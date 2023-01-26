Anne Hathaway wore head-to-toe Valentino leopard print at Paris Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway has always been stylish and she’s always enjoyed fashion, but it feels like she’s really leaned into a “wealthy fashionista” persona in recent years. Every red carpet, every premiere, every fashion show, Anne is giving Rich Bitch and it’s amazing. These are photos of Anne and her husband Adam Shulman at Paris Fashion Week for the Valentino show. Anne is very loyal to Valentino and she’s often invited to Valentino events around the world. That being said, Anne goes to other fashion shows! Still, she loves Valentino.
Obviously, her ensemble is Valentino in these pics. A sparkly leopard-print minidress with sparkly leopard-print tights. It’s quite a look and I don’t hate it. Would I wear it? No. But I love animal prints and sparkly couture, and Anne looks great. Adam looks nice too – it’s been a minute since we’ve seen him on a red carpet. I like his hair these days and his coat is beautiful. He and Anne have two sons – Jack Shulman and Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.
Meanwhile, Anne has been encouraging fans to show patience about the third Princess Diaries movie, which is in development now. Do we know if Chris Pine is on board??? Because we need that reunion.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE – Guests attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France.

Pictured: Anne Hathaway

BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2023
Paris, FRANCE – Celebrities attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Paris, FRANCE – Celebrities attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Paris, FRANCE – Celebrities attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Paris, FRANCE – Celebrities attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
When I think of leopards now, I think of the tanks being sent to Ukraine to help defend their country.
Love at all the countries sending some or other tanks, like Poland, Norway, the Netherlands, USA, Germany, Spain and Finland. Apologies if I forgot any.
Slavi Ukraini
Heroiam slava!
The bottom photo looks like a pic of Ryan Gosling and Amal Clooney.
I was just thinking that she’s giving Amal Clooney vibes!!
Hah! Clocked that too. Very Amal Clooney with the hair and physique.
Yea, I scrolled by kind of fast and thought it was Amal.
But Anne’s posture is so much better.
Anne also isn’t as tall as Amal. Tall women tend to slouch from habit to appear shorter – especially when standing next to men in photos.
I came here to say the same thing!!
I like the minidress in itself, but not the tights – but overall I think it works for Fashion Week? Like I don’t think I would like this at a movie premiere or something but here I think it works. I like her hair and makeup too, very low key and relaxed.
I like this. She’s shaking off that “girl next door” look.
A red lip would have vamped it up.
One of my fave little celebrity things is that you can actually really *see* the change in Anne Hathaway’s style after she was in Ocean’s 8 and she’s told a story in interviews about how she wasn’t sure she was the right person for that role or that she could pull off that amazing red (?) dress that she wears in the movie until Rhianna told her she had a “great *ss” (or something like that) and that she should stop hiding her curves and celebrate them.
Other interviews with the cast are similar and you can tell they all really bonded and had a great time making that movie.
But it genuinely makes me happy that Anne basically was like “well, if Rhianna says I have a great *ss, I guess I DO have a great *ss” and she’s been so much more confident in her style ever since. I mean, when she won her Oscar for Le Mis, she was basically wearing a sack dress! It is so great to see her embrace her curves (and that she isn’t as painfully skinny anymore…even outside of when she purposefully lost weight for Le Mis; she just used to be SO painfully thin and I truly think something changed that got her to embrace her figure [possibly Rhianna!])_
Yes! Also, does she have a daughter? I think a lot of women have a reckoning about body image in an effort not to pass on that harm to the next generation.
@SAS – yes! I do think that’s probably part of it too and I’ve seen that shift with a bunch of celebrity Moms (and non-Moms honestly) in recent years. SO much less talk about their diets and how they stay thin. I appreciated that Anne has addressed how awful it was that the tabloids and blogs were constantly complimenting how “great” she looked after Le Mis when she had lost weight bc the character was literally DYING, but that people still were complimenting her on her weight explicitly and implicitly. It has been great to see more celebrities pushing back on that narrative and embracing their bodies as they are and not trying to force themselves to get back to a certain shape as fast as possible after having a child.
(On a side note, that’s actually happened to me too, because I have Crohn’s Disease which can cause my weight to fluctuate a lot and it always infuriates me when I’ve lost a ton of weight because I’ve been sick [or in one notable instance, because I’d almost died] and people would *still* tell me how great I look. Even in the past year when I lost almost 50 pounds unintentionally, people would constantly compliment me, and it is so easy to internalize it because even I sometimes will look in the mirror and be happy about how I look even though I know it hasn’t been a healthy way to lose weight, but I digress).
@Anony!! Oh man, from one Crohns-y to another! I’ve gained 15kg since having ileostomy surgery 18 months ago because I can finally eat without pain ! After being underweight for years and not getting explicit compliments but definitely lots of “oh you’re so tiny” in a good way.
People are a bit confused with how to be happy for me now considering I’m the absolute picture of health and vitality compared to when they’ve always known me as so sickly, but that somehow aligning with me being much heavier than I’ve ever been. It’s kind of hilarious. I’m going to embrace Anne’s confidence!
Love Anne’s style, hate this. Sheer black tights and big hair would have given vampy 90s supermodel realness and the matching accessories keep the camp. Those tights are just… I can’t imagine them working with anything!
