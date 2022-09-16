Prince Harry will now be ‘allowed’ to wear a military uniform on Saturday

Just know that we recorded this week’s podcast before this news came out – we definitely devoted a section of the new podcast to how completely stupid it was to “ban” Prince Harry from wearing one of his military uniforms to his grandmother’s funeral. At Wednesday’s procession, Harry and Andrew – both of whom have served in combat – were the only two royal men not in uniform. Andrew is a credibly accused rapist who paid off his rape victim when she sued him for raping her when she was a teenager. Harry… married a beautiful, biracial American woman and refused to allow his family to kill her. In the eyes of King Charles III, Andrew and Harry’s crimes were the same.
When the uniform news was picking up steam earlier this week, Harry issued a simple statement via his spokesperson: “He will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” That attitude was the same for his grandfather’s funeral too, he just stood back and watched as his family made complete asses out of themselves in their gleeful need to “punish” him. Then QEII’s procession happened on Wednesday and the international media ALL ran stories about how awful it looked that a combat veteran like Harry was banned from wearing a dress uniform. Now Buckingham Palace has partially reversed their decision:
Prince Harry will wear his military uniform on Saturday in a special tribute to the Queen, The Mirror can reveal. The Duke of Sussex has been given special permission to don his military colours for a lying-in-state vigil staged by Her Majesty’s grandchildren at Westminster Hall.
The Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Harry and his brother Prince William, will stand on Saturday evening in silence for a 15 minute vigil alongside Her Majesty’s coffin.
Palace officials are understood to have intervened after it emerged his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, also no longer a working royal, had been given special permission to wear his uniform at a vigil over the Queen’s coffin attended on Friday by her four children, despite being banned at earlier ceremonial events.
A royal source said: “Common sense has prevailed. It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans. It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”
The Queen’s other grandchildren including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Peter Philips and Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn are also understood to form part of the guard of honour tomorrow evening.
If I was in Harry’s place, I would stick with the original plan and just wear the regular old suit with all of his medals. Make them look like the petty a–holes they are. Seriously though, at the procession, the fact that Harry wasn’t in uniform made him stand out even more. He looked dignified and lovely. All of the cameras lingered on him too. According to Hello, Harry didn’t plead with anyone over the uniform decision – he really did just stay quiet and let his family make asses of themselves.
There was condemnation for King Charles III across the board for this decision too, which is why it was reversed. People in the right-wing press were saying it was a bad call. People in the left-leaning media said it was a horrible call. Maria Shriver – whoops, a Kennedy! – called the family out for being vindictive dumbasses. That should tell you a lot. When the Windsors realize that the rest of the world can see their despicable behavior, they suddenly change their behavior.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: (Back row) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence (front row) King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: (Back row) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips (front row) King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: An emotional Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Camera Press Rota 04335295. Members of the Royal Family accompany the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where her body will lie in state till her funeral on 14th September 2022
Camera Press Rota 04335418. Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince and Princess of Wales, Earl and Countess of Wessex at Westminster Hall for the lying in State of The Late HM Queen Elizabeth II
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
They are bumbling idiots!
Does that mean Harry travels with his medals, i doubt he left them at Frogmore?
I love that that he gave them a long enough rope to hang themselves. His statement was Chef’s kiss. KC3 has only been a king for a week and look at the mess he’s making.
Its almost like they are playing games with him. The reporting makes it sound like he had a tantrum and so they gave him what he wants. They are trying to make him and Meghan seem like entitled divas, even with HRH reporting, same thing.
Yes, @Noki, if he wears the uniform it will be because he “pitched a tantrum”. If he doesn’t wear it he will be accused of being the one being petty, whatever the true reason. These people are tiresome.
Princess Di called it in that Panorama interview. She had said Charles will be incapable of discharging his responsibilities as King. She also indirectly hinted that he was a terrible PoW 🙂
Elizabeth Regina: There’s a reason why Charles had the nickname, “Fog”, back in the day. As in, thick as…😂
“They are trying to make him and Meghan seem like entitled divas”
Which is exactly why Harry should take Kaiser’s advice and wear the most expensive luxuriant Morning Suit he can get his hands on.
@Veda
Diana knew him better than anyone and I think she was right. This whole debacle reminds me of TQ and/or aides having to stop Charles from writing a “20 point rebuttal” in response to the Oprah interview. It’s a shame they saved him from himself because judging from what we’ve seen this week that “rebuttal” would most likely have supported EVERYTHING H&M said.
I’d assume a lot of stuff they would need was shipped to the UK as soon as news broke last week.
I’d guess that as soon as they heard how ill his grandmother actually was, a phone call was made to California with instructions for someone to pack everything they would need for these two weeks, including his morning suits and his medals and every appropriate black dress she owns. All of it was sent to them overnight – either by FedEx or more likely, a courier brought a few suitcases of clothes to them.
Harry wore his medals in NY last year so I think it’s safe to say he travels with them. I suspect both Harry and Meghan left their royal clothes at Frogmore as it would only be in the UK that they would be required to dress like that.
I once read that many women in the RF actually pack a simple, modest black dress whenever they travel, so that if someone dies while they’re away, they can at least be appropriately dressed when photographed as they return home. I think QEII herself practiced that (given that her own father died suddenly, you can see why she’d want to be prepared), and it wouldn’t surprise me if the younger women do the same, especially since TQ herself was so elderly and in declining health for a while.
Excellent turn of events. They will look dumber when harry wears it, the reporting will be able to focus on how the others are just cosplaying. lol
Too little too late in my opinion.
