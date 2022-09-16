Who inherits Queen Elizabeth II’s extensive private jewelry collection?

While this obviously isn’t the biggest focus this week, I do wonder if Queen Elizabeth II’s will makes special bequests to her family. Specifically, I wonder if QEII bequeathed some of her private jewelry collection to Princess Anne, the Countess of Wessex, and some of her grandchildren. While many of the jewelry pieces QEII wore over her lifetime are part of the Royal Collection – and thus, go directly to the heir, King Charles III – she also had an extensive private collection. Brooches, earrings, gifts from her father, gifts from her husband. Who gets what? They’re not saying. I thought of that as I was reading this story about what jewelry QEII will likely be buried in (or entombed in). This person suggests that Anne will get QEII’s engagement ring… and I kind of doubt that?
At her Coronation, the Queen wore a crown glittering with jewels and wielded a sceptre boasting the world’s largest white diamond. But a royal expert has predicted that Her Majesty will be buried with just two pieces of jewellery.
Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council, told Metro.co.uk that it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen will be buried with anything other than her ‘simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings’.
She added that her engagement ring, which contains diamonds taken from a tiara owned by Prince Philip’s mother Alice of Battenberg, will likely be given to her daughter Princess Anne. The Queen’s wedding ring was passed to her after being given to her parents for their wedding in 1923. It began a royal tradition of having wedding rings made from Welsh gold. It was made from the Clogau St. David’s gold mine.
Her Majesty’s private jewellery collection holds around 300 pieces, including 98 brooches, 34 pairs of earrings and 15 rings. When not worn by the monarch, they were stored in the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.
The official Crown Jewels are held in the Tower of London. Dating back to the 17th-century, the collection includes more than 23,000 diamonds, sapphires and rubies.
Ms Levinson said: ‘Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings.’
She added that most of the Queen’s jewels are likely to remain in the royal collection rather than being buried with her because the Her Majesty’s life ‘has always been about the legacy of the royal family, in the UK and Commonwealth. Her jewels form very much part of that legacy’.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, who gets the brooches? Who gets her engagement ring? QEII would probably have to make special arrangements in her will if she wanted certain pieces to go to certain family members. If she just left everything to Charles to sort out, I seriously doubt he’s parceling out her pieces to family members. Sophie will be lucky to get one brooch! But Anne might get some pieces. Not many, but a few. And I agree that QEII likely won’t be buried with anything more than her wedding band and a lesser pair of pearl earrings.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid.
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51635815.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message, in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in central London.,Image: 534959697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Her Majesty the Queen during her visit to the Royal Australian Air Force Memorial, at Runnymede.31/3/2021,Image: 602529969, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Queen’s Speech in the House of Lord’s Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords on May 11, 2021 in London, England.,Image: 610283321, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ©Eddie Mulholland / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment. The visit comes as HMS Queen Elizabeth prepares to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on a 28-week operational deployment travelling over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Philippine Sea.,Image: 612142487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Parsons / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, holds flowers as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.,Image: 637732825, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA SOLO POOL. AP+PA+AFP+REUTERS+GETTY+IPA+CPNA IN, Model Release: no, Credit line: Frank Augstein / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Issue date: Thursday December 23, 2021 The photograph on the desk is of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, taken in 2007 at Broadlands, Hampshire, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.,Image: 649254904, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London’s Crossrail project.,Image: 692043490, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.,Image: 719993378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220517-
Queen Elizabeth II At Paddington Station To Mark The Crossrail Project Completion
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – London, UK -20220605-
The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Final Day
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51635817.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Cambridge stans are crowing that Kate will get all of it.
Which, if that’s what Kate is focusing on right now, it says a lot.
anybody but Charles would pay taxes on Her Maj’s personal jewels.
The jewerly will go to the person decided by the queen for their lifetime and ownership will be restored to the king at the end of their lives I presume, so no one gets to taxes becuase it’s “such a huge part of history”
But be sure that any kind of smaller jewel that might be attached to some scandal, that could be called to be returned to the right country (but not the kohinoor of course) or were gifts from suspicious donors will be given to Meghan so they make sure she gets nothing.
I’d say that’s unlikely for 2 reasons:
1. she’ll want to give to blood first ie Anne, the York girls, Zara, Louise, Margaret’s daughter Sarah, and then potentially the great granddaughters. Married ins will be last or have the least interesting or meaningful pieces.
2. Kate gets access to all the royal jewels, I would assume Betty would think that’s enough for her (especially if the marriage isn’t strong).
