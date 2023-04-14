Bower: Princess Kate ‘prevented Meghan from coming’ to the coronation

Tom Bower is a nasty old fart and a “royal biographer.” He regularly appears on TV shows as a royal commentator, giving us gems like the accidentally truthful admission that the Sussexit “destabilized the monarchy,” and that he’s openly targeting the Duchess of Sussex no matter what. Bower always has crazy sh-t to say about Meghan and Harry in particular, and the royalist/Deranger fans lap it up and spread his crap all around. Well, those royalist fans are kind of mad this week, because Bower credited the Princess of Wales for being the reason why Meghan isn’t going to the coronation. It’s like Bower flew too close to the Deranger Sun – he made Kate sound like a miserable racist obsessed with punishing her sister-in-law. AND I OOP-
The Princess of Wales “prevented” Meghan Markle from attending King Charles III’s Coronation, according to royal biographer Tom Bower.
Royal biographer Tom Bower hinted on GB News that this was not Meghan’s desire, and she was in fact prevented from attending by Kate Middleton. Speaking to Nigel Farage, he said: “I think it’s an ugly compromise. We must all be grateful that Kate in the end prevented Meghan from coming, saying she ‘wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances’. She said that if she does come, she will have to sit at the back.”
“I do think that for the Royal Family, Harry’s presence is constitutionally important. If, God forbid, the Cambridges all died, we’d have King Harry on the throne after Charles, so he’s got to be there.”
[From GB News]
I mean… I have no doubt that Kate would have “prevented” Meghan from coming if Kate had any power. I have no doubt that Kate wants to create an all-white seating chart at the front of the coronation. But the truth is, Kate has no power for any of that – she can’t even stop her rural rival and William’s long-rumored side chick from attending the coronation. Regarding Meghan in particular, Kate would have been screwed either way – if Meghan had come, she would have effortlessly pulled focus and been the center of attention. Now that Meghan’s not coming, Kate won’t have new entries in her Meghan lookbook and there will be more focus on… Rose. Where is Rose sitting, what is Rose wearing, is Rose’s tiara bigger than Kate’s? I love that for Kate.
Kate has no power. She is clinging to her marriage. If will wants someone else and wants to marry her Kate will be out. Camilla also can’t stand kate.kate is a mean girl.
Pffff to think the kkkhate prevented her from coming is so pretentious. Gurl just didnt wish her there. Who doesn’t know she has no power and no respect from her husband or in-laws? Meghan is the influencer. Meghan made kate work, meghan made kate wear pants, meghan made kate wear burgundy like other mean girls in the family, meghan made kate wear blue to match camilla. Imagine being that powerful without saying a word.
Sorry @princessofwaffles but I disagree with one of you points: Nobody makes Kate work! That’s her only power!
So the message I’m seeing from the media so far in UK:
-Chucky has given Bride of Chucky an active role with wide latitude with regard to the planning of this Royal Fyre Festival
-The Con-A-Nation is going tits up before it’s even begun
-Bride of Chucky is now panicking and actively briefing on the Sussexes AND the Waleses to take the heat off herself
Oh honey, we ALL see you. You’re a mess, your victory lap will be a mess, your “reign” will be a mess and Diana is laughing at you both from her cocktail lounge in Heaven.
So it’s Charles’ coronation and Kate is making demands? When H&M were supposedly making demands it was awful, but Kate is in charge? Makes old KC look like quite the monarch.
Camilla will be keeping kate in her place even more after the con a nation. Karma for Kate
This is especially interesting as we’ve been getting stories of late about how involved Cams is in the coronation planning AND the restructuring of the household staff etc.. Cams is running the show, NOT kHate and stories like this will not go down well with Cams.
There is a PR war brewing between the Middletons and Cams, I think we all now who will come out on top – clue it ain’t Ma Mids.
“stories like this will not go down well with Cams”
Bold of you to assume this isn’t coming from Cams. This is not Kate’s PR, imo, but Cam and the palace throwing Kate under the bus.
I’m torn between DU and Rapunzel, I think both points have merit. IF this is not coming from Camilla, its not going to go over well because it makes Kate look like she has more power than she actually has. And if this is coming from Camilla, Kate is not going to be happy because this makes her look really really bad.
The black duchess was going to have to sit in the back?? Seriously? Is this the 1950s???
ETA the more I think about it the more torn I am, lol. I can see Kate wanting it out there that she has so much power and not realizing how bad this makes her look. I can also see this being a way for C&C to make sure someone besides them gets the blame for Meghan’s nonattendance.
Its very possible that it did come from Cams but I dunno – kHate has been desperate to show that she has some power/influence now that she has her precious Princess of Wails title. Status is very very very important to her and she (and Ma) think she has power even thou we all know she doesn’t.
Her rabid racist Meghan hating fanbase will eat up a story like this and thats basically who she and Peggy have been pandering to.
I think Bower is just doing his own racist thing, as he did with the book. It’s amazing how all the derangers who pretended his book was the full truth suddenly don’t like his comments about Kate. That’s the thing with racists, they also are misogynists.
That said the party line of kate behind Meghan not attending is something that came recently and as such I think it’s coming from camp Middleton. In one of the recent articles there was reference to only a very tight circle of courtiers being aware of the discussions with Charles and the Sussexes and being afraid that anything would leak. Which means Charles and Camilla knew what was going on, but KP was kept out. Kate trying to pretend that she has any involvement is delusion, so that’s not coming from Camilla.
The walkabout story that made Kate look like a spoiled child? Yes that was from Camilla. And that story went viral.
@Nic919 ooooh I hadn’t heard that part about the tight circle of courtiers. That’s very interesting. That does make me think this is from Kate because its an attempt to make her look like she has more power/influence than she actually has. She couldn’t even ice out her husband’s mistress, no way could she block meghan from coming to the coronation.
Kate wished for it. I don’t think Charles likes her. But very soon Charles and camila would regret they must have supportrd meghan than this waity. Wales are unless family. Because I checked waity’s engagements after queen’s death, 10 per month but excluding those early childhood meeting lies, it came down to 7/8 per month. But mostly they are 5 minutes phone calls to maximum 3 hours visit. Almost she works not even 25% of working days. Meghan and Harry are huge loss to BRF. And lately this baby brain is cosplaying QEII. Her dress colours are bright like QE. The most embarrassing women in a royal family.
Nigel and tom are so racist the way they talk about Meghan sitting in the back placed there by karen kate.
Right. Seat her in the back of the bus. Racists happy to parade around without hoods, holding fast to segregation. White rule on display here. And it’s inept, incompetent, and genetically ugly.
No kidding! “If she did come, she would have to sit in the back.” But no, the family are absolute not racist, right Willy?
Unless you’re a racist there’s no reason to say “she would have to sit in the back,” because it isn’t true. H&M are Duke and Duchess and in line for the throne. It’s not protocol to seat them in the back
Sure like Can’t has any power. It’s Cowmilla that wears the kings crown and does the reigning. The isle would hate Meg if she came and they are hating her for not coming. It will always be this way.
Tell us you’re a miserable, insecure racist without telling us you’re miserable, insecure, and racist.
Exactly this! Are they not realizing how bad this makes them sound?
Yeah, Kate would need power to be able to prevent MM from going. Meghan chose not to go on her own. But I love how the derangers are screaming that Bowers can’t be trusted, that Kate would never do or say anything like this… they are so upset at how it makes Kate look bad. When it was Meghan being painted badly he was 100% the truth teller but now? Oh noes.
Yes, despite written receipts proving a lot of his book was false, even from other royal sources, they wanted to believe this man and all his bitter racist diatribes. So they have now given a platform that he would have had had they just ignored him.
I don’t know the full history of civil rights in G.B., but “sit at the back” is…beyond bad. And probably accurate for Kate.
Oh, well, if Nigel Farage says it, then it must be so! 😒😒
Kate is running far from that story……..
She has a campaign to run and a marriage to save.
It seems like the biblical ‘ digging of the pit’.
The ‘Please 💘 me’ is indeterminate, the last thing she wants is to openly attack Meghan.
She is desperate for Meghan the distraction versus Kate the Saint, alas that was never real.
Is there any difference between the British Royal Family and the Kardashians?
The Kardashian’s are better looking, more interesting and earn their own money.
This – I REALLY dislike them too, but they are still superior to the BRF.
The Kardashians are a close knit family at least.
The Kardashians aren’t sponging off the taxpayers.
Yes, Rob Kardashian hasn’t moved to Montecito yet
The Kardashians are hardworking, far moe attractive, and they earn their own money. They come across as a family who cares and is involved with each other. Plus, they have way more class than the Royals.
Dear Kate,
That sound you hear is the bus backing up to run over you. The Rottweiler is barking from within the castle, and she don’t like competing with younger, prettier women. Watch out for dog bites.
Signed,
Everyone with a brain who knows this is Camilla’s doing and she’s either the real one who prevented Meg coming or making stuff up to bury Katie Keen.
i think Kate initially hated Rose, but now has allowed it so the rumors aren’t flamed more. bc if she blocked out Rose or did anything that made it seemed like Rose was her mortal enemy, then that’s confirmation she’s william’s mistress. I think in the beginning she tried to play court games with her and alienate her, but someone higher up (William? Rose’s husband? Charles?) squashed that and she’s had to swallow the bitter pill and carry on. and while she doesn’t like it, she knows these moves to put the king and queen of the turnip toffs closer to the monarchy are needed. probs bc they have something on Charles or the Cambridges honestly. she didn’t not want Meghan there bc she’s biracial…she didn’t want her there bc it would pull attention from her.
Kate has no power in terms of Rose, her opinion does not count nor required.
🌹 is considered more accomplished and in tune with the aristocratic lifestyle, she understand the role that mistresses play, Harry did not. That’s is one of the reasons he’s out.
Kate staying is contingent of 🌹 not wanting to be future queen.
Kate disappeared for about 2 months starting in April 2019 and she did not resurface until the Queen gave her the Victorian order bauble. So she was not okay with the Rose story and talk of affair. She still isn’t okay but she has transferred her anger toward Meghan because she can’t do a thing with the Rose situation.
Prior to the affair story coming out kate used to give William adoring looks. Those went away in late 2019 and the pigeon flinch also happened around then.
There was some effort post pandemic, but the iciness between them in the public sphere really can be traced to once the rose story is leaked.
I think this is bang on. She has also been noticeably wasting away, alarmingly so, since then.
I’m sure she would prevent M from coming if she had any power but Rose seems to be a bigger problem for Kate than Meg…is it me or is she lowkey getting a public rollout?
That is exactly what I read on another thread that Rose is being slowly camillafied and Kate has bigger issues than her sister in law. Perhaps because she can’t touch Rose her frustrations need to be vented elsewhere.
Yes she is, to the delight of many.
You betcha! https://www.thelist.com/1227892/a-look-at-rose-hanbury-through-the-years/
In some ways, Meghan being there might have distracted from Rose’s presence. But that ship has sailed. Why do I feel like we’re going to see pics of Camilla greeting and hugging Rose soon? Either at the coronation or some other event. That would be something.
If baby brain had not had a hand in running her off, MEG would of had her back!
I can’t tell if the Rose rollout is coming from KP or if its just the press yanking William’s chain. Like tatler has posted several things on twitter about Rose Hanbury and “who is she” and that kind of thing…..Tatler knows what its doing. They’re choosing violence for a reason.
Tatler has posted so many articles “introducing” us to the Chumley family. It’s hilarious.
Also there is a photo of Rose and her sons in the List article and one of them looks like David.
I’m always amazed that there is no outrage that she is their future queen. I have to remind myself that there is a difference between queen and First Lady and realize that my expectations are too high. I remember seeing that she was the woman Will chose and thought bland on the surface but maybe there was more that I wasn’t aware of since I didn’t care about the royals outside of Diana and Harry because of their work helping others. I honestly went on with my life and thought nothing of her since Meghan arrived and have realized she was worst than I realized and in my opinion a huge instigator in all of this. I don’t think she has the power that want her desperately to have. Meghan not being there is Meghan knowing her worth and has nothing to do with Kate’s jealous, vindictive and incompetent behind.
Kate is lazy and a mean girl. Her fans say will chose well. I think will settled and he was rejected by other women
kHate was quite literally the only one who’d marry him – she was last gf standing. In fact I would question if she was actually his gf, more like go to girl when he was in between chasing after the girls he was actually interested in.
William himself referred to Kate as ‘sex waiting’ which sums up what he thought her role was for 10 years.
It’s not Kate fans who say Will chose well it’s paid PR astroturfers. It’s One of the lines they’re paid to repeat along with she’s classy and never puts a foot wrong.
Kate doesn’t have fans in Britain and never did. She had fans in America who didn’t know her or her history before the wedding, but I don’t think she still does.
William told people she was a trusted bed partner but he’d never considered her marriage material. They were friends with benefits for a long time.
The Middletons claimed they made a pact to marry, after they got back together. That William told her she was the one and he would definitely marry her, but he wasn’t ready to marry, and asked her to wait for him.
But I read an old article recently that said the pact was actually “if we’re not married by the time we’re 40, why don’t we marry each other”. Which is very different. Then again the newspapers lie, so both versions could be wrong.
Are we talking about Kate, the Princess of Wales? Catherine Middleton? She’s of no consequence or importance. A leaf blown by the wind.
The Royal Rota truly inspires meanness in me.
KKKHate is nothing more than another married in. js
Nothing like saying the quiet part out loud: “If she does come, she’ll have to sit at the back.” Of the bus presumably.
