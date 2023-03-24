Prince Edward & Sophie are irritated that their son won’t inherit the DoE title

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, became Duke of Edinburgh on his 59th birthday. King Charles finally did it, after much consternation. Edward and Sophie really campaigned for the titles and for a while, I was convinced that Charles would never give them the ducal title. But he did, with one catch: Edward only gets to be the DoE for his lifetime and the title will not be inherited by Edward’s son James, formerly Viscount Severn. Apparently, Edward and Sophie are quite irritated that James won’t get to be DoE at some point.
Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh ‘always assumed’ his new title would be passed down to their son James, the Mail on Sunday’s Kate Mansey has told PALACE CONFIDENTIAL.
Earlier this month, King Charles announced that he has conferred the title of the Duke of Edinburgh on his younger brother Prince Edward to mark his 59th birthday. As such, Prince Edward’s son James is now known as Earl of Wessex – his father’s previous title.
Discussing the move on the latest episode of the Palace Confidential series, the Mail on Sunday’s Assistant Editor Kate Mansey said the newly-appointed Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were surprised to learn that James would not inherit his father’s new title.
She explained: ‘My sources say that they had assumed that they would get the Duke and Duchess title and it would go to James. Because why would you get a Dukedom and it not pass to your son?’
However, Kate said this is an example of King Charles ‘looking ahead’ to the future of his ‘slimmed down’ monarchy. She continued: ‘As James gets older has his children, they have children, you’re [left with] a Duke of Edinburgh title that is so far removed from the Crown. And it’s a really important title. You can’t have a situation where the Duke of Edinburgh is in several generations’ time so far removed so as not to be considered royal.’
However, Kate then went on to point out how James has been given the title of the Earl of Wessex as a type of ‘compensation’ from his uncle King Charles.
Charles didn’t “give” James the Wessex title, that’s just what happened automatically when Edward became DoE. James became the Earl of Wessex because that’s his father’s lesser title. Same with the Viscount Severn title. Anyway, I suppose Edward and Sophie have to complain about *something* so this is what’s bothering them now. Honestly, I was sort of surprised by Charles’s solution – it was a smart compromise, to give Ed and Sophie the titles but ensure that DoE reverts back to the crown after Edward’s death.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Public at the Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Pictured: Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn
Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
Sophie Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James Viscount Severn
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor
London, Britain, United Kingdom
14 Sep 2022
Royals Host State Banquet In Honor Of South African President State Visit To The UK
Earl of Wessex and Countess of Wessex
London, England, United Kingdom
22 Nov 2022
He hasn’t looked well lately. Has anyone else noticed that? I wonder.
I have, he’s lost about 50 lbs rapidly, so he looks a bit run down. I hope he’s okay, but my question is what happens to Sophie if the Duke passes, does she remain the Duchess of Edinburgh ??
Under the usual circumstances, she would then become the dowager DOE but because the title is reverting back to the crown, maybe she would revert to her former title and become the dowager Countess of Wessex. However, that would be a downgrade for her. But you know one of William’s kids, I think Louis, would get that title.
I believe she would be the Dowager Duchess of Edinburgh, but I could be wrong.
I asked the same question on a previous post, and the answer posted (I don’t remember who answered) was dowager Countess of Wessex. I guess she would have to go back to curtseying to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Yes, I’ve commented it several times. I think he is seriously ill and that is part of why Charles relented on the title; he knows it won’t be long before it reverts.
I kinda agree with Chaine. I wouldn’t be surprised if something actually is wrong with Ed. It wasn’t given on a milestone birthday if you know what I mean. As far as comments about who will be next to use the Edinburgh title, I don’t think that title will be granted to anyone else for years or decades to come. If the monarchy lasts that long, it will probably be awarded to the husband of the next hereditary Queen. So, this means if George makes it to the throne and his first born is a daughter or if Charlotte ends up being Queen. Re Sophie, she will be a dowager duchess if she outlives her husband.
Their son and daughter should go by their princely title. He’s entitled to it. They aren’t impressing anyone by not letting him use it.
They were when Elizabeth was still alive but are they now? I mean they aren’t the grandchildren of a sovereign anymore. Merely a niece and nephew
Yes. There are multiple older Royals who didn’t lose their Prince / Princess titles when the Queen inherited. If someone was ever the grandchild of a sovereign, they get the title for life.
