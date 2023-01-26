Gerard Pique goes Instagram-official with his strawberry-jam-eating tart

Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation last June. We knew, even then, that Pique cheated on Shakira and he had treated her like crap for years. She stayed because they have two sons together and she wanted to do everything she could to make it work. Then Pique invited his mistress, Clara Chia Marti, into his shared home with Shakira and Clara ate Shakira’s strawberry jam. That is apparently how Shakira found out that Pique was cheating on her and inviting his mistress into their home and their bed. That’s when Shakira finally left.
Well, now Pique and Clara Chia Marti are official. Pique posted the above Instagram on Wednesday. Clara is 23, Pique is 35, Shakira is 45. I absolutely believe that Clara thinks she scored some big prize, and that she’s saving Gerard from Shakira. Clara thinks she’s won. I’m not going to tell her. Shakira’s not going to tell her either.
Incidentally, Pique isn’t just scum for how he treated the mother of his children. Pique’s big sports management/investment firm Kosmos is an utter catastrophe. Kosmos made a big deal in 2018 to take over Davis Cup, the national team competition in tennis. Kosmos was supposed to make Davis Cup profitable to the tune of $40 million in prize money annually. Just weeks ago, the International Tennis Federation withdrew from the Kosmos deal because Kosmos didn’t have the money, and the whole thing was just a huge scam. They’re going to court over it. I hope the ITF destroys Kosmos and Pique and sues them all into oblivion.
Shakira is telling her though, she just released a whole song telling Clara what’s what two weeks ago
He won’t even co-parent. He demanded money* from her in order to sign an authorization for the kids to move to Miami with her. He couldn’t care less about living in the same country, let alone city, as his 2 children.
*He demanded cash, money for some of his debts, and 1st class tickets twice a year.
I thought I read something about that….I was wondering, why is she paying for him to come see his own kids? It’s not like he’s broke ffs. Doesn’t he come from a wealthy family in addition to the money he’s made? Maybe I don’t know enough about him….now I don’t wanna know any more. What an AH. He was never worthy of Shaki anyway.
Apparently, they’ve come to a custody agreement and she’ll be moving to Miami with their boys. Good for her, I wish her all the happiness possible. She was always too good for him.
Poor girl – his company just got dumped by the International Tennis Federation over the David Cup deal. Apparently he’s broke and couldn’t fulfil the terms of the contract – ahahahahahahahahaha. Is he still a ‘prize’ Clara?
Can someone give me a link or backstory about this strawberry jam?? anyways, she thinks she won but shes about to find out whats up
Caligirl: basically, Shakira was keeping jam in her fridge, and she was the only one the family who ever ate it, since her kids didn’t like it, and her husband was on a strict diet to continue trying to play pro sports despite his advanced age, so he didn’t eat it either. She was on a trip with the children, and came back to find someone had eaten her jam. So she knew her husband had someone in the house.
He paid for some cosmetics procedures in her face, including lips. He is showing his investment. Both are disgusting. Shakira won.
