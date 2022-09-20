Olivia Wilde wore Kwaidan Editions & Valentino in at the San Sebastian festival

I genuinely don’t know what the original promotional plan for Don’t Worry Darling was, but I have to believe that it wasn’t “Olivia Wilde goes out solo repeatedly to make an ass out of herself.” I haven’t seen Gemma Chan, Chris Pine or Florence Pugh do one dedicated interview for DWD, although Harry Styles has done some interviews to promote the film, plus his tour plus his other film, My Policeman. Still, DWD’s promo has become The Olivia Wilde Show.
Olivia actually had a one-week reprieve last week, when most gossip outlets were focused on the Toronto International Film Festival and Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Olivia managed to squeak by without too much backlash for her completely f–king bonkers Vanity Fair cover story, which mimicked the lies she told to Variety. In the rare moments when she could have actually clarified or apologized for her lies, she’s smugly pontificated about how the DWD shambles is all some gossip conspiracy or something. Meanwhile, Florence won’t do any promotion, and neither will Chris Pine.
So here’s Olivia, going solo this past weekend at the San Sebastian Film Festival. She’s the only person from DWD to show up. For the photocall, she wore a ‘70s-style dress from Kwaidan Editions. For the premiere, she wore a green Valentino. I actually like the bold print, I just think she styled it poorly? I hate to say it, but this would have been the moment to do a center part with pin-straight hair, leaning into the ‘70s vibe. The Valentino is meh to me too – I hate this recent design element to cut the bust so narrow, all to expose some side-boob or whatever.
Meanwhile, Don’t Worry Darling opens this week. Some prognosticators are trying to say that all of the drama around the film will help the box office. I’m not so sure.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
It’s so odd and bleeding awkward that the only person out promoting is the director. Like no other director is out doing this.
It smells to me like the other actors went back to their teams and negotiated no more press because it has been and will continue to be the Olivia Makes an Ass Out Of Herself show.
She has centered herself and that was clearly suuuch a mistake.
Also the reviews on Harry Styles acting in both My Policeman and DWD, have been a big negative question mark of like, he’s not great. You can feel he’s trying and he’s not doing a great job. Particularly the accent in DWD is being shredded.
Which is fair and well deserved. Why has Harry given the opportunity to start a Hollywood career with prestigious projects and directors? When and where did the have the opportunity to prove himself as an actor? I guess someone thought it would be a genius marketing idea since he’s the most popular popstar in the world, has millions of fans fawning over him (and spending money to go to his concerts) and a pretty stage persona.
Trying to turn a popular singer into a box office draw is a Hollywood rite. Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Gaga etc. Only problem is, most of them can’t act their way out of a paper bag. They kept trying to make Beyonce an actress and they finally gave up because she just can’t. Harry will get a few more bites and if nothing gets better, that’s it. I understand both performances, especially My Policeman are awful.
No joke, my grandparents had curtains with a very similar pattern in the downstairs apartment. They bought them in 1974. The apartment is for guests, my grandparents died in the 90s. But those curtains are still there … been staring at them for 38 years. Ah, memories. LOL
My grandmother had a set of luggage with a similar pattern, lol. I have one of the suitcases & I still use it, it gets a lot of funny looks.
Maybe that’s why I like the dress so much – it reminds me of the 70s! Well late 70s 😉
It reminds me of the couch on Married With Children.
You aren’t kidding when you say that Chris Pine won’t promote the film either. I saw that he cancelled his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel that was originally scheduled for tonight to promote DWD.
I wonder why Chris Pine and Gemma Chan are avoiding promotion. Do you think they had negative interactions with Olivia personally or are protective of Flo? And I find myself so embarrassed for Olivia. Her efforts to center the PR around her have backfired. And is the relationship with Harry already over?
Something nice: The green dress looks great. I agree that the halter is cut too narrowly, but the color is lovely on her.
I think it’s safe to say that both are very conscious of their image. Pine because he’s worked long and hard to be taken seriously as an actor and Chan because let’s face it, she’s an Asian woman in that industry. This mess isn’t their brand.
@Emmi is right, they are cutting their losses after that shambolic showing at the Venice Film Festival. Pine doesn’t need any more memes of him reacting to Harry. And Gemma has already been largely forgotten and she’s practically A-list. Her efforts can be better placed elsewhere.
