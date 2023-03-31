People: The Princess of Wales ‘might not’ wear a tiara to the coronation

In the hours after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, the new queen consort and the new Princess of Wales began looting the Royal Collection jewelry. They changed the locks on all of the archives and jewelry collections, tossed Angela Kelly’s ass out of the castle and they immediately began wearing all of QEII’s pieces to all of their public events. It was pretty tacky. But I believed it would be a new era in royal jewelry, and that we would begin to see Kate and Camilla in a lot of Royal Collection jewels, pieces which were rarely seen. While Camilla is already wearing tons of jewels (especially pieces associated closely with the Queen Mum), Kate has not gotten tons of access thus far. And now it looks like Kate might not even get a tiara for the Chubbly??!?
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned with historic headpieces at the May 6 coronation, but Kate Middleton may go with a surprisingly more low-key option at the historic event.
With less than six weeks to go until the coronation, it’s thought that the Princess of Wales might not be wearing a tiara for the prestigious event. However, with increased anticipation for her to deliver glamour, PEOPLE understands the conversation around the decision is still ongoing.
Looking back at past coronations, there is a precedent for women in the royal family to wear bejewelled toppers.
“Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years,” Lauren Kiehna, writer of The Court Jeweller tells PEOPLE.
Should Kate, along with other senior female members of the family forgo a tiara, then presumably long gowns are out of the question too, resulting in a radically different dress code to what might have been expected, with heirloom tiaras potentially replaced with hats or fascinators.
“I’m certainly hoping we’ll see coronation tiaras, but it’s possible that Charles is following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event,” says royal jewelry expert, Kiehna.
“That would mean that we could still see some grand jewels, like necklaces, brooches and earrings but no tiaras. I’ll be sad if that’s true but it may just be another part of the ‘de-formalizing’ of the British royal world that has taken place over the last several decades.”
King Charles has indicated for months now that the dress code at his coronation will be different than that of his mother’s – no hosiery for men, fewer ceremonial robes, fewer Medieval touches. But I was under the belief that women would still be in formalwear and all of the royal and aristocratic women would wear all of their finest jewels. The Duchess of Higgenbottomshire would wear her family tiara, the Countess of Biscuitbourgh would wear the crested necklace, and of course all of the royal women would get to borrow large pieces from the Royal Collection. If Kate’s not in a tiara, then I feel certain this is some kind of power-play from Camilla, and/or a specific snub.
They really don’t want Meghan to wear a tiara, if she even attends.
This was my precise thought, as well. Anything to keep Meghan from rocking up wearing the Spencer tiara.
Presumably it would be worn by Countess Spencer. It was available to be loaned for the wedding because the bride would be the only person wearing a tiara. At previous coronations, the female aristocracy wore their tiaras.
Wait why would she wear the Spencer tiara? Doesn’t that tiara stay with Charles Spencer’s bloodline now? It might have been available for Meghan to wear at her wedding but something tells me that Charles Spencer probably wouldn’t loan it for the coronation? I could be wrong thoigh.
Spencer has already said he’s not going to the Con-A-Thon. It is his tiara, he can loan it to whomever he wants. If he wants to let Meghan wear it, she gets to wear it. He and his sisters were letting her wear it for the wedding, I completely see them loaning it to her for this event too.
Earl Spencer has said he’s not attending.
I’ve wondered if Kate would try and wear the Spencer tiara. You know she’d want to but I don’t think her body would make it back out the church if Charles and Camilla saw her in it.
I sincerely hope the Spencer’s would never even consider letting Kate wear that tiara.
In my dreams, Harry purchases a tiara for Meghan, which she rocks at the coronation. Then they name it the Sussex Tiara. 🙂
As they still have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, whatever could Charles and Willy (and Kate! Ha!) say about it?
@Yvette, It would be great if Harry had a Sussex tiara created for Meghan. Even if they didn’t go to the Chubby and she only wore it around the house. It would be a fun thing to have and Lillibet could wear it for her wedding one day.
@Jayne says: EXACTLY my thoughts as well. H&M are dominating this chubbly, the day was chosen because it was Archie’s birthday and if there are no tiara’s it is because they are scared to death that Megan might show up wearing Diana’s ancestral tiara.
