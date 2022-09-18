King Charles III got booed and ‘heckled’ in Cardiff, Wales on Friday

King Charles III had an extremely busy Friday. The plans for Operation London Bridge always involved a lot of activity for the new sovereign in the weeks following his mother’s death. We always knew he would have to go on tour of the UK, and that’s just what he’s done. On Friday, he went to Cardiff, Wales. He visited the castle, he gave a speech, he did a lil’ reception and a short walkabout. After the day-trip to Cardiff, Charles was back in London for a meeting with faith leaders, then in the evening, he did the “vigil” thing with his siblings. I’ll include the video for that at the end of the post.
Mostly I wanted to talk about his day-trip to Cardiff. Charles is now the former Prince of Wales, and I believe he held the PoW title the longest in history. He actually speaks some Welsh (he’s not crazy fluent, but his pronunciation is reportedly pretty good) and he has a home in Wales. One would think, out of everyone in the Windsor clan, Charles would probably get the best reception in Cardiff, right? Wrong. They were booing him:
BREAKING: King Charles met by BOOS and JEERS as he arrives at Cardiff Castle in Wales with Camilla. It was his first tour as monarch. #Wales #QueenElizabeth #kingcharles #QueenElizabethII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/ob0uXvMyg5
Some members of the crowd can be heard booing as King Charles and the Queen Consort arrive at Cardiff Castle.
Follow live updates here: https://t.co/zri53jSvDB pic.twitter.com/s0Y7OuVG2Z
While I’m not going to even attempt to Yanksplain why this is happening, I generally assume it’s a grab-bag of A) Charles is simply much less popular than his mother, B) Welsh peeps really hate it that the Crown still thinks it “owns” the “prince of Wales” title and C) just a general dislike of the monarchy. But that wasn’t even the worst of it. Check out this video of a Welsh man saying something which displeased the new king:
What’s the worst part? Is it that Charles doesn’t acknowledge the man whatsoever and immediately turns when he realizes he’s being criticized? Or is it that a royal protection officer immediately puts his body in between Charles and that dude, like the dude’s words were a threat to Charles? This is completely asinine.
Here’s the vigil video, which also happened on Friday.
My trainer is from Wales and her mother still lives there. THEY DO NOT WANT ANY OF THOSE (royal) PEOPLE THERE. She has never been disrespectful and never says unkind things but on this, she is very clear.
That’s quite an insightful bit of knowledge.
As for how KC3-CPO acted with that man’s displeasure, he certainly walked off which is telling everyone in Wales that their displeasure is not a concern to him, merely an annoyance. He could have engaged with him and asked the man why he felt that way. Bad move KCIII, disrespectful as well as inappropriate.
He should expect more of this in the future. Michael Sheen put out an excellent video about the Welsh feelings about the PoW title and the significance of September 16, the day Charles chose to visit Cardiff.
Agreed. 🙂 I loved the shade when Michael was trying to work out whether Charles’ visit was by accident or design. If it was an accidental Michael asks the question “what the heck was Charles doing as PoW, if he didn’t know the significance of that date to the people of Wales?” (owtte).
I’ll watch *any* Michael Sheen content. Off to Google.
Oh my heart. First, mygawd does he look good. Second, that’s a fascinating history. Third, he makes some excellent points. Fourth, that Dylan Thomas quote and devilish smile …
The Michael Sheen video was BRILLIANT & MOVING. He loves Wales and can explain its intersection with the English monarchy. He tried really hard to speak in a measured way, but he was clearly offended that Charles arrived on Owain Glyndwr Day. I knew little about Welsh history until the Sheen video & a deep dive.
Came here to mention the Michael Sheen video 😁
I just searched the comments to see if anyone mentioned that so I didn’t post the same. It was yet another great speech from Sheen
If you get the chance Michael Sheen did a great video on twitter that talks about why that day specifically wasn’t the day to be visiting Wales as a new King. Worth a watch.
The Welsh were not happy that he gave Cain and Unable the Welsh titles AND that he visited on the 16th September which is a Owain Glyndŵr day (he lead a revolt against the British). Also, when it comes to the UK the Welsh are always at the end of the queue and are pretty much seen as an extension of England which they do NOT like.
Also a member of the welsh public gave him a pen and said ‘just in case’ – luckily he saw the funny side and genuinely laughed.
!!!!! Wtf? That’s just tactless. And my God, so incompetent.
The BRF really can’t read the room.
Not my king, the man said. And that’s the bottom line. PKC isn’t their king, but is forced on them. Wales’s parade honoring Welsh history was canceled due to the Queen’s death and then the taxpayers are forced to pay for Charles and Camilla to make a vanity tour.
I get the feeling that Charles views people like this man as annoying, but not as vexing or as worthy of getting riled up about as a leaky pen.
This is probably another reason for the booing – Owain Glyndŵr day.
