for “a lack of communication between the London and California-based branches of the family”… Harry and Meghan have been sitting in Windsor for more than a week. Charles knows their number.
Speaking of, Page Six claims that Harry and Meghan “received an invitation” to the reception earlier in the week and yet no one has called them to tell them they are uninvited. Sources claim the Sussexes learned of this story through the media. Funeral shambles.
Disinvited would be more appropriate if they were actually extended an invite.
They couldn’t be uninvited unless they attended the function an guests. For example like ants at a picnic.
It did not happen.
The Sussexes are so over it.
In American English this meaning of uninvite is a synonym to disinvite. Both are okay. 🙂
King Chuck is really proving what Diana said about him not being up to the task of being King. What a stupid vile petty asshat.
This is concerning. If King Chuck is unable to king, Bill will be the new shadow king.
Canadian news outlets are full to the brim with stories about the “precision” of the planning and “dignified” air of it all. I just laugh at those headlines.
I’ve said this before, but Harry’s relationship with his family is like an abused wife with her abusive husband, but the type of abused wife who has options to get out (money and security) but keeps going back.
He’s a victim (Meghan is even more of the BRF), but in the past he’s occasionally given them ‘outs’ in his interviews, etc…Oh, my family is scared of the media, etc. And he keeps reaching out, like the Lillibet name, despite the Queen protecting Andrew from the press but not him and Meghan.
I really hope this (plus the uniform) debacle is the final straw though for him and he finally walks away. I am sympathetic to him-and I hope this doesn’t get deleted because posts that are sometimes a bit critical are-and he is a victim, but he needs to stop giving the racist a-holes who tormented his mother and his wife fourth, fifth, and sixth chances. Someone said it was victim blaming when I pointed this out, but there does come a point, much like an abused wife who has options to get out and be safe and have money but does not, when Harry has to look at himself and realize he’s making a bad choice giving them the millionth chance. He’s not only giving them a chance to hurt him yet again, but hurt his wife and his child. They aren’t going to change, and it feels like he needs to just accept that and move on, instead of constantly subjecting himself, his wife, and his child to their abuse.
He is not giving them chances. Harry just understands optics. And he’s giving the royals no opportunity to claim that he disrespected the monarchy or the queen by not showing up. Can you imagine the abuse he and meghan would face if he didn’t go to the funeral? Ofcourse harry was always going to be there when the queen passes. He made it clear that they had a good relationship, thats not making excuses. Let’s not forget that we are simply outsiders.
And if anything, this week has further exposed the royals because i haven’t seen this much support for harry and meghan in a long time. On social media that is.
Do you really think that invite and then rescinding it is a good look on King Charles? It is not. It looks incredibly petty especially since harry has been nothing but respectful this week.
@chloe “And if anything, this week has further exposed the royals because i haven’t seen this much support for harry and meghan in a long time. On social media that is.”.
Yes I’m seeing very serious well respected people who normally don’t pay attention to the royals openly talk on twitter about how horrendous Chuck and co are treating H&M
The end of this trip would be a natural place to draw a line in the sand and stop dealing with them. If he’s really only been playing nice for the Queen, we’ll know in the coming months.
Agree. I hope they never have to go back and deal with these vile people again.
I think more important than money in escaping an abusive situation is counseling and realizing your own self worth. It’s different when it’s your birth family doing the abusing also. PH’s situation is unique though so perhaps he’s walking a fine line with trying to support those family members who are supportive and avoid others. And, of course, it’s playing out far more publicly than it would for anybody else. He is the one who knows how it is behind the scenes and has a better handle on what is being done just in the media.
He’s not giving them chance after chance. If his grandmother hadn’t died, he and Meghan would be home in California right now. And he has made no attempt to reach out to his brother except for what has been required for the funeral. I think that there was some communication with Charles during the Jubbly visit, but after this shit show that’s probably done too.
@ MsIam, I agree. Harry has not made any attempts at reconciliation with regards to his father OR especially his vile, petty and disgusting brother.
Harry, and Meghan, when they have traveled to Britain have only done so to visit QEII solely. Or with the Jubbly did so as they were invited privately by his grandmother.
Harry is making his feelings known, without ANY doubt, that he has washed his hands of the remaining family members. IF Harry and Meghan visit Britain in the future which they are FREE to do as any other person, they will remain far away from his family and the rest of the gutter trash in Britain. No one has the right to dictate their ability to visit Britain either as it is still the home of his childhood and a majority of his life.
