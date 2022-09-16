“Emma Watson wore a very bridal McQueen to a Kering Foundation dinner” links

Emma Watson wore a very bridal doily dress (it’s McQueen) to the Kering Foundation’s “Caring for Women” dinner last night. [RCFA]
Republicans are trafficking humans to score political points on Fox News. [Jezebel]
Diego Luna looked handsome at the Andor premiere. [Just Jared]
YouTuber Trisha Paytas named her newborn daughter (rumored to be the reincarnated Queen Elizabeth II) Malibu Barbie. Perfection. [Dlisted]
Ben Affleck apparently wrote a 12-page speech for his vows to Jennifer Lopez. I honestly believe she loved that. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s the trailer for the Willow series. [OMG Blog]
This Tom Ford collection is… odd. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rachel Aviv’s new book sounds interesting. [Gawker]
As someone who read and disliked Joyce Carol Oates’ Blonde, it’s slightly funny to see the reviews from people who are like “omg, this is such a dark, disturbing movie!” [Pajiba]
Lots of people have stories about how they intuited (or had outright premonitions of) dangerous or deadly situations. There were people who worked in the Twin Towers who felt like something terrible was going to happen before 9/11 too. [Buzzfeed]
My 600 Lb Life star got dumped because she wanted to lose weight. [Starcasm]
Donald Trump really wanted to buy Greenland. [Towleroad]
Carrie Underwood plays with guns. [Egotastic]
When I was in college in the early 90s, a story circulated that Nostradamus had predicted a city matching NYC’s description going up in flames in the first year of the new millennium. A lot of my classmates were from New York so it was something we joked about a lot. And then, it happened. I mean, yes I’ve heard all sorts of explanations for how a commonly known prediction happened as foretold, but still it was eery.
Nostradamus predictions are a lot like the Bible, you can make them mean whatever you want.
Absolutely, and those who planned the attack were probably aware of the prediction, but nevertheless we were talking about it years before it happened so there has to be some connection . . . was it predicted or was it a prophecy that inspired a plan?
I myself have not had premonitions, but as a teenager pre caller ID I was really good at predicting who was calling before I answered, even when it was someone who’d never called before.
Ooh! I weirdly had something similar to BettyRose. I lived in Argentina for a bit in the late 90s and when I moved back to Toronto I’d sometimes get these really intense thoughts about a friend from South America I hadn’t seen in a while and within a day or 2 I’d have a letter from them. It was really odd! Hasnt happened since. Oh, and I always know when something bad has happened to my mum. Can’t control it, can’t explain it, definitely can’t make money off it (lol), but it’s true.
@Anners:
I’m really not a spiritual person, but I do think we as humans share an energy. I can’t explain life saving premonitions, but when two connected people share a vibe (like expecting a letter or a phone call) I think something is happening there. A few years ago, I had a dream about an old friend I hadn’t spoken with in years. The next day they reached out on social media to say they’d been thinking about me.
@Anners – I’m not at all a spiritual person, but I do think humans share a connection. I had a dream about an old friend I hadn’t spoken to in years, and she chatted me on social media the very next day to say she’d been thinking about me. Definitely possible people share some kind of mental connection.
My friend Susan had a job interview in the north tower at 9.15 that morning and she overslept. She NEVER oversleeps.
Okay *that* gave me chills. Your friend must feel that every day.
I’ve had several premonition like dreams of major catastrophes. When I was a teenager, I woke up in the middle of the night swearing I heard sirens. I even woke my parents up asking if they heard them too but they didn’t. The next day there was a horrible car accident at the entrance of our neighborhood where some teenagers crashed through the car window.
I had one before January 6th. I had one about the DC Sniper attacks. I also had one before 9-11 which at the time didn’t make sense until afterwards. Now, I’m not one to hear voices, but a few days before 9-11 right before I woke up a heard a chorus of voices saying “Ghost World” over and over and louder and louder until it snapped me awake. It was so intense I kept racking my brain over what it could be about. Then 9-11 happened.
My hair is standing on end. Wow. Wow. WOW.
In the two nights before 9/11I had the worst nightmares of my life. The first night I woke up weeping and so afraid I had to leave the lights on and it took me forever to shake this feeling that a war is coming (that was my actual dream, I had to save my family). The second night it was similar but less intense. I even told people about it because it was so unusual for me to have such dreams.
When it happened it took me a few days tounderstand that their might have been a shift in the energy already (I do energy work since 1999). 9/11 was only the start. Bush made it worse half a year later…. and the Middle East became even less stabile….
The World was never the same. Not only from the attacks but the aftermath.
I dare you to look at the Madonna pictures and not get an Ali G vibe.
Thank you for that! I LOVE Ali G! And no one was a bigger Madonna fan than me in 1986 (seriously, come at me with your challenge to that claim).
Love Emma’s dress, but hate her bag and shoes.
Her jewelry is a nice contrast to the bridal look of the gown, though.
Trisha really named her daughter Malibu Barbie? No way. Actually, knowing her I can believe it. Speaking of Youtuber’s did anyone hear what happened to Steph Pappas’s dad? So incredibly heartbreaking. If you’ve ever lost a parent, her video is very difficult to watch.
I think it takes a year or more to be reincarnated.
I hated the book Blonde SO much. It was degrading and felt like it just depicted Marilyn as a blonde victim.
That dress looks like a fancy Christmas tablecloth to me.
Also, doesn’t seem to fit, looks too big.
I must just like Emma Watson because I hate doilies and lace but I think that dress looks pretty on her.