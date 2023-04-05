Rose Hanbury’s son Oliver will be one of King Charles’s coronation pages

One of the big coronation announcements released on Tuesday was a confirmation on which children would have roles. Apparently, King Charles and Queen Camilla each get different sets of page boys and page girls, and they have leeway to select kids from their families or friend’s families. We’ve known for weeks that Camilla wanted her pages to be her grandchildren, much to Prince William’s chagrin, as it elevates the extended Parker Bowles relatives at the expense of the Windsors. But the real gossip is within the names selected as Charles’s pages. Prince George will be a page. But so will the oldest son of Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Charles and Camilla are really keeping the Rocksavages close, aren’t they? Charles just appointed David as his Lord-in-Waiting.

Prince George is the most notable – and youngest – page of honour chosen by the King and Queen Consort. But all of the boys who will carry the couple’s robes into Westminster Abbey demonstrate Charles and Camilla’s determination to put loyal family and friends at the heart of this historic occasion.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales were touched that the King wanted his grandson to play such a significant role, they wanted to ensure that nine-year-old George felt up to the public scrutiny. After discussions with their eldest son and future monarch, they felt happy he would rise to the occasion.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said last night: ‘We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment.’

A page of honour is a historic ceremonial position, now only employed on state occasions. The king’s pages also include Nicholas Barclay, 13, the grandson of Sarah Troughton, who is one of the Queen’s companions and oldest friends. He will be joined by Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, and his former model wife, Rose. Oliver’s father was recently appointed to be the King’s Lord-in-Waiting – a significant royal role.

The fourth page is Ralph Tollemache, 12, son of British banker and aristocrat The Honourable Edward Tollemache – a godson of the King and a page of Honour to Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen Consort’s pages of honour all come from Her Majesty’s family. They include her grandsons Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles, 12. Her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 11 – whose father is former Tory Party chairman Ben Elliot – will be her fourth page.

[From The Daily Mail]

First of all, don’t even start with “Charles snubbed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” Archie and Lilibet are too young to be pages, which is why Charlotte and Louis weren’t asked as well – they’re much too young. It’s not a snub for any of the kids. Now, are these names also a victory lap by Camilla? For sure. Her grandkids and relations are the right age to act as pages, so what Camilla wants, Camilla gets.

As for Charles making a point of including the Cholmondeleys… well. My theory is that Charles and Camilla know exactly what Prince William has been getting up to in Norfolk. The social and professional network between Tom Parker Bowles, Giles Coren, the Rocksavages, the Norfolk Turnip Toffs and Charles and Camilla is a perfect circle with no secrets. Everyone in that crew knows exactly what Rose and William were up to and Charles is making an effort to keep the Cholmondeleys inside the proverbial tent. The added benefit is that it keeps William on a short leash too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

142 Responses to “Rose Hanbury’s son Oliver will be one of King Charles’s coronation pages”

  1. Tessa says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:01 am

    Like father like son. Charles wanted tom Parker Bowles to be page at the Charles and Diana wedding but Diana said no.

    Reply
    • ScorpioMoon says:
      April 5, 2023 at 12:25 pm

      The Chubbly is shaping up to be the mistress coronation, between Camilla’s family and now Rose’s being so prominently featured.

      Reply
    • Cara says:
      April 5, 2023 at 5:58 pm

      Charles is completely clueless, isn’t he? What a horribly hurtful thing to suggest to Diana. He certainly believes in flaunting his sins, or perhaps he does not think adultery is a sin. Should he be the head of the Church of England? Should William?? The Church of England needs to be a completely separate entity.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        April 5, 2023 at 6:04 pm

        The Church of England was founded by a randy king who wanted to divorce his wife, marry his mistress, and who also murdered two of his wives. Just saying.

      • Tessa says:
        April 5, 2023 at 6:28 pm

        If Catherine and Henry’s son prince Henry had survived infancy anne boleyn would have stayed a mistress and Henry would have not divorced Catherine. Imo.

  2. Emily_C says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:02 am

    I think Chuck knows exactly what Willy has been getting up to in Norfolk — with DAVID. Possibly Rose is also involved, but possibly not.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      April 5, 2023 at 8:10 am

      I have actually thought about this scenario too. Lol william being gay wouldn’t surprise me.

      Reply
      • Emily_C says:
        April 5, 2023 at 8:14 am

        Bi, I think. But it would explain why outing whom he was having an affair with would be a human rights violation.

      • Concern Fae says:
        April 5, 2023 at 10:01 am

        What makes me doubt it is that if it were true, he’d actually put some effort into making his marriage look happy.

    • Esmerelda says:
      April 5, 2023 at 8:55 am

      @Emily_C, I believe you’re onto something! It does explain the “human rights” comment, which was always a bit strange.
      Good for them, in that case, and I hope no one is outed.

      Reply
      • Emily_C says:
        April 5, 2023 at 9:17 am

        Not really “good for them”. It’s still cheating if Kate wasn’t okay with it. And Will definitely threw Meghan and Harry under the bus to cover for his affair/s.

    • notasugarhere says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:34 am

      Can we set aside the homophobia please? William abused his unelected position to threaten a free press, his lawyers throwing around words about filing with the European Court of Human Rights because of a ‘right to a private life’. Caroline of Monaco eventually lost her court fight using that, so if anyone in the UK press grows a spine and presses the they will. Any super injuction is far more likely to be because of outside children, not which adult bed partners William has chosen.

      William has cheated for 20 years, Kate knows it, and knows it is an agreed part of the deal. The only reason Kate/Carol(E) pitched a fit this time around was because things became public. Kate tried to pull rank over Rose. The Toffs rejected Kate and embraced Rose. It is about Kate’s ego.

      Kate’s pattern is clear. She only objects to the rampant cheating when it becomes public. Public fights they used to have when William would party with other girls during the dating years. Blackmailing Baby #3 out of William after his public dad dancing with young blondes on a ski holiday. Allowing paps to take pictures of Baby PGTips on Mustique holiday when William was hunting with Jecca in Spain.

      What did she get out of the Norfolk affair? Not much because William is over her. She didn’t get a massive new house, she got tiny Adelaide cottage. She did get closer to her mummy, which should save the taxpayers the cost of her weekly helo trips running home to mummy. IMO if any thing happens with Royal Lodge, that will be William’s second family’s home, not a home for Kate.

      Why is Charles keeping the Rocksavages close? I think it is because he, Camilla, and William welcome the Chomondeley family in royal and social circles. Kate/Carol(E) are the only ones who want them cut-off, which means they’ll never be cut-off.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        April 5, 2023 at 10:11 am

        Adding as others have pointed out before. It could be a multiyear affair took place between William and Rose, then he moved on to Marina Hanbury. The pointed headline about the newest ‘royal birth’ when Marina’s youngest was born in November 2017 was *interesting*.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        April 5, 2023 at 11:21 am

        There was a theory that Rose was not having a affair with Peggington but that Rose & David were facilitating an affair Peggington was having.

        Could the affair, that supposedly took place in Norfolk (Houghton Hall), have been with Marina Hanbury Lambton, Countess of Durham and not Rose Hanbury Cholmondeley, Marchioness of Cholmondeley???

      • Becks1 says:
        April 5, 2023 at 11:51 am

        @Bay I’ve often thought that theory could be true. Not necessarily Marina (although its possible obviously) but that the issue was more that Rose was covering up an affair/facilitating one, maybe letting William and his mistress use Houghton Hall, etc, and that was what upset Kate so much.

        i think at this point its clear William and Rose had an affair though, but what he did before or after that…..who knows. (or during. If he’s not faithful to his wife, why would he be faithful to a mistress?)

        I just find this very interesting that in many of the pictures from the coronation, George will be with Oliver. It feels very…..pointed.

      • Emily_C says:
        April 5, 2023 at 12:15 pm

        It’s not “homophobia” to think he had an affair with a man. It’s the same as having an affair with a woman.

  3. Inge says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:03 am

    The mistress gets 4 family members but the Cruel only one grandchild, no-one in his very big family? Other monarchies?

    This farce just keeps getting worse and worse. I’ll be celebrating Archies birthday and will avoid this like the plague.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      April 5, 2023 at 8:08 am

      Well, two, if you believe the gossip about Willy and Rose.

