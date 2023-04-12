Rose Hanbury will attend the coronation, there’s no ‘enmity between Kate & Rose’

Can you believe it’s been four years since the “rural rival” story broke? It’s true. Throughout March and April of 2019, shady little stories began popping up in the Sun and Daily Mail about the then-Duchess of Cambridge’s falling out with her Norfolk neighbor Rose Hanbury aka the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Over the years, I’ve put together a working theory on how all of it happened: Prince William and Rose (allegedly) had a torrid affair, likely in 2017 and 2018. The affair was an open secret in Norfolk society and those toffs just shrugged. Then Kate found out about the affair and tried to push her “rural rival” out of the Turnip Toffs, and Rose said: no, bitch, that’s not the way it works. The original leaks came from Rose and the Toffs laughing about the affair and Kate’s cluelessness when it came to navigating aristo dramas.
In any case, Rose won – she’s still the queen bee of the Turnip Toffs, she still operates one of the best estates in Norfolk and she’s still welcome in royal circles. Kate and William both had to go to events with the Rocksavages, from state dinners to the opening of Parliament to Sandringham church walks. What’s even funnier is that King Charles is making a point of including Rose and her husband even more – Charles appointed David as his Lord-in-Waiting, and Rose and David’s son Oliver will be one of the king’s pages at the coronation. All of which means, Rose is going to the coronation. From The Daily Beast’s shady exclusive:
Rose Hanbury, the neighbor of the Prince and Princess of Wales who was the subject of baseless rumors that she had an affair with Prince William, will attend the coronation, The Daily Beast understands. Rose will likely attend not only because she is the spouse of David Cholmondeley (pronounced Chumley), 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, who has been named as King Charles’ Lord-in-Waiting, but also because her son, Oliver, has been named as one of the king’s pages, tasked with holding the robes of the king, alongside Prince George.
A friend of the family told The Daily Beast: “There has never been any enmity between Kate and Rose. The rumors were all a load of rubbish. The family are ancient allies of the Crown and they will be there.”
Concurring with this view, another friend of the king and queen told The Daily Beast it would be “unimaginable” that David wouldn’t be at the coronation with his wife.
However, Buckingham Palace is not confirming individual RSVPs and did not respond to an email seeking confirmation of Rose’s attendance. An email on the matter to the estate address listed on the Houghton Hall website also went unreturned.
A Marquess (and his wife, a Marchioness) holds the fourth most senior rank in the British nobility (behind King/Queen, Prince/Princess, and Duke/Duchess). The Cholmondeleys are particularly notable, however, as they are hereditary co-holders of the office of Lord Great Chamberlain. The role—which involves welcoming the monarch to the Houses of Parliament and dressing them for state events—alternates between the Cholmondeleys and the Carrington family with each change of reign.
This meant that David was Lord Great Chamberlain until the death of Elizabeth. However instead of being cast aside by the royals on Elizabeth’s death, he was named Lord-in-Waiting by the king, meaning he will be present at all important state and royal occasions and can even stand in for the king at diplomatic events. He is only 62, and is likely to still be alive when Charles dies and the role of Lord Great Chamberlain reverts to his family. He is therefore likely to be William’s Lord Great Chamberlain when William accedes to the throne.
LMAO, David will be William’s Lord Great Chamberlain. Good luck with all of that. The Royalist also did a little background on the whole “rural rival” story and he name-checks Giles Coren, who was one of the society writers in the UK saying yes, there was an affair between Rose and William. Interestingly, Giles Coren’s name popped up recently in that sugary piece about Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla’s son, and how Tom is the “firm’s new secret weapon.” Tom and Giles are close friends. Meaning… there are all kinds of connections and if you told me that Camilla had been pulling on some strings, I would believe you.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
Will cheated on Kate during the dating years. Why would it be a surprise about rose and Kate. Will is coated on Teflon by his fans in the media. I doubt rose and Kate get along.
Kate wants to be queen and will need to look the other way. Though she and will have those fights at home.
