Princess Kate doesn’t want the Sussexes to ‘ruin’ all of her important moments

The Princess of Wales hasn’t done anything since March 21st, when she “business launched” her Business Taskforce at a business meeting and then posed in front of business buildings, and don’t forget, she also made a big business speech. So, yeah, that was March 21st. She hasn’t had anything on her public schedule, not even any “private meetings” or “phone calls” on the Court Circular. Kate and William always disappear this time of year – their kids are on their Easter break, so Will and Kate use their kids as an excuse to not do a g-ddamn thing for a month. When people start to ask “should we really be okay with these lazy f–king royals,” the Waleses then deflect to the Sussexes. Surely, Kate will get some sympathy if she whines about how Meghan is always stealing her thunder, correct?
Kate Middleton is said to be ‘wary’ of Meghan and Harry as she fears more drama ahead of King Charles’ Coronation, says a source. The Princess of Wales has a busy schedule as she celebrates birthdays, anniversaries and the coronation of her father-in-law. Yet a source claims Kate “really doesn’t want” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “ruin” her upcoming events.
Kate is set to celebrate her youngest son Louis’ birthday this month as well as Charlotte’s eighth birthday on May 2. King Charles’ momentous coronation day will take place on May 6 and she will celebrate her 12th wedding anniversary with husband William on April 29.
“Over and over again, Kate’s had to contend with this ‘look at me’ behaviour from Meghan and Harry, and she really doesn’t want them ruining the next few weeks,” the source told Heat. “Their stunts always seem to happen at the worst possible times – on or around important days or milestones. Everyone knows Kate is the least cynical person you could ever meet, but there are just too many instances of perfectly timed drama for it to be a coincidence. Of course, it’s made Kate wary and anxious about what they might do next.”
Meghan and Harry announced their shock exit from the royal family on the eve of Kate’s 38th birthday. Back in December last year, the first look at Netflix series Harry & Meghan came whilst Kate and Wills were in Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards, with royal experts claiming the Sussex’s “hijacked” the visit. The second trailer dropped just a week later when Kate also unveiled her Together At Christmas event. Harry’s explosive memoir Spare also hit shelved the day after Kate’s birthday.
Some of the examples of “the Sussexes stealing Kate’s thunder” are actually pretty funny, even if they’re not entirely Harry and Meghan’s fault. Like, Spare wasn’t supposed to come out in January, it was clearly pushed back a month or two after QEII passed away. Same with the Netflix docuseries – I’ve never been certain that the Sussexes intended for the series to come out when it did, or for Netflix to drop those trailers when they did (in the middle of Peg and Buttons’ Boston Keenshot trip).
Besides, Kate, William and the rest of the Windsors are constantly trying (and failing) to compete with the Sussexes when they schedule their events. I remember when Meghan did that little NPR interview to promote The Bench, and the palace machinery was in full panic-mode about it and they made asses out of themselves before the interview, and then it was just Meghan chatting about her kids’ book. That happens constantly, where the Windsors try to impose themselves on the Sussexes’ newscycle. It happened when Harry & Meg lived in the UK too, the Windsors were always making a big deal about being booked and busy whenever the Sussexes did anything. It’s not like King Charles scheduled his whole-ass Chubbly on Prince Archie’s birthday either. I swear, the nerve of these people.
It’s not like Kate doesn’t have the nasty habit of Single-White-Female-ing everything Meghan does, says and wears either.
Waity is really lucky Meghan came into that wretched family. Who else would she blame for her lazy ass ways and how would she have ever know that she could wear pant suits? I cannot stand this bum or her ragey husband.
You’re certainly right on about the wretched part. I came here to ask, and what important moments might those be? She has none except for the empty photo-ops on ahhly yeahs. Oh, and “the source” is probably Kate herself, or Baldy. Possibly even CarolE. They’re actually admitting that Kate is easily overshadowed and don’t even realize it. Pathetic.
Multiple, amazingly furnished houses available for use, new clothes whenever she wishes, takes off a month when she wants, not held accountable. Yeah, she needed someone to make her seem like a sympathetic figure.
Kate does not understand… she will never ever win against HM.
