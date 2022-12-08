Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in a high-level prisoner swap

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been held in Russia since February of this year. When Russia invaded Ukraine, the American State Department told Americans in Russia to GTFO as soon as possible. Griner was stopped at the airport and the Russian security found her carrying weed cartridges, so they got her on a drug charge. Since February, Russia has made an example of Griner, allowing the Western media glimpses of her in prison and in court. She was convicted of smuggling in August, and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony. We’ve known this whole time that the State Dept and Biden administration has been negotiating her release, and we also knew a prisoner swap was likely on the table. Finally, the government got it done. Brittney was released today!!
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap, first reported by CBS News, took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Five former U.S. officials told CBS News the agreement had been reached as of last Thursday.
A White House official said President Biden was in the Oval Office Thursday morning on the phone, speaking with Griner and her wife, and that Vice President Kamala Harris was also in the room. Per standard procedure for freed U.S. prisoners, Griner was expected to quickly undergo a medical evaluation.
To secure Griner’s release, the president ordered Bout to be freed and returned to Russia. Mr. Biden signed the commutation order cutting short Bout’s 25-year federal prison sentence.
Notably, the Griner-for-Bout exchange leaves retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia. Whelan has been in Russian custody for nearly four years. He was convicted on espionage charges that the U.S. has called false.
In November, there was a flurry of activity and reporting around the negotiations and some even said that Russia might have walked away from the table. But they absolutely wanted Viktor Bout back and so here we are. Griner was always going to be treated differently by both countries – Russia was eager to make an example out of the star American athlete, and America was eager to get a high-profile celebrity back home. I’m honestly surprised that it’s such a straight-forward one-for-one prisoner swap, although there’s probably other stuff that we don’t know about right now. Also: there are so many rumors that Vladimir Putin’s health is in serious decline. I wonder if that was a factor too? Hm.
Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.
She is safe.
She is on a plane.
She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022
Thank God!!
I wish they could make something work to get Whelan home, too.
And thank Biden 🙂
Don’t think a Republican President would have gone out of his way for her.
You are so right.
I agree wholeheartedly with you! If this debacle would have occurred during Take-A-💩’s administration: Because of his friendly alliance with Putin, B.G. would have not been released. In fact, IMPHO, I don’t think that T-A-D’s administration would have worked on getting her at all (especially since she is female, WOC, plus LGBTQ+). Thank The True God that Biden and Harris made certain that this woman is now free and can return to our country and be with her wife and family, not only for the holidays but forever!
Side Bar Point=> I loved how her wife mentioned within her speech at The WH that she with Brittney will continue to work with families who have family members who are held illegally captive in countries that don’t uphold the same freedom as the US. This–is one of the reasons that caused me to put my faith back in HUMANITY! ☝🏽👆👏🏽
Hell, Whelan was a devoted Trump supporter and congratulated Trump several times while traveling from Russia to the US before his arrest, and pleaded with him to help release him and Trump did nothing.
I agree. I’m very happy she’s out of that hellhole, but he’s been there much longer. Maybe we can give them Trump… 🤣
Oh, that’s such good news.
Why did Russia want Bout? Is he going to jail in Russia? I don’t get what they are aiming for
They probably need him to smuggle more weapons to help Russia fight the war in Ukraine!!?
So, so relieved for her and her family. May Paul Whelan’s family get similar news soon. And may Viktor Bout get hit by karma. Hard. Straight through the heart.
My thoughts went to the same place. I hope Biden has a plan for him as well.
I hope she has a lot of support to heal.
Paul Whelan is haunting me. I hope they can get him out soon.
Me too. He must feel really sh*tty right now.
Months prior, in the news, they said that Biden was trying to negotiate a release for Grenier and Whelan for the Russian arms dealer, but Putin kept saying no. So, Biden finally got B. Grenier out. Paul Whelan’s family graciously put out a statement saying that the president did the right in getting BG out when they could. I’m sure their hearts are still breaking but that was a gracious thing to do. Likewise, B. Grenier’s family also acknowledged Whelan’s continued plight.
YES!!! Thank you PJB. What a great day! So happy for Brittney her family and her wife!
Omg, how wonderful. I’m so happy for her and her family and hope she fully recovers from what had to be a horrific experience. Hopefully, and soon, Paul Whelan will get to come home too.
Just saw Cherrelle deliver an elegant statement. So happy for the family and grateful that Brittney is on her way home.
