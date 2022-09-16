Scobie: Rumors abound that Princess Anne will get a ‘new, elevated title’

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, was with her brother Charles at their mother’s bedside when QEII passed. Anne remained in Scotland when King Charles III returned to London to begin his kingship. Anne traveled with her mother’s remains to Edinburgh, and Anne was the sole “child” of the Queen to travel with her mother from Edinburgh to London. Anne has been, as always, a rock. Unflinching, steady, unshowy. All of those qualities are what British people say they love so much. Interestingly enough, Anne is the focus of Omid Scobie’s Yahoo UK column this week. It feels slightly odd, given the buffet of royal gossip, mess and shambles this week. But I like that Scobie is giving Anne her proverbial flowers. Some highlights:
Anne’s tears and her wish: After four days escorting Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin by car from Balmoral to Aberdeen and by plane from Edinburgh to London, the tearful moment at Westminster Hall was one of the most difficult stops in the Princess Royal’s poignant journey with the “mummy” she was so close to. After spending the final 24 hours of her mother’s life by her side, it was always Anne’s wish to remain alongside the Queen as her body was transported. And while much of the route was witnessed by the public, many moments in those sombre days were also extremely private, often in prayer or deep contemplation. Westminster Hall, however, was the place where Anne would have to finally hand her over, witnessing the late monarch being passed from family to state.
Anne’s place: For the many royalists and those touched by the life of the Queen, the 72-year-old 16th-in-line has quickly become a steady presence helping comfort the nation through its mourning and, just like her mother, been the constant that many feared would now be a thing of the past. As the stalwart of the family, Anne has reliably been present during every moment since the September 8 death of the sovereign and will continue to be so until she is buried at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday.
The workhorse: Anne’s approach to royal life has simply been to keep her head down and get on with her responsibilities—even when few are watching. It’s how she earned the title as hardest working member of the family, carrying out more than 387 engagements last year alone (even with COVID as an obstacle)—two more than her older brother Charles and more than three times more than the then Duchess of Cambridge. “She needs no praise nor attention,” a family friend told me this week. “The work itself is where she gets her satisfaction.”
Business as usual: While much talk is now focused on other family members “stepping up” to support the new king, or those bigger roles taken on by the newly-styled Prince and Princess of Wales, it’s business as usual for Anne, who I’m told already has a packed diary of engagements to dive into the moment royal mourning ends seven days after the funeral.
Scobie thinks Anne should be a Counsellor of State: It feels almost criminal to think that, because of her current standing, Anne has not become a Counsellor of State after the death of the Queen—a role that allows the sovereign’s spouse and the next four in line (over the age of 21) to stand in for King Charles if he is unable to undertake his duties due to illness or absence abroad. Instead, joining Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew is a third non-working royal on the list—Princess Beatrice. Make it make sense.
A new title for Anne? It’s rumoured that a new, elevated title may be on the horizon for Anne, and I can’t think of anyone in the family more deserving. But if it happens, don’t expect it to make much difference. Title or no title, Anne will always go above and beyond the call of duty—whether anyone is watching or not.
I wasn’t aware that there was a stand-alone title for a woman of royal blood higher than The Princess Royal. That title was Queen Elizabeth II’s gift to her much beloved daughter after decades of service to the crown. Like Scobie says, it’s not as if Anne even cares for that kind of thing, but I’m curious if Charles does find some obscure way to elevate Anne even higher with a new title. I also suspect that if Charles does this, he will do it so Anne won’t have to curtsy to any woman but Queen Camilla (and Anne might not even bother with that).
As for Scobie’s small, shady asides… well done. “…More than three times more than the then Duchess of Cambridge” and “or those bigger roles taken on by the newly-styled Prince and Princess of Wales, it’s business as usual for Anne…” While the rest of the Windsor clan scramble to elevate themselves, Anne carries on. And her brother might reward her for it.
I’m sorry but I still don’t understand why she has to wear the military uniform? She hasn’t served a day in her life….
When Anne was a young woman, females could not serve in the regular military. They could only serve in “women’s” segregated branches. I don’t begrudge her wearing the uniform of the service she currently leads in an honorary capacity. But the men who do this get no amnesty from me.
I take no issue with Anne wearing medals. I agree with regards for the men, their medals are simply for ego-boosting, nothing more.
I mean they’re still fake medals, only for ego-boosting. We can have more sympathy bc she could not fully serve at the time, but that only makes her slightly better in this regard IMO.
So she still could have done a stint in the women’s branch but chose not to? I don’t know that’s much better than Edward who at least sort of tried even though he ended up quitting basic training. Even her mom, then a future queen, joined up for a bit during WWII even if it was mostly for PR.
Separate was not equal, then as now. It would have been for show only, even as women serving often did difficult, dangerous tasks with no acknowledgement or reward. They should be honored! They rarely are. Obviously, Anne decided to pursue her dream of winning an Olympic 🏅 as an equestrian which she did. As an only daughter, I think she must have felt a real sense of accomplishment equal to her brothers’. Young women today do not fully appreciate the barriers women faced just fifty years ago and how difficult it was to gain real acknowledgement of their accomplishments.
Good for her. The bow and curtsy business i always find interesting. Anne is quite respetful, i have seen her curtsy to other Royal Houses that outrank her . But i cant see her doing that to Camilla or Kate. Its good there is the rule that if you have already seen each other that day you dont have to because the public wont know.
She’ll have to curtsy to Camilla now as queen, but I suspect Charles will exempt her from having to do it to Kate when she’s alone. (Basically what the queen did when she exempt Anne from Camilla as PoW.)
My favorite was one time a few years ago, when felipe and Letizia were here, and anne met Felipe at an official event and she CURTSYED to him. Meaning, she was all the way down to the ground and he was laughing at her and pulled her up. She was making it very clear that she respected his rank (also they’re cousins of one sort or another, I think Sofia and Philip were second cousins once removed? first cousins once removed? something like that.) I can’t see Kate doing that for a sovereign. (I think this was the same visit when she snubbed Letizia.)
So yes, I think we will see Anne curtseying very prominently to Charles and Camilla at big state events (such as the coronation.) I would be surprised if we ever see her curtsy in public to anyone else.
Felipe is related to the Mountbatten-Windsors through multiple lines of descent.
Felipe VI is descended from Victoria three ways and Christian IX twice. His father, King Juan Carlos I, is descended from Victoria and not Christian IX, while Juan Carlos’ consort, Queen Sofía, is twice a descendant of Victoria and twice a great-great-granddaughter of Christian IX.
Of course, he is also related to them through Phillip since Felipe’s mother was also a Princess of Greece and Denmark as Phillip was.
The two families are close and have vacationed together many times over the years.
Philip’s father was a Prince of Greece and Denmark and a grandson of Christian IX.
Phillip’s mother was born a Battenberg.
I adore Omid, but the second quote needs a rewrite. it suggests that they’re going to bury poor Anne!
I’m also curious what title could possibly outrank Princess Royal.
Supreme Mugwump?
Absolutely!!! Anne is perfectly suited for such a title!!
As long as she is above PoWailing, I am here for it!!
CIII-PO could make Anne Duchess of Edinburgh or Duchess of Dover. It is not against any “Royal Protocol or Precedent” to make a woman a Duchess in her own right, it is just very-very rarely done. However, it can be and has been done.
Footnote: See Anne Scott, 1st Duchess of Buccleuch and Cecilia Underwood, Duchess of Inverness.
And Anne Boleyn was made Marquess of Pembroke in her own right too. There’s definitely a history of women getting titles on their own.
That’s what I was thinking – he’s going to make her a Duchess.
Over Edward’s dead body. Remember that he wants the Duke/Duchess of Edinburgh title for himself and Sophie.
I think he’s just talking about “Chancellor of State” as her new “elevated title”, but I was a bit confused too. Anne has pretty much everything else. (Order of the Garter, etc.)
That’s what I think. This isn’t about giving Anne a title. This is about making her a counsellor of state, as Omid points out that under the current law, three nonworking royals are now counsellors. It just seems like anne makes more sense than at least Beatrice.
Most likely that will be the case.
Of course Anne always put her head down & did her work without fuss. Can you imagine if she tried to hog the spotlight (gasp) from the Queen & Chuck? She knows how the family operates.
Oh Anne…but for that STUPID primogeniture. I have no idea either what goes above Princess Royal. Could it be some kind of Marechal style title? I know that’s an Old French styling but is there similar in Britain?
IIRC the HRH Duke/ HRH Duchess titles outrank the HRH Prince/ss titles, so I wonder if they also outrank the Princess Royal title. If so, Chuck making Anne an HRH Duchess in her own right would be a step up.
Lol. Omid is so shady and I love it. Lol.
First Royal woman to stand at a vigil and to walk in a funeral cortege.
I really admire Anne. The way she dealt with her kidnapper back in the day? She’s one tough cookie.
Could you imagine being her kidnapper??? She would have had their manhoods in vices in the blink of their eyes. I imagine that they were relieved to be rid of her.
Anyone who never heard an account of that kidnapping attempt should Google it. She’s as brave as she is no-nonsense. It’s another reason not to resent her wearing a uniform. Had she been allowed to serve, there is no doubt she would have done so bravely and with distinction.