Just going to leave this Queen Meghan gem here:
If her moments were important, there’a no way Meghan could ruin them. She is ineffectual and forgettable. That’s not Meghan’s fault.
Oh FFS. Meghan doesn’t give a single rats azz about any of Kate’s moments, big or small.
I am actually fully convinced that Meghan sends a lovely card/gift for every birthday/celebration. And receives nothing in return.
Except Easter! And we all know how big a gift giving holiday Easter is. Meghan is obviously the worst. /s
Kate’s important moments are what she wore and how she looked, so yeah I get she is worried about Meghan being there. She knows that comparison is a losing battle.
This article is also highly hypocritical because won’t and kant have scheduled last minute or surprise engagement on days when it was known that harry and meghan would do something. So they really have themselves to blame for the overshadowing. You don’t want to be overshadowed? Don’t plan something on the day harry and/or meghan is doing something.
Yes, and as a result of the surprised engagements, they all fall flat with utterly useless information. Which is on par for the rest of the entire scope of “work” that they supposedly carry out.
Another hit piece from Keen kvetching about an issue as her precious ego simply hates that Meghan steals her thunder. Keen needs to get over herself and simply accept the fact NO ONE cares about her. And I fancy to bet that her awful, anger raging husband is included in that same bunch. 🙄
Ha ha ha – not planning something should be really easy for KKKate. Something about the definition of inertia.
If they had also treated H and M with respect support and love, none of this would even be spoken about, because they would still be in England, and an integral part of the family and their celebrations.
So when H&M do go to England, the media is out in force, trying to get photos and/or interviews. They will be the centre of attention.. Apart from the controversy, to the media they are gold – an interesting couple. Doing interesting things. They do not go out of their way to court the media in England. So when journalists are clamouring for comment or a camera is constantly following them, how is that Meghan’s fault? If Kate were to do interesting things, substantial things, that would interest the media, the media would be chasing them.
It’s always the way though, with those types of people. They do nothing but because of their position expect all the attention and accolades,. And then along comes a Meghan to steal the thunder. If Cathy and Bill still don’t know that, then they are thicjer twats than I thought.
Besides, how do you practically chase someone out of England and, when they return to their own country and hometown, you FOLLOW them to their country, declare your intention to overtake them in their country, then accuse them of scheduling a Netflix documentary during your sad event? That’s what I call chutzpah.
The look at me couple are Can’t and Peg. More projection from the lazy couple. Let’s be honest Harry and Meg breathing will always over shadow them.
Didn’t Kate go on a hugger tour after Meg said she wasn’t. If you look at her business shaping up-its taken from Meg childcare promotion, but only the surface part. Kate has copied Diana, the queen, jecca and her name is 🚫 never on her own it’s always in tribute. Being wary will make you want to be better. But she can’t make a speech, can’t accessory her outfits-bafta, over excuse Louis behavior, went from bouncy curls to long sleek hair, coat dresses to pants, wearing coats that was knee length to almost to the floor,
Should I continue but at least she can know that her husband loves her or did the article about she’s 😡 mad at William cause he didn’t stick up for her more after spare get overlooked 😂
Yep, Kate has no personality or substance of her own so she has to siphon one from everyone else. And if Kate is going to be mad at the Sussex’s stealing her spotlight she needs to point most of the blame on the British media that won’t STFU about every move the Sussex’s make real or perceived.
Someone is letting it known that a) she doesn’t want them there and b) if they turn up its on. kHate is telegraphing that she’s going to be the biggest b!tch at the Chubbly and not just to the Sussex’s if they turn up.
If I were the Sussexes, I wouldn’t go to the Chubbly in the first place at this point, but not because of Kate. What’s she going to do—glare at them to death? Woman’s deathly afraid of carbs, she’s not doing any serious damage to anyone. The most she can do is be a mean girl and feed fake stories to the press, but she’s already overplayed that hand and now her whipping girl (along with her fine-ass, badass prince of a husband) is wise to it and stays away.
Plus, the best revenge is living well. When all is said and done, Meghan gets to sleep at night next to a loving husband who supports her, cherishes her, respects her, and wants to protect her from possible threats. What does Kate go to bed with? Probably some dried tears and a bottle of wine, and the knowledge that dear old Willy would rather get pegged or get lost in some “rose bushes” than acknowledge her outside of public events. Future queen or not, there’s no contest between them: Meghan truly has it all.
Wait, wait, wait. Her busy schedule of celebrating birthdays and her anniversary?!? So…nothing about work (such as it is)…just busy schedule of private parties? How can they write any of this with a straight face? I guess someone is feeling a little worried Rose’s children are getting a spotlight.
Plus, she can thank all of her friends in the rota and tabloids for making Harry and Meghan megastars – Meghan hasn’t been seen in months and she’s still all anyone can talk/write about. The RRs and tabloids insert Harry and Meghan’s names into any and every story, even when it has nothing to do with them because they know who sells papers. And it’s not the stalker with the Meghan mood-board.
I was just about to comment about that. Do people not read the drivel they write? Busy schedule of birthdays and anniversaries. Well, damn. If nothing else, and for Kate’s sake, I hope her order from Party Pieces won’t be late. The hold-up in supply chain is still a MF. We’re all being impacted. Y’all been to the $1 ($1.25) Store lately? It’s just bare. SMH.
@Honey 🤣🤣🤣🤣👆💯
Omg I’m scaring my cat laughing. The Shade is *chef’s kiss* magnifique
and the day AFTER her birthday lol and 364 days after that too. The whole H&M didn’t give them Easter presents. They just wanted and want H&M groveling at their feet at all times.
She has a busy month coming up because…..birthdays and anniversaries? Things that are supposedly celebrated privately with the Waleses anyway? We get one picture of the kids for their bdays and I don’t think those are the big attention getters they used to be, considering how much we see the kids, the pictures often aren’t recent, and the kids are bigger now so aren’t changing as much as they used to (meaning Charlotte probably doesn’t look all that different than she did at christmas.)
so now its Meghan’s fault that Kate doesn’t work? Because Kate is wary that Meghan might…..work too? What is happening here lol.
Haha, jinx! I wrote the exact same thing at the exact same time. It’s utterly pathetic that those activities constitute a “busy schedule.” Hope the UK feels like they’re getting value for money with the Wailses.
It’s great that you both posted the exact same point at the same time!
On a side note, I too simply can’t get over that Keen is literally falling apart about being overshadowed on important milestones in HER life…..
Keen has no shame, none whatsoever.
To me it reads like Meghan ruins all of kHates important moments as she is sooooo triggered by anything she sees in the press about Meghan that she spends that time sulking and fixating on it instead of enjoying her ‘important moments’.
Digital Unicorn- I think it’s precisely as you describe. Kate is eaten alive with jealousy whenever she sees Meghan being Meghan. And it ruins whatever she does because she can’t think of anything else.
I also think it’s quite possible Willy gets angry at Meghan’s existence and that also ruins her day.
My theory is Will, as a Suits fans, fantasized over Meg, was upset his “loser” little brother got her, and Kate was always mad the girl on TV who her husband was into became family.
If that’s all true, I wonder if Willy has tried to get Kate to be more like Meg? Some of Kate’s copykeening could be her attempts to please Willy. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Willy sees Meg and starts questioning Kate as to why she can’t be more like that, or giving her suggestions as to how to be more like that. I can see that being a pain to deal with during personal events like BDays and Anniversaries. I think that might ruin it for Kate as well.
Kate has always tried to turn herself into someone else, anyone else in William’s sphere of interest (not just sexual). Cosplaying Jecca, Cosplaying Diana, Cosplaying Meghan.
True, Nota. And that’s probably Pimp Mama Carole’s doing. Maybe she’s ruining Kate’s events with the “why can’t you be more like….?”
Rapunzel I like your comment. Maybe William is saying, I liked when jecca did this, hey jecca that’s cute, or it’s great Meg got that award. Kate is a stalker. It wouldn’t take much for her to then copy the person. That’s why William looks at her in bewilderment.
She’s got a lot of nerve worrying about the Sussexes ruining her kids birthday when the Sussexes got an entire king coronation scheduled on their own child’s actual birthday.
This.