Quite honestly what they should do is give back the majority of those jewels that are not rightfully and legitimately the property of england. like the world’s biggest diamond that’s in and the set that she wore with the scepter that belongs to india. what the monarchy should do is give back all the jewels from other countries that they stolen and did not require legitimately and legally. other countries are still talking about some of their property like their Exquisite and one of a kind jewels that just so happens to be in that collection. collection is basically made up I want to say possibly 50% of it was not gained by legitimate means and therefore they should go back to the rightful owners. my point is if people are shipping back things that Nazi stole back to other countries they need to open the Queens gallery and give back jewelry and items took him from other countries that was not freely given to them and that is all folks.
I can’t see married-in’s getting much, if anything either. History would have taught QE that marriages don’t always last.
I’m sure it will all go to blood relatives.
Pretty much the controversial jewels belong to the government not the monarch. Her personal jewels are gifts or things relatives bought or bequeathed to her.
These stans are showing they aren’t royalists because they should know that the private collection and the royal collection are not the same. And Camilla controls the royal collection now.
They’ve also crowed that Meghan will never get her hands on the tiara Diana wore at her wedding – it would go to Khate or Charlotte. They’re too dumb to realise Spencer tiara belongs to the Spencer family and was only loaned to Diana for the occasion.
That always cracks me up. But then these are the same people saying Kate is the first Princess of Wales since Diana, so…
I doubt Meghan will get anything and I highly doubt she would care. Harry’s given her several pieces from his mother which are worth more.
@Dot, normally I would say it’s ridiculous – no way would Kate get her hands on the Spencer tiara….. However, there have been some very weird and interesting statements made by the press over the past few years about the tiara and how Earl Spencer was trying to sell it. This
The rumors about the Earl Spencer trying to offload the Spencer tiara first came out before Harry and Meghan’s wedding. It was said that Earl Spencer had offered Harry and Meghan the use of the tiara for their wedding but that it was refused because Spencer was trying to sell the tiara and he only offered it to up the value. Okay, that’s really weird, specific gossip but there may be a kernel of truth in there, i.e. that Earl Spencer wants to or needs to sell the tiara.
Then, when the Spencer tiara went on exhibit recently it was actually stated in the promotional material that the Spencer tiara was to go to Princess Charlotte. This was changed after about a week and it was stated somewhere that of course, the Spencer tiara remains in the possession of the Earl spencer (specifically, not saying outright that Earl Spencer still owns the tiara).
So, I will put my tin foil tiara on and theorize that Earl Spencer did need the money and offered to sell it to the Royals and it was purchased by Charles and we just might see Kate wearing the Spencer tiara. I hope to God no but it is a possibility.
The crap about people saying “Kate is the first Princess of Wales since Diana” cracks me up to as Camilla WAS the Princess of Wales.
It was decided, in order not to ruffles any feathers and to try and silence the Camilla haters, that Camilla would be “addressed and styled” as HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.
Mary – Earl Spencer is as thirsty as they come (racist too, I haven’t forgotten him tweeting from the Althorp Food Fest before the wedding, showing pictures of wedding cake statues of Meghan and Harry with bowls of watermelon in front of Meghan – pictures he didn’t take down even when the comments talked about it).
And Charles wouldn’t touch that tiara with a ten-foot pole. He’d be glad for it to be sold and disappear from public view.
@C, you are probably right on all counts regarding Charles but I was thinking also that William will soon come into a looooootttttt of money and will no longer be dependent upon Charles financially. I’m thinking that if Charles wouldn’t buy it then William certainly would want to. And Kate would die to be able to wear the Spencer tiara!
Charles isn’t buying the Spencer tiara for Kate to wear as the Princess of Wales. He’s trying to distance the title from Diana, lol.
Mary -It’s possible but William is pretty cheap and I don’t think he would splash out on something like that, especially since so many other Spencer women have publicly worn it. It’s not really “Diana’s” tiara even if she wore it so often, it’s the Spencer one – the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara (not the Cambridge Lover’s Knot which is owned by the Waldburgs) was worn by Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth, and Diana, and Kate’s already worn it which I think checks that box for her, lol.
Mary no way prince william can afford it. That wedding tiara is iconic and can sell upto millions. I highly doubt prince William will buy that for millions pounds. Also why everyone keep on saying prince william will get lot of money. I dont think that’s how duchy works. Duchy is controlled by trust and they micromanage every pounds. If duchy has so much liquid cash why would chuck get money from shady people. The trust may give allowances. It going to be very interesting how trust will react to Kate endless spending.
I highly doubt the Earl would sell the tiara when he can make money from exhibiting it with other Di related things. He could even make money renting it out for use with the Diana connection. Why give up possession of it without being truly desperate?
@Emma123 you bring up a good point about the value of the tiara. If Earl Spencer really wanted to get money for it, selling it at auction would bring him WAY more money than Charles or William would offer him for it.
