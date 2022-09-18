Duchess Kate wore more pearl jewelry from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection

Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall and the Princess of Wales, loves to cosplay and “homage.” Over the past eleven years, we’ve gotten used to all of the Diana cosplay although it’s creepy every f–king time. What I don’t understand is how Kate apparently has no one in her life saying “hon, this is coming off as massively creepy.” It was the same thing with William and Kate’s overeagerness to claim the Cornwall and then the Wales titles – no one in their carefully curated, kiss-assy all-white world has the balls to say to them “wow, that’s really tacky.”
So, something has been bugging me ever since QEII passed away – Kate has once again been extremely creepy. It really feels like the first thing she did when QEII died was raid the Queen’s jewelry. She’s worn several pairs of QEII’s earrings and Liz’s big, shiny, tacky Christmas tree brooch at the procession. Then on Saturday, Kate wore QEII’s three-strand pearl necklace to the Buckingham Palace Commonwealth lunch/reception. She also appears to have grabbed QEII’s multi-strand pearl bracelet and a pair of pearl earrings. While QEII had lots of pearl pieces in her private collection, I wonder if these pieces are part of the Royal Collection. I also wonder if Kate hauled her ass to Buckingham Palace to raid the jewelry collection as soon as she heard the news two Thursdays ago. It’s just… so tacky. It looks grasping, right? The overeagerness to grab jewelry?
As for the photos… one of the biggest problems for King Charles III is that his heir and the heir’s wife are diplomatic lightweights. My favorite photo is Kate making a conscious effort to put her colonizer hand on a Black person. My second favorite photo is Peggington pretending to listen to a Black woman.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
King Charles III and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
The Princess of Wales chats with His Excellency Mr. Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, Governor of St Lucia during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
King Charles III and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
The Prince of Wales chats with the Governor of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dame Susan Dougan during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
That picture of Kate is very cringe, as the kids would say.
She looks like she’s watching her hand very carefully to make sure she can snatch it back before he tries to touch it.
The RF operates like children. In their minds, Keen loading up on the Queen’s jewelry is supposed to make Meghan feel some kind of way. Meanwhile Meghan is probably relieved she gets to wear her own dainty, thoughtfully curated jewelry and not do old-lady cosplay.
I couldn’t help but notice that after the day in the church when Meghan wore her beautiful and tasteful pearl & diamond earrings that the queen gifted her, Kate made a point to wear a pair the following day that is very similar to Meghan’s pair, except much larger. My mind immediately went to Kate trying to one-up Meghan and once again rub her nose in the fact that she has access to a lot of jewelry. The hilarious part though is that a borrowed pair of pearl earrings doesn’t compare to a personal gift. Not to mention that Meghan isn’t interested in bulky, flashy jewelry anyway.
Not to mention that meghan most likely DGAF about petty one-upping jewelry wars. Kate is having a one-sided competition and jewelry doesn’t fix all those petty icy looks she makes whenever her SIL is around.
This might sound incredibly cruel to say but when i look charles camilla and william and kate i don’t necessarily get the feeling that they are mourning. I get that this is a reception and it is important to remain diplomatic but still. When i look at the pictures of them meeting crowds i get the idea that they look more relieved. Like they finally got the promotion they all wanted.
I was thinking the same thing chloe.
+1- they look very self congratulatory.
Literally that’s the belief on Twitter. Keen and the mistress both look super happy that qe2 died and seem to be all excited. But peen and petty are extremely disliked by majority of the world leaders and all 4 look like grasping trash
@Chloe: You can come sit beside me. I see barely contained glee…and it’s turning my stomach.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
@Chloe Cosigning everything you said. They’ve had that “cat ate the canary” look on their faces for pretty much the entire month (it has been a month right?) except when they’re shooting daggers @ the real King & Queen (H&M)
I too got the same feeling feeling – especially from Kate. But my git tells me she was not close to QE2 and knows QE2 tolerated her. Maybe that’s why the smiles are so wide and genuine.
I will never believe TQ was close to either Cams or kHate and both were tolerated because they married the heirs.
