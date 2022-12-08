Royalist: Prince William ‘absolutely f–king hates’ Meghan & Harry now

The first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan have been out since 3 am EST and 8am GMT (in London). The British media is doing wall-to-wall coverage of the series but there’s a palpable sense of relief so far, relief that the British media’s insanely negative hype about the show hasn’t panned out. I mean, yes, Harry got some digs in and there are some pointed comments, but no one has said outright that William and Kate are two jealous, petty, racist, vile imbeciles who gleefully briefed against Meghan in the hopes of driving her to suicide. Thankfully, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column has unnamed “friends of William and Kate” telling the world just how much the Waleses “f–king hate Meghan.”
Friends of the royal family brushed off the first three episodes of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan Thursday, expressing relief that the show hadn’t made any fresh serious allegations against the royal family. However one source said that the show was nonetheless a betrayal, and that it would cement the toxic status of relations between William and Harry.
Hours after the episodes dropped, communications were running hot between senior palace aides and advisors, but the over-riding sense was one of relief that the show landed no major blows on the family, largely repeating already well-known stories and focusing on the couple’s widely publicized sense of the wickedness of the media.
One friend of Charles and Camilla told The Daily Beast: “It’s hard to see what Netflix paid $100m for. If this is all they have got to say, I really think the worst is over for the king.”
A friend of Kate and William’s said: “It’s hard to imagine how devastating the last three years have been for William. The brothers were so close, they had such an incredible bond. It’s impossible really to express what a massive, terrible, ongoing headache this has been for William in the past few years. The family blame Meghan for it all, really. They absolutely f–king hate her, basically. It’s a huge disaster. Growing up the brothers were so close. Harry would do anything to be with William. They lost their mum, and their dad was really disengaged so they had this incredible, incredible bond. Everyone knew it.
“And then Meghan came along. Everyone warned him off her but he wouldn’t listen, and she just ripped him away. The bond is gone, completely gone and this film is just the latest betrayal. William really, really, really hates both of them now. It’s really toxic and destructive for all of them. At the end of the day, they are a family, and their whole family life has been ruined by Meghan. You can’t imagine how bad it really is.”
However one ex-staffer who remains loyal to the king and the Prince of Wales was sanguine about the show, expressing a general sense of relief, and saying, “It looks like the truth bombs have failed to detonate.”
[From The Daily Beast]
Look no further than those quotes to tell you everything you need to know about why Harry left and why he chose to protect his wife and children from his family, but mainly to protect Meghan from his brother. The absolute f–king audacity for “friends of William” (and that’s really just “Kensington Palace staffers”) to go on the record about how much William despises Meghan for taking Harry away from him. William wanted to bully and control Harry forever. William can’t stand the fact that Harry fell genuinely in love and wanted to protect his wife. William can’t stand the fact that Harry puts Meghan before William.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722677301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
-
-
The body of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the Palace of Westminster, London followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022. Thousands have turned out to watch the spectacleafter which the former monarch will Lie in State in Westminster Hall. There will be a short service upon the Coffin’s arrival at Westminster Hall, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.,Image: 722721858, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to employers, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
Some people never grow up. William is one of them imo.
It’s much easier and less painful to gin up hurt and hate against someone else than to look inward at your own insecurities and shortcomings. And while I can understand that’s probably at the root of Wills’ rage (and that he’s been enabled in his extreme solipsism all his life), he’s made his choice to remain an emotional child. Harry choosing to live his own life as an adult isn’t a betrayal.
Well … so much for “everyone in the Royal Family welcomed Meghan with open arms!” This statement by the royals (who are they kidding with a ‘close source on this?) backs up everything Meghan said about how she was treated. If the ‘whole family’ tried to warn Harry off Meghan, then they treated her like crud from day one. They had no intention of giving her a chance and the aides were probably briefed to show her no respect.
It ‘was’ a campaign to drive her away. They just truly never thought Harry would love Meghan enough to go with her. William thought he could bully Harry enough the make him ‘see reason’ and dump/divorce Meghan. Sad that an appallingly number of Brits felt the same and gleefully jumped on the hate campaign.
What I don’t understand is how some Brits, and the rabid British media, feel the Royal Family can say any and every hateful, nasty thing about Harry and Meghan they want, but Harry and Meghan hadn’t dare say anything at all–even a comment of respect–or it’s called “an attack on the Royal Family!”
That’s because the British tabloid media operates in a deeply abusive manner and the British royal family functions as a cult.
And just like that…all of the sources are ‘ex staffers’ and ‘friends’. No more palaces sources….because the palace doesn’t brief the media, right?
Bingo! No more “palace sources” (too bad it’s already in print everywhere). They are so bad at this! I can hardly wait for the next part! For once being on west coast time was an advantage and I was only up til 4. lol.
OMG, really, really, really, really, really. Like a toddler stamping his feet. Next he’ll be calling Meghan a poopy-head.
Poopy head is my college student granddaughter’s word. Bill can’t have it
Truly not a good look for a grown ass man of 40. He should be embarrassed and ashamed to put this out there.
Oh yeah. I’m sure Harry saw the latest “source” leak and was like, “case in point.”
Note to William: your brother doesn’t care that you hate him. And he already knows you hate his wife. That’s why he put an ocean and several states between you guys.
Absolutely +1. It is **WILD** to me that they did this. Do they think this makes William look good?!????????!
I’m actually speechless. He f—ing hates Meg and H. This, my friends, is William’s official statement.
Not only not a good look for a grown man (or anyone) but TODAY, when millions of people are learning exactly how that family operates.
The best thing the RF and especially William & Kate could do right now is lay low and SHUT UP for a while, but apparently they’re incapable of that.
OMG!! This is next level, even for them!! He outright admitted what a hateful person he is! How SICK do you have to be to feel hate like that! I can say with 100% certainty that even though H&M went through hell because of this sickos K+W, they are not that filled with hate!
LOL Well, just so you know, we’re supposed to substitute all those many “reallys” with “incandescent.” Except that its not allowed anymore. Thats because theyve banned the word incandescent from usage as the most apt descriptor of Bully-i-am. They readcCelebitchy and saw that we got a look behind the curtains hiding the toddler wannabe king, with the frequent usage by his #1 sycophant (cough)woo-woo(cough) of the word incandescent to describe his monstrous rage-filled temper and they thought oooops! pull tht cat back into that bag!
Right?!?! What a childish, pathetic sack of shit William is. This is the foolishness you put out into the universe about your own brother? You are a grown man, you pitiful fool. Get a hold of yourself.
I am so glad that Harry got away from William and his disgusting friends. William hates Harry because he wants to BE Harry but without the hard work. He wants his life and his wife. I truly believe this. Will had no one who wanted to enter this royal life with him willing and was left to choose Kate who he like when they married. Now he cannot stand that woman and he is stuck. Harry found his match is a super star and he will always be jealous of that. He can choke on his hate and jealousy and he probably will.
“He wants his life and his wife. ”
Exactly. He has over involved himself in Harry and Meghan’s marriage and life when it wasn’t necessary and it has actually affected his public image negatively. This has gone on for years now. His behavior at the walkabout and funeral wasn’t of someone that loathes Meghan. He was closer to her and Harry than he was to Kate. He is obsessed with his brotthers wife. Hence Kate’s desperation with trying to be her.
rubbish
@Girl_Ninja I completely agree with you, and William is never going to be content or at peace— let alone happy— if he doesn’t do some serious introspection. But instead he’s sticking to his tried-and-true “bitching to the tabloids.” Pathetic little excuse of a man.
This is a pathological response to a close relative marrying someone you don’t like.