It is held annually on 16 September in Wales, as a celebration of Owain Glyndŵr, the last native Prince of Wales and founder of the first Welsh Parliament (Wikipedia)
K&W could have won/warmed some of welsh. I mean, didn’t they live in North Wales, Anglesey, at some point in their lives? If I were Kate, I’d ask Uncle Gary (lets be real, the real £ is from casa de bang bang) to buy “gift” her and wills a nice farmhouse/small grade ii listed home in Anglesey/Caernavon. Then I will pop once/twice a week to a local hospital/hospice/charities/churches to show some support. Maybe event holding some sort of fundraising at the Caernavon Castle (after all, Wills will have his PoW investiture there, wont he?!). And Maybe she could have gave birth to Little George (the future PoW) in Anglesey/Caernavon/North Wales. Imagine. The first future PoW to be actually born in Wales. But obvs she’s dull, unimaginative and lazy. Well then, 🤷🏻♀️
Always amazed with the level of foresight and planning that commenters here have, and your comment is no exception!
This is a great idea, but it wasn’t implemented in any way shape or form because we all know these people assume that just by existing they are due respect.
I’m doubtful if any of the royals, even the slightly more popular Keens, would have got an overwhelmingly positive reception on a day that was supposed to be celebrating a Welsh revolt. And as the new king, Charles is trying to be seen to be believed (to use his mother’s phrase). He can’t exactly send out his son whenever he’s afraid of being booed, or he may as well step off the throne.
I anticipate this being a source of tension for years to come – William likes to play king – in – waiting, and Charles reportedly gets very petulant when the attention isn’t on him. As to George being the first POW born in Wales, you are absolutely right that that would have been a nice gesture. How funny would it be if after a year of endless negotiating for Adelaide cottage and getting tantalizingly close to Windsor Castle, W and K end up moving to a private estate in Wales. Hilarious!
Just think, this is basically Charles’ honeymoon period – this week is as good as it’s gonna get!
Or, and hear me out, how about honor what the Welsh have been asking and eliminate the PoW title. This whole let’s pretend to care ish isn’t working anymore.
In Canada some of our white politicians do weird Indigenous cosplay, wearing certain kinds of Jean jackets, suede jackets with fringe and learning Indigenous languages and participating in ceremonies or doing photo shoots by canoes and tipis.
They refuse to make any Indigenous languages official. They won’t fix the hundreds of contaminated water sources on First Nations reserves. They don’t fund programs to ensure communities that will lose their languages when this generation of elders die, can keep this part of their culture. None of this is cute or kind. It’s colonial. The nice gesture you’re proposing is like this.
Oh well, as Kaiser likes to say, that bitch got booed. Lol.
That makes me so happy – these are all valid criticisms and he can’t handle. He could have acknowledged the criticism and said something like they’re going to do something now that he’s king, even if it was a lie or that something was very small like a donation of coats. but no. IGNORED.
I love that for him.
Oh yes – love to see it! I sincerely hope there’s plenty more of that sentiment coming his way.
Anne’s white breeches look very out of place. She wore dark trousers in every other uniformed appearance.
Can you imagine the tantrum that will happen when/if the sentiment continues and Will and Kate get booed in Wales? Not what Kate and Ma Middleton had in mind when they were chasing the title.
Please. Understand the royal visit to Cardiff on Owain Glyndŵr day as an act of erasure. It’s violent propaganda intended to rewrite a peoples history, after centuries of making them speak English. Like parading the coffin through Edinburgh in Scotland, it’s meant to suppress Celtic independence movements towards republics. The Welsh hoped the Prince of Wales title wouldn’t be appointed again but it was done, with haste. Irish Twitter was very clear about getting “six counties” back, still occupied by the English. Watch Charles through this lens. He’s now the chief colonizer.
I watch this stagecraft with interest as I really hope to see the African and Caribbean former colonies demand reparations and become republics.
Guessing one or two young Welsh have seen the episode of the Crown about Charles not bothering to learn Welsh.
Whoa, King Charles why the many missteps and trippings on your own 2 feet?
The unseeming haste in appointing William as the new Prince of Wales, the ignoring of local sensitivities in visiting on 16 sep, an important date in welsh history. No wonder he was booed long and loud.
They are so busy monitoring Harry and Meghan , they forgot to monitor Wales.
Did they forget, or was this a centuries-old power play?
The attitude of ignoring the man who spoke about the taxes and the parade and Charles’ annoyed expression shows he doesn’t give a rats ass for anyone except himself.
It seems as if it might have been a better idea to hold off on the whole “tour my realm” thing until after the funeral, and to hold a smaller funeral earlier as well thus enabling more dignitaries to beg off for schedule conflicts.
It isn’t 1910 anymore — massive royal funerals deserve to be buried alongside the idea of inherited power.
As for Chaz’ behavior, he needs training in how to respond without engaging. I can understand if he’s been told not to respond for fear of escalation; I can almost understand Security stepping in-between because verbal can be followed by physical — but then again, don’t go for the ‘meet and greet’ until tensions are lower.
It’s not a “comfort” for people to see the new King. Especially not now, not with that tough old act to follow, and not in the wake of a pandemic, inflation, Boris Johnson and with a brand-new ill-prepared Prime Minister.
Tone deaf, the lot of ’em.
The Wailes now own the Welsh resistance with their new PPssOW titles. They now have time deal with people that are going to be openly hostile to them. This comes with the job of sovereign and consort and no amount of fawning press is going to fix it. The dog has caught the car and now W & K will have to prove they can handle the tough stuff.
Interesting take.