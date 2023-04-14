Telegraph: Duchess Meghan has ‘vanished’ this year because she’s plotting!

The Duchess of Sussex released her successful podcast, Archetypes, last year to widespread acclaim. She promoted the pod with several magazine interviews, which was kind of unnecessary because Archetypes got millions of dollars worth of free media exposure – you see, the British media treated the Spotify podcast like it was mandatory, like they were being forced to listen to it and to mock everything she said. No matter – it was still a massively popular pod and it’s already won awards. After that, she was seen several times at QEII’s funeral, then the Sussexes had their massively successful Netflix docuseries, then Meghan went low-key while Harry promoted his memoir. She’s only been seen a few times this year, and she won’t go to the fakakta coronation shambles. All of that means that the Telegraph felt the need to write this piece: “Why has Meghan vanished into thin air?” They cannot stand that she’s capable of being private and quiet whenever she wants. It ruins all of their stupid talking points about how she’s a “famewhore” who “needs” to be seen constantly. Some highlights from this psychotic story:
Meghan hasn’t been seen at all this year (a lie): But since the start of this year …nothing. Holed up in Montecito, Meghan Markle has made precisely zero appearances at official events (although in March she did release official photos from a trip to a Los Angeles organisation that supports homeless pregnant women), and Wednesday brought confirmation that she will not be at the King’s Coronation next month either. In truth, it had been an open secret among friends in California that she never had any intention of being in Westminster Abbey to see her father-in-law crowned, but the Meghan-shaped absence from US society in recent months has nonetheless come as a surprise.
What Meghan is up to: “The answer, it seems, can be summed up in three words: planning, parenting and regrouping. Parenting is part of the reason the Duchess decided not to come to the Coronation, friends have said, as it falls on the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. After initially saying the date clash would be a “factor” in any decision but not the “defining factor”, sources close to the Duchess are now suggesting it was “the main reason” for her non-attendance.
Her British chapter is over: More pertinently, those who know the Duchess have left little doubt that for her, returning to the UK for major events would be something of a backward step. Having been through the trauma of Megxit, the British chapter of her life is behind her, and in front of her all pathways are in the US.
This argument makes zero sense: Friends are also swift to suggest that portrayals of the Duchess as a publicity obsessive who uses the Royal family as a tool to raise her profile have been proved demonstrably wrong by her decision to stay away from one of the most-watched global television events of the year. They would struggle to deny, however, that the Duke and Duchess delighted in keeping the hated British media guessing over their Coronation plans for months, even though the decision was taken as long ago as January.
Meghan isn’t writing a book: Talk of her writing a book as part of Prince Harry’s multi-volume deal with Penguin Random House is wide of the mark, The Telegraph has been told (to the immense relief of the Royal Household, no doubt), and instead the Duchess has been plotting her next move in the worlds of television, podcasting and blogging.
They still believe that Meghan will revive The Tig: Having quit royal life the Duchess’s blogging ambitions are no longer constrained, and last month a patent application to revive the website was given preliminary approval by US authorities, meaning she will be free to reboot the blog at the start of June. If the Duchess goes ahead with the plan, Tig 2.0 will feature articles, interviews and photographs “in the fields of food, cooking, recipes, travel, fashion, style, lifestyle, the arts, culture, design, conscious living, and health and wellness”. It would also provide “commentary on the field of personal relationships”, suggesting Meghan might see herself as an agony aunt to the rich and famous.
These people are idiots: Prince Harry’s decision to row back from his wife’s allegations of royal racism – originally made in the couple’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021 – by failing to repeat them in his book have also left Meghan exposed.
It’s been over three years and these dumbasses still don’t realize that they let a bad bitch go. They couldn’t handle her, they maligned her, smeared her, denigrated her and tried to destroy her, and Meghan walked away, free and clear. She doesn’t owe them anything, they are not entitled to know what she’s working on or what she’s planning. She didn’t owe them a quick RSVP. She doesn’t owe them her time or energy. They don’t own her or her children. They complain endlessly when she works, they complain endlessly when she’s at home raising her children.
Look, they made an infographic timeline! OMG, maybe the Telegraph should hire Cry-monger Kate to do a f–king pie chart of Meghan’s appearances. What am I saying, Kate already has a pie chart in her Meghan lookbook.