An aunt of mine had a daughter who married an man my aunt really didn’t like – but she she was always polite to him because he was her daughter’s choice and she loved her daughter.
Pathological is correct. There is something deeply unhealthy about that level of rage directed towards someone in your family and their spouse, for so many years now when all they actually did was leave. William sounds unwell. He needs help.
Charles has done shitty things as a father and a Royal to Harry and Meghan, but I don’t get the sense that he is nursing that kind of hatred toward them; on the contrary, I think if they’d toe the line with him more they could probably mend their relationship. It’s William that’s the problem, and William who will block any attempt to give any quarter to Harry and Meghan. How this plays out is anyone’s guess….I hope Charles eventually lowers the boom on William, but time will tell.
Correction to my post: “I think if they’d toe the line more with him AND he stops throwing Harry and Meghan under the bus with the press when he needs a distraction, they could probably mend their relationship.” Until then, Charles is too much like Bad Dad with the press betrayals. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s one of Harry’s red lines with Charles.
But it’s not just family dynamics involved, it’s the palace/s machinery & the press–multiple Iagos whispering in their ears constantly with dopey William/Othello believing every word.
There was a Times foreign correspondent yesterday saying that all the briefing was coming from KP and it was relentless.
It’s a long story but the opposite happened in my family. A relative married someone the rest of the family did not like for reasons that are completely dumb and narrow minded. Instead of trying to get to know the married-in and welcome her, they ignored her and even tried to set up my relative with someone else. And then were really surprised the relative chose his wife over them.
The same family members see a lot of similarities with Harry and Meghan and yet are still mystified why someone would turn their backs on faaaaaaamily in this situation. Some people just never learn.
Truly. I realize everything with this family is on a completely different scale and hard to compare to any of our own situations, but emotions are emotions.
I’m an only child and have tons of cousins but only two first cousins, and we grew up in the same town. I *detested* the woman my older cousin married, but JFC I only bitched about her to my husband, behind closed doors. And then once they had a child? That’s it — she’s the mother of his children, and deserves a certain level of respect from his family no matter what I think of her personally, imo.
Anyway, I was validated after a few years because she cheated on him and then dragged out an extremely acrimonious divorce. But as long as she was the woman he was choosing, every sane, well-mannered adult knew they needed to just plaster on a smile and be civil when necessary.
So yes, their family is obviously very different, but William was (and continues to be) a disrespectful prick and there’s no excuse. I don’t care what his title or position is; the way you treat close family members should override everything else.
Thank you for sharing that, Lorelei. I wish my family members had taken a similar approach. Instead it created resentment and a huge rift. This happened when i was a small child but the ramifications are still in place today.
Yeah, once you’re married, your priorities shift. Your new family comes first, even if kids are not (yet) in the picture. But William cannot fathom that because he’s not a family man, he’s a Firm man who made himself a family for optics and out of duty. Harry and William couldn’t be more different.
“ But William cannot fathom that because he’s not a family man, he’s a Firm man who made himself a family for optics and out of duty.”
That is an absolutely brilliant description of William.
And if they had been able to persuade Harry to divorce Megan it would serve a ton of purposes. Harry the lose. Bille the devoted family man ( yeah right) Kate’s bff is back!
* loser not lose.
yeah. but no. the tabloids really want a quote like that to keep the fires not only burning but raging. Not a fan of willy and katie, but I think this is just tabloids making sh*t up. I liked Guardian’s take more: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/dec/08/prince-harry-meghan-documentary-what-we-learned
Then KP needs to act and emphatically deny like they do when anything is said about Kate. That would not be a difficult reach and it would help stop the racist flames being fanned by this type of article.
I never understand it when newspapers get people who hate a topic to review it. They do this with a lot of movies too.
Nope, if this quote wasn’t true Kensington palace would emphatically deny it as they have done in the past. This is what they WANT out there.
People please don’t click on this link and give it engagement. It’s awful disgusting review purposefully done to continue to hate bait.
Do you mean the Guardian review? It really isn’t (although I appreciate it might not be to everyone who comments on this blog’s tastes).
The reviewer at the Guardian just didn’t find it his cup of tea, so snarked on it- nbd, he’s certainly entitled to his opinion, that’s his job. I didn’t find it hateful. I found the liveblog of the other guy at the Guardian watching the docuseries was pretty even-handed
They had a live blog of someone watching it?? Lordy, these people. 🤦♀️
Snarking on something because it isn’t your cup of tea isn’t being objective in a review. I don’t think there will be any even-handed reviews from tabloids since the docu is critical of tabloid reporting. This writer is likely just angry that it focuses on criticism of the BM more than criticism of the royals (which would suit his agenda more).
Here to defend The Guardian: they are a small r republican paper. They are neither always positive nor negative toward H&M, but definitely do not espouse the same views as the RR! It’s okay.
There is being neither “positive nor negative” and there is describing them as a “podcaster and her husband” like the writer has no clue of any other interesting things about them.
Equality, the Guardian is a left-leaning, anti-monarchy newspaper with a fairly diverse set of journalists who write mostly high-quality articles. Frankly, I would not use them as a go-to for articles on the British royal family (they usually write less about them anyway). They have written about how the British media covered Harry and Meghan: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/08/outraged-media-outlets-use-sussex-series-readers-harry-meghan
Sometimes they’re more positive and sometimes not about H&M depending on the author of the article, but you won’t really find them fawning over the royals in GB either really.
@Kels, I wish I had read your comment before clicking the link because what is this:
“The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan dropped on Netflix this morning. Great. Whoopee. Lucky us. How fortunate we are to live in a world where the biggest streaming platform on the planet can offer up a punishingly long documentary series about a podcaster and her husband, which exists for no other reason than to make a lot of boring people aggressively defend all their pre-existing opinions online.”
How far The Guardian has fallen. And with this piece, I’ve just added another “ever” after my pledge to never donate to them again.
The Guardian has done more to expose worldwide institutional corruption, as well as important issues involving corruption and the British RF (from the Paradise Papers to the “Queen’s Consent” scandal and others) than almost any other newspaper on the planet, so they’ll keep getting my donations!
1. Sorry @Kels, I read your comment too late. 2. he says at the end they are still supporting H&M so that’s clearly a lie. 3. He calls them leaving ‘Megexit’ and that just pissed me off. Though it indicates early it’s not an impartial review.
People’s perception of the Guardian is wrong. The Guardian is as very much part of the establishment as the right wing papers.
I know they touched upon “tabloid culture” in the UK a bit, but I hope in the next three episodes they’re more blunt about it. Make the comparison about how the network nightly news in the US would never give airtime to, for example, a story that appeared in the National Enquirer. The idea is laughable. But those sh!tty papers are taken seriously over there, and mold public opinion. They really need to spell it out for the people who don’t follow it as closely as we do.
I haven’t read the entire live blog the Guardian did (it’s a work day, who has the time) but I read the overview and a couple of paragraphs while I was waiting in line at the coffee shop and I think it’s probably as balanced as the coverage anywhere is going to be. I appreciated that they got a dig in at both Kelvin McKenzie and Dan Wooton, who are the living definition of “hypocrite”.
The problem with the reporting on it too is that these episodes are the love story. Next week, the bombs will go off. Netflix might expect him to say whether it was William or Charles who spoke about the colour of the baby.
Tom Sykes is sort of a member of the aristocratic crowd—he’s worked for tabloids, but his background gives him an entrance into higher society. I would not necessarily dismiss what he’s saying here.
Tom Sykes is very much part of the aristocratic crowd as he is the grandson of Sir Christopher Sykes who was born into the northern English landowning Sykes family of Sledmere House, East Riding of Yorkshire.
