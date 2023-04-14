Bower: Princess Kate ‘prevented Meghan from coming’ to the coronation

Tom Bower is a nasty old fart and a “royal biographer.” He regularly appears on TV shows as a royal commentator, giving us gems like the accidentally truthful admission that the Sussexit “destabilized the monarchy,” and that he’s openly targeting the Duchess of Sussex no matter what. Bower always has crazy sh-t to say about Meghan and Harry in particular, and the royalist/Deranger fans lap it up and spread his crap all around. Well, those royalist fans are kind of mad this week, because Bower credited the Princess of Wales for being the reason why Meghan isn’t going to the coronation. It’s like Bower flew too close to the Deranger Sun – he made Kate sound like a miserable racist obsessed with punishing her sister-in-law. AND I OOP-

The Princess of Wales “prevented” Meghan Markle from attending King Charles III’s Coronation, according to royal biographer Tom Bower. Royal biographer Tom Bower hinted on GB News that this was not Meghan’s desire, and she was in fact prevented from attending by Kate Middleton. Speaking to Nigel Farage, he said: “I think it’s an ugly compromise. We must all be grateful that Kate in the end prevented Meghan from coming, saying she ‘wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances’. She said that if she does come, she will have to sit at the back.” “I do think that for the Royal Family, Harry’s presence is constitutionally important. If, God forbid, the Cambridges all died, we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles, so he’s got to be there.”

I mean… I have no doubt that Kate would have “prevented” Meghan from coming if Kate had any power. I have no doubt that Kate wants to create an all-white seating chart at the front of the coronation. But the truth is, Kate has no power for any of that – she can’t even stop her rural rival and William’s long-rumored side chick from attending the coronation. Regarding Meghan in particular, Kate would have been screwed either way – if Meghan had come, she would have effortlessly pulled focus and been the center of attention. Now that Meghan’s not coming, Kate won’t have new entries in her Meghan lookbook and there will be more focus on… Rose. Where is Rose sitting, what is Rose wearing, is Rose’s tiara bigger than Kate’s? I love that for Kate.