As much as I want them to ignore the Chubbly I also want them to go wearing Diana’s tiara (because you know Charles ain’t gunna lend them one!) and the entire day will be “Harry Meghan Diana” it will literally be ALL anyone talks about.
If KFC had a brain he would be on the horn now offering Meghan literally ANY tiara in the royal collection to wear at the Chubbly in order to avoid this.
Also, you are one of my all time favorite songs.
@ANgelica – I wore my wedding tiara to watch Downton Abbey, Meagan can definitely wear her much nicer one around the house all she wants!
The Spencers have TWO tiaras. And Earl Spencer is not attending, so Meghan could even have her pick. Plus, I’m sure Harry Winston would loan a tiara, as many jewelry firms loan jewelry for the Oscars, so why not for a coronation?
@yvette @Angelica – +++++++1!!!
There is no way anyone is wearing that within 100 feet of Charles, at his Coronation no less.
There is zero chance this tidbit came from the Middleton camp. There is no way Kate wouldn’t wear a tiara unless she wasn’t given a choice.
@ConcernFae, I originally thought the same thing, but I saw somewhere that Earl Spencer wasn’t planning to attend the coronation so that would free up the Spencer tiara for Meghan.
Amen to that. They are stupid people, but even they know if all the royal women are wearing tiaras but Meghan isn’t, it will look really, really, racist and bad.
I think it’s the reverse. I think they are TERRIFIED of the inevitable comparison, should Meghan attend, of the Duchess of Sussex in a tiara or jeweled hair ornament. She had an astonishing silhouette in her hat and cape funeral attire that blew the rest of them out of the water with the queens pearl earrings as her only adornment, not even a brooch. Meghan in a tiara would be electric and they know it!
Charles is:
A: short sighted
Or
B: TOTALLY STUPID
In waiting this long to establish a dress code for something this major and, again, leaving what should be his base of support, the aristocracy, on the outside looking in and denying them the flex of going all out on this event -coronets, tiaras ermine, velvet, the works! One thing the British have going for them is tradition and pomp. If he can’t even do that right and annoys the hereditary families who ‘should’ be at a royal Coronation by rote what will his reign even mean?
(Also, is Camilla shutting Kate out from wearing the good stuff? Is that why Kate wore those fast fashion earrings to that BAFTA night? Camilla curled around the royal jewels hissing ‘my preciousssss…’ while Kate pouts in the Lovers Knot one mo’ time! That would be hysterical!
If they do end up going they should wear Burger King crowns.
This. Kate in the pearl drop that Diana hated, while Meghan would show up in the Spencer tiara Diana loved.
They’d lie if they thought they could get away with it. They’d tell Harry no one is wearing tiaras or long gowns as they all show up in tiaras and long gowns. Sorry dear boy, pa would say, I can’t imagine how you didn’t get the message. But that would be too obvious of a snub. Doesn’t mean it’s not what they’d like to do.
First thing I thought. She’ll outshine them no matter how they dress, but they REALLY do not want her rocking a tiara wearing a long gown. The clowning would be all about what she wore.
Also, it’s got to be seen as a bonus for putting Khate in her place by denying her the attention as well. Cam wants all the attention on herself and her kids.
I’d love to see Laura PB rock up in a Royal tiara when K is not allowed..
This is the angry, momentum-losing KP camp (or even ma Middle-tone) leaking. If bling bling Katja is not wearing a tiara, it’s because BP (read the mistress) doesn’t want Meghan to wear a tiara, if she were to attend the con-a-nation. In that case it would look odd if only the white DIL would wear a tiara. Katja must be foaming.
Ma Middleton has her own worries. She’s hiring advisors to assist her in selling her business due to lagging sales. A 👑 may not be the highest thing on her list currently
I think Kate TOTALLY plans on wearing a tiara. She’s just trying to fake Meghan out. I’m sure it is Cam approved–I bet her kids and grandkids are wearing a tiara.
Yep! They didn’t offer Meghan a tiara for her wedding until they discovered she would wear the Spencer tiara. They certainly don’t want her looking regal and beautiful and wearing a tiara to the con- a- nation. One thing Chuckie, Willy, and the courtiers have shown us is that they are willing to change every existing rule to exclude the African American Duchess and her kids.