Well, I certainly agree with him that David Olusoga and Afua Hirsch should present a show about the British empire. That would certainly be well worth watching.
William, his friends, his staffers and courtiers can all get bent. For them to act like Meghan existing and loving Harry is the crime of the century because she took Harry away from William is crazy as hell. Harry grew up. Fell in love. That’s what life is about. The fact William was hellbent on destroying Harry’s happiness is pathological. Thankfully, Harry moved heaven and earth to protect his wife and child from his spoiled, petulant brother.
Harry took Harry away from William. Meghan is the scapegoat
Way to expose Will as toxic, controlling and misogynistic. This “friend” is doing more damage to PW’s rep than H&M have. “Harry would do anything to be with William”? What when they were children? Most of PH’s adult life was spent avoiding royal things in the military. So PH joined the army to be closer to PW who was in a different branch and didn’t serve as long? PH who said he preferred being with his pals overseas was doing “anything to be with Will”? And interesting how that only refers to one way. Where was PW doing anything for PH? He couldn’t even play nice to keep PH as a “working” royal. Millions of families navigate members who date, marry, and move away without being so disfunctional about it.
“Way to expose Will as toxic, controlling and misogynistic. ”
And future head of the Church of England!
This whole chosen by birth order rather than aptitude is really coming back to bite them isn’t it?
There were never close as children. William abused Harry all the time when they were kids, gloried in staff mistreatment of his little brother and their favouritism towards Billy the Basher. He continued that at boarding school where he had his friends alternately ignore or bully Harry. Harry who was a couple weeks shy of 8 when he was shipped off. His older brother wanted nothing to do with him, their parents officially separated soon after. And the school failed to recognize and address his (alleged) dyslexia so Harry was treated like the ‘stupid one’. William leaned in to that and to this day references his brother, outright or through sources, as stupid.
@ Notasugarhere this makes me so sad for Harry. I admire him so much more for being able to overcome his toxic upbringing to become a positive force in the world.
Completely anecdotally, having volunteered for many years in school reading programs, I’ve noticed that the children who were identified as having dyslexia were deeply intelligent. They just needed their learning supported in order to access the curriculum.
@Nota — Having had an older sister who abused me incessantly growing up and well into my 30s — emotionally, mentally and physically — I can certainly relate to your comment. I remember her saying once, when I was very sick with mono, “I hate you I wish you would die”. At one point in my mid 30s I didn’t speak to her for over a year. If she had lived she would have continued to mistreat and terrorize me the way William is doing to Harry. But now it doesn’t matter, he can “f*cking hate Meghan, Harry” and anyone else who stands in his way, but he will only demean himself by doing so, he can’t get to Harry and Meghan anymore and it’s driving his around the bend. Such a nasty little child…
@Equality, I wonder if William will ever, ever learn this:
“This “friend” is doing more damage to PW’s rep than H&M have.”
Charles is 70+ and he still hasn’t, so my hopes aren’t high.
Harry is such a decent human being. Diana would be proud of him and how he moves about in the world. William if he had any real power would be terrifying.
Okay… the RF is happy that there were no truthbombs (which evidently DO exist) and then a William-friendly source gets his approval to post:
“And then Meghan came along. Everyone warned him off her but he wouldn’t listen, and she just ripped him away. The bond is gone, completely gone and this film is just the latest betrayal. William really, really, really hates both of them now. It’s really toxic and destructive for all of them. At the end of the day, they are a family, and their whole family life has been ruined by Meghan. You can’t imagine how bad it really is.”
Question: does he want Harry to lob the truthbombs?
Harry doesn’t have to lob truth-bombs – William is doing it for him.
Eurydice, I would love to see him “own-goal” all sorts of information and it seems like this may tip him into doing that.
How is William not *mortified* at this being out there?
That man is broken.
If you love someone – you love and support them. He clearly never loved Harry. He loved having Harry around for himself.
Very sad for Harry.
He’s not mortified because he thinks this makes him look good. “Friends of William” and “senior advisors” are either William himself or people given a script from William.
It never ceases to amaze me how abusers flip the script and play the victim – all while blaming the true victim(s) of the exact behavior they themselves are guilty of but refuse to admit to.
I’m a fan and I agree 💯 with all of you. Seriously 😳 I hope this and next week will be the final say on what happened
The Oprah interview proved that but okay let it out with Netflix but after next week it should be done and not brought up again
Not gonna happen. Hateful Meghan stories are the bread & butter for British tabloids. They’re not going to stop unless they’re made to stop.
I’m not talking about the rota we all know they won’t stop 🛑 I’m talking about California
Let it come from jealous and petty Windsor. Next week should be it coming from California
Those in California should stop what?? They have barely said anything. An Oprah interview and a documentary series are too much for you as a fan? I look forward to hearing from them about more and more. They have interesting and insightful things to say and do. If you prefer to not hear it, you don’t have to.
LOL if Meghan read the phone book aloud on TV I would tune in 😹 I am really glad they are taking their opportunity to talk.
To both ur comments: I’ll just refer u to what M said in the Cut intvw……”I have a lot to say, until I dont.”
So………I guess that means neither u nor any member of the bended-knee brigade on salt island will decide for her or ‘recommend’ to her how to have her being in this world.
That quote makes Charles and William look far worse than anything Harry has ever said.
Charles, for being such a disengaged father that his sons developed an unhealthy sibling relationship – ‘Harry would do anything to be with William’ is not good; and William obviously did not reciprocate the sentiment, or he would have made the necessary concessions to keep M&H in the fold. And William’s hatred of Meghan – of any woman who threatened to break Harry’s reliance on him – is clearly not healthy.
I think in a lot of ways it’s really not about race for William. Any woman who truly captured Harry’s heart and so took his focus away from William would have been hated.
Both Harry and William are deeply scarred by their upbringing.
The scars are there but Harry has learned to manage them, to deal and heal. William hasn’t, he just keeps ripping off the scabs.
Imagine thinking this is a good look??? holy hell.
And not having even one person around you who cares enough about you to tell you, “No, you shouldn’t say this.” Everyone just lying to you all the time and blowing sunshine up your ass no matter how cruel, petty or unhinged you’re behaving.
So their “incredible bond” was based on Harry doing anything William asked him to? And then it broke apart the minute he asked William to do some things for him? They tell on themselves.
^^^^This. A million times.
Oh he told us that years ago so he should stop bothering us, no one cares about his incandescent arse anymore . He should get a life , move on and leave Harry and Meghan alone
Goodness. I haven’t got far into the programme, but there’s nothing horrible. Just two people in love. Perhaps this riles them the most. I always had the impression from royal experts that W&H weren’t that close, anyway? This is an unexpected twist to the narrative – William & Harry were so close, and she’s wrenched them apart. Seriously. And for a brother in law to “f’ing hate” his sister in law? Is this sane or rational? Is it an obsession?? If I were Kate, I’d be alarmed at my husband.
This narrative just makes the staffers and William sound completely unstsble and obsessez! How is this supposed to comd across?
That he “really really” hates his brother but also his sister in law?
Like what? It is worrisome that they even speak like this in public.
“It looks like the truth bombs have failed to detonate.”
To that I say, it’s only part 1 babes. The best is yet to come. 😜
But even when they say that…..so there ARE truth bombs out there? So there ARE some really bad things that H&M can say? Stop telling on yourselves.
(also I am coming to hate the term “truth bomb” lol.)
So far, the truth bombs are that the RF f-king hate Meghan and that William really, really, really hates both Harry and Meghan and that Meghan has destroyed the entire Rf’s life. And all of this is a reaction to Harry marrying the woman he loves.