      Reply
      • Chloe says:
        April 5, 2023 at 8:12 am

        I believe that there was an affair. There are just too many signs, but i don’t think rose and william have a love child together. None of Rose’s children look anything like william. Especially not the twins. And i also find it a bit gross that minors are being discussed this way.

      • PrincessOfWaffles says:
        April 5, 2023 at 9:16 am

        💯

      • Sms says:
        April 5, 2023 at 11:35 am

        Agree. It’s cruel to speculate about innocent children. Imagine being teased at school about your parentage. It could cause lifelong pain.

      • Pattsy says:
        April 5, 2023 at 1:42 pm

        The affair rumor has been debunked by the person who started the rumor.

      • Harper says:
        April 5, 2023 at 2:15 pm

        @Pattsy if you are referring to Giles Coren he is not the person who started the affair rumor. He tweeted confirmation of it, AFTER several tabloid stories broke the news of the falling out between Kate and Rose. Rose’s own brother admitted the relationship saying that it started while Kate was away and Rose had dinner with Will to keep him company. Tom Sykes, a journalist, stated he first heard about the affair from the daughter of an earl. Multiple people have reported the relationship but somehow Giles Coren deleting his tweet makes every other source invalid? Nope. Honestly, there would be more on the record sources if Willy hadn’t run and gotten that injunction to preserve his faux family man image.

      • Peachy says:
        April 5, 2023 at 4:26 pm

        Just read what Harry has to say if you want to see how painful it is to have your parentage speculated upon by others.

      • Nic919 says:
        April 5, 2023 at 6:26 pm

        Giles Coren is close with Tom Parker Bowles. His tweet is not a coincidence. And he wasn’t the first to break the story. Dan Wootton was.

    • Barb Mill says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:30 am

      Why wasn’t James, Sophie and Edwards son chosen I wonder. He seems to be the right age.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        April 5, 2023 at 9:41 am

        That is a big question. Lady Sarah Chatto’s sons are too old, so is David Snowdon’s son, but James is 14.

        Interesting words used in the article – ‘loyal family and friends’.

      • Tessa says:
        April 5, 2023 at 10:36 am

        I posted a similar message further down . It is on Twitter that james was snubbed.

      • Becks1 says:
        April 5, 2023 at 11:04 am

        I wonder if James did not want to do it.

      • BeanieBean says:
        April 5, 2023 at 12:51 pm

        I’m with Becks, I think James may not have wanted to & his parents didn’t want to force him. The kid had a hard enough time during that vigil for the Queen.

      • Chaine says:
        April 5, 2023 at 2:33 pm

        I also agree with Becks. He always looks so miserable in public. Clearly does not want the attention, and I am assuming they pages have to wear some sort of silly medieval costume which is likely the last thing a 14-year-old boy would want to do.

  4. Chic says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Kate really won the prizes, didn’t she?

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      April 5, 2023 at 8:10 am

      She gets the crown and a bouquet of Roses! Poetic justice.

      Reply
      • Renae says:
        April 5, 2023 at 10:50 am

        @seraphina……so she gets the same thing that the winning horse gets in the Derby? Interesting!

    • Canadensis says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:04 am

      Musicmundial on April 4 2023 claims that Charlotte will wear a tiara at her grandfather’s Coronation as a big surprise, further claiming that Elizabeth II also wore a tiara on her father’s Coronation day — not completely true as 1937 photos show Elizabeth and Margaret both wore Coronets.

      If this latest tiara story is true this suggests that Charlotte as a Half Royal by birthright might wear a Royal tiara at the 2023 Coronation as a demonstration project of her Royal birth and Kate as a non-Royal might not.

      Reply
      • ArtHistorian says:
        April 5, 2023 at 9:17 am

        Musicmundial is hardly a trustworthy source on anything. It is made-up BS that looks like it is written by a bot.

      • BeanieBean says:
        April 5, 2023 at 12:52 pm

        I think it’s a coronet rather than a tiara, not that I know the difference, being a Yank and all! 😉

    • ScorpioMoon says:
      April 5, 2023 at 12:19 pm

      Yes, and unlike with Meghan, Kate doesn’t have much power to do anything. Rose is a white, British, old money aristocrat with far more connections within aristo circles than Kate has ever had (but she desperately wishes she DID have).