@l84tea 100%. And in the past four/five years, every time the Sussexes had an engagement, or it was any of their special events (birthdays/anniversary). Wand K (mostly k tho) we’re always seen out and about.
Ooh I’d love to make a list of all of this, just to show the level of depravty and obsession (would probably show my own as well but at least I can own up to it) Would anyone like to see that?
@ Layla, I would LOVE to see that!!! What a fabulous idea!!!
100%!
If Kate worked every day, then an occasional Sussex media event wouldn’t mean anything, because there would be no scene stealing, only maybe dimming her light slightly for one day, yet she’d have 364 other days in the spotlight all to herself. So, it’s her fault she gets overshadowed by a once-a-month Sussex sighting that falls near one of her two semi-annul appearances. If they want us to believe this story is true, it makes Kate the most pathetic person on the planet.
I mean, I am full on in support of this conspiracy. I hope there is always someone working at Netflix, Spotify, publishing houses, televisions – whatever – who plans out the calendar and has all of Kate’s big days marked in red so they can ensure something Sussex-y drops nearby should the opportunity present.
Fully support this universe. Let’s keep making it happen!
I actually wouldn’t be surprised if *Netflix* dropped the series then on purpose. They’re a business, and if they want to maximize clicks, release it when there’s a theme, right?
Khate has more to worry about from Scamilla!
You better believe it and I hope it starts soon!
Oh, it has already happened. Camilla has her claws out for Keen and she had better watch her step.
Cowmilla didn’t sleep with Chaz or marry him for love only! She will be Queen and Keen loves to upstage all of the Windsor women and Cam knows this!
She should be more worried about William and any William/Charles/Camilla collaboration. If William wants to set Kate aside, he’d get more than enough help on that from Charles and Camilla.
Absolutely!!! I think that is why Bullyiam made certain that he settled on AC and hasn’t upgraded his digs since becoming PoW!! WanK doesn’t live in squalor simply for the sake of his own self reflection or desire to appease the plebs with the multitude of castles and grand estates he has already taken ownership of. AC is her own divorce pad on Windsor grounds but certainly not Bullyiams permanent residence.
Yeah, but wandk started it all. I think the snakes all worked together against the Sussexes, now the infighting between them has begone. I can’t wait to see all of the scrimmages.
Defintely.
She and William need to be very worried and proactive about what Camilla’s got planned now that she’s got everything she aimed fore – except for more money, properties and privileges.
I hate to break it to Miss Self-Important, but media outlets and publishing companies in the US are very unlikely to know or care about her BD when they are releasing products that will earn them big money. I love how nothing can be done on the eve of K’s BD, but an entire con can be scheduled on Prince Archie’s BD.
@ equality, THIS ☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻
Yup, I’m going to put the amount of time Harry’s publisher spent worrying about whether the memoir might fall on Kate’s birthday at a big fat zero. The Netflix series trailer might certainly have been timed to coincide with the Boston “tour”, I’ll give them that one. But that would have been a company decision. And why did the Cambridges let themselves be overshadowed by a trailer featuring H and M???
The whole stated point of the Cambridges coming to Boston was to “take back” American media, and they could have used it to their advantage and appeared on multiple outlets. Boston is a smaller market, but they could have responded by promoting their work and saying “no comment” or “I haven’t seen it” about the series. Then maybe more than 300 people would have watched the Earthsh!t awards🤭.
Plus, remember, the Netflix series asked the palace for comment beforehand – they knew it was coming. They’re just bad at this!
I don’t even believe, as some do, that Netflix timed the Sussex documentary to coincide with Earthflop. Let’s not forget that many Sussex projects due to be released in late 2022 were delayed by about 3 weeks after Harry’s granny died. Then, the Christmas holidays were approaching and Harry’s book, Spare, was scheduled to be released soon. So, the Sussexes had a very small window in which to release everything so that each project got its due time in the spotlight and promotional breathing space. I think they, and the companies they were working with, had enough to coordinate without worrying about what the Cambridges were up to.
Excellent side-by-side photos of outfits Kate wore after Meghan did.
“…a source claims Kate “really doesn’t want” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “ruin” her upcoming events.” Kate is capable of shooting her own self in the foot—she needn’t fear someone else doing it for her. All she needs to do is put in more of an effort and up her game, but until that happens, Kate is allowing someone else to “ruin” her events. No one appreciates shoddy work.