The RF as usual totally messed up and are now backtracking. Harry not wearing uniform has put all the attention on him, as he stood out. People were making fun of all the other royals wearing uniform who have never seen action.
I want to know the logistics too if getting the uniform. Is it in a closet in California and a staffer is booking a flight to London with it as we speak?
Also, did Harry and Meghan have to buy more mourning clothes while in the UK (well, their staffers). I was under the impression they moved out of Frogmore completely but l could be wrong.
@GreenGirl: when H&M were over for the Jubilee they gathered some personal items that had been left at Frogmore and apparently packed up other things to be shipped back to Montecito, but they had maintained they would be keeping Frogmore as a residence. It’s likely they kept some things there, like a “working” wardrobe. M repeating her Givenchy black coat from the Westminster service on Wednesday seems to suggest as much. (Thanks to the CBs who knew all this in previous threads)
@Veda
This also reminds me of TQ and/or aides having to stop Charles from writing a “20 point rebuttal” in response to the Oprah interview. It’s a shame they saved him from himself because judging from what we’ve seen this week that “rebuttal” would most likely have supported EVERYTHING H&M said.
He likely has more than one set of medals: a set specifically made for the dress uniform and another for use with suits and morning dress.
Proof they make up the protocols and standards applied to HM because they can change what they want.
This has always been very obvious since with whatever protocol Meghan supposedly broke, there was always photographic evidence of other royals having done it – closing car doors, one-shouldered dresses, crossing legs, working hard, eating avocados, wearing black, wearing nail polish, etc. However, I’m glad the rest of the world is now seeing – and calling out – this hypocritical, racist, petty, nasty family for who they really are.
Chuck’s reign is going to be a complete shambles. He can’t even get through the first week without raging at people and bullying his own son and daughter-in-law.
Oh yeah, the bullsh*t protocol that goes right and left depending on the wind and how they feel about meghan that day
Harry stood out, the rest of them looked like servants.
I love the photographer for capturing that shot.
Harry looked amazing and regal and somber. He struck the perfect note.
Every time I see Charles, I notice how close together his eyes are on his face. It’s a wonder the man has any peripheral vision at all… And as we can see – he regularly makes incredibly short sighted decisions.
They live such insular lives- I don’t think they understand how precarious their position is at the moment. The more they make these kinds of small minded, petty moves (and then reverse them when called out), the more it reminds everyone watching that all their sh*t has been made up for the express purpose of elevating themselves and stealing resources.
Most discussions about reparations lead back to the British empire and the last several hundred years of the royal family.
It is a pretty great shot, it looks like he’s the main guy and everyone else is his guard.
Elizabeth Regina, H and M are a dream to capture on camera. Remember how much praise Samir Hussein got for that iconic rain photo. Their natural charisma jumps off. I was pleasantly surprised by that shot. He really looked so regal (I am still anti-monarchy but that’s the adjective I would use) and dignified. Credit to the photographer.
I love this photo too. I LOVE how few medals Will has compared to the rest of the group, but mostly in comparison to his younger brother. Workshy Will has been lapped by his brother, I’m sure he’ll insist on more medals soon…
Absolutely, he truly looked like Good King Harry
I just had a momentary thought of what a Harry as King monarchy would look like. I think he and Meghan would do such good things for so many people, with all of those resources at their disposal.
Really? The rest of them looked like servants? I beg to differ. Everyone in that military uniform looked like a bunch of Gestapo!! They are all, with the exception of prince Harry, horrible, hideous people, Chuckie more so than the others. When someone is worse that Bullyiam prince of Rosepegs, that really tells you something.
A squaddie, @jodivrunner from Twitter said it perfectly “What they mean for_spite, God turns to might! Harry looks like a King with elderly escorts.”
This turn by Charles and the Firm is not just to save face due to outcries from the world, it’s because Prince Harry outshines them all in his suit.
Prince Harry is there for his grandmother’s funeral not to play RF games. Prince Harry will do whatever Charles and the Firm want during the funeral of his grandmother, hence he’ll wear a uniform on Saturday if that’s what they want him to do. As per his statement on September 13, 2022, via Sussex spokesperson: “Prince Harry will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remains on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” They now want him to wear a uniform then he will.
A happy-belated 38th birthday to Archie and Lili’s papa. Meghan’s Beloved husband and Queen Doria’s son-in-law. Prince Harry, you are dearly loved around the world. Wishing you peace and equanimity during this time.
#PrinceHarry
#HappyBirhdayHarry
#PrinceHarryTheBrave
#ServiceIsUniversal
Please don’t compare the RAF and Royal Navy to the Gestapo – that’s never OK.
Harry really did look like the actual king, surrounded by his (albeit ancient) guards. They made such a huge mistake and I love that for them. It’s crazy to me that none of the royals besides Harry and Meghan have any sort of competent staff around them and those incompetent staff never get fired after giving such bad advice!
But oh well, too bad, so sad. Let the world see what kind of a trash man and father Chuck is and what kind of a petty king he’ll be.
The sad thing about that wonderful photograph is that for just a tiny moment you could dream that Harry was actually the king, and all the others his aides. I’m so sad for the British people that Harry wasn’t born first. KC3 won’t be a delight, but William might spell the end of the monarchy.
Harry is also the only one that knows how to properly stand at attention. Look at him compared to the others. He has the posture and demeanor of a soldier. The others look like extras in a bad war movie.
Too little too late. That family’s pathetic attempts to humiliate and hurt H&M are disgusting and I am so glad Maria Shriver called them out. H and M have comported themselves flawlessly throughout this whole ordeal.
I find Maria Shriners tweet perfectly capturing the issues within the BRF family. Their shaming is causing further distance, not closeness. Not that Harry will ever make an effort to reunite with this petty family.
