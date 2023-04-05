Rose Hanbury’s son Oliver will be one of King Charles’s coronation pages

One of the big coronation announcements released on Tuesday was a confirmation on which children would have roles. Apparently, King Charles and Queen Camilla each get different sets of page boys and page girls, and they have leeway to select kids from their families or friend’s families. We’ve known for weeks that Camilla wanted her pages to be her grandchildren, much to Prince William’s chagrin, as it elevates the extended Parker Bowles relatives at the expense of the Windsors. But the real gossip is within the names selected as Charles’s pages. Prince George will be a page. But so will the oldest son of Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Charles and Camilla are really keeping the Rocksavages close, aren’t they? Charles just appointed David as his Lord-in-Waiting.
Prince George is the most notable – and youngest – page of honour chosen by the King and Queen Consort. But all of the boys who will carry the couple’s robes into Westminster Abbey demonstrate Charles and Camilla’s determination to put loyal family and friends at the heart of this historic occasion.
While the Prince and Princess of Wales were touched that the King wanted his grandson to play such a significant role, they wanted to ensure that nine-year-old George felt up to the public scrutiny. After discussions with their eldest son and future monarch, they felt happy he would rise to the occasion.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said last night: ‘We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment.’
A page of honour is a historic ceremonial position, now only employed on state occasions. The king’s pages also include Nicholas Barclay, 13, the grandson of Sarah Troughton, who is one of the Queen’s companions and oldest friends. He will be joined by Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, and his former model wife, Rose. Oliver’s father was recently appointed to be the King’s Lord-in-Waiting – a significant royal role.
The fourth page is Ralph Tollemache, 12, son of British banker and aristocrat The Honourable Edward Tollemache – a godson of the King and a page of Honour to Queen Elizabeth.
The Queen Consort’s pages of honour all come from Her Majesty’s family. They include her grandsons Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles, 12. Her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 11 – whose father is former Tory Party chairman Ben Elliot – will be her fourth page.
[From The Daily Mail]
First of all, don’t even start with “Charles snubbed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” Archie and Lilibet are too young to be pages, which is why Charlotte and Louis weren’t asked as well – they’re much too young. It’s not a snub for any of the kids. Now, are these names also a victory lap by Camilla? For sure. Her grandkids and relations are the right age to act as pages, so what Camilla wants, Camilla gets.
As for Charles making a point of including the Cholmondeleys… well. My theory is that Charles and Camilla know exactly what Prince William has been getting up to in Norfolk. The social and professional network between Tom Parker Bowles, Giles Coren, the Rocksavages, the Norfolk Turnip Toffs and Charles and Camilla is a perfect circle with no secrets. Everyone in that crew knows exactly what Rose and William were up to and Charles is making an effort to keep the Cholmondeleys inside the proverbial tent. The added benefit is that it keeps William on a short leash too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Rose Hanbury (left) arrives at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of US President Donald Trump’s three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019. .,Image: 531562646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
Britain’s Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William proceed behind the Imperial State Crown through the Royal Gallery for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, May 10, 2022.,Image: 690010344, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HANNAH MCKAY / Avalon
Prince Charles processes along the Royal gallery with the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William during the ceremonial state opening of Parliament which The Queen was unable to attend due to her health.,Image: 690017831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: RICHARD POHLE / Avalon
Prince Charles processes along the Royal gallery with the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William during the ceremonial state opening of Parliament which The Queen was unable to attend due to her health.,Image: 690018043, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: RICHARD POHLE / Avalon
London, United Kingdom -18/09/2022. Prince George and his sister Charlotte are seen in a car with their Mother Kate the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort as it follows the cortčge of the late Queen Elizabeth the II is pulled past the Houses of Parliament after her funeral at Westminster Abbey, Westminster.,Image: 724154458, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joshua Bratt / Avalon
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – JUNE 22: HRH Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by David Cholmondeley, Marquess of Cholmondeley and Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as they attend a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at Houghton Hall on June 22, 2016 in King’s Lynn, England.
Like father like son. Charles wanted tom Parker Bowles to be page at the Charles and Diana wedding but Diana said no.
The Chubbly is shaping up to be the mistress coronation, between Camilla’s family and now Rose’s being so prominently featured.
Charles is completely clueless, isn’t he? What a horribly hurtful thing to suggest to Diana. He certainly believes in flaunting his sins, or perhaps he does not think adultery is a sin. Should he be the head of the Church of England? Should William?? The Church of England needs to be a completely separate entity.
