Gerard Pique goes Instagram-official with his strawberry-jam-eating tart

Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation last June. We knew, even then, that Pique cheated on Shakira and he had treated her like crap for years. She stayed because they have two sons together and she wanted to do everything she could to make it work. Then Pique invited his mistress, Clara Chia Marti, into his shared home with Shakira and Clara ate Shakira’s strawberry jam. That is apparently how Shakira found out that Pique was cheating on her and inviting his mistress into their home and their bed. That’s when Shakira finally left.

Well, now Pique and Clara Chia Marti are official. Pique posted the above Instagram on Wednesday. Clara is 23, Pique is 35, Shakira is 45. I absolutely believe that Clara thinks she scored some big prize, and that she’s saving Gerard from Shakira. Clara thinks she’s won. I’m not going to tell her. Shakira’s not going to tell her either.

Incidentally, Pique isn’t just scum for how he treated the mother of his children. Pique’s big sports management/investment firm Kosmos is an utter catastrophe. Kosmos made a big deal in 2018 to take over Davis Cup, the national team competition in tennis. Kosmos was supposed to make Davis Cup profitable to the tune of $40 million in prize money annually. Just weeks ago, the International Tennis Federation withdrew from the Kosmos deal because Kosmos didn’t have the money, and the whole thing was just a huge scam. They’re going to court over it. I hope the ITF destroys Kosmos and Pique and sues them all into oblivion.

56 Responses to “Gerard Pique goes Instagram-official with his strawberry-jam-eating tart”

  1. Emily says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:22 am

    The strawberry jam is so specific, and I love that it’s going to become some sort of code for cheating.

  2. Chaine says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Shakira is telling her though, she just released a whole song telling Clara what’s what two weeks ago

  3. girl_ninja says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:24 am

    A truly bad person. Imagine having to co-parent with a person like this? His new boo better make sure she locks away her jam.

    • OriginalCee says:
      January 26, 2023 at 10:12 am

      He won’t even co-parent. He demanded money* from her in order to sign an authorization for the kids to move to Miami with her. He couldn’t care less about living in the same country, let alone city, as his 2 children.

      *He demanded cash, money for some of his debts, and 1st class tickets twice a year.

    • Ladiabla says:
      January 26, 2023 at 4:55 pm

      I thought I read something about that….I was wondering, why is she paying for him to come see his own kids? It’s not like he’s broke ffs. Doesn’t he come from a wealthy family in addition to the money he’s made? Maybe I don’t know enough about him….now I don’t wanna know any more. What an AH. He was never worthy of Shaki anyway.

  4. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Gerard have is only going IG official to enrage Shakira but whatever, his kids will resent him forever for this. It’s a low game. Wow.

  5. Stef says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:28 am

    He showed his true colours and now we have fantastic (and quite savage) revenge songs from Shaki! He indeed traded a Rolex for a Casio.

    Apparently, they’ve come to a custody agreement and she’ll be moving to Miami with their boys. Good for her, I wish her all the happiness possible. She was always too good for him.

  6. Roo says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Poor girl thinks she won some huge prize. Bless her heart.

  7. Nev says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Trifling.

  8. Nixie says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:34 am

    The only thing worse than a cheater is a smug, unapologetic cheater. He’s a gross cave pig and is taking delight in hurting the mother of his children instead of showing remorse. She needs some Olaplex for her ends. That is all,

    • Sway says:
      January 26, 2023 at 11:03 am

      LOL 😀

    • Moo says:
      January 26, 2023 at 1:40 pm

      My first thought was she looks like Shakira.

      I don’t know how this new woman is not super embarrassed by this whole story. My partner is the love of my life. I knew him for nearly a decade before we realized this. Although part of me wishes we could have dated sooner, I realized that would have been pretty tough because he was with someone or other during most of that time that I was single, and I don’t think I would have been able to get over being the other woman or our relationship starting with the shroud of infidelity hanging over us. How would I have been able to trust him? How would I have learned to live with myself?