I could see William shelling out the money for the Spencer tiara for one reason and one reason alone–to ensure Harry never has a chance of getting his hands on it.
Charlotte won’t “inherit” the Spencer tiara. It belongs to the Spencers. Diana had to return it to her father after the wedding. Charlotte would have to ask her Great Uncle to borrow it. Louis, Charles Spencer’s son will be the next Earl Spencer. and will inherit the tiara and be the one to “lend it” out.
Actually, Diana wore the Spencer tiara on numerous occasions after her wedding. There are so many pictures of her wearing it. She most likely returned it to her brother after the divorce.
Of course there’s no discussion of returning those jewels to the countries in Africa, south and east Asia they were looted from /sarcasm.
For anyone who hasn’t ever seen this video by Sashi Tharoor, or read the corresponding book that grew out of it, I highly recommend (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SEPPnd3380).
#reparationsnow
I find it quite interesting that India is demanding the Kohinoor-Diamond back as I believe that they have a right for its return. It was stolen by British forces and snuggled out of India as well.
The amount of jewels and artifacts stolen by the Monarchy over the centuries are overdue, as well as reparations.
https://nowthisnews.com/news/indians-demand-uk-return-kohinoor-diamond-following-queens-death
“Snuggled out of India”
sounds much better than smuggled 😛
I recently re-read a book about the kohinoor and while it left India by boat (obviously) it was apparently carried to the coast in a specially made leather pouch sewn into a belt – snuggled if you will.
The Koh-i-noor is in the Queen Mother’s crown. Word is that Camilla will wear that crown in an abbreviated version during the Coronation.
Exactly!!!
@BothSidesNow, I hope India keeps repeating the demand, each time more loudly than the last.
Yes to ALLLLL of this.
+1
All this.
Keen has been wearing the Queen’s jewellery already – pearl earrings and different broaches. She wore a huge diamond brooch to the Westminster service.
These are two different discussions. The stolen jewels are in the crown collection, not the queen’s private collection.
@MeganC I know you’re right but for some reason that’s making me laugh.
“calm down everyone! It’s the Crown that owns the stolen jewels, not the queen!” lol
Thank you so much for the link.
@ Dani, well, if I had possession of a diamond that size, I might want to snuggle it out…
many thanks for catching that.
THIS is what I live for- Lord forgive me. I get light headed thinking of that jewelry collection. I need to throw some water on my face.
I don’t think she’d leave it for Chuck to divide. I think she left instructions on who gets what and what stays for those who reign. But that would be logical and this family is anything but logical.
I would love to see some heavier pieces go to Meghan and her daughter. Rightly so. If QEII had a decent bone in her body, she would have enough fortitude to do that because she knew Kate and Wills will cut them out.
Meghan’s not getting anything. The Queen gave her what she wanted her to have while she was alive.
I am pretty sure that Meghan and/or Lilibet will get some jewellery.
*splashes face with cold water* me too
I love brooches, and even have a few (mostly cheap), but rarely wear them. I always zoom in on pics of QEII to study her brooches, they are often works of art.
KKKHate has been appalling this week trying to flaunt her access to Liz’s earrings, etc. We get it, okay?
I think we can bet that KHate was looting through QEII’s jewels as everyone was still at Balmoral, given the day that QEII passed she was wearing some of QEII’s earrings. I wouldn’t put it past KHate, the jealous, selfish and petty, to abscond with items that she is not entitled to. Remember PP’s funeral??? She draped herself with precious items which she hasn’t a clue as to how to wear.
My arse is still chapel that she has pillaged Harry’s childhood clothes for her own children as well.
Kate never struck me as a jewelry lover, since, when she has worn pieces she does them grave injustice. Cams is. But maybe I underestimated Kate because she has been wearing soMe big pieces while in mourning. But I agree with Becks, who I believe accurately pointed out she likes them sue to their status symbol. True jewelry lovers love them for the beauty they possess.
Maybe some of the jewels are just high-grade fakes but really who cares. She had some really beautiful pieces fake or not!
I’m wondering if the pearl earrings Kate was swanning around in at Windsor are the same ones in that photo of the queen in green. And since Kate will have access to the jewels in the RC (on Camilla’s approval), l doubt she’d get much. I wonder if the queen left anything for Charlotte. I also wonder if any of the pieces the queen gave to Kate for use on a long-term basis have to now be returned for reconsideration.
“I think we can bet that KHate was looting through QEII’s jewels as everyone was still at Balmoral”
Did she show Angela Kelly the back door before she began looting? LOL!
Adding, as well as bequeathing something for Lilibet.
I don’t think Kate cares enough about jewelry to raid anything, but someone better lock up the coat dresses.