      She must be seething with anger over this, which explains why the latest round of “poor Kate, always upstaged by the Sussexes” stories have just come out. Kate can’t lash out in any way against Rose, so she has to take her anger out on Harry and Meghan (but mostly Meghan) because that’s the only safe way for her to do it.

      Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I think George is too young for this bit the wails would want him there because Camilla grandchildren were chosen

    Reply
  6. Brit says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:04 am

    This is shady as hell, lol 😂. Charles and Camilla are ruthless. They’re reminding Kate and William to learn their place. I know they didn’t appreciate those stories about how William and Kate would make better monarchs than them and the crown should skip Charles. Charles is trash but this is gold..lol

    Reply
  7. equality says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:06 am

    I don’t think Charlotte was excluded because of age. It seems to be a boys-only thing. And, first-born only? Oliver’s brother is his twin so the same age, but only Oliver is chosen. Just another example of how irrelevent and skewed aristocratic and royal thinking is.

    Reply
  8. SussexWatcher says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:07 am

    What’s interesting to me is the “spare” dynamic is already in play with the poor twin brother of (allegedly) Peggy’s oldest son. Oliver was chosen as heir because he weighed a few ounces more than the other twin at their c-section birth…but they can’t even include both twins in this farce of a Struggly? Cruel.

    Rose’s children being brought into the royal fold. No tiara for Keen. I wonder if the times, they are a changin’ real soon?

    Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      April 5, 2023 at 8:20 am

      Oliver is not the oldest of the twins; Alexander is. If Oliver were the elder, he would have been listed by his title Earl of Rocksavage.

      Reply
      • SussexWatcher says:
        April 5, 2023 at 8:25 am

        I didn’t say he was the oldest twin. I said he was (allegedly) William’s oldest child. But I read that he was the heir because he was the heaviest of the two twins (by 8 ounces) and that’s how they determined the heir (because they were born by c-section so any time difference was negligible). Granted, I read that on Twitter so happy to be corrected. But if that’s the case (he’s not the heir) then why aren’t both twins involved?

      • Becks1 says:
        April 5, 2023 at 8:34 am

        He’s not William’s oldest child. I don’t think any accounts of the affair have it starting back in 2009.

        Oliver is not the heir. Alexander is. i’ve heard the weight rumor as well but I don’t think its true.

        My guess is both boys aren’t included because Alexander will be the GLC one day so he will play a role in future ceremonies (maybe William’s coronation, depending on whether he’s the Marquess by then) so this is actually including “the spare” in the ceremony.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        April 5, 2023 at 9:57 am

        The Cholmondeley children were NOT fathered by Peggington.

        The weight rumor is true as due to the C-Section delivery both boys were born at the same time. Rose has confirmed this on more than one occasion.

      • Feeshalori says:
        April 5, 2023 at 10:12 am

        I find it pretty strange for birth order of twins to be determined by weight. I would think with a C-section, whoever was removed first would be the heir.

      • Feeshalori says:
        April 5, 2023 at 12:55 pm

        Edit to add: I read elsewhere that the twins arrived almost simultaneously via C-section, so the tiebreaker was the weight.

      • Isabella says:
        April 5, 2023 at 9:26 pm

        @ Feeshalori I do not see how twins can arrive simultaneously via C-section, having had one myself. Imagine the size of the cut required. Ouch. No.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      April 5, 2023 at 8:31 am

      All this does is confirm to me that a Keen divorce is happening after the Chubbly – the Wails are not only being reminded of their place, its setting things up for kHate to be completely sidelined once the divorce happens. I fully expect her to milk the next balcony appearance for all its worth and she will pull her usual trick of planting herself next to the Monarch so she is in all the photos.

      Reply
      • San Diego says:
        April 5, 2023 at 9:51 am

        W&K will never divorce… not ever. KC made it abundantly clear when he said with Catherine by his side. Hell, they threw H away for W. The family has closed ranks over Kate. She’s not going anywhere.

      • notasugarhere says:
        April 5, 2023 at 10:14 am

        If William wants her gone, she’s gone. The ongoing public embrace of the Chomondeley family against Kate’s wishes is telling.