And yeah I can believe kHate was raiding the jewellery box as soon as she could – she has always been a classless grasper and now she is Princess of Wales her (and her family’s) entitlement will only grow. This sh!tshow is only getting started.
I wonder how Anne feels about seeing her parade around in her mother’s pearls.
@Chloe: You’re not the only one who feels that way.
Add me to the ‘completely agree’ group, Chloe. The two newly promoted wives with the huge wiglets are probably bonding over their joy at Meghan being excluded from things and figuring out how to keep any jewels the queen bequeathed to Meghan from getting to her. They look like two high school mean girls plotting and planning someone’s demise.
Same. This is the most relaxed I’ve seen the four of them in years.
Oh I feel the same. I think Charles in particular has been suspiciously jubilant when greeting multiple crowds this past week, same with William to a *slightly* lesser extent. And whatever has been going on with Kate, it certainly isn’t grief imo.
Charles has on occasion looked emotional, as has William. But Camilla and Kate have not and kate in particular has looked bored at the ceremonies.
Chloe, I don’t know why they are forcing an entire country to mourn and close all these businesses when Chucky, peggington, mourning wiglet and cow mills continue to act like they just won the lottery.
The Cams and Kate pic entitled ‘mangy cats with canary’ is so gross, can they gloat any harder? And the touching the man’s arm is so performative. These people are the worst. And yet the criticism is reserved for Meghan.
Katie, if you are going to wear the 3 strand pearls put your hair back/up to show them off. Also, they make you look like a 50’s housewife, and not in a good way.
That photo of Camilla and Kate grinning complicitly at each other shows who they both really are.
Yes, Camilla and Kate grinning like two conniving, gleeful theives. Disgusting.
And yet Meghan had to be very careful not to smile at all.
Also, wait for the old girl to actually be buried before wearing her iconic pearl necklace.
Yikes. None of QE2 granddaughters wore big/statement jewellery during the walkabout/mournings. This biddy really has all the audacity and showing her chav origin.
Yeah, its ridiculous. I’m beginning to think the commenter who predicted she’ll wear a jeweled veil to the funeral, to top her previous veiled look,could be right.
I think the clothes/jewels might have appropriate to wear to Phil’s Thanksgiving/memorial service this year. But to his funeral?! Big yikes
She finally got the promotion to the title she always wanted…this is exactly what she signed up so many years ago…the jewelry, the tiaras etc…you really can’t expect for her to wait till after the Queen’s funeral….😔😔😔
All of this is a precursor for tomorrow – she’s going to rock up to the funeral blinged out to the hilt playing chief mourner up to the paps. She WILL try and take the attention away from TQ and the new King and Chuck/William will let her as they have no balls to slap her down.
Does this adult woman not have her own freaking pearls/jewellery she could wear and wait until AFTER the mourning period to raid the Queens collection? FFS such a grifter.
I don’t wear pearls so maybe someone can correct me but the necklace plus the bracelet plus the earrings seems so over the top.
She doesn’t bother learning fashion etiquette or even carving out new styles that work for her. In her bid to copy she always makes things look either too cheap or straight from a clothes rack. No style whatsoever
When I first saw the pic I had to go look up pics of the queen wearing the necklace because they look so different on Kate. Somehow, someway, Kate managed to make this iconic necklace look cheap. Also, a shorter one-strand necklace would have been better.
It looks obvious when even Camilla, a generation older and known for wearing pearls, did not wear them on that occasion.
This is classless, but then what else is to be expected of kate. She’s been grasping from day one and prepared to sacrifice her dignity and emotional well being for all this.
I do not think Camilla and Kate trust each other uncle Gary said Kate should be next queen consort and will the next monarch
These pictures were published in the Fail with the headline “Kate’s warmth shines through.”
Reader, I laughed.
This bitch really isn’t even waiting until after the funeral to embiggen herself. And someone’s clearly been reading the commentary calling her cold looking.
How on earth did that man manage to not move away from her the second her hand came at him? UGH
Enjoy it while you can, Kate.