@MeganC again, I’m cracking up. I actually wonder if Kate will either lean into the coat dress look more now, to be more like the Queen, or if she will finally decide she doesnt have to try to please this 96 year old woman who honestly probably didn’t care what she wore as long as she weighted her hems.
I mean, think of how much she has!!
I don’t think Kate will get anything bc she’ll have access to the royal collection when she’s QC (if not now, depending on how much Camilla wants to share.)
any other pieces given to granddaughters or whatever would be subject to inheritance tax. I wonder if she could do something like “Beatrice gets these 5 brooches to use for her life and then they go to the royal collection” to get around that? IDK though, believe it or not British inheritance tax is not my area of expertise LOL.
I feel like if she were going to give gifts that someone had to pay taxes on, she might also give them the money to pay the taxes. But then of course they’d have to pay taxes on the money, so maybe she gives them enough money to cover the taxes on the jewelry plus the taxes on the cash?
I don’t care who gets what, but I just want to SEE IT! I want a parade of tiaras and sparkles! No more of this, “the queen carefully doles out one tiara for each person for the rest of their life while dozens more collect dust in the basement, never to be seen again.”
Drag that Strathmore Rose tiara out! Wear the fringy ones as necklaces! Chokers as headbands! If you’re going to be royal, let’s BE ROYAL!
(And for the record, the Swedish/Dutch royals do a great job of regularly bringing out the big guns without getting a ton of flack for being offensive and ostentatious about it.)
@Molly, I HEAR you!!! I would DRAPE all of them on me and I don’t care if they called me out on it. I would blind them when I came walking in. Hell, I would just sit there and just look at them the first few weeks.
Imagine that vault. My GOD!!!!
@Molly, 💯💎💍👑
Oh, to run amuck for a day in that royal jewel vault! One can dream. I wonder if it’s equipped with mirrors and counters so the ladies can just lay out the jewels as they preen before the mirrors trying on all those pretties.
Molly, honestly! I’m not even a huge jewelry person, but the Queen has been SO stingy. You’re exactly right: if you’re going to be royal, let’s be royal!
Although I despise Camilla, so if she’s the only one ever wearing any of it, it won’t be quite as much fun. Maybe she’ll surprise us and spread the wealth?
I wonder if they’ll pull out the tiaras for the big dinner reception on Sunday that KC is having for all the heads of state/dignitaries that are flying in for the funeral.
H&M are invited to it as well.
I would connect all the necklaces together end to end and use them as garland to swag around my home. I’d take all the dangly earrings and use them as fringe for my lampshades! Brooches all get stuck to the curtains! Bracelets turn into something resembling a child’s paper chain but made out of gold and silver and gems! I would attach any extra brooches that didn’t fit on my curtains to a snood/hairnet type thing and wear it on my head so my entire head could be covered in glittering jewels. Forget tiaras, I’m going for a whole ass jeweled skullcap!
I really don’t understand how they can keep all their jewels hidden away in vaults and rarely ever wear anything or even look at what they have.
In my mind she had Angela “the B” Kelly catalogue each piece and she decided who would get what. I can’t imagine her giving her personal collection to anyone but members of her family….Blood Royals ONLY because that’s how she looked at life (IMO). So, Anne, Sophie (because I believe they had a true relationship) and grand/great grandchildren as well as extended members of her family. I would assume she would give the male pieces they could give to their wives. 96 years of jewelry she has A LOT to give away!
Don’t worry – you’re not alone! I am mainly interested in the royals for the JOOLS AND FASHUN. That wonderful website The Royal Order of Sartorial Splendor (RIP) and its sister website about the Queen’s fab jools have saved me on many a dark day during the pandemic….I can’t wait to see what Kate and Camilla rock for December’s annual diplomatic fête!
Anyway (wipes brow), I doubt the Queen will give anything away to anyone because of the inheritance tax – she didn’t get a personal wealth of billions by being sentimental. I expect everything will go to Charles and he will dole it out for punishment/reward, as seems to be his wont. Sophie will still be stuck with her ratty cat ears’ tiara, and we’ll only see the Cambridge Lovers’ Knot on Kate, boo! Tant pis…I want to see all the ladies rock some BLING!
YEEEESSSSS, those websites have had me entertained FOR HOURS on end.
I hope we see some long lost hidden gems. Pun intended.
Part of me think Petty Betty would do what my grandmother did in her will which, briefly summarized translates to “Let the fight.”
LOL!
My Grandma did something similar, in that she just split what she had down the middle, between her two kids. She had a sentence in her will about letting her Grandchildren’s parents sort out the details, she was going out as the fun Grandma.
I’m sure Princess Katie has made an extensive excel spreadsheet. Ha.
Or a pie chart…
The sound I let out!!! Haaaaaaaaaa
Something about her has me picturing her knocking someone in the head to get her grubby fists on the Queens Jewels. Ma Middleton trained her well.
