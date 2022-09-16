Who inherits Queen Elizabeth II’s extensive private jewelry collection?

While this obviously isn’t the biggest focus this week, I do wonder if Queen Elizabeth II’s will makes special bequests to her family. Specifically, I wonder if QEII bequeathed some of her private jewelry collection to Princess Anne, the Countess of Wessex, and some of her grandchildren. While many of the jewelry pieces QEII wore over her lifetime are part of the Royal Collection – and thus, go directly to the heir, King Charles III – she also had an extensive private collection. Brooches, earrings, gifts from her father, gifts from her husband. Who gets what? They’re not saying. I thought of that as I was reading this story about what jewelry QEII will likely be buried in (or entombed in). This person suggests that Anne will get QEII’s engagement ring… and I kind of doubt that?

At her Coronation, the Queen wore a crown glittering with jewels and wielded a sceptre boasting the world’s largest white diamond. But a royal expert has predicted that Her Majesty will be buried with just two pieces of jewellery. Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council, told Metro.co.uk that it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen will be buried with anything other than her ‘simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings’. She added that her engagement ring, which contains diamonds taken from a tiara owned by Prince Philip’s mother Alice of Battenberg, will likely be given to her daughter Princess Anne. The Queen’s wedding ring was passed to her after being given to her parents for their wedding in 1923. It began a royal tradition of having wedding rings made from Welsh gold. It was made from the Clogau St. David’s gold mine. Her Majesty’s private jewellery collection holds around 300 pieces, including 98 brooches, 34 pairs of earrings and 15 rings. When not worn by the monarch, they were stored in the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace. The official Crown Jewels are held in the Tower of London. Dating back to the 17th-century, the collection includes more than 23,000 diamonds, sapphires and rubies. Ms Levinson said: ‘Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings.’ She added that most of the Queen’s jewels are likely to remain in the royal collection rather than being buried with her because the Her Majesty’s life ‘has always been about the legacy of the royal family, in the UK and Commonwealth. Her jewels form very much part of that legacy’.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, who gets the brooches? Who gets her engagement ring? QEII would probably have to make special arrangements in her will if she wanted certain pieces to go to certain family members. If she just left everything to Charles to sort out, I seriously doubt he’s parceling out her pieces to family members. Sophie will be lucky to get one brooch! But Anne might get some pieces. Not many, but a few. And I agree that QEII likely won’t be buried with anything more than her wedding band and a lesser pair of pearl earrings.