William and the RF are showing their asses and Netflix didn’t even have to pay them anything for it.
Exactly: if the truthbombs haven’t detonated, then there ARE truthbombs out there.
Yeah…they shouldn’t celebrate just yet. Why would they put everything in the first 3 episodes.
Let’s wait for the final 3 people!
They don’t know what they are saying when they talk about breathing a sigh of relief. Just what did they do?
Yes! I can’t wait.
Oh f–king well. Let the selfish tw-t die mad.
How utterly pathetic, to demand your brother sacrifice his own happiness and health, just to be your wingman for life because you’re too self-absorbed and lazy to develop a personality of your own.
I have been barraged with British press articles on my Facebook feed, embiggening Cathy and Bill. I figured it was all because of the series.
I haven’t watched yet, but read everything that has been posted. It makes me more curious as to what will drop next week…
There was barely anything about Cathy and Bill in the first three episodes, and when they were shown or mentioned, nothing negative was even said. It basically called them “formal,” which, duh. So idk what these people are freaking out. But there are still three more episodes, so!
Right? If “the show landed no major blows on the family,” and Will and Kate are barely mentioned, how is it a terrible betrayal? What is Will so angry about?
Harry and William were never close as adults – yeah they partied together when younger and had a similar group of friends but they went their own ways in life and developed interests/friends away from each other. Perfectly normal for siblings to do this.
All this does is expose just how butt hurt Peggy and Mutton are that they don’t have a whipping boy to throw under to bus to protect themselves. kHate and her family were really gearing up to do the same to Meghan.
The RF are not out of the woods yet – I suspect the more damaging footage will come out next week when they start talking about the nightmare it all became.
I think the truth bombs will arrive in VOL II. So the RF and BM shouldn’t feel relief yet.
Thats……not the good look that William’s friends may think it is.
It makes William look petty, mean, angry, and just like an overall ahole. It makes the royal family look controlling and like their big problem with Meghan was that (besides being black and American), Harry chose her over them.
I remember seeing something – it could have been Scary Mommy lol, it could have been a much more reputable source – around March 2020, that was basically like “women everywhere love Harry bc he did what so many women want their husbands to do – he stood up to his family and chose his wife over them.” (in the context of the wife being mistreated, gaslit, excluded, etc from the husband’s family obviously.)
And I think that’s the issue for the royals.
But still….even knowing that was the issue….this is not a good look for William and KP needs to deny it just to save face at this point. “omg, my brother fell in love you guys, WHAT ABOUT ME!!?!??!”
Imbecile is such a great word to describe the Wales, encompasses so much and does a lot of work. These two, sheesh
So immature. It’s like William is a 4 year old instead of a grown man of 40. Yikes.
The Harry and William were close before Meghan took him away is a false narrative. Diana’s boys being close made for a good story but was not really true. William only cared about himself. In school he never looked out for Harry, in life he doesn’t look out for Harry.
I’ll be damned if I can remember where I read it but I swear I read awhile back that Harry stopped trusting William after the costume party scandal when Harry was 18 or 19 and Harry felt William set him up. The timeline seems to add up to this as Harry joined the Marines shortly after and seemed to avoid royal duties for the better part of a decade. It seems William and Harry were really only close when the press was watching. I also have a tinfoil tiara theory that William was the one who leaked Harry’s location in Afghanistan and ultimately was the one who forced Harry out of the military. I think William had an obsession with having Harry under his control.
@K8erade, I was SO disappointed that when they discussed the Nazi costume, the documentary— even if it didn’t come directly out of Harry’s mouth, but from footage or a source or whatever— didn’t explain that 1) William was with him, 2) William was the one who encouraged him to get the Nazi costume, and 3) William also wore a racist costume to the same party.
That’s something that’s been associated with Harry in the public consciousness for so many years, and this was exactly the time he could have set the record straight, but didn’t. The Sussexes clearly want to take the high road, and I get it— but I feel like there are some things that really just need to be made known.
Anyone who dislikes Harry alllllllways brings up the stupid Nazi costume, and while he did an absolutely beautiful job of explaining how he handled it and the steps that he took afterward, that’s such a prime example of him being thrown under the bus to cover up for William.
So idk how many “truth bombs” we really have to look forward to. I think they’ll sacrifice Knauf and blame everything they can on him, but likely stop short of telling the audience that Jason was only repeating whatever William told him to, and that Kate and CarolE have tabloid writers on speed dial. THAT’S the kind of thing people don’t understand, and need to.
William was supposedly dressed as a “Zulu chief”. We’ve never seen a picture of that, although someone leaked pics of Harry. One question that remains about William’s costume is, was he in blackface?
I don’t think it’s Harry’s job to out William on this though. He wanted to take responsibility for what he did, not seem to be blaming his brother. He was old enough to know better. It’s not a secret now that William was the instigator.
@Lorelei, I completely agree, I wish we had gotten some of the larger context. I think @BrassyRebel is correct that Harry probably just wanted to take responsibility for his own actions and not hide behind pointing fingers – after all, just because he was set up didn’t mean he had to go along with it, he could’ve said no (and if he couldn’t, then it would be even more crucial to include as context). He focused on that he did something insensitive, owned up to it, took active steps to learn, and grew as a person, and that other members of his family are incapable of doing the same with Meghan. His focus is valid and obviously relates to the overarching theme of the doc, but like you I think the setup aspect of this is an incredibly important piece of the puzzle that we’re not getting. Same as with Meghan’s niece and the “advice” they got. They’re evoking the idea of being sabotaged, setup, scapegoated (at least in viewers like me who know enough about the saga to recognize what they’re hinting at), but I wish they’d be a little more blatant about it.
Yes, there were also stories that Harry thought William would look out for him when he joined Eton and Wills completely ignored him.
The quote about them not knowing what Netflix paid for: this is another instance of the Royals really showing what their own logic is. They really didn’t think that the show would be marketable unless Harry and Megan completely sold them out and told everything. H&M have every right to sell them out, I think, but it goes to show how low the royals’ minds are. They don’t believe that a love story, especially a story connected to values of warmth and charity and hope, could be valued by the public. As much as they can be a bit cheesy at times, the world needs really nice narratives right now, needs genuinely compassionate people, and that’s what they are.
Also, Netflix pays famous people for content and its often not salacious or shocking. Obama did a series on the National Parks for crying out loud. his wife did a children’s show. Netflix knew what they were getting here. (also, considering that according to reports, H&M were approached by other streaming services as well, my guess is that there were many discussions about what was expected in terms of content.)
Wow I feel like I need to take a shower! How disgusting that they would even print shit like this. Clearly William will never change. Do I think this is all from William yes and no. I think friend can also be another “ royal expert” who has an agenda. The fact that the royals allow these people to fill in the gap for them in thoughts etc is exactly why Harry and Meghan are doing this..so no one can put words in their mouth.
After seeing the doc I just don’t know how this looks good for William or the family. Maybe I’m biased but makes me hate him more. They are so lucky that Harry and Meghan are nice cause if it was me I would blow everything up.
There are another three episodes to this documentary, so I wouldn’t be breathing too easily yet if I were the RF. Harry and Meghan can still take it down. And with “friends” like these who needs enemies? How can anyone be sympathetic to a spoiled immature brat who wants to ruin his brother’s life and marriage because of control issues? This does not make William or Charles look good at all, and they’re way off base with this remark.
And if the next 3 episodes reveal these “truth Bombs” all we’ll hear about is how awful they are for saying all this stuff about the royal family, the queen’s memory and how they’re only doing it because Netflix paid for it… lose/lose scenarios in every timelines.