      • Nerd says:
        April 5, 2023 at 1:16 pm

        I don’t think it is wishful thinking regarding a divorce between W and K, it’s looking at what they have shown publicly and what is being said elsewhere. The derangers wanting Meghan to be “exposed” is their actual wishful thinking in their deranged heads that she has done something to be exposed of. Nothing Harry and Meghan have done, leads to speculation of a divorce, whereas W and K continue to show signs of a troubled marriage. The media and fans strange obsessive push that they are so in love doesn’t help make them appear to be solid, especially when they use examples when they appear to detest each other publicly.

      • Tan says:
        April 5, 2023 at 5:43 pm

        @solidgold – derangers wishing for Meg and Harry to divorce is racist and deeply unhinged esp since they’re v much in love. As for Kate and will – I don’t think a lot of commentators are wishing for divorce – they’ve obv fallen out of love and cannot stand ea other and r likely living in separate properties- it’s only if Will wants to be known as a divorcee like his dad that will determine if he divorces

      • Jais says:
        April 5, 2023 at 7:31 pm

        Legitimately have no idea whether they’ll divorce. I was too young during Diana’s time but did anyone think they would actually divorce? Or just stay separated? Cuz obv it didn’t work. The panorama interview is credited for the reason but Charles had already called himself a cheater by that point. Harry was so concerned about getting permission from granny to marry Meghan but that felt like a spare thing. I don’t believe William would ever ask Charles for permission to divorce.
        As the heir, he no doubt feels entitled to divorce if he wants to. Just saying, I don’t know what’s happening or what will happen in the years to come, but would say, expect anything.

    • Yesgirl says:
      April 5, 2023 at 11:08 am

      @notasugarhere I agree. I think they won’t divorce though. They will side line Kate for sure.

      Reply
  9. Chloe says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:08 am

    “ But all of the boys who will carry the couple’s robes into Westminster Abbey demonstrate Charles and Camilla’s determination to put loyal family and friends at the heart of this historic occasion.”

    Very curious use of the word loyal here👀. Aka silent

    Reply
    • Surly Gale says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:33 am

      Ford Fiesta & charlies brother Eddie have a son in the correct age range. A direct blood relation but Viscount Severn is not included? His own age-appropriate, biological nephew? Are they not loyal family? (loyal is doing a lot of work here)……
      I can’t believe I’m pissed off on behalf of the wessex clan

      Reply
      • BayTampaBay says:
        April 5, 2023 at 10:01 am

        Viscount Severn is now the Earl of Wessex.

        Charles is “jealous” of Edward due to Edward’s closeness to Philip and QEII.

      • Tigerlily says:
        April 5, 2023 at 2:40 pm

        @Surly I don’t think edward’s son James is comfortable with public appearances. He’s probably relieved he wasn’t chosen.

      • Mary says:
        April 5, 2023 at 5:05 pm

        @tigerlily, I disagree about James being too nervous to partake in a ceremony. I did think that before because I was wondering why he was the only one of his cousins to never have a role in a high-profile wedding. However, at Eugenie’s wedding he had the “role” of waiting for Fergie at the church entrance and escorting her to her seat. He seemed to do very well and appeared chuffed and proud at the opportunity. Hence, I think he is being snubbed for some reason.

    • RiaH says:
      April 5, 2023 at 11:38 am

      My twins were born in the same minute, and we know which one was removed via c section first. She definitely tells her sister she’s the older twin. She was also always listed as baby A on sonogram because of her position (position is why she was taken out first)

      Reply
    • solidgold says:
      April 5, 2023 at 11:55 am

      The elites define loyalty as being silent. Silent to corruption and abuse.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 5, 2023 at 12:59 pm

      Yeah, ‘loyal’. Wonder what James Wessex think about being considered not loyal by his dear uncle.

      Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Camilla even chose her sisters grandson. This is a Parker Bowles and stand festival

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      April 5, 2023 at 8:12 am

      And the same will happen at Wills’ coronation – it will be all Middleton.

      Reply
    • Cams says:
      April 5, 2023 at 4:27 pm

      It’s not royal and grand enough. I was hoping for new people. I’m not british but taking a trip to see the coronation just seems like a waste of money. Camilla and Kate. Nope. I actually can take a nice priced trip the week after and that sounds like more fun. Shame.