Additionally Camilla is old and unattractive. If Harry and Meghan don’t attend (please God make it so) then she would be upstaged by Kate or other young aristocratic women in tiaras. Lol of course she would structure the event to make sure she’s the only one with a shiny head piece. Its her big day! The wedding she never got because she had to be kept in the shadows. She wants all eyes on her haggard visage.
Truth be told though, one of Camilla’s best outfits ever was the wedding blessing one. Blessing service attended by 800 people, so not exactly in the shadows. Design duo Robinson Valentine were genius with that outfit.
Lordy, sometimes I forget how terrible they are. The palace was not even going to give Meghan a tiara for her own damn wedding to prince Harry. Not till the last minute, after she’d had her whole dang veil made to match the Spencer tiara. Omg. I loved loved the tiara Meghan wore, but man, the collective meltdown that could’ve happened if meghan had stepped out in the Spencer tiara…
I wish she’d gone ahead and worn the Spencer tiara anyway, no matter what derangers would have made of it.
This is my thought too. They want to keep Meghan out of a tiara.
I do think its interesting that we haven’t really seen Kate in any new pieces since the funeral. Maybe something here and there, but nothing really significant. BAFTAs would have been the perfect chance for her to wear some royal collection bling and she did not. and we haven’t seen a new tiara on her yet either.
I could see both Charles and William in on that too, as I wrote below. Charles could yank the Cambridge tiara because 1) not using Cambridge title anymore and 2) association with Diana.
William may have said, the other two she has worn are fine, no need for others right now. If he’s planning on Wife #2, he’ll want that wife to wear tiaras Kate never wore.
That’s the thing about this alleged ‘raid’ on the royals jewels after the queen’s death. I haven’t really noticed Kate in anything she hadn’t worn before, leant by the queen. Camilla I try not to look at, so I couldn’t say. I think after the locks being changed, nobody was getting into the jewelry on Charles’ orders.
Kate wore the emerald choker, that was new.
@beanie it was during the funeral events when Kate was wearing some new bracelets and brooches IIRC. I thought that was just a preview of what was to come but I guess not.
@Nota yesss I forgot about. Theme dressing and Diana cosplay, Kate probably loved it. but no new tiaras which I think is significant, since Camilla wore a new one. I don’t know if its Charles or william or both saying no, or if she’s going to wear a new huge one for the Chubbly.
Remember back in the beginning William intervened to ensure that Meghan would not have access to the royal jewels?
Then when she was doing one of the royal tours they ‘suggested’ she not wear any royal jewels because it would be ‘too much’?
And foisted those “murder earrings” on Meghan when they finally lent her something to wear!
Now, we can all agree that this whole event is not of this century and looking at the current state of the world, tacky at best. However. If you do this, do it right! Show us all the bling! That is the only entertainment value this will have. I personally think diamonds are a scam but that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate them from afar. There must be some gorgeous pieces locked away. I remember being stunned by Eugenie’s wedding tiara, that thing is beautiful.
There should be a moratorium on digging up new diamonds. Let the old diamond pieces be (which would increase their value through supply/demand, instead of the articifical value made by the cartel withholding supply), and all diamonds for jewelry from this point forward should be lab grown. The famous jewelers can make new pieces with the real thing by recycling current supplies.
I think at this point it’s not even a supply issue. You walk through any mid-sized town in the Western world, there’s a jewelry store selling diamonds. They cannot be that rare.
I would consider lab-grown diamonds if the price was okay but they’re scammy-expensive as well.
Diamonds aren’t rare, they’ve just had an amazing PR system for a century+ to convince us otherwise.
Knowing how Charles hates sharing the limelight, I can see him wanting to be the only one in bling. But at the same time, doesn’t he want people to care about the coronation. Show us the tiaras!
@lanne- okay, show us the lab-grown tiaras!
@Jais, I’m hoping that the Graffs and Tiffanys and Cartiers etc start making jewels with lab grown diamonds. Recycling diamonds from old tiaras can keep those jewelers in business for decades to come–Queen Mary gave major jewelers tons of business just by having her jewels constantly reset with gems she already had.
Literally, the only reason I’m watching the coronation is for the dresses and bling. No tiaras is a baaaad decision.
Right!!!???
This should have been the aristo Super Bowl!
Operation Phase-Kate-Out Part II. Camilla is coopting all the tiaras? She’s really on a vengeance bender. And William doesn’t care. Maybe he’s encouraging Camilla’s vileness toward his wife, or he’s leading the charge.