Also Netflix paid $100M for more than just one docuseries lol. These people are so focused on getting found out they haven’t even realised that when the invictus games docuseries comes out, William’s little earthshot PR campaign is going to look like a piddly POS and his jealousy is going to give him a hernia.
How can anyone involved with the RF think it’s a good look for William to need Harry and be outraged that Harry has his own life. I can’t imagine anyone I know being outraged that their sibling “left them” to start their own family. It’s bizarre and indicative of serious issues in William, and yet the RF gladly trumpet this take on what happened.
All I’m reading is “me, me, me, my feelings, me, me, me.” Can you imagine having to deal with him all the time? The POW certainly likes to center himself.
Will is the narcissistic psychopath. His behavior is not normal at all.
Notice, again, how there’s absolutely zero examples of anything Meghan actually DID or SAID to deserve this vitriol. Harry chose her. That is all. That’s her entire rap sheet.
The palaces hated her from the beginning. It had nothing to do with her personality and everything to do with her nationality, ethnicity and career.
At least they managed to work their new favourite word, “sanguine,” into the quote. That’s their new “incandescent,” I swear.
Every time they say “sanguine,” we should probably take it to mean that William has gone completely off the rails and is punching holes in walls. Because I’m sorry, but no way is that dude “sanguine” right now
Charles must be face palming at this very second. I can’t believe that Kensington Palace would put this out there and think that this is in any way a good look. I would be livid if I was Charles and I read that my son, The Prince of Wales put this temper tantrum out there. This only serves to make William look childish while Harry and Meghan take the high road.
ikr? And Kate’s all, “Dude, I tried to tell you guys that I live with a rage monster, but no one cared, so suck it. Off now to have some champers with AK-47 and pick out new jewelry from the Queen’s collection, and just wait till you see my next few months’ clothes bills! bye bye bye”
as it stands right now (I may be proven wrong on this point very soon, LOL) Charles is handling this MUCH better than William. charles is handling this the way he should have handled the Crown. Yes we heard about the “war room” but that’s kind of been it. William should follow his lead.
Agree, but Charles has always played the long game well, and I honestly think he’s deliberately letting William off the leash. He MUST know that Wm is a loose cannon and is on a self-destruct mission — their two tours were utter embarrassments and neither Wm nor his Stepford wife are capable of putting a much-needed shine on a dull, broken and useless monarchy. I’m not sure what his and Camzilla’s end game is with the Wails, but he should be hauling them both in for a serious come-to-Jesus meeting and tell Wm to STFU.
Charles knows what he did and what he didn’t do. and the security issue was already said during the Oprah interview so he probably knows there isn’t much more to reveal.
William is the one who benefitted from the “Diana’s son” thing and it will get out that KP was behind most of the briefing that will tarnish his image in a way he hasn’t dealt with before.
Is it possible that at some point Charles realized how bad his whining about The Crown had become, and decided to keep his mouth shut about this one? Or is it more likely because he perceived the content of this season’s Crown to be so damaging to him personally? (Probably the latter with him)
I don’t really know what kind of long game Charles can play by now. He’s 70+ years old, he’s finally King, and he’ll try to implement as much as he can as long as he can. But he knows exactly who/what William is, and after Charles passes, whatever is going to happen is going to happen.
He doesn’t really have any leverage over William anymore since he gave him the PoW so swiftly, and he’s seen how W&K are received on tours. Charles isn’t stupid, and he must know they’re unpopular. Plus, William refuses to take advice from anyone; it’s not as if can Charles can leave him with a large team of younger, well-trained people or whatever. IDK.
At this point I feel like all Charles can do is enjoy it while he can, and ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Actually, though there’s a sense of sneering relief in this article, there’s also a feeling that H&M did not say something specific that would be damaging. What they did say has unleashed a weird amount of rage, though, so something in those first 3 hours really ticked the RF off. What?
The main themes were H’s childhood, paparazzi, Diana. I don’t believe M’s childhood is personal enough for the rage, though one of the emphasizes was the Commonwealth and racism? Touching on the Royal Rota briefly while highlighting the problems they caused in H&M’s relationship? Touching on women who marry in get attacked in the press and Meghan had it worse due to racism? Something unclear to me has clearly unhinged the RF, because I didn’t think anything was really shocking in this first part.
The palaces are always in a rage when it comes to Harry and Meghan.
I truly don’t understand the whole ” Meghan stole Harry and we hate her” remarks. We raise children, educate them and watch them leave to start their own lives, hopefully find a partner along the way. This scenario happens every single day. Something is very wrong with a family who cannot accept this natural progression and decided to hate and rain hell on an innocent person who is their child/brother’s chosen partner.
This 👆
Having a narcissistic mother, I sadly do understand this mentality. If William is anything like my biological mother, as far as William is concerned, Harry is a possession to do with as William pleases. People aren’t people to William, they are pawns.
One thing that stood out to me was when Harry told Oprah that his relationship with William is space. To me, that tells me that Harry has gone very low contact with William. The walkabout after QEII died said a lot to me. I saw Harry understand exactly who William was and William pissed off that his brother wasn’t caving in to his every demand. The tension was Harry doing as little as needed to placate William along with Harry putting as much of an emotional wall up as possible to protect both Meghan as well as himself.
Well, you hit the nail on the head. Something IS very wrong with this family. They don’t go and do their own thing, at least not entirely. Yes Anne had her riding, but always under the umbrella of being a working royal. Yes Edward tried his little production company, but that failed pretty early on so he was back to being a royal. Even someone like Margaret Rhodes (not a Windsor) was pretty involved in the royal life. the Queen’s Windsor first cousins are all working royals.
Harry, as the son of the future king (now king) and brother of future king, going out on his own and doing his own thing was a really BFD and just not done.
The Firm is essentially a cult on centuries of steroids—and behaves like one.
I don’t understand this victory lap, there were no truth bombs narrative? They’re obviously coming next week. I think they’re trying to get people to not watch by saying this over and over.
WOW these dusty saltines really don’t get it. The series isn’t about them. It’s about Meghan and Harry, yet these idiots seem engorged with incandescent rage that they are not the focus of the documentary, while also being enraged that H&M say anything at all about the RF. How these idiots don’t collapse from the exhaustion of their mental gymnastics, I will never understand.
PoW has more than enough to be content with and yet he is raging because he lost his scapegoat/ wingman?! M. and H are madly in love and sacrificed for each other and have a close loving bond with their children and family and friends they can trust. PoW has a tiny soul so his riches count for nothing!
Everything ain’t everything…
William needs to go outside and touch some grass, play with his kids, focus on his own damn life.
I hate it when any family blames the new girlfriend/wife/boyfriend/husband for the dissolution of a familial relationship when they were hostile about their partner from day one. Just because YOU don’t like your sibling’s partner or they rub you the wrong way or you don’t see the appeal doesn’t mean they’re automatically awful.
If that partner makes your sibling happy, that should matter more than your personal dislike of that person. Meghan clearly makes Harry incredibly happy, and even if she butted heads with William if he really loved Harry as much as his friends say he would have made an effort to get along with her and kept his mouth shut.
They clearly iced her out immediately, which would of course upset Harry, and then when the knives came out from both his family and the media at once of course it’s going to drive Harry and Meghan closer and make them feel like it’s them against the world.
That’s to say nothing of William’s obvious jealousy of the depth of love and loyalty Harry has to his wife, or the jealousy that they so massively outshine him and Kate as public figures. Harry always has, and Will has always loathed that. He saw Harry as a lapdog and scapegoat and Meghan changed that f*cked up dynamic.