Wow they’re really going for Kate. It looks as if Charles realises how bad it looks that Meghan doesn’t want to attend, and piling the blame all onto Kate. Kate might not wanted Meghan there but, I doubt if she wanted it to be as public as this. Kate and/or her mother hide behind “unnamed” sources. This article is Charles (and Camilla) throwing Kate under the bus. Shame, it couldn’t happen to a nicer person! 😆
Or William because he wants more excuses to sideline Kate. Blaming Harry’s departure on Kate helps Wm get rid of Kate and the Midds.
Like I said Kate is grinning like the Grinch. The spotlight is on her Camilla and Charlotte. This also helps Kate cause when Meg stepped out for the jubilee in that gorgeous Dior coat dress ensemble. Even Kate had to give props with her cheap version of it the next day at the concert and she STILL wasn’t talked about.
At the funeral Kate pulled out the jewels and Meg bested her in nothing but a cape dress and gloves. Kate got her cape when she did that awful cape rhinestone dress with shoulder pads so high she looked like a linebacker but she had her 👑.
And she finally had her gloves 🧤🤣 moment at the bafta where even Will couldn’t hide the disdain and the rota couldn’t 🤥 lie enough to save that outfit.
So she’ll have the spotlight all to herself but Meg gets two awards in May so be on the lookout for the cheap versions of her outfits from the future queen 😉 of the 🏝️
Kate needs to worry about the rising interest in Rose Hanbury, lol. Kate ain’t got no such power and Tom Bower, forever salty that Meghan didn’t give him the attention he craved with that stupid book, is making Kate look worse. I don’t understand the royals. Why do they want people like Dan Wooton, Tom Bower, Piers Morgan and crackpots associated with them?
What is interesting to watch is how the world Is moving right along and the Farage and Bowers are being left behind with their racist tropes. Try as they might the few who enjoys their rants are racist as well, longing for a world that truly never existed. it truly must be embarrassing having these sort of folks speaking on your behalf. Farage came to the US doing Trump’s era and was summarily dismissed back to the UK because he just does not resonant even with the extreme gutter thrash in the US.
I got no love for Kate. But common sense tells me Kate has absolutely zero influence on the guest list. Firstly it’s a State event, not a private party. And I’m sure that there’s someone like the Lord Chamberlain or some aristo with a fancy title that determines the guest list. There is zero chance Kate has any say over who does or does not attend. I doubt she even has the luxury (unlike Meghan) of saying no. She will be told what to do and expected to follow those instructions to the letter
As everyone has said, Kate doesn’t have the power. That being said, its likely she would want Meghan sitting in the back. Bower is just taking an educated guess based on Kate’s past treatment of Meghan.
They previously said the Sussexes would be seated based on order of precedence so this just more delusion from Bowel Movement. So the Crymonger had no influence over anything.
I saw royalists being upset about this and I chuckled. They believed everything he wrote in his terrible book so he can’t be lying now. I love that Kate, Charles and Camilla are getting blowback from Meghan’s decision not to go to the coronation.
Maybe leaked by Team Camilla to make Kate look bad. Its not Kate’s decision but William made it known that He didnt want any Sussexes. Bower is catching a lot of heat but he claims he has sources. Karen Kate he said wanted Meghan sat at the back like Rosa Parks if she dared to come. Her comment that the walkabout was the hardest thing she had to do was pretty much the nail on the coffin for Meghan’s appearance at the very white Conathon. So I agree with Bower, Kate’s comment looks like a decisive factor in the Sussexes choices although more likely Charles’ decision to stage the clown show on Archie’s birthdaiy, the security issue and ending the lease at Frogmore were the main factors. Camilla wants to take heat off of Charles. Regardless, the UK royals are actively embracing racism against Meghan and her children. The bulk of Meghan’s abuse started when she announced her first pregnancy. No invitation for the children and the nonsense about taking titles from the babies clearly point out the bias.. Not a good look for subjects that are poc. The openly racist UK royals can say goodbye to the Commonwealth as well as Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Welcome to the real slimmed down monarchy.
1) Could be leaked by Kate/Carol(E) to make it look like Kate is the one in charge. They’ve been peddling Kate as the new family matriarch for years now.
2) Could be William leaking it to help him in his quest to sideline Kate.
Lol, something Bower forgot in his final sentence – if the Cambridges all died, not only would there be King Harry, but also Queen Meghan.
If Kate and Carol(E) quadruple down on this story? Harry will rescind his RSVP and stay home.
I’m picturing Kate and Carole over a cauldron, eye of newt and all that… The UK Press is getting a bit excited about the coronation, they’re letting their imagination fly.
Kate has no power. Lie.