The UK newspaper of record creating a Meghan Markle Sightings infographic is true stan behavior. 🤡 The biggest loser in Meghan choosing not to attend the coronation is the British media’s bottom line. pic.twitter.com/xWSrpMGLji
— R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) April 13, 2023
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images and Backgrid.
Are we going to get an infographic to replace every picture of M that the tabs can’t get because they don’t control her? Clearly, daily column inches on her thoughts, whereabouts and future plans are mandatory for the Rota to get anyone to read their lies.
Uh, you mean their “understanding” of Meghan’s thoughts, and Meg’s imagined whereabouts, and the BM’s speculations of her future plans, right? Because frankly that’s all I saw in that pathetic piece.
Truly unhinged “reporting”. A strong, black woman has undone an entire nation. I’m here for it.
They need her to distract from all the problems the Conservatives have been making of the country for years.
That is the main part of the obsession.
exact same thing in the US – the republicants get their base hyper-focused on the handful of trans people here and of course the immigrants and the unborn to hide the fact that they are grifting constantly and getting away with it. you have quasi-celebs shooting at beer that is (gasp!) apparently being consumed by a trans person – the onion is going to go out of business with the real life absurdity
They truly have. Every single one of them are furious that Meghan will not be attending the Con-A-Nation and they are spitting fire mad. 😡
And why do they push these unhinged lies baseless claims what her “friends” are sharing which we know are utter LIES?? All whilst exposing the psychotic mindset of the gutter rats that they all are.
Yeah, her friends do NOT talk to the rats, and no one of them would use the word Mexit. There’s leaks from BP telling about negotiations going over the RSVP deadline, but here they’ve made up their mind in january. Sometimes I think all the rats have ordered a blow up dolls from California, put the dolls in their office and pretends they’re Meghan’s friend. Talking to them, and for them, like children do with their dolls.
True Dat!
Speaking of British “reporting”, don’t you love how many times they try to explain her absence from the general public as “plotting.” Like she was Simon bar Sinister, or something.
The desperation those British racist have is so stank I smell it all the over here, stateside.
So now they can do a timeline on the royals that the Brits actually pay for work. W&K disappear frequently. Make a big fuss about that and tell everyone what they are doing to earn their excessive lifestyle. Just because rights to the Tig were renewed doesn’t mean Meghan is going to restart it. She has been keeping the rights to prevent imposters from obtaining them. I’m sure the BM is aware of that but loves to misrepresent all situations. Working on Netflix or Spotify content is a credible guess.
That’s what the Court Circular is supposed to be for.
Is the court circular published? Does anyone actually access it? And the RR are supposed to be for reporting on “working” royals.
It’s not an infographic but you can look here
https://www.royal.uk/court-circular
Nobody gives a shit about any of the “working” royals.
It’s funny that they have zero self-awareness about complaining she wanted privacy and now they’re complaining that she’s so private.
“They cannot stand that she’s capable of being private and quiet whenever she wants. It ruins all of their stupid talking points about how she’s a “famewhore” who “needs” to be seen constantly.”
That and they can’t let go of the fact that, because she’s no longer a working royal being supported by the taxpayers dime, she’s not obligated to appear at a regular clip to justify her existence. This new paradigm is blowing their minds. The concept that Harry and Meghan can work in silence until they are ready to present a finished product is foreign to them.
That said…BRING BACK THE TIG!! BRING BACK THE TIG!!
Snuffles – I loved the Tig, but I think that was another era. Can you imagine all the travel spots overrun by British tabloids and derangers? Ugh.
Here me out…The Tig…as a NETFLIX series!
@Snuffles I actually like this idea – especially if Meghan were to engage locals to look at different travel spots with her.
Also because the TIG was lifestyle – the possibilities are endless.
I thought the same thing! Yes! Please bring back The Tig!!!
They really can’t stand that Meghan has dismissed the BRF, the tabloids and all the haters from her life. She is walking her own path beside her prince of a husband and all those people do not matter. I love her for it, too!
I would love to see the Tig back up and running!
After she cut the royal rota out of everything, they had still hoped she would constantly appear at events, walk every red carpet, do weekly pap walks with her celebrity “friends”, basically live the life of a Hollywood starlet desperate for attention. The fact that she is lying low and minding her own business is infuriating them. She’s grey rocking them and cutting off their income supply.
The press thought that same thing when she moved to London. Richard Eden expressed shock that she want to move to Windsor. They’ll never learn.
I just said the same thing down below, Snuffles! She’s grey-rocking them into total madness.
Can someone tell me what “grey-rocking” is? Never heard the term before.
TY
@Renae, grey-rocking is a term for giving zero reaction to someone/people who are desperately looking for one. The RR’s repeatedly keep spitting into the wind saying ridiculous, untrue things about her on top of the will she or won’t she come to the coronation stuff, and Meg is giving them NADDA. They want so badly for her to want them–their country, their monarchy–and she’s simply like nope, not coming. Bye. This reaction from her–no reaction–is eating them up.
Yes she is plotting to thrive and raise her children and do good works for others and have a great marriage with Harry.
This exactly! Meghan is living life on her terms. She is raising her children, working with her foundation, working on her projects and enjoying her relationship with Harry. H&M look healthy and happy. They are being productive, enjoying success and gaining recognition. This is what the courtiers, BRF and UK media call “plotting.”
Dear Telegraph, Meghan’s plot is filled with vegetables and herbs, which she uses when cooking. Her plot has nothing to do with you. Please leave her alone.
After Meghan regained her strength from living and being surrounded by those snakes, she is leaning into herself and her beautiful family life. She is done with those folks and they are left staggering because none of their predictions for her and her husband has come to fruition. She is in her happy place living her best life surrounded by her family and friends who value themselves and her. The only remnant from being associated with that God awful institution is her husband’s title. I support a woman who knows their worth. The gossipers like Camilla Tominey are left writing nonsense to fill up spaces in a paper few in the US are aware of or care about.
“The British chapter of her life is over”… are they just now getting this? That chapter has BEEN over.
These are the same people who got all pissy when Biden had the audacity to refuse to attend the Chubbly. They’re clearly still struggling with the fact that the British chapter of AMERICA’S life is over, much less Meghan’s.
Maybe that’s the biggest issue. Britain still can’t quit America and is sore it lost its most prized colony. Like the American South, still smarting it was the loser and trying to force the rest of the nation to return to its backward, back woods ideals, racism, and terrorism. Sore losers turned stalkers.
Good analogy, @Miranda. And after all, it’s only been three years since Meghan left England. How could the BM possibly be expected to know that means, “goodbye.” Honestly, if a man had acted like that to a woman who left him, he would rightly be brought up on charges of harassment and stalking.
Yes, she is done with her British chapter but the RR’s, the Camel Toe, Ignoramus Sewer and the ilk aren’t done with her and this arrangement goes against the core of their agenda. They are the ones that are supposed to end her chapter first, not Meghan!!
Control over Meghans existence was lost long ago and they hate that they have NO control to lord over her.
Is there anyone in British media or society for that isn’t rimming King Charles & the British institution. Everyone is so upset that an American didn’t want to join in the big rimming party & beg two billionaires k&w for spare coin while she supports their power monopoly.
Meghan needs to post some Insta stories of herself on coronation day, in a pool with Oprah sipping mojitos and show the British people what freedom looks like.
This is the flip side of: “But I thought she wanted PRIVACY!”
Meghan will never be given credit for creating a balanced life. She’s either heard from too much or too little.
The desperation and obsession are real. This piece is unhinged. I’m so glad Meghan is staying home.
Stalker and obsession vibes
You think?! I’d have a certain level of “respect” for them if they at least publicly acknowledged that they REALLY wanted her to come, and they miss seeing her, and they get more money and attention when she’s in their company. Just say it and start the healing.
“ Prince Harry’s decision to row back from his wife’s allegations of royal racism – originally made in the couple’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021 – by failing to repeat them in his book have also left Meghan exposed”
WUT?
The Meghan segment of Spare is FULL of Harry’s horror at the racism directed at Meghan, mainly through the media, but he’s CLEAR that the Unholy Alliance gets fueled by the Firm and Fam. This whole batch of drivel is crazypants.
Not anything about the family saying anything, though.
What they forget is that Harry very explicitly said in the interview : I will never ever reveal who said it.
So…William.
I suspect both William and Kate at separate times.
Can we get a timeline of how often the Wails have appeared in the past three to four weeks? Nope, because there would be only a few blips–Willy and George at the match and the whole family walking up and down the hill on Easter are the only two I can recall. Because it’s always opposite day with the Rota, they must be wondering where the Wails are but are required by oath to flip the story onto Meghan.
