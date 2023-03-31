“Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch on baseball’s opening day” links
  • March 31, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Megan Thee Stallion looked amazing as she threw the first pitch on MLB’s opening day in Houston. She really looks so great these days! [Just Jared]
Hong Chau’s awards-season wardrobe was great. [Go Fug Yourself]
Someone created creepy AI clips of Will Smith eating spaghetti. [OMG Blog]
Sebastian Bear McClard accused of sexual misconduct. [Dlisted]
The trailer for the new season of Barry. [LaineyGossip]
Neil DeGrasse Tyson shares words of wisdom. [Seriously OMG]
Did Daisy Jones & the Six fail a certain character? [Pajiba]
Nicholas Hoult is such a style star. [RCFA]
Rep. James Comer sounds like a sleaze and an abuser. [Jezebel]
Candice Swanepoel parties in Miami. [Egotastic]
The modern dating scene is a hellscape. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch on baseball’s opening day” links”

  1. TIFFANY says:
    March 31, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Megan really is a stunning woman.

    Reply
  2. eto says:
    March 31, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Meg is so beautiful, happy to see her thriving post-trial!

    Reply
  3. jferber says:
    March 31, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    Love her. My girl crush forever.

    Reply
  4. otaku fairy says:
    March 31, 2023 at 1:17 pm

    ❤︎.

    Reply
  5. ME says:
    March 31, 2023 at 1:21 pm

    Meghan is beautiful ! Also, can someone tell me, I keep hearing that skinny jeans are out of style and don’t be caught in them lol but I keep seeing cool people like Meghan still wearing them. I like baggy, but skinny jeans look so good on some people. I don’t know.

    Reply
  6. bonobochick says:
    March 31, 2023 at 1:25 pm

    the cameraman was FOCUSED.

    Reply
  7. Onemoretime says:
    March 31, 2023 at 1:35 pm

    I am really glad she’s enjoying herself after the trial. She seems lovely inside and out.

    Reply
  8. Typical Virgo says:
    March 31, 2023 at 2:02 pm

    Thats awesome. I love her. I’m so glad she’s being embraced post-Tory Lanez.

    Reply
  9. Zazzoo says:
    March 31, 2023 at 3:28 pm

    Can someone please explain Sebastian Bear-Mcgreasiehair to me? Is he funny/smart/talented/redeemable in any way?

    Reply
    • J says:
      March 31, 2023 at 3:42 pm

      He’s the director or producer (forgot which) of uncut gems.

      Reply
      • Zazzoo says:
        March 31, 2023 at 4:33 pm

        How did be get there? He doesn’t even have a wiki page. His IMDB is super thin. Is he nepo? Is he talented? Well connected?

      • Zazzoo says:
        March 31, 2023 at 4:44 pm

        Oops. Didn’t edit in time. So for example, I was briefly mystified by Colin Jost, who I do not consider funny or attractive. But he’s Harvard Lampoon, so clearly competed hard and distinguished himself. He’s also to my knowledge not a sexual predator or cheating dbag. So greasy-mccloud’s thin online profile to me just increases the mystery of where this foul creature came from/ built his creds.

  10. Trish says:
    March 31, 2023 at 4:04 pm

    Megan looks so good, her body, the hair, everything is giving. Love her.

    Reply
  11. schmootc says:
    March 31, 2023 at 4:30 pm

    MTS really looks fantastic! Glad the trial is behind her, even if that convicted criminal is appealing.

    Reply
  12. Melody says:
    March 31, 2023 at 5:39 pm

    When will we talk about the Brady – Witherspoon match up? I could totally see him going for someone bossy and whirlwind-like. I think that’s what he liked about Giselle… besides the whole supermodel thing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment