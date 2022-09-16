Prince Harry will now be ‘allowed’ to wear a military uniform on Saturday

Just know that we recorded this week’s podcast before this news came out – we definitely devoted a section of the new podcast to how completely stupid it was to “ban” Prince Harry from wearing one of his military uniforms to his grandmother’s funeral. At Wednesday’s procession, Harry and Andrew – both of whom have served in combat – were the only two royal men not in uniform. Andrew is a credibly accused rapist who paid off his rape victim when she sued him for raping her when she was a teenager. Harry… married a beautiful, biracial American woman and refused to allow his family to kill her. In the eyes of King Charles III, Andrew and Harry’s crimes were the same.

When the uniform news was picking up steam earlier this week, Harry issued a simple statement via his spokesperson: “He will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” That attitude was the same for his grandfather’s funeral too, he just stood back and watched as his family made complete asses out of themselves in their gleeful need to “punish” him. Then QEII’s procession happened on Wednesday and the international media ALL ran stories about how awful it looked that a combat veteran like Harry was banned from wearing a dress uniform. Now Buckingham Palace has partially reversed their decision:

Prince Harry will wear his military uniform on Saturday in a special tribute to the Queen, The Mirror can reveal. The Duke of Sussex has been given special permission to don his military colours for a lying-in-state vigil staged by Her Majesty’s grandchildren at Westminster Hall. The Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Harry and his brother Prince William, will stand on Saturday evening in silence for a 15 minute vigil alongside Her Majesty’s coffin. Palace officials are understood to have intervened after it emerged his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, also no longer a working royal, had been given special permission to wear his uniform at a vigil over the Queen’s coffin attended on Friday by her four children, despite being banned at earlier ceremonial events. A royal source said: “Common sense has prevailed. It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans. It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.” The Queen’s other grandchildren including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Peter Philips and Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn are also understood to form part of the guard of honour tomorrow evening.

If I was in Harry’s place, I would stick with the original plan and just wear the regular old suit with all of his medals. Make them look like the petty a–holes they are. Seriously though, at the procession, the fact that Harry wasn’t in uniform made him stand out even more. He looked dignified and lovely. All of the cameras lingered on him too. According to Hello, Harry didn’t plead with anyone over the uniform decision – he really did just stay quiet and let his family make asses of themselves.

There was condemnation for King Charles III across the board for this decision too, which is why it was reversed. People in the right-wing press were saying it was a bad call. People in the left-leaning media said it was a horrible call. Maria Shriver – whoops, a Kennedy! – called the family out for being vindictive dumbasses. That should tell you a lot. When the Windsors realize that the rest of the world can see their despicable behavior, they suddenly change their behavior.

I’ve never seen shaming work. Shaming can’t bring a family back together, it only drives individuals further apart. The irony here is that Prince Harry is the one that stands out. @_PeterHunt https://t.co/ByIGE84Mmt — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 15, 2022

I only comment on this because we all have families. This one could lead in this dept and is choosing not to, it’s a lost opportunity. It’s a complicated issue but it’s also very simple. They could easily let him wear the uniform for the ceremony, which is what it is: a ceremony. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 15, 2022

They took away his right to wear his military uniform, he’s the only person who has done 10 years of active service, rest are playing dress up🤦🏾‍♀️ Now the world is watching him relive the same walk he did behind his mothers coffin. Harry’s grace💔pic.twitter.com/tKqCUdEIwQ — Athena 🏳️‍🌈 (@tarmactorque) September 14, 2022