Willi has had lovers all his life and still has them. He cheats all the time. I think Kate doesn’t agree at all and is at home tearing her hair out with anger, but she’ll put up with it so one day she can be queen. Poor girl…
“Baseless rumors” my .
William cheated on his girlfriend for months, having sex with Kate in the background because his public girlfriend wanted to wait for marriage. He has always cheated, Kate knows it, it is part of the deal.
The only time Kate and the Midds protest is when the cheating goes public. Letting paps take pictures of PGTips on the first Mustique holiday when William was hunting with Jecca. Kate getting unwanted child #3 out of William after the dad dancing on ski holiday. Kate getting a move to Windsor (near mummy) after she was blow out of Norfolk society by the Rose affair.
She signed up for this. Waity and her mum chased Willy across the UK to make her the last most eligible bachelorette standing. Waity was commoner-born, so her mum had to be tactical in their pursuit of the Royal jewels and inserting Waity into the all-white royal family, along with all the extramarital affairs, work-shy rights, and privileges thereto. In this essay I will…
How do you get the pronunciation Chumley from Cholmondeley?
In some languages and accents, the focus is on making things easier to say. Less muscle work for your mouth if the harder letters just get absorbed and short elements in a word get erase entirely. It’s like rocks in a river wearing over time.
If I’m recalling incidents in my British tv watching clearly enough, with some British accent, you can kind of hear the ghost of the lost sounds in a certain fullness and length in the “um” part of the word.
Phonetic spelling of Kate’s pronunciation of it, probably.
lol I’ve wondered about that too and actually out loud tried to say it. I think you must need your mouth and nose stuffed with hankies. Or gahden peas.
It’s a way to catch out the plebs – there are several instances of this, like Featherstonehaugh (Fanshawe). I can still remember the disdain & sneers when as a child I pronounced Belvoir as it’s spelled rather than ‘Beaver’ as the aristos say it – it forever marked me as irredeemably middle class.
God bless the British class system.
#NotMyKing
#NotMyMonarchy
No no no, it’s spelt ‘Raymond Luxury Yacht’ but it’s pronounced ‘Throatwobbler Mangrove’.
My aristo classmates avoided me like the plague cause im WOC, therefore no spelling test needed to determine whether I was one of them LOL. Here’s to all us irredeemable middle class and plebs.
@totorochan
Not the throat warbler mangrove! 😂🤣😂🤣
God those skits were amazing. I remember remaking them as a kid / early teen with my cousins and none of us being able to get through a single take without just dying out laughing.
Also, Magdalen College, pronounced “maudlin.”
Happens a lot, carries outside the UK too (based on historic UK pronunciation?)
Duke of Gloucester => Duke of gloster
Worcester => wuster
You likely don’t say War-Chess-ter sauce, do you? You say ‘wuster’. You don’t say Glou-Chess-ter Massachusetts, you say ‘gloster’
@Nota in my area we say “wor-chester-shire sauce” LOL.
Really? To each their own. LOL
Well, to be perfectly accurate, they’re pronounce “wustah” and “glawstah.”
I seriously paused while reading and wasted a good 2 minutes trying to figure/sound it out so glad I’m not the only one wondering
My personal theory: British pronunciations and nicknames often start to make more sense if you try to imagine how someone profoundly drunk would say the word.
You’re absolutely right. For examples, see Rowley Birkin QC – I’m sure there are vids on Youtube.
Edit: Hahahaha – yup, there he is. He encapsulates the British aristocracy perfectly 😀
That’s wild! That’s what I concluded when I went to college in New England. Lol. I thought that they sounded drunk and they thought that I sounded irredeemably Southern.
Same way you get donut out of doughnut. Another one is Marylebone (Station), pronounced Marybun.
Don’t get the doughnut one as they’re both pronounced doughnut. & it’s Mar-le-bone or Marrylebone – people would understand both & wouldn’t quibble at either.
Americans I think aren’t fond of too many letters, hence the fewer silent letters. I know Brits and all I’ve heard is Marybun. The L isn’t pronounced at all that I’ve heard.