I applaud Harry’s statement as again he showing the world how much of a statesman than everyone else in that family isn’t. As for Harry’s statement, he is clearly over the pettiness n Salty Island.
But the hand-holding! THE HAND-HOLDING! The PDA!
Sorry. I spent too long reading the disgusting comments in the Daily Fail. I cannot believe the vile comments people post on there; what the moderators allow. Then I correct someone or respectfully disagree with something they’ve said, and I get a nasty email and get chucked off. 🤬
Team Sussex, every time.
From the way you describe what happens at the DF, it sounds like the moderators aren’t “allowing” people/robots to post vile statements, it sounds like they are encouraging it.
No matter his clothing, Harry will always stand out. If he feels better doing so, then I hope he does wear his uniform as it also represents the British armed forces in a way. If he prefers not to, that’s also totally fine.
Well, well, well… who knew the Windsor’s were such flip-floppers? Honestly, this makes them look even more pathetic and shallow. It just proves how they can make up protocol on the spot and use it as a stick to harshly beat Harry & Meghan with. They could’ve just allowed Harry to wear the uniform he worked hard for from the very beginning, but they just had to go down the petty route.
Nevertheless, Harry constantly rises above it all like the star soldier he is and he’s so lucky to have a woman like Meghan by his side! This family’s attempt to constantly dunk the Sussexes will end up being their downfall. Just look at how badly this whole accession and funeral situation has been handled. I’d feel pity for them if they weren’t all such racist monsters.
I know some folks on Twitter want him to refuse to wear it, but that would make him look petty… so I’m looking forward to seeing Harry in his uniform!
Exactly. The focus would be on how petty Harry was being and not on the Queen. I think Harry will wear his uniform to draw less attention. He will still wear his morning suit for Mondays funeral ( so far at least)
no way will he refuse to wear it. his gran was very proud of his service and he called her his commander in chief in his statement.
in between this and the two pen fiascos… the brief (so far) reign of Charles is off to an exciting start. I’ve already seen an article suggesting he abdicate (in two years’ time)!
I rarely look at twitter, but it’s been pretty great around all of this. good on Maria for calling it like it is!
Doubtful as he has waited more than 50 years for his chance to reign. He would never abdicate.
I’d love him to say “Nah I’m good” and not wear it, but I agree he will do it for his grandmother.
I don’t want him to abdicate, I want him to continue to f-up on the world stage, to continue making his reign a shambles so momentum can keep building against the monarchy. I want country after country leaving the commonwealth, I want William and Kate to continue showing what lazy-ass bums they are, and I want Andrew and Fergie kicked out of royal lodge and made to live in Fergie’s new hovel in Mayfair. I want the tabloids to do a deep dive into all the financial shenanigans, and I want Charles to pay taxes on his $28B.
That’s not too much to ask is it?
This sums up the royal family for me, their ignorance and fear and anger and jealousy. And Athena is right, Harry’s grace in this appalling situation is heart-breaking.
We said that they would be revealed on the global stage, and they have been, and continue to be. This mourning plan cannot be over soon enough for me.
Can’t be over soon enough for me either. Seeing the pain on Harry and Meghan’s faces in all of these public appearances breaks my heart. To see the cruel treatment they get from the BRF and the British press, no matter WHAT they do or don’t do — the insane conspiracies that crop up after every appearance — is wearing ME down. I don’t want to think about what it’s doing to Harry and Meghan. 😩
I am certain that they are too counting the minutes before they return home. I will be happy once they are back home in California.
@BothSidesNow, I’m looking forward to them both being back home in California, too.
I’m also thinking that Harry still considers the UK home and also his beloved Africa, a continent where he feels so comfortable.
It is wrenching to watch the powers- that- be trying to make it as hard as possible for him – let alone Meghan, Archie and Lilli – to feel comfortable in the country he was born in, that he fought for…!
I’m just hoping they book out of there right after the funeral and don’t stay for the extended mourning period for the family.
I’m glad a member of the Kennedy family went on record as to how petty and ridiculous this is. In addition, it’s hilarious that “palace officials” had to intervene. Oh really? Intervene with whom? Which person or people were directly responsible for Harry’s not wearing military garb?
Yes that is so wonderful especially since will and Kate will go to Boston for earth shot and see the Kennedy’s I hope they get the cold shoulder
Her point about shaming not leading to reconciliation is correct, but that kind of assumes the RF has the will to reconcile with Harry and Meghan. All they’ve offered is that Harry could maybe leave his family and come back and be their whipping boy – if he grovels sufficiently and “admits” it was all his fault or all in his head. They’re never going to get it.
@Jay – but that’s their idea of reconciliation, Harry leaving his family and coming back and being their whipping boy. to them, that’s the only way there will be “peace.”
Maria is amazing. She also tweeted back in 2021: “Indeed service is universal. You don’t have to be working Royals to serve… service doesn’t require titles. It requires empathy, compassion, desire and drive”. I believe she / the Kennedy’s would feel this way as they have a history of philanthropy, also the Special Olympics. So the royals thinking they have a monopoly on service would have gone down like a lead balloon.
I’m torn. On my dominant hand, I hope Harry will stick to the morning suit so that at the grandchildren’s vigil, William ALONE will stand there in his toy soldier uniform. On the other hand, I guess Harry could wear his uniform at least one more time to honor his grandmother and commander in chief. Whatever he decides is the right decision, I won’t grouse about it. Does he even have his uniform with him, I wonder? Was it taken away (like many who no longer serve in the UK armed services)? We’ll see tomorrow.