Those pics are scary! Stalker comes to mind!
They are disturbing and show a concerted effort to modernize her look along the lines of what Meghan was wearing. In other words, copy. This chick is shameless.
Kate doesn’t want Meghan to ruin her important “drooling over Harry in public” time.
It’s not Great Britain anymore, and the English don’t realize it.
This is so ridiculous, H & M left 3 years ago, they don’t have tabloids in their back pockets or pale stale white men baying at the moon every day, praising them for doing nothing.
Yes Harry’s book did major damage to the Windsors, chucky can’t even get has been performers to appear at his
Con-A-Nation.
Kate won’t be planning any special occasions to celebrate. Her mother will. And she needs a month off to prepare?
Kate really is the fucking poster girl for “main character syndrome”, isn’t she?
Miranda: YES! She really is. ha ha ha! She thinks copy-keening and being Spoiled Princess Wanker is somehow giving her the edge.
I don’t blame Kate for not wanting Meghan to “ruin” her important moments. After all, Kate can ruin her important moments all by herself, so Meghan getting involved is just unnecessary. 😁
I believe that William’s wife NEEDS Meghan to do….something. Anything. In public in a new outfit because Keen’s look book is running out of ideas. She probably refreshes her search engine every 30 seconds to see if Meghan was photographed grocery shopping today.
This is some weak sauce, the RR are saying that H&M are not allowed to do ANYTHING for the next month or they are intentionally ruining Kate’s month long party schedule.
If the Sussexes don’t do anything, the BM will claim they’re being inactive for attention. They can’t win either way.
Oh no. Consequences to her own actions. So sad.
This is the most deluded 💩 ever. The Sussexes’ “look at me” behavior is literally just them living and breathing thousands of miles away from that toxic isle. Sounds like Kate and whoever wrote this have been into the magic mushrooms.
Harry’s book came out the day AFTER Kate’s birthday… that feels like a bit of a stretch to me. I always tease my partner that I have a birthday SEASON not a birthday, but come on, isn’t she 40 years old? If this story is true, she is more insufferable than we thought. How many times are they going to whip the Harry & Meghan horse?
I was going to say that! She’s still into little kiddie parties staged by CarolE. It’s tacky
41. Kate stans like to go on and on about how OLD Meghan is, but Meghan is only five months older than Kate.
And yet Meghan looks much younger. That’s the part that kills the stans. Kate is a rough looking 41, especially since she’s had a pampered lifestyle from day one.
I always think Kate looks like a well-preserved 57.
….what important moments?
Seriously. Get off your ass and “work”, Kitty.
Aww, poor Kathy! Meghan is going to ruin all the birthdays, anniversaries and the Struggly?? Whatever are we going to do! You know when I read the caption, I thought it would be round tables, presentations, speeches, charity endeavours, this sort of things. But not now and not for 🦴! I don’t think I have seen a more useless individual in all of my life… Apart from being extra self-centred, is there anything else that she is good at?
Lmao how sad. As if Kate hasn’t deliberately stepped out on dates like the Sussex wedding anniversary or Meghan’s birthday to try to get herself attention. She’s just bitter because no matter what stunt she pulls, it’s never enough for genuine attention from the public. The papers may give her obligatory space on their front pages (and even that has been inconsistent since she became POW), but no one gives a shit otherwise. For all the crowing from the rota and royalists about how she’s one of the most popular royals in those ridiculous polls, Royal Suitor on Twitter pointed out that she’s also below 50%…that’s nothing to be boastful about. I think she’s highly aware that she’s neither here nor there in the public’s consciousness, which is the worst place to be for someone who’s always been desperate for attention and praise.
I firmly believe they monitor harry and try to usurp him. That’s why everything is jumbled together. If a will or Kate event fails they get to say, ” well some people got tricked into watching harry” ” people didn’t know we had this they just clicked the first royal they saw”.
1. Nobody cares about Kate! People care more about that Camilla then Kate. Yeah, we may click on articles but no one keeps up with kates schedule but writers. Most British people couldn’t pick her out on the street.
