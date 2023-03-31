“Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch on baseball’s opening day” links

Megan Thee Stallion looked amazing as she threw the first pitch on MLB’s opening day in Houston. She really looks so great these days! [Just Jared]
Hong Chau’s awards-season wardrobe was great. [Go Fug Yourself]
Someone created creepy AI clips of Will Smith eating spaghetti. [OMG Blog]
Sebastian Bear McClard accused of sexual misconduct. [Dlisted]
The trailer for the new season of Barry. [LaineyGossip]
Neil DeGrasse Tyson shares words of wisdom. [Seriously OMG]
Did Daisy Jones & the Six fail a certain character? [Pajiba]
Nicholas Hoult is such a style star. [RCFA]
Rep. James Comer sounds like a sleaze and an abuser. [Jezebel]
Candice Swanepoel parties in Miami. [Egotastic]
The modern dating scene is a hellscape. [Buzzfeed]
Megan really is a stunning woman.
Meg is so beautiful, happy to see her thriving post-trial!
Love her. My girl crush forever.
❤︎.
Meghan is beautiful ! Also, can someone tell me, I keep hearing that skinny jeans are out of style and don’t be caught in them lol but I keep seeing cool people like Meghan still wearing them. I like baggy, but skinny jeans look so good on some people. I don’t know.
the cameraman was FOCUSED.
I am really glad she’s enjoying herself after the trial. She seems lovely inside and out.
Thats awesome. I love her. I’m so glad she’s being embraced post-Tory Lanez.
Can someone please explain Sebastian Bear-Mcgreasiehair to me? Is he funny/smart/talented/redeemable in any way?
He’s the director or producer (forgot which) of uncut gems.
How did be get there? He doesn’t even have a wiki page. His IMDB is super thin. Is he nepo? Is he talented? Well connected?
Oops. Didn’t edit in time. So for example, I was briefly mystified by Colin Jost, who I do not consider funny or attractive. But he’s Harvard Lampoon, so clearly competed hard and distinguished himself. He’s also to my knowledge not a sexual predator or cheating dbag. So greasy-mccloud’s thin online profile to me just increases the mystery of where this foul creature came from/ built his creds.
Megan looks so good, her body, the hair, everything is giving. Love her.
MTS really looks fantastic! Glad the trial is behind her, even if that convicted criminal is appealing.
When will we talk about the Brady – Witherspoon match up? I could totally see him going for someone bossy and whirlwind-like. I think that’s what he liked about Giselle… besides the whole supermodel thing.