Asking a Black woman to “sit in the back?!” Are you kidding us, in the year of our Lord Beysus 2023?!
The derangers have gone apes**t over his comments about K. I saw an oddly specific defence where, supposedly, K said it was a “dusty, white courtier” causing mischief and “she hadn’t seen this person in months”. Some were speculating it was a Rota burner account trying to diffuse the pushback. As to WanK, I think W is waiting for the Coronation shenanigans to be over and then the briefings against Chuck and Cam will be full throttle; if negativity is aimed at K in retaliation and the usual suspects don’t come to her defence, then acknowledgement of a separation will slowly be put in the public domain.
Yes one of the IG stan accounts suddenly has insider information about the courtiers who didn’t like Meghan… which means the IG stan account is not a random person but either KP staff or a Middleton.
The problem with their defence of Kate in trying to claim she isn’t racist is that there is a ton of visual evidence that shows her disdain of black people. Starting with her abhorrent behaviour with Lebron James. I mean it’s Lebron. Why are you acting like he’s a random man there to rob you.
The deranger meltdown on twitter is so funny
Is this the beginning of Kate being made into the new scapegoat?
I imagine this is what keen actually said about Rose, but the tabloids have reframed it as about Meghan as per their contract with the royal family.
If Katie mcbuttons keen had any power, she won’t be the side piece in her own marriage
I hope Rose gets a new custom tiara for this as a gift from her husband while K has to deal with whatever Camilla will let her wear.
I agree with the comment back upthread that KM’s statement a few days ago that ‘the pre-funeral Windsor walkabout with H&M was the hardest thing she’d ever had to do’ effectively closed down M’s ability to attend the coronation.
If it’s all true, KM is a sly, cruel, coward.
You honestly think Meghan was ever planning to attend this sh*tshow? This is just a “save face” attempt by KP. Or its throwing Kate under the bus by Camilla. Making Kate out to be the royal racist.
I wish she used her so called power to do something really impactful for her early years initiative instead of being so petty and playing this kind of hateful games towards someone who is on record calling her a nice person…
Kate has no power what’s so ever this is just the media and Kensington palace trying to make Kate looks like she has any sort of power. This is just a enough red meat to throw to their Karen’s base if Meghan want to go she would go and all Kate could do is pout and stare and stew in a her bitterness and jealousy over never being as pretty as glamour as Meghan . I think kate is being throw under the bus and is being blamed the media wanted a new exclusive picture of Meghan that would have made them mint for years . Meghan has openly rejected the British media the British family and now the British media who has harass her threats her life constantly is freaking out over never seeing her again in Britain.
I made a very sarcastic comment on Angels Levin’s lunatic but upsetting Twitter feed on the lines of ‘it’s because she’s black’. I got 7 likes. The atmosphere in the UK is so toxic now I’m sure it’s behind my bad health. It’s fun watching the deranger meltdown though.
Yes and the phone call went “hello Catherine dear, as its the run up to my coronation with Charles, I want to give you a gift, I want people to see just how powerful you are,” oh Camilla, you are so kind, I wasn’t expecting anything from you, after all, this is your victory lap ”
” I know that Kate dear, but let’s run this story with my best friend Mr Bower and people will see you in all your splendor”.,
“Splendor, did you really say” splendor Camilla, does it mean a new wiglet and more jewels for me, oh, oh and a new BIGGLY tiara? ”
” Yes those as well dear, ”
” Oh please, please Camilla do it, I’m sure your best friend Mr Bower will do a wonderful job “.
” OK Kate dear, leave it with me “.
” thank you, thank you Camilla, see you soon, I’m just going to look through the new Hair is us catalogue, bye bye ”
Camilla hangs up, turns to Charlie and says” right, got the shallow bch, that’s her stitched up and the heat is of us and my being Queen, now pour me another gin and tonic and don’t be your usual tight git self with the gin
Sure Jan.
Seating the Black Duchess “in the back”? Come on! This is 2023.
I recall how the palace blithely responded when there were recent reports of how segregated the royal workforce was in the 1960s and 70s. The courtiers fixed their lips to sarcastically respond that we shouldn’t infer anything from what the palace had been doing 50 years ago. Yet they’re now acting as though this IS the 1950s and a Black Duchess would be made to sit in the back of the church. This fuckery was openly announced in a publication.
What the hell, UK? Because this is a shitty look overall. The self-described once “great” Britain is now publicly admitting that non-whites will always be considered less than human on their salty shores. And folks are crowing with glee.
The Commonwealth is really getting an eyeful. Of course, they’ve always known. But now the Royals and the British media are shouting the once quiet part out loud.
Too much royal coverage ✌🏼