I haven’t been able to suss out a reason why Rose would leak it herself, but now I see that it could be taking Kate’s ammunition away from her. If Kate was like, “If you don’t back off and go away, I’ll tell everyone about the affair,” then Rose would be like, “I’ll leak it myself and show you that you don’t have anything over me.”
If they’re afraid Charles will stumble, then the pages are *really* needed. But y’all have child labor laws, people…!
I think Rose leaked it as revenge on Kate. Rose doesn’t care. If anything, it probably increased her IG following and increased visitors to Houghton Hall. but it was embarrassing for Kate and infuriating for William (as we saw from his reaction.)
It worked–I started following her IG account after that!
I followed her since then too and think she is fabulous style wise. I don’t think she’ll be exchanging Houghton Hall for a palace prison.
I was inclined to believe that Rose leaked the rural royal story herself until the connection between Giles Coren and Tom Parker Bowles was made clear. I think Camilla is behind this story now. It’s the kind of thing that is coded but obvious enough to those in the know. It was William getting Richard Kay to respond with that whacked out article that made an affair more obvious to everyone.
Coren had some fun making it obvious on Twitter along with others, which also wasn’t a coincidence. And it was the first substantial story linking William to having an affair and with an alleged friend of Kate. Camilla did this to blacken William’s family man image and to this day, it has never fully gone away and resides in whispers.
Camilla is from the horsey set and knows how it works. If there was embarrassment for Kate then that is a bonus for Camilla.
Kate tried to put Rose “in her place” and Rose just rolled her eyes and said to Wiggington. “let me show you how it is properly done” and leaked the story.
Like Kaiser, I have always thought, from the very beginning, that Rose leaked the story. The publicity has definitely helped Rose & David in all their endeavours.
Yes, BayTampaBay, both the breaking story from a few years ago and this one here is all about it’s Rose who won.
Rose is a member of one of the oldest and grandest aristocratic families in England, which has a role of historic importance to the royal family. Kate was never going to win a battle here. She’s dispensable – she knows it and, more importantly, William knows it. So she’ll put up with it.
Camilla is putting Kkkate in her place.
I think they’re all sleeping together—William+Rose, Charles+David, Camilla+David, David+Rose, but no one is sleeping with Kate.
hah! there is not enough libido in that white crusty dusty bunch to go around for that amount of swinging to happen.
Sounds like Snowdon and Margaret and their lifestyle.
Yep, Charles is into men (like his oldest son..). There are photos of him making out with another man
I’ve never heard anything about charles being bisexual but I have heard it about Prince Andrew.
I think if Charles was, Diana would have told everyone, and would have named men she suspected he’d had affairs with after his marriage, even if there was no evidence he had.
Google Charles and Michael Fawcett and then buckle up. There have been numerous rumors, media interviews and police reports about Charles and his male lovers. It’s old news and, really, who cares. I suppose this is how it goes in aristo circles, which K may not have truly, fully grasped until the Rocksavage affairs. Now she’s been shuttled to Adelaide. I think Cams is hellbent on getting K out of the picture so she can have a “real aristocratic” family to rule over.
I typed “prince charles michael fawcett lovers” into the google machine and whoa nelly!
LMAOOOO I’m sorry, it reminds me of the Frasier ski lodge episode where they were all sneaking around and at the end he says “All the lust coursing through this lodge tonight, all the hormones virtually ricocheting off the walls, and no one… was chasing me?”
Yes! 😂😂😂
Is this really news? Wasn’t it said that her senior husband involved in this coronation with the role given to him by Chuck. Did we expect her NOT to attend as well? These dummies.
Its not really news (I would have expected her to attend anyway, even without her husband’s new role, given their status in society, the fact that either David or their oldest will be GLC to William, etc) which is why its amazing that this is a story.
It’s like when Tatler wrote a story about….I think the Trump state dinner. and there were pointed mentions to Rose’s attendance, in a “oh what a surprise (not) that rose is here!” Like of course rose would be there so why mention it? It’s a dig at W&K,.
wow camilla is turning out to be the real life wicked stepmother. and if the affair is true, kate has to suck it up and play nice bc anything otherwise would mean this is confirmed. so i think she complained but ultimately didn’t really try to push rose out. and now she just grins and bears it when she’s around.