Similarly, Archie and Lili keep the titles when William inherits.
Louise and James are grandchildren of a sovereign (QEII) and always will be grandchildren of a sovereign (QEII).
Archie & Lilibet are grandchildren of a sovereign (KCIII) and always will be grandchildren of a sovereign (KCIII).
I don’t think they’re eligible now. I think they needed to start using them while QEII was alive. But I’m not an expert, that’s just my understanding of the situation.
Bea and Eugenie are no longer grandchildren of a reigning monarch. Yet they are *still* HRH Princesses. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Perhaps they had to have taken that title at the time (prior to Liz’s death) for it to be theirs “legally” going forward?
Princess Alexandra of Kent wasn’t even born yet when her grandfather, the king, died. Her uncle was in the throne. Same with her younger brother, Prince Michael. There’s nothing in the letters patent that says the grandchild of the regnant had to be alive and using the title during their reign.
Why? Because then he’s a lesser royal than Harry and his kids?
Because despite pretending otherwise, sophie is just as much obsessed with her kids growing up royal as kate is
Oh give it up!
As long as they have wealth, the titles are just nonsense.
Those kids should be getting educations and be prepared to live private lives, in 20 years or less the BRF will be closed for business.
That’s their big problem. Unless Philip and the queen left them huge sums, they don’t have much personal wealth (compared to their circle, not us plebs). The only thing they’ll have going for them in thr furure is the titles and connections to the RF. It’s been clear for years they’ll never be working royals, so they’ll need to make their own living. Sophie has probably seen how their cousins, the Phillipses, have made big bucks on their royal connections and thought, my children has titles, they can do even better.
I think they should be more worried about Charles possibly reducing their funding and kicking them out of their huge mansion. If I’m Sophie I’d put a hold on the purchase of any new designer outfits and start saving her money.
Appropos of nothing, that boy is super-cute and doesn’t look like other one of them.
Agreed, I think he’s going to be a handsome man, and he looks nothing like either of them, for sure.
Come on now. Have you seen pix of Edward when he was a young 20-Something? He was (almost) beautiful. And his son looks like he’s gonna be even better looking than his father in his 20s.
Edward WAS really good looking. Like we joke about Diana snatching William’s looks back, but someone really snatched Edward’s back.
Agreed, Edward gave William a run for his money in the looks department when he was around his age.
Yes Edward looked like the very best of Elizabeth and Prince Philip when he was young. Too bad he is a known jerk
Also apropos of nothing, that cream dress is one of Louise’s best looks. Ugly hairband and messy hair, but the dress is lovely and suits her. And in the awful pink dress in the second photo? She looks exactly like a young QEII.
I honestly believe Sophie makes Louise wear her hand me downs so that Sophie has more money to buy new clothes. Louise is so lovely but it always looks like she is wearing Sophie’s old clothes.
Agreed, Nota. Louise is a dead ringer for the young Elizabeth. And it’s a shame how frumpily she’s dressed so many times. Sophie really needs to upgrade her clothing or maybe Louise can get some fashion tips other than from her mother. I thought she looked very well turned out when she wore her carriage driving clothes.
It doesn’t matter if the DoE title goes ‘far from the Crown’, it isn’t like the Crown is going to survive. This is Charles 1) punishing Edward for being Philip’s fav 2) trying to save the DoE title for someone else in the near future.
@notsosugarhere,yep, he’s saving it for Louis, because George will become prince of Wales and then king (but he won’t because the crown is finished)
This is where I’m at. So it assures that the title doesn’t go far from the crown and is all part of Charles’ slimmed down monarchy? But Charles’ slimmed down monarchy is a fucking farce. AFAIK this title doesn’t come with money so who cares. Let the title stay with Edward and his son. Until they get rid of all the titles and the monarchy, this is just petty musical titles and power plays. Slimming it all down so that the king and the heir have all the titles for themselves. These titles are silly to me but it’s more about watching Charles and William’s selfish power grabbing and trying to exclude everyone else in the family from having anything. Like there’s no money involved. Y’all already have all the money. It just looks punitive and petty and shines a light on the silliness of the titles. And the shallowness of this family. Primogeniture at its ugliest. Ooh, Charles is so smart bc he’s keeping the title close to the crown. Big freaking deal.