      Reply
  11. Hyacinth Bucket says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:13 am

    Kaiser, there’s an newly (10 mins ago) published very nice bit. Front page. Not the Mail.

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Whew. These folks are just raggedy. Having fun Waity?

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:15 am

    The Chumley’s son is going to Lord Chamberlain during William’s reign so he would have picked even if there wasn’t an affair. It just shows how deluded Kate was when she thought she had the power to freeze out Rose from their friend group.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      April 5, 2023 at 10:06 am

      The second Chumley son, Oliver, was selected to be a Page.

      The first Chumley son is Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage. Alexander is in line to be the Lord Chamberlain.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        April 5, 2023 at 1:24 pm

        Thanks for the correction but it makes no difference. The Chumleys are very close to the Royals and there’s nothing Kate can do about it.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        April 5, 2023 at 3:30 pm

        @Amy Bee – You are so correct! T”here’s nothing Kate can do about it.”

  14. Becks1 says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:21 am

    HAHAHAHAHA. I howled at this. I can’t decide if charles is just making this choice because he likes the Cholmondeleys and wants to keep them close just because of that, if this is to somehow stick it to William, if this is a message to Kate, if this is to reward David and Rose for their discretion over the past few years, or a combination of all of the above.

    What made me laugh the most was the tweet from Richard Eden about how pleased W&K would be with this because they are such good friends with David and Rose. Richard Eden was one of the FIRST with the rural rivals story!!! (Wootton was actually the first but Eden’s story was the one that picked up steam) he was the one who literally told us that Kate wasn’t friends with rose anymore and was cutting her out of the social circle! Then Richard Kay told us they werent even friends to begin with! but now they’re such good friends that this will be such good news for them. LOL.

    how many things do we think were thrown in Bucklebury yesterday?

    Reply
    • Esmerelda says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:03 am

      If Charles knows one thing, is how to conduct an affair – that is to say, Charles is right that it is in the Monarchy’s best interest to keep the Cholms close.
      As long as no one talks to the press, all we have is deleted tweets and reading between the lines – plenty to be inferred, but no “smoking gun”. William should listen to his adulterous Pater.

      Reply
    • Maeve says:
      April 5, 2023 at 10:38 am

      If anyone is interested in finding out more about what the Page of Honour role entails there’s an explainer here: https://youtu.be/d6bGnHFArrw

      He’s got lots of stuff about the meaning of the coronation ritual and will be uploading more in the run up, it gives a good insight into the origins of the wackiness

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      April 5, 2023 at 12:42 pm

      More confirmation that Camilla pushed out the Rose affair story through her media connections.

      Eden is so greasy now he makes Palmolive look decent.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      April 5, 2023 at 1:44 pm

      Eden is such a tool. Behaves like no one can still read anything else he’s ever written, as if everything contradictory he’s ever said has spontaneously combusted.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        April 5, 2023 at 7:40 pm

        Richard Eden/Maureen is a strait-up troll. It’d almost be funny if he wasn’t such a terrible person.

    • notasugarhere says:
      April 5, 2023 at 6:16 pm

      I think Charles, Camilla, and William all welcome the Cholmondeley inclusion. It is only Kate/Carol(E) who have problems with it.

      Reply
  15. Harper says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:21 am

    When they said blended family they meant it. Past, present and future. Kate and CarolE really should be worried. Wasn’t Oliver a playmate of George’s before the Turnip Toff Turmoil?

    Reply
  16. blue says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:24 am

    The air will be very cool if page-mothers Rose & Kate are together at any point for fittings for their boys’ costumes, rehearsals, etc. Kate must be seething at the inclusion of Rose’s son.

    Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:34 am

    No one in their right mind would be upset that Archie and Lili are not included in this mess. Those who are upset need to admit that they want Harry and Meghan to return to royal life because that’s the only way they would have a chance of being included in events. Given who their mother is, I have no doubt that they still have still been excluded from many things even if Harry and Meghan were working royals. Remember the plan was that Archie and Lili were not to have titles when Charles became King.