I wouldn’t doubt if she left the majority of her personal collection to the Crown.
This is what I was thinking – she’d leave most of it to the Crown, maybe be buried with her pearl necklace and some matching earrings + wedding band?
TBH I wish the stolen stuff would be returned (as queeniesgoingtohell said upthread) but fat chance of that happening.
This would be my guess especially where a piece previously belonged to a previous Queen Consort. They kind of take on a historical significance. For example, in several of the pictures posted with this article, she’s wearing “Queen Mary’s pearls,” earrings that were a gift to her grandmother Queen Mary by her grandfather George V, and then gifted by Mary to the Queen. Elizabeth wore those earrings for more than 70 years, there’s provenance behind them now.
If its up to Charles ,Camilla will get it all.
Leave some to Meghan too. Imagine the meltdown 😂
Well a girl can dream (sigh)
I doubt it would happen, but I would love it if she left the bandeau tiara Meghan wore to her wedding to her. Again, it won’t happen as it was Queen Mary’s, but still a lovely thought.
@late4tea, I agree, if the Queen couldn’t even loan Meghan jewelry to wear on her overseas trips (like every other female that travels on her behalf), I doubt that she would leave any jewelry to Meghan. Jewelry loans and gifts were used by the Queen, and interpreted as such by many, as a show of support to the borrower/donee. The Queen rarely showed any support for Meghan (the train trip and that was pretty much it).
The reason for that was because Angela Kelly was in charge of the jewels for a large part.
As they’re not working royals, I don’t see anything like that. That’s how stuff gets auctioned out of the family. I can definitely see her leaving necklaces, brooches, etc to Meghan and Lilibet.
Well, they made sure she wore the murder earrings, one time on a tour. Honestly, the layers of shit heaped on Meghan sounds like the plot of a terrible book.
It is very likely that Harry’s family will get jewellery.
“An incredibly humble woman” with about 300 pieces of jewelry and billions. An incredibly humble person would have used more of that wealth to help others. Sell the stuff and make reparations to those wronged by the crown.
This.
“ Her Majesty’s life ‘has always been about the legacy of the royal family, in the UK and Commonwealth. Her jewels form very much part of that legacy’.”
I’d love to see an analysis of the provenance of Her Majesty’s jewels. Certainly the wealth derived from centuries of colonialism can be credited for her extensive collections of jewels, art, etc.
When Margaret died her family returned all the borrowed pieces and auctioned off the rest to pay the inheritance tax. I believe the Queen Mother just left everything to the Queen and she loaned the others the pieces. I think all her private jewelry will be left to Charles so the family doesn’t have to pay inheritance tax and Camilla will end up wearing most of the Queen’s stuff. It will be interesting to see who will replace Angela Kelly.
THIS! I’m laughing at all the speculation that she’ll give this or that to Anne or to her grandchildren or to Charlotte or Lilibet. (How come nobody’s mentioning Mia or Savannah or Isla or Lena or Sienna?) The late queen believed in royal status, and she believed in money. Of course all her valuables are going to Charles, who as Amy Bee says won’t have to pay inheritance tax. Any personal jewels of value will go to Charles with the implication that Queen Camilla will get to wear them, then they will go to William with the implication that Queen Kate (or whomever he’s married to by then) will get to wear them, and then they will go to George with the implication that his wife will get to wear them. Even though all these present and future Queens will also have access to the Royal Collection. Daughters and sisters can borrow for occasions if they play their cards right, but they won’t own. It ain’t fair, but that’s just how British primogeniture works.
Camilla also was “gifted” jewels by CHarles that are hers alone (including items from the Alice Keppel collection). Since Keppel was “family” then Camilla would pass down the jewels to HER children and grandchildren. They would not be in the possession of Kate et al.
Since of worrying about who will inherit all these jewels, maybe the Royal Family should consider returning them back to all the countries they colonized and stole from #justsaying
All I know is if Meghan gets ANY of it, the BM and the rest of the family will lose their shit. And you thought the reaction to holding hands was bad!
That said, I wonder if after the funeral, they will gather the family and others to find out what’s been bequeathed to them. They need to do a Knives Out: Royal Edition because I’m sure there will be some major drama going down!
😂
I’d give anything to be a fly on the wall for the reading of this will. ANYTHING
I don’t really care what happens to the private stuff, her call, but how about returning the Crown Jewels and property that was looted (sorry, “gifted”) from other colonized nations? Oh are we not having that conversation yet? *sips tea*
Yes, give India and South Africa back their diamonds! It will never happen, but I’d love to see that!! Any other countries they looted, return their art and jewels also. Apologize to the Indigenous people of Canada, Australia. Apologize to India, and African countries too!! If I forgot any other country, I’m sorry!