The going far from the crown thing is a stupid justification. The Queen didn’t give Andrew DoY with the understanding that it would revert to the crown – it just happened he didn’t have sons to pass it to. Gloucester and Kent will be passed down to sons and will cease to be royal dukedoms and no one seems pressed about that.
I think this is Charles compromising, knowing that William wants the title for Louis so he’s not having it go to James. But even that’s dumb bc Edward could live another 30, 35, 40 years (even if there is speculation he’s not well now, let’s just base it on general family longevity) so then the title is likely not available for Louis anyway.
Yes, the only way this title is “important” is if William wants it. I checked on all of the extent and defunct, but revivable, dukedoms in Britain and the duchy of Edinburgh comes nowhere near being one of the oldest (which is usually how they are rated, importance-wise). I think maybe they figure that if they give this title to Louis he would have a built-in job with the Prizes scheme.
They should be glad to even get DDOE in the first place, because if it weren’t for Harry and Meghan, they’d still be waiting on a title that would never come. I think I saw on Twitter that the Commonwealth service pamphlets apparently still had them listed as Earl and Countess of Wessex, so there definitely wasn’t a plan to give the title on his birthday, regardless of what BP claimed. They really should thank the Sussexes for the last-minute scrambling and saving face by Charles and his lackeys.
He still has an Earldom. Yeah I know Dukedom is higher and that matters to these people but it’s not like James is titleless or whatever. At least he has something.
They should have been Prince and Princess when the Queen was alive. Anyway end of day their children should prepare for their own future instead of relying on the monarch. It’s better for their sanity.
Them preparing to earn their living AND Philip’s desire for Edward’s line to have the DoE title in perpetuity are not mutually exclusive. Edward should have been given the DoE title right after QEII passed, and it should have gone permanently to his line as QEII and Philip both wanted.
It was fulfilling Philip’s wish that in some way, his ‘name’ (not his real name but the name he embraced as his title) would get to carry on after him. That was why Anne put ‘Mountbatten-Windsor’ on her marriage certificate back when no one was considering ‘Mountbatten’ to be part of the Windsor household. She was giving a nod to her father.
If anything they should be upset Louise isn’t inheriting the title. In a world that has an older daughter inheriting the crown over younger brothers, the argument should be for Louise not James.
Thank you! I say abolish the whole thing but they could at least pretend like they give a flying f about being “progressive”
Ugh, they just need to give it up. The child is already an Earl, is that not enough? Poor thing always looks morose and put-upon when they trot him out into the public eye, leave it alone and let him live his non-working-royal life without the extra idiocy.
The whole idea of having a younger son inherit a title was a daft and convoluted idea to start with. It would have gone against all rules for how titles are passed on. And what value will the Edinburgh title be if Scotland leaves and eventually becomes a republic?
These two racist bores just FIND things to complain about.
The Edinburghs are sore because Prince Archie and Princess Lili got their titles under the George V convention and Archie is still listed as heir apparent to the Dukedom of Sussex. A half American with African American lineage will become a royal Duke thanks to QEII.
And by the looks of it, an extremely independently wealthy one at that.
DoE has never been a hereditary title. There’s no land that goes with it. It’s been created 4 times specifically to be given to someone who isn’t eligible for any other title. They just need to get over it.
Wow, @M, you stated that with such certainty. It is completely untrue!!!
P kkreviously, the Duchy of Edinburgh was NOT conveyed as a life peerage but rather as a title that could be inherited.
It just so happens that with the few creations of this Duchy, it either merged with the Crown (George III & Charles III) or the holder didn’t have children to succeed (one had no children and in one instance his only son predeceased him).
Indeed, the mere fact that the title has “merged with the crown” is evidence of the fact that the title was inherited! George III and Charles III each INHERITED the title Duke of Edinburgh. Otherwise, how the heck could it merge with the crown??!
The important thing is that the DofE titles were about the Queen and Philip’s feelings. They wanted Edward to automatically become DofE, they expected their grandson to be the DofE and carry on the name directly from Philip.
What is the saying? A bird in hand is worth two in the bush? Edward turned down a dukedom at the time of his wedding in order to have the Earl of Wessex title for a while (he was charmed by the Shakespearean connection) then later inherit the DOE. He could have been a duke all along and James would have inherited the title.
That’s got to sting. I wonder if Edward often thinks of that saying, if hindsight was only 20/20. He may well have revisited his decision.