The Church of England was founded by a randy king who wanted to divorce his wife, marry his mistress, and who also murdered two of his wives. Just saying.
If Catherine and Henry’s son prince Henry had survived infancy anne boleyn would have stayed a mistress and Henry would have not divorced Catherine. Imo.
I think Chuck knows exactly what Willy has been getting up to in Norfolk — with DAVID. Possibly Rose is also involved, but possibly not.
I have actually thought about this scenario too. Lol william being gay wouldn’t surprise me.
Bi, I think. But it would explain why outing whom he was having an affair with would be a human rights violation.
What makes me doubt it is that if it were true, he’d actually put some effort into making his marriage look happy.
@Emily_C, I believe you’re onto something! It does explain the “human rights” comment, which was always a bit strange.
Good for them, in that case, and I hope no one is outed.
Not really “good for them”. It’s still cheating if Kate wasn’t okay with it. And Will definitely threw Meghan and Harry under the bus to cover for his affair/s.
Can we set aside the homophobia please? William abused his unelected position to threaten a free press, his lawyers throwing around words about filing with the European Court of Human Rights because of a ‘right to a private life’. Caroline of Monaco eventually lost her court fight using that, so if anyone in the UK press grows a spine and presses the they will. Any super injuction is far more likely to be because of outside children, not which adult bed partners William has chosen.
William has cheated for 20 years, Kate knows it, and knows it is an agreed part of the deal. The only reason Kate/Carol(E) pitched a fit this time around was because things became public. Kate tried to pull rank over Rose. The Toffs rejected Kate and embraced Rose. It is about Kate’s ego.
Kate’s pattern is clear. She only objects to the rampant cheating when it becomes public. Public fights they used to have when William would party with other girls during the dating years. Blackmailing Baby #3 out of William after his public dad dancing with young blondes on a ski holiday. Allowing paps to take pictures of Baby PGTips on Mustique holiday when William was hunting with Jecca in Spain.
What did she get out of the Norfolk affair? Not much because William is over her. She didn’t get a massive new house, she got tiny Adelaide cottage. She did get closer to her mummy, which should save the taxpayers the cost of her weekly helo trips running home to mummy. IMO if any thing happens with Royal Lodge, that will be William’s second family’s home, not a home for Kate.
Why is Charles keeping the Rocksavages close? I think it is because he, Camilla, and William welcome the Chomondeley family in royal and social circles. Kate/Carol(E) are the only ones who want them cut-off, which means they’ll never be cut-off.
Adding as others have pointed out before. It could be a multiyear affair took place between William and Rose, then he moved on to Marina Hanbury. The pointed headline about the newest ‘royal birth’ when Marina’s youngest was born in November 2017 was *interesting*.
There was a theory that Rose was not having a affair with Peggington but that Rose & David were facilitating an affair Peggington was having.
Could the affair, that supposedly took place in Norfolk (Houghton Hall), have been with Marina Hanbury Lambton, Countess of Durham and not Rose Hanbury Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley???
@Bay I’ve often thought that theory could be true. Not necessarily Marina (although its possible obviously) but that the issue was more that Rose was covering up an affair/facilitating one, maybe letting William and his mistress use Houghton Hall, etc, and that was what upset Kate so much.
i think at this point its clear William and Rose had an affair though, but what he did before or after that…..who knows. (or during. If he’s not faithful to his wife, why would he be faithful to a mistress?)
I just find this very interesting that in many of the pictures from the coronation, George will be with Oliver. It feels very…..pointed.
It’s not “homophobia” to think he had an affair with a man. It’s the same as having an affair with a woman.
The mistress gets 4 family members but the Cruel only one grandchild, no-one in his very big family? Other monarchies?
This farce just keeps getting worse and worse. I’ll be celebrating Archies birthday and will avoid this like the plague.
Well, two, if you believe the gossip about Willy and Rose.
I believe that there was an affair. There are just too many signs, but i don’t think rose and william have a love child together. None of Rose’s children look anything like william. Especially not the twins. And i also find it a bit gross that minors are being discussed this way.
💯
Agree. It’s cruel to speculate about innocent children. Imagine being teased at school about your parentage. It could cause lifelong pain.
The affair rumor has been debunked by the person who started the rumor.