I always loved her retort to the kidnapper who was trying to get her out of the car, “Not bloody likely.” And mind you, he was carrying a gun and had shot her bodyguard.
She is a tough cookie. She would have made a good heir and a good queen. Instead, the world is getting Charles. *sigh*
Anne and her attempted kidnapping is one of my favorite royal stories and I really like her. I feel the same way about her that I do about Martha Stewart.
I don’t think they’re particularly nice, and probably wouldn’t want to hang out with them, but they know themselves and are fully themselves.
@Lucy that’s absolutely right…she is like Martha in that way. Definitely not nice at all, but there’s no way one can begrudge them a hell of a lot of respect.
Chuck is trying to strip royal titles from his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, 6th and 7th in line, but wants to elevate the 16th in line? And this is a good thing?
Thank you, @ Haylie. This makes no sense to me either.
It’s asinine.
I think these are two separate issues.
Anne is the work horse of the family, does as much as QEII, and seems to Chuck’s, well, biggest non-tampon support.
I think this is figuring out how to bump Andrew and the York Princesses down in line so Anne becomes a counselor of state
Haven’t titles and styles always and ever been used as either reward or punishment? Nothing new here….
My cousin is a Consultant and was one of a team that looked after Prince Philip while in was in Hospital in Scotland, of course we where all dying to know de gossip but he said while he was there he only saw Princess Anne, who ‘was very nice’ and that was it, no other visitors !!!! Poor Philip lol
@ K910, why am I not surprised by this one bit?? Anne was certainly the only one that was deserving of her parents admiration. Anne seems to be the most mature, well rounded as well as dutiful member of her siblings as well as the all of the off-spring of the following BRF members. Yet we never hear scandalous stories about her either….
She was crap towards Diana. Thumbs down from me.
Maybe not a scandal, especially in those circles, but wasn’t she husband swapping with Cams? Or cheating on her first husband with Andrew PB?
I personally don’t get all the love and adoration for her. She seems just as petty and cold as the rest of the “blood royals” (sans Harry). And the work is such a joke that I’m not really impressed by 300+ engagements of 15 minute visits to a farm or whatever with an arrival greeting and lunch all counting as separate engagements.
As for elevating her to a new title, what is above The Princess Royal? Chuck would have to make up a new title for her right?
@sussexwatcher, I absolutely agree about Princess Anne; I’m not impressed with her number of engagements either. She was known to cram as many as possible into one day. Yes, this means she does more engagements; however, I don’t think she could have possibly given each charity the time and attention that they deserved.
If anyone should be deemed to reign the Monarchy, it should be Anne. She is certainly beyond capable as well as would follow mostly in her mothers footsteps, though I could see her being much more mindset in the 21st century as opposed to anyone else.
Oh Omid!! I love his digs at the laziness of Princess of Wails!!! She deserves every bit of call-out as she isn’t worthy of any position with any form of a royal title. When is everyone going to start calling her out on her laziness???
He should make her Duchess of Edinborough in her own right. When she was married back in the 1970s her first husband was offered a title. If Andrew and Edward get handed titles as gifts Anne more than deserves one. And it should be her fathers.
If Edward doesn’t get the DOE title, I’d certainly love to see it go to Anne. If anyone’s earned her right to a title it’s definitely Anne. It would be such an accolade for her, she really deserves it.
Can CIII make her the Duchess of Edinburgh? I’ve been wondering that all week.
I’m wondering that too! I won’t lie, that would be almost fitting for her considering she was so close with her father. Sophie will crumble…
That would make Charles’s life even more difficult, wouldn’t it? The fact that his brother, Edward, was supposed to be made Duke of Edinburgh and hasn’t is already a thing. KC3 giving the title to his sister, Anne, instead? He would need to know that a majority of his family and Britain approved of that move, because he’s bleeding helpful family members in droves.
I would love that for Anne, tbh. And I think she deserves it.
CIII-PO can make Anne Duchess of Dover. Duke of Dover was the title offered to Churchill which he turned down.
Exactly what I’m thinking, be a Duchess on her own merit. If she gets DOE, I’d say it’s well deserved.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a title in play it would be a Royal Duchess title as the royal men receive at their weddings (if they’re not born with it), but I’ve always suspected that William wants the Duke of Edinburgh title for George at his marriage and Charles has already agreed. I do not expect Edward to get it at all…
The Princess Royal is a higher title, but a royal Dukedom (Duchessdom?) with hereditary privileges will benefit Zara and Peter and their kids, so even if she was still styled the Princess Royal I bet Anne would be happy to accept.
