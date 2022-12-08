“Wonder Woman 3 isn’t happening, the studio passed on it” links

Wonder Woman 3 is not happening, the studio passed. [Seriously OMG]
IDK who’s at fault for the absolute disaster that was WW 1984 but it’s not the fans. I would’ve supported this franchise to the end of time.
It became the Pedro Pascal movie and I don’t like Pedro Pascal. Plus who wanted to watch a movie about a Trump-esque figure? I had enough of that guy and never want to see him or a stand-in for him ever again.
I love Pedro! But not in WW 1984 which, aside from Kristen Wiig being a brilliant (and underused) villain, was a big sack of shit.
It was not good. I was rooting for it, bc I did really like the first one, but the second one was a hot mess. It was definitely not Gal Gadot’s fault.
i absolutely love pedro pascal, and was so excited he was in this movie, and that he would be playing maxwell lord. the maxwell lord storyline is one of the best and most important in this history of the character (in my opinion), and whoever wrote and signed off on the script completely ruined it. that, plus all the nonconsent nonsense with steve trevor and the middle eastern storyline. it was all just a crap movie from head to toe. i thought the three leads did the best they would with the material, acting-wise. also was super excited to see lynda carter coming in for the third movie.
That second movie was awful. Can’t say I’ll miss the franchise
I’m hoping that James Gunn will shepherd Wonder Woman through future projects, since he seems to be in charge of the whole DCU at Warner’s now. I wasn’t crazy about the 2nd WW film, but I loved that my favorite DC character was finally on the big screen.
WW 1984 was a hot mess. Makes me sad that it would go out like that, so maybe they’ll come up with an alternate third film idea?
The rumors are that they are canning all of the Zak Snyder-adjacent heroes – Caville as Superman, Momoa as Aquaman, etc. – and just starting over. Wonder Woman is getting the headlines because Jenkins just turned in the script a few days ago. I really hope once the dust settles, they’ll revisit.
didn’t they just publicize bringing caville back as superman in the black adam movie? is this all super recent news? i don’t think snyder did a great job with the characters. the best movie out of all of them was the aquaman movie, i think. it was super fun and momoa was great.
I saw that about Cavill. Didn’t he just decide to leave The Witcher so he could focus on Superman?
All the angry bros say that he left The Witcher because he didn’t like the direction the creative team had taken with it, which I don’t really buy.
And Cavill just announced he left The Witcher to return to Superman. That’s got to sting.
And yes I clicked because you had a Keanu photo. 😀
Keanu forever.
And get away with the idea that 35 is old now. Total baloney.
Never enjoyed Matt so I’m glad to read this, now let’s go back to the bakers not having to do absolutely ridiculous and sometimes impossible stunt bakes and doing the little history lessons on different bakes from other countries or cultures.
Me neither. Noel was lovely but Matt was just annoying. Good riddance
He never fit the vibe of the show at all. Fingers crossed as I write – anyone else would be better- and hoping they don’t take it as a challenge 😃
I think Jenkins and Gadot got too pulled into the little girls who were fans of the first film. WW84 had absolutely cringe worthy cute kid moments that did nothing to move the plot forward. Also, twisting the entire film to be about about Chris Pine being her true love, with the implications of whole creepy stolen body mess being ignored…
Let’s face it. Misguided fan service killed the franchise. Also, if you have an immortal character, recognize that you either have to set all your films within their mortal lover’s lifespan or play the tragedy of their death out. Cheating this reality makes for bad movies.
All of this!
1984 was sooooo bad, and Gadot was soooooooooooo bad in it, I don’t even care if we never get another WW from the Jenkins-Gadot team. They were a one-hit wonder (haha), evidently.
Gal was not good a WW and was completely upstaged by Chris Pine.
1984 was just awful.
The only part of WW 1984 I enjoyed was watching Lilly Aspell play young Diana. I would love a origin story with her starring in it. Gal physically looks the part. But her acting is always woefully bad.
The second Wonder Woman wasn’t as horrible as people claim, it’s a damn superhero movie. Sometimes we all need to manage our expectations and not expect everything to be perfect. I would have loved a third installment. They keep foisting Guardians of the Galaxy on us so why can’t there be something especially girls enjoy?
I agree, WW 1984 was good!! I don’t understand the hate, oh yeah, misogyny. Duh!
I will watch every single WW movie and I will be forever grateful to have them. The look on my daughter’s face when she sees a strong, brave and KIND woman flex her power is a gift to me. Gal and Patty will always have my appreciation and respect for that.
Agree.
The DC superhero movie franchise has major miscasting and story line problems. The CW was able to do such great casting with great story lines (at least for the first few seasons) for their DC tv superhero franchise. So wth?
Hopefully this means the end of Gal Gadot’s career! 🤞
Sounds like I’m in the minority here, but I’m a newcomer to GBBO and watched the most recent season first. I hated little Britain and have always found Matt Lucas wildly annoying, but I found his presence on the show to be a bit of a revelation. I think he comes off as a really warm, nice person. He was always first to help the bakers carry their things to the front for judging, etc. No one’s going to be lovely Noel, but I find myself affectionate to Matt in a way I wasn’t before the show.
@tealily If you ever get a chance it is really worth watching the original series with Mel and Sue hosting, Mary Berry judged with Paul Hollywood. It was sooo cosy. I’m not sure how true it was, but there were rumours that if the baker was having a really shitty time, Mel or Sue would protect them by swearing so they couldn’t use the footage. This meant with most of the early series there was not as much D.R.A.M.A. Also Mary Berry kept Paul Hollywood on best behaviour.
IDK, but IMPHO, lately WARNER hasn’t been doing that great–especially since this corporation merged with DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS. This can be seen regarding the CW Network: Many of the shows broadcasted from the DCEU/Arrowverse franchise displayed great diversity and inclusivity. Many people approved of these plus supported these; a number of people disapproved of this/nonsupport were shown–the complaints were that that network was “TOO WOKE” for them!
Business hands were changed when new CEOs/CFOs, etc., took over the reins of that corporation–most who have CONSERVATIVE POVs. Their views changed the face of the Network to such a greater degree that shows such as: “DC’s Stargirl” was abruptly canceled (this series’ series finale was broadcasted last night), plus there are rumors that “Superman & Lois” will be hastily canned along with “The Flash” (the upcoming 9th Season will be its last one)!
The Superhero Genre for this Studio is not considered important to certain bigwigs; so, to expect movies of this caliber–and I LOVED WW1984, btw–may be few and far between, due to the REACTIONARY mentality of those in charge! END. OF. RANT–AGAIN! 🤬
Well at least the first one was amazing. Ill keep that in my rewatch Playlist. 1984 wS embarrassing.
We just started watching Yellowstone because Mr R has a coworker who insisted we watch and gives him the zip drives. We are halfway through season 4. The characters are all so deeply flawed that it’s hard to care about them, although sometimes I do…for awhile…until they do something dreadful again. I am currently okay with Kayce. I always keep something else to look at nearby because I do not care for watching people getting beat up. And that’s most of the show. I will say that the acting is good and the scenery is the best costar.
Gadot is very charismatic, but she’s not a very good actress. I only found her compelling when she’s working within a pretty narrow range, and the first Wonder Woman hit that area dead on.
I sure hope Cavill did not bail on The Witcher only to get screwed over on Superman yet again.
Re: Yellowstone
I thought the first season was good.
I enjoyed the storyline with Chief Rainwater and Kayce and Monica living on the rez.
The sceneryis beautiful and the cowboy bunkhouse scenes are fun.
But as the seasons go one. the constant violence + cussing + Beth Dutton being a world class unhinged, alcoholic, with a hatred for everyone, I FF thru most of it now.