@Pattsy if you are referring to Giles Coren he is not the person who started the affair rumor. He tweeted confirmation of it, AFTER several tabloid stories broke the news of the falling out between Kate and Rose. Rose’s own brother admitted the relationship saying that it started while Kate was away and Rose had dinner with Will to keep him company. Tom Sykes, a journalist, stated he first heard about the affair from the daughter of an earl. Multiple people have reported the relationship but somehow Giles Coren deleting his tweet makes every other source invalid? Nope. Honestly, there would be more on the record sources if Willy hadn’t run and gotten that injunction to preserve his faux family man image.
Just read what Harry has to say if you want to see how painful it is to have your parentage speculated upon by others.
Giles Coren is close with Tom Parker Bowles. His tweet is not a coincidence. And he wasn’t the first to break the story. Dan Wootton was.
Why wasn’t James, Sophie and Edwards son chosen I wonder. He seems to be the right age.
That is a big question. Lady Sarah Chatto’s sons are too old, so is David Snowdon’s son, but James is 14.
Interesting words used in the article – ‘loyal family and friends’.
I posted a similar message further down . It is on Twitter that james was snubbed.
I wonder if James did not want to do it.
I’m with Becks, I think James may not have wanted to & his parents didn’t want to force him. The kid had a hard enough time during that vigil for the Queen.
I also agree with Becks. He always looks so miserable in public. Clearly does not want the attention, and I am assuming they pages have to wear some sort of silly medieval costume which is likely the last thing a 14-year-old boy would want to do.
Kate really won the prizes, didn’t she?
She gets the crown and a bouquet of Roses! Poetic justice.
@seraphina……so she gets the same thing that the winning horse gets in the Derby? Interesting!
Musicmundial on April 4 2023 claims that Charlotte will wear a tiara at her grandfather’s Coronation as a big surprise, further claiming that Elizabeth II also wore a tiara on her father’s Coronation day — not completely true as 1937 photos show Elizabeth and Margaret both wore Coronets.
If this latest tiara story is true this suggests that Charlotte as a Half Royal by birthright might wear a Royal tiara at the 2023 Coronation as a demonstration project of her Royal birth and Kate as a non-Royal might not.
Musicmundial is hardly a trustworthy source on anything. It is made-up BS that looks like it is written by a bot.
I think it’s a coronet rather than a tiara, not that I know the difference, being a Yank and all! 😉
Yes, and unlike with Meghan, Kate doesn’t have much power to do anything. Rose is a white, British, old money aristocrat with far more connections within aristo circles than Kate has ever had (but she desperately wishes she DID have).
She must be seething with anger over this, which explains why the latest round of “poor Kate, always upstaged by the Sussexes” stories have just come out. Kate can’t lash out in any way against Rose, so she has to take her anger out on Harry and Meghan (but mostly Meghan) because that’s the only safe way for her to do it.
I think George is too young for this bit the wails would want him there because Camilla grandchildren were chosen
This is shady as hell, lol 😂. Charles and Camilla are ruthless. They’re reminding Kate and William to learn their place. I know they didn’t appreciate those stories about how William and Kate would make better monarchs than them and the crown should skip Charles. Charles is trash but this is gold..lol
I don’t think Charlotte was excluded because of age. It seems to be a boys-only thing. And, first-born only? Oliver’s brother is his twin so the same age, but only Oliver is chosen. Just another example of how irrelevent and skewed aristocratic and royal thinking is.
I went over it twice to make sure. No girl pages. The misogyny is a feature, not a bug.
I think it should include girls also then peter Phillips eldest daughter and princess charlotte could be included
Tessa – especially Charlotte because they changed the rules to put her ahead of Louis in the line of succession.
My guess is they were very relieved when W&K’s first child turned out to be a boy. You could almost hear the sighs of relief clear across the Atlantic. And Tina Brown basically applauded Kate for delivering a male “heir”. Feature, not bug.
They were also relieved because it meant no support for the aristocratic eldest-born daughters who are fighting for their rights in the EU Courts. They have been denied estates, wealth, and political representation (House of Lords) because they are women.
The UK Parliament changed the laws so the eldest born child of W&K would be heir. The Duchy of Cornwall trustees rejected a similar change. If W&K had a girl first, she wouldn’t be the future Duke of Cornwall. She would have no access to Duchy funds unless Parliament approved an allowance for her.