Nobody cares where the Wails are, not even the rota. When they’re MIA, everyone is asking about Meghan. It’s pretty funny that people don’t really miss them when they’re gone.
I feel strangely obligated to point out when they go MIA for weeks at a time. Especially the Prince of Wales, who is supposed to be in service to his subjects. You can’t tell me that Burger King has spent the last weeks doing hands on caretaking and quality time with Louis. Nope. He’s just a shirker and a scam artist.
Exactly @Harper.. if I were them, I would be wondering about the couple which is being paid by British taxpayers instead of a private American citizen who lives in another continent!! They have disappeared for 3 whole weeks with the exception of Easter walk (hard work, I know)… nobody asks why they aren’t working even if people don’t care about them.. a real journalist should have made an article about it… never mind the laughable excuse of children’s vacations…
This is the time of year when W&K slip away for a couple of weeks of foreign ski holidays.
Her brother was just spotted on a ski holiday. I bet the whole famdamily was there and it was very interesting that there was no talk of who he was with!
As I’ve said, they hate Meghan because they want to conquer and break her. Meghan laying low destroys narratives and incomes. They can’t use the taxpayer excuse, Frogmore etc nothing. They’re furious because Meghan is costing them money. Meghan not coming to the coronation was the ultimate FU because they all know Meghan won’t be on UK soil again until a funeral. That could for another decade l. Think about all the money the press will lose…This is also about their attitude towards Americans. Let’s be real, the Brits are insecure about Americans and Meghan is no different. Her publicly not going and taking her half American children is seen as a snub.
“The Duke and Duchess delighted in keeping the hated British media guessing over their Coronation plans for months, even though the decision was taken as long ago as January.”
Here’s the crux of the hatred- the Media hates not being in the loop. They were getting inside info before and now those leaks have been turned off. Hence the wild hatred.
Dear media, private citizens don’t owe you their travel itineraries.
They hate they have no control over the Sussexes anymore and they also know that Meghan and the children not coming lost them millions. For newspapers who have to furlough people and the lawsuits, they’re furious. Those Meghan days are gone and they know it.
This is so ridiculous, seeing as invitations only went out a few weeks ago. If the Sussexes announced Meghan wasn’t coming before the invites even went out they would have been bashed to the stars. Who writes for these Brit Rags? My Jr. high newspaper was probably more factual than this. Besides, by taking their time to announce their intentions, the press can’t claim that the Sussexes didn’t give their decision their full consideration.
Freedom of speech are Press freedom are protected but in the hands of the Telegraph. The Sun , Daily Mail, Daily Express and other tabloids, it is breathless reportings based on free wheeling gossips and baseless speculations
This was the way forward for the Telegraph, they have wrongly assume that lots of their readers simply hated Meghan.
This is supposed to be a serious broadsheet that lost a lot of its readership due to the man made disaster of Brexit.
It is trawling in the mud for new ones as the tabloid form has gone from bad to worse.
Meanwhile, in the real world, with Meghan removing herself from being the 🎯 of 📰 abuse, the gossip hounds are leaning in on the Waleses.
🌹 is slowly rolled out as Kate’s replacement, the job of future queen is hers if she wants it.
She has been featured in Tatler, the List, and others.
All the tea is being brewed, William was allegedly in love with someone else in 2008/2009 but was forced to marry Kate.
He is building his own online followers.
Camilla has made the position of Queen available to side pieces, and in this case an aristocrat.
William is allegedly back to his magical thinking of a reconciliation with Harry on his terms of which he’ll return and resume his position as supply.
A poll similar in size that was always used to slag off Meghan is being done- all informal : it selects Rose as a better future queen 89% to 11%.
So as things change, they remain the same.
Lots of people are sad that Meghan has chosen to live her life on her terms, this includes her haters in the media, she is no longer the distraction.
The more I think about M’s decision not to come to the coronation the more I love it and the more layers I see to it! The woman is a TACTICAL GENIUS! The layers:
1. Her not coming to the struggle chubbly makes it very clear (without saying a word) that homegirl is DONE with that damn island
2. The first we’ll see her post-chubbly is winning an award making it very clear (again without saying a word) that this is her future, her work is her focus and she’s damn good at what she does
3. The world’s media is going to be panting for M content post-chubbly, therefore giving Archetypes a massive boost because her first appearance is her literally winning an award for it
4. She’s keeping her star-power all for herself to maximise her work and projects
There’s probably a hundred more layers because M is a master strategist but I just love this woman and am in awe of her mind
I agree. She’s basically Grey-rocking them like a master and they are SO MAD about it.