To be fair, I’m enjoying celebs taking more risks with fashion recently so I’m doing a 180 and saying GO ANNIE!!
Anne looks beautiful but the look is very costume-y the leopard on leopard plus matching handbag and shoes but without it the dress is pretty boring. He looks great.
He has a really nice smile.
He is giving me fashionable wolf hound vibes
Objectively I’m not a fan of this outfit but I love the look on her and I think she looks fantastic. I do agree with the comments on how her fashion has evolved in recent years and I love it.
Didn’t she do an ad with someone else a year where they were wandering around looking fabulous and maybe having drinks or so ago and it left a bunch of us just wanting to hang out with them? Her evolution has been fascinating to watch and after all the Hatha-hate I’m happy for her that she seems to be in a good place.
It was with Zendaya. Them swanning around a huge mansion, wearing expensive jewels, just being fabulous & gorgeous. Not many people could pull that off without inducing major eye rolls but they made it fun & sexy more than pretentious & insufferable. I have a big soft spot for both of them so I probably would have loved it regardless lol.
She and Zandaya need to do a film together where they play a couple who are jewel thieves.
Personally, I think it is awful!
As many others have said, I don’t always love every individual outfit she wears, but I’m so happy that Anne has started to really embrace her figure and have more fun with fashion. (As I posted above, my theory is that the change happened after she was in Ocean’s 8 because that cast seemed super supportive of each other and in an interview, Anne said that when she was nervous about the red dress she wore in the movie, Rihanna basically was like “NO, you have a great *ss, show it off” or something along those lines.)
But, I think another change is that she isn’t nearly as painfully thin as she used to be (and not just when she lost the weight for Le Mis, but more generally) and I think that’s been part of her learning to embrace her body and dress in ways that flaunt what she’s got. Rather than before when she’d kind of either hide behind cutesy looks or just sacks with no shape whatsoever, like what she was wearing when she won her Oscar.
In short, it makes me happy to watch her Anneissance. (And it has definitely gone beyond fashion too because I feel like there used to be this really weird hate towards her just because she was…I don’t know, both successful and a bit awkward, maybe? But now it really feels like the public and, by extension, the media has warmed up to her a lot and as a result, she’s a lot more comfortable and confident when doing promotional work or attending these kinds of events, but maybe that’s just me reading too much into a situation).
I sort of like the outfit, but seeing a man comfortable in a coat and sweater next to a woman in just heels and a short sleeveless dress is not a great picture. YMMV, but for me it’s a bit grating.
I see your point and if it were a movie premier or some other type of sponsored (paid) event and she was forced to stand outside freezing and smizing it might bug me — this is fashion week and that choice was 100% hers.
I don’t know that I would have known this was Anne Hathaway from just the pics. Something about her looks different. Maybe its just the fashion pose LOL
I do find the ensemble kind of costume-y, but it still works for the event. If you’re going to go leopard print, go all the way! The sleek lines work to keep it looking a bit more contained and sophisticated than it might otherwise. If the skirt were pouffy at all she’d look like she was wearing 80s Betsey Johnson.
I love this, the outfit, the pose, the attitude, hair, make-up, it works. Fun.
Lol because the first words I thought when I saw this photo was “Ritch B!t$h energy!” and oddly enough, I had a dream last night that I meant Valentino curator and they wanted to dress me 😄. I love everything about this look and it’s giving me life. If I had her money and her body I would pull this out for my night out with the hubby.
She put a little more healthy weight on and she looks fantastic. She was a bit too thin for a bit and it was making her face look sunken in and making her look older.
As for the outfit, it’s a little too busy for me. Form wise, her body looks bangin’. I like the tights. I would have worn it with a solid color dress, or the opposite, leopard print dress with black tights, but overall, she looks great. Don’t know if its the eye makeup or if she got that cat eye procedure. If she did, she didn’t go extreme like Ariana Grande did, thank God.
style looks good but has her face changed?
She looks like she got the fox eye lift.
They look HOT! Anne has grown on me recently and although I don’t find her husband conventionally attractive, they look damn good together here. He’s giving off very relaxed, confident vibes and she is smouldering. I feel like the energy between them is *chefs kiss*. Very fun date night outfits.
Anne is so relaxed and super sexy! She is giving the vibes of we just had sex in our hotel before this! It seemed like for so long she was unsure of her power. But this is a woman sure of her power now. Loving this.
I adore Anne!! “She’s giving Rich Bitch” yes 👏🏻
I love this outfit! I’ve always loved for many reasons but a big one is that my daughter looks like her. So when I see her my brain does the mommy thing.
I don’t mind costume type clothes. I think clothes are cosplay anyway. And why not? Clothes can be fun.
I usually wade into the comments to complain about someone’s bad behavior. But not today. I love Anne.
Love it! Anne has been looking so sexy lately. She just keeps getting prettier! And I don’t think she’s messing with her face. It’s internal, IMO.
I honestly didn’t recognize her in my first look at the header photo. Some tweaking? If so, what? But she looks really good.
Anne looks amazing!!! Love this look. It’s giving “grown woman sexy”. I don’t remember her leaning into sexy until quite recently but I love it. Now I have to find a low budget version for myself!
Stunning
Stunning. I love it and she looks incredible.
*cheetah print <3