Thanks for explaining this. I did not realize that aristo daughters were still second class citizens, but, of course, they are! And the monarch’s first born being the heir regardless of gender would have been highly unpopular in aristos circles. It isn’t just the monarchy that needs to be abolished.
Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall explained with timeline:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/05/who-owns-and-profits-from-the-duchies-of-lancaster-and-cornwall-timeline
David Cameron, Royal Family funding and Buckingham Palace repairs:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/05/how-tory-royal-funding-deal-gave-rise-to-king-charless-potential-cash-windfall
Royal Families of Europe and Government Money:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/05/windsors-v-borbons-comparing-the-public-pay-of-european-royal-families
Footnote: Funny that Luxembourg is not mentioned in the above article.
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe that male monarchs have male pages at their coronations and female monarchs have female “maids of honor” at theirs.
(Not saying the whole system isn’t sexist to the core, obviously it is.)
Why is Rose always referred to as “former model”? Is it the media’s way of getting a jab at Kate?
Funny how in this report Kay refers to her just as Rose, a former model, not Rose Hanbury, easily googled as Willy’s gardening friend. Kay instinctively still protecting Willy.
Funny how none of the other pages have both their parents mentioned. Only Rose is included.
@ArtHistorian – Tatler has a complete detailed description of the families of all eight Con-A-Nation Pages. The Daily Mail is just third rate journalism. See below:
https://www.tatler.com/article/who-are-the-eight-pages-of-honour
What’s interesting to me is the “spare” dynamic is already in play with the poor twin brother of (allegedly) Peggy’s oldest son. Oliver was chosen as heir because he weighed a few ounces more than the other twin at their c-section birth…but they can’t even include both twins in this farce of a Struggly? Cruel.
Rose’s children being brought into the royal fold. No tiara for Keen. I wonder if the times, they are a changin’ real soon?
Oliver is not the oldest of the twins; Alexander is. If Oliver were the elder, he would have been listed by his title Earl of Rocksavage.
I didn’t say he was the oldest twin. I said he was (allegedly) William’s oldest child. But I read that he was the heir because he was the heaviest of the two twins (by 8 ounces) and that’s how they determined the heir (because they were born by c-section so any time difference was negligible). Granted, I read that on Twitter so happy to be corrected. But if that’s the case (he’s not the heir) then why aren’t both twins involved?
He’s not William’s oldest child. I don’t think any accounts of the affair have it starting back in 2009.
Oliver is not the heir. Alexander is. i’ve heard the weight rumor as well but I don’t think its true.
My guess is both boys aren’t included because Alexander will be the GLC one day so he will play a role in future ceremonies (maybe William’s coronation, depending on whether he’s the Marquess by then) so this is actually including “the spare” in the ceremony.
The Cholmondeley children were NOT fathered by Peggington.
The weight rumor is true as due to the C-Section delivery both boys were born at the same time. Rose has confirmed this on more than one occasion.
I find it pretty strange for birth order of twins to be determined by weight. I would think with a C-section, whoever was removed first would be the heir.
Edit to add: I read elsewhere that the twins arrived almost simultaneously via C-section, so the tiebreaker was the weight.
@ Feeshalori I do not see how twins can arrive simultaneously via C-section, having had one myself. Imagine the size of the cut required. Ouch. No.
All this does is confirm to me that a Keen divorce is happening after the Chubbly – the Wails are not only being reminded of their place, its setting things up for kHate to be completely sidelined once the divorce happens. I fully expect her to milk the next balcony appearance for all its worth and she will pull her usual trick of planting herself next to the Monarch so she is in all the photos.
W&K will never divorce… not ever. KC made it abundantly clear when he said with Catherine by his side. Hell, they threw H away for W. The family has closed ranks over Kate. She’s not going anywhere.
If William wants her gone, she’s gone. The ongoing public embrace of the Chomondeley family against Kate’s wishes is telling.
I don’t think it is wishful thinking regarding a divorce between W and K, it’s looking at what they have shown publicly and what is being said elsewhere. The derangers wanting Meghan to be “exposed” is their actual wishful thinking in their deranged heads that she has done something to be exposed of. Nothing Harry and Meghan have done, leads to speculation of a divorce, whereas W and K continue to show signs of a troubled marriage. The media and fans strange obsessive push that they are so in love doesn’t help make them appear to be solid, especially when they use examples when they appear to detest each other publicly.
@solidgold – derangers wishing for Meg and Harry to divorce is racist and deeply unhinged esp since they’re v much in love. As for Kate and will – I don’t think a lot of commentators are wishing for divorce – they’ve obv fallen out of love and cannot stand ea other and r likely living in separate properties- it’s only if Will wants to be known as a divorcee like his dad that will determine if he divorces
Legitimately have no idea whether they’ll divorce. I was too young during Diana’s time but did anyone think they would actually divorce? Or just stay separated? Cuz obv it didn’t work. The panorama interview is credited for the reason but Charles had already called himself a cheater by that point. Harry was so concerned about getting permission from granny to marry Meghan but that felt like a spare thing. I don’t believe William would ever ask Charles for permission to divorce.
As the heir, he no doubt feels entitled to divorce if he wants to. Just saying, I don’t know what’s happening or what will happen in the years to come, but would say, expect anything.
@notasugarhere I agree. I think they won’t divorce though. They will side line Kate for sure.
I don’t even think she will be sidelined. She’s very popular over there and truly the only one who is.
@peachy – who is popular and where is “there”?
Who: Wiggington, The Wiglet of Wails
There: Daily Fail comment sections
“ But all of the boys who will carry the couple’s robes into Westminster Abbey demonstrate Charles and Camilla’s determination to put loyal family and friends at the heart of this historic occasion.”
Very curious use of the word loyal here👀. Aka silent
Ford Fiesta & charlies brother Eddie have a son in the correct age range. A direct blood relation but Viscount Severn is not included? His own age-appropriate, biological nephew? Are they not loyal family? (loyal is doing a lot of work here)……
I can’t believe I’m pissed off on behalf of the wessex clan
Viscount Severn is now the Earl of Wessex.
Charles is “jealous” of Edward due to Edward’s closeness to Philip and QEII.
@Surly I don’t think edward’s son James is comfortable with public appearances. He’s probably relieved he wasn’t chosen.
@tigerlily, I disagree about James being too nervous to partake in a ceremony. I did think that before because I was wondering why he was the only one of his cousins to never have a role in a high-profile wedding. However, at Eugenie’s wedding he had the “role” of waiting for Fergie at the church entrance and escorting her to her seat. He seemed to do very well and appeared chuffed and proud at the opportunity. Hence, I think he is being snubbed for some reason.
My twins were born in the same minute, and we know which one was removed via c section first. She definitely tells her sister she’s the older twin. She was also always listed as baby A on sonogram because of her position (position is why she was taken out first)
The elites define loyalty as being silent. Silent to corruption and abuse.
Yeah, ‘loyal’. Wonder what James Wessex think about being considered not loyal by his dear uncle.
Camilla even chose her sisters grandson. This is a Parker Bowles and stand festival
And the same will happen at Wills’ coronation – it will be all Middleton.
Maybe kates parents will get titles then
The Middleton’s will NEVER get titles.
It’s not royal and grand enough. I was hoping for new people. I’m not british but taking a trip to see the coronation just seems like a waste of money. Camilla and Kate. Nope. I actually can take a nice priced trip the week after and that sounds like more fun. Shame.
Kaiser, there’s an newly (10 mins ago) published very nice bit. Front page. Not the Mail.
Love your user name! Keeping up appearances was so funny!
Whew. These folks are just raggedy. Having fun Waity?
The Chumley’s son is going to Lord Chamberlain during William’s reign so he would have picked even if there wasn’t an affair. It just shows how deluded Kate was when she thought she had the power to freeze out Rose from their friend group.
The second Chumley son, Oliver, was selected to be a Page.
The first Chumley son is Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage. Alexander is in line to be the Lord Chamberlain.
Thanks for the correction but it makes no difference. The Chumleys are very close to the Royals and there’s nothing Kate can do about it.
@Amy Bee – You are so correct! T”here’s nothing Kate can do about it.”
HAHAHAHAHA. I howled at this. I can’t decide if charles is just making this choice because he likes the Cholmondeleys and wants to keep them close just because of that, if this is to somehow stick it to William, if this is a message to Kate, if this is to reward David and Rose for their discretion over the past few years, or a combination of all of the above.
