Royalist: Prince William ‘absolutely f–king hates’ Meghan & Harry now

The first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan have been out since 3 am EST and 8am GMT (in London). The British media is doing wall-to-wall coverage of the series but there’s a palpable sense of relief so far, relief that the British media’s insanely negative hype about the show hasn’t panned out. I mean, yes, Harry got some digs in and there are some pointed comments, but no one has said outright that William and Kate are two jealous, petty, racist, vile imbeciles who gleefully briefed against Meghan in the hopes of driving her to suicide. Thankfully, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column has unnamed “friends of William and Kate” telling the world just how much the Waleses “f–king hate Meghan.”

Friends of the royal family brushed off the first three episodes of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan Thursday, expressing relief that the show hadn’t made any fresh serious allegations against the royal family. However one source said that the show was nonetheless a betrayal, and that it would cement the toxic status of relations between William and Harry.

Hours after the episodes dropped, communications were running hot between senior palace aides and advisors, but the over-riding sense was one of relief that the show landed no major blows on the family, largely repeating already well-known stories and focusing on the couple’s widely publicized sense of the wickedness of the media.

One friend of Charles and Camilla told The Daily Beast: “It’s hard to see what Netflix paid $100m for. If this is all they have got to say, I really think the worst is over for the king.”

A friend of Kate and William’s said: “It’s hard to imagine how devastating the last three years have been for William. The brothers were so close, they had such an incredible bond. It’s impossible really to express what a massive, terrible, ongoing headache this has been for William in the past few years. The family blame Meghan for it all, really. They absolutely f–king hate her, basically. It’s a huge disaster. Growing up the brothers were so close. Harry would do anything to be with William. They lost their mum, and their dad was really disengaged so they had this incredible, incredible bond. Everyone knew it.

“And then Meghan came along. Everyone warned him off her but he wouldn’t listen, and she just ripped him away. The bond is gone, completely gone and this film is just the latest betrayal. William really, really, really hates both of them now. It’s really toxic and destructive for all of them. At the end of the day, they are a family, and their whole family life has been ruined by Meghan. You can’t imagine how bad it really is.”

However one ex-staffer who remains loyal to the king and the Prince of Wales was sanguine about the show, expressing a general sense of relief, and saying, “It looks like the truth bombs have failed to detonate.”