So glad for Brittney and her family. Paul Whelan’s family lives in my area so his story was in the news a lot. I hope they get some good news too and soon.
Happy for Brittney and her loved ones. I imagine we’re about to hear from the families of the many soldiers and civilians who were killed as a direct result of Bout’s actions. Hopefully people will extend some grace to them when they wonder aloud why a murderer was allowed to walk free.
Prisoner exchanges are a dirty business. I wouldn’t fault a single one of those families for being furious. I hope they might understand, though, the position that someone else was freed in the process, and be happy for that person–perhaps even wonder how they’d feel if their loved ones were alive and there was an opportunity for them to be brought home.
I am so glad. What a horrible ordeal.
So happy for Britney and her family. I was so worried about her and how she would be treated in that penal colony. I feel for Paul Whelan and his family & hope he can come home soon. As for Putin, I saw reports it’s pancreatic cancer.
Crying at my desk. Saw Biden on tv in the cafeteria in my building, didn’t know why.
I think about Ms. Griner often, and was hoping for a happy ending. She’s experienced so much trauma. I am so glad she is out of Russia.
I do wonder if her imprisonment has had any cooling effect on players who go abroad to dictatorships to make money playing in those countries. I would certainly think twice about it.
I’m crying too. This is such good news.
Thank god!!!
Thank God. No one should ever be in a Russian penal colony. That would be horrific. But it’s certainly not right that Russia got an international arms dealer freed in return for someone with pot in her luggage. These two are not equivalent in criminality.
Now they need to get Paul Whelan home too.
I agree, I’m feeling joy at her release and anger that the US had to let a convicted arms dealer go, will the Russian blackmail ever stop?
I agree, but at least it’s out in the open that Russia negotiated so hard to get an arms dealer back in their country.
Merchants of death tend to bring pain and violence wherever they go – now they’ve intentionally brought this one back, so let’s hope karma is real.
That is good news.
I am happy for her and her family that the ordeal is coming to an end, now it is time to help secure Paul Whelan’s release.
So happy for BG and her wife — my heart is breaking for the devastation and utter betrayal the Whelan family is feeling right now.
This. I can’t believe it was a 1:1 swap and it’s Griner and not Whelan too for that murderous POS Bout. Sorry, folks, I felt for Griner but this is unreal to me.
Yes this is an upside down world. Prayers for the Whelan family.
What I’m seeing on Twitter is that the US didn’t have a choice between bringing Griner or Whelan home, that Russia is treating Whelan differently and isn’t open to an exchange on these terms, at least not yet. That getting Whelan back is going to be much harder.
The experience has been terrible for Griner, but all she’s been from the beginning is just a bargaining chip. Damn she’s had to have gone through this.
nah – a swap for Bout has never even been on the table. Trust when I say the Military and Veteran communities have gotten the message loud and clear.
How exactly is it upside down? Whelan is a white male who was already guilty of fraud and larceny when Russia decided to use him as a pawn and there is no way Russia was going to treat “espionage” charges the same way. I feel for him and want his release, but compared to a Black gay woman who was facing a labor prison for 9 years for medical hashish oil? The situations are not the same.
All this tells me is that Russia is being exceptionally severe. If it took the offer of Viktor Bout for a case like Griner’s, we have no idea if they have any intention of releasing Whelan at all.
And there are Black gay women in the Military and Veteran communities. Whelan received a bad conduct discharge. Don’t use that argument.
Dark Brandon does it again! I’m so thrilled for Brittney, her wife and their whole family! Sincerely hope Paul Whelan and others will be released soon.
I don’t believe this is a betrayal of Paul Whelan. I think the State Department was and is working hard for his release. But the reality is that Russia is a thug state that holds almost all of the cards in this situation.
Agreed.
It made me cry happy tears for Brittney Griner and sad tears for Paul Whelan. There is no way Russia was going to give up both of these citizens to the U.S. for just the one POS that we gave them. They don’t play nice over there….it’s devastating for the Whelan family.
I’m so relieved she’s safe and coming home. I couldn’t stop thinking about that American college kid who didn’t survive detainment in North Korea. I hope she’s healthy, makes a swift mental and physical recovery. I also hope she chooses to do interviews and perhaps a book (and gets paid fairly for both) when she’s ready.
I’m crying with my daughter! We are so happy!!
OMG. National sigh of relief.
God Speed to Paul Whelan and release also.
Thank God! I hope there’s plenty of support waiting for her when she gets back, she’s going to need it.
Very happy that she is back home. Nobody deserves to be in prison in Russia.
I still can’t help but feel a little something about this whole thing. Britney was so, so lucky that the US needed this publicity win right now.
How many black women are imprisoned in the US right now for some minor weed charges?
Fantastic news! I didn’t realize BTS negotiations were going on–although it makes sense, this is high-level diplomacy at work–so this is a welcome surprise! Happy Christmas to Brittney & her wife & family & friends & teammates!
Thank god she can go home. On a different level, this isn’t great though. The man who is committing war crimes in Ukraine daily and who decided to just pick off foreign citizens to hold them hostage got exactly what he wanted. I’m not saying don’t trade but this is a horrible victory for Putin. I realized it may have been the only offer on the table and in the end, rescuing her was much more important than keeping Bout in prison but man, the implications.
Would you say that the loved ones of the people Bout killed? That Brittney and her freedom is more important than the murderer of their loved ones staying in prison? And what about Paul’s family? Would you tell them she is more important than Paul?
Do not put this on Brittney.
Whelan’s family supported this.
Dawn: Yes I would. Because she is alive. A living person is always more important. This has nothing to do with Whelan.
Lucky woman. Britney chose to & was paid for playing in the Russian league & knew the rules. Instead of discarding the vape cartridges she said she thought were empty, she was arrested. Harsh lesson for her carelessness. She’d previously been outspoken in her criticisms of the US so it’d be nice to hear some gratitude now.
In return, Bout, an arms-dealing monster, was released & Paul Whelan, who served this country as a Marine & has been jailed in Russia for 4 years (he has family too) is still there?
I knew there was going to be a storm of dogwhistling comments about this situation and it’s frustrating. People need to stop using the “he served his country” argument. He was court martialed and discharged. He was a criminal if not the kind Russia is asserting. Brittney Griner has been traveling to Russia on and off since 2016. I find it highly doubtful this was the first time she traveled with her pen to Russia.
You can want both of these people freed without turning it into this kind of a conversation.
Your comment about her being “ungrateful” to the US is a racist dogwhistle, sorry.
No, read her comments over the last few years – complete opposite of any patriotism. She chose to work in and be paid by Russia, a country well-known for human rights abuses and with well-publicized regs about punishments for illegal substances.
Her views are the same as Colin Kaepernick. And she wouldn’t be traveling to other countries to play if it wasn’t for the pay discrepancy. Your comments are victim blaming and if you want to play that game, point to Whelan’s bad reputation before arrest too. Whelan also felt that Russia was a wonderful place where he felt at home.
Furthermore, Whelan was a Trump supporter who congratulated his win in (flawed) Russian in 2016 before he was ever arrested. If we are taking “patriotism” into account.
@ C, you are spot on. The lack of basic human empathy directed at this situation is astounding.
@blue, and @BaronSamedi,you’re oversimplifying. There are A LOT of complicated issues at play here with female pro basketball players, a complete lack of pay equity, and the decisions that go into choosing to play overseas. My sister played D1 basketball and the star on her team (who went on to play in the WNBA) also played overseas until she retired. The “choice” you’re talking about isn’t really much of a choice. You’re lucky you don’t have to make such choices. Griner’s “crime” doesn’t mean she should be in a Russian penal colony, and your “well she broke the law” arguments are basically saying she should be. No other way to read it.
@C – I posted before your second response. I did not know that about Whelan. That’s all verified? If so, wow, and I wonder how many people getting all up in their feelings about this know that. Having said that, very few people deserve to rot in Russian custody and I’m sure they’re also working on getting Whelan home.
@C: You post needed to be said.
@Green Desert receipts for most of what C says are linked in Paul Whelan’s wikipedia article.
100% with you on this blue. And it’s not racist to ask people to respect the laws of the foreign country they are traveling to?
WTF is this US exceptionalism? The rules are the rules for everyone. Yes even US citizens. ESPECIALY when you are traveling to Russia.
As a black woman I was VERY aware of the different rules for me when I traveled to the US. I talked to my white traveling companions about possible interactions with the police and what to do if someone were to be racist at us.
I am very happy that she got released because I agree that in principle her arrest was pure blackmail. But it serves nobody to pretend that she didn’t give them a good reason to arrest her in the first place.
Learn the lesson. Check your privilege before traveling outside your jurisdiction.
@Baronsamedi, your statement about being aware of different rules for Blacks is very true. A very good friend of mine states frequently that she is aware of these rules while in the US and even in her home state. Such a sad state of affairs.
I’m glad she’s home. Whelan’s family released a statement that they were informed so they could prepare for the disappointment and his brother stated he never thought the two cases were intertwined.
Lastly, it makes me think twice of where I travel when planning over seas trips.
BaronSamedi you are 100% correct. If she was travelling frequently to Russia she knew the rules and still broke them. I am glad she’s been released, but if she were not an athlete / celebrity she’d still be there.
It’s an excellent reminder to know what the laws are in countries you are travelling in, and FOLLOW THEM. Why is this so hard to comprehend?
Anyone using this argument for this particular situation regarding Griner is basically endorsing Russia’s judicial system under Putin and it’s not a good look.
This.was.never.about.vape.catridges.
Got that one right.
All prisoners are not equal, Whelan is accused of espionage. The State Dept has to work in secret, we are the last to know and we have to be okay with being the last to know.
@Truthiness- spot on. The “but Whelan!” -ers are so woefully out of their depth.
Thank God.
Awesome freaking news. I’m so happy and relieved for her.
Paul Whelan’s brother released an incredibly gracious statement on behalf of the family saying while it’s bittersweet they’re thrilled for Griner and family.
Biden was clear this was the only deal on the table and when dealing with a thug like Putin, they took it w/ the Whelans families acknowledgment.
Hearing Britney’s wife statement thanking all of the people involved, the administration, state and so on it was gratifying knowing this was an ongoing, huge effort made me so proud!!🙏
I know Russia is a thug but the US seems to be almost toothless in these situations.
Russia certainly got what they wanted. Why were we not able to get Paul Whelan released also in this deal?
I’m not advocating war or more violence.
Btw, could Putin and Trump both get a fat dose of Karma soon?
Good for Brittney and her family but what an utter and total slap in the face to Paul Whelan and his family. Paul has been imprisoned for 4 years and he doesn’t get to come home? I guess he doesn’t matter because he is not famous enough/not a celebrity. Very disappointed for Paul and his family. I am also disappointed we had to free a very violent and dangerous person in order to free Brittney.
So you’re a source with close knowledge of what is or isn’t going on with trying to also get Paul Whelan out? Glad to know what disappoints YOU in this situation. As IF Russian leaders are reasonable and fair in their negotiations in this area. So yeah, let’s leave Griner in there to rot.
God, the oversimplification of this situation combined with a basic lack of empathy for Griner is astounding.
I’m so relieved for Brittney & her loved ones! Thanks to the Biden administration for continuing to push even when things seemed so hopeless. I hope Brittney gets time to heal.
Victor Bout is a decade into his sentence & has been imprisoned since 2008. The Russia he’s returning to is very different from the one he left. He’s an internationally known arms dealer being handed over to a pariah state that is at serious risk of destabilization. It’s not a situation that suggests he has a long or prosperous life ahead.
Best news story of the day
Thank God. I am so relieved for her but this is a trauma that she will deal with forever.
Who brought the onions? 😭😭😭 I will ask the universe for no favors today, this one is so huge. And I pray she can recover from what she’s been through. ❤❤❤
Thank goodness, may she and her family heal and have a wonderful future ahead
Phew! That is the best holiday news I’ve heard in a longtime. I’m wishing her a safe trip home
First thing in the news feed this morning and THANK GOD! So happy they’re bringing this woman home! My heart hurts for the Whelan family and hopefully something can be done there, too, but right now I’m just delighted for Brittney, her wife and all the family.
OMG, what fantastic news to wake up to!! Continuing to hope for her recovery and recuperation.
Praise the Biden Harris Administration!!!!!
absolutely thrilled!!!! Pharrell level happy, celebrating w Kool & The Gang, Partying in the USA w silly Cyrus, like, all of it.
Feel like a Christmas miracle has come to pass.
Truly grateful that our lady BG will be able now to live long and prosper 🖖 w her lady love 💕 Cherelle like it’s made my fucking day week month year life. Brittney matters, we sent for her to come home, and it’s real. Thank God
Great news! I really thought this was going to end tragically.
Truly thought she would die in Russia. Some unexplained death. This is the most beautiful surprise. Happy for her. Deep down happy this woman is home.
So happy about this. I genuinely got a warm feeling in my heart when I read it this morning. She will be home with her family for Christmas.