What made me laugh the most was the tweet from Richard Eden about how pleased W&K would be with this because they are such good friends with David and Rose. Richard Eden was one of the FIRST with the rural rivals story!!! (Wootton was actually the first but Eden’s story was the one that picked up steam) he was the one who literally told us that Kate wasn’t friends with rose anymore and was cutting her out of the social circle! Then Richard Kay told us they werent even friends to begin with! but now they’re such good friends that this will be such good news for them. LOL.
how many things do we think were thrown in Bucklebury yesterday?
If Charles knows one thing, is how to conduct an affair – that is to say, Charles is right that it is in the Monarchy’s best interest to keep the Cholms close.
As long as no one talks to the press, all we have is deleted tweets and reading between the lines – plenty to be inferred, but no “smoking gun”. William should listen to his adulterous Pater.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about what the Page of Honour role entails there’s an explainer here: https://youtu.be/d6bGnHFArrw
He’s got lots of stuff about the meaning of the coronation ritual and will be uploading more in the run up, it gives a good insight into the origins of the wackiness
More confirmation that Camilla pushed out the Rose affair story through her media connections.
Eden is so greasy now he makes Palmolive look decent.
Eden is such a tool. Behaves like no one can still read anything else he’s ever written, as if everything contradictory he’s ever said has spontaneously combusted.
Richard Eden/Maureen is a strait-up troll. It’d almost be funny if he wasn’t such a terrible person.
I think Charles, Camilla, and William all welcome the Cholmondeley inclusion. It is only Kate/Carol(E) who have problems with it.
When they said blended family they meant it. Past, present and future. Kate and CarolE really should be worried. Wasn’t Oliver a playmate of George’s before the Turnip Toff Turmoil?
The air will be very cool if page-mothers Rose & Kate are together at any point for fittings for their boys’ costumes, rehearsals, etc. Kate must be seething at the inclusion of Rose’s son.
It would be hilarious if rumors got out that Kate made rose cry over costume fittings
Or if she claimed that Rose made her cry. 😪
Or that Kate demanded all new pageboy outfits be made. For everyone. The day before the coronary.
@Blue well they can always let the Nannies take them for fittings.
No one in their right mind would be upset that Archie and Lili are not included in this mess. Those who are upset need to admit that they want Harry and Meghan to return to royal life because that’s the only way they would have a chance of being included in events. Given who their mother is, I have no doubt that they still have still been excluded from many things even if Harry and Meghan were working royals. Remember the plan was that Archie and Lili were not to have titles when Charles became King.
The look that Charlotte is giving her mother in the car photo. I would just love to know what K was saying to get that ‘WTF thundercloud’ look from her daughter. Also, in that picture, Charlotte is giving me QEII’s ‘look of disapproval’ vibes; I see a strong resemblance to her great-gran in that facial expression.
Charlotte looks more like Diana and Carol. Imo. I never saw her looking like the queen. She resembles her brothers who look like middletons.i hope Charlotte is herself. There was only one queen Elizabeth
@Tessa Charlotte reminds me of Lady Sarah Chatto when she was a child
Oh wow Tigerlily she totally does. Will always see this now.
Yes, exactly, the resemblance to young Sarah is startling.
Lady chat to and her brother are Snowdon in looks. She did not inherit her mothers looks. I think Charlotte is more middleton in appearance Charlotte and lady Sarah c wore the same hairstyle as toddlers but the two have different facial features. Somehow I see more of aunt pipp a in Charlotte features.
Mum was talking trash about Aunt M with Gran C.
I like to think she just said ‘I can’t believe you did/said that!!’
The Parker-Bowles clan should look at what happened to the Boleyns.
Yep, yep, yep! The higher the climb the harder the fall…..
Welp. Kate better get used to this setup, because Rose and her family are only going to be more involved when it’s William’s turn. She really should’ve been smarter about dealing with the affair because her life can become absolutely miserable (if it isn’t already) in a heartbeat. Rose and the aristos are NEVER going to let her forget that she’s an outsider who’s just lucky to be there.
And imo will ha s the upper hand and he did cheat on her while they dated
just moving this to right thread. Charles nephew James Wessex was snubbed and not named a page.
I wanted to read all the comments first, but I was thinking the exact same thing. James is 15 so only slightly older, why wasn’t he included?
Is there some rule that peers can’t be pages? James Wessex is an Earl. Oliver’s twin is already entitled. George is a prince, but that’s different, apparently. I don’t know anything, Just taking a stab in the dark.
James and Alexander are not peers as their titles are courtesy titles. Prince Edward holds the titles Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Earl of Forfar, and Viscount Severn.