2. Harry is a scamp. I can see him suggesting those dates. Ultimately it’s the publishers. They probably did it because harry wanted to delay everything and rewrite because his grand passed. So, the picked the first available date and said “f kate”.
Harry didn’t rewrite any bit of Spare. It had already been printed and they were not going to dump millions of books already printed. It is in its original format.
he added parts.
Kate is worried bc she might have more photos of her standing next to Meghan and the contrasts are shocking. Meghan looking beautiful, moisturized and serene while she has her mean girl bitch face on. Do we really need more photos of Kate looking like an evil villainess in a church? Poor Kate. She already has to contend with Camilla and Rose who are actual true rivals whereas she’s worried about Meghan who literally couldn’t care less about Kate.
Jais. I said pretty much the exact same thing below. Kate is frightened of how amazing her sister in law looks compared with her own prematurely aged appearance. It’s as simple as that. We saw it at the funeral, when even Meghan’s detractors had to admit she looked wonderful. All the photoshop in the world fails to help Kate in these situations.
What does Kate or William do in a day? With Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward you can guess. I can’t guess what William or Kate does. I can even guess what the dukes of Kent and Gloucester do. Totally blank on will or Kate.
William married so poorly. I think Kate is suppose to be a new Era and represention but…. this “I just need to make it to queen” is stale. If William wanted to divorce her I don’t think he would get pushback.
Dear KKKate, Meghan doesn’t need to do anything to overshadow you, your media buddies literally chose to go on about her $18 salad than your arly yars busywork. I suggest focusing on the roses in your backyard because you might be getting phased out pretty soon… 😉
These people around Kate are not serious and focused too much on Harry and Meghan. I suspect May is going to be very month for Harry and Meghan so if Kate doesn’t want to be overshadowed by she better take the entire month of May off.
Lol it’s Opposite Day again on salt island. Next Kate will say she’s really annoyed at how Meghan is always dressing like her and that she’s not a cynical person but feels like Meghan is trying to steal her style intentionally.
These people don’t work consistently but during the run of Archetypes something “royal” was always taking place on Tuesdays. The Sussexes actually work hard & work with partners so their events are scheduled a month or two in advance. The others use this as a guide and schedule events on the SAME DAY and then cry thunder stolen. Watch how “royal”events will pop up in May on the days Meghan is due to receive her awards.
Sussex events don’t even take place on the same day as the salty royal events and the salty royals still complain. Something Sussex will happen the day before, the same week as, or in the same month. They just like to use the Sussexes as scapegoats for people’s lack of interest in them. How does a 50sec Netflix trailer ruin a 1 week tour? It doesn’t, people can do 2 things at once. Watch how they will blame Meghan getting awards in May (& possibly Archie’s bday) for the low interest in Chuck’s con-a-nation.
I’m stuck on the use of ‘stunt’. Harry & Meghan aren’t stunt queens! Those are two are, or at least try to be, which is even worse.
Surely the Sussexes announcement that they were leaving the UK was a birthday present to Kate.
Why could she not take it as a gift from her beloved husband?
He drove the competition away by being a loud and cowardly bully.
Why is she carping about birthdays and anniversary??
Birthdays are private matter and the business arrangement is working.
This is the husband saying that Kate has to speak up to show unity and Kate being envious of Meghan’s latest award and accolade.
I think Kate wanted them close. It’s hard to copy from afar. Ha ha.
Khate wanted them close so she and Willnot could claim Meghan and Harry’s successes as their own, take money from the shared foundation that the Sussexes brought in, use them as scapegoats for their fuckups, and generally treat them like the help.
“It’s not like Kate doesn’t have the nasty habit of Single-White-Female-ing everything Meghan does, says and wears either.” THANK YOU KAISER. Exactly!!! If k is so “concerned” about Meghan then why does she constantly imitate her i mean yea ofc imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity pays to greatness but there’s a limit. Overdo it and sits on borderline obsession.
Also absolutely hilarious that K is concerned about Meghan’s “behaviour” which mainly consists of SILENCE and SLAY. But nobody talks about the fact that K’s behaviour consists of watching, waiting, copykeening and then complaining in that exact order. 🙄
“Silence and slay” — I love it and that’s exactly Meghan’s energy at virtually every royal event. And that’s why they hate her so much, and Kate does in particular.