Carole is probably telling Kate to look the other way. Kate needs to be queen coaches Carole
If William was actually more into David than Rose ( I am now sure he is looking at David, not Rose in that picture), it would explain SO MUCH.
Many closeted men have anger issues stemming from the pressure of living a double life. It would defienetly place things in perspective.
1) why William had been hesistant at first about KKKate and his destiny
2) why he had inisted so years in pursuing a more aristocratic woman, one that could udnerstand him in ways middle class KKKAte could not
3) why Harry has so much empathy towards his violent sibling
4) why he is seemingly more comfortable with having a co parenting arrangemnet with Kate than having an actual marriage with her.
Thank you for articulating what I have felt for many years. He comes off as a closeted male which is really sad. Chumleyson has had a male partner in Paris for years and it appeared to me the real affair was between Willy and Chumleyson.
I’ve always sensed this, as well, which is why I felt somewhat bad for him when the entire, ‘Prince of Pegging’ nickname became a thing.
I’ve always sensed this about Charles, as well, & until now, I had no idea that he is heavily rumored to be bi, or gay, with accompanying photos out there to boot.
I’m not googling the photos, because honestly? IDGAF.
Both of these men being allegedly closeted as bi or gay men, is something I’ll never hold against them. I imagine that does a huge number on the psyche of men & women who experience this.
I truly do hope Kate & her family are supportive of William, if this is the case. She knew what she signed up for.
If this is true, is the one thing that actually humanizes William, along with the trauma of losing his mother quite young. It does not actually excuse his atrocious behaviour, or account for his terrible personality, but it indeed makes him feel human.
@Acclaim, I agree with you.
But the Windsors arent the first royals to be in the closet or bisexual. Its been a thing in royal houses all over Europe–the “open secret,” so to speak. Maybe some (a small amount, because racism’s the biggest thing) of the hate toward Meghan comes from fear. Meghan would surmise even if Harry didn’t tell her openly. Kate is already trapped–she won’t speak. She has too much to lose. But Meghan’s a wild card. Would she tell what she knows? Maybe the thought is: if we discredit her enough, anything she says won’t be believed–which is why the royals suddenly started color matching when it was verboten before. Why the royals had a mini-freakout when she said in her interview that she never signed any NDAs. A smart move on her part to say that–it was a great big, “back off” to the royals. She hasn’t spoken what she knows. It’s not her nature to do so (if it was, she would have done it already), but it’s a reminder that she could talk.
I don’t think the Middletons are supportive at all. I think the Middletons have their own trump card to play. They can talk if William tries to leave Kate. I think the royals, middletons, and parker-bowles are locked together in a ring of suspicion and mistrust.
I find it less likely given how the only stories about Wm possibly being bisexual seem to have arrived after the Rose affair. As if certain people (Kate stans) want that to be THE reason William cheats. Instead of the fact that he has cheated on Kate with other women for 20+ years. They also were fully pushing the ‘Kate is too pristine to participate in pegging, so she allows him to cheat to get that itch scratched’ theories. Anything to cover up the fact that – William has always cheated and Kate has always accepted it in her quest for power.
Wm has always been hesitant to marry Kate because he wanted other woman. Wanted Madeleine of Sweden, Jecca, Isabella. Kate was the last choice, not because he’s gay or bisexual, but because he wanted to marry a ‘better’ woman than Kate. When none of them would have him, he settled for Kate, the freebie holidays, and the guarantee that he could live as a single man the rest of his life.
I think the fact that Chumley has a known lover in Paris is exactly why he wouldn’t be involved with William. He had an arrangement with Rose from the outset and the convenience of Rose being with a neighbour in Norfolk where she stays with the kids who is also married with his own kids makes it something that works for 3 of the 4. Kate is an after thought.
The rumours of William cheating have always been with other women. Even when the rose affair broke out, it was other women discussed, like the lawyer or banker.
There are rumours about Edward and questions about Fawcett and Charles and so if there was something about William in this regard, it would had surfaced.