I assume Kate will inherit the majority as bribery from KC to stay married to William. With the clear path for her kids to inherit. And KC will make sure none of it will touch the skin of Harry and Meghans kids.
Kate won’t get things from the private collection. Those belong to the queen personally. If she gets a piece that’s about it. The queen knows she’s going to have access to a lot more from the royal collection.
And if Kate gets anything from the private collection, she has to pay inheritance tax on it. If the queen wanted her to have certain items, she might have said so in her will but my guess is the items will still have been bequeathed to charles, bc then William inherits tax free from Charles. If that makes sense.
I hope Kate just got that horrible Christmas tree brooch and that’s it.
Maybe she left Kate all the fake plaster sh*t
@ AppleCart, I don’t think that KCIII-PO needs to bribe KHate as much as he needs to bribe his own son. Prince of Wailing already has one foot out of that marriage and KHate is holding on for dear life…..
I know that people are speculating that Prince of Wailing will stay married to KHate the Hateful, but I am willing to bet money that once he finds someone that he wants as his wife, KHate the Hateful will be shipped off into the netherworld. He may already have someone in mind as she is still at AC, which is her “parting” gift.
If she did want certain pieces to go to certain people, I hope she spelled all that out legally before she passed. No way it will go to the intended otherwise.
It would be really great if she designated at least some of it to be auctioned off for charity.
I’ve been through the Crown Jewels exhibit twice – once as a teenager, and it was amazing and fascinating to me, and then once a few years ago, and it was more “wow, that is GAUDY and probably not obtained in the best of ways.”
I did too and kept thinking this is a rap artist’s wet dream.
@Lucy2, same! At the time, when I was much younger and went to see them, I was so excited to even be allowed to lay eyes on them. Now I look back and view it all *very* differently.
I think the majority of her private pieces will go to Anne, Camila and Sophie and a few chosen pieces for her grandchildren. I think Anne and Sophie will inherit her most sentimental pieces, such as her engagement ring or various personal gifts from her husband and family. Charles will inherit all the important stuff in order to keep them in the line of succession. I wouldn’t be surprised if everything has been earmarked for years.
Can she leave it all to Charles but specify “ON Loan for 100 years” to Anne or someone else?
She could make a loan like that known as her wish, but once Charles inherits they’re his to do with as he likes. He’s not bound to honor her wishes and her will will be sealed for 100 years so nobody will ever know.
I have always said the only reason to even consider marrying into that hot mess of BRF is because they have the most fab jewelry!
Liz Taylor is right behind them in jewelry.
The Dutch royal family has the most marvelous collection. Queen Maxima knows how to rock that jewelry and she can definitely wear that big gun the Stuart Tiara.
This is the private collection so the Queen will be giving it to her blood relatives. So Anne, Zara, Eugenie, Beatrice and Louise will get the majority. Perhaps a piece or two to Lady Sarah Chatto and a few other relatives.
Sophie might get something as well.
Kate and Camilla already got what they are going to get from the queen, especially as they are in line for much more from the royal collection. Meghan might get a piece, but probably not more than a piece or two.
Yeah I think the majority is going to go to the blood relatives. Anne will get quite a bit, as well Andrew’s girls, and Zara and Louise. And that makes sense to me. Hope she left them some money to take care of the tax lol. (I’m sort of assuming she had trusts for them all set up ages ago but who knows.)
Charlotte and Lily and Peter’s children are also blood relatives. The grandsons are blood relatives also and might like something for remembrance.
Isla, Savannah Lili and Charlotte too.
I forgot about Peter’s girls, but I don’t think Charlotte will, get anything. She’s going to have access to the royal collection through her father.
Lili is more likely to get a piece.
Cue the meltdown if the queen leaves a piece of jewelry to Meghan or Fergie.
Or… Angela Kelly! Could you imagine?
Meghan is family and married to Harry, one of the QUeen’s grandsons. Fergie and Andrew divorced years ago, more likely Fergie and Andrew’s daughters would get part of the collection, rather than Fergie herself.
This is the part I am interested in more than anything. Screw the titles, I want to hear about the jewels. Will Camilla start wearing Liz’s favorite Girls of GB & Ireland tiara? Or will that one be considered sacred and have to skip a reign or two? Will Kate now get greater access and show up to the school run wearing the Russian Kokoshnik? And most importantly, who gets the 3 strand pearls??
I was thinking of that tiara! was it personal property or part of the royal collection? either way, for that one I think the thing to do would be to loan it (or gift it) to a museum like the British museum or even part of an exhibition at Windsor or BP. That one was so iconic for Liz, I can’t imagine Camilla wearing it.