Harry will probably walk away after the queen’s funeral. Why would he do it now, in the midst of it all? He’d be accused of pathological drama, trying to divert attention to himself and Meghan while the world is mourning the Queen. I don’t think that’s what he & Meghan are about at all, as much as the press & BRF keep trying to project it.
I think Harry has been consistent in embracing his new life. He’s always said how much he loved his grandparents, so it’s not victim behavior to honor them. OTOH, we haven’t seen Harry make any attempts to specifically visit Charles or William – just meetings that were coincidental.
This is all painful right now, but H&M will continue their lives and work when they get back to California. Harry has his book, Meghan her podcast, all the charitable endeavors, work with corporations, etc. And Charles can continue living in terror over whatever is in the memoir.
King charles III Aka King charles the petty
King Charles the vindictive
King charles the childish one
King Charles the CHURLISH
King Up-Chuck
The Biden’s should pop over to Frogmore cottage for tea this afternoon before the reception.
ETA: Someone was joking yesterday that the Biden’s should give the Sussex’s a ride back home on Air Force One.
Yesss! That would be fantastic. Imagine the heads exploding if that happened!
Oh man I would LOVE to see the Bidens embracing the Sussexes.
Oh Snuffles, that would be perfect! 💗
They were my thoughts exactly too! Lol!
I really hope they do give them a ride home. Harry is already friends with Joe and Jill Biden through Invictus so might not be too odd. Please oh please let that happen.
And I’d also love to see some public support by way of a collaboration with Meghan and Jill for veteran’s families. Or something. I need the Bidens and Sussexes to do something together.
I hope President Biden and FLOTUS ask where Harry and Meghan are at the reception 😉
If were Harry and Meghan, I’d get of my stuff from Frogmore, attend the funeral and I’d never set foot on Windsor grounds ever again. If they need a UK base, they should invest in a property that’d be theirs and theirs only. This is no family.
In The Cut interview, Meghan indicated that when they were there for the Jubilee they packed up all of their remaining belongings. I don’t think they are coming back either. We will know for sure if they don’t renew the lease.
@Snuffles: Even if Harry and Meghan wanted to, I suspect Charles is not going to allow them to renew the lease on Frogmore.
@amybee
Good point. You’re probably right. It was probably the Queen that allowed them to keep it as long as they did.
I made this declaration many days ago, though I included that H&M must be reimbursed for the millions of pounds that they paid for the renovation as well. KC will not renew their lease as it’s apparent he has no interest or intention of being a supportive or loving father to them. All of his olive branches have been PR stunts, with clearly no genuine affection involved.
This is not a good look for Chuck – to me it reads that he may have wanted them there and then aides (read KP) kicked off about it, hence why they were disinvited.
I think we can all see who looks and behaves better when the Sussex’s are not in the same space as them.
It also shows that the family can’t even stop b!tching at each other for a few weeks to bury the Monarch. Chuck, you have failed to unite the family – you need to sort out your brother, eldest son and his awful wife.
So on point with all you said. He can’t even unites his family and be magnanimous in this time – how the heck can he lead as sovereign.
And one would think they would all see that time is short and they too will die so why not bury the hatchet – but they would rather bury the hatchet in one another.
Chuck and William run a classless, vile, clown show.
On top of this, apparently Crown Princess Mary has been uninvited to the funeral because only 2 per country, but Spain is having 4, Norway are having 3…
Vindictive amateur hour.
What?! This invite list stuff is garbage! In Australia, we’ve been told that our highest profile Victoria’s Cross recipient has been invited. The same dude who’s been credibly accused of WAR CRIMES in Afghanistan. Like I said, garbage. CP Mary should be happy to put her feet up I say.
The Netherlands is also bringing 3.
HOW do you uninvite someone from the Commonwealth who is also the crown princess of a friendly nation? And all of these activities are supposed to have been prepped and planned for years in advance? Pffttt.
@ Seaflower, that is unacceptable. WHAT is KCIII doing????? This will certainly not look well to anyone but especially in Denmark. What is he thinking??? This will not bode well for him.
I wouldn’t at all be surprised at all actually, if Prince of Wailing has been instrumental in these “disinvites”, his personal vendetta being carried out for him. We all know him to be a petty person, as he probably insisted that his father revoke all of these invitations.
KCII has given the world what and how he intends to rule and he looks like an incompetent sovereign and his mother hasn’t even been buried yet.
