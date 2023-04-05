Princess Kate doesn’t want the Sussexes to ‘ruin’ all of her important moments

The Princess of Wales hasn’t done anything since March 21st, when she “business launched” her Business Taskforce at a business meeting and then posed in front of business buildings, and don’t forget, she also made a big business speech. So, yeah, that was March 21st. She hasn’t had anything on her public schedule, not even any “private meetings” or “phone calls” on the Court Circular. Kate and William always disappear this time of year – their kids are on their Easter break, so Will and Kate use their kids as an excuse to not do a g-ddamn thing for a month. When people start to ask “should we really be okay with these lazy f–king royals,” the Waleses then deflect to the Sussexes. Surely, Kate will get some sympathy if she whines about how Meghan is always stealing her thunder, correct?

Kate Middleton is said to be ‘wary’ of Meghan and Harry as she fears more drama ahead of King Charles’ Coronation, says a source. The Princess of Wales has a busy schedule as she celebrates birthdays, anniversaries and the coronation of her father-in-law. Yet a source claims Kate “really doesn’t want” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “ruin” her upcoming events. Kate is set to celebrate her youngest son Louis’ birthday this month as well as Charlotte’s eighth birthday on May 2. King Charles’ momentous coronation day will take place on May 6 and she will celebrate her 12th wedding anniversary with husband William on April 29. “Over and over again, Kate’s had to contend with this ‘look at me’ behaviour from Meghan and Harry, and she really doesn’t want them ruining the next few weeks,” the source told Heat. “Their stunts always seem to happen at the worst possible times – on or around important days or milestones. Everyone knows Kate is the least cynical person you could ever meet, but there are just too many instances of perfectly timed drama for it to be a coincidence. Of course, it’s made Kate wary and anxious about what they might do next.” Meghan and Harry announced their shock exit from the royal family on the eve of Kate’s 38th birthday. Back in December last year, the first look at Netflix series Harry & Meghan came whilst Kate and Wills were in Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards, with royal experts claiming the Sussex’s “hijacked” the visit. The second trailer dropped just a week later when Kate also unveiled her Together At Christmas event. Harry’s explosive memoir Spare also hit shelved the day after Kate’s birthday.

Some of the examples of “the Sussexes stealing Kate’s thunder” are actually pretty funny, even if they’re not entirely Harry and Meghan’s fault. Like, Spare wasn’t supposed to come out in January, it was clearly pushed back a month or two after QEII passed away. Same with the Netflix docuseries – I’ve never been certain that the Sussexes intended for the series to come out when it did, or for Netflix to drop those trailers when they did (in the middle of Peg and Buttons’ Boston Keenshot trip).

Besides, Kate, William and the rest of the Windsors are constantly trying (and failing) to compete with the Sussexes when they schedule their events. I remember when Meghan did that little NPR interview to promote The Bench, and the palace machinery was in full panic-mode about it and they made asses out of themselves before the interview, and then it was just Meghan chatting about her kids’ book. That happens constantly, where the Windsors try to impose themselves on the Sussexes’ newscycle. It happened when Harry & Meg lived in the UK too, the Windsors were always making a big deal about being booked and busy whenever the Sussexes did anything. It’s not like King Charles scheduled his whole-ass Chubbly on Prince Archie’s birthday either. I swear, the nerve of these people.

It’s not like Kate doesn’t have the nasty habit of Single-White-Female-ing everything Meghan does, says and wears either.