I can’t either. That’s one of those items that I think would truly upset people to see Camilla wear.
@ Becks1, couldn’t help myself…..I fell into the rabbit hole of the history regarding each of the well known tiaras regarding the BRF. I had forgotten how many were actually gifts to the BRF from socialites in addition to one that was created by funding campaign.
A wonderful read!!
https://www.vogue.co.uk/fashion/gallery/most-famous-royal-tiaras
I know the GGB&l tiara was a wedding gift from Queen Mary to Elizabeth and always known as “Granny’s Tiara,” so it could be personal property. It’s so iconic and associated with HM that I doubt it will be used for a long time.
The Girls tiara was a wedding gift to queen Mary in 1893. She then gifted it to Elizabeth. The kokoshnik was a SWA gift to queen Alexandra in 1888. It went to Mary and then Elizabeth. the Vladimir was bought by queen Mary in 1920 and passed to Elizabeth. They’re all free to be disposed of however she saw fit. Though they’ll definitely stay in the main line.
I think they should make 53ish (is it 53?) Commonwealth packages and prepare an around the world apology and with as much pomp that can possibly travel, celebrate the lives of all who lived and/or continue to live under the monarch.
I imagine the Queen will have made a will many years ago and it contains details about distributing her personal jewellery. As an earlier commenter said, most of it will probably go to blood royals including her niece, Lady Sarah Chatto. I imagine she has also left a few items to Sophie. I’m not sure how much, if any, of her private collection would go to the rest of the in-laws. Charles automatically gets all the crown jewellery so no doubt we will see Camilla with a lot of bling soon.
I would most like to see it all left to a royal jewel trust, the way some of the other European royal families do, so that it can never be sold [well actually I would like to see the whole monarchy disbanded but I’m trying to stick to reality]. Any jewels that are left to the other family members are probably going to end up sold at auction some day. I’m looking forward to seeing Camilla sporting more of the big guns now, because she wears the big jewels so well. Anything left to Kate will be a waste, because she prefers all her puny Kiki-style jewelry to the substantial pieces, and when she does wear the good loaner jewelry, she covers it up with her mop of wiglets.
@ FancyPants, we have already seen how ill-prepared PofWailing is regarding wearing pieces of QEII’s jewels. During PP’s funeral, she couldn’t figure out how properly wear those jewels, so what makes anyone think that she has the proper upbringing to wear any of them now??
Though I do drool over her brooches, as well as Madeline Albright’s collection too…….I adore them and have been wearing them since my early 20’s.
Well it was kinda funny when she wore the vagina necklace to Phil’s funeral 😏
Let ‘um go to Auction. If I hit the lottery I will bid!
I could see her leaving some of it to be exhibited or KC arranging an exhibit about QE, like when a royal marries and there is an exhibit about their wedding. Likely most to KC so no taxes paid. Wouldn’t want to lose that tax break.
We will find out when they’re wearing the pieces.
Ditto.
It would be lovely if TQ had designated something for Lillibet.
Don’t hold your breath on that one
The jewellery is a part of the Crown Estates, the tiaras are usually lent to members of the family.
Accepted gifts are also included in the CE, remember when Meghan wore those earrings, got slandered, that was a gift now part of the estate.
Kate usually wears the tiara that Princess Diana wore as POW.
It is alleged that Sophie was gifted with one. It would’ve been from the Queen’s personal collection.
The Princess Royale has her own, which Authum wore on her wedding day.
To sum up, the one’s in the Crown Estates will be available to all the women but moreso Kate and Camilla.
The Queen’s personal collection will be dispersed as she wished.
Well, yes, that’s what we’re discussing, LOL, how her personal jewelry will be dispersed. Not all of her jewelry was part of the Crown estates. And yes, Sophie has her own tiara, its pretty ugly but it got a revamp a few years ago and looks…..less ugly, but still not great.
Why do I feel many pieces will go missing because a certain AK squirrelled them out in the middle of the night?
I had the absolute same thought…
Especially all those loose stones that could be grabbed by the handful and easily hidden.
I am expecting PssOW to be lighted up like a Christmas tree on Monday swanking around with all the Queen’s gems on display just to let us know who won the trolley dash around THAT jewellery collection!
Am sure TQ will have this already written in her will – her personal Jewells will be divided amongst her daughter and grand/great grand daughters etc.. There may even be some pieces that are gifted to the Royal Collection but TQ’s wedding and engagement rings/jewelry will go to Anne.
I can’t shake the image of Camilla lounging around, draped in jewels, sloshing around gin, smoking a joint, while listening to cardi b’s money… living her best life.
I hope Camilla invites me to that party!