Hopefully H&M are keeping all receipts in a special file. What about the Queen’s cousins? Why do they get so little mention in all this? Are they the only ones actually too grief-stricken to put on all the public displays or is KC already putting them on notice like his staff?
They were probably disinvited as well…..bring in the 🤡🤡🤡🤡!
They are forgetting they will need him for a united front for the coronation and PoW investiture,i hope he tells them tp go to HEYAL!
Can we talk about lounge suits? I’m picturing all the world leaders arriving in matching velours track suits.
That’s exactly what I keep imagining when I read that, lol.
IKR? I kept wondering what the heck is a lounge suit? So I googled it:
https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/dress-code-lounge-suit-guide
😹 me too! If we have to see Willie in his velvet jacket and slippers again, I will 🤮
This is weird. Everything rehearsed with military precision and the only miscommunications were with Harry and Meghan? Either there have been more screw ups that we haven’t heard about, or the “miscommunications” have been calculated. Actually, it’s probably both.
You’re right! I mean they had the whole operation of the Queen’s death and funeral “rehearsed ” in a way (operation London bridge) and they make this kind of “errors”? They need all the goodwill they can get from the funeral for the monarchy to continue to exist and the whole thing has become a circus.. the day of the funeral can’t come soon enough …
There’d better be no sign of any Yorks at the party. Aside from being non-working, would Andy be sufficiently ashamed to avoid any contact with “world leaders?”
I tend to believe that Charles did uninvite Harry and Meghan. In that same Telegraph piece it says that having Harry and Meghan among world leaders was inconceivable to some at the Palace. They didn’t want pictures of Harry and Meghan talking to Biden etc. This is Charles’ coming out party and he doesn’t want Harry and Meghan’s presence to overshadow him holding his first major reception as King.
Yeah, I believe they were invited but I’m not sure the Sussexes said no. Only bc their whole energy has been ok we’re honoring gran and going where we’re asked. Very much this is our last hurrah with these people so let’s do what we gotta then peace out. I can see Charles and William then realizing how Harry will get all the attention and rescinding the invite. It’s definitely possible the Sussexes said no but they’ve been showing up when asked so far. Idk I could see either scenario.
The power these ‘palace officials’ have over THE SUPPOSED KING, is baffling. That’s what I don’t understand – you’re supposed to be all ruling all powerful but you’re being influenced and bullied by your STAFFERS?! Enough to ‘change your mind’ after already inviting them? I can’t imagine the headache Camilla must be having, this is what you wanted sweetie, now you’re fighting with everyone else for his ear.
Well its also Baldemort’s coming out party too. And since he’s going to miss his trip to NYC and his chance to mingle with the big dogs, he definitely wouldn’t want to see Harry and Meghan get that chance. They already stole his and his witch wife’s thunder at the walk about. I think he ran and cried to daddy about it. I think Charles was looking for a PR win and having both of his son’s together would have been welcomed.
I agree. The Sussexes have been supportive and amenable to whatever they’ve been asked to do. I doubt they declined the invite. They were told not to come because Charles, William courtiers didn’t want H&M being the stars of the reception.
“You know these dumbasses speak in riddles” – TRUTH and hilarious.
My sincere condolences and sympathy to H&M for this latest round of BS. The BRF is supposed to be chock a block full of very gracious, mannered, polite types that never put a foot wrong, blah, blah, blah. And yet, during a family funeral they have gone overboard trying to be as publicly petty and vindictive as possible. This might be okay in Great Britain, but internationally it’s just not how you treat people.
Well said!
Page Six said the protocol had not been updated after Meghan and Harry left The Firm and the invite was sent by mistake. Which I believe because I read that the last time London Bridge was updated was 2017.
Well if Andrew didn’t get an invite then that would be a lie. Because no way in 2017 would they have not invited the Kings brother or would they know he wasn’t a working royal. So this was a snub and not a “mistake”.
That sounds like a CYA story. The palaces realize how this looks and are now trying to come up with an excuse for their actions.
I’m sure it was updated after Phillips passing. Had to be.
I second your Charles is a clown Kaiser and would also like to add a despicable father.
I really, really, dislike charlie, cammie, willy, and k8. Full stop.
The sad thing is they really really don’t give two monkeys about how we feel. They’ve got their hands on the “loot” and are surrounded by sycophants who will shield them from our criticism. As much as I hate what they’re doing to H&M the truth is the whole world are seeing how horrible they are to them. This isn’t “she said, he said” this is the whole ugly underbelly brought to the light and regardless of what the UK tabloids are saying, a LOT of people are not impressed.