I think the actors not being there is probably a conscious effort on the part of the promotional team to avoid more articles about body language between them…
Kiki Layne also hasn’t done any interviews or promo. She hasn’t posted one single trailer, clip or poster of the film. It’s really something!
You’re right, the color of the green dress does suit Olivia. After seeing the first picture of her in that dress, I thought that the cut of the bust made her boobs look sad, but that’s partly on the designer who should know that a woman cannot wear a brassiere with such a dress, so what would they expect? I also thought she must have some great abs to be able to wear a dress in metallic fabric and still look good at the midriff. Such dresses can be very unforgiving if the light is not just right. Then, I scrolled down further and Bingo! the dreaded light got her in the third picture. That third photo was messier overall.
There’s something I like about the 70s look but I thought it kind of washed out her complexion in the strong daylight.
Every time I see her name or photo now, the word “messy” pops into my head. For things to be as public as they are (Pine canceling a late-night appearance,eg.), whatever happened has to have been next-level bad.
She has a gigantic forehead and shouldn’t pull her hair back like that. That’s all I got …
Olivia’s face looks puffy, and that 70’s sofa dress is hideous. She looks rough.
She looks beautiful in both looks
I respectfully disagree. That green dress looks horrid. It does her body no favors – her chest is spilling out the sides and she looks like she has a tummy. I have a tummy and try to avoid drawing attention there or accentuating it and so this is just not a good look for her.
Also, face powder will be of some good. I too get shiny when it’s hot out but I think that’s the look she’s going for.
How is Olivia making an ass of herself? All things considered, I think she’s conducted herself really well during the press tours. She could have just gone with snarky and doubled down on everyone’s (largely unwarranted) negative opinion of her. And Chris not doing promo seems more to do with spitgate/the disassociation memes than Olivia. He’s going to throw away a decade-long friendship for Florence, who he’s known for 4 years? Gemma attended the New York premiere. Her character is a supporting character, so I’m not sure how much promo she would have done without all this Miss Flo drama.
Well, the destruction of the movie was the Olivia Wilde Show, so why shouldn’t the promotion of it be the same?
She’s a wretch.
The first dress is right up my alley.
The Valentino does her boobs no favors.
I think the first dress is cute on her. The Valentino is criminally awful – it doesn’t look like a deliberate design, just something several sizes too small.
I think the 70s style dress is fun but agree that she should have gone with an era-appropriate hairstyle. The green dress is is a lovely color for her (though I think green suits a lot of people, actually) but I also HATE that side-boob-a-licious style.
The movie has not garnered good reviews, though they say Florence is great. In fact, there hasn’t really been criticism of the acting aside from Styles’. I think Harry bit off more than he could chew for one of his first acting projects. But I can’t really fault him for trying.
It is so weird how all of the actors are fleeing promotion, isn’t it? Is it just because of Olivia and the drama or is it partly because of the reviews?
BTW Kyle Chandler’s older daughter, Sidney, is in the movie. I’m curious to know how she does. I’ve been a fan of his since he played Jeff in “Homefront”. She’s very pretty and kind of quirky in her style, which I like. Looks a lot like her father.
If the film is a success (critically and/or financially), Olivia will be fine. But if it’s not, her future as a director is very much in question. There are a bunch of really talented folks in the cast, so I’ll probably see it at some point, but a recent review I read made it seem like the direction was nothing to write home about.
The reviews for DWD are low on average it getting a 1.5 stars and RT has it at 34% it seems the more it watched are reviewed the lower the score gets.
For example the movie score from from a 2 star on average to a 1.5 overnight after the NY premier.
Oof.
I dunno. Even if the movie is a financial success, her reputation as a director has taken a hit. She’s gonna have a hard time getting top-tier talent to star in her films, at least for a while. If I were an A- or B-list actor, I would not want to work on an Olivia Wilde film–not after the way she’s been so messy, so unprofessional on set, making headlines for all the wrong reasons, making the promotion all about her.
I like the 70’s dress, the green dress just looks like it’s too small on top. It’s a shame, that she had to make herself the focus instead of her work and she let her mouth and ego derail her career. She might come back, but I think she might have a hard time getting stars to work with her. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry Styles dumps her for HIS film career.