      Glad I did not even have the opportunity to make that choice back then, and that I had zero impact on the ends of his other relationships.

      • Onomo says:
        January 26, 2023 at 4:25 pm

        The list of beautiful women who get cheated on /divorced because their man thinks they can do better never ceases to surprise me –
        Beyoncé
        Em ratajkowski
        Paula Patton
        Gisele
        Shakira
        And I’m sure many more

        And yet, you will still hear people say that someone’s man cheated or left because the woman didn’t give keep up their looks/have enough s3x, etc etc etc

        Cheaters do what they do because they want to cheat, period.

        And people stay faithful when they are ready to do the work of being in an actual relationship- it has nothing to do with the partner’s anything but the maturity level that comes with realizing all people have their issues, and it’s up to each partner to own your crap.

  9. Emmi says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:40 am

    I don’t know why anyone still thinks these pro athletes are good husband and father material. Maybe once they retire but regular dudes already think they’re God’s gift to women, these guys are treated like they actually are. If you don’t have the strongest of characters, you’re going to turn into this.

    Good for Shaki, let’s hope she has some fun now.

  10. HeyKay says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:41 am

    He is trash.

    Reply
  11. SIde Eye says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:09 am

    What a trash can. She was always too good for him. It’s awesome that she is moving to Miami with the kids. It’s always great when you can put actual distance between yourself and a douche canoe.

  12. Digital Unicorn says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Poor girl – his company just got dumped by the International Tennis Federation over the David Cup deal. Apparently he’s broke and couldn’t fulfil the terms of the contract – ahahahahahahahahaha. Is he still a ‘prize’ Clara?

    LOOOOVVEE Shakira’s new song – burn!!!!!!!

  13. Lola says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:26 am

    Bless their hearts, did they think that was a cute picture of them? His droopy face gives me the creeps. Doesn’t he realize that sticking it up next to a much younger person’s skin just makes him look like an aging creeper?

    As for her, I won’t comment on her looks, but to go into a house where you know a man lives with his wife and children, have sex with him in their bed and then eat the wife’s food… There’s being a bad person and then there’s that

  14. J says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Barf. Cheaters – it really is all about them. And the girl – she knew what she was doing. Hope she grows up and develops a moral compass. They obviously have no shame and we can all trust that they suck.

  15. Stef says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:43 am

    The comments on his insta under this pic are 🔥

    Reply
      January 26, 2023 at 11:43 am

      Totally because the video of Shakira dancing like a goddess of lust in that black outfit is all over tik tok and this basic boring picture is his response??
      😂😂😂

      Clara-mente he’s a drip in more ways than one. Rolex to a Casio indeed!

  16. Lucy says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:45 am

    please listen to Shakira´s new song about the whole thing, it´s impecable

    LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN, LAS MUJERES FACTURAN!

    • Twin Falls says:
      January 26, 2023 at 9:51 am

      Agree. It’s so good. 🔥

    • Melissa says:
      January 26, 2023 at 10:34 am

      As a Spanish speaker, lyrically and melodically I find the song mediocre. Especially compared to what she used to write when she appeared on the scene. That said, I applaud her for channeling her anger into a creation that not only allows her to vent and expose a total ass**** to the whole world, but also to make bank for her and her sons. That is empowerment, no matter what the misogynistic Barcelona fanboys whine about her on Twitter.

      • Otaku fairy says:
        January 26, 2023 at 12:02 pm

        This. I agree 100% with that last part.

      • CaribbeanFreckles says:
        January 26, 2023 at 1:27 pm

        @Melissa Totally agree with you, the song is definitely not her best (o sea, Antología, más nada que hablar), but from PR management and Marketing point of view it’s truly genius. Way to handle that cabrón and make a whole lot of money in the process.