They’ve had 70 years to plan this funeral and it’s believed TQ oversaw the scheduling. What we’re seeing now is “The Men in Grey” her son and her grandson sticking their mucky fingers in and messing everything up. “Uninviting” a King’s son and a crown princess isn’t something that would have happened on her watch, or if it did the public would never have heard about it. SMH
I hope Harry and Meghan are just chilling at Frogmore on their off days, ordering in food, watching movies, taking naps, meeting up with close friends and family. Meanwhile Charles and William are frantically scheming, sweating, and plotting their next snub while Kate is obsessing about how to match Meghan’s lip color, wave of hair, pouty lip look but feeling nothing but frustration. Clowns. All of them.
I kinda disagree a little bit with how it all went down and Harry saying no.
I think the Wails are the ones who threw a massive hissy fit to get them uninvited. Can you imagine all of the pictures of the Bidens and Meghan having an actual, intellectual conversation (remember how badly Kate came across when she did the summit with the First Lady?) would have taken away from the attention Kate will get by cosplaying in royal jewels while waving her hands around and making big faces?
No way can the Firm have Kate failing to hold an intelligent conversation in the same room where Meghan succeeds. All Kate can do is hold a flute of white wine and swan from one person to another. But after she says George loves France, Charlotte loves Germany and Louis loves Spain, she runs out of children before she even covers Europe. She’s left with mumbling how much the queen was loved and will be missed. Meghan probably has more queen anecdotes than Kate.
At this reception, Meghan can have substantive conversations with all kinds of leaders, garner crowds of undivided attention and even a bit of laughter. And when Meghan converses in Spanish with the Spaniards, game over. People who didn’t pay attention to gossip threads will notice the difference at this event. The “uninvitation” is cover to avoid a comparison which exposes Kate as completely charmless and incompetent to interact with world leaders. The results of all those decades of dodging work and self-improvement are coming to blow up in their faces.
@neale
PREACH!! Meghan would make ALL of them look like clowns!! I could totally see her holding court with all of the Latino leaders.
I imagine that K will swan over to Justin T and stop there.
Respectfully, i appreciate the sentiment but i highly doubt that Meghan would be garnering crowds of undivided attention. Those types of statements only fuel the haters. I’m sure she ( and Harry) is savvy enough to know that all attention should be on the new King and up till, now they have been incredibly low key for this very reason.
This is a hierarchal monarchy after all. It would be completely inappropriate for anyone else to hog the attention.
In any case, given the extraordinary list of people invited to this reception, i think that they would far more eager to network amongst each other than any royal, other than the King himself.
This is such a weird story. When the announcement initially came it mentions working Royals only, which suggested they wouldn’t attend.
Then it changed to Seniors and members of the family (very vague) and when someone mentioned them by name on Twitter it was then clarified that they weren’t invited.
Someone is muddying the waters…
It was originally reported in a telegraph article that the Sussexes were invited. Later, this was repeated on Twitter but it did not originate on Twitter. So if someone was muddying the waters, it would be someone who regularly chats with writers from the Telegraph.
I do believe they were invited but, the problem for Charles was that Andrew probably was as well! IMHO this is another example of using H&M to protect Andrew. I don’t think H&M would throw a fit one way or another but, Andrew would/did. He probably blew a gasket as to why “they” as non-working royals were allowed to go but not him. Let’s remind ourselves that this snake is foaming at the bit to get back into public life and would have been in his element schmoozing with the world’s elite.
All in all H&M not going has worked out well for TQC and PoW because as others have said Meghan would be a natural in this environment.
I thought it was a cover for Andrew too, but I don’t think Charles would miss an opportunity to humiliate Andrew, especially now that the queen is dead. So I think Andrew’s name would have been out out there as “uninvited” too if that was the case. I think its either Harry refused to come and pretend “happy family” with Charles or Baldemort pitched a fit.
I think Harry and Meghan need to draw serious boundaries with this family. This is Harry’s family so he has to be the one to do this. They should have just attended the events focused on mourning the Queen. I feel they opened themselves to the “snubs” and perceived humiliation when they participated in the walk about. It’s not like these people treat them like loved members of the family. I feel bad for Meghan and I understand her wanting to support Harry but it’s time for her to protect her mental health. If Harry wants to keep subjecting himself to repeated abuse, she needs to say a firm NO! If I were Meghan I would stay the hell away from that family.