My guess is the royal collection would get it. Very few royals have the money to pay the inheritance tax on the pieces, and it will be seen as poor taste to wear a lot of it. Here’s where KP’s attempt to link Meghan to Saudis was so, so dumb. Most of Diana’s most recognizable pieces, and many of the Queen’s, have Saudi or Gulf state provenance. I hope that people call them out every time a Saudi piece is worn. (I’ll certainly do it here!).
Diana’s jewelry is more interesting to me personally because it was left specifically to William and Harry. I wonder how they divided it between them, and if Harry actually has access to it, or if William tries to keep him away from it. That might be the last “hold” William has over Harry. Most of those pieces aren’t Meghan’s taste anyway–I’ve noticed that outside the aquamarine ring, Meghan has received some of Diana’s more delicate pieces. I don’t see Meghan wearing an egg-sized sapphire on a 7 strand chocker of pearls. Diana’s main pieces should probably be put on display in an exhibit–I don’t think either Kate nor Meghan would want to burden of the Diana comparisons with those jewels.
Some of the Queen’s personal jewels include 2 huge Cullinan diamonds made into a brooch. There were 9 big stones: 1 is in the sceptre and 1 is in the main crown. There’s another that’s in a ring. The Cullinan pieces together are valued at 2 billion dollars. My guess is that big brooch will go to the royal collection–the tax on it alone would be insane.
Giving it to the crown would be a smart PR move–they could be put on public display, where they can do more good than collecting dust in a vault. It’s more incentive to bring tourists to the UK. (I don’t think I want to set foot in the UK for a long, long time, but I would be interested in seeing an exhibit of the Queen’s personal jewels–maybe an exhibit could travel). Swanning around in big-gun jewels might be a bad look in the near term for a king who’s already had a shaky start. They should give serious thought as to whether Camilla should wear the Koh-i-noor, which is mounted in the Queen’s crown.
Diana’s collection was split down the middle between William and Harry. Diana would not have allowed William to take it all and “maybe” give some of it to Harry. Thankfully Diana did not do that. Harry has his share also.
This just out-
Queen to donate her extensive collection of jewelry to help fund scholarships for deserving young, and fund schools in need, also to help homeless charities across Britain.
HAHAHHA just kidding.
Damn…you got me! I actually took in my breath. Wishful thinking. Even if they did that with half of it, that type of gesture would be greatly appreciated.
Surely something like her wedding and engagement ring should go to the Crown Jewel collection or a museum. That should be given to the people, not one of her relatives. It’s a historical object. These people have so much private wealth (largest private art collection, huge land holdings in UK and abroad, largest jewelry collection, all the swans on the Thames lol), but they are still publicly funded. Their government is weak but they should demand more accountability and discipline from this royal family.
I doubt we’ll ever know, unless the recipients are seen wearing bequeathed pieces. The Queen’s entire will (like Phillip’s and other members of the RF before them) is sealed.
Let Camila have it and she can give it to any tom dick and harry I don’t care about that family.
It’s fun to speculate as to what will happen to the Queen’s private collection which I assume would only include gifts from her husband and parents and friends. I imagine a lot would be given to the royal collection because some would probably have historical value. I think Anne probably already has her own jewelry collection, including 2 tiaras worn by Autumn and Zara. It would make sense for the Queen to gift her only daughter, and her granddaughters while she was still alive, such as the earrings she gave Meghan. Perhaps she might designate certain pieces for individuals to wear during their life time but they would not directly inherit. I’m sure the royals will have everything arranged so that they would not have to pay the required taxes since it’s the Queen’s estate. We’ve read that Margaret’s children had to sell her jewelry to pay the estate taxes. It’s always nice to see the Queen’s niece wearing her giant pearl earrings inherited from her mother. It seems to be what she wears all the time to big occasions so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s all he inherited and could afford to keep.
They were smart to sell the Poltimore tiara. They had no use for it and allowed them to keep smaller pieces they can wear. I wish they’d kept a historic necklace of queen Mary’s though.
I think outside of a few select pieces, the bulk of the items, especially the brooches she has been gifted over her long time as Queen, are going to be left to the royal collection. They were gifted to her in her capacity as monarch, not as personal gifts made to Elizabeth Windsor, and therefore, they are not her personal property as such, but rather the property of the Crown held in trust on the behalf of the British people.
One would think if she planned her funeral to the level of detail that she did, her personal belongings ( not the Crown items) would be planned as well. It’s quite possible that she did give some things away as her health declined but her collection of clothes, hats, purses etc.would make an exhibit that people would pay to see. All proceeds could go to repairs that should have been done instead of moving a tennis court 2 feet or extensive renovations for homes rarely used.
I know we will never see the extinct of her true wealth, but a coffee table book of her brooch collection would also sell! As long as they donate to her favorite charities or something like that, it could be a winning situation.