Harry should have been allowed to wear his uniform from the start. But he understands what is important is that his gram is honored and he get off that island with his wife in one piece. He doesn’t need them, they need him. He of course was the stand out the day before and always will be.
I think it’s funny how they say palace officials intervened as as it wasn’t these same people that wanted to punish him for choosing his black wife and children over them. Chucky is the biggest asshole father there is
And again on my vanity note. Damm Harry would look good in a potato sack. Megs you are blessed.
100 percent! We’ve known for days about Andrew. “Intervened”? Bullsh*t. They were catching flack from everyone and flip-flopped. And the backtracking was ridiculously obvious and about as self serving as it gets. Everything H said about them has been on full display for the world to see. Vipers all of them. Just vile people.
Can anyone tell me who is in the top photo? I thought it was Andrew in uniform begins Charles. Who is the guy with the white hair in the back? Next to Anne? And why does Anne and that guy have stripes on their pants?
I don’t know if I’m looking at the same person, but in the top picture there are two in formal navy uniforms, one is Anne and the other is her husband, Tim Lawrence, who is a vice-admiral in the navy, and I don’t think its honorary (like the queen making andrew an admiral on his 60th birthday), I think he earned the rank during his service. He retired so I think he can still wear the uniform. So he’s not playing dress up.
@Becks: According to UK military rules, Anne’s husband is not allowed to wear his uniform because he’s retired. He doesn’t wear it for Trooping. So he should not be allowed to wear his uniform either but the Royal Family has no problem with him wearing his uniform throughout the proceedings.
@AmyBee ahhh I thought someone on here had said (back around the time of Philip’s funeral) that retired UK military were allowed to wear their uniforms but not discharged servicemembers. If that’s not the case then it really is questionable as to why Tim Laurence was allowed to wear his (I keep spelling his name wrong.) I mean I shouldn’t be surprised but geez, this family.
@Amy Bee – I’m not sure that’s true. Was looking into this the other day, and reading part of the very confusing uniform wearing regulations for the army – a link I’ve unfortunately lost! I think the section I looked at was for retired officers; I do recall having to be above a certain rank, wear an R on the uniform, and only allowed for specific occasions.
There’s also someone in a forum who seems to confirm this, in answer to the question “Can veterans of HM armed forces wear their old uniforms?” – “Officers on the retired list have permission to retain their rank to wear their uniforms on occasions. The uniform must be of the correct current pattern with a letter R to mark their status.” If this is true for the navy as well, it would apply to Tim Laurence. I believe the regulations I saw listed specific occasions when it could be worn, perhaps Trooping doesn’t apply?
This person also says: “With her majesty’s permission, you may wear your uniform under certain circumstances. It shall not be lawful for any person not serving in Her Majesty’s Military Forces to wear without Her Majesty’s permission. You may be permitted to attend formal military events in uniform if they are a part of a ceremony or parade.” It sounds like this last applies to veterans who aren’t considered retired. Perhaps Harry fell under this category, and just wasn’t given permission the first go round.
And, the reply also states, “Royal Family members who hold Ceremonial or honorary ranks are of course entitled to wear military dress.” Harry, of course, had his honorary military appointments pulled, though does Andrew still have something relating to the navy? What’s the Vice-Admiral position we heard about last year? In any event, the RF statement about him from the beginning of these funeral events has always been that he had “special permission” to wear his uniform for the vigil. And it sounds like they could have done that for Harry from the start. No surprise there.
Caveat: this is from someone on a forum who appears knowledgeable, and does make sense, but it’s not from an official page outlining the regulations!
That would be Anne’s 2nd husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
The stripes are part of the (cremonial) uniform of the Royal Navy.
I think the man in uniform, behind Charles, to William’s left, is the Queen’s cousin: Richard, Duke of Gloucester.
Too little too late.
I love this saying, which comes to mind reading this article: play stupid games, win stupid prizes. And his statement was beautiful and respectful.
Prince Henry looked like the royal with his owe personal army around him.
And they reversed the decision due to white people calling them out – influential white people.
I agree Kaiser, I would not wear it either.
@Seraphina: 100% this.
How are they so bad at this?!
💯! Not one voice of reason in that entire rotten institution…though I guess Charles doesn’t have to listen to reason since he is the King…finally…and so far he is pretty terrible at this
“Palace officials are understood to have intervened”
Did Charles intervene with himself or what?
Right? Like who is intervening with whom lol. It’s clearly designed to make it look like this was just a passive decision that just happened by mistake.
Exactly @Becks1 Chuckie still acts like he can hide behind the Queen. He’s pretending like someone higher up than him made this bad decision that he’s now swooping in to rectify.
Maybe to imply that KC has one advisor with good sense since he doesn’t have any for himself? He can’t control himself in public around items with ink, I’m sure he can’t control his pettiness in private.
Charles is so used to lying about this stuff to embiggen himself like he has many times before, so they wrote it as his team intervened with the Queen’s courtiers but he forgot he’s the monarch now. The buck stops with you, bad decisions are yours as the top boss.
Yes, this is the part that struck me, and also the rest of the sentence:
“…after it emerged his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, also no longer a working royal, had been given special permission to wear his uniform at a vigil over the Queen’s coffin attended on Friday by her four children, despite being banned at earlier ceremonial events.”
It emerged? They make it sound like it was some kind of investigation, instead of a bazillion articles and social media posts. And “had been given special permission” – like the permission came from some mysterious donor, or maybe TQ’s ghost came to them in the middle of the night?
I have a feeling Edward Young was involved in this. He was TQ’s Private Secretary, he’s a member of Ravec and was Chuck’s choice after he booted Christopher Geidt from the position. EY hates Harry and Meghan, and was the one who didn’t forward Harry’s request to pay for his own RPO security to the Home Office and Met. A total FAFO situation.