In this day and age there’s more pros to being a monarch’s mistress than the official wife. For starters the press protects the mistress and their kids for the most part as long as they are fed photos or info on the legitimate kids. The mistress kids can do whatever they want and more importantly their mistakes are not public news and can live in privacy while living lavishly.
In contrast, everyone knows Katie’s kids everyone has seen photos and videos and knows things about them. They will never have private lives except George and every blunder and romance will be public consumption.
Kate truly picked the losing side on all fronts. Hope that title and borrowed stolen jewels keep her warm.
Good lord could this get any messier, a mistress is becoming the Queen consort (sorry she will NEVER be my queen, the son of the woman (or man) that Billy is bonking is a page along with the son of the heir, do they even realise how this looks!! Or do they care? Maybe we should have Jeremy Kyle sat there to offer advice. But camzilla is a crafty old witch and knows exactly what she is doing, Kate better buy a new calender and start counting of the days she has left as the princess of Wales
All in the family….
This is how a blended is done in 2023?
In the meantime, leak stuff on the blood relation and his offsprings.
If what you’re saying is true and I believe it is I also believe that Those are ALL Williams illegimate sires holy crap I was thinking the lastone but remember that article “like Kate”, where they pointed out they each have three? I wa a thinking just the last one was The Hairless Heir Baldingtons child now I’m convinced all three. Wow.
None of the Chumley children are William’s. The timelines simply don’t work out, furthermore none of them look remotely like William, they all take after their bio parents. This is nothing more than tinfoil hat-level speculation and I think we should leave the kids out of this.
Before people write comments about that they should think about the impact that kind of speculation has on innocent children. It’s so inappropriate to make them collateral damage.
Agree 100%.
Please stop. Leave the innocent children out of your fantasy drama.
Any tea on whether Willy is okay with the page boy choices? Pagan Trelawney said she had tea that Willy’s nose was out of joint with the big two and Camzilla had to tell him to get back in line. It just made me think FK isn’t getting his own way on everything and maybe page boy choice was another yank on his chain?
I think Chuck hates his family. Especially the sons of Diana.
This is absolutely delicious. The last time the Chumleys and the Wails were together was at Trump’s state dinner and Rose came in looking aristo-stunning in an off-white slip dress, hair in a messy bun and no jewelry. She looked divine. She also came in with Sarah Vine, royal a$$-kisser for the Fail. Meanwhile Keen was dressed up like Royal Barbie.
I think this is a clear message from KFC and QCC to Keen that she has to stay in her lane, and if sides are to be picked, he and Cam are sticking with people they trust. Willnot was stupid enough to take the bait when rumours of an affair first arose, fluffing his feathers and threatening injunctions. Keen tried to create an aristo war against Rose but it all backfired spectacularly. Meanwhile, all’s quiet on the Chumley front and they continue to maintain a dignified silence and support KC3 both professionally and personally. The Wails may have won a fight by getting the tabloids to back off covering the alleged affair, but the Chumleys won the war.
Chucky is sending out a message with this. He’s telling William he’s still the king and as long as he’s alive, he still outranks his son. Willy better get in line, or else maybe some secrets that he doesn’t want leaked to the press are gonna see the light of day.
Tin foil tiara: these rumors on William’s cheating. Whether it’s a side dude or a side chick one would wonder how is Kate is really spending her time? The last thing the Firm wants is George, Charlotte, or Louis’ paternity questioned. That would impact the succession; and the thought of the throne going sideways to House Sussex is a bridge too far. That would explain the lawsuit from Bullyam. His wandering scepter could take down the monarchy.
No one is questioning or will question the paternity of George, Charlotte or Louis.
Could anyone really think someone could be interested in having an affair with Wiggington, The Wiglet of Wails?
This is ridiculous conjecture and rumour-mongering. Please leave the kids out of this.
Is not Edward’s son still of age to be a page? Seems like Charles is sending a message to the Wessexes.
“Charles is making an effort to keep the Cholmondeleys inside the proverbial tent.” LOL! My first thought when I saw the headline was that Charles is trying to keep Rocksavage inside the tent pissing out! 🤣🤣😂
NO ONE WANTS TO BE THEIR PAGES. Charles should take this as a sign. He needs a separate coronation but he won’t do it. So they are stuck with Camilla people. If it was just chuck he could get better talent.)
Aren’t pages supposeto be sons of aristocrats?