This is what this is all about with Narcs like William.
Harry didn’t know it then, but there was always a ticking time bomb if and when he found someone to share his life with and God forbid he should show that person more love , loyalty and devotion it would all be over. Harry broke the unwritten rules of that family i.e. that they always put the heirs first.
This is why William is really mad. He settled for a wife he could be half committed to as ultimately his whole existence is about protecting the crown, a mantra that was drummed into him since he was old enough to walk and talk, because after all that is his legacy and destiny.
Harry however seeing the writing on the wall and his father’s constant talk of a slimmed down Monarchy saw his opportunity for a different kind of life that aligned more with his mother’s values, so is it any wonder that he found Meghan. Add the very complicated dynamics of UK/US race and class and you have the perfect storm.
The above now perfectly encapsulates Roya Nikkah’s tweets and columns in late 2019 about the brothers having diverging interests.
William doesn’t know it yet, but he is literally paving the way for his own children to repeat the same horrible dynamic.
I wonder if this was one of the big reasons Harry’s previous girlfriends didn’t want to join The Firm. Bad enough it’s life under a public X-ray, but you will forever face William’s hostility for “taking his brother away”—and as king, he’d control your life. Yeesh…😳😳😳
I don’t think Harry saw himself marrying his other girlfriends honestly. This is not to say Meghan is the only woman he’s ever cared about but the others were not as serious, and Chelsy was when he was basically a kid.
These sighs of relief may be premature. There are three more episodes which cover the most traumatic period for Meghan. Don’t know why they think they’re in the clear.
William sounds like a deeply disturbed individual. Talk about needing mental health care. He actually expected his brother to hang around forever being his scapegoat and whipping boy. And instead of being happy for Harry when he found true love, he directed all the hatred and rage inside him at the poor woman. These people who are demanding loyalty from Harry to the family when the family gives zero in return are truly pathetic.
Next week is when the bombs hit you can’t discuss crygate and all the other issues leading to the departure without more coming out.
I hope Harry discusses William and Kate’s behavior the same exact way that Meghan did with Samantha and her father in the first three episodes. No histrionics, just the facts. She didn’t come across as vengeful at all, imo— she simply wanted to set the record straight after so many lies have been circulating for years. But I won’t hold my breath.
Derangers are already saying she “lashed out viciously” against Samantha in the docuseries, lol.
Don’t you love it when the person who created the problem make themselves the victim of said problem ?
They were never close enough to the extent that he was comfortable to state on camera how much he wanted to beat up Harry, even before he was born.
One must add ‘friends of Willliam’ as the euphemism for William the leaker.
He leaks on almost everyone within that family.
It comes as a relief that he publicly acknowledged his hatred towards the Sussexes, especially Meghan: it was very apparent especially when he leaked their location twice after they left the cess-pit, to put their lives in danger.
Knowledge of their security did not deterred him.
It would be interesting when the novelty of newly minted titles wear out.
Then what?
Even when he becomes king, or have the good sense to abdicate.
There’s always a bottomless pit at the core of his existence , that abyss that is now a shared emotion with his vacuous wife.
It must really ‘suck to’ be him.
Yet the British press whines DAILY about how Meghan and Harry are the ones who are constantly complaining, and now, monetizing their “victimhood.”
Although we’ve just seen how much can change in a decade, and witnessed how things that people previously thought *unthinkable* can actually happen…maybe William will decide at some point to put his well-being and happiness first and abdicate (again, not holding my breath)?
People would have sworn on their lives that Harry would never walk away and publicly air his grievances, but here we are!
That family source seems quite proud of sharing how babyish and pathetic William is. He can’t find his big-boy pants, poor dear.
They’re always telling on themselves and their own worst enemy.
I’m 30 minutes into the Netflix series and Harry is talking about the royal men and the temptation of marrying someone that will fit the mild rather than someone they love- no doubt this is about William and Kate. It must hurt them for this to be laid bare. So glad he said it and THIS is what the tabloids should be talking about.
It also fits Charles to a tee.
My God this family are truly evil.
Even now they’re doubling down on Meghan. What do they expect Harry to do ? Abandon his family, pretend they don’t exist and run back to the Royal fold ?
This is so disgusting and to get yet another ‘friend’ to come out against her like this reeks of their racism, snobbery, entitlement and bullying.
What the hell? I don’t think this ‘leak’. is doing what William thinks it is. It lays bare what a selfish, venal, nasty person he is. Wow.
I mean…let’s be honest. William and Kate could never package ANYTHING they do in this way because they are not a real team. Allies perhaps, but they aren’t around each other enough, they don’t do enough credible work to create this.
The team did a great job with this documentary. I’m on episode 3 and so far, no real shots have been fired.
But the Wailses must be seething with jealous because they have absolutely missed the opportunity to capitalize on their youth, their relationship, their soft power. And that’s really why Will hates Meghan. She magnified the star power Harry already had.
Absolutely! This is what I’ve been trying to articulate all day. It’s not so much that H&M are saying anything in particular about W&K in these first episodes. It’s the contrast between the two couples that is making William furious. The entire time I was watching the first episode I was thinking…this is what people wanted/expected from W&K’s 10 year anniversary video. A brief glimpse behind the scenes, a few pictures of them young and loved up, personal photos and video of them enjoying life and having fun. But instead we got a 45 second video with almost no sound on a beach somewhere. I don’t expect the heir to the throne to give us 3 hours of reality tv, but they should’ve be able to do better than that.
So there we have it. Billy bully loved having Harry as his Lap dog and human shield. Whilst everyone was Looking at Harry, Billy bully could do what he wanted, when he wanted and no one would know
Then Harry joined the army and was gone for 10 years. THAT’S when we saw pictures of Billy bully in nightclubs getting very friendly with another female and drinking himself stupid. When Harry left the military all was well in Billy bully’s life again as his human shield was back. But shock horror, Harry dared to fall in love and get married. That’s when Billy bully started to throw his toys out of the pram and lob grenades at meghan. Is he really that thick that he doesn’t see that getting his friends to slate meghan just show what a slime ball he really is and oh my the truth bombs comments, BIG mistake, BIG, BIG mistake, everyone now knows for sure that KP have a lot of nasty little secrets hidden away that they are petrified of. So while they are running around briefing the press, Harry and Megan are sitting back, letting them hang themselves with their soundbites
I believe that William has spent his entire life being jealous of his brother. He didn’t have the responsibility of the crown, Harry is funny, at ease with himself and others and is naturally geared to being with people. He’s not awkward and out shines his brother even though HARRY isn’t competing with Will, Will is competing with him. I think the cousins are closer to Harry also. He’s been quietly seething for years and was looking forward to turning his brother into Margaret, a lackey to the crown who sits around waiting to be put to work but gets their wings clipped as soon as they fly to high. I believe that Harry joined the army to get away from it and them and then they dragged him back to serve William. William had everything for once, or so he thought, then Harry met Meghan and said NOPE to all of this.
He never had Harry, he thought he did.
Harry tolerated him, until he could no longer bear him.
In the engagement interview, Harry spoke about stepping aside as soon as George was of age to commence royal duties.
Wow. The future head of the CoE. His father is no better. Bitter and vindictive to their own blood.
Wow, after putting out that embarrassing & unhinged statement, I hope someone can stage an intervention for Pegs. He desperately needs help. Where will his rage lead him next? We don’t want to find out.
It is awful. It makes him seem off the rails. Is this the “we’re going to fight any untruths in the programme” response. So far this is just a swear ridden rant. He sounds unhinged. & doesn’t it give you an insight into what life must be like around him. No wonder they left.