Think about it: Kate spent years stalking William, then she spends years doing Diana cosplay, hoping desperately to invite comparisons to the People’s Princess. If any of them are the modern-day Diana (in terms of beauty, charisma, press skills, and charitable works) it’s Meghan and that’s been clear for years, and Kate can’t stand it because it was supposed to be her. But thems the breaks, bb—Kate is just a milquetoast, middle class upstart who stalked and waited her way into a future crown, and the British aristos know it, the BRF knows it, and most of all, she knows it deep down. But she can’t stand that common peasants like you or I know it too, and Meghan—waltzing in with all her style, intelligence, star power, and natural grace, even the face of flagrant abuse and racism—is the powder keg in Kate’s mind that exposes her for the unremarkable, forgettable little poser she actually is, and that’s why she hates her so much.
@shay @kaiser Meghan’s official tagline for her barber poster? #silenceandslay
Your life must be dreadfully sad and woefully pathetic to feel that someone who lives in a completely different country , doesn’t speak to you or pay you any kind of mind is taking attention from you. It’s not Meghan’s problem that no one feels that you are newsworthy.
Seems like Katie wants a bit of attention. “Princess of Wales has a busy schedule as she celebrates birthdays, anniversaries and the coronation”. So she’s worried that her attendance to a bunch of parties will be disrupted or overshadowed by the Sussexes going about their business in California? How exactly? This is yet another example of the Windsor/Wailers using the Sussexes name to get attention and be part of the news cycle. I find it amusing how they think the Sussexes steal their thunder, like lol. Watch these clowns all of a sudden have a busy mid to late May schedule when the Sussexes have a few events to attend.
Add to that her ‘new role’ of throwing an Easter egg hunt for her kids. Busy busy busy, can’t have Meghan upstaging that busy-ness!
She’s probably feverishly badgering people to trump up some sort of faux *award* to recognize her unwavering dedication and hard work for her “Ahly Yahs” efforts.
I think Kate is upset Meghan is being recognized in May for her charity work and for Archtypes and no outside organization will recognize her “work”.
Exactly..
I don’t know how they can even call what Kate does work with a straight face. It’s such BS, all of it, including the “research centre” and “Kate chooses panel of experts.” Such a sham, I just wish more people could see it.
The only “look at me” in the room is Kate, with her demented smile, PowerPoints & her Meghan lookbook.
Right — and the only *drama* that happened vis-a-vis the Sussexes, repeatedly and publicly, was created by guess who? Jealousy thy name is Kate Middleton.
I’m going to call it as I see it. Kate doesn’t want Meghan there because Meghan looks so much better than she does. She draws focus. There, I’ve said it and it’s bloody petty, but Kate is petty and a lot of her drama for the past years has IMO revolved around this issue.
@Sparrow: I agree 👍
It’s probably 95% of why she hates Meghan. And yes she hates Meghan because no one can be so awful to someone in their face like Kate has done to Meghan and pretend they are neutral.
William can hold it together but Kate absolutely cannot. It’s happened way too much to be an accident.
I agree. All Kate has ever done, is try to “win” through her looks (hair extensions, blowouts, botox, photoshop, ED, heavy make-up). It eats her up inside because all the photoshop in the world cannot make Kate look more youthful than Meghan. And while Kate strives to be the thinnest and tallest woman in the room, she is not the smartest, or most accomplished, or most loved woman and she surely must know it. Especially when she sees how Meghan is loved and supported by the man Kate had an obvious crush on, while Kate has to tolerate her own husband screaming and throwing things at her. But instead of finding her dignity and leaving the rage monster, Kate will double down on attacking Meghan. What she really needs is therapy.
Yep, @sparrow! We are on the same page.
All this article screams to me is this: How dare the Black woman exist.
How dare she be more fashionable and more poised and more well-spoken, especially under pressure.
How dare she attend events, have a loving marriage, attempt to accomplish anything (let alone succeed), or upstage our precious English rose in any way.
