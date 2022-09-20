King Charles III went to Scotland for an extended mourning period

We still haven’t heard anything about King Charles III’s coronation. Which isn’t really surprising? When he was Prince of Wales, Charles liked to schedule things way in advance, and he was regularly “booked” for months. It will take a while for the old schedules to be thrown out and canceled and for his new schedule as king to be filled up. My guess is still that the coronation will be next spring, probably early May. That’s when I would schedule it if I was in his place, but clearly they don’t listen to me! Meanwhile, while everything gets reorganized now that the funeral is done, King Charles III has flown to Scotland to observe the extended period of mourning.

King Charles has flown to Scotland to begin a royal period of mourning after tearfully burying his mother The Queen. His Majesty is expected to visit Balmoral castle where the Queen died 12 days ago. He could also spend some time at Birkhall, his Scottish home on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. The Royal Family will be in mourning for another seven days at the new monarch’s wish.

King Charles left RAF Northolt on a private jet with Queen Camilla this morning. Police removed their helmets and bowed as he stepped onto the flight.

Yesterday he buried his mother during a service in Windsor. The service was for senior royals only – and completely private – but one senior royal source told the Evening Standard: “Yes there were tears. Of course there were. But at least Her Majesty is at peace now’.”

[From The Sun]

I find it interesting that he went to Scotland. Balmoral is his now, free and clear. He has his own private homes, Castle Mey and Birkhall, not to mention the official royal Scottish residence Holyrood Palace. While I think it’s weird that KCIII isn’t getting to work immediately, I also wonder if the trip to Scotland is a bit strategic too. While the Commonwealth will fall apart almost entirely in the next three years, Charles has an immediate concern about Scottish independence. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants another independence referendum vote next year, even though the Tory rags are trying to make it sound like support for Scottish independence has taken a downturn in the wake of QEII’s passing. Um, wouldn’t it be the opposite?

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “King Charles III went to Scotland for an extended mourning period”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:24 am

    Took a private jet? It’s good to be the king, exempt from all human decency, the effects of global warming, and the need to behave well towards your subjects or own kids.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:27 am

    Don’t forget he also owns Dumfries House. I mean after all that work he did to try to humiliate his son, he has to be exhausted.

    Reply
  3. Giddy says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:28 am

    Balmoral was privately owned by the queen and is an unbelievable 50,000 acres. It’s gigantic and now all his. That amazes me!

    Reply
  4. TeamMeg says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:28 am

    I wonder about Northern Ireland. Do they, too, have an Independence movement like Wales and Scotland?

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:30 am

    When the monarch dies at least he will have all of these properties to console himself right? He gets to keep all that land and those houses and castles?

    Reply
  6. C-Shell says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:31 am

    “ That’s when I would schedule it if I was in his place, but clearly they don’t listen to me! ”

    OH, yes they do! I am convinced they have a staff person who reads Celebitchy every damn day. Have we figured out how many properties, private and public, CIII and Wails own or control? It’s mind boggling.

    Reply
  7. Lizzie says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:38 am

    I think he might just be exhausted from the last 10 days and needs a rest away from everyone.

    Reply
  8. Jay says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:38 am

    Well, nothing soothes the soul like tartan Disneyland, as they say. Truly, though, I think it’s probably a good move to put a little distance between the funeral and whatever engagements he does next As king. Also, from a cynical standpoint, once the Sussexes have left and the Wails go back into hiding, it means whatever he does next will make a bigger splash, even if it’s just cutting a ribbon at a hospital somewhere.

    Personally, I think he should start with a smaller “bread and butter” engagement to set the right tone, rather than go for something more splashy, like a trip abroad. Maybe palace aides ( well, the ones who aren’t fired – another reason to lie low while the households get sorted out) are scouring the countryside as we speak for the new king’s first big outing.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:41 am

    I mean, I would love to escape to a large Scottish castle/estate after a stressful time, so I can’t say I blame him.

    I wonder if they’ll do the coronation maybe in early june, around the time Trooping usually is, and then for the future the trooping will also be a coronation anniversary? IDK. when was the queen coronated?

    Reply
  10. Pumpkin (Was Sofia) says:
    September 20, 2022 at 10:44 am

    It’s been a very busy and emotional 10 days so I’m not surprised he’s decided to “wind down” a bit before getting back to work. I probably would too if I was in his position.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment