‘Harry & Meghan’: Prince Harry says Meghan ‘is so similar to my mom’

As of this moment (Thursday morning) I’ve watched the first two episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan and I’m a few minutes into the third. Chronologically, I’m up to their engagement in 2017 and the start of Meghan being in the royal fold, because she wasn’t in the fold up until that point. I personally don’t find anything particularly scandalous so far, there’s no huge headline (for me) other than “Harry is a lot like Diana, and so is Meghan.” Harry knows he was drawn to Meghan because of the intangible way she reminded him of Diana – Diana’s confidence, her heart, her empathy, her sensitivity, all mirrored in Meghan and Harry in different ways. Harry says on-camera:

Meghan’s similarity to Diana: When I got to know Meghan more and more I was really like ‘I’m falling in love with this girl’ I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen. So much of what Meghan is and how she is is so similar to my mom. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence and she has this warmth about her.

He didn’t want Meghan to end up like his mother: I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family especially after what happened to my mom. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.

Harry is his mother’s son: I don’t have many early memories of my mum. It was almost like internally I sort of blocked them out, but I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh. I’ll always say ‘you can get in trouble just don’t get caught.’ I’ll always be that cheeky person inside. The majority of my memories are of being swarmed by paparazzi. Rarely do we have a holiday without someone with a camera jumping out of a bush or something. Within the family, within the system, the advice that’s always given is ‘don’t react. Don’t feed into it.’ There was always public pressure with it’s fair share of drama, stress and also tears and witnessing those tears. I always see it on my mum’s face. I guess those are the moments when I thought “What am I? Who am I? What am I part of?”

Choosing a mate based on his heart: I think for so many people in the family, especially men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with. The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mom certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart and I am my mother’s son.