If Meghan goes, I want her to be able to wear the Spencer tiara. But if she doesn’t go, I don’t care what anyone wears, I’ll be cracking on it al the next day when I read how it went, because I won’t be watching.
I agree the the evil step mother has control over the jewels and maybe they are phasing Can’t out. Or they are tired of her trying to upstage everyone everywhere. Remember the balcony? She thinks she should be front and center.
I won’t watch it even if H&M do attend. I’d rather watch paint dry than sit through the inane commentary that always accompanies these shindigs.
The ceremony and its peripheral events, will dominate my TV, radio (and probably local streets) for at least 3-4 days so avoidance tactics are usually the way I go.
I’ll be out and about on the actual coronation day, probably walking up in the hills with the dogs. Then on street party & concert day I’ll read a good book & skim through some of the edited highlights from the day while catching up with any H&M news updates on here & Twitter. Then on volunteering day my husband has the day off and we’re going to drive to the coast for a day out to let the dogs have a good run on the beach.
So for me it’s irrelevant if there are tiaras or no tiaras, ‘good’ seats for H&M, Cam’s kids with canopies, George’s & Will’s big boy roles etc. etc. My own plans are in place and just like all their weddings, walkabouts, visits & general existence I hope to limit my personal exposure to royal ‘experts’ wittering on, in over-solemn or over-excited voices, to a bare minimum. (That bare minimum btw will be to check in on the only ones I actually respect, H&M. If they don’t go I’ll probably not even do that much).
The best thing Harry put in Spare was that Will and Kate put the “Meghan made Kate cry” media story on Camilla. Up until then Camilla and Kate were a mean girl tag team. Together they both made Meghan’s life miserable in public, and probably in private too. But once Harry exposed the duplicitous nature of WanK, and Camilla saw she was thrown under the bus wheels…well that busted up that partnership. Especially since I never believed WanK’s narrative anyway. I will always believe it was Kate and her mother that gave Tominey that story. So not only did they blame Camilla, they lied on her as well. It just goes to show that the best way to break up an evil alliance is to divide them and you will conquer. Ever since Spare came out Camilla has been freezing out WanK. Well that’s what they get for trying to play both sides.
Hmmm so if we think about it, Kate did wear some new jewels for the funeral didn’t she? Maybe Camilla really did read that part in spare where they threw Camilla under the bus for the crying story and so she closed up the royal jewels in retaliation. No more jewels for you.
I can believe Camilla freezing out Kate — although, what’s the point? Eventually William will be in charge of the royal jewels once Charles dies, which could be any day. This sort of power play is short-sighted.
But, I don’t think William is involved. Despite the fact that William obviously doesn’t respect Kate (you don’t cheat on, scream at, throw things at, someone you respect), I believe that William still expects OTHER PEOPLE to respect Kate. After all, disrespect to Kate is disrespect to William, since she’s his appendage. William doesn’t want other people to think he made a mistake in choosing Kate, even if he may think that. It’s all about his own ego.
Philip lived to 99, QEII to 96. I know some like to think Charles is ailing but I don’t buy it. He’s had the best care, organic food, and medicine his entire life. He is sunburnt and has rosacea from how much time he spends out in the gardens building wicker fencing and doing the gardening. He’s healthy, healthier than William probably, and is likely to live 25 more years easily.
The decision about tiaras will be made once they know if Harry and Meghan are coming. If they are going then there will be no tiaras, if they are skipping it then it will be a tiara event.
This.
Yep, or denying Kate a tiara from Royal collection so she can wear the Spencer tiara so Meghan can’t have it.
Only if the Spencers offer it, and I don’t see them offering it to Kate. They didn’t offer her the Spencer tiara for her wedding, they only offered it to Meghan.
Kate’s the wife of the heir she’s never going to wear the Spencer tiara.
I’m assuming the Spencers didn’t have to offer a tiara bc the palace offered Kate one first. No idea whether they would have offered it or not but there was no need to. Whereas with Meghan, there was a need bc the palace never even offered.
Yep! Watching racists twist to do racism. If I were Meghan I woukd throw Archie a party for the ages and have him in a Burger King crown! But she is classier than I am
Pretty sure they’ll save the tiaras for a private evening ball, to avoid Meghan rolling up in the Spencer tiara.