The walk about was all about mourning the Queen, why else would Harry and Meghan go? And during the Jubbly, the only events they participated in were the ones honoring the Queen. They didn’t go to the concerts and such with the rest of the family, not even Eugenie. So stop blaming Harry and Meghan for the treatment by his vile family. Harry said the relationship is “space” and he means it. And I’m sure it includes “Papa” too now. “King” Charles has now given Harry all the reasons in the world to never speak to him again.
I hope every dignitary asks Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, and every other royal where Harry and Meghan are. I hope they get besieged by guests wanting to know why the Sussexes weren’t invited. I hope the guests make it known they miss the Sussexes and the reception is awkward af. It’s deserved.
It appears that the Palace has taken Mean Girls as its pattern card for behavior. The old Regina has passed and now we have Charles as the new Regina, hissing at rebellious pens and disinviting people to parties. I hope H&M just finish up tomorrow and head home. They have behaved beautifully.
Liz isn’t even in the ground yet, but i’m sure she’s looking forward to having a grave so she can spin in it in peace. Charles is even worse at this job than she knew he would be.
He’s a terrible father and will be a mediocre at best King.
Yes, considering that the King doesn’t have any real power to govern, it comes down to personality – and Charles is a mediocre personality.
Mediocre? He’s gonna burn it to the ground through his incompetence, jealousy, anger, and need to humiliate others. Diana was right about him. He’s not fit to be king.
Well considering how utterly disgusting as well as his inability to keep his anger in check with 2 pens, he certainly hasn’t endeared any sense of respect. Charles was already coming in with multiple handicaps and it has only grown exponentially.
Yes, Diana was quite right and we are all seeing it play out in real time.
Gotta love Charles lots of love for Harry and Meghan.
Clown show.
I hope Joe and Dr. Jill pop over to see their American friends.
I feel like everyday there is some new fcuk up and I’m here again writing that I can’t believe how petty, vile, stupid and incompetent Chuck is. He is fcuking up every single day. I don’t even understand how someone could accidentally screw up this badly. I alternate between my mind being blown and laughing hysterically at the downfall we’re witnessing. (Okay, mostly laughing at the sweet karma of reputations being ruined, which Chuck and Peggington completely deserve.)
Harry and Meghan being uninvited and Crown Princess Mary being uninvited. Wanting to put other royals and heads of state on buses! Swearing at fountain pens and stomping off like a tantrum-throwing 2 year old. Who does this?! How are his staff so incompetent? How can a literal king be so petty and insecure?
Wasn’t the entire London Bridge is Falling protocol planned for years in advance? Every single thing down to the last detail, we were told. And yet, here we are every single day with some new fcuk up.
I cannot wait for Harry and Meghan to get out of that hellhole. And I hope they never return.
My guess: they know this is Harry’s area. He’s really much better at this type of event than any other member of the family. He would make them look good. They wanted him there. I think it was clear he wasn’t going to go so that had it published in an effort to force his hand. It didn’t work so the rest is them trying to cover their asses. And as usual, it’s a shit show.
The monarchy adheres strictly to enforce their rules to protect the senior working royals’ hierarchy and privileges vis a vis other royals.
When Harry stepped back 2 years ago, they should have revised their rules and formulate new ones to accomodate the new fact that there is now a senior non working royal who is the late Queen grandson and the current KIng’s son.
I imagine Charles and William are beside themselves at the prospect of hosting so many international dignitaries – so many state leaders in one room. To date, these people have pretty much ignored C+W, but C+W will see this as the networking opportunity of a lifetime. Which I suppose it is, after all. Even if the VIPs are really only there for TQ.
With that in mind, I can believe the Sussexes were uninvited, after C+W had had a chance to reflect. Because some of these VIPs (the Bidens for example) already know – and clearly like – Harry. I reckon they were afraid the Sussexes would steal their thunder. And they probably would have.
I believe petty jealousy is at the root of this. Both C+W have very delicate egos.
For the palace to state they were uninvited, means they want us all to know they were invited. What I don’t understand is why publicly uninvite the couple when they were privately invited. I believe the Sussexes received a formal invitation earlier in the week and what followed next was either they accepted, rejected or didn’t RSVP. I would like to think it’s because the Sussexes politely declined. We don’t know, because the Sussexes have been silent, while the palace leaks. The house of Windsor is a hot mess.