Nothing new from you Pegs? We already know you’re bitter. Look at yourself.
These are pretty premature sighs of relief….isn’t there a part 2 next week?
Why are you being realistic? 😊
Part 1- lull them into complacency
Part 2 – flaying, dissection, exposure
🤞🙏🏻
Yeah, the last 3 eps are gonna be lit. Will they burn it all down? Prob not. But clear and concise about what happened. In a very classy way.
What is clear as day is that , the more Harry protects William and Kate , the more they feel emboldened to smear Meghan.
William only respects bullying that’s why the British press can get whatever they want from him starting with his kids that he basically to be used by tabloids.
Because those tabloids putted fear in him.
Maybe He needs to be bullied into leaving Harry and Meghan alone once and for all
Harry is not a bitter vindictive person though. The media likes to call him weak and dumb because he will not play the manipulative game Will and Chuck play with the press.
To share your story with your whole heart is the definition of courage, hence Harry and Meghan, the docuseries.
1-The truth bombs are coming. They are going in chronological order and episode 3 ends at the engagement. KP planting stories and colluding with the British Media against Meghan started after the wedding.
2-They did such a great job at providing context and explaining the coercive control the press have over that family. The British Press are so used to this predatory dynamic that they think its normal. They don’t realize how eye opening and shocking a lot of this information is to an outsider. Also most people don’t know the royal rota is just a extended PR arm of the royal family. They think they are real journalists.
I don’t think the British Media realize how much this documentary is exposing them. I follow Harry & Meghan’s story and just learned in this doc that the silent contract has only been in place for 30yrs. This means the royal family can and has existed without the royal rota. But in the last 30yrs the royal rota has compiled secrets and now exerts coercive control over that family because the royals need to remain popular with the people to stay in power and the royal rota and tabloids hold a lot of sway over public opinion. They use this power to monetize the royal family by having its member “perform” for them, give scoops, and access.
The British Royal Family are the perfect victims for this type of abuse. They are cold, unlikeable, selfish, entitled, ignorant, and vaguely criminal. The press wouldn’t even need to lie to ruin them in the eyes of the public. But that would be killing the golden goose so the press makes them perform and monetizes them. As Harry said none of it is consensual and the press don’t honor any of their “give us a pic and then we will leave you alone” bargains.
The royal rota like all abusers want to keep their victims silent. Harry and Meghan have become the perfect whistleblowers because they are now outside that abusive situation. By sharing this abusive dynamic through the lens of their love story its makes the audience care about the abuse in a way you wouldn’t for the more unpleasant members of that family. Hopefully Volume II thoroughly covers how damaging the British Media is and this doc plus Harry & the other 6’s lawsuit leads to a real change in how the British Media operates because right now they are a cancer.
Harry and William were their first ones raised within the predatory dynamic of the “silent contract”. Harry got out and saved his kids. Who knows maybe this will lead to action that save his niece and nephews as well.
This friend/palace source just did everything they feared the Netflix show would do.
Nice going, dumbass.
1 – outed Chuckes as a shitty father (“disengaged”)
2 – admitted that William and KKKate hate Meghan
3 – admitted that other family members (looking at you Sophie and Cam) hate Meghan
4 – admitted that William is stuck at the developmental level of a toddler – One “really” before the word “hate” would have been sufficient. Three “reallys” exposes you as a a complete buffoon.
In all fairness, did we, the public, need confirmation that Chuck is a shitty father????
NO! We already had it.
Harry said Camila is not the evil stepmother the tabloids make her out to be. And that she makes his dad happy.
Harry said Kate is the sister he always wanted.
Will and Charles said they HATE, HATE, HATE Meghan!
Harry should keep his family far away from his father and brother.
On a side note.
What’s with this Catherine business?
I swear everyone was calling her Kate until like last week.
They’ve been trying to make “Catherine” happen ever since W&K’s engagement interview, and they need to give up. She’s Kate. She’ll always be Kate. Let it go. I guess they think Catherine is more “regal,” or something.
I agree with everything Kaiser has said but I wonder if William had a different view of his relationship with Harry. I don’t think Harry felt as close to William as William did to him and perhaps they’ve never had a heart to heart about it, probably because of William’s attitude and way of dealing with things. I suspect that William dismissed and disregarded Harry a lot.
William seems to have a different view of his mother and father than Harry does, so it would make sense that the way he sees his relationship with Harry is different, too.
So William, Kate and the family “absolutely f–king hate” Meghan, tried to warn Harry off of Meghan, and now believe their “whole family life has been ruined by” Meghan … no wonder Meghan looked frightened to be in K&W’s presence during the flower walk.
No wonder Harry and Meghan are happy to be thousands of miles away from William and company. William is deranged.
William is a child who always wants to get what he wants. He used to be able to use Harry and now Harry’s healthy boundaries prevent that. Anger is a typical response for people like that. Blaming Meghan prevents any sort of introspection. He prefers blindly hating and blaming others.
This coming from the future head of the Church of England is quite telling, isn’t it?
LOL
Harry says, I have compassion for my father and brother, but we are on different paths.
Will says, I F*@king HATE, HATE, HATE him!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Jealousy is a beast. The egg can marinate in it and his temper boil until fully cooked but it won’t change the fact Harry chose to live his own life without William being the focus. Good for Harry. I’m delighted he’s technically away from them now, in love and married to a beautiful woman who loves him back and with beautiful babies to raise surrounded by that love. Meghan is a true princess along the lines of Diana and nothing KP or the BRF does will change that…no leaks, no titles, nothing. I got up super early as a very young teen to watch the fairytale wedding of Charles and Diana and have been invested ever since….grieved for a year after her death like she was a family member. There was hope for both boys at the time…but Will is a spoiled brat narcissistic man-child. Cheering for Harry and Meghan with all my heart! (Wow this turned into a rant lol I just started posting and not lurking not long ago and guess it all needed to come out)
Peachy, I understand. When we’ve seen what they did to Princess Di and then see what they’re doing now to H&M, you have to vent at times.
I think Fails has done real damage here. He HATES them. Think about that. There are all kinds of families out there and I know some of you have had to deal with people like this (I’m sorry), but do your family members HATE you because you have cut them out of your lives?
Yes. My abusive family HATES me because I had to cut them out of my life. This is not unusual for estranged abusers, either. It’s sick, regardless of how common it may be among toxic abusers.
both sons are their parents. harry is diana and william is charles down to the core. petulant, reactionary, quick to anger and unsympathetic.
Let’s call a spade a spade. Willy was definitely jealous because Harry found true love and that person loved Harry back for being himself. The second reason would be because Meghan is black and those Windsor and their peeps hate people is color with a passion and didn’t want their white blood being tainted by a person or color . Will the pegger can go f himself and the mattress he rode in on .
i think those are factors, but i think the biggest one is that he thinks he should be the center of attention and both H and M have way more star power than he and kate can ever hope to even capture a fraction of. he’s smart enough to not portray himself as an overt racist and show himself looking down POC…this all changes when they start to surpass him in any capacity. same mentality in a lot of old rich white/entitled people…”look, i’m so modern and woke bc i know POC and i love x celebrity”…but the min these people are made to feel inferior, their racist fangs come out and belittling starts. can tell there was really a switch flipped when meghan and harry became popular after their first tour. it very much became we gotta teach her her place bc she doesn’t know she should be inferior.
I think another factor is how impressive Meghan is and how utterly useless she makes Kate look in comparison (and there were always going to be comparisons).