I’m sure Harry and Meghan will, conveniently for the royals, be uninvited.
Attending would be an aggressively unpleasant experience. If I had to choose between attending that ball as a black woman, or going to a Trump rally as a black woman, I’d have to think hard about the choice. It might be fun to get all blinged up, but the people as the Trump rally would be more honest as to their intentions. I’d wear a mask and attend the Trump rally. I don’t think I’d want to spend even 5 minutes with a bunch of broomsticks up the rear snobs who wish I were serving drinks to them instead of socializing as peers. If they do attend the ball, they will likely consider it a performance. After they put in their time, they can go home, take off their masks, and relax, knowing they likely won’t have to do that again.
Yep, private evening ball “for working royals only” or some such tripe. Like that state dinner thing during the never ending funeral where H&M were invited so they could be publicly uninvited.
This whole post was hilarious!!! @Kaiser
I laughed out loud, the humor!!
“The Duchess of Higgenbottomshire would wear her family tiara, the Countess of Biscuitbourgh would wear the crested necklace”
The Duchess Rootintootin von Moneybags is stilled pissed she did not get an invitation to the Con-A-Nation.
It’s highly suspicious that if they’re considering going with a less formal daytime dress code, this article is all about Kate not wearing a tiara. They could have just said no one will wear a tiara. But they’re making it Kate specific, at least at the start. Kate better watch her back. Someone (probably named Camilla) is about to attack.
@Brassy I can’t wait to see the fallout between Cam and Will/Kate after the festivities are done. WK won’t know what hit them.
Do Cam’s kids have family tiaras they could wear? If not, that is likely why nobody else would be allowed to wear one.
Yes, Camilla and her kids have a number of family tiaras to wear.
And they will be wearing the tiaras, just wait!
Kate must be dying inside
OOOO watch out kate, Cams on manoeuvres! Wouldn’t it be glorious if on the day of the clowning, ALL of clan Cam turned up in tiara’s but oops, someone forgot to tell Kate the chandelier fest was back on. Can you imagine the wiglet throwing rage!! Cam clan in formal dress, the men in full morning suits (unless of course a few knight hoods are handed out by then for services to the media industry) then it will be swords and robes, The females bedecked in jewels and tiara’s and poor, poor little Khate all she has is a coat dress, a pair of earings by Claire and a glossy wiglet. 😂😂
😂😂😂
Mary P, you have a wonderful turn of phrase in your posts. I love “chandelier fest”. It is truly descriptive. Thank you for making me smile on a very rainy day.
Are the Duchess and countesss titles here real?! 😂
Anywho, why would anyone want to tune into the Coronation if everyone is going to look basic? The clothes and jewels are the only thing of interest.
Nope, just hilarious.
It also ties in nicely with a British tradition of making up stupid insults, I think someone once called David Cameron a Cockwomble, etc. etc.
Me lovey, cockwomble is my old Cornish word and I have used it for Cameron Johnson, Sunak and the whole bloomin lying, cheating Conservative party, the close friends and allies of Charlie boy
Yes! Those names perfectly toe the line of Too Ridiculous to Be Real But England Has Yanked My Chain Before And Just Might Be Real.
I could google but if there isn’t a Biscuitbourgh I’ll be bummed.
It’s as real as Buttons-on-Sea or Lower Peggington….
I agree, this is a power play. I think it’s totally Camilla flexing her muscles and putting Kate in her place. Kate is married to Diana’s son after all, and Camilla wants this coronation all to herself.
From Kate’s perspective, what is even the point of being a princess if you don’t get to wear tiaras? She doesn’t enjoy the charity work part of the job and avoids it like the plague, her husband treats her like shit, she’s mocked by the upper class that she aspired to, and no one respects her. Playing pretty princess dress-up is all she has!
Cams as QC now has a say on who gets to wear the royal bling – kHate will have to beg to wear one of the big girl tiara’s and even then she’ll get Cams’ cast offs or continue to wear the Cambridge knot. Given how little of the royal bling we’ve seen her wear so far am betting that her access is being strictly controlled.
I think Sophie and Anne have their own tiara’s that were gift’s from QE2 – kHate will have to continue to borrow one unless Chuck or Peggy gifts her her own. Either that or she wears one from Party Pieces.
Anne has two iirc. One is the Greek key, not sure if QEII ever gave that to her or just let her wear it. She was also gifted a tiara by a shipping conglomerate (?). I think Sophie owns the new convertible necklace tiara, the one with the interchangeable aquamarine/amethyst.
Charles may yank the Cambridge tiara, too much association with Diana, and put it away for decades. Excuse being, you’re not using the Cambridge title, that tiara goes back in storage.
In the future, he may only let Kate wear the Cartier halo or the Lotus Flower, the other two tiaras she’s already worn. If William has let Charles in on his plans to sideline Kate eventually? They’d want to keep other tiaras in reserve, so Wife #2 wears tiaras Kate never did.
The Greek Key is Princess Alice’s tiara, Philip’s mom. Everything I’ve ever read says Philip and Elizabeth gifted it to Anne decades ago.
Omg, a Party Pieces tiara! I can’t stop laughing!
Party Pieces! LMFAO! 😂😂😂
Replying to Digital Unicorn above- still laughing (and that takes a bit of doing these days) with the thought of KM in a Party Pieces tiara. Wonderful !
Charles is the monarch not.camilla so he would have final say. Unless her marriage to bill breaks up she will eventually have access to the tiaras and jewels
I think it’s floating the balloon – if the public is YES…we support no tiaras, then there will be no tiaras until the private, invite-only balls when everyone will be dripping in $ – peasants be damned. If the public is like NOOOOO….we want to see ALL the money, then there will be tiaras. They’re just using Kate to take the temp of the public. IMO
I think if Meghan goes she should have her hair braided and row’d into a crown with small appropriate flowers woven in. Ditch the raped, pillaged and stolen stones and bling for a 21st century look that speaks to her historical peoples past plus a hopeful message to the future of our world. She doesn’t need all that shiny crap on the outside to be the most beautiful (inside and out) woman in the room.
She would glow that look like an island goddess!
That would be amazing!
This would be incredible, and Meghan would rock it. She is so naturally regal. Her radiant face is more luminous than any tiara.
Perfection! That would be wonderful!
I am literally only in this for the tiaras. If they’re not wearing them, then how are they any different from any other fancy dress ball celebrity gathering?
Seriously, if you can’t wear a tiara to the CORONATION of the KING, when can you? Maybe C3 wants to be the only one in crown? He’s certainly waited long enough.
The Scandinavian royal weddings are always tiara events with everyone rocking up in their best jewelry.
Same. My shallow butt is only here for the gowns and the jewels. What’s the point, otherwise? I can’t believe they’d torpedo an entire event for one person. I think it will anger the other nobles because when and where else are they going to bust out the frippery? I guess wait for William?
But doesn’t Charles need the nobles? House of Lords and all that? I know this isn’t the 18th century but isn’t that stuff important to them all, especially if Kate sold her soul to get in?
Hold on Kaiser! Who wouldn’t raid the jewelry box of the former Queen! I would. There are pieces in there that I would love to get my hands on. I can’t blame anyone for wanting some of the best jewels.
If the intent is to scale back the pageantry, why is Chuckie getting a new coach and new thrones?
Chuckie Cheeseball
Kevin Spacey and Ghislaine Maxwell sat in Elizabeth and Philip’s thrones, so maybe Charles doesn’t want his butt to touch the same cloth theirs did.
Maxima in a bespoke caped ballgown from Taminiau and the large Dutch sapphire tiara counts as lower-key? She wore the *slightly* smaller version of it, but it is still a massive tiara. She wore four different outfits over two days, three of which were bespoke for the occasion. For Max, that might be considered lower-key I guess.
The daytime event dress code for guests was one of the oddest, like the opening of Dutch parliament or Pascua Militar in Spain. Ballgowns and hats for the ladies.
Darn. The whole event is ridiculous in this day and age, but I want to see the jewels. Give me all the tiaras!
A week or two ago you called the coronation the “Struggle Chubbly” because of the disinterest and outright refusal to participate of stars and commoners alike. And now all I can think to call it is the “Struggly.”
Oh baloney.
They are all going to be dripping in jewels, and the men will be wearing medals like doorknobs.
Might spark a revolution if people queuing for food at the foodbank or baby bank is to witness the ladies in tiaras and bejewelled ballgowns
…as they arrive in golden carriages!
