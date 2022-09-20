King Charles III went to Scotland for an extended mourning period

We still haven’t heard anything about King Charles III’s coronation. Which isn’t really surprising? When he was Prince of Wales, Charles liked to schedule things way in advance, and he was regularly “booked” for months. It will take a while for the old schedules to be thrown out and canceled and for his new schedule as king to be filled up. My guess is still that the coronation will be next spring, probably early May. That’s when I would schedule it if I was in his place, but clearly they don’t listen to me! Meanwhile, while everything gets reorganized now that the funeral is done, King Charles III has flown to Scotland to observe the extended period of mourning.
King Charles has flown to Scotland to begin a royal period of mourning after tearfully burying his mother The Queen. His Majesty is expected to visit Balmoral castle where the Queen died 12 days ago. He could also spend some time at Birkhall, his Scottish home on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. The Royal Family will be in mourning for another seven days at the new monarch’s wish.
King Charles left RAF Northolt on a private jet with Queen Camilla this morning. Police removed their helmets and bowed as he stepped onto the flight.
Yesterday he buried his mother during a service in Windsor. The service was for senior royals only – and completely private – but one senior royal source told the Evening Standard: “Yes there were tears. Of course there were. But at least Her Majesty is at peace now’.”
[From The Sun]
I find it interesting that he went to Scotland. Balmoral is his now, free and clear. He has his own private homes, Castle Mey and Birkhall, not to mention the official royal Scottish residence Holyrood Palace. While I think it’s weird that KCIII isn’t getting to work immediately, I also wonder if the trip to Scotland is a bit strategic too. While the Commonwealth will fall apart almost entirely in the next three years, Charles has an immediate concern about Scottish independence. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants another independence referendum vote next year, even though the Tory rags are trying to make it sound like support for Scottish independence has taken a downturn in the wake of QEII’s passing. Um, wouldn’t it be the opposite?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
King Charles III and the Queen Consort during a visit to the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.,Image: 722078768, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.,Image: 722078870, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.,Image: 722079339, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.,Image: 722079493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
Thousands turned up to watch as The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022.,Image: 722764209, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: cpuk / Avalon
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – SEPTEMBER 16: King Charles III arrives at Cardiff Castle to conduct audiences on September 16, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. King Charles III is visiting Wales for the first time since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022.,Image: 723280480, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Took a private jet? It’s good to be the king, exempt from all human decency, the effects of global warming, and the need to behave well towards your subjects or own kids.
Charles NEVER flies commercial.
The Queen took private jets to Balmoral all the time. She was never criticized for it.
Don’t forget he also owns Dumfries House. I mean after all that work he did to try to humiliate his son, he has to be exhausted.
Balmoral was privately owned by the queen and is an unbelievable 50,000 acres. It’s gigantic and now all his. That amazes me!
I wonder about Northern Ireland. Do they, too, have an Independence movement like Wales and Scotland?
Google the history of the IRA. Plus Sinn Fein holds the majority of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
When the monarch dies at least he will have all of these properties to console himself right? He gets to keep all that land and those houses and castles?
“ That’s when I would schedule it if I was in his place, but clearly they don’t listen to me! ”
OH, yes they do! I am convinced they have a staff person who reads Celebitchy every damn day. Have we figured out how many properties, private and public, CIII and Wails own or control? It’s mind boggling.
I think he might just be exhausted from the last 10 days and needs a rest away from everyone.
Well, nothing soothes the soul like tartan Disneyland, as they say. Truly, though, I think it’s probably a good move to put a little distance between the funeral and whatever engagements he does next As king. Also, from a cynical standpoint, once the Sussexes have left and the Wails go back into hiding, it means whatever he does next will make a bigger splash, even if it’s just cutting a ribbon at a hospital somewhere.
Personally, I think he should start with a smaller “bread and butter” engagement to set the right tone, rather than go for something more splashy, like a trip abroad. Maybe palace aides ( well, the ones who aren’t fired – another reason to lie low while the households get sorted out) are scouring the countryside as we speak for the new king’s first big outing.
I mean, I would love to escape to a large Scottish castle/estate after a stressful time, so I can’t say I blame him.
I wonder if they’ll do the coronation maybe in early june, around the time Trooping usually is, and then for the future the trooping will also be a coronation anniversary? IDK. when was the queen coronated?
It’s been a very busy and emotional 10 days so I’m not surprised he’s decided to “wind down” a bit before getting back to work. I probably would too if I was in his position.