    Reply
  18. Surly Gale says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:46 am

    The look that Charlotte is giving her mother in the car photo. I would just love to know what K was saying to get that ‘WTF thundercloud’ look from her daughter. Also, in that picture, Charlotte is giving me QEII’s ‘look of disapproval’ vibes; I see a strong resemblance to her great-gran in that facial expression.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:03 am

      Charlotte looks more like Diana and Carol. Imo. I never saw her looking like the queen. She resembles her brothers who look like middletons.i hope Charlotte is herself. There was only one queen Elizabeth

      Reply
      • Tigerlily says:
        April 5, 2023 at 2:51 pm

        @Tessa Charlotte reminds me of Lady Sarah Chatto when she was a child

      • Nick G says:
        April 5, 2023 at 3:17 pm

        Oh wow Tigerlily she totally does. Will always see this now.

      • Feeshalori says:
        April 5, 2023 at 3:17 pm

        Yes, exactly, the resemblance to young Sarah is startling.

      • Tessa says:
        April 5, 2023 at 6:35 pm

        Lady chat to and her brother are Snowdon in looks. She did not inherit her mothers looks. I think Charlotte is more middleton in appearance Charlotte and lady Sarah c wore the same hairstyle as toddlers but the two have different facial features. Somehow I see more of aunt pipp a in Charlotte features.

    • Julie says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:48 am

      Mum was talking trash about Aunt M with Gran C.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 5, 2023 at 1:03 pm

      I like to think she just said ‘I can’t believe you did/said that!!’

      Reply
  19. LadyO says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:47 am

    The Parker-Bowles clan should look at what happened to the Boleyns.

    Reply
  20. Beach Dreams says:
    April 5, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Welp. Kate better get used to this setup, because Rose and her family are only going to be more involved when it’s William’s turn. She really should’ve been smarter about dealing with the affair because her life can become absolutely miserable (if it isn’t already) in a heartbeat. Rose and the aristos are NEVER going to let her forget that she’s an outsider who’s just lucky to be there.

    Reply
  21. Tessa says:
    April 5, 2023 at 9:01 am

    just moving this to right thread. Charles nephew James Wessex was snubbed and not named a page.

    Reply
    • Lucky Charm says:
      April 5, 2023 at 9:30 am

      I wanted to read all the comments first, but I was thinking the exact same thing. James is 15 so only slightly older, why wasn’t he included?

      Reply
    • lleepar says:
      April 5, 2023 at 10:21 am

      Is there some rule that peers can’t be pages? James Wessex is an Earl. Oliver’s twin is already entitled. George is a prince, but that’s different, apparently. I don’t know anything, Just taking a stab in the dark.

      Reply
      • Someone_Hears_a_Who says:
        April 5, 2023 at 3:31 pm

        James and Alexander are not peers as their titles are courtesy titles. Prince Edward holds the titles Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Earl of Forfar, and Viscount Severn.

  22. JMmoney says:
    April 5, 2023 at 9:01 am

    In this day and age there’s more pros to being a monarch’s mistress than the official wife. For starters the press protects the mistress and their kids for the most part as long as they are fed photos or info on the legitimate kids. The mistress kids can do whatever they want and more importantly their mistakes are not public news and can live in privacy while living lavishly.

    In contrast, everyone knows Katie’s kids everyone has seen photos and videos and knows things about them. They will never have private lives except George and every blunder and romance will be public consumption.

    Kate truly picked the losing side on all fronts. Hope that title and borrowed stolen jewels keep her warm.

    Reply
  23. BMary Pester says:
    April 5, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Good lord could this get any messier, a mistress is becoming the Queen consort (sorry she will NEVER be my queen, the son of the woman (or man) that Billy is bonking is a page along with the son of the heir, do they even realise how this looks!! Or do they care? Maybe we should have Jeremy Kyle sat there to offer advice. But camzilla is a crafty old witch and knows exactly what she is doing, Kate better buy a new calender and start counting of the days she has left as the princess of Wales

    Reply
  24. Well Wisher says:
    April 5, 2023 at 10:08 am

    All in the family….
    This is how a blended is done in 2023?
    In the meantime, leak stuff on the blood relation and his offsprings.