I think Carole leaked the pegging story to explain away cheating rumours and make it seem like William and Kate were still together and other women weren’t an issue. William only sees other women because ….. and it’s no big deal and doesn’t mean anything, and Kate doesn’t care.
Kate and Rose have the relationship Camilla wanted with Diane.
Even Diana didn’t out Charles and Camilla until she had to – when she wanted a divorce and had to make enough fuss to be granted one. All aristos know the score, whatever their feelings in private.
I find it strange that Kate didn’t know / wasn’t told the score before marriage – I think the affair was leaked by Clarence House to give C&C something to hold over W&K, who at the time were campaigning for Charles to be skipped and not crowned.
I don’t think there’s much mystery to it all: she’s the next door aristo model, he’s bored, country house bed hopping happens, resentful wifey gets a medal and a cottage in Windsor. All’s well that ends well.
It’s a bit boring as scandals go, isn’t it?
Of course Kate knew the cheating deal. She slept her way through William’s friend to get approved as a royal sidepiece. Wm cheated on his girlfriend with Kate for months before he broke up with the girlfriend. Kate was installed as his ‘sex waiting’ in the apartment at Uni long before he was actually dating her. He’s always cheated, she’s always accepted it. She only protests when the cheating becomes public/obvious and impacts her ego and image.
“It’s a bit boring as scandals go, isn’t it?”
I find it much more interesting to post about than the ridiculous Royal real estate fight over Royal Lodge! LOL! LOL!
Of course there’s no enmity from Kate to Rose. Kate already tried that and you see how it worked out for her. Should she have any doubts, all she has to do is see what happened to Diana, who also objected to her husband’s extramarital affairs, and what has become of Camilla, the mistress. Kate is utterly powerless in the situation and it’s exactly what she deserves.
Diana eventually wanted out. Kate will cling on to the marriage and stay if or until will finds someone else. Diana objected to Camilla running her marriage. I think she would have tolerated Charles having one night stands. Charles other mistresses like janet jenkins did not have ambitions.Rose i think is satisfied staying in her marriage.
There was a piece in the DMail yesterday that was very critical towards Khate’s red nail polish? Was that Camilla? Or Kate being like “see they criticize me too!”?
Diana later befriended dale tryon.
Diana did not want a divorce, since the acrimony of her parents had a negative effect on her family.
She still loved Charles to a certain extent, all the more 💔 for her.
They want rose to save the monarchy
She is everything that Kate is not. It may work….?
Camilla has paved the way ………
I’m just baffled that anybody wants to sleep with Will
Seriously!
@Susanne – I keep making the exact same point: Why would anyone want to sleep with Horse Teeth the Bald?
As someone formerly in the entertainment world, this makes for good television. It’s kind of clever because if the Sussex family doesn’t show up, and there’s a notable lack of drama and headlines from them, there *might* be people who tune in to see the vibe between Rose and Kate or William and the Mr. The closer they sit them in the Abbey, the more likely I’ll think this was a way to get viewers to an otherwise boring snoozefest.
Of course there isn’t, because I believe Willy is sleeping with her husband David and Rose is just the cover up.
Yes and Rose understands what these aristo marriages are about: partnership. She provides him with an heir and she gets a beautiful estate to manage. Their insta reflects that. She warmly features David a lot. At the very least they seem to be good friends who enjoy each other’s company.
I think it is unlikely David is gay, he may be bisexual. If he was gay, he would have married much younger in an arranged lavender marriage. He could have pulled someone much ‘higher’ than Rose for that arrangement, a woman who had her own title for instance.
Rose and David dated for three years before getting married. They had an oopsie pregnancy, got married, and are happy with their relationship. If they both cheat on the side, neither of them cares the gender of the other party.
He’s at least 20 years her senior, and most articles make a point to say his friends thought he was a confirmed bachelor (code for gay). He co owns a house in Paris, and has for years, with a gay man and spends a lot of time there. Sounds exactly like a companionship marriage that furthers the aristocratic line to me. I don’t know what name he puts on his sexuality, but it’s pretty clearly not completely straight.