In years to come the real truth will certainly come out.
this is exactly what I said would happen when they announced he wasn’t wearing his uniform….let them show their racism, their pettiness, their vindictiveness, to the world.
Not allowing Harry to wear his uniform was bad enough, although there was an explanation at least (everyone else was wearing honorary uniforms and he does not have an honorary position anymore.) Still petty and vindictive etc but at least it was something they could offer up, you know?
By allowing Andrew to wear his uniform for the vigil and not Harry, it removes that (already) weak defense and you’re just left with a family looking to publicly shame the veteran who created an international games for veterans.
They keep on showing their asses to the world and i am here for it, frankly.
Good point about him creating an international games for veterans—oh, the irony! My question is, since Harry already stated (via his spokesperson) that “he will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother”, does honor obligate him to stick with this plan? The whole idea of being allowed or not allowed to wear his uniform is just completely asinine. He’s not a child.
No honor doesn’t obligate him to not wear it. The decision for him to not wear a uniform had already been made by others. He basically said “Fine by me, I don’t need the uniform to show my service, lets focus on granny”. Him wearing the uniform now just shows he’s abiding by the plan, instead of focusing on himself. Its the others who look foolish and petty.
But even in this they are showing their asses, because the decision was only reversed after they decided to allow P*do Andrew to wear his uniform FIRST.
So it wasn’t a case of them regretting their decision — it just look like they’re putting Andrew and Harry on equal footing.
If I were Harry, I’d say thanks but no thanks just to emphasize how they are still missing the point.
so I think what we’re seeing over this past week is how the Firm cannot pivot when it comes to Harry, AND how they’re kind of caught in a web of their own making. Like they want the publicity, they want the world’s cameras on them, the royal family knows this is a huge international moment, and someone who has been a major figure for 7 decades is now gone.
but that enhanced publicity means that more people are paying attention, and there is more scrutiny for things like “Harry can’t wear his uniform but look at Edward with all his fake medals.” and I really don’t think they were prepared for that scrutiny, I think they thought everyone would just fawn over them (the royals) bc they lost their matriarch but……here we are.
I’ve said before that the royals have been coasting on the queen’s popularity for a long time, as if they expected the love people have for her will magically transfer to Chuckie the Turd along with the power. They forget that Elizabeth earned that love through her steadfastness and longevity.
If they are genuinely surprised that in 2022, no one is going to love a king just because he’s a king, then they are a bunch of morons. We have celebrities, dignitaries, all kinds of people who are placed on pedestals. No one’s going to love a king just cuz. Even the Kardashians earn the attention given to them through their actions (for better or for worse), not from their mere existence.
This passing of the guard needs to be a major wake-up call for the royals. This, ironically, is where Harry and Meghan could have helped them the most. But they have committed themselves to a path of self-destruction due to their racism.
@Becks: it would be laughable if the stakes weren’t so high – and if Harry didn’t have to pay them with his emotional well-being. But absolutely this entire week has just demonstrated over and over what is at the heart of the Firm: invented traditions that only serve to reinforce hierarchy and trauma.
I think someone got the message when they saw the above picture – which looks like Harry is the important person, surrounded by an honor guard. KC looks insignificant. I bet he hit the roof over the photo. I saw it first on Peter Hunt’s Twitter, where Maria Shriver picked it up. (Hunt has a list of “bold” suggestions for how KC could start his reign; most responses were that “buy a good pen” was the only one likely to happen.)
I figured (very tall) Harry was going to stand out among the uniform wearers, it wasn’t hard to predict. But these people are just so focused on being petty, they’re blind to every common sense consideration.
Prince Charles will pay for this. Why doe he insist in trying to humiliate his own son this way. I am totally convinced the new English king is not done showing his displeasure to Harry. More acts of punishment against Harry and Meghan are coming within the next few months. Harry and Meghan should go back to Montecito and never come back to Salty Island.
They’ve already announced that King Charles will be hosting an event on Sunday for all the foreign dignitaries and royals. Oh, by the way, Harry and Meghan aren’t invited because they aren’t working royals. Sure, Andrew wasn’t invited either but the focus will be on the fact that Harry & Meghan were excluded.
Oh yeah can def see them not wanting Harry to make any connections or see anyone he might already know from the years he traveled the globe as the working royal workhorse.
You’d think that all family members would be invited but I guess the rationale is it’s a working event and not family event.
If I were going to that little shindig, when I got to the “king” my first snarky statement would be, “cannot wait to meet H&M, by the way I don’t see them? Not invited, you say? Aight, Ima bouncing. Only reason I showed up was to meet the REAL stars”
Charles probably doesn’t want Harry and Meghan to introduce him to anyone. Lol.
Charles is afraid everyone would congregate over to Harry’s side of the room and leave him standing by his lonesome. Just like what happened with his walkabouts with Diana, everyone would be there to see Harry.
Personally, I’d tell them to stick their uniform where the sun don’t shine but, if Harry wants to wear one then kudos to him. I still maintain the most spiteful thing they did to him was take away all of his military privileges (even now I tear up for him over that vindictive decision). They could have let him keep one, I’m sure there are plenty of services who would be honoured to have him as their patron.
Let’s be clear here, this wasn’t done out of kindness/forgiveness this was done because the optics were terrible. Maria hit the nail on the head. This would have been the ideal time to let bygones be bygones and not hide behind “protocol.” Instead this public shaming has backfired spectacularly, as the eyes of the world were watching in puzzlement as someone who has served and done so much for other veterans wasn’t allowed to wear not so much as a dress uniform.
