“Emma Watson wore a very bridal McQueen to a Kering Foundation dinner” links

Emma Watson wore a very bridal doily dress (it’s McQueen) to the Kering Foundation’s “Caring for Women” dinner last night. [RCFA]

Republicans are trafficking humans to score political points on Fox News. [Jezebel]

Diego Luna looked handsome at the Andor premiere. [Just Jared]

YouTuber Trisha Paytas named her newborn daughter (rumored to be the reincarnated Queen Elizabeth II) Malibu Barbie. Perfection. [Dlisted]

Ben Affleck apparently wrote a 12-page speech for his vows to Jennifer Lopez. I honestly believe she loved that. [LaineyGossip]

Here’s the trailer for the Willow series. [OMG Blog]

This Tom Ford collection is… odd. [Go Fug Yourself]

Rachel Aviv’s new book sounds interesting. [Gawker]

As someone who read and disliked Joyce Carol Oates’ Blonde, it’s slightly funny to see the reviews from people who are like “omg, this is such a dark, disturbing movie!” [Pajiba]

Lots of people have stories about how they intuited (or had outright premonitions of) dangerous or deadly situations. There were people who worked in the Twin Towers who felt like something terrible was going to happen before 9/11 too. [Buzzfeed]

My 600 Lb Life star got dumped because she wanted to lose weight. [Starcasm]

Donald Trump really wanted to buy Greenland. [Towleroad]

Carrie Underwood plays with guns. [Egotastic]

Embed from Getty Images