Arranged lavendar marriage is a perfect description of Rose. Much younger, already pregnant and close to giving birth when they wed. Seals the deal and an heir to boot. They each filled their share of the bargain, and can be the leaders of the Turnip Toffs while doing their own thing.
As others say above, obviously keeping David close is Camilla keeping Kate in her place. And can’t imagine David is bothered by working closely with William now or in the future. I go back to Kaiser’s article from 2019 on the rumors David is gay and only married Rose for heirs (https://www.celebitchy.com/624879/rose_hanburys_marriage_is_struggling_in_the_wake_of_being_kates_rural_rival/). Seems totally plausible to me. Interesting to note the original Sun article cited by Kaiser was removed. William and that D notice, ie media blackout in the name of ‘national security’.
Wow they’re saying out loud what they couldn’t even address before.
Kate’s got to re-learn her place.
I think *something* happened. Whether it was an affair or whether it was over something else entirely, enough people were rattled and scrambling to cover what could have been dealt as “petty aristo gossip”. But it wasn’t dealt like that so again, I definitely think something happened.
Will be interesting to see if these two react at all. Kate struggles to keep a good poker face so if there’s still issues between them, it will most likely be seen.
I will never *not* be amused by the words “torrid affair” when used with Wills. He seems like the exact opposite of torrid.
Turbid (thick, foul) works better
I saw royalists being upset about this piece. Whatever. Given the closeness of the two families it’s not a surprise that Rose and her husband would be going to the coronation.
Am I the only one who thinks Rose and David planned this affair, had Will stray so they could get more power?
I find David way more attractive than Rose.
And I cannot say Rocksavage or Chumley with a straight face.
Same. I think Rose is rather plain. She just has way more style than Kate.
It was really naive to go after Rose like that, I wonder who’s dumb idea that was.
Clan Middleton.
💯💯💯
“However, Buckingham Palace is not confirming individual RSVPs and did not respond to an email seeking confirmation of Rose’s attendance. An email on the matter to the estate address listed on the Houghton Hall website also went unreturned.”
They’re careful to not confirm Rose’s attendance but they’re briefing about the Sussexes’ attendance. 🤔
I don’t feel sorry for Kate in this situation given how she has treated Meghan. Monarchs and heirs apparent have always had mistresses for centuries. Bringing them out in official events is not proof an affair is not going on. Kate wants to be queen? This is the price of admission. At this point Willy can have a woman from every aristocratic family on a rotation and Kate will be expected to look the other way. Any “Fitzes” that may come out of it Kate will have to sit back and see her own childrens’ inheritances get chipped away to take care of them. Kate will also have to watch her perceived rival Meghan living in a home she co-owns with a royal husband that loves her; a husband who chose her and their son over the institution. Kate will never get that type of love as long as she chooses to stay where she is.
I’m so glad Harry is out of ALL and everything yall say. Because eventually, all will be revealed.
Question: I thought I read that Anne wasn’t so enamored of the. Admiral after a while, and wanted out. I wonder what she thinks about all this shifting and titling, especially since Andrew Parker Bowles is now unofficially part of “the family.”
so Rose = Camilla
it’s all so very ick
It feels like Will + Charles/Camilla + Kate are all on separate sides of a war against each other, and they’re trying desperately to drag the Sussexes back to fight but H&M are like “no thanks, we’re just living in beautiful California doing California things.”
This war between Will + Charles (which is a lot of Camilla) is SUCH a bad idea because Charles won’t be on the throne nearly as long as his mum, and he’s not thinking about how to strengthen the next king, or strengthen the monarchy in general. It’s all attacking Will, humiliating Kate, and trying to destroy them as much as possible so Chuck/Cam look better. Rather than Chuck/Cam just ACTING BETTER, making THEMSELVES look ACTUALLY good, and building a foundation for the next generation.
This family is soooo messed up. Will is gonna accede after years of abuse/humiliation and he’ll just be even more evil and bitter and controlled by the right-wing. The sequel to this episode where Will’s in charge and a complete mess is gonna be…something.
As another famous royal once said “après moi, le déluge.”