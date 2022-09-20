King Charles III went to Scotland for an extended mourning period

We still haven’t heard anything about King Charles III’s coronation. Which isn’t really surprising? When he was Prince of Wales, Charles liked to schedule things way in advance, and he was regularly “booked” for months. It will take a while for the old schedules to be thrown out and canceled and for his new schedule as king to be filled up. My guess is still that the coronation will be next spring, probably early May. That’s when I would schedule it if I was in his place, but clearly they don’t listen to me! Meanwhile, while everything gets reorganized now that the funeral is done, King Charles III has flown to Scotland to observe the extended period of mourning.

King Charles has flown to Scotland to begin a royal period of mourning after tearfully burying his mother The Queen. His Majesty is expected to visit Balmoral castle where the Queen died 12 days ago. He could also spend some time at Birkhall, his Scottish home on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. The Royal Family will be in mourning for another seven days at the new monarch’s wish. King Charles left RAF Northolt on a private jet with Queen Camilla this morning. Police removed their helmets and bowed as he stepped onto the flight. Yesterday he buried his mother during a service in Windsor. The service was for senior royals only – and completely private – but one senior royal source told the Evening Standard: “Yes there were tears. Of course there were. But at least Her Majesty is at peace now’.”

[From The Sun]

I find it interesting that he went to Scotland. Balmoral is his now, free and clear. He has his own private homes, Castle Mey and Birkhall, not to mention the official royal Scottish residence Holyrood Palace. While I think it’s weird that KCIII isn’t getting to work immediately, I also wonder if the trip to Scotland is a bit strategic too. While the Commonwealth will fall apart almost entirely in the next three years, Charles has an immediate concern about Scottish independence. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants another independence referendum vote next year, even though the Tory rags are trying to make it sound like support for Scottish independence has taken a downturn in the wake of QEII’s passing. Um, wouldn’t it be the opposite?