Please please pleaaaase do not become Goop 2.0 Megs. Bringing Tig back would just further narrative that she’s a Hollywood housewife famewhore. Don’t do it. You’ve built your brand as a philanthropist now, a lifestyle/fashion/sponsored blog will just undo that.
Stop with the Goop 2.0 Its just derangers nonsense. If Meghan has a blog, which is within her rights to do so, I’m sure it will be focused on pertinent issues related to women and society. Not making money off of ridiculous pseudo science “cures” and pushing disordered eating.
I mean goop is now worth 200 million dollars or something like that.
I don’t care wtf she does as long as she’s stacking money and securing her future.
When people are actively trying to destroy your connections and financial prospects there no time to worry about what they’ll think.
She needs to do what she feels best.
I hope she brings it back and it become a multi million dollar brand with furniture, travel, food, education, philanthropy, everything!!!
She was both before she married Harry. Did you have a problem with it then?
She may be plotting (LOL), but these unhinged morons have completely lost the plot.
This stan behavior and is unbecoming for a reputable newspaper.
Meghan’s silence is costing the BM/professional Meghan haters millions of dollars in rage bait articles. They are seething.
You know you miss her.
You know you want her
You know you are obsessed with her.
Admit it, you secretly love and admire her.
It’s okay we all do
But unlike you unhinged ones, we don’t go around trying to destroy her to show our love and support because see, that’s crazy.
So they used Camilla’s talking points and Page 6 exclusive a to make their own article full of speculation and stalking about where she is and what she might do. And then just threw in the racism part in the end like it was some gotcha even though Harry said it becomes racism when you repeat the action ok.
Anyways can’t wait till after May 6th. I truly cannot because it feels a bit like this is it!! No more major royal events unless someone dies. It feels like Harry and Meghan can really start their life away from these evil people.
Now is it possible for reconciliation to happen at some point in the future..sure. But there would have to be a lot said and done by the royals towards Meghan especially for that to happen.
I hate even repeating this because it’s advertising to broke people to join in… but Meghan Markle anything especially hate is a billion dollar business.
That’s why she’s the most googled royal year after year except Elisabeth the year she died.
So if her name is that profitable why isn’t she allowed to earn a living off it?
I do think that’s why we don’t see her often besides the fact they have young kids and are starting a business..
She knows her name makes these people money and so she’s strategic in when to leverage her influence. We only ever see her for worthy causes or when they are releasing content.
I’m sure it will continue to be the same even after the coronation.
Reality is she never has to show her face again if she doesn’t want to. She’s not a working royal or paid by tax payers. She’s a private citizen now!
But the Telegraph writers get paid by the clicks so they keep writing about Meghan while ignoring the other royals fleecing taxpayers.
Yes, Please! I hope that Meghan is plotting her takeover of the World!! Could you imagine what a well-fed, compassionate, chic and beautiful smelling (cuz I bet Meg’s smells gorgeous) place it would be?
I just want her to be happy and I think she is.
This is the statement that cracked me up: ‘Meghan-shaped absence from US society’. I envisioned a Roger Rabbit-shaped hole in the wall. And ‘US society’??? What’s that exactly? Have any of these people ever left that salty isle to explore the wider world?
It’s such a weird statement. Apart from the tabloids and the RF, I haven’t seen or heard anyone wailing about the lack of Meghan in their lives. I’ll be interested to see what she does next, but if she decides to do nothing, that won’t leave a hole in my life.
I strongly believe that that part was pure projection on the part of the reporter. All the evidence (since Meghan met Harry) indicates that the “Meghan-sized hole”, of all things, exists in the BM media and maybe Kate’s closet.
They’re still calling it Megxit and yet they wonder why she doesn’t want to come to England … Idiots.
One day, in a land far far away, the British press will find a reporter or editor who will have the guts to print, “we can’t tell you anything about Megan because we actually know Nothing about her or what she is doing”. But, until that last day on earth all we will get is the deranged idiots who print a word salad about “nothing”.accompanied by NO FACTS