Twitter was gleefully saying that how Harry looked like a king surrounded by his guards, except those guards would just scramble to find their servants if something happens LoL.
Not even King Chuck the Turd, Prince of pegging, sorry Wales could make news like Harry. The cameras were happily focused on Harry and you’d think he’s the top boss. It was so good to watch 🤣🤣🤣
It may be an optical illusion but Harry looks the tallest of them all in that picture. He is definitely the youngest and most handsome of them all. Even without a uniform he stands out more than the others
Harry looked like the King in that photo above and it seemed to be everywhere on the net yesterday. I don’t think Charles would have blinked like he did except for the fact that as the current king walking amidst a sea of similarly dressed men, no one could pick him out of the crowd. Charles’ king moment going to Harry by virtue of his mourning attire was not Charles’ intention.
Now they’ve seen what happened, they decided it was better for Harry to blend in and not grab attention by being recognizable as the one singled out. And, by the way, no one is talking about the Prince of Wales, either. So the Harry problem remains and there is no way Burger King wants him back.
But what about the funeral? This announcement was for that vigil. So will he still have to wear morning suit while the others parade around in costumes and chocolate medals?
Must be the “15 minute” protocol. 15 minutes with TQ, 15 minutes wearing a uniform. Wouldn’t want him to get above himself and think he’s important in the family.
I think the sticking point here became that it was announced that Andrew could wear his uniform for the vigil. had they not announced that, I think that this would STILL have been a really bad look (and grouping Harry and Andrew together is NEVER a good look, uniforms aside) but it was clear that they were willing to make an exception for the duke credibly accused of rape, who paid out 12 million to his victim, but not to the one who married a black woman.
Charles made sure to make the public aware that Harry will wear his uniform at his request. So Harry will wear his uniform. He’s not going to defy the King on this occasion. But this u-turn is not out of sympathy or respect for Harry but for the optics. Banning Harry from wearing his uniform only served to put the spotlight on him and made the family look petty. He’s going to outshine William and the cousins again tomorrow when he does wear the uniform.
“Charles made sure to make the public aware that Harry will wear his uniform at his request.”
How soon before we hear that William told Charles to let Harry wear his uniform. 😉
@Laura, 3,2,1…
Okay, the plot thickens. If the King commands it, one must obey.
More content for future episodes of The Crown.
Omg, Harry in uniform is going to be so magnificent. The man is a Ginger Gene beauty. It’s his energy, the beauty from within that none of these other turds have. He is truly shining his mother’s beautiful genes through his, because of the beauty from within. He is going to outshine these idiots in uniform or suit. That’s their problem. King Inky really has been dethroned by Diana’s son and he’s probably having a fit, so much that Camilla retreated to her own house to drink her large G&Ts. They are all trapped in British Tabloid Soap opera hell, talking through Daily Mail. My lord, the pearls be clutching!
Honestly, I wept watching that close up of Harry. He said in the Apple TV doc that just coming to London was triggering. In the last few days, he’s been used for good PR, his and Meghan’s faces during the walkabout were so troubling, like he was scared for their lives.
That video though, comparing to the worst trauma of walking behind his mum’s coffin. My heart breaks. As a mum, I want to reach out and put a reassuring arm around him and let him know he’s done such a brilliant job this week.
Yeah, if I were Harry, I’d stick with the morning suit just to spite them, and let them know that he sees what they’re doing and that he doesn’t want to be used in their too-little-too-late ploy for public approval.
But if he wants to wear his uniform, he’s more than earned that. I really don’t understand the RF’s Disney military cosplay. As my husband (an Afghanistan vet himself) put it the other day, there are literally dogs that have more right to wear uniforms than most of the the RF.
Give your husband a standing ovation.
Ditto! I’d rather see the Queen’s corgis in uniforms. They have as much right to wear them as Edward. At least the corgis did some actual service in bringing comfort to the Queen. And they would look much more dapper.
“As my husband (an Afghanistan vet himself) put it the other day, there are literally dogs that have more right to wear uniforms than most of the the RF”
@Miranda, this is priceless. I’d be howling with laughter if I wasn’t so offended and sad on Harry’s behalf for the insult the RF dealt him…
@Miranda, I’m with you. It’s exactly what I thought when I saw the headline, even before I read what Kaiser said. Harry’s service isn’t defined by what he wears— that was such a perfect way of phrasing it, and having him in a morning suit with the rest of them adorned in their unearned costumes just makes them look stupid, and like children playing dress-up as we all know Harry actually served on the front lines, and makes Harry look like the class act that he is. (How are THEY not embarrassed by this??)
But as you said, if he wants to, then at least he has the option now. These people are so grossly petty and vindictive. I love that so many people all over the world is seeing it now, and not just people like us who follow is closely. The BRF has made themselves look awful this week, in the glare of the world’s spotlight. Absolute morons
These images went around the world and people were confused as hell because most didn’t know what the hell was going on. Then it was explained and everyone got even more confused, it just looked awful for the RF. Why do you surround yourself with people who know PR and then don’t listen? I don’t believe for a second there was not a soul who said “Yeah, listen, this will not make you look good. You won’t punish him, people will simply think poor Harry and the rest of you are childish.” Somebody must have, I’m absolutely sure. But this family just doesn’t listen.
I hope he wears the uniform. If he doesn’t, they will twist it into him being sulky. Plus, he earned it, truly.
Christ, these messy people.
Wearing the uniform will give Harry the opportunity to salute his grandmother as CIC one last time, and I imagine that would mean a lot to him. I’m surprised that they did a reverse here. It doesn’t make Charles or the institution look any more decent to have their pettiness and vindictiveness called out.