Peter would get the Dukedom title but not the HRH as the HRH cannot pass through the female line. It would be like the Duke of Kent’s eldest son, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, inheriting the Kent Dukedom (but no HRH as a great-grandson of a monarch) when his father dies. With no HRH, you really are just a couple steps above the plebs.
I was already thinking if Anne does become a duchess, would her children get titled as lord and lady? Or once again, would the inability to pass titles down through the female be in play here? And wouldn’t it be nice if Zara inherited the title to continue the position of a female Duchess inheriting in her own right instead of going to Peter.
@Feeshalori, I think this is how it works, I’m sure others can correct me if not…remember that titles are different from “styles” which are a choice:
If Anne gets a Royal Dukedom (Duchessdom?) that is hereditary and held in her own right as a woman, then
1) while Anne is alive, her children are officially Lord and Lady and can be styled Lord and Lady if they wish, so they would be Lady Zara and Lord Peter (or Lord Peter with any secondary courtesy titles attached to the Dukedom (Duchessdom?) if they wish
2) when Anne dies, then her titles “pass,” and Peter gets the Duke title as the elder son. Lady Zara stays the same. Even if Zara was older, she wouldn’t get the title, because male primogeniture is still applicable for aristocrats and if the RF tries to go against that, then they’ll upset the applecart for many, many other aristocratic titles across the UK. That is extremely unlikely to happen
Not all titles can be passed on to females. According to Debretts, Duke of Edinburgh is not on that list. Only Dukedom on the list is Marlborough and that seat is filled. There doesn’t seem to be a title that would raise her higher than she already is? Other than another act of Parliament that would backdate the new line of succession, and put Anne higher than Andrew and Edward, but that won’t happen!
Debretts website – https://t.co/JHjlB9VanM
CIII-PO will have to make a new creation of the title “Duke of Edinburgh” and he can put anything he wants in the remainder of the new title creation. Therefore, The “new” creation of the Duke of Edinburgh title could go to a female. The next creation will be the 4th creation of the Duke of Edinburgh title.
A female remainder was created by Queen Victoria with regards to the Fife Dukedom. On 24 April 1900, Queen Victoria issued another Letters Patent by which she created for The 1st Duke of Fife the further dignities of Duke of Fife and Earl of Macduff, both in the Peerage of the United Kingdom, and both with a special remainder that allowed these titles to pass to his daughters.
Thats exactly what I thought when I heard that, hadn’t thought about it once until now. And you know what–I don’t hate it.
Is Charles going to make her co-King? He needs all the help he can get.
Yes he does!! In less than one week, he has caused nothing but missteps, pettiness, exposing his true colors and and raging tempers due to a silly pen, twice! NO ONE sees him as fit for King. I would imagine many Brits don’t find him fit either!!
@bothsidesnow the only thing I’d say about the pen thing is, yes he’s far from great, but he did just lose his mum. I lost my mum 3 years ago and I was uncharacteristically snappy with people sometimes afterwards for a time – grief can do weird things to your behaviour (temporarily!)
Agreed. The man is incapable of managing a Montblanc, let alone a monarchy.
@Turnawry 😂😂😂
Could you imagine? Queen Consort Camilla and the QUEEEEEEEN Anne 😂
🤣🤣🤣 He really does as we’ve seen over the past week.
Didn’t Prince Phillip once say Anne would make an amazing King? It was something like that that threw shade at all of his sons.
Would not surprise me. She is just shy of 2 years younger than Charles and has remained steadfast and clear of shady activities as well.
Diana said that Harry’d be the better king.
This was specifically between PP and Anne. Maybe it was she was the son he never had? It definitely threw shade at her brothers, though. I’m going to try to find it.
I have always had a lot of respect for Princess Anne. She’s a work horse and very committed to her duties. Feel bad that they are still loading all the work on her as she’s entering her 70s. The royal bench is looking very thin without H&M. I would be seriously panicking right now if I was Charles.
She’s already Princess Royal, I don’t think you can get more elevated than that. I’m not exactly even sure what title Charles could make up to give to her lol. But Duchess of Edinburgh? I can see that but it would just be an “add on” to her title rather than an elevation since she’s already, again, princess royal.
I swear I read a couple days ago that Andrew was getting a new title/being elevated/something something like that. Maybe it was just speculation tho. Still seemed to be such an odd story.
I believe they’re talking about being made a Chancellor of State.
It seems to me, of all the active royals, she’s the one who actually loved her mom.
Her grief screams, to me, that her mom died. Not the queen.
The rest of them are vultures circling & vying for the handouts.
Obviously not H&M.