Kate needs to trim her hair it looks too long and sloppy
That mop needs more than a trim – half of it need chopped off. For someone who has access to the best products and hair stylists money can buy her hair looks awful – its dry, lifeless and just hangs there.
Yeah I think she’s trying to do the “oh it just naturally lightens in the summer!” But girllll, we can see the damage in the pic with Camilla and the man she’s awkwardly patting, it looks positively fried.
Kate won’t cut her hair. It has to be as long as or longer than Meghan’s.
Trim? All she needs to do is take out that ‘mourning wiglet.’
Girl Nina, I had forgotten about Kaiser mourning wiglet name for Kate hair pieces. And you are absolutely correct. Remove the obvious mourning wiglet, problem solve.lol
She needs to use shorter mourning wiglets. Most of that hair isn’t hers which is why it looks odd.
Kate is always trying to creepily Download other women’s personalities through clothes or accessories without actually thinking about whether that works for her or not. These pearls makes her look like a child trying on granny’s things, they’re not sitting on her neck well and she makes them look cheap also she needs to put her hair up to be able to show them off properly
She looks like she’s playing that game “Pretty Pretty Princess” where you go around the board collecting plastic necklaces and bracelets and earrings. Whoever gets all their jewelry on first wins. And then at the end of the game, if you played with my Grandma, she gave you all of her jewelry and let you take all the extra jewelry out of the box that didn’t get used in the game and put it all on at once so she can take your picture.
Sidenote to this thread:
Awww, your grandma sounds delightful. 💎
I’m going to repeat what I said on twitter last night: the Queen’s pearl necklaces are sentimental pieces she wore as tributes to her father. Even when she had flashier jewelry to wear, she made her father’s gifts her signature/go-to jewelry style. For Kate to choose that three-strand style is therefore tacky beyond words.
For those who suspect it might be a different necklace because it looks longer, consider how neck size and dress size drastically change how a necklace hangs.
The pearls that Kate wore here are not the queens “every day” pearls, the ones that she wore most often and were a gift from her parents. The pearls that K was wearing are certainly the queens and might have been given to her by her parents but they don’t hold the same sentimental value as the other ones do.
That would explain why they look so much longer (even accounting for different neck sizes).
That’s why I hedged my bet and said three strand style! It still stands that Kate is trying to profit off of those sentimental vibes.
I did sort of wonder if it was a different necklace because it’s so much longer on Jeggington than it was on the queen.
And also because Meghan mentioned that the queen have her a pearl necklace at the same time as the pearl and diamond earrings (from their train trip engagement). So I wondered whether both Jeggington and Meghan were given pearl necklaces by the queen, and this is the time she thought would be best to break hers out to cosplay her new title. (And I also wonder whether we’ll see Meghan wearing hers at the funeral tomorrow?)
I also imagine Cams has an Angela K equivalent person who now has all of the queens jewels. No way was Jeggington able to just saunter over and start picking and choosing. Cams will be in charge of all that now.
I didn’t think it was the actual necklace TQ was so fond of wearing, but at least one article/picture was published with the caption noting that Kate was in fact wearing that necklace. And that’s undoubtedly what Kate intended, one way or another. She’s not capable of doing anything without trying to make herself the center of attention. Usually it’s with the color of her clothing, but with all the black mourning outfits – at Philip’s funeral, and with the hideous brooch the other day – she uses the jewelry. This isn’t an homage to TQ, it’s Kate showing off her new position, and it’s tacky and insulting to the nth degree. If I were Anne, I’d be sorely tempted to rip it off her scrawny neck, and deck her.
Whew. Royalty doesn’t mean dignity does it. Those four are as undignified & as tacky as I’ve ever seen a bunch. Cam better keep her jewelry box locked. King Charles better watch his back for that heir of his.
I’m always amazed at their stans who repeatedly claim that Kate is so dignified and regal (in contrast to Meghan).. are they blind?
Classy and regal are used as code for “white” by the stans because the true meaning of those words, especially classy, has never applied to kate. She’s been crass from day one.
Anyone pulling bitch moves at church services like Kate has done has no class or decency.