Doesn’t she know how hard Kate worked to achieve her Stepford Queenie-in-waiting status? All the waiting, all the coaching from Ma Middleton, all the abuse and embarrassment doled out from William that she HAD to endure to get the titles, the status, the crown? And then here this Black American divorcee peasant actress is, she just strolls right in and makes it all look effortless: great fashion, polished interviews, projects that are innovative and well-received, tons of loving and powerful girlfriends, a prince who genuinely loves her. How dare she!
The Black woman’s very existence is an affront to every little lie Kate tells herself when she’s crying herself to sleep at night over Willy and is starving herself ahead of another event to fit into designer clothes. Because for years, she’s told herself that this was the only way it goes for women who marry into the RF. Doesn’t the Black woman know that Kate is her better? If she knows what’s good for her, she’ll crawl into a hole and never speak again unless it’s to pick out new clothes for Kate and feed Kate all of her thoughts and ideas so Kate can pretend they were her ideas first.
This nails it.
Seriously, perfectly said.
What is she going on about? Even her wiglet steals her thunder!
That is HILARIOUS! I was laughing so much my partner asked what it was, and I told him and he chuckled while doing the bins. Thanks from a happy household.
Kate either thinks the whole world revolves around her, or she knows it doesn’t and she’s petulant and scared because it doesn’t.
Either way, this is a terrible look for the Princess of Wails.
Cute how she leaves out the coronation is on her nephews birthday lol okkk they wish they could steal even a rainstorm from the sussexes yet here they are elevating the Sussex’s above them all. Clueless doesn’t begin Cover it I can’t believe I ever stood up for Kate. And what a week king to be afraid of ladies clothes and his sons six prongs down the succession lol pathetic his portrait was perfect. Worried, small, grasping. That’s your king and his mistress yeehaw lol
The reason the Sussexes had to announce their exit the day before Kate’s birthday is because her husband’s favorite mouth piece with anger management problems, Dan Wrotten, leaked their plan the day before and they had to respond. And I seem to remember an occasion when Kate literally scheduled an engagement ON Harry’s birthday.
At some point these people are going to have to accept the fact that once the Firm rejected the Sussexes half in/half out offer and decided to pull their security they lost any chance of controlling what the Sussexes do. Harry and Meghan don’t even live on the same continent as these people and they provide nothing for H&M so there is no reason at all for H&M to ever consult with them on their activities or consider what the others are doing.
So the day after your ex-sister in laws 38th birthday is supposed to be a sacred day, a day on which no work can be done? Like an international holiday?
Are they for real with this or yanking a chain?
Also quite telling that her whole life revolves around various birthday parties, shes a grown woman. William really married poorly.
No one wanted him and Kate wouldn’t go away. Plus he was getting pressure from Liz and Mr. Middleton. Trapped.
I love your side-by-side copy-keening by Kate. But she always gets it atrociously wrong! Does she not have eyes? Do all of her staff despise her that much?
I was looking at the side by side photos. The difference throughout goes beyond clothes – Meghan looks comfortable in her own skin whereas Kate looks anxious and self conscious. She’s someone looking from the outside in at herself, not looking out into the world. I see someone one step removed from her surroundings and somehow lost, if that makes sense. Her life doesn’t suit her.
Quite aside from the fact that they make this woman sound like nobody can do anything on her anniverseries or birthdays, Kate seems to have all of April to herself. So far, no Sussex events for this month that has been made public, have there? So no competition for your Louis’ birthday, her big anniversary. Unfortunately, May is shaping up to be a big month for Meghan- her son’s birthday, two awards, her anniversary. Something every week it seems. But didn’t two organizations know that May is a big month for Kate because she gets to dress up big time for a coronation, and how dare Archie be born on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation. The RR are doing Kate no favors by making her sound so childish. So absurd.
Kkkhate, doncha know Meghan could come in from gardening and mucking out the chicken coop, wearing a t-shirt and muddy jeans, sporting a messy bun and little makeup and still be glowing and fresh-faced and gorgeous compared to you? You may be 5 months younger, but you’ll always look rough and aged compared to the luminous Black Duchess. She’ll ruin your all of your “important moments” by simply existing and minding her own business in the US.
But hope springs eternal, doesn’t it, dear Catherine.