Even in the minute of footage they showed of the “Fab Four’s” first event together, Meghan spoke eloquently and Kate sat there with a stupid smile on her face and did not say one word. Even though they try to claim that Head’s Together was all her idea. The writing was on the wall after that, imo. It must have been mortifying for William.
So, did the first three episodes cover any of the Bot Sentinel stuff, which the trailers revealed is in there? Because if not….yeah, sighs of relief are premature…
Wills sounds completely unhinged here. Yet again, asking why they think this makes them look good?
When my older sister started dating her husband, I didn’t talk to him for like three years (I interpreted his attitude at our first meeting as kinda rude, and I was 16 at the time). I really struggled once they got engaged, upset that he was breaking up our family. But the wedding happened, I got over it, and 14 years later it doesn’t matter anymore, he’s part of our family and I know I can count on him. That’s how a normal family operates. I can’t imagine still being angry my sister fell in love and had the audacity to get married. Wills leads such a sad life.
He is SO jealous. What would K&W’s love story be? Here’s when Kate started stalking me. Here’s her mother, who made her stalk me through university. Here I am, standing on a table, shouting how free I felt when I broke up with her. Here she is at Jigsaw doing bugger all and waiting for me to call. Here’s my alleged affairs. Here’s me, dancing with blondes on holidays away from her. They simply couldn’t make a film like this.
Yes! Of course this is why they accuse Meghan of stalking Harry and being obsessed with him and forcing him to marry her. It’s the truth, they’ve just subbed in Meghan’s name instead of the true perpetrator, to protect the institution.
Thanks Sparrow for making me spit out my tea…this is sadly so, so accurate. All those photos and videos of H&M in love from the docuseries must really stick in William’s craw, because his own experience with his wife was quite different…
I’m really looking forward to watching this later today when I can curl up with snacks, and indulge in the sweetness that is H&M. Several things stand out to me so far.
1. This is exactly my love story with my husband (except for the royalty part, despite that my mother-in-law believes she is The Queen). I entered the family, it started out sort of well, but the red flags and undercurrents were there from the beginning. Cut to: we are now ten years estranged from “the cult/institution/family,” because no matter what I did or how hard I tried, his family would not stop blaming me for destroying their family, for stealing their useful prince. They hate me for marrying their prince. They hate me for being loved by their prince. They will never forgive me for it. It doesn’t matter how good or nice or helpful or compliant I tried to be. They hate me, and the only way they wouldn’t hate me is if I was dead or divorced, far on the outside of their cult. And even then, they’d still hate me. There was no winning. There was only saving goodness from evil.
2. Classic DARVO from the BRF. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim and Offender. When I told my own family why I was walking away from them permanently (because I believe rape of children is a crime, and they believe pedophilia is no big deal), they felt victimized by me telling the truth, so instead of accepting accountability, they call me crazy and have used every means at their disposal to continue to abuse me. Their “press” is everyone they know in our community and family, plus the flying monkey minions who have taken up the mantel of abuse, smearing, lying, and stalking.
3. M&H are so very sweet. I love them. They are beautiful, caring, charismatic, magnetic, compassionate, warm, sincere, strong. I have so much love and respect for them, and so much admiration for their survival. Removing yourself from an abusive system is not easy, even with wealth. One must be willing to lose absolutely everything. M&H are a beacon of hope for me and so many survivors.
William is so bitter and awkward, I think rage is the only emotion he has left. I think a segment of the documentary that probably angered him is the one where Eugenie and Jack visit Toronto for the costume party. It was a behind the scenes snap that showed that 1.) Harry is close to his cousin, 2.) Harry knows how to have fun, 3.) Harry is (almost) normal. William has probably never taken a candid, fun photo with his cousins or friends in his life. I think he’s a lonely, bitter man and it’s getting harder and harder for them to pretend otherwise. Over the past year they’ve given us nothing to humanize him besides all of this anger and the “festive glance” from last year’s xmas party. That’s a mistake.
It really is like the rage has been eating away at his brain for so long now, he’s starting to crack.
Agree@lorelei, that level of hate and rage will take it’s toll and he will buckle under with poor health.
Well, good for the Windsors for abandoning the “We welcomed Meghan with open arms” drek they were spewing yesterday – it clearly wasn’t landing. Instead, they are just straight up reading the subtext out loud: That they “warned” against Meghan from the get go and that they will “hate” Harry forever because he…checks notes… marrying the love of his life and starting a family? That seems remarkably unhealthy not only to feel that way, but to express that you feel that way. Yikes.
I’m also laughing uproariously at the “friend” of Charles and Camilla who finished episode 3 of a 6 part series, yet somehow thinks they’re off the hook. My dudes have apparently never watched episodic television before – this is the meet-cute, where we get invested in them as a couple before the sh!t starts raining down.
It’s so funny how every new detail about Harry and Meghan brings on efforts by the RF to top themselves with descriptions of how cruel and vile the couple are….I mean really….
The fact that William’s friends say disgusting things about Meghan so freely because Harry would have done anything for William and now, shock horror, he got married and puts his wife and kids first???!!!! I mean was Harry always supposed to stay single and be W&K’s trusty sidekick till death do them part? Nobody in that world seemed to care about Harry except in relation to what he could do for Will.
“He would do anything to be with William” –like go to various African countries for months at a time during (what I assume were) school breaks? Like seeing Prince Seeiso as a brother who essentially helped raise him during his formative years, when he was obviously feeling lost & unsupported? HMMMM.
karkopolo: *ding * ding* EXACTLY! THANK YOU! Harry’s story of Lesotho & his relationship with Prince Seeiso was very moving, William should be taking notes and humbling himself to learn something.
It’s a disgrace that Harry married a woman of choice and all the talk that surrounds that union.. The media really have had a party reporting on H&M. Will it ever end.?
Netflix has “media circus” as one of the tags on the series. “Investigative” is another.
It’s clearly divided into two volumes:
Vol. 1- everything leading up to the media circus.
Vol. 2- the media circus and investigating what’s behind it.
Vol. 2 is obviously going to expose the plot put in place to slander Meg which drove her and Harry out, and it is an investigation that will lead to KP. I’m guessing Wills knows this and that’s where the hate is coming from.
Volume 1: Give them enough rope…
@Rapunzel, I was intrigued by the choice of tags, too!
Did you see that Netflix released a trailer for just the next three episodes? 🔥
Idk what they’re so relieved about, considering there are still 3 more episodes that are likely to cover the period that was extremely tumultuous with the family itself. I hope the series is much more direct about the family’s actions (especially briefing to the media) next week. I would love so much if Harry said outright, “My brother sold me out to the media to cover for his extramarital affairs.”
Whatever H&M do, they will be mad.
Relief, it then to question what they paid $100 million for, do they want the tea spilled or not? It sounds like they were itching for a dust up and are deflated they didn’t get one.
British media and the “royalty is not a celebrity but is the biggest celebrity” is a repetitious syndrome. Look at me because I am the working royal!
They prove the narrative so easily,
I certainly hope William distances himself from this language because, if true, the only explanation can be that he is insanely jealous of H&M and their happiness. What a cesspool of a family.
Arrested development, look it up Willy.
We all know good and god damn well William doesn’t have friends that aren’t paid for
Tell us how you really feel, William. Wait, you did, on a worldwide scale that showcases how deranged and mentally unstable you really are. What a real charmer you must be privately if this is what you’re showing publicly. How’s that Cambridge way working out, or is it the Wails way now? In a normal family where he’s not cosseted, defended and enabled, he’d be the one ostracized as the venomous soul sucker he is. Good thing Harry has done the shunning with his vile family. Now if William would only practice some of that mental health he pontificates about….