  17. MissMarirose says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:45 am

    When a mistress takes the partner’s place, she leaves an opening for a new mistress. I’m sure Ciara will find that out shortly.

    • CaribbeanFreckles says:
      January 26, 2023 at 1:31 pm

      Nah Clara doesn’t deserve that, I truly hope she’s the one to humiliate Pique later on.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        January 26, 2023 at 4:34 pm

        she doesn’t? she knowingly took on with a married man, sleeping with him IN HIS MARITAL HOME, where his kids live. the strawberry jam thing is petty, but also shows what little b she is.

        she deserves all of it.

        ETA: @MissMarirose – he’s likely already cheating on her.

  18. RoyalBlue says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:51 am

    Gross! Emotionally stunted man.

  19. Joy says:
    January 26, 2023 at 10:05 am

    This remind me of Olivia Wilde’s SALAD
    Lmao

  20. Kath says:
    January 26, 2023 at 10:09 am

    I absolutely love the video of people (very loudly) singing Shaki’s new song to Pique when he was in a stadium. I hope that (amazing) song follows him for the rest of his life. Well played Shakira, you deserve soo much better!

  21. OriginalCee says:
    January 26, 2023 at 10:17 am

    He’s such an idiot he’s now stuck with her. He will marry her and have children with her just to show the world he was right and some will fall for it. He will then proceed to cheat on her like he cheated on Shakira.

  22. Elsa says:
    January 26, 2023 at 10:45 am

    I just listened to the song and it’s amazing!!

  23. Seraphina says:
    January 26, 2023 at 10:54 am

    Trash, both of them. To bring her into their home is just trash and low class. Get a hotel room or go to her place.
    Good vibes to Shakira and the kids and I am off to find the song.
    Also – Clara will soon realize how tart and bitter that jam really was but it will be too late.

  24. TIFFANY says:
    January 26, 2023 at 11:27 am

    She….looks like Shakira.

    Am I the only one seeing this?

    Reply
    • AC says:
      January 26, 2023 at 11:43 am

      All I can see too! Guess he has a type.

      • J says:
        January 26, 2023 at 11:52 am

        I think Shakira’s beauty is greater even accounting for her age. This new “sweet young thing” has a quieter, plainer sort of beauty. But maybe that is just the filter of her morals taking away from how I view her

  25. j.ferber says:
    January 26, 2023 at 11:50 am

    This will go badly for him.

  26. Caligirl says:
    January 26, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    Can someone give me a link or backstory about this strawberry jam?? anyways, she thinks she won but shes about to find out whats up

    • SomeChick says:
      January 26, 2023 at 1:30 pm

      click on his name where it’s tagged at the beginning or end of the post and you’ll see it.

    • Lola says:
      January 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm

      Caligirl: basically, Shakira was keeping jam in her fridge, and she was the only one the family who ever ate it, since her kids didn’t like it, and her husband was on a strict diet to continue trying to play pro sports despite his advanced age, so he didn’t eat it either. She was on a trip with the children, and came back to find someone had eaten her jam. So she knew her husband had someone in the house.

  27. Eloisa says:
    January 26, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    He paid for some cosmetics procedures in her face, including lips. He is showing his investment. Both are disgusting. Shakira won.

  28. February Pisces says:
    January 26, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    Those of us on here who are older than 23 years old know she’s in for a nasty surprise. But she’s young and will learn the hard way.

    If this is how he treats his wife of 11 years and the mother of his kids, then she’s got nothing.

    • Twin Falls says:
      January 26, 2023 at 6:01 pm

      “Those of us on here who are older than 23 years old know she’s in for a nasty surprise. But she’s young and will learn the hard way.”

      No truer words.

  29. Saschafrom76 says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:00 pm

    She really thinks she won, but it’s Shakira who really won getting rid of this Cheater let the young one gargle his toilet bowl balls if she wants lol spending her youth with an old cheater man is punishment enough for what she did to their family by enabling his gross behavior.