The tiaras are the only reason I want to watch this clown show!
Same!!!
The Chubbly is becoming a delight. I was lukewarm about watching it at first, but now I can’t wait to watch the story unfold – to imagine all the poisonous things the RF are thinking, all the resentments and machinations, and the press/commentators trying to give us a glossy surface while stabbing everyone in the back. Fun for the whole family!
The only, and I mean ONLY thing I want out of this whole stupid Chubbly debacle is ALL the bling! I want it piled HIGH on everybody’s heads! They want it too, and the only reason they would ever suggest they wouldn’t is because they can’t dare have a black HRH Duchess wearing one too.
I bet cowmilla is getting her sweet revenge on the Midds. All those uncle Gary exclusives about how kate is perfect and ready to be queen and how chucky should be passed over for willy .
Carole thought she was in charge and running things .
Did she not know that Camilla didn’t destroy a women , stole her husband and feed Diana son and that other one who is the Windsor to the wolves so that she could come claim her crown , Carole Carole , you picked the wrong _B in Camilla to mess with.
I don’t know the ins and outs of tiaras. Is it possible that Harry has had one or two made for Meghan?
I keep dreaming about this, that Harry has van cleef and arpels create a customized tiara for Meghan and it will be passed down the Sussex line.
Yes they could have a new tiara made or purchased also you can borrow tiaras from jewelers for special events and there is always the off chance that QEII left tiaras to the various women in the family. Without access to the will we actually have no idea what happened to each piece of jewelry its just assumed that Charles got all of it, but if it was me I would have left at least 1 piece to each of the women in my family.
It seems odd to me that Charles would splash out in a new gold carriage, but not want people to bring out the sparklies?
Some of this may be practical – Charles has made a point of expanding the number of non-lords and dignitaries who are invited, which would probably shrink the number of people who would even have access to a tiara. These days, even the oldest aristocratic families may no longer have the jewels they once had access to during QEII’S coronation. So maybe it’s an attempt to lower the barriers for everyone.
But that doesn’t explain the emphasis in this article on whether Kate will wear a tiara. That seems more pointed, and maybe a way of reminding the commoner married in that her access to these riches is tenuous and depends entirely on favour? It’s not like the Middletons can just say “Oh, well, if Kate can’t borrow the Girls of Great Britain Ireland tiara this time, we’ll just open up the family vault!”. My (wild) guess is that perhaps someone in the Middleton clan overstepped and tried to borrow tiaras for all of the women in the family so that they could attend in high style.
CarolE must be chomping at the bit to wear a royal tiara. Camilla has been chomping the bit for years. Hopefully her tiara will come with a matching muzzle and reins. She could pull Charles golden coach herself.
I want there to be tiaras, simply so if Harry and Meg do go, she could wear the Spencer tiara.
I can’t imagine Earl Spencer would get involved in the tiara nonsense, and he’s done a good job of straddling the fence so far. I think it would be in extremely poor taste for Meghan to wear a Spencer tiara, and so far she is not known for being petty or being crass. If she goes, and doesn’t wear a tiara or not seated beside Harry in his rightful place, the BM will have a field day. If Meghan attends with Harry and does wear a tiara, the focus will be on how well the OTHER royals can act with dignity and keep their pettiness and jealousy in check.
Agree that Meghan is not known for being petty. At the the end of the day though, that’s Harry’s mom’s tiara and it would mean something to him. At one point, she was going to wear it. Optic-wise, yeah it would be a giant F-U to Charles but only bc Charles and Camilla would take it that way. It’s Harry’s mom. Valuing her tiara doesn’t have to mean it diminishes what charles has; he is the king with his fave by his side. Realistically though, they would have a fucking fit. It wouldn’t have to be like that if the family wasn’t so grossly dysfunctional.
The Spencers were going to loan Meghan the tiara for the wedding, her entire veil was designed to match it. If it is a tiara event and the BaRF doesn’t offer Meghan a tiara? The Spencers will.
I guess I don’t see a problem with Meghan not being given a royal tiara for the event. A few discrete phone calls. Berks, of Canada, for instance. She wore their jewelry so extensively before marriage that I thought she had a deal with them. Harry’s friends. Jewelers, auction houses. Given the relationship with the royal family, will Charles Spencer even get an invite? Except for the royal family, who wouldn’t want to be the one to supply Meghan with a tiara for the occasion?