I may be wrong but it feels she’s the only one who is actually trying to work for her lifestyle, albeit it’s still not remotely a fair exchange of services.
Could they perhaps give her the Edinburgh title? Honestly, I could see it, if possible.
She was Phillips favorite, and if she was a man, her getting that dukedom would be a no brainer.
They should declare Anne The Hand of the King. She’d totally cut a bitch.
Yes, The Hand of the King would be perfect for Anne.
Nope, she stomped her feet to be deemed Princess Royal because she was jealous of the esteem that the other princess, Diana, received. She snootily put in some PR time as one of the most privileged people in this world and spending 24 whole hours with a parent who had been grievously Ill for over a year is nothing to brag about. It is an insult to those many people who solely hand feed and cleanse their elders for a much longer period. She doesn’t deserve more titles, only humility, self reflection and a work ethic that actually benefits those in need. Sell some ill- gotten jewels. The same could be said of all of them with the exception of Meghan and Harry.
💥 💯
Props to Turnawry: “The man is incapable of managing a Montblanc, let alone a monarchy,” and Rapunzel: “They should declare Anne The Hand of the King. She’d totally cut a bitch.” Best comments of the week, bar none.
😂🤣
The Princess Royale is a traditionalist, totally disliked the media and their braying about taxpayers when they want access.
She does not do fashion, like the old aristocrats.
When she opts to speak, it is her words but she carries an impressive work load.
If this is true, it will be good news for she is deserving.
In some pictures of her, not all, but some, she looks like Queen Mary.
Just my opinion
She does a job with little grace for the public I have only seen her smiling since the Flop Tour, when royal image was sinking. Her obstinate response to the prospective kidnapper,with oncoming and increaaed provided security protection unfolding during the attempt, is unsurprising. Her lack of gratitude and recognition to the three who were shot in her defense says much about her character, or lack thereof. Privilege.
Well put. She stood up for herself. Good for her. Heroism is standing up for someone else when you don’t have to like the by-stander who came to her defense.
Wrt the counsellors of state stuff–sorry, but them’s the brakes. One of those people is Andrew. If only there was some way to change the constitution during instances like this, in a clear, straightforward sort of way…but that sort of system must be a pipe dream, and not something that the vast majority of the rest of the world does already.
As for Princess Anne, it’s honestly more likely that Charles is going to create some type of title specifically for her. Wouldn’t be surprised if he invests her with a life time peerage of some kind in her own right, as others have suggested.
I honestly don’t get the love for Princess Anne, especially all the people going on and on about how she’s all about “duty” and is not “flashy” and doesn’t want “press” or whatever. She is still a snob, with an excessively sized ego when it comes to what she thinks is the proper way to “behave” as a princess. If all she really wanted was to keep her head down and continue working, then she’d put her money where her mouth is and turn down any and every honour that Charles tries to fling her way. Why take the praise when that’s not what this is about.
As many have already noted, there’s not much higher to go than “Princess Royal” in the English language.
Maybe they’re about to reveal that Camilla’s 40+ year presence in the royal circle has been a smokescreen, and Charles has always been secretly married to Anne. Get all Ptolemaic/Targaryen with it.
I think Anne should get a promotion, title, whatever she wants.
She will be a big help to Charles too. If he is smart enough to include her, she has always been hardworking and frankly, I think she would be better at the job than Charles.
$10 says Charles makes her Duchess of Edinburgh rather than give the title to Edward as promised.
Out of the four siblings, Edward and Anne are the only ones whose “work” for the monarchy makes any promotion palatable and deserved. Charles needs Anne for his kingship like William needs Harry for his. Chuck is clearly out of his depths here and if its not about royal pettiness and nastiness, its doubtful the Consort will be much help. He needs someone on his team advising him and not afraid to call him out on his bs. Anne is that person.
Wars with unsuspecting pens aside, Chuck’s horrible decision making, inability to read a room, and placing revenge above acting like he has a modicum of sense and decorum doesn’t bode well for the UK, let alone the aristocracy. If it true about the pending bill allowing the monarch to remove titles, they should all be very afraid. He, like his heir, has awful tyrant like tendencies and behaviors and isn’t afraid to show them.
She and Charles are pretty close, right? I could also see Charles pushing for her to be elevated as a way of reminding Andrew and Edward that a new monarchy is upon them and they are absolutely out of favor. Not that he needs to remind them of that, but I could see him doing it for his own satisfaction, because he is a petty little prick.
Duchess of Edinburgh for Anne – it will keep it in the family, won’t pass to her kids and by the time Louis gets married she’ll probably be gone so it will go to him because no one will want to be Duke of York – it will take time for the stink to get off that title