Kate makes it about her as usual will has the wife he deserves
Sorry if OT, but the pic that really got me was Sophie picking up a Black toddler at her latest walkabout. Edward mostly stayed far back from the barricades but the only child Sophie took from mama’s arms for a cuddle was Black. She’s obv. trying to show how un-racist she is.
Totally agree. In one day we got Fiesta cuddling a Black baby and Peggington, Kkkeen, and Chuck all talking to Black people at this reception. They were clearly given their orders to make sure they were photographed with Black people. So obvious 🙄
I don’t want to defend Sophie, but she has in the past actually visited predominantly black countries, unlike kate, and when there she was not acting repulsed by those who lived there. Yes her actions are performative, but she’s interacting in a line up with people in queue to see the queens coffin. So they are there to see royals and want to interact with them.
Kate is however touching a man doing his job and it’s pretty clear she is crossing personal boundaries for what is normally considered a professional and diplomatic encounter.
When I first saw the photos, I was shocked by Kate’s harsh and haggard appearance. I don’t think it’s due solely to the mourning. Blond hair doesn’t do anything for her and she has definitely at least one more recent procedure in her face… I mean, who is this person? She doesn’t look like Kate anymore…
Kate’s coloring is similar to my daughters and blonde hair does not suit them at all. When my daughter tries shades of blonde, it really washes her out and makes her look slightly sick and haggard.
I just get the feeling that the heirs and their wives couldn’t wait for the Queen to die so they could get their new titles and status. The four of them seem very smug and happy with themselves.
I would like to think that the black gentleman talking to Kate is thinking “I cannot wait until we leave the commonwealth and get rid of these idiots” and the black woman talking to Will is thinking “this is what you get when a person doesn’t have to earn their job.” 😂
The four of them deserve each other. May they never have a moment’s peace for all the meanness and nastiness they’ve heaped on Harry and Meghan. They have the titles/positions they were “born into” and always wanted, but they’ll never the respect and admiration they so desperately crave.
Time to do a deep dive into the origin of all of the queen’s jewelry. And same thing with the crown jewels.
I believe, they are going to be in for some hard times. He who smiles last smiles best. The booing is just around the corner. Congrats to the heirs, smirk now, cry later.
When pegginton left Keenie behind in Windsor to go to balmoral. Katie decided well since they are all in mourning and away, I might as well get my marks and Spenser shopping bag and help myself to as much as I can carry . Carole and kate are the definition of tacky-trashy.
One can find old articles where both of grandparents were complimentary and welcoming of Meghan.
The late Queen stated how much responsible Harry has become and her work ethic.
The lovely gift was announced while they were on tour.
Looking back, the earlier leaks made the compliments pejorative and the gift was forgotten.
The articles included Kate as not a very good contrast, she has finally gotten the opportunity to wear the pearls earrings. On one recent occasion the fail,( the propaganda arm of the rf),tried to insinuate that it was a gift from the Queen with images of both wearing what seem to be similar but not identical sized earrings as one eagle-eyed observer.
(That act of kindness towards Meghan from the late Queen made quite an impression, up to present day.)
There is no need to go that route any longer, she is wearing them outright in order to outshine someone who is not even there.
I think she’s feeling unseen, so lately she has been over-accessorized with jewelry, which can morph into gaudy.
Also look out with the hats.
Oh I hope she does go with hats! I liked most of them on the queen actually, but now I’m picturing Kate prancing around in one with leggings and boots looking like she’s at a music festival. 😂😂😂
She won’t be that cool though, it will be coatdresses.
I guess since she recoiled from black Jamaican officials on the Caribbean tour they are always going to make a point of photographing her TOUCHING the black peoples! See, very much not a racist family! Gross.
For goodness sakes, why would anyone not help her and tell her that wearing QE3’s pieces before she’s even buried is not good optics? It makes her appear as some type of vault raider.
Has she ever worn these pieces before?
I don’t recall ever seeing such interaction with Black people before. If it wasn’t so staged in appearance, it would almost be comical. Omg, read the freaking room people!!!