When Fergie married into the BRF the queen had a tiara made for her. I think the queen did the same for Meghan and left it to her in her will. Rolling up on the Chubbly with that will set tongues wagging. Harry may still have .diamonds from Diana and the Sussexes could still have a piece made from those.
When else would you wear a tiara?! For goodness’ sake…. I “love to hate” watching Kate wear her jewels, but this is really the time to bring out the big ones.
Ah! So this is why there’s been so much handwringing about them not saying if they are coming. So now H&M have forced them to say no tiaras because they can’t run the risk of M showing up in one. and yes, it’s about not letting H&M look like royals. It’s probably because Cam’s kids can’t wear them either. Or does anyone know that?
“ However, with increased anticipation for her to deliver glamour”
HAHAHAHAHA… anticipating Khate to deliver glamour is like anticipating her to deliver donations to a food pantry.
An article like this coming from People is interesting because usually they publish positive stories and don’t tend to make them up like a few tabloids. Maybe Camilla is pulling a power play over kate. She is the queen and the collection os completely under her control now.
Kate will wear a velvet headband…but Laura Lopes will wear the Strathmore tiara.
I bet Camilla is still pissed at Kate and Will for blaming her for the (false) crying story becoming public, when we all know it was Carol.
I think this might also be the reason for the bewildering jewelry that Kate wore to the BAFTAs. Camilla has cut off access to royal jewelry. Lol
Hmm. I guess the rich really are different. I can’t imagine being invited to a major bash, in less than six weeks time, that is going to be both televised and heavily photographed— without being certain about the dress code. Don’t tiaras need to be cleaned and pearls restrung? do people need to dust off whatever shoes get worn with breeches or have them made? Does everyone order two or more dresses and accessories, or get something ready-made altered — hoping that they won’t end up dressed identically to other last minute shoppers hastily doing the same thing?
Is a puzzlement.
Yes, this!
Preparing to dress for this event and get the bling fighting fit should be happening right now, I think its bizarre to leave people in limbo over the invitations and dress code this late.
If this is a power play of the Escort’s, all I have to say is she better make sure KFC outlives her. I could see WanK not letting her have access to any jewels, and maybe not invited to royal events. The Escort probably needs to be a bit careful of what she’s doing.
If they are doing this so that Meghan can’t wear a tiara then they’ve missed the boat. Remember how Harry looked walking with all of the uniformed play soldiers at the funeral? Meghan will draw attention when around the others because she isn’t wearing the bling.
I think its about Charles and his side piece. Charles is desperate for the spotlight. He doesn’t want any mention of women’s dresses and who had the most glittery tiara. Sidelining Kate lol big time and i know she was foaming at the mouth just picturing herself on international news with her tiara taking up all the front pages. I’m confused about the Andrew mention because no one cares if the is there and not one media outlet said that . They are still trying to lump in H&M with the rapist.
1. C&C want to be the only ones wearing a crown
2. Put W+K in their place about whatever stunt they pulled to warrant this
3. Put H&M in their place because they would look so damn glamorous
When Harry arrived did his thing and left Charles looked small, irrelevant and a horrible father for not welcoming even a private meeting. This would have been PR gold for Charles because no matter what Harry decided to do Charles would have shown that does want him at the Snubbly but that Harry is his own man and wouldn’t meet with him. NOPE made a huge mess messier in front of international news coverage and had tantrum like response so fast that he is too busy pick up his ball and left the playground before he realized he has been saying he wants him the Snubbly lol
I love the photo of Camila that looks like she’s wearing a toilet paper tiara 🙂
It would be a TERRIBLE look to the rest of the world if Meghan had no Tiara. Especially given that Chuckles is virtually shaming world leaders publicly to attend.
Surely he can’t be this stupid ?
Also – I think all the speculation about whether M&H will attend is just that. They’re attending on the condition of no leaks about them to the media and they’ve made it clear they will pull out hence why the UK tabs are floating all these theories to see what sticks.
Chuckles needs H&M there for the star power and the free media beamed out world wide. after-all this is the King who could not convince musicians to play at his big boy bash.
No H&M and the media in attendance dwindles to the bare bones.
I’ve lost interest in the entire coronation.
Off to google tiara pictures.