    Reply
  25. Saschafrom76 says:
    April 5, 2023 at 10:22 am

    If what you’re saying is true and I believe it is I also believe that Those are ALL Williams illegimate sires holy crap I was thinking the lastone but remember that article “like Kate”, where they pointed out they each have three? I wa a thinking just the last one was The Hairless Heir Baldingtons child now I’m convinced all three. Wow.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      April 5, 2023 at 12:25 pm

      None of the Chumley children are William’s. The timelines simply don’t work out, furthermore none of them look remotely like William, they all take after their bio parents. This is nothing more than tinfoil hat-level speculation and I think we should leave the kids out of this.

      Reply
    • Sms says:
      April 5, 2023 at 12:36 pm

      Before people write comments about that they should think about the impact that kind of speculation has on innocent children. It’s so inappropriate to make them collateral damage.

      Reply
    • Peachy says:
      April 5, 2023 at 4:38 pm

      Please stop. Leave the innocent children out of your fantasy drama.

      Reply
  26. Lady Digby says:
    April 5, 2023 at 11:14 am

    Any tea on whether Willy is okay with the page boy choices? Pagan Trelawney said she had tea that Willy’s nose was out of joint with the big two and Camzilla had to tell him to get back in line. It just made me think FK isn’t getting his own way on everything and maybe page boy choice was another yank on his chain?

    Reply
  27. solidgold says:
    April 5, 2023 at 11:56 am

    I think Chuck hates his family. Especially the sons of Diana.

    Reply
  28. Jaded says:
    April 5, 2023 at 12:20 pm

    This is absolutely delicious. The last time the Chumleys and the Wails were together was at Trump’s state dinner and Rose came in looking aristo-stunning in an off-white slip dress, hair in a messy bun and no jewelry. She looked divine. She also came in with Sarah Vine, royal a$$-kisser for the Fail. Meanwhile Keen was dressed up like Royal Barbie.

    I think this is a clear message from KFC and QCC to Keen that she has to stay in her lane, and if sides are to be picked, he and Cam are sticking with people they trust. Willnot was stupid enough to take the bait when rumours of an affair first arose, fluffing his feathers and threatening injunctions. Keen tried to create an aristo war against Rose but it all backfired spectacularly. Meanwhile, all’s quiet on the Chumley front and they continue to maintain a dignified silence and support KC3 both professionally and personally. The Wails may have won a fight by getting the tabloids to back off covering the alleged affair, but the Chumleys won the war.

    Reply
  29. ScorpioMoon says:
    April 5, 2023 at 12:22 pm

    Chucky is sending out a message with this. He’s telling William he’s still the king and as long as he’s alive, he still outranks his son. Willy better get in line, or else maybe some secrets that he doesn’t want leaked to the press are gonna see the light of day.

    Reply
  30. aquarius64 says:
    April 5, 2023 at 12:25 pm

    Tin foil tiara: these rumors on William’s cheating. Whether it’s a side dude or a side chick one would wonder how is Kate is really spending her time? The last thing the Firm wants is George, Charlotte, or Louis’ paternity questioned. That would impact the succession; and the thought of the throne going sideways to House Sussex is a bridge too far. That would explain the lawsuit from Bullyam. His wandering scepter could take down the monarchy.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      April 5, 2023 at 1:19 pm

      No one is questioning or will question the paternity of George, Charlotte or Louis.

      Could anyone really think someone could be interested in having an affair with Wiggington, The Wiglet of Wails?

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      April 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm

      This is ridiculous conjecture and rumour-mongering. Please leave the kids out of this.

      Reply
  31. tamsin says:
    April 5, 2023 at 3:56 pm

    Is not Edward’s son still of age to be a page? Seems like Charles is sending a message to the Wessexes.

    Reply
  32. Mary says:
    April 5, 2023 at 4:23 pm

    “Charles is making an effort to keep the Cholmondeleys inside the proverbial tent.” LOL! My first thought when I saw the headline was that Charles is trying to keep Rocksavage inside the tent pissing out! 🤣🤣😂

    Reply
  33. Cams says:
    April 5, 2023 at 4:48 pm

    NO ONE WANTS TO BE THEIR PAGES. Charles should take this as a sign. He needs a separate coronation but he won’t do it. So they are stuck with Camilla people. If it was just chuck he could get better talent.)

    Reply
  34. aquarius64 says:
    April 5, 2023 at 9:54 pm

    Aren’t pages supposeto be sons of aristocrats?

    Reply