I was disgusted with Charles when I saw Anne’s husband, although she must have advocated for him. It made his decision-making look bad that Anne’s husband, who was a career naval officer, but not a working royal, also wore his uniform. I think it was totally right and proper for him to wear the uniform of his earned rank because he served under the Queen as his CIC. Harry also served and he is a blood royal who are apparently only ones allowed to play dress-up, because of the Crown’s relationship to the military, regardless of service. Andrew disgraced his uniform, and I believe the navy has even said so.
The difference is that Anne’s husband is retired so he’s allowed to wear the uniform. Harry isn’t retired. He’s discharged, which is different, so he doesn’t automatically get to wear the uniform.
As I recall, Prince Harry wanted to stay in the military but was more or less forced to resign to become a working royal. This makes it even more egregious that they are treating him this way.
I’m so relieved Harry has a chance to have that wrong corrected. He’s an earnest grandchild and soldier. To see him stand with his head bowed in respect next to Andrew while the rest of them saluted QEII was so wrong. It was like he was that sad faced twelve year old all over again, grieving while being pushed around by family dynamics 25 years later -same s***, different day. That a man with such commitment and compassion for veterans should denied that tribute for the crime of loving his wife and children is wicked.
How ironic that a tabloid “source” mentions common sense. I like how PH is more associated with his mum and her life and death than the RF on twitter.
A lot of people pointed out that having Harry in his suit surrounded by the overadorned uniforms made it look like a VIP walking with his bodyguards 😂. Nobody thought through the optics on that one, huh?
The RF continues to have terrible judgement and seemingly no common sense, and even cretins like Piers Morgan and the DM know it.
Now, all they’ve done is ensure that this is a week-long saga, and even more people will be watching closely. Well done, Chuck!
Crazy that the British Royal Family has elevated pomp and pageantry to such a level that so many people care what this or that member is wearing to a funeral.
And yet we all agree this is an archaic concept and monarchy has no place in modern life.
Where i live, nobody gives a $hit about our own royals , very few would be able to tell you what the names of the royal kids are and yet here we are reading about the soap opera that is the BRF
Mercury REtrograde Moment you say. THE PLANET MERCURY RULES COMMUNICATION. Mercury Moving through his 3rd house of COMMUNICATION you say. Charles had to RE-think, RE-assess, and RE-do some dumb ass decisions.
Anywho, the universe aint done with Chuck yet. 1st -Mars moving thru the his 11th house of groups and the collective and retrograding later this fall, with Saturn retrograding thru his 7th house of partnerships and one to one relationships. Buckle everybody this is going to get good.
Omg Minny! We need your regular astrological updates, my eyes will be peeled for you in the next Cornbridges post! Lol.
I mean the thing about this is, doesn’t is just make it even MORE obvious that these so-called protocols are completely made up and they can change them whenever they want??? Like, we knew that already but could they make it any more obvious?? yeeeeeesh.
Happy for Harry that he will be able to salute in his uniform after being denied that the other day, the picture of him with his head bowed so low while the rest saluted was so heartbreaking.
It’s hilarious to see the royals course correct in real time after the international media pointed out how petty and racist they are. They managed to confirm everything that Meghan and Harry said in the Oprah interview and increase their support all over the world in less then 10 days lol. I know this PR exercise won’t last long but it’s a pleasure to see.
If I were him, I’d stick to my statement – I’ll be wearing a morning suit throughout. Since he made the statement, he should stick to it. Yes, they’ll say he’s petty, but if he wears it, they’ll say he did pitch a fit. He can’t win either way, so standby your statement that you’ll wear a morning suit and your uniform does not define you and your service.
My guess is he’ll wear the uniform, but I wouldn’t. Screw those assholes.
I’d do the exact same thing.
@Heather, I could not agree more. And as you said, he’ll be criticized no matter *what* he does, so imo he should just do whateverTF he wants.
I love the pic of Meghan and Harry paying their respects… just need to crop out the riffraff. I just noticed that they marked the floor with chalk to indicate where the K and Q (wish they wrote QC) were to stand.
Twitter went ALL scorched earth on the RF and it was absolute🔥🔥🔥
Fellow celebitches I cackled, it was beautiful!!
The RF deserved all the bad press and ridicule they got
On a more heartbreaking note, I was whirled back in time to a small H following his mother’s casket. I just remember the emotions playing across his face and it was at that exact moment ANY remaining respect for the RF went out the window.
I’m thankful for the power of public opinion and support Good King Harry, a soldier’s soldier, in whatever manner he chooses to respond to this eleventh hour ” forgiveness”. Hoping now that the world is watching, the Sussexes will be treated with more kindness, even if it is for all of the wrong reasons. Their vulnerability during this grievous time is the only part that brings me to tears. If it weren’t for the security loss, the Sussexes surely would have popped in with the kids to visit his granny while in Europe. Those cruel mistakes by Charles are irreversible and unforgivable , the uniform allowance is nothing compared to what Harry lost, a safe time for his family to be with someone he loved so dearly.
Look, Charles originally banned him because the poor impoverished Crown can’t take on Harry’s dry cleaning fees. Harry would leave sweat stains in his uniform, while Andrew would keep his nice and dry.
They’re still not allowing it for the funeral, so they can kick rocks. The world is going to be watching more than they watched Phil’s funeral, so this petty lunacy will just be more noticeable.
We really value our veterans in the US. They are making a big mistake with American audiences by doing this.
That’s a great point @Rapunzel. The headlines that Harry will be allowed to wear his uniform will now confuse casual watchers when Harry shows up to the funeral in his mourning suit. There is so much going on and funeral fatigue is setting in that very few people are going to grasp that the uniform is allowed only for the vigil and not the funeral.
The thing that really caught my eye was Harry’s posture. Reminded me of Meghan’s posture walking into the church for the jubbly service…back straight, shoulders back, a truly regal stance. As to whether or not he wear the uniform, I trust Harry to make the best decision for himself and I will support him regardless.
After KC III pops his clogs, what will Cam become? Kate, if she’s still married, would become the Consort, right? There’s no Queen Stepmother.
Likely why she’s hanging on to her house. If she outlives KC, PW will probably give her nothing.
Oh yes. If Camilla outlives Charles she will drop everything and disappear. She won’t give William any chance to give her the boot. Charles has already made full provision for her and her children.
She’d still be Queen. I’m not sure if its dowager queen consort or whatever, but she’s still queen. Liz’s grandmother was Queen Mary and her mother was Queen Elizabeth and then she became QEII (which is when her mother was known as the Queen Mother to avoid confusion) and I think at that point QM was still alive and was still Queen Mary. So there were three queens living, two consorts and one regnant. So if Charles dies and Camilla is still alive, she’ll be Queen Camilla, maybe with a dowager thrown in there.
Dowager Queen Consort. She’ll probably be called the Dowager Queen to differentiate her from the former Queen Mother, who was a beloved queen consort.
But she will drop out as a working royal I am very sure.
@lanne yes I think Dowager Queen Consort too. The Queen mother was only known as that because she hated the word “Dowager”, and liked the “mumsier” name of Queen Mother. She was however known as Queen Elizabeth while she was Consort, as Queen Mary was known as Queen Mary . In Ontario, there’s a highway called the QE2 and it’s actually named after the Queen Mother not Queen Elizabeth II as a lot of people think ….so this whole Queen Consort business I’ve only heard it used for Camilla. Even though that is what she is, I think actually using the word “Consort” is to distance her from the title of plain old Queen.
When Camilla becomes Dowager Queen, Kate will be the Dour Queen.
@Tuille
“Pops his clogs”
Ohhhh mah GAWD!!!!!!
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
Two things concerning the so called “Charles intervening on behalf of Harry to wear his uniform
narrative. First of all, the powerful voices of the British Veterans spoke up on Harry’s behalf. The British Veterans know that not only did Harry start the Invictus Games in England, but he actively fought by placing himself in harms way of bullets. He was on the ground shooting. Harry insisted that he actively participate in the ground fighting regardless of the fact that he was a Royal Prince. Whereas his pedo uncle Andy, was comfortably shuffling papers around and entertaining his friends in a very safe area during the Falklands War. BP put out a story that he was buzzing around in an helicopter shooting at the enemies. That is why Andy was called Prince Bullsh-tter by his fellow Falkland Vets. Secondly, the two pen incidents with Chucky and the optics in the British tabloids of the Chuckster dropping Camilla off at her palatial looking estate while he returned to one of his palatial looking estates after accompanying the Queens coffin, has confirmed that the rumor is true that Whoremilla and he do not live together. The Brits are mumbling all the money it cost them for her security. You bet Chucky rethought the bad optics of not allowing Harry to wear his uniform, bad misstep optics will do that to you.
King Chuck the third has been on job for a little over a week and already needs a PR intervention. This nonsense with Harry, the firing of most of his staff that assumed that they’d be going with him, the petty behavior at the dumb document signings ( for God’s sake, no one cares, just use a PEN). He does not have the respect his Mother had, he will NOT get the respect his Mother had, he will not get the grace from people that his Mother had. If they’re still around in 5yrs, I’ll be surprised.
Long time lurker here. The fact that Harry is being treated the same as his uncle *who is a legit pedophile* says everything about that family that they don’t want us to know. Look up the R eddit post titled Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie; a fathers touch and you will see what I am talking about.
This funeral has been a blessing in disguise. “When people show you who they really are, believe them.” H&M need to go no/low contact with these people from now on, just live in California and raise their children together and never think about Harry’s family again. They need to move on with their lives.
So much for Prince Harry’s request that focus remain on the late Queen, but that’s on the royal family. King Chuck is supposed to lead the nation in mourning for the Queen, and he’s doing a terrible job.
Harry & Meghan have been dignified throughout this whole mess, they could serve as an example of how royalty should comport itself. Chuck & Bill should take notes.
“Harry married a beautiful biracial American woman and refused to let his family kill her.” Damn, say it louder for the people in the back and to the side!!
Common sense prevailed my ass. Besides the veteran community, news commentators, celebrities and their own mouthpieces being outraged about this incredibly stupid decision, Twitter repeatedly mocked the RF for looking like the personal bodyguards for Diana’s son in every photo. Instead of cowering and humiliated like they wanted, Prince Harry stood taller. I agree, he shouldn’t wear his uniform but we know he will. And he will continue to stand out and be the focus of the international press. Those petty hateful idiots have made this entire mourning period about the Sussexes instead of the Queen, who they claimed to love and respect so much. KC had better get his head out of his ass. World leaders will attend this funeral, many who have either served or have family members who have. They, and others are paying close attention to the ongoing dumpster fire aka KC’s reign. The British govt isn’t looking good either. Still a terrible look to forbid Harry from wearing his uniform to the funeral.
Seee let me just keep my mouth shut cause I can’t with these fools.
While the world is watching I need more Sussex supporters to pull up threads and buzzfeed articles about the “protocols and double standards” that happened BEFORE the Oprah interview. People need to be reminded how the media and RF treated